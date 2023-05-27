The 20 Best Denim Dresses for All-Season Wear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask any true denim addict, and they will tell you denim dresses are a wardrobe hero item, making them essential in every closet. Of course, everyone has their go-to pair of women’s jeans or a favorite denim lightweight jacket, worn-in to perfection over the years, but the best denim dresses offer something in between comfort and a more pulled-together look.

“A denim dress is effortlessly essential – it’s one of our go-to pieces for casual yet polished everyday style,” Sharon Krief, Co-Founder of ba&sh, tells WWD. “It’s both timeless and versatile,” Barbara Boccara, Co-Founder of ba&sh, adds. “You can wear it with sneakers on the go or dress it up with the right accessories for a night out.”

Due to its timeless nature, it is no surprise that women are leaning into denim dresses, which have skyrocketed in popularity. “I think women realize how truly easy-to-wear it is,” Krief says. “With everyone’s fast-paced lives and busy schedules, travel picking back up, the denim dress has become a must-have in the modern woman’s wardrobe!”

Of course, functionality is not the only reason denim dresses are having a moment. “Head-to-toe denim is a key trend for 2023. A denim dress is a super easy way to achieve that look,” Iman Alem, Fashion Market Editor at Farfetch, tells WWD. “It’s also versatile and can be styled up or down.”

Designers have been playing with this fundamental fabric to create dresses in countless styles, shapes, and lengths and taking inspiration from different fashion eras. Since nostalgia has become a major trend across the board in fashion, we are seeing denim minis nodding to the early aughts, maxis that nod to ‘90s grunge, and shirt dresses straight from the ‘70s. No matter your personal style, there is something out there for you, proving that this trend won’t disappear anytime soon.

Keep scrolling below to see our favorites to shop now.

Levi’s Premium Hendrix Denim Jumper Best Denim Overall Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Dark indigo and natural

Dark indigo and natural Special features: Made from cotton and hemp A jumper dress is a versatile option, great for the weekend and casual events. Fit just like your favorite pair of overalls, but with way more leg room, the easy buckle closures allow for easy on and off. One Amazon customer proclaims, “I love it! It’s more than I expected. The fit is great, and the material is so soft – I didn’t know denim could be so soft. I can wear it now with long sleeve shirts and in the summer with short sleeves or a tank top. It’s not the heavy denim that would be hot or heavy for summer.” Style it with a tee or tank in the summer or a cozy long sleeve henley in the fall for a serious ‘90s style. What reviewers say: “I love it! It’s more than I expected. The fit is great and the material is so soft – I didn’t know denim could be so soft. I can wear it now with long sleeve shirts and in the summer with short sleeve or a tank top. It’s not the heavy denim that would be hot or heavy for summer.” courtesy of Amazon Levi’s Premium Hendrix Denim Jumper $82.52 Buy Now at amazon

EB Denim Denim Dress Best Petite Denim Dress Sizes: XXS to XXL

XXS to XXL Colorways: Medium and dark wash, light wash and black A very early aughts style, this micro mini is great for petites. Panel seams create dimension for an interesting color block design detail, showing off mixed shades of blue. A grommeted lace up back offers another element of surprise. Style yours with a black leather jacket and Chelsea boots for a casual approach, or dress it up with heels and chunky jewelry for a night out. courtesy of Revolve EB Denim Denim Dress $375 Buy Now at revolve

Free People New In Town Denim Midi Dress Best Long Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Workwear blue and Sunday morning chambray Easy and effortless, this button-front midi dress can be thrown on for an instantly put-together outfit. Available in both dark and medium blue shades, you can choose depending on the season or mood. The darker colorway leans towards the cool weather spectrum, where a leather moto jacket, tights, and combat boots would give it a punk take on a more feminine fit. The medium wash can be worn for a more warm-weather approach with lace-up sandals or chunky mules. courtesy of Free People

Free People New In Town Denim Midi Dress $98 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Free People New In Town Denim Midi Dress $98 Buy Now at free people

Frame Micro Flare Denim Dress Best Denim Tank Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Astray and ecru A ‘90s inspired slip shape in denim is the transitional style you didn’t know you needed. This one will be able to be worn all year long. Frame’s best-selling style is available in multiple colorways, so grab yours before they sell out. From the hot days of summer worn alone with simple sandals and a shoulder bag to chillier weather with a turtleneck underneath, tights, and chunky ankle boots, this micro mini shift shape will take you through the seasons in style. courtesy of Frame Frame Micro Flare Denim Dress $298 Buy Now at frame

Reformation Nikki Bustier Denim Mini Dress Best Denim Party Dress Sizes: 0 to 12

0 to 12 Colorways: Black, blue and vintage white

Black, blue and vintage white Special features: Made with organically grown cotton The ‘00s are back and so is the denim-going-out dress. This bustier cup mini shape features a sweetheart neckline that is eye-catching without being too revealing. Available in three colorways to choose from, you probably will want more than one after trying this on. Style with strappy heels and bold jewelry for a night out or a simple mule and leather blazer for dinner with friends. courtesy of reformation Reformation Nikki Bustier Denim Mini Dress $178 Buy Now at reformation

Standards & Practices Double Strap Tie Waist Denim Midi Dress Best Plus-Size Denim Dress Sizes: 16W to 22W

16W to 22W Colorways: Indigo Show off your curves with a flattering midi dress that can be dressed up or down for endless outfit possibilities. Cut from denim with a touch of spandex, this fabric will move with you and shape to your form. A V-neck and adjustable double strap top show a little skin, proving denim doesn’t have to be just for the day. Wear for a night out with a strappy pump, or layer with an oversized cardigan and boots for a cool evening al fresco. courtesy of Nordstrom Standards & Practices Double Strap Tie Waist Denim Midi Dress $128 Buy Now at nordstrom

Free People Cheyenne Denim Mini Dress Best Short Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Indigo A vintage-inspired mini in a forever cut is a staple you will want to wear time after time. The puffed sleeves, scoop neckline, and empire waistline give this dress a romantic mood, but the denim fabrication keeps things down to earth. Smocking on the back provides a little extra stretch when needed. Add black lace tights and a houndstooth jacket for some texture play when styling for the fall season. courtesy of Free People Free People Cheyenne Denim Mini Dress $138 Buy Now at free people

ba&sh Willow Ruffled Denim Midi Dress Best Denim Long-Sleeve Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Blue

Blue Special features: Made with cotton, tencel and linen “Our Willow dress is classic and so comfortable, crafted in a soft chambray denim with an easy fit,” Krief tells WWD. Comfort is key when it comes to this billowy silhouette. Channel a slight prairie vibe with this style’s puffed sleeves, a full skirt, and a western-style yoke front to boot. “There are so many fun ways to style the Willow dress,” Boccara says. “I would belt it with high heel boots for a perfect transitional daytime outfit and layer on a cropped jacket and strappy sandals for date night or an evening out.” courtesy of BA&SH ba&sh Willow Ruffled Denim Midi Dress $380 $266 Buy Now at ba&sh

Sézane Alberta Dress Best Vintage-Inspired Denim Dress Sizes: 2 to 14

2 to 14 Colorways: Blue

Blue Special features: Made from GOTS-certified organic materials Sézane always has great denim dresses in rotation, and this ‘80s-inspired shape is perfect for any time of year. Fitted and slim at the waist, the gathered balloon sleeves, rivet details, and yoke synonymous with the era all play up the vintage detailing, but the cut remains modern due to the wash. An over-the-knee suede boot and bucket bag are ideal accessories for an easy autumnal look. courtesy of Sezane Sézane Alberta Dress $195 Buy Now at Sézane

Gap Denim Tiered Puff Midi Dress Best Summer Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL regular, S to XL tall, XS to L petite

XS to XL regular, S to XL tall, XS to L petite Colorways: Light wash

Light wash Special features: Made with water-saving Washwell program This puff-sleeved midi dress features a square neckline and an empire, relaxed A-line skirt for a flattering fit. One 5-star review states, “I was surprised how well this dress fitted me. And it was slimming with pockets! The denim wash is fairly light. And I think this dress has a lot of potential to be a favorite, very versatile. Very pleased with my purchase.” Wear yours in the summer with sandals and a straw bag or in the fall with an oversized cardigan and knee-high suede boots. Gap Denim Tiered Puff Midi Dress $98 $75 Buy Now at gap

Stella McCartney Long-Sleeved Denim Shirt Dress Best Designer Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Blue

Blue Special features: Made with organic cotton “The midi denim shirt dress in a mid to dark wash like this Stella McCartney” is at the top of Alem’s must-have denim dress list. This two-for-one shape has the illusion of a shirt and skirt but the ease of a one-piece. Designed for a loose fit, the worn-in fabric is made from organic cotton and gives an overall relaxed impression. A slit front and back skirt gives a little edge to the overall appearance. Wear yours with a modern cowboy boot and a hobo crossbody bag for a utilitarian meets western vibe. Stella McCartney Long-Sleeved Denim Shirt Dress $995 $500 Buy Now at farfetch

Ganni Western Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Denim Shirtdress

Best Sustainable Denim Dress

Sizes: 0 to 12

0 to 12 Colorways: Petrified oak

Petrified oak Special features: Made with organic cotton

Cool-girl label Ganni has a penchant for clothes that are easy but of-the-moment, and this shirtdress is no exception. Contrasting color block patchwork in shades of neutral and Western-inspired detailing, like the gold button front closure, gives the dress some edge. The oversized pointed collar nods to the ‘70s as well. Wear it as a standalone piece in the fall with boots and bare legs and add more layers as the temps turn, like a heavy overcoat and wool tights.

courtesy of Nordstrom

Ganni Western Long Sleeve Organic Cotton Denim Shirtdress $445 $267 Buy Now at ssense

Alexander McQueen Strapless Denim Dress Best Strapless Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Black Alem calls out the denim bustier mini as the going-out dress of the season, and another must-have on her 2023 shopping list. Alexander McQueen’s version is tailored to perfection with a paneled denim construction. Made with a strapless, fit, and flare silhouette, the A-line mini skirt is designed with two front pouch pockets, perfect for stowing the essentials on the dance floor. Play up the nostalgia vibe with ’00s-inspired accessories like a shoulder saddle bag and pumps. Alexander McQueen Strapless Denim Dress $2890 Buy Now at nordstrom

Co Denim Midi Dress Best Short-Sleeve Denim Dress Sizes: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Blue A short-sleeved dress with a collar, button-up front, and full midi skirt is equally appropriate for the office with the right accessories, as well as a weekend hang. Play up the ‘70s feel with slip-on wooden clog shoes and a leather waist belt for a retro-meets-modern look. Take this look into the colder months with knee-high boots and a chic jacket. courtesy of My Theresa Co Denim Midi Dress $625 Buy Now at mytheresa

A.P.C. Winter Dress

Best Denim Shirt Dress

Sizes: 34 to 42

34 to 42 Colorways: Stonewashed indigo

A.P.C. knows how to do denim the French way, and this mini shirt dress represents the brand’s classic style sensibility to a T. Made from 100 percent Japanese cotton, it is cut with a boxy, straight fit and hits mid-length above the knee. Topstitched pockets can be seen below the sash line for a stylish touch. Slouchy ribbed socks, loafers, and a clean leather bag will play up the Parisian attitude.

courtesy of A.P.C.

A.P.C. Winter Dress $400 $280 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Tanya Taylor Mia Dress Best Denim Mini Dress Sizes : 0 to 22

: 0 to 22 Colorways: Indigo

Indigo Special features: Made with organic cotton Tanya Taylor knows how to cut a great dress, and this goes for her new denim silhouette as well. Made from crisp, lightweight 99% organic cotton, it is a new silhouette for the brand that plays with volume. Subtle puffed sleeves and a fully flared mini skirt finish off the scoop neck bodice that features contrast stitching for interest. Available in plus sizes as well, this dress fits every body type. Wear yours bare-legged in the spring and summer and in the cooler months with chunky boots and tights for a grungier take. courtesy of Tanya Taylor Tanya Taylor Mia Dress $465 Buy Now at tanya taylor

See By Chloé Denim Mini Dress

Best Denim Shift Dress

Sizes: 34 to 44

34 to 44 Colorways: Mid denim blue

This retro-inspired dress plays up the ‘60s era notes with a flared shift shape and circular zip-pull for a cool-girl look. The elongated peter pan collar also adds to the nostalgic nods for a cute silhouette that you can wear with everything from sandals, to Mary Jane flats, knee-high boots, and more. When you need a little extra warmth, try adding a cropped jacket.

courtesy of Net-A-Porter

See By Chloé Denim Mini Dress $535 $321 Buy Now at farfetch

See By Chloé Denim Mini Dress $535 $257 Buy Now at ssense

‘S Max Mara Cotton Denim Midi Dress

Best Denim Work Dress

Sizes: 0 to 16

0 to 16 Colorways: Dark chambray blue

Professional enough for the workplace, this pure cotton dress has a high neckline, long puffed sleeves, and knee length skirt that feels professional yet special. The matching removable sash belt has decorative embroidery for an added touch. Keep the look clean with a pair of black slingback kitten heels and an oversized leather tote bag.

courtesy of My Theresa

‘S Max Mara Cotton Denim Midi Dress $595 Buy Now at mytheresa

Hudson Denim Front Shirtdress Best Colored Denim Dress Sizes: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: Rifle green A classic shape gets a reboot in this not-so-typical denim shade. This stunning military green is perfect for year-round wear and able to be styled wonderfully with all muted tones. Made from non-stretch denim, you’ll want to be sure to go for a looser fit. Wear as a standalone piece, or try with slim jeans for an unordinary layering ensemble. courtesy of Neiman Marcus Hudson Denim Front Shirtdress $245 Buy Now at hudson

The Different Types of Denim Dresses for Women: Denim Mini Dress: “For the weekend or going out, a mini version in a darker wash would be fun!” Boccara says. Minis are ideal for a night out due to their sexier cuts and shapes like the trending bustier styles, but there are plenty of minis that still capture a casual vibe that is great for daytime, like a short shift shape or a soft a-line with puffed sleeves, that offer a feminine and romantic silhouette. Denim Knee Length Dress: When you are looking for something with a little length but still want to show some leg, go for a knee-length style. Many knee lengths still can work for an office when sleeves or layering is involved, but also can be great for a weekend or casual environment, depending on the cut, like a loose-fitting shirt dress. Denim Midi Dress: “I would look at a midi-length for work — you can easily layer a blazer or cardigan over it to add a bit more polish, and it also works across seasons,” Boccara mentions. A mid-calf length dress offers much more coverage than the previously mentioned, and anything with a sleeve can be worn as a standalone piece. But don’t totally disregard this style as no fun. Cutouts can add interest and a touch of skin for a night out. Denim Maxi Dress: A floor-skimming or ankle-length maxi can lean towards the bohemian side of things when denim fabrication is concerned, but designers are also offering ladylike styles with a bit more tailoring if that is more your speed. Dark washes will keep things elegant and not too overwhelming when the length is longer.

How to Style a Denim Dress “The shirt dress is the most versatile, it can be styled casually with flats or over-the-knee black boots for work or going out,” Alem says. “I personally like the midi length for a more modern silhouette, with an oversized black coat and over-the-knee stiletto black boots.” Alternatively, “The bustier minis are perfect for going out and can be styled with your favorite heels, I’d go for a Saint Laurent heeled sandal!” Alem adds. Whatever the season, most denim dresses can be paired with sandals for warm weather and designer shoes, such as comfortable boots, for the cold, making them an extremely versatile wardrobe necessity.

How We Selected The Best Denim Dresses

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

In order to curate this guide for the best denim dresses for 2023, we conducted expert interviews for industry knowledge on material sourcing and dress construction, seasonal styling recommendations, and product selections. This shopping guide also reflects wide market research on brand new denim dress releases, including analysis of customer reviews, emerging trending styles, and the most suitable options for various occasions and body types. We also applied research on summer 2023 runway trends as well as our own product testing to determine this list of the best denim dresses. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Iman Alem is a French-Algerian stylist and fashion editor from Paris. She is based in London and is currently the Fashion Market Editor at FARFETCH. Iman is a passionate advocate for sustainability through her styling work and her store Maison Commune. She is committed to reducing the environmental impact of her shoots by tracking their carbon emission and insetting and offsetting, as well as highlighting sustainable brands wherever possible.

Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief are best friends whose shared love of fashion led them to create ba&sh. Their idea? To bring their dream wardrobe to life so that they could share it with other women. A brand truly made by women for women. Found in more than 400 stores worldwide, the ba&sh style remains distinctly Parisian, uniting an expression of freedom with an easy, joyful elegance.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering all things trends and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best denim dresses and denim brands available on the market today.