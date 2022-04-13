The 45 Best Gifts for New Moms to Receive This Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is extraordinary for every mom and mother figure but is especially monumental for those celebrating it for the first time this May 8. The best gifts for new moms are a great way to honor those freshly embarking upon the journey of motherhood. Foremost, of course, there’s so much joy in welcoming life into the world for the first time. Never before has she experienced the intoxicating love a newborn brings — nor has she ever felt as exhausted from carrying, delivering and caring for that little one. It’s why this exciting time can also feel overwhelming as preparation to-do lists and the new responsibilities of tending to an infant quickly feel daunting. So, while the best gifts for her are undoubtedly a treat and adorable and practical baby items are crucial, new moms deserve a little more. Self-care indulgences from beauty and wellness products to spa gifts for pampering and relaxation make for fantastic first Mother’s Day gift ideas to help rejuvenate her spirit. She’ll also appreciate other extravagances like luxury bathrobes, sentimental jewelry or slippers to help her feel her best as she navigates the uncharted territories of motherhood.

The different types of gifts to give a new mom this Mother’s Day

Trendy and cool gifts for moms: Luxury items and tech-savvy gifts take on a different meaning for new moms. Of course, you can never fail with a designer handbag (perhaps a designer tote bag as a chicer approach to the diaper bag), a glow-enhancing skin care set or a cashmere sweater . But what she really needs right now are more practical items, like a smart crib, baby monitor, electric breast pump or phone stand for the stroller (trust, these are very well received). And for herself, deep tissue massagers make for a restorative gift to soothe her sore, aching body. Likewise for a microcurrent, anti-aging face massager or LED light therapy mask .

Creative and unique gifts for new moms: For the mom to be or new mom who has everything, think outside the box with custom gifts like a new mom gift basket including soothing salves and candles, a monogram coffee mug or blanket or custom jewelry including the name, birthstone or birth flower of her newborn.

Thoughtful and sentimental gifts : Personalized gifts for mom are a great way to show your thoughtfulness, like photo gifts of her new family or a customized onesie for the little one that’ll melt her heart. Baby books and journals make for thoughtful gifts for new moms where they can document their pregnancy and delivery, pour out their new mom emotions or write a letter to their new baby to cherish later in life. As for first-time Mother’s Day gifts from husbands? He can’t go wrong with special jewelry gifts for mom that she’ll have forever, especially pieces celebrating the new baby’s birth month, date or name.

Spa gifts for mom : When shopping for relaxing gifts for mom online, beauty and wellness products to create an at-home spa atmosphere are a winning choice for the “me time” she deserves. These always make for winning gifts for the mom who doesn’t want anything — once that luxurious moisturizer, body cream, bath soak or face mask is at her fingertips, she’ll thank you.

Simple Mother’s Day gifts : Sometimes, it’s the little things that’ll make a new mom’s day, like a set of silk scrunchies to keep her hair back as she’s multitasking or an intoxicating candle to transcend the mood of her (presumably) disorderly kitchen or living room. Even a decorative accent, such as a cute storage basket to stow her new mom or baby essentials, will bring a smile to her face. And, of course, how could she not love a new cozy sweatshirt or ribbed pair of postpartum pants to keep her comfortable as she moms so hard at home?

Keep scrolling to shop the 45 best gifts new moms are sure to love.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle

Candles, bath soaks and luxe body creams quickly come to mind when thinking of relaxing gifts for mom. Why not kick things up a notch and get a little tech savvier by giving the new mom in your life SolaWave’s four-in-one facial wand and renewing complex serum bundle? The award-winning skin care tool features four dermatological treatments: microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth for smoother, softer and rejuvenated skin. It’s almost as good as a trip to a medspa, but something she can fit in easily at home while baby catches some zzzs.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle $169 $149 Buy Now

Snoo Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet

The Snoo is unquestionably one of the best tech gifts for moms. Sure, she’d probably love a new Apple Watch, iPhone or tablet. But when dealing with a restless newborn, nothing will feel more satisfying than a smart bassinet that can help soothe that new baby and help her catch a few more zzzs. It detects fussing with a self-rocking response that gradually increases as needed. Plus, it features white noise and additional motion settings to calm crying — it’s almost like having a night nurse.

Snoo Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet $1,595 Buy Now

Voited Ripstop Outdoor Pillow Blanket

In search of gifts for new moms who love the outdoors? Look no further than Voited’s stylish ripstop outdoor blanket. This insulating and water-resistant design, featuring a modern mountain landscape, is excellent for all kinds of adventures, from park picnics to camping trips. Plus, it doubles as a pillow that mom can rest her weary head on or use to encase up her sweet pea if a chill passes by.

Voited Ripstop Outdoor Pillow Blanket $77 Buy Now

Bugaboo Smartphone Holder

An easily overlooked item new moms may have left off their registry? A smartphone holder to attach to the stroller. While not the techiest of tech gifts for moms, it’s one she’ll more than appreciate when she needs to be hands-free but still connected while out and about with her baby. She’ll be able to easily and quickly mount this Bugaboo option to the handlebar and enjoy the 360-degree rotatable view for on-the-go calls and Facetiming sessions, mapping a route or Googling her latest new mom concern.

Bugaboo Smartphone Holder $49 Buy Now

Solly Baby Wrap

The Solly baby wrap is among the best new mommy gifts for keeping a newborn close and secure. It’s a popular first choice over other carriers, as it’s built for easy skin-to-skin contact while soothing or breastfeeding. And while it’s undoubtedly one of those winning gifts for busy moms, anyone can enjoy it at home, too — all new parents will appreciate being able to hold their baby tight while remaining hands-free.

Solly Baby Wrap $76 Buy Now

Sofilly Mom Est. 2022 Relaxing Spa Gifts Basket

Gift baskets for new moms make for excellent gifts. They’re pre-curated, so you don’t have to think too hard about what’s inside, and highly appreciated by recipients. This one from Sofilly will help new moms create a spa experience at home, featuring two bars of all-natural premium soap, one bath bomb, a jar of silk skin lotion and a card for your personalized, caring note.

Sofilly Mom Est. 2022 Relaxing Spa Gifts Basket $49 $34 Buy Now

Elvie Double Pump & Breast Pump Shield Bundle

Gifts for expecting moms and tech gifts for moms combine in Elvie’s wearable and discreet hands-free electronic breast pump. Rather than featuring outlets and wires for mom to wear for long stretches, this pump bundle includes breast shields for a comfortable and secure experience, allowing her to get things done around the house or on the go. Even cooler, it connects to an app that monitors milk volume in real-time, tracks pumping history and allows her to control the seven intensity settings remotely — all handy features no one tells you are so critical until mom life starts.

Elvie Double Pump & Breast Pump Shield Bundle $536 Buy Now

Uber Eats Gift Card

Online Mother’s Day gifts, like gift cards, are great at the last minute, whether that baby came a little early or you’re the procrastinating type (no shade!). In the tradition of giving new parents food to eliminate the pressures of cooking with a newborn, a credit toward Uber Eats will allow them to order from their favorite local places and stay focused on that little one. Or even better, catch up on some sleep.

Uber Eats Gift Card Buy Now

La Perla Outset Short Robe

Luxury gifts for new moms run the gamut, but an ultra-soft and delicate robe is one she’ll cherish during middle-of-the-night feedings, early wake-ups or for wearing around the house all day because #newmomlife. Of course, La Perla’s lingerie and sleepwear are synonymous with luxury, making this lace-trimmed, mid-length silhouette a gorgeous indulgence. It’s also proof that expensive gifts for moms can be practical, too — she’ll easily be able to breastfeed in this cross-over design.

La Perla Outset Short Robe $505 Buy Now

Catbird Jewelry Lily Of The Valley Poem Charm

Birthstones, custom lettering and zodiac symbols are lovely personalized jewelry gifts for new moms. But have you considered beautiful birth flowers? They make for a unique new mom gift, whether you choose the bloom representing her birth month or the new baby’s. Try this pretty charm from Catbird for a wow-worthy option.

Catbird Jewelry Lily Of The Valley Poem Charm $158 Buy Now

Pehr Pom Pom Bin

Pehr makes some of the cutest baby clothes you ever saw, from modernist tie-dye and striped designs to darling animal prints featuring storks, giraffes and elephants. But beyond the precious onesies and separates are beautiful decor items for the nursery and home, like this pom-pom-adorned basket, which new moms will love for storing new baby essentials like toys, playmats and blankets.

Pehr Pom Pom Bin $35 Buy Now

Nutrafol Postpartum Supplement for Hair Growth

Nutrafol’s physician-formulated hair supplements come with a cult-following for promoting healthy hair. But after having a baby, needs are a little different — hello postpartum hair loss. This breastfeeding-friendly formula is a winning wellness gift for new moms, providing the nourishment she needs after childbirth with ingredients to help manage shedding and support visibly thicker, stronger hair growth naturally.

Nutrafol Postpartum Supplement for Hair Growth $88 Buy Now

L/Uniform Small Cooler Bag Natural Canvas

Practical gifts for mom might not seem too exciting, but a cooler bag like this canvas design by L/Uniform will be one of those items she never knew she needed. And once the realization kicks in, she’ll obviously want a stylish one, like this design, entirely lined with isothermal fabric. She’ll be able to stash snacks and beverages when out and about with her little one or toting breast milk and pumping essentials on the go.

L/Uniform Small Cooler Bag Natural Canvas $235 Buy Now

Snuggle Me Feeding & Support Pillow

While a body pillow has been her go-to during pregnancy, a feeding support pillow quickly becomes the new-mom go-to. This minimalist design by Snuggle Me, crafted from organic cotton, will fit in seamlessly with the rest of her decor while comfortably supporting her during nursing or bottle-feeding sessions. In addition, the narrow ends easily tuck behind the back for stability and can eventually serve as a cozy snuggle ring for baby.

Snuggle Me Feeding & Support Pillow $74 Buy Now

Monpure Style And Protect Silk Scrunchie Trio

A silk scrunchie set is one of those useful gifts for new moms she’ll love regardless of how simple it seems. For moments like breastfeeding, changing a diaper or active baby playtime, she’ll most likely want to pull her hair back to avoid uncomfy pulls or messes. There’s no better way to do this than with Monpure’s trio of 100% mulberry silk hair ties to help prevent breakage —another helpful attribute for her fragile postpartum hair.

Monpure Style And Protect Silk Scrunchie Trio $32 Buy Now

Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

When it comes to tech gifts for moms, a baby monitor is one she’ll appreciate more than a neck massager, portable speaker or wireless charging station (though all three make exceptional new mom gifts). This smartphone-connected device from Miku will become her most-used app so she can keep a safe eye via data collected through the monitor’s SensorFusion AI platform. Features include a real-time breathing monitor and room temperature, humidity, sound and ambient light controls to ensure the nursery is comfortable. She can even speak to or hear the baby through a two-way talk feature without going into the nursery, whether to soothe from a distance or listen in for quick peace of mind.

Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor $399 Buy Now

Omorovicza Cashmere Cleanser

Honestly, what sounds more decadent than Omorovicza’s cashmere face wash? It’s one of those useful gifts for new moms with a pampering touch now that her beauty routine is likely more hurried. Even if she spends 30 seconds splashing water on her face with a few pumps of this gentle shea butter, calendula and apricot oil-packed formula, she’ll revel in the soothings results.

Omorovicza Cashmere Cleanser $72 Buy Now

Oscar de la Renta x Larroudé Cali Slides

Among the best designer gift ideas for new moms are undoubtedly cute summer sandals she can slip on and off, like these beautiful cross-strap sandals designed by Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative directors, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, and Footwear News’ 2021 Launch of the Year award winner Marina Larroudé. Featuring memory foam cushioning and durable rubber soles for support, durability and comfort, she can deem these her perfect around-the-house mules or pair them with warm-weather outfits of all kinds, like a breezy dress or tank-top-and-skirt combo — perhaps with a coordinating mommy-and-me look for baby?

Oscar de la Renta Cali Slide $490 Buy Now

UnBoxMe Deluxe Gift Box For New Mom With Personalized Card

When it comes to gifts for new mom and baby, a gift box filled with sweet essentials will tug at her heartstrings. This thoughtfully curated care package from UnBoxMe for postpartum moms has goodies for both mom and baby, including cloud-like socks, herbal tea, an organic cotton swaddle, crochet bunny rattle and super-darling leather moccasins. In addition, each gift box for moms is complete with a greeting card and envelope for a thoughtful, personalized touch.

UnBoxMe Deluxe Gift Box For New Mom $76 $68 Buy Now

UrbanStems The Ellington

Few holidays are as synonymous with flowers as Mother’s Day. So whether you’re sending an arrangement to a new mom to celebrate her first or combining it with messages of congrats after her delivery, a vibrant ranunculus assortment from one of the best flower delivery services will brighten her day. Bonus: UrbanStems offers tons of configurations and floral designs that can be sent at the last minute, plus extra goodies like gourmet snacks, candles, buzzy Brightland olive oil and beautiful decorative vases.

UrbanStems The Ellington $95 $95 Buy Now

Elisa Solomon Puffy Diamond Letter Charm

A diamond letter charm featuring a new baby’s initial is one of the most sentimental new mom gifts with a luxurious touch, like this hand-carved pavé design by mom-of-two jeweler Elisa Solomon. It’s one of the best gifts for a new mom herself or one of those lovely first Mother’s Day gifts for daughters from their moms, who are now happily referred to as grandma. In addition, Solomon offers bespoke items, including delicate birthstone stacking rings, nametag bracelets and whimsical necklaces if you’re seeking something more custom.

Elisa Solomon Puffy Diamond Letter Charm $530 Buy Now

Agni The Mama Box

Nourishing snacks are a given for any new mom, but bites that boost her milk supply will become choice over her favorite sweet treats for those breastfeeding. This mama box by Agni — created in collaboration with seven health experts and taste-tested by top chefs for maximum deliciousness — will support new moms through what can feel like endless feedings, night wakings and fussy hours. Two types of tasty cookies (double chocolate chip and oatmeal) and two soothing teas (tulsi cinnamon and sesame nori seasoning) are included, made from 24 specifically chosen ingredients that support digestion, breast milk production, restful sleep, immune health, hormone balance and replenishing nutrients.

Agni The Mama Box $65 Buy Now

Coyuchi Sequoia Washable Organic Blanket

Coyuchi’s organic cotton and wool blanket is an ultra-cozy new mom gift. She’ll get plenty of use out of it — both for herself and baby — whether used as a receiving blanket, for relaxing moments curled up on the couch or as a stylish throw to accent the rocker in the nursery.

Coyuchi Sequoia Washable Organic Blanket $198-$478 Buy Now

Belly Bandit Luxe Belly Wrap

While a belly support band is essential to ease back aches and support the bump during pregnancy, this form-fitting wrap from Belly Bandit will help create a secure feel for new moms after birth. It’s explicitly designed for post-pregnancy tummies with flexible boning to prevent rolling and digging. Plus, it features five levels of targeted compression to provide the perfect cinch underneath clothing.

Belly Bandit Luxe Belly Wrap $99.95 Buy Now

HoneyMoonBabyCo Custom Hand-Embroidered Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Of all the custom gifts for new moms, an embroidered baby bodysuit is one guaranteed to melt her heart. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for expecting moms or one with a recently born youngster, she’ll surely shed a tear upon seeing this adorable custom onesie from HoneyMoonBabyCo. If you don’t know the baby’s name, you can opt to include the family’s last name or an endearing moniker.

HoneyMoonBabyCo Custom Hand-Embroidered Long-Sleeve Bodysuit $32 Buy Now

Patet Stairway to Manifestation Gift Box

Gift baskets for new moms don’t have to center around postpartum essentials and spa gifts like lotions and bathing products. Instead, for the meditation-loving new mom, give the gift of mindfulness with Patet’s Manifestation gift box. She’ll enjoy Ecuadorian Palo Santo, a stylish tin candle, and a third eye amethyst and white Selenite crystal bundle during moments of retreat — plus a reflection notebook and Caitlin Cady’s “Heavily Meditated” when she can steal away a few moments to journal or read.

Patet Stairway to Manifestation Gift Box $210 Buy Now

Normadorothy Mother’s Day Personalized Apothecary Candle

Personalized gifts for mom are some of the most special, like this apothecary soy wax candle from normadorothy, featuring soft lettering and a beautiful floral illustration. You can choose between four scents — tranquility, wild fig and cassis, pink grapefruit and basil or sandalwood and black pepper — and pick from a list of customized messages, such as “1st Mother’s Day,” “Amazing Mummy,” and “Beautiful Mummy-To-Be.”

Norma Dorothy Mother’s Day Personalised Apothecary Candle $21.96 Buy Now

Storq Cozy Rib Day to Night Pants

Storq is a mecca for ultra-comfortable and modern maternity and postpartum essentials. Quick side note: The brand also makes the cutest First Days Home gift set for babies. Once the new mom in your life is ready to retire her over-the-bump leggings and shorts, these cozy ribbed pants will become her most-loved bottoms. They’re crafted from an extremely soft, smooth and heavyweight wide rib jersey with tons of stretch and an ultra-high-rise fit.

Storq Cozy Rib Day to Night Pants $115 Buy Now

Boll & Branch 360 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set

There’s nothing like crisp, fresh sheets to rejuvenate an exhausted new mom. Boll & Branch’s premium signature organic-cotton percale set is incredibly soft and cooling — an essential feature for those who run hot, which often happens while breastfeeding. Choose from styles in four neutral colors, including timeless white, ivory and pewter, ranging in size to fit mattresses from full to California King.

Boll & Branch 360 Thread Count Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set $188 Buy Now

Clé de Peau Beauté Revitalized Eyes Collection

An eye care kit is one of those gift sets for mom she’ll squeal in delight over. Puffiness is undoubtedly a situation in her eye area, whether she’s in the throws of 1 a.m., 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. feedings or chasing a toddler around her house. This collection of visibly plumping and lifting skin care formulas, featuring a full-sized Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, will revitalize her eyes with intense hydration. Even better, it’s ready to give in an elegant box, no gift wrap required.

Clé de Peau Beauté Revitalized Eyes Collection $270 $270 Buy Now

Uppababy Cozy Hand Muffs

Stroller hand muffs are one of those helpful new mom items she may have overlooked on the baby registry. Even if she’s welcomed a spring or summer baby, those stroller sessions are bound to get chilly by winter. The cozy lining on this Uppababy pair will keep her hands warm and protected while conveniently allowing her hands to remain attached to the handlebar.

Uppababy Cozy Hand Muffs $44.99 Buy Now

Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box

While there are plenty of kitchen gifts for mom to enhance and indulge her culinary interests, right now, she most needs healthy food she doesn’t have to cook herself. Enter: Daily Harvest’s custom gift box, where you can choose any nine items from the scrumptious and nutrient-packed menu to be sent straight to her door. A few suggestions? The acai and cherry smoothie, sweet potato and wild rice hash and apple and cinnamon forager bowl — Y-U-M.

Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box $75 Buy Now

Kikobaby Mother’s Day Candle Gift Set

Cute gifts for moms can easily be customized, like this candle gift set from Kikobaby where you can personalize the labels with the names of mom and baby. Each soy wax candle is hand-poured in small batches to ensure it’s of the highest quality, including premium fragrances and crackling wooden wicks. Even better, moms who prioritize sustainability will appreciate how this eco-friendly box ships in recyclable, zero-waste packaging.

Kikobaby Mother’s Day Candle Gift Set $20 Buy Now

AlunaDesignCo Customizable Glass Wildflower Mug

When going the personalized Mother’s Day gift route, a customized mug is one of those non-baby gifts for new parents that’ll be well-received. Whether for a caffeine boost or calming tea moment (both are likely quite needed), the new mom in your life will love sipping (maybe chugging) her favorite hot beverage from a thoughtfully crafted vessel such as this one from AlunaDesignCo. Choose between five mug styles, including glass, campfire and ceramic designs.

AlunaDesignCo Customizable Glass Wildflower Mug $24 Buy Now

Whole Foods Market Gift Card

Like a food delivery service for Uber Eats gift cards, grocery store gift cards are a practical gift for new moms. Whether she’s ordering through Amazon Prime, having a loved one help with the shopping or getting to the store herself (perhaps her first outing with the baby!), this Whole Foods gift card is one of those simple and practical gifts that never fails. Don’t worry if it seems unglamorous; it shows plenty of thought and care.

Whole Foods Market Gift Card Buy Now

Mori Mama Jumpsuit

Nursing bras and tops are essential for new moms but can quickly feel unglamorous. So, give her a fashion boost while supporting her nursing journey with this Mori breastfeeding-friendly french terry jumpsuit. It’s crafted from an organic cotton modal blend making it super breathable and stretchy — she’ll feel comfy in it with a bump and throughout her fourth trimester.

Mori Mama Jumpsuit $72.40 Buy Now

Starling Mama & Mini Diamond Bracelet Set

Jewelry gifts for mom are some of the most treasured and sentimental, especially when it relates to her new baby. Starling’s matching mama and mini diamond bracelet set is a luxurious small keepsake both mom and baby will honor and love for a lifetime. The adjustable 14-karat chains, featuring bezel-set white diamonds, are made from 100% certified recycled gold and offered in yellow, white or rose gold. And while delicate, these bracelets are strong and guaranteed to stand up to daily wear (and the messiest of baby accidents).

Starling Mama & Mini Diamond Bracelet Set $450 Buy Now

Papier Sunshine Blooms Gratitude Journal

A gratitude journal is one of those sentimental gifts for new moms that she’ll treasure. She can jot down everything from recollections of pregnancy and labor to loving messages to later share with her little one on the lined sheets. And to stimulate creativity and mindfulness, this Papier notebook features daily gratitude prompts and mindful activities.

Papier Sunshine Blooms Gratitude Journal $32.99 Buy Now

Ivy City Co. Madeline Dress

After months of maternity wear, a cute dress will delight any new mom. This one from Ivy City Co. is detailed with stretchy smocking and puff sleeves, making it plenty comfortable to wear post-labor or a pretty baby shower outfit if you’re searching for gifts for moms to be. The best part? The brand makes a matching version for little girls, too. So, if she’s expecting a daughter, treat her to the miniature version as well.

Ivy City Co. Madeline Dress $98 Buy Now

Prene Bags The Saturday Baby Bag

Every new mom needs a diaper bag. Better yet, a stylish one like this modern design by Prene bags. It features plenty of space and compartments to keep new moms organized and comes with a changing pad and matching mini bag to hold bottles and other small essentials like pacifiers, diaper cream and nail clippers. Finally, adjustable hooks are built-in to attach to strollers as needed. And the bonus of all bonuses: The neoprene fabric is incredibly durable, water-resistant and breathable — which is quite ideal for airing out and cleaning up not-so-pleasing baby mishaps.

Prene Bags The Saturday Baby Bag $209 Buy Now

Rose & Rex Digital Guide: Finding Your Family Zen

As a new parent, it’s easy to feel lost or overwhelmed by the day-to-day activities to stimulate the development of a newborn. Rose & Rex offers various digitally-guided programs to help steer new moms and families in their desired direction — making it one of the best inspirational Mother’s Day gifts you can give. Finding Your Family Zen is excellent for learning how to empower children with social and emotional skills, including mindfulness, play experiences and positive language strategies paired with action-based strategies, including activity cards from the brand’s Calm Mind Kit.

Rose & Rex Digital Guide: Finding Your Family Zen $20 Buy Now

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

When shopping for last-minute gifts for moms any time of year or for Mother’s Day, there are plenty of options to ensure thoughtfulness. First, of course, Amazon’s two-day Prime member shipping solutions make gifts purchased in a short time window seem quite easy. You can shop for everything from luxury beauty products and gift baskets to tech-savvy items like an Echo dot, which new moms can most certainly use when their hands are constantly full. Or, you can buy extra chargers to have around the house, since her electronics are surely drained from using newborn apps for feedings and baby monitoring and playing lullabies.

New-mom essentials also make for great last-minute new mom gifts, even if they don’t seem all that exciting. She’ll appreciate postpartum items like nursing bras and comfortable loungewear (hello, leggings), nourishing snacks for breastfeeding or unanticipated baby extras like a pack of diapers and wipes or onesies, burp cloths, bottles and pacifiers. And if baby is really giving her trouble at night, you can, indeed, Amazon Prime her the ultimate in tech-savvy baby bassinets — the Snoo.

Gift cards for experiences or services also make for great last-minute Mother’s Day gifts. Treat her to a massage, blowout or mani/pedi to rejuvenate her mind and spirit or a virtual consultation with lactation and sleep training experts if she’s seeking extra parenting guidance. The gift of not cooking is another good one via a food service delivery or UberEats gift card. The best part: You can buy many of these on Amazon or from other major retailers like Target, Best Buy and local grocery stores. If you’re stressed about gifting something too specific, go the ever-versatile Visa, Amex or Amazon gift card route.

Finally, flower delivery services like Urban Stems often have last-minute arrangements and extras available like candles and sweet treats. So, if you’re the procrastinating type, the new mom in your life never has to know — thoughtful options abound.

Meet the Author

Laura Lajiness Kaupke is a contributing writer for WWD. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE, Marie Claire, Glamour, Town&Country, InStyle, Esquire, Women’s Health, Brides, Refinery 29, The Zoe Report, Coveteur, among others. She covers fashion, accessories, fine jewelry, and lifestyle topics, with expertise in new mom and baby products, as she’s welcoming her first child this spring.