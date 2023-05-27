The 20 Best Denim Dresses for All-Season Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Ask any true denim addict, and they will tell you denim dresses are a wardrobe hero item, making them essential in every closet. Of course, everyone has their go-to pair of women’s jeans or a favorite denim lightweight jacket, worn-in to perfection over the years, but the best denim dresses offer something in between comfort and a more pulled-together look.
“A denim dress is effortlessly essential – it’s one of our go-to pieces for casual yet polished everyday style,” Sharon Krief, Co-Founder of ba&sh, tells WWD. “It’s both timeless and versatile,” Barbara Boccara, Co-Founder of ba&sh, adds. “You can wear it with sneakers on the go or dress it up with the right accessories for a night out.”
Due to its timeless nature, it is no surprise that women are leaning into denim dresses, which have skyrocketed in popularity. “I think women realize how truly easy-to-wear it is,” Krief says. “With everyone’s fast-paced lives and busy schedules, travel picking back up, the denim dress has become a must-have in the modern woman’s wardrobe!”
Of course, functionality is not the only reason denim dresses are having a moment. “Head-to-toe denim is a key trend for 2023. A denim dress is a super easy way to achieve that look,” Iman Alem, Fashion Market Editor at Farfetch, tells WWD. “It’s also versatile and can be styled up or down.”
Designers have been playing with this fundamental fabric to create dresses in countless styles, shapes, and lengths and taking inspiration from different fashion eras. Since nostalgia has become a major trend across the board in fashion, we are seeing denim minis nodding to the early aughts, maxis that nod to ‘90s grunge, and shirt dresses straight from the ‘70s. No matter your personal style, there is something out there for you, proving that this trend won’t disappear anytime soon.
Top Denim Dresses for 2023
- Best Overall Dress: Levi’s Premium Hendrix Denim Jumper
- Best Petite Dress: EB Denim Denim Dress
- Best Long Dress: Free People New In Town Denim Midi Dress
- Best Tank Dress: Frame Micro Flare Denim Dress
- Best Party Dress: Reformation Nikki Bustier Denim Mini Dress
- Best Plus-Size Dress: Standards & Practices Double Strap Tie Waist Denim Midi Dress
- Best Short Dress: Free People Cheyenne Denim Mini Dress
- Best Long-Sleeve Dress: ba&sh Willow Ruffled Denim Midi Dress
- Best Vintage-Inspired Dress: Sézane Alberta Dress
- Best Summer Dress: Gap Denim Tiered Puff Midi Dress
- Best Designer Dress: Stella McCartney Long-Sleeved Denim Shirt Dress
- Best Sustainable Dress: Ganni Western Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Denim Shirtdress
- Best Strapless Dress: Alexander McQueen Strapless Denim Dress
- Best Short-Sleeve Dress: Co Denim Midi Dress
- Best Shirt Dress: A.P.C. Winter Dress
- Best Mini Dress: Tanya Taylor Mia Dress
- Best Shift Dress: See By Chloé Denim Mini Dress
- Best Dress for Work: ‘S Max Mara Cotton Denim Midi Dress
- Best Fit and Flare Dress: Cinq À Sept Veena Denim Button-Front Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress
- Best Colored Dress: Hudson Denim Front Shirtdress
Levi’s Premium Hendrix Denim Jumper
Best Denim Overall Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Dark indigo and natural
- Special features: Made from cotton and hemp
A jumper dress is a versatile option, great for the weekend and casual events. Fit just like your favorite pair of overalls, but with way more leg room, the easy buckle closures allow for easy on and off. One Amazon customer proclaims, “I love it! It’s more than I expected. The fit is great, and the material is so soft – I didn’t know denim could be so soft. I can wear it now with long sleeve shirts and in the summer with short sleeves or a tank top. It’s not the heavy denim that would be hot or heavy for summer.” Style it with a tee or tank in the summer or a cozy long sleeve henley in the fall for a serious ‘90s style.
What reviewers say: “I love it! It’s more than I expected. The fit is great and the material is so soft – I didn’t know denim could be so soft. I can wear it now with long sleeve shirts and in the summer with short sleeve or a tank top. It’s not the heavy denim that would be hot or heavy for summer.”
EB Denim Denim Dress
Best Petite Denim Dress
- Sizes: XXS to XXL
- Colorways: Medium and dark wash, light wash and black
A very early aughts style, this micro mini is great for petites. Panel seams create dimension for an interesting color block design detail, showing off mixed shades of blue. A grommeted lace up back offers another element of surprise. Style yours with a black leather jacket and Chelsea boots for a casual approach, or dress it up with heels and chunky jewelry for a night out.
Free People New In Town Denim Midi Dress
Best Long Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Workwear blue and Sunday morning chambray
Easy and effortless, this button-front midi dress can be thrown on for an instantly put-together outfit. Available in both dark and medium blue shades, you can choose depending on the season or mood. The darker colorway leans towards the cool weather spectrum, where a leather moto jacket, tights, and combat boots would give it a punk take on a more feminine fit. The medium wash can be worn for a more warm-weather approach with lace-up sandals or chunky mules.
Frame Micro Flare Denim Dress
Best Denim Tank Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Astray and ecru
A ‘90s inspired slip shape in denim is the transitional style you didn’t know you needed. This one will be able to be worn all year long. Frame’s best-selling style is available in multiple colorways, so grab yours before they sell out. From the hot days of summer worn alone with simple sandals and a shoulder bag to chillier weather with a turtleneck underneath, tights, and chunky ankle boots, this micro mini shift shape will take you through the seasons in style.
Reformation Nikki Bustier Denim Mini Dress
Best Denim Party Dress
- Sizes: 0 to 12
- Colorways: Black, blue and vintage white
- Special features: Made with organically grown cotton
The ‘00s are back and so is the denim-going-out dress. This bustier cup mini shape features a sweetheart neckline that is eye-catching without being too revealing. Available in three colorways to choose from, you probably will want more than one after trying this on. Style with strappy heels and bold jewelry for a night out or a simple mule and leather blazer for dinner with friends.
Standards & Practices Double Strap Tie Waist Denim Midi Dress
Best Plus-Size Denim Dress
- Sizes: 16W to 22W
- Colorways: Indigo
Show off your curves with a flattering midi dress that can be dressed up or down for endless outfit possibilities. Cut from denim with a touch of spandex, this fabric will move with you and shape to your form. A V-neck and adjustable double strap top show a little skin, proving denim doesn’t have to be just for the day. Wear for a night out with a strappy pump, or layer with an oversized cardigan and boots for a cool evening al fresco.
Free People Cheyenne Denim Mini Dress
Best Short Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Indigo
A vintage-inspired mini in a forever cut is a staple you will want to wear time after time. The puffed sleeves, scoop neckline, and empire waistline give this dress a romantic mood, but the denim fabrication keeps things down to earth. Smocking on the back provides a little extra stretch when needed. Add black lace tights and a houndstooth jacket for some texture play when styling for the fall season.
ba&sh Willow Ruffled Denim Midi Dress
Best Denim Long-Sleeve Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Blue
- Special features: Made with cotton, tencel and linen
“Our Willow dress is classic and so comfortable, crafted in a soft chambray denim with an easy fit,” Krief tells WWD. Comfort is key when it comes to this billowy silhouette. Channel a slight prairie vibe with this style’s puffed sleeves, a full skirt, and a western-style yoke front to boot. “There are so many fun ways to style the Willow dress,” Boccara says. “I would belt it with high heel boots for a perfect transitional daytime outfit and layer on a cropped jacket and strappy sandals for date night or an evening out.”
Sézane Alberta Dress
Best Vintage-Inspired Denim Dress
- Sizes: 2 to 14
- Colorways: Blue
- Special features: Made from GOTS-certified organic materials
Sézane always has great denim dresses in rotation, and this ‘80s-inspired shape is perfect for any time of year. Fitted and slim at the waist, the gathered balloon sleeves, rivet details, and yoke synonymous with the era all play up the vintage detailing, but the cut remains modern due to the wash. An over-the-knee suede boot and bucket bag are ideal accessories for an easy autumnal look.
Gap Denim Tiered Puff Midi Dress
Best Summer Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL regular, S to XL tall, XS to L petite
- Colorways: Light wash
- Special features: Made with water-saving Washwell program
This puff-sleeved midi dress features a square neckline and an empire, relaxed A-line skirt for a flattering fit. One 5-star review states, “I was surprised how well this dress fitted me. And it was slimming with pockets! The denim wash is fairly light. And I think this dress has a lot of potential to be a favorite, very versatile. Very pleased with my purchase.” Wear yours in the summer with sandals and a straw bag or in the fall with an oversized cardigan and knee-high suede boots.
Stella McCartney Long-Sleeved Denim Shirt Dress
Best Designer Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Blue
- Special features: Made with organic cotton
“The midi denim shirt dress in a mid to dark wash like this Stella McCartney” is at the top of Alem’s must-have denim dress list. This two-for-one shape has the illusion of a shirt and skirt but the ease of a one-piece. Designed for a loose fit, the worn-in fabric is made from organic cotton and gives an overall relaxed impression. A slit front and back skirt gives a little edge to the overall appearance. Wear yours with a modern cowboy boot and a hobo crossbody bag for a utilitarian meets western vibe.
Ganni Western Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Denim Shirtdress
Best Sustainable Denim Dress
- Sizes: 0 to 12
- Colorways: Petrified oak
- Special features: Made with organic cotton
Cool-girl label Ganni has a penchant for clothes that are easy but of-the-moment, and this shirtdress is no exception. Contrasting color block patchwork in shades of neutral and Western-inspired detailing, like the gold button front closure, gives the dress some edge. The oversized pointed collar nods to the ‘70s as well. Wear it as a standalone piece in the fall with boots and bare legs and add more layers as the temps turn, like a heavy overcoat and wool tights.
Alexander McQueen Strapless Denim Dress
Best Strapless Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Black
Alem calls out the denim bustier mini as the going-out dress of the season, and another must-have on her 2023 shopping list. Alexander McQueen’s version is tailored to perfection with a paneled denim construction. Made with a strapless, fit, and flare silhouette, the A-line mini skirt is designed with two front pouch pockets, perfect for stowing the essentials on the dance floor. Play up the nostalgia vibe with ’00s-inspired accessories like a shoulder saddle bag and pumps.
Co Denim Midi Dress
Best Short-Sleeve Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to XL
- Colorways: Blue
A short-sleeved dress with a collar, button-up front, and full midi skirt is equally appropriate for the office with the right accessories, as well as a weekend hang. Play up the ‘70s feel with slip-on wooden clog shoes and a leather waist belt for a retro-meets-modern look. Take this look into the colder months with knee-high boots and a chic jacket.
A.P.C. Winter Dress
Best Denim Shirt Dress
- Sizes: 34 to 42
- Colorways: Stonewashed indigo
A.P.C. knows how to do denim the French way, and this mini shirt dress represents the brand’s classic style sensibility to a T. Made from 100 percent Japanese cotton, it is cut with a boxy, straight fit and hits mid-length above the knee. Topstitched pockets can be seen below the sash line for a stylish touch. Slouchy ribbed socks, loafers, and a clean leather bag will play up the Parisian attitude.
Tanya Taylor Mia Dress
Best Denim Mini Dress
- Sizes: 0 to 22
- Colorways: Indigo
- Special features: Made with organic cotton
Tanya Taylor knows how to cut a great dress, and this goes for her new denim silhouette as well. Made from crisp, lightweight 99% organic cotton, it is a new silhouette for the brand that plays with volume. Subtle puffed sleeves and a fully flared mini skirt finish off the scoop neck bodice that features contrast stitching for interest. Available in plus sizes as well, this dress fits every body type. Wear yours bare-legged in the spring and summer and in the cooler months with chunky boots and tights for a grungier take.
See By Chloé Denim Mini Dress
Best Denim Shift Dress
- Sizes: 34 to 44
- Colorways: Mid denim blue
This retro-inspired dress plays up the ‘60s era notes with a flared shift shape and circular zip-pull for a cool-girl look. The elongated peter pan collar also adds to the nostalgic nods for a cute silhouette that you can wear with everything from sandals, to Mary Jane flats, knee-high boots, and more. When you need a little extra warmth, try adding a cropped jacket.
‘S Max Mara Cotton Denim Midi Dress
Best Denim Work Dress
- Sizes: 0 to 16
- Colorways: Dark chambray blue
Professional enough for the workplace, this pure cotton dress has a high neckline, long puffed sleeves, and knee length skirt that feels professional yet special. The matching removable sash belt has decorative embroidery for an added touch. Keep the look clean with a pair of black slingback kitten heels and an oversized leather tote bag.
Cinq À Sept Veena Denim Button-Front Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress
Best Fit and Flare Denim Dress
- Sizes: 0 to 10
- Colorways: Dark indigo
When you are looking for something with a little more polish and structure, try this button-front midi dress that fits and flares to perfection. An apron-style neckline and nipped-in waist, make this option a pulled-together fit. Dark denim also gives a more sophisticated feel, perfect for a casual office or night out. Wear a turtleneck underneath and pointy flats for work or standalone for date night with a heeled sandal and oversized hoop earrings.
Hudson Denim Front Shirtdress
Best Colored Denim Dress
- Sizes: XS to L
- Colorways: Rifle green
A classic shape gets a reboot in this not-so-typical denim shade. This stunning military green is perfect for year-round wear and able to be styled wonderfully with all muted tones. Made from non-stretch denim, you’ll want to be sure to go for a looser fit. Wear as a standalone piece, or try with slim jeans for an unordinary layering ensemble.
The Different Types of Denim Dresses for Women:
- Denim Mini Dress: “For the weekend or going out, a mini version in a darker wash would be fun!” Boccara says. Minis are ideal for a night out due to their sexier cuts and shapes like the trending bustier styles, but there are plenty of minis that still capture a casual vibe that is great for daytime, like a short shift shape or a soft a-line with puffed sleeves, that offer a feminine and romantic silhouette.
- Denim Knee Length Dress: When you are looking for something with a little length but still want to show some leg, go for a knee-length style. Many knee lengths still can work for an office when sleeves or layering is involved, but also can be great for a weekend or casual environment, depending on the cut, like a loose-fitting shirt dress.
- Denim Midi Dress: “I would look at a midi-length for work — you can easily layer a blazer or cardigan over it to add a bit more polish, and it also works across seasons,” Boccara mentions. A mid-calf length dress offers much more coverage than the previously mentioned, and anything with a sleeve can be worn as a standalone piece. But don’t totally disregard this style as no fun. Cutouts can add interest and a touch of skin for a night out.
- Denim Maxi Dress: A floor-skimming or ankle-length maxi can lean towards the bohemian side of things when denim fabrication is concerned, but designers are also offering ladylike styles with a bit more tailoring if that is more your speed. Dark washes will keep things elegant and not too overwhelming when the length is longer.
How to Style a Denim Dress
“The shirt dress is the most versatile, it can be styled casually with flats or over-the-knee black boots for work or going out,” Alem says. “I personally like the midi length for a more modern silhouette, with an oversized black coat and over-the-knee stiletto black boots.” Alternatively, “The bustier minis are perfect for going out and can be styled with your favorite heels, I’d go for a Saint Laurent heeled sandal!” Alem adds. Whatever the season, most denim dresses can be paired with sandals for warm weather and designer shoes, such as comfortable boots, for the cold, making them an extremely versatile wardrobe necessity.
How We Selected The Best Denim Dresses
Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.
In order to curate this guide for the best denim dresses for 2023, we conducted expert interviews for industry knowledge on material sourcing and dress construction, seasonal styling recommendations, and product selections. This shopping guide also reflects wide market research on brand new denim dress releases, including analysis of customer reviews, emerging trending styles, and the most suitable options for various occasions and body types. We also applied research on summer 2023 runway trends as well as our own product testing to determine this list of the best denim dresses. Learn more about us here.
Meet the Experts
Iman Alem is a French-Algerian stylist and fashion editor from Paris. She is based in London and is currently the Fashion Market Editor at FARFETCH. Iman is a passionate advocate for sustainability through her styling work and her store Maison Commune. She is committed to reducing the environmental impact of her shoots by tracking their carbon emission and insetting and offsetting, as well as highlighting sustainable brands wherever possible.
Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief are best friends whose shared love of fashion led them to create ba&sh. Their idea? To bring their dream wardrobe to life so that they could share it with other women. A brand truly made by women for women. Found in more than 400 stores worldwide, the ba&sh style remains distinctly Parisian, uniting an expression of freedom with an easy, joyful elegance.
Meet the Author
Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering all things trends and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best denim dresses and denim brands available on the market today.