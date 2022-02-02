The 19 Best Cashmere Sweaters You’ll Never Want to Take off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The best cashmere sweaters are cozy, plush and incredibly luxurious. Whether you own one or two — perhaps even upwards of six — they’re a timeless option when assembling outfits for work, leisure and every occasion in between. Even more, cashmere sweaters provide incredible warmth, making them ideal to wear in fall and winter (though they’re also plenty wearable in summer when the A/C is on blast.) But, there’s a code of sorts when it comes to shopping for the best cashmere sweaters.

For starters, you may ask yourself, “What is cashmere, and how is it different from wool?” According to Naked Cashmere President and Creative Director Leslie Gifford, the simplest explanation is that “cashmere fibre comes from a goat and wool comes from sheep.” Specifically, cashmere’s soft and luxurious threads are derived from pashmina goats and are technically considered wool. However, not all wool is cashmere, says Shilpa Shah, co-founder of the direct-to-consumer label Cuyana. “The main distinction is that cashmere is softer, finer and lighter, whereas wool is a bit more coarse to the touch.”

Anyone who has shopped for cashmere sweaters knows it can be challenging to identify high-quality, ethical designs. But there are a few core tenants to look for when determining cashmere’s quality, including “the length and purity of the fiber, quality of the thread and craftsmanship behind the product,” Shah explains. Then, there’s ply, which refers to how many strands of yarn are fed into the knitting machine. Gifford says one-ply is less favorable, as the yarn is knitted in one direction. With two-ply and up, the plys are twisted together, making them more durable.

What makes cashmere expensive

Cashmere’s plush and premium quality makes it expensive compared to other types of knitwear. And the process of acquiring it, which mainly takes place in inner and outer Mongolia, factors into the cost, too. “Cashmere is a difficult yarn to obtain,” Gifford says. “It’s found under the coarse and heavy outer or guard hair of a goat. So, with big scissors, the outer hair is cut off. Then, with a brush, the cashmere yarn is removed slowly by brushing out the cashmere fiber.”

Variations between cashmere strands also make a difference. “The whiter the yarn, the more expensive,” Gifford says. Additionally, Shah and Gifford explain that longer fibers are more expensive, resulting in higher quality.

Despite cashmere’s inherently soft nature, Shah warns against choosing blends that are too plush. “One of the most common myths is that softer cashmere is better cashmere,” she says. “Cashmere in its natural form is soft, but not overly soft to the touch. Many offerings on the market are blended, bleached or cross-bred, leading to more breakage and ultimately degrading the quality of the material. If the item is overly soft, that means it has been washed down (often with harmful chemicals or softeners) to obtain that texture. Therefore, these pieces are going to pill faster and not last as long as they should.”

When shopping for cashmere sweaters in 2022, Karla Gallardo, Cuyana co-founder and CEO, suggests owning three styles: a classic cardigan, a mock neck or turtleneck and a silhouette with statement sleeves. “This will cover all your bases in terms of styling for different occasions,” she says. “Cardigans are perfect to wear under coats and over T-shirts for an extra layer of warmth, while mock necks and puff sleeves add a playful flair to your outfit.” As for trendier designs, sweaters with cutouts and balloon sleeves will be big this year, Gallardo adds. “They’re both subtle and tasteful ways to experiment with detail, elevate your look and deliver some freshness to your winter wardrobe.”

Gifford suggests a neutral and sophisticated palette when acquiring cashmere sweaters, noting a surge in matching top-and-bottom sets for elevated at-home style. “[Throughout] Covid, bottoms, especially cashmere jogger-style pants, were the hottest, and we couldn’t keep them in stock,” she tells WWD. The label’s cashmere puffer jacket has been another best-seller, along with dusters and lightweight 100% cashmere jumpsuits.

Whatever your preference, scroll on to shop the 19 best cashmere sweaters, ranging from timeless crewnecks to trendy half-zips and sweatshirts. Oh, and did we mention these make great gifts for any woman in your life as well?

Jennie Liu 100% Pure Cashmere Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweater

Jennie Liu’s plush crewneck is one of the best cashmere sweaters on Amazon. It features a timeless silhouette and comes in neutral hues like ivory, camel, gray and black, as well as bolder color options like a heathered orange, aqua and pale lilac. Even better, the top comes in inclusive sizing from XS to 3X.

La Ligne Stripe Cashmere Sweater

Have you been searching for the best striped cashmere sweater to wear with denim, trousers, skirts or atop dresses? Then one from La Ligne is unquestionably the move. A commitment to producing wardrobe staples, like this sleek piece, is a core tenant of the brand, which was founded by former American Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling and Rag & Bone’s former head of business development Molly Howard.

Cuyana Recycled Cashmere Soft Wrap Sweater

Cuyana’s traceable cashmere offerings are not only top-grade, but have also been validated by the Responsible Cashmere Standard to hold the brand to the highest certification of sustainability within the industry. “To coincide with the quality that we deliver, our sustainable cashmere practices ensure that our manufacturers have equitable pay and fair labor standards,” Shah says.

“The recycled cashmere soft wrap sweater is one of our most popular styles and one of my personal favorites because it’s so versatile,” Gallardo tells WWD. “You can style it on its own, layer it with other pieces or throw it on like a cardigan. I love styling this over a thin turtleneck for extra warmth and a playful layer; the side ties also cinch in your waist for a more flattering, feminine fit. This sweater truly works for all occasions — it’s soft to lounge in yet modern enough for dinner with friends.”

Vince Cashmere Sweater

V-neck cashmere sweaters — especially done in a camel color — are cornerstones of every knitwear collection, and Vince has long made some of the best versions. Ribbed edges on this design will help trap in heat while highlighting your shape.

The Row Danae Cashmere Oversized Sweater

You’ll find some of the best luxury cashmere sweaters in The Row’s collection. Though expensive, the line’s assortment of knits is worthy of investment. Every design is timeless yet nuanced with modern touches, like the wide ribbing and extra-long sleeves on this oversize mock-neck silhouette.

White + Warren Cashmere Luxe Half Sweater

A cashmere half-zip is certainly worth splurging on. In fact, we consider this silhouette an absolute must-have. White + Warren’s soft white design is plenty plush without feeling bulky, pairing effortlessly with vintage-wash jeans or high-rise leggings. We also love the ribbed accents, which add contemporary flair to this classically throwback look.

Madewell (Re)sponsible Cashmere Deville Cardigan Sweater

Madewell is always a go-to for fantastic knitwear, including this reversible button-down sweater. One of the best cashmere cardigans on the market, it’s crafted from responsibly sourced cashmere certified by The Good Cashmere Standard. It features a swingy boxy fit that teams well with dresses and skims perfectly over high-rise bottoms.

Frame Frankie Puff Sleeve Cashmere Sweater

Among the best trendy puff sleeve cashmere sweaters is this style from Frame. It boasts a timeless look in black or camel with a touch of modern femininity that’s on-trend for 2022. Offset yours with jeans for casual moments, or dress up the top with a flowy skirt.

Another Tomorrow Cashmere-Blend Roll Neck Sweater

When it comes to the best high-neck cashmere sweaters, a roomy roll-neck silhouette is one to add to your collection. Another Tomorrow’s gray knit is ideal for layering but also looks great on its own with your trousers of choice. It’s loose but not overly baggy, crafted in Italy with a recycled cashmere and wool blend.

Everlane The Cashmere Collared Sweater

’70s style has sustained its relevance on the trend circuit, making a cashmere polo sweater a modern must-have. Whether you’re a preppy style die-hard or dabble in the aesthetic, this 100% cashmere design from Everlane feels fresh with dark-wash denim, trousers or a slim midi skirt. And despite its affordable price tag, the sweater is super high-quality, made of certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia.

Eileen Fisher Cashmere-Wool Blend Cardigan

If you’ve been searching for the best cashmere cardigan, your quest has finally ended. Famous for her luxurious cashmere knitwear, Eileen Fisher has designed the perfect modern style, featuring clean lines, oversized pockets, a cozy shawl collar and dropped shoulders. Of course, it makes for a stylish layer atop dresses and separates alike. But don’t rule out wearing it at home with cozy leggings, joggers and tees, either.

Naadam Draped-Back Cashmere Sweater

As Gallardo mentioned, one of the trendiest sweater styles of 2022 is a spliced style for a modern edge. However, midriff-baring designs or versions with side cutouts, while of the moment, might feel too bare for some. So instead, ease into the look with an open-back silhouette, like Nadaam’s ivory cashmere crewneck.

Khaite Mafalda Cable-Knit Sweater

At the crux of Khaite’s modern essentials? Luxurious knitwear, from cardigans to pullovers and some of the best cable knit cashmere sweaters. (You may recall the time in 2020 when Katie Holmes stepped out in the brand’s plush bra and cardigan set, which soon thereafter went viral and officially put the brand on the map.)

The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Hoodie

Few knits feel as fresh as a cashmere hoodie — at least compared to this one by Aritizia label The Group by Babaton. The hoodie is knit from 100% Grade-A cashmere for an ultra-soft and warm feel. Even better, the dropped shoulders and slightly cropped fit lend to its modern vibe.

Loro Piana Parksville Cashmere Turtleneck

Loro Piana is synonymous with luxurious knitwear. The label offers everything from modern zip-ups to impeccable pullovers and the best fitted cashmere turtlenecks in a range of bold to staple colors. Neutrals like gray, navy and black will maximize the versatility of this refined style, which offers a slim fit without being but overly clingy.

Mott & Bow Light Ribbed Cotton Cashmere Crew Emma

Whether worn as a base layer or on its own for a fitted look, Mott & Bow’s ribbed cotton-cashmere crewneck is a versatile wardrobe hero with a comfortable, non-irritating feel on the skin. The sweater comes in light gray and black, and we highly recommend purchasing both versions and styling them with everything from denim to sweats.

Les Tien Organic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Every cashmere sweater collection should contain an ultra-cozy style you want to curl up in or toss on for quick errands. Les Tien’s hand-knitted turtleneck is one to rave about, indeed. Crafted in Italy from organic cashmere, it’s incredibly soft and perfectly roomy for half-tucking into trousers, counterbalancing leggings or layering over a silky slip dress.

Naked Cashmere Rachel Puffer Jacket

Though technically not a sweater, Naked Cashmere’s too-cool puffer makes our list for those craving the unexpected. Plus, it’s Gifford’s favorite piece in the current collection. “It’s best worn with a matching sweater and bottom in the same color,” she tells WWD.

The Elder Statesman Morphe Striped Ribbed Cashmere Sweater

When building your cashmere sweater collection, we heartily advocate reaching for timeless, neutral silhouettes. However, once you’ve stocked up on the basics, you’ll want to add an incredible statement cashmere sweater to your assortment. The Elderstate Statesman’s range of ultra-saturated and patterned styles is the ideal place to start — the label’s joyful signature aesthetic is the ultimate approach to relaxed boldness.

How to clean and store cashmere

When caring for your cashmere, Shah recommends hand washing pieces with cold water and a gentle detergent. According to Gifford, “The best way to wash cashmere is to soak it in warm water with a bit of baby shampoo or Woolite. Rinse and put the item in a salad spinner and spin out the water. Then, lay the item on a clean towel. Stretch the sweater to its intended size and shape, and it will dry perfectly.” You should never put your cashmere pieces into a washer or dryer machine, as the fabric is so delicate fabric, Shah says.

As with any knitted style, Gifford mentions that it’s better to fold, rather than hang, cashmere sweaters when storing them to help prevent stretching or wrinkles. For extra maintenance, there are also “many commercial devices to brush the ‘pills’ off a sweater,” says Gifford, mentioning that her company prefers options from a brand called Gleener.