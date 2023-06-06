The 15 Best Canvas Tote Bags for Haute Hauling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The best canvas tote bags are accessories that you will have for years to come, and a purchase that you can wear with everyday ease. As Accessories Fashion Director at Bloomingdale’s Marisa Galante Frank says, these bags are “one of the essential building blocks of anyone’s handbag wardrobe. Canvas totes are versatile, functional and totally timeless.”

A canvas tote bag can complement all sorts of outfits. You can wear it casually to run errands with a pair of jeans and simple sneakers. Or you can throw it over your shoulder as you head to a picnic in a summer dress. Maybe you’re off to an upscale lunch, in which case it goes along seamlessly with a midi skirt and wedges. If you’re dipping your toes in the world of designer handbags, a luxury canvas bag is a great investment.

Canvas bags are also ideal gifts for women and gifts for moms. Frank explains that they’re a “go-to new baby gift for friends and family, often monogrammed with their newborn’s initials.” With the iconic L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag making a comeback this summer, there’s a rush of new styles of the classic silhouette. Plus, reusable canvas tote bags allow you to shop with a sustainable conscience.

There are many canvas bag options to choose from in varying styles, so we created this bag guide with expert tips and product picks to find the best one for anyone’s needs. Behold, the 15 best canvas tote bags to shop the staple today.

Top Canvas Tote Bags of 2023

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag Best Personalized Canvas Tote Bag for Women Materials: Canvas

Canvas Special features: Double-layer base and overlapped, double-stitched seams

Double-layer base and overlapped, double-stitched seams Pros: The handles have been tested to hold up to 500 pounds. You can also choose the handle length when ordering direct at L.L. Bean.

The handles have been tested to hold up to 500 pounds. You can also choose the handle length when ordering direct at L.L. Bean. Cons: No separate compartments so it’s less organized when you use it. L.L. Bean’s Boat and Tote has been one of the catalysts in the rise of popularity of canvas tote bags, with shoppers embroidering whimsical or ironic sayings on their totes. Heavyweight canvas and double-stitched seams make for a durable piece. L.L. Bean constructs these totes one by one in Maine, ensuring the highest of quality. What reviewers say: “These rugged and heavy-duty totes are by far the most durable and the best tote bags on the market. The sturdy reinforced handles are key. We use all of our totes daily. Groceries, camping, trips to the beach, and everything in between.” Courtesy of LL Bean L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag $44.95 Buy Now at L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag $39.95 Buy Now at Zappos

Covelin Retro Canvas Tote Bag Best Canvas Tote Bag on Amazon Materials: Canvas

Canvas Special features: Adjustable shoulder strap, two interior pockets

Adjustable shoulder strap, two interior pockets Pros: There are two small pockets so everything doesn’t fall to the bottom in one place.

There are two small pockets so everything doesn’t fall to the bottom in one place. Cons: You may want to remove the tag, which can be tricky to do. An affordable style from Amazon is a great entrance into the canvas tote bag world. You can see how much use you get out of it before you invest in something bigger. But you may find that this Covelin Retro Canvas Tote Bag already does everything you could want. A relaxed hobo silhouette made of soft canvas is ideal for casual wear. Use it as a tote, crossbody, or shoulder bag. What reviewers say: “This bag is very comfortable to carry. I love the fact that it has a zipper and it has two inside pockets where you can put your cell phone and other small items or cash with adjustable straps.” Courtesy of Amazon Covelin Retro Canvas Tote Bag $19.99 $12.49 Buy Now at Amazon

Gucci Jumbo GG Mini Tote Bag Best Logomania Canvas Tote Bag Materials: Canvas, leather

Canvas, leather Special features: Shoulder strap, dust bag

Shoulder strap, dust bag Pros: The detachable shoulder strap gives you versatility with how you choose to carry it.

The detachable shoulder strap gives you versatility with how you choose to carry it. Cons: It’s pretty small, so you can’t fit much more than a cardholder and phone.

It’s pretty small, so you can’t fit much more than a cardholder and phone. Retailer availability: Net-a-Porter, Gucci Choose between lilac and mint for a playful style that has Gucci written all over it. The Gucci GG Jumbo Tote Bag has a canvas-jacquard composition and leather-trimming that brings elegance to any outfit. With a pair of loafers and blazer, you’re channeling utmost sophistication. Courtesy of Gucci Gucci Jumbo GG Mini Tote Bag $1,690 Buy Now at Gucci Gucci Jumbo GG Mini Tote Bag Buy Now at Net-a-Porter

Hereu Cala Large Canvas Tote Best Canvas Bag for Groceries Materials: Organic cotton canvas, leather

Organic cotton canvas, leather Special features: Two interior card slots, leather tie closure

Two interior card slots, leather tie closure Pros: The two ways to carry the bag make for the utmost of practicality.

The two ways to carry the bag make for the utmost of practicality. Cons: The bag is a bit too big for everyday use. The best part about this Hereu bag is its dual carrying methods. We love it for the grocery store because if you are just bringing home a few items, you can use the top handles. On the other hand, if you have a heavy load, the shoulder straps give you extra support. It has a large capacity with two interior card slots for easy organization. Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Hereu Cala Large Canvas Tote $465 Buy Now At Bloomingdale’s Hereu Cala Large Canvas Tote $421 $322 Buy Now At Farfetch

J. Crew Weekender Montauk Tote Bag Best Canvas Weekender Tote Bag Materials: Cotton

Cotton Special features: Detachable strap, inner pocket

Detachable strap, inner pocket Pros: The strap makes it easy to carry for traveling purposes.

The strap makes it easy to carry for traveling purposes. Cons: Aside from the one internal pocket, there isn’t much separation so all of your things fall together. J. Crew makes a weekender fit for any overnight on your calendar. It’s extra durable, with a beachy silhouette that can hold all necessities. At least 30 percent of the fabric is made from recycled materials, giving a sustainable aspect that makes you able to shop with a clearer conscience. There’s a zippered closure to secure your belongings, and the bag even features an inner pocket for smaller items. What reviewers say: “I think this is the best beach tote on the market! Large size, beautifully designed classic beach bag, top zipper, and crossbody strap, sold me on the weekender.” Courtesy of J.Crew J. Crew Weekender Montauk Tote Bag $168 $109.50 Buy Now AT J.CREW

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag Best Canvas Tote Bag for Travel Materials: Canvas

Canvas Special features: Detachable strap, interior zip pocket, wall pockets

Detachable strap, interior zip pocket, wall pockets Pros: The pockets allow for easy organization of your belongings.

The pockets allow for easy organization of your belongings. Cons: For those averse to logomania, the branding of this bag is very standout.

For those averse to logomania, the branding of this bag is very standout. Retailer Availability: Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Marc Jacobs, Amazon, Bloomingdale’s Known for its practical and stylish bags, it’s only fitting that Marc Jacobs has one of our favorite canvas totes. This one is perfect for traveling, as it folds flat so you can pack it in your suitcase if you don’t want to carry it on the plane. The ergonomic design features an adjustable strap for convenience, with an added bonus of an interior zip pocket and two wall pockets. Plus, you can choose from four different colors to find a style that’s personal to you. What reviewers say: “I get tons of compliments everyday about the bag. It’s made from very durable material, enough space and a great bag to use daily. I am purchasing another color before they sell out completely.” Courtesy of Nordstrom Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag $195 Buy Now At Nordstrom Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag $195 Buy Now At Ssense Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag $195 Buy Now At Neiman Marcus

Sporty & Rich Logo-Print Canvas Tote Bag Best Canvas Tote Bag for the Gym Materials: Canvas

Canvas Special features: Open top

Open top Pros: It’s not too big or too small, the perfect size for all gym essentials.

It’s not too big or too small, the perfect size for all gym essentials. Cons: This bag doesn’t have a zipper to secure belongings or separate pockets for organizational purposes. In contrasting red and white, this tote bag is literally branded for the gym. Sporty & Rich has risen to popularity for its ironic designs printed across premium materials. The two long handles make it easy to carry, with an open top to throw your clothes and sneakers into. Snag a tote from one of the most coveted athleisure brands while you can. Courtesy of Farfetch Sporty & Rich Logo-Print Canvas Tote Bag $105 Buy Now At Farfetch

Jil Sander Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote Best Canvas Tote Bag for Everyday Materials: Cotton, canvas, linen

Cotton, canvas, linen Special features: Interior pockets add separation for smaller belongings.

Interior pockets add separation for smaller belongings. Pros: The zip fastening keeps everything extra safe, especially when using it in a city.

The zip fastening keeps everything extra safe, especially when using it in a city. Cons: No shoulder strap so it can get heavy when it’s more filled.

No shoulder strap so it can get heavy when it’s more filled. Retailer Availability: Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Farfetch This bag embodies the minimalist elegance that Jil Sander is known for. Leather trim elevates the canvas silhouette to make it a sophisticated style for everyday wear. An interior pocket and zip closure keep your things succinctly stored. This bag is aligned with the current trend of quiet luxury, keeping branding to a minimum and letting the timeless design rise to the forefront. Jil Sander Medium Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote $1,220 $854 Buy Now at Net-a-Porter

Bloomingdale’s Canvas Tote Best Affordable Canvas Tote Bag for Women Materials: Canvas

Canvas Pros: The lightweight design makes it easy to carry everywhere.

The lightweight design makes it easy to carry everywhere. Cons: It’s as basic as it gets, so with no pockets, everything will fall into one pile. This no-frills option is one of Frank’s picks. It’s super lightweight and straightforward, and Frank likes it especially for shopping, saying, “Canvas totes make for excellent shopping partners because they can be used time and time again; from the farmers market to Bloomingdale’s.” The design is as literal as it gets. What reviewers say: “This bag is the perfect size plus it’s a lot sturdier than I thought. The material is thicker, not flimsy.” Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Bloomingdale’s Medium Canvas Tote $28 Buy Now at Bloomingdale’s

Bottega Veneta Arco Tote Bag Best Luxury Canvas Tote Bag for Women Materials: Canvas, linen, polyurethane

Canvas, linen, polyurethane Special features: Detachable pocket

Detachable pocket Pros: The detachable pocket allows for more versatility in its use.

The detachable pocket allows for more versatility in its use. Cons: The color can get dirty easily, especially the interior as it’s a cream color. There’s also only a tie for closure, which keeps it less secure than others.

The color can get dirty easily, especially the interior as it’s a cream color. There’s also only a tie for closure, which keeps it less secure than others. Retailer availability: Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue Bottega’s tote is another one of Frank’s favorites. The medium-sized tote bag is constructed in canvas with leather trim in the house’s signature intreccio pattern. There’s a detachable pocket so you can decide if it fits for your intended purpose. Dress it up or dress it down, the options are endless. What reviewers say: “This tote by Bottega is so very nice! I received it very quickly, so I was very pleased!” Courtesy of Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Arco Tote Bag $3,300 Buy Now at Saks Fifth Avenue Bottega Veneta Arco Tote Bag $3,300 Buy Now at Ssense

Isabel Marant Stripe Canvas Tote Bag Best Canvas Tote Bag for the Beach Materials: Nylon, polyester, polypropylene

Nylon, polyester, polypropylene Special features: Front zip-fastening pocket

Front zip-fastening pocket Pros: The pockets all have zip fastenings so you can safely keep things inside of them.

The pockets all have zip fastenings so you can safely keep things inside of them. Cons: If you are averse to logomania, the branding is very standout on this bag.

If you are averse to logomania, the branding is very standout on this bag. Retailer availability: Farfetch, FWRD, Isabel Marant We love a beachy tote, and this striped one from Isabel Marant gives us all the summery feels. Frank also adds, “The canvas tote has coastal roots, so styling your tote back to classic styles: striped shirts, crisp button downs and ballet flats is a great way to nod to its history and always look chic.” For additional storage options, there are interior and exterior pockets. Courtesy of Isabel Marant Isabel Marant Stripe Canvas Tote Bag $295 $235 Buy Now at FWRD Isabel Marant Stripe Canvas Tote Bag $295 Buy Now at Farfetch

Ganni Canvas Tote Bag Best Black Canvas Tote Bag Materials: Cotton, leather

Cotton, leather Special features: Magnetic closure, interior zip pocket

Magnetic closure, interior zip pocket Pros: The interior zip pocket is a nice organizational touch.

The interior zip pocket is a nice organizational touch. Cons: The graphic design can be limiting if you want to dress the bag up. One reason we love a black canvas tote bag is because it won’t get dirty (or show it) as easily. We also love this Ganni tote bag because the brand’s graphic design is edgy, but not too edgy. It’s a simple style with a neat design that makes for a unique selection. Throw on some combat boots and a bomber jacket, and you’ve got a rocking look. The bag’s cotton and leather is recycled, so the sustainability component makes it a done deal. Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s Ganni Canvas Tote Bag $322 $248 Buy Now at Farfetch Ganni Canvas Tote Bag $322 $193 Buy Now at Neiman Marcus

Chloé Mini Woody Canvas Tote Bag Best Mini Canvas Tote Bag Materials: Canvas, leather

Canvas, leather Special features: Interior pocket, shoulder strap

Interior pocket, shoulder strap Pros: An interior wall pocket adds slight separation within the mini bag for keys or cards.

An interior wall pocket adds slight separation within the mini bag for keys or cards. Cons: The strap is not detachable or adjustable.

The strap is not detachable or adjustable. Retailer availability: Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Net-a-Porter The linen canvas bag from Chloé is perfectly petite, apt for short ventures. If you want a lightweight tote, this one is as light as it gets. Choose from three different colorways, all complete with neutral tones to pair seamlessly with any look. You can opt for the brand’s matching sandals for a complete Chloé fit. Courtesy of Nordstrom Chloé Mini Woody Canvas Tote Bag $850 Buy Now at Saks Fifth Avenue Chloé Mini Woody Canvas Tote Bag $850 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Tote Bag Best Sustainable Canvas Tote Bag Materials: Polyamide, leather

Polyamide, leather Special features: Interior slip pocket

Interior slip pocket Pros: The tote folds down so that it’s incredibly compact and easy to travel with.

The tote folds down so that it’s incredibly compact and easy to travel with. Cons: It’s unlined and a little less structured, so it takes time for the bag to hold its form.

It’s unlined and a little less structured, so it takes time for the bag to hold its form. Retailer availability: Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Longchamp Longchamp’s Le Pliage tote is making a comeback. The bag’s practicality and sleek shape make it a foolproof choice for taking to the office or on weekend travels. Made from recycled canvas, the sustainable style is an environmentally conscious choice. You can’t go wrong with the graphite hue, a timeless shade that won’t show wear as blatantly. Plus, the fold-flat design is a handy factor for all packing needs. What reviewers say: “Perfect size for daily use. I’ve tried cheaper versions of this bag but the quality of this one is much better.” Courtesy of Longchamp Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Tote Bag $155 Buy Now at Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Recycled Canvas Tote Bag $155 Buy Now at Neiman Marcus

What to Look for In a Canvas Tote Bag

Size: A canvas tote that’s too big can be cumbersome, and one that’s too small won’t hold enough. You want to find a size that fits your wallet, phone, sunglasses, water bottle, and any other day-to-day essentials.

A canvas tote that’s too big can be cumbersome, and one that’s too small won’t hold enough. You want to find a size that fits your wallet, phone, sunglasses, water bottle, and any other day-to-day essentials. Use: Consider how much you plan to use your tote. Frank says, “Strong straps and handles are key elements of a good canvas tote because you will totally want to stuff this bag to the brim.” So look at the sturdiness of the straps and their stitching when you think about desired usage.

Consider how much you plan to use your tote. Frank says, “Strong straps and handles are key elements of a good canvas tote because you will totally want to stuff this bag to the brim.” So look at the sturdiness of the straps and their stitching when you think about desired usage. Color: A white or off-white canvas tote is easy to pair with summery styles, but darker colors won’t get dirty as easily. “I personally love the mix of leather straps on canvas because it elevates your look and allows for more versatile styling,” Frank adds.

A white or off-white canvas tote is easy to pair with summery styles, but darker colors won’t get dirty as easily. “I personally love the mix of leather straps on canvas because it elevates your look and allows for more versatile styling,” Frank adds. Style: Think about how branded you want your canvas tote bag to be. You can partake in logomania, with designer monogramming covering the exterior, or you can opt for a style that abides by the quiet luxury trend. Whichever you decide, make sure you are confident and comfortable wearing it.

How We Selected the Best Canvas Bags

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

Through extensive market research, we selected the best canvas tote bags by comparing customer reviews, testing products, and searching through a variety of silhouettes. We also got expert advice from Accessories Fashion Director Marisa Galante Frank to give us a professional opinion. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert

Marisa Galante Frank is Accessories Fashion Director at Bloomingdale’s. With over a decade of experience in the fashion industry, she is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of fashion. Her expertise in accessories makes her a valuable asset in selecting the best bags on the market.

Meet the Author

Gabriela Keiderling is a freelance writer, covering fashion, lifestyle, sports, travel, and more. She has her own extensive bag collection, so when it comes to tote bags, she has plenty of firsthand experience.