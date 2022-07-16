The 20 Best Designer Shoes From Top Luxury Brands, According to Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to investing in the best designer shoes, think about what styles you can incorporate into your wardrobe year-round. Is there a luxury shoe style you can splurge on now that you can also pair with a cute sock for those colder months ahead? Is the designer shoe you’re contemplating both seasonless and timeless? The keyword here is longevity. Designer shoes often comes with a steep price tag — and that hefty price tag is in large part due to the unmatched craftsmanship and intricate detailing you can expect from top luxury brands. There are so many different styles and heel heights on the market to chose from, so we consulted experts to help guide you through the wonderful world of designer footwear.

Top Designer Shoes for 2022

2022 Designer Shoe Trends

Whether you typically fancy flats, low heels, or tend to opt for sky high heels, this summer, it’s all about the platform. “Platforms are the newest emerging trend this summer. We are seeing the classification across many iterations — from raffia day sandals to bright satin Mary Jane variations,” says Lauren Dinneny, senior buyer of women’s designer shoes at Bergdorf Goodman. “Regardless of material or style, the customer is gravitating towards the height. Platforms continue to transition into fall in new materials, such as patents and rich suedes, she notes. Similar to designer handbags, designer shoes are worth the investment.

From Sydney Sweeney’s epic embellished Miu Miu platforms that she wore to the MTV Movie Awards this month to the black suede iteration Vanessa Hudgens paired with her Schiaparelli couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry to last week’s Tony Awards, there’s not an It girl in Hollywood who hasn’t been seen in the style this season. To put it simply, platform shoes are timeless; they defy age, height, and season, making them one of the most versatile styles to invest in.

From the flatform sandals seen at Chloé, The Row, and Proenza Schouler, to the record breaking heeled platforms at Versace, Valentino and Saint Laurent, it’s all about height. We’ve also seen Mary Jane flats for a while now and we love that luxury brands are designing heeled versions this season.

“The Mary Jane silhouette has been trending since the pre-collections and we continued to see them on the runway, with strong styles from Prada and Bottega Veneta. We have always gravitated to Mary Janes and see strong results from low heels to high heels” says Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches Fashion. “They are an easy shape to smarten a look, are transitional from day to evening and offer a modern alternative for the customer who’s not looking for a stiletto heel, adds Smart.

In addition to height and the ever-popular Mary Jane style, there’s a huge push on sustainability across the board. There’s no question that there’s been a collective emphasis on this topic over the last couple of years. “The designer, buyer, and consumer are all focusing their attention on sustainable brands and products that benefit the planet as well as communities,” notes Dinneny.

Bergdorf Goodman recently launched their Conscious Curation shop, which highlights the season’s most luxurious styles by designers who are making a positive impact on communities and the environment. “Whether our clients are purchasing summer sneakers in upcycled fabrics or espadrilles handwoven by a Paraguay-based social enterprise, the customer is consciously taking their first steps in shoes that are making a difference on the planet,” says Dinneny.

Adidas x Gucci Women’s Gazelle Sneaker

Comes in 2 colorways, red velvet and pink velvet and suede trim with details in Demetra — crafted from animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources

Rubber sole

Lace-up closure

Made in Italy

Protect from direct light, heat and rain. If they get wet, dry immediately with a soft cloth.

To store, fill shoe with tissue paper to help maintain the shape and absorb humidity, then store in the provided flannel bag and box.

Clean with a soft, dry cloth or brush

The Adidas x Gucci collab is one of the coolest brand partnerships to date. Alessandro Michele, at the helm as Creative Director of Gucci since 2015, has mastered the art of merging provocative, romantic, eclectic elements with expert Italian craftsmanship. He’s taken inspiration from decades past and revolutionized sportswear making it feel modern with a big dose of nostalgia to boot. Since Guccio Gucci founded the house in 1921, rich textures, colorful yet clashing prints, bold silhouettes and accessories that make a statement have always been in the brand’s DNA. This Gazelle iteration is for the cool-girl who loves a maximalist look and never tires of piling on the colors, mixed-textures, and bold prints. They’re also a classic way to buy into the designer sneaker trend for those who tend to opt for a more minimal outfit, but also want a colorful accent when they want to spice up their monochromatic look. The new iteration has already been spotted on every it-girl from Alexa Chung, Caroline Daur, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

adidas x Gucci women’s Gazelle sneaker $850 Buy Now

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps

Comes in a lime green leather

Screen-printed leather triangle logo

Leather sole and rubber heel cap

65 mm varnished heel with logo

Raf Simmons made his debut as co-creative director at Prada in February 2020. The innovative menswear designer who previously helmed Jil Sander, Christian Dior, and Calvin Klein, joined Miuccia Prada’s team to reimagine what the future of Prada would look like. This new interpretation of the classic slingback is feminine, minimal and made from brushed leather with a lacquer finish. It’s pointed toe silhouette and graphic modern demi-wedge is a nod to the brand’s triangle logo. It’s constructed with a leather covered, slightly padded front detail for a unique look that also adds some extra comfort. These designer shoes have been spotted on It girls around the globe, including model Georgia Fowler.

Prada brushed leather slingback pumps $1,250 Buy Now

Chloé Meril Woven Cotton Platform Sandals

Comes in a neutral ‘red sand’ colorway

Heel measures approximately 1.5 inches

Multi-colored cotton

Buckle-fastening ankle strap

Crafted from sustainable elements

Founded over 70 years ago by French Fashion designer, Gaby Aghion, Chloé is one of the most well-known French luxury fashion houses in the world. Since 2020, the Uruguay-born, New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst has been at the forefront as creative director. Thanks to her forward thinking, thoughtful designs, commitment to sustainability, and innovative leadership, there’s no question that Hearst is one of the biggest forces in the fashion industry today. Created in Spring 2022, Hearst and her team introduced a Chloe Craft symbol to showcase the craftsmanship of independent artisans around the world. This is prevalent in this season’s beautifully crafted Meril platform sandals. Paying homage to her native Uruguay in Chloé’s collections, these are perfect for your summer holiday, and are crafted from woven cotton and braided to mirror traditional techniques.

BUY NOW: $825 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Almond Toe Heels

Comes in a deep purple leather hue

Leather outsole

Heel measures 2.9”

Crafted in Italy

The house of Bottega Veneta has been designing luxury fashions since 1966. Founded in Vicenza, Italy, the brand has firm roots in both Italian culture and craftsmanship with a global perspective that’s garnered an incredible cult following, especially over the last 5 years. Fashion lovers look to the brand for innovative designs and a rich color palette. The hook-heel on these almond-toe pumps creates a sleek, feminine, modern shoe with a timeless elegance that you’ll be able to wear season after season. These designer shoes feel slightly more unique and special than a classic pointed toe and will look great for an office meeting or a brunch.

Bottega Veneta Almond toe heels $1,100 Buy Now

Proenza Schouler Stretch Platform Sandals

Comes in a parchment, black, and caramel shade.

Square toe

Slip-on style with an elasticated back strap

Contrast logo-embossed footbed

Made in Italy

Calf leather footbed

Heel height is 0.7″

The New York-based womenswear and accessories brand was founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The duo met while studying at Parsons School of Design. They went on to collaborate on their senior thesis together, which became their first collection as Proenza Schouler. The Proenza team works with luxury materials that have a sense of ease and simplicity. The designers were awarded with the inaugural CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2004, and Proenza Schouler has gone on to win five more CFDA awards. The house launched their first footwear collection in 2012. These designer shoes are supremely comfortable and made with a stretch platform for a closet must-have. They’re great for being on your feet all day, and are an updated neutral shoe that will look great with a neutral color palette from a white summer dress to tailored linen dresses or separates.

Proenza Schouler Stretch Platform Sandals $895 Buy Now

Amina Muaddi Robyn Floral Print Satin Sandals

Floral printed satin and acrylic with crystal-embellishments

3.8″ pedestal stiletto heel

Square-cut open toe

Three buckle strap vamp

Double ankle strap

Leather lining

Made in Italy

The namesake and award-winning shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, started making shoes at age 26. Designed in Paris and produced in Italy, Amina Muaddi’s luxury shoes often use bold colors, statement-making textiles, and chunky pedestal heels. Pair these Robyn sandals with clashing prints in similar colorways or all black. Rihanna is a big fan of the shoe brand and in 2019, Muaddi was asked to design the footwear for Fenty. In 2021, Muaddi was honored as the first recipient of the Fashion Trust Arabia’s New Entrepreneur of the Year Award to celebrate young Arab creative entrepreneurs who are making an impact globally. Her footwear can be seen on everyone from influencers like Camille Charriere to the queen B herself, Beyoncé.

Amina Muaddi Robyn Floral Print Satin Sandals $1,190 Buy Now

Jacquemus Piscine Mules

Fits true to size

Only available in full sizes, go up to the nearest whole size if you take a half size

Heel measures approximately 55mm/ 2 inches

Tonal-pink leather

Slip on

Made in Italy

Simon Porte Jacquemus is one of the most enchanting designers in the fashion industry today. His animated color palette is inspired by the designer’s love of art and serene runway destinations. Known for exaggerated silhouettes and shapes, he fully knows what it means to spark joy. Bubble gum pink is one of the designers go-to colors for ready-to-wear as well as accessories. These designer shoes are made from exceptionally soft leather, while a padded and cushioned footbed makes for supreme comfort. The Piscine heel is more subtle than some of his past designs, but the fun pink hue balances out the minimalist heel. Make a statement with a head-to-toe pink look or play up the pastel palette and try introducing yellow and green into your summer look.

Jacquemus Piscine Mules $775 Buy Now

Miu Miu Penny Loafer Slingbacks

Leather upper

Pointed toe

Slingback

Leather sole

Made in Italy

Miu Miu’s penny loafer singback pumps are designed with a pointed toe and color-block detailing, which are equal parts feminine and uber professional. Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, which at the time was crafting chic-minimal designs at Prada when Miu Miu was born. Miu Miu’s focus remains on sexy, rebellious, feminine, and playful ready-to-wear and accessories that are entirely unique. The brand has always been sophisticated, yet unpretentious. This season, the collection plays on masculine and feminine stereotypical norms. We love this shoe paired with your favorite knit top, leather jacket and mini skirt.

Miu Miu Penny Loafer Slingbacks $1,050 Buy Now

Loewe Tulip Heeled Sandals

4 1/2″ heel

Leather upper, lining and sole

Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up

Made in Italy

Jonathan Anderson, the London-based designer extraordinaire, took over the 19th-century Spanish luxury house Loewe in 2013. He infused British wit and unconventional, eccentric glamour to the label’s long-standing tradition of exquisite leather craftsmanship — and the result couldn’t be more epic. Anderson and his team have created countless celeb-adored It bags, playful footwear and expertly tailored ready-to-wear. Loewe continues to be defined by its rich history while at the same time keeping a stead pulse on the current tone and future trends. This season’s Tulip sandal is a work of art in its own right. It’s a designer shoe that’s sleek and sophisticated in the front and a party in the back, making it perfect for a board meeting or a date night. Celebs flock to Anderson’s creations, including Jake Gyllenhaal’s leading lady, model Jeanne Cadieau, who wore his candy wrapper silver bow shoes to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Gal Gadot also frequently wears Loewe’s designs to red carpet premieres.

Loewe Tulip Heeled Sandals $1,600 Buy Now

Valentino Garavani Rockstud No Limit Leather Sandals

Tan leather

Fits true to size

Ankle lace up strap for secure fit

Slight heel

Tan leather

Made in Italy

Valentino is one of the world’s most storied fashion houses. Loyal fans of the Italian luxury brand include Zendaya, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman. Founded in 1960, the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his team work closely with artisans to create beautiful, well-made fashion and accessories that are timeless and elevated. Valentino Garavani’s Rockstud No Limit leather sandals are one of the hottest designer sandals of the season. Crafted in Italy from tan leather, they come finished with slim, lace-up embellished straps in the brand’s signature gold tone pyramid studs. Wear yours with a short helm line to show off the intricate detail and impeccable construction.

Valentine Garavani Rockstud No Limit Leather Sandals $720 Buy Now

The Row Woven Fisherman Sandal

Fits true to size

Sole measures approximately 1 inch

Black textured-leather

Buckle-fastening strap

Made in Italy

Named after London’s Savile Row, famed for their exquisite fabrications, attention to detail and expert tailoring, founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wanted a brand centered on timeless elegance with an ease. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz are all longtime fans of the brand. Each season, the ready-to-wear and accessories line explore the idea of chic tailoring, clean lines, and simple shapes. Every piece The Row creates is a classic that should be a closet staples. The Row’s Fisherman sandals are the perfect designer shoe to wear all summer, and can even be transitioned into fall. Each style is heavily inspired by art, sculpture, and interiors. Expertly woven in Italy from panels of black textured-leather, these sandals give a nod to traditional fisherman sandals. However, these come in a chunky rubber sole, setting them apart from other variations in the market. They’re ideal for running around all day, from meetings to museums to appointments.

The Row Woven Fisherman Sandal $990 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Tina Metallic Heels

Come in a green metallic, lilac metallic and silver leather

Strappy detailing to secure your feet

Buckle-fastening ankle strap

Open toe

Branded insole

High stiletto heel

Heel is 3.9″

Almond toe

Made in Italy

Founded in 1961 by Yves Saint Laurent, the brand revolutionized the way celebrity, fashion, and society mingle alongside one another. Five years after starting his namesake label, the French maison launched “Rive Gauche” which became the industry’s first couture house to launch ready-to-wear. Today, Anthony Vaccarello is at the helm as artistic, creative and image director of the house and continues to push boundaries with his designs. This season, their sexy Tina sandal is fabulous to wear to a wedding, a formal event or a night out dancing.

Saint Laurent Tina Metallic Heels $945 Buy Now

Alaïa Studded Mary Jane Flats

Leather, zamak, and brass

0.17 in flat heel

Snap closure

Round toe

Rubber outsole

Made in Italy

Azzedine Alaïa founded his eponymous brand in 1964. Originally from Tunisia, he set his roots down in Paris and celebrated the power of femininity and the female body right from the start. Alaïa accentuated the female form through sculptural silhouettes, innovative materials, including the brand’s legendary knits, as well as embellished fabrics that together evoke timeless elegance. One of the hottest trends again this season is the Mary Jane. This flat, embellished version is delightful to throw on with your favorite cargo chinos and a classic white tank for your next trip to the farmers market. They’re fixed with a sturdy snap-strap closure to secure your foot for added comfort while the round toe and rubber outsole provide sturdy traction. You can hit the pavement in these rain or shine.

Alaïa Studded Mary Jane Flats $1,120 Buy Now

Versace Medusa Aevitas Platforms

Heel is 6 inches with a 3 inch platform

Red satin

Buckle-fastening ankle strap

Made in Italy

Fits true to size

Versace has always been the poster child for the more is more aesthetic. After Gianni Versace’s tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the reins. Carefully shaping and cementing the label’s sexy, provocative, and feminine approach, we think Gianni would be proud. This season, we are obsessed with the fire engine red sky high heels. Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platforms are aptly named to be a symbol of power, liberation, and strength. These statement pumps have already been seen on the likes of Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande. They’re a breath of fresh air as we hit the party scene again and they’ll give you some serious extra height. This designer shoe is crafted by expert Italian craftsmen, and finished with a stacked platform to balance its 6 inch heel. The final touch? An adjustable ankle strap adorned with crystals and the house’s signature ‘Medusa’ charm.

Versace Medusa Aevitas Platforms $1,120 Buy Now

Chanel Mesh Patent Velcro Dad Sandals

Velcro strap closure

Black leather, patent, and mesh

CC monogram Chanel logos on the uppers

The world-renowned house of Chanel was founded in 1910 by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. It began when she opened a hat boutique at 21 rue Cambon under the name Chanel Modes. Her hats were quickly seen on well-known French actresses of the era, which helped carve out her reputation within the fashion world. In 1983, Karl Lagerfeld arrived as the artistic director where he introduced pre-collections, established Métier d’art, and made Haute Couture as we know it today. In addition to the house’s traditional tweeds and quilted bags we love and adore, their footwear is meant to be cherished as well. Chanel’s velcro dad sandals first hit the runways in the summer of 2019 and they quickly became a must-have summer shoe. We love this pair with mesh, patent detailing and a woven sole. These are the sandal for the cool girl on the go who wants a luxurious alternative to the classic Birkenstock.

Chanel Mesh Patent Velcro Dad Sandals $2,195 Buy Now

Gianvito Rossi PVC Mules

Heel is 2 inches

Sand PVC

Slip on

Handcrafted in Italy

Fits true to size

Gianvito Rossi grew up immersed in the craft of shoe making and has mastered the art of comfort, fit, and sleek, minimal design. Each shoe is expertly crafted with the finest and softest Italian leather and suede to look incredibly beautiful on the foot. His mega fans include the former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld and Duchess Kate Middleton. These gorgeous Gianvito Rossi mules are set on a geometric, transparent plexiglass heels. They’ve been handcrafted in Italy from sand colored PVC and come fully lined in a soft supple leather for a plush footing. These designer shoes are great for dressing up your office look or an after-work cocktail.

Gianvito Rossi PVC Mules $895 Buy Now

Jimmy Choo Antia 85 Leather Sandals

Heel is 3.5″

Black leather

Ankle wrap ties

Fits true to size, take your normal size

A bespoke shoemaker named Jimmy Choo set himself up in London’s East End in the early 90s. He catered to an exclusive group of globe trotters, including Princess Diana. Today, Jimmy Choo is a leading global luxury brand, who counts Rihanna, Kate Middleton, and Ariana Grande as fans. Each style is sophisticated, comfortable, and crafted with an elegant silhouette. Jimmy Choo’s Antia 85 leather sandals is a closet staple that can take you from a cocktail bar opening to a rehearsal dinner or wedding reception. This minimal designer shoe style has no hardware, so you’ll be able to wear it time and time again without fear of metal tarnishing.

Jimmy Choo Antia 85 Leather Sandals $725 Buy Now

Celine Luco Triomphe Stamped Loafers

Stamped buttery yellow leather

Straight stacked leather heel

0.6″ heel

Rounded toe

Hand-stitched apron

Leather outsole

Narrow upper, size up by half size for better fit

Founded in 1945 by Celine Vipiana, the French luxury house has been known for impeccably crafted ready-to-wear fashion and beautifully designed leather goods. Phoebe Philo held the role of creative director from 2008 to 2018, revolutionizing its traditional look with a new twist of bold graphics, architectural silhouettes and modern accessories. Hedi Slimane was appointed artistic, creative, and image director of the house in 2018 and has continued to attract a cult-following ever since. The brand is the epitome of classic-cool, and tapped Kaia Gerber for their ad campaign. Loafers are having a major moment, and nearly every luxury house has an iteration. Yet, Celine has mastered the style with their Luco Triomphe. We love the stamped buttery leather and we can attest that these are really, really comfortable when wearing all day into the evening.

Celine Luco Triomphe Stamped Loafers $850 Buy Now

Hermes Calya Clogs

Comes in black, brown, and beige leather with tone-on-tone “H” cut-out detailing

Beechwood and black leather sole with black rubber insert

black leather sole with black rubber insert Silver palladium-plated studs

Black goatskin insole and lining

Comes with the guarantee that should you need any maintenance or repair, Hermes craftspeople are available to tend to your leather goods purchased from the house—with no expiration date.

The Hermes Calya mule is ideal for those who love a boho-chic look. A family owned and independent artisanal house since 1837, the maison began as a harness atelier in Paris. Thierry Hermes founded the harness workshop and it wasn’t until 1922 that their first handbag was unveiled. Their leather goods are meant to be heirlooms, passed down from generation to generation. For decades, consumers have been on waitlists for their costly status handbags, the Birken and the Kelly. Yet, these clogs come in under $1,000, making these a smart investment that won’t cost you a mortgage payment. Pair these designer shoes with your favorite denim, linen, or knitwear. Wear barefoot in the summer and add a cashmere or wool sock for the colder months for year round wear.

Hermes Calya Clogs $980 Buy Now

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Allen Sandals

4 in stiletto heel with signature zip tag

Open toe

Crisscross vamp

Adjustable, crisscross ankle strap

Made in Italy

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh was founded in 2014 in Milan as the brainchild of the late Virgil Abloh. The trendy, modern brand is known for merging highly detailed construction, sophisticated silhouettes and a street style aesthetic into every piece. Fans of the house include the likes of the Jenners, Hadids, Kardashians, and beyond. Their Allen crisscross ankle strap sandals are sexy, sophisticated, and make a bright statement. They’re a super fun pop of color that pairs well with any kind of look.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Allen Sandals $1,140 Buy Now

The Different Types of Designer Shoes

Designer sneakers: The designer sneaker category is one that continues to grow exponentially season after season. For one, the price point is usually lower than most other shoe styles from luxury brands. It’s a great way for the consumer to buy into the brand at a cost that isn’t equivalent to a mortgage payment. Most luxury designers not only have athletic sneakers now, but they’re also focusing on fashion sneakers. Every luxury house, from Hermes to Saint Laurent, has a sneaker this season, but it’s also important to take note of the rise in designer sneaker collaborations. The merging of fashion houses with classic sneaker brands over the last five or so years has completely taken off. It seems like every designer wants in on the action. We’ve seen Marni and Veja team up. Wales Bonner and Adidas have partnered for several seasons now, while JW Anderson and Converse, Dior and Air Jordan, Maison Margiela and Reebok, and Nike and Off-White, have all joined forces. We must mention Gucci’s newest Adidas collaboration, which includes delicious candy colors and classic Adidas silhouettes that are sure to be the next It shoes. Suddenly, there’s a shift happening in the footwear industry. We’re now seeing traditional non-sneaker wearers buying into this trend while avid sneaker wearers also purchasing designer sneakers at a rapid rate.

How to Store and Care for Luxury Designer Shoes

WWD sat down with David Mesquita, Vice President of the Leather Spa, to learn all the tricks for keeping your luxury designer shoes looking brand new. The first thing to think about is shoe maintenance, especially when it comes to the soles of your shoes. You can add longevity by doing what the footwear spa calls a “sole guard.”

”We apply it by building it into the original sole so that the balance is not affected. We have it in various colors to blend in with the original sole color,” says Mesquita. Unfortunately, there is no way to protect your heels, but according to Mesquita, it’s very important to replace your heel lift regularly, especially if you see that they’re wearing thin. Don’t hesitate to take action if the heel begins to show wear. “If you wait too long, the heel lift wears out and then you’re walking on the heel creating damage, in turn a basic repair becomes costly,” cautions Mesquita.

When it comes to the elements, including water and stains, the Leather Spa has a repellent that they recommend applying to leather, suede, and textiles. This product acts as a shield to prevent stains from penetrating deep into the material. Further, if you see a stain spot, this repellent allows you to clean it off easily before it’s absorbed into the material. However, this only works if you rush to remove any spots or stains immediately. Mesquita notes that this method may not work if the residue sits on the shoe for days, giving it ample time to soak into the fabric.

In addition to shoe maintenance, how you store your luxury designer shoes is of equal importance to the longevity of your footwear. “After each wear inspect your shoes. It’s at that time you can wipe off any dirt, stain or dust that has accumulated during the day. With suede, you brush it to wipe off any dirt, stain or dust,” suggests Mesquita. In addition, he recommends using shoetrees and foam points to help retain the shape of your boots.

Meet the Experts

Lauren Dinneny is the senior buyer- women’s designer shoes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Previously she’s held assistant buying positions at Saks Fifth Avenue and Joie.

is the senior buyer- women’s designer shoes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Previously she’s held assistant buying positions at Saks Fifth Avenue and Joie. Cassie Smart is the head of womenswear at London-based luxury clothing retailer MatchesFashion. Previously she was the MatchesFashion buying manager handbags and footwear.

is the head of womenswear at London-based luxury clothing retailer MatchesFashion. Previously she was the MatchesFashion buying manager handbags and footwear. David Mesquita is the VP of the Leather Spa. A full service spa for your leather goods, focused on each stage of the repair and care journey. Headquartered in Long Island City, New York and founded by himself and his father Carlos, they have over 20,000 square feet of state of the art facility.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, VOGUE.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. She is launching a digital platform with curated drops of jewelry and objects called Estelle Galerie coming later this year. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com.