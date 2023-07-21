The Best Chunky Earrings To Keep You On-Trend This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

They say the bigger the better — and when it comes to recent earring trends, this theory holds true. While minimalist dainty pieces were all the craze last year, today’s best chunky earrings make a big statement.

The recent accessory trend is a bold take on timeless classics, seen everywhere from the streets of Soho to recent designer collections. Alongside Bottega Veneta’s popular drop earrings’ debut on the spring 2023 runways, big hoops were the focal point of Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Missoni, Tom Ford, and Saint Laurent, with Chloé, Jill Sander, and others following suit at this year’s fall shows. And though drops and thick hoop earrings were the most in-demand, chunky styles were also introduced in the form of studs, with Ferragamo unveiling an oversized geometric shape and Missoni adopting a gold sculptural feel.

Celebs have openly embraced the chunky trend, with Kendall Jenner spotted wearing Bottega Veneta’s drop style for the US Open last September, putting a casual spin on the gold accessory by pairing it with a white midi dress and navy Ralph Lauren baseball cap. Seen on everyone from Kylie Jenner to Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington Whiteley, the design quickly gained popularity. As the demand for chubby earrings made its way from pop-culture to social media — so much so that the search term “Bottega Veneta dupes earrings” has over 4M views on TikTok — other brands naturally followed suit, introducing similar styles seen on it-girls like Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes.

Perhaps the most versatile piece in your jewelry collection, a solid pair of hoops go with just about anything, making them a favorite among supermodels like Bieber, Kaia Gerber, and Elsa Hosk. These chunky styles take you seamlessly from day to night; think thick gold hoops paired with a white tank and straight-leg jeans for an everyday casual look, and chubby silver drops atop a sleek silk dress and kitten heels for a night out on the town. As social trends like ‘dopamine dressing’ have emerged following a period of discontinued nightlife, shoppers are looking to elevate their closets again, collecting standout pieces that speak to personal style and bold choices — and chunky earrings are the ideal place to start.

With a seemingly unlimited amount of styles to choose from, we at WWD made it easy by sourcing the best expert tips and product picks to help you find your perfect pair.

Top Chunky Earrings Of 2023

Isabel Marant Boucle D’Oreill Earrings

Best for: Those who want to dabble in the dome earring trend

Those who want to dabble in the dome earring trend Materials: Gold-plated brass

Gold-plated brass Closure: Post

Post Special features: 1.5″ in diameter

If you’re just embracing the chunky trend, this basic yet stylish pair is a safe place to start. From the timeless Parisian brand Isabel Marant, these chubby gold-plated brass hoops go with just about anything. Seen on Selena Gomez and loved by many, these chunky earrings are best for the girl-on-the-go, taking you from coffee runs to the office to happy hour.

Courtesy of FWRD

Isabel Marant Boucle D’Oreill Earrings $435 Buy Now at revolve

Isabel Marant Boucle D’Oreill Earrings $435 Buy Now at fwrd

Lele Sadoughi 14K-Gold-Plated, Clay, & Crystal Clip-on Hoop Earrings Best for: Barbiecore glam

Barbiecore glam Materials: 14K-Gold-Plated, Clay, & Crystal

14K-Gold-Plated, Clay, & Crystal Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Special features: 1.22″W x 1.85″L You can never go wrong with a bit of sparkle. Add some texture into your look with these chubby pink hoops that are sure to turn heads. Made with 14K gold-plated brass and complemented by clay and crystal, these earrings are complete with a clip-on backing to ensure comfort and ease for even the longest of nights. They’re the perfect statement piece to add a hint of color to your favorite LBD. Lele Sadoughi 14K-Gold-Plated, Clay, & Crystal Clip-on Hoop Earrings $225 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Jenny Bird Nouveaux Puff Earrings Best for: Everyday wear

Everyday wear Materials: Gold tone-dipped brass

Gold tone-dipped brass Closure: Post

Post Weight: 0.34oz / 9.88g

0.34oz / 9.88g Special features: Also available in silver Beauty lies in the details for this pair of chubby small hoops. Frequently spotted on the red carpet by celebs including Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Shay Mitchell, this bubble style is the perfect addition to any luxurious night out. Featuring two orb shapes fused together to mimic blown glass, this small yet bold pair comes in both polished gold and silver, offering an option for everyone. What reviewers say: “These earrings are gorgeous! Not only are they stunning with a chic outfit but they look great with athleisure while running errands. I get compliments on them all the time. Buy these NOW!” Jenny Bird Nouveaux Puff Earrings $120 Buy Now at jenny bird

Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Long Tapered Hoop Clip Earrings Best for: Trying the chunky earring trend on a budget

Trying the chunky earring trend on a budget Materials: Gold-plated

Gold-plated Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Special features: 2″ x 1″ Keep it chic and simple with these chunky gold drops, guaranteed to catch the light and brighten up any outfit. A Kenneth Jay Lane bestseller and collection staple, this polished-gold clip-on pair is just as easy to throw on as it is to style (bonus points for the affordable price point!). They’re perfect for the minimalist looking to add a pop of bold accessories to an otherwise subdued look. Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Long Tapered Hoop Clip Earrings $90 Buy Now at kenneth jay lane

Bottega Veneta Gold Finish Sterling Silver Earrings Best for: Being the trendiest girl in the room

Being the trendiest girl in the room Materials: Gold-colored sterling silver

Gold-colored sterling silver Closure: Post

Post Special features: 100% AG925 Bottega Veneta has undoubtedly fronted the chubby earring trend, and this pair proves no exception. A slight twist on their instantly recognizable drop earrings, these gold earrings are the quintessential chunky piece for your collection. Made from sterling silver and with a post-closure, they easily elevate any look from classic to bold. Courtesy of Lusiaviaroma Bottega Veneta Gold Finish Sterling Silver Earrings $730 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Khaite Julius Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Best for: Letting your ears do the talking

Letting your ears do the talking Materials: 18-karat gold-plated brass

18-karat gold-plated brass Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Special features: 6 cm in length Try a contemporary take on the classic hoop earring with this sculptural pair. From cult-favorite brand Khaite, these 18-karat gold-plated brass earrings take on a flower-like appearance with chubby ribbed edges and a circular shape. Their high-shine finish is sure to flatter any look you desire. Still not sold? From Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Elsa Hosk, the Julius hoops have been framing many famous faces in the past few months. Khaite Julius Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $880 Buy Now at mytheresa

Missoma Lucy Williams Earrings Best for: Giving your ear story a solid base

Giving your ear story a solid base Materials: 18-karat gold-plated on brass

18-karat gold-plated on brass Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Weight: 17.8g

17.8g Special features: Offered in silver plated Your new everyday hoops just got a stylish upgrade. This sculptural pair from demi-fine jewelry favorite Missoma features 18-karat gold-plated brass and a clip-on backing for a wearable feel. Their bulblike design is complete with ridged layers, upgrading a sleek look to a more bold take on a classic silhouette. What reviewers say: “These earrings are not traditional in style and are kind of edgy, but still somehow classic. Not too heavy either given they are large in size.” Missoma Lucy Williams Earrings $162 Buy Now at missoma

Elizabeth Hopper Large Petal Hoops Best for: Adding some texture to your everyday looks

Adding some texture to your everyday looks Materials: 14K Gold Plated Brass

14K Gold Plated Brass Closure: Post Embrace an oversized look with this contemporary twist on the classic hoop earring. With 14-karat gold-plated brass, this fold-formed pair adds just the right amount of daring to an otherwise sleek look. Hanging just below the jawline, take inspo from Katie Holmes who was seen donning them on Jimmy Fallon with a slicked-back pony and tailored suit jacket. Elizabeth Hopper Large Petal Hoops $425 Buy Now at elizabeth hopper

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti High Tide Earrings Best for: Black tie events

Black tie events Materials: Sterling silver

Sterling silver Closure: Post Elegance is synonymous with Tiffany & Co., and their fine jewelry collection proves it. Perfect for the silver-lover, these sleek sterling earrings offer a graceful look reminiscent of rippling waves. A subtle take on the bold chunky trend, these earrings follow the curve of the jaw and are the perfect compliment to a high-neck silk dress. Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti High Tide Earrings $950 Buy Now at tiffany & co

What to Consider When Buying the Best Chunky Earrings, According to Experts

Style: “ For the longest time in terms of finish, gold was always the route that people were choosing and silver kind of took a step down,” says jeweler and Adina Eden founder Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi. “But, in the most recent months, people are really starting to look for silver again.”

For the longest time in terms of finish, gold was always the route that people were choosing and silver kind of took a step down,” says jeweler and Adina Eden founder Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi. “But, in the most recent months, people are really starting to look for silver again.” Price: Price and material go hand-in-hand: The more durable and long-lasting your jewelry is, the more expensive it will be. But, whether you’re an unlimited spender or shopping on a budget, there is something for everyone in the jewelry department. And if you’re looking at the most popular styles — like the Bottega Veneta drop earrings — there is sure to be a wide variety of dupes on the market for you to choose from. Try scouring sites like Nordstrom (the Anniversary Sale has loads of fashion and beauty finds, by the way) and Amazon Luxury Store for affordable designer options.

Price and material go hand-in-hand: The more durable and long-lasting your jewelry is, the more expensive it will be. But, whether you’re an unlimited spender or shopping on a budget, there is something for everyone in the jewelry department. And if you’re looking at the most popular styles — like the Bottega Veneta drop earrings — there is sure to be a wide variety of dupes on the market for you to choose from. Try scouring sites like Nordstrom (the Anniversary Sale has loads of fashion and beauty finds, by the way) and Amazon Luxury Store for affordable designer options. Material: From pure gold gold-plated brass to sterling silver, the range of materials used in jewelry can seem daunting at first. When choosing your ideal pair, it’s important to keep in mind both the quality and longevity of the material. The most durable (and also most expensive) is pure gold, whereas gold-filled requires at least 5 percent of pure gold, followed by gold-plated which can range anywhere from 0 to 5 percent while still remaining affordable — though will show wear over time, especially when introduced to water and beauty products like lotions and fragrances. Similarly, sterling silver is the wallet-friendly alternative to white gold. Chunky styles are the perfect accessory to branch out your materials preference, too, as jeweler Colin Keane Lynch notes that “Aside from the more traditional jewelry element of gold detailing, there are now different approaches to using combinations of resins and metals to give color and a range of textures.”

The Different Types of Chunky Earrings

Hoop earrings: “For the daytime whether it’s work or just getting up and going to the grocery store, I’m seeing that these chunky bubble donut hoops are doing amazing,” Mizrahi says. “People are loving going from casual to just a little bit dressy.”

“For the daytime whether it’s work or just getting up and going to the grocery store, I’m seeing that these chunky bubble donut hoops are doing amazing,” Mizrahi says. “People are loving going from casual to just a little bit dressy.” Drop earrings: “For more statement pieces that you’re going to wear out to a fancy dinner or a gala, I’m specifically seeing the drop earrings,” Mizrahi notes. “Ones that are really chunky and fall two to three inches from the ear, so they dangle and move and flow with you.”

“For more statement pieces that you’re going to wear out to a fancy dinner or a gala, I’m specifically seeing the drop earrings,” Mizrahi notes. “Ones that are really chunky and fall two to three inches from the ear, so they dangle and move and flow with you.” Stud earrings: “These big, chunky earrings are almost like studs, but they droop downwards or they hang off the ear for an elevated look. It takes a basic earring from being regular and mundane to being so extra,” Mizrahi explains. “They’re just the perfect piece to wear up or down to events, galleries, or even a wedding.”

How We Chose the Best Chunky Earrings

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

For this story on the best chunky earrings, we began our search by interviewing two jewelers for their tips on what to look for when selecting a pair. Using their input, we searched retailers and independent brands for the best options that cater to different budgets and style preferences. Our list includes chunky earrings in multiple metals, options with unique design elements, and classic, splurge-worthy options. Learn more about us here.

Meet The Experts

Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi has been in the jewelry design business for nearly 10 years as the founder and creative director of Adina Eden. She was honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 last year and has expanded her business rapidly through her knowledge and reproduction of the latest runway and street-style trends.

Colin Keane Lynch is a jewelry designer who studied in Venice and is based in New York City. His eponymous jewelry label, launched in 2017, takes current designer trends and turns them into wearable art using blown borosilicate glass and high-quality materials.

Meet The Author

Anika Ljung is a contributor for WWD where she writes stories on the latest fashion and accessory trends, keeping a close eye on both the runway and the zeitgeist to inform her pieces. Based in New York City, her work has appeared in V Magazine, V MAN, CR Fashion Book, and Brides, among others, and she is an assistant stylist for various independent creatives around the city. Learn more about WWD here.