The 18 Best High-Impact Sports Bras, Tested by a Fitness Enthusiast

Gone are the days when you had to wear two sports bras to keep your breasts supported while running or doing any cardio activity. Sports bras have come a long way since their invention in 1977, especially when it comes to innovative styles for high-impact activities. These days, there are so many workout clothes on the market; finding the right choice might be overwhelming. Bu have no fear. We’re here to help break down what to look for in the best high-impact sports bras and provide some trusty advice from experts, including myself, a 34DD fitness enthusiast who’s been covering the fitness market for a decade. First, let’s cover some of the basics.

What is a high-impact sports bra?

Unfortunately, sports bras aren’t created equally. The bouncing and jumping you do in HIIT requires more support than the planks and downward-facing dogs you do in yoga class. Styles that cater to high-impact sports are usually more robust, with thicker straps, larger cups and a wider band under the breasts. And while all breast sizes need to be protected, high-impact sports bras tend to be aimed at breasts sizes D and above, who need more support and tend to suffer more from ill-fitting bras.

What to look for in the best high-impact sports bras

Certain aspects differ when it comes to high-impact sports bras. Casey Schumacher, Athleta’s senior director of design, discussed the process of designing high-impact sports bras.

A snug band. “Not many people realize that your support should come mostly from band lifting, not straps pulling,” Schumacher shares. The bottom bands should fit snug to help raise your chest.

Adjustable shoulder straps. Schumacher says these shouldn’t dig into skin yet be rigid enough to sustain vigorous movement.

Higher coverage cups for full support. While cleavage is up to your comfort level, your cups shouldn’t run over.

Side wing areas to support soft tissue.

Overall, the sports bra of your choice should easily move with you and stay put. The ability to wear a sports bra for extended periods of time is vital to plus-size fashion model and Athleta collective member Bailey Peyton, who shares that she “often finds [herself] unable to wear a sports bra for more than a few hours, either mid-movement or mid-day, because it isn’t breathable, or the straps put too much pressure on [her] neck.” Moral of the story? Comfortable sports bras are game-changers for your body and fitness routine.

Top Sports Bras

Under Armour Limitless Sports Bra

Best Overall

Sizes: XS-XXL

Pull over with hook and eye closure

Wireless

Offered in seven colors

Racerback straps offer optimal support in any style. The straps on this Under Armour silhouette are fully adjustable to provide a super snug fit, meaning your boobs aren’t going anywhere. The shape overall is attractive without being low-cut or revealing. An extra patch of fabric is added to the top front to keep this demure. A streamlined shape and smooth material make this sports bra look sleek on its own and allow it to lie flat under a tank or tee.

Wacoal Simone Underwire Sports Bra

Best High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Size: 32C-42H

Hook-and-eye closure

Underwire

Offered in six colors

Bra brands know what they’re doing, which is why some of the best high-impact sports bras come from lingerie brands rather than fitness brands. I love a high-impact underwire sports bra, so this is a style that I currently own and regularly wear to Barry’s Bootcamp and any other vigorous workout. The underwire lifts and separates my breasts for even support without feeling heavy in my shoulders. A personal pet peeve of mine is a heavily padded sports bra that adds bulk to my chest, but the unpadded cups on this Wacoal style look like a dream to wear.

Lululemon Run Times Sports Bra

Best High-Impact Sports Bra for Running

Sizes: 32B-42E

Hook-and-eye closure

Wireless

Offered in four colors

Running in the wrong bra is unhealthy for breast tissues, not to mention is often painful. As one of the best sports bras for runners, Lululemon’s Run Times bra not only lifts but separates breasts, like a regular bra but without an underwire. A thick band wraps around the back for a smoothing fit that will lie flat against the skin. A perforated panel along the front allows for airflow and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry, whether you’re running five miles or a marathon.

Nike Alpha High-Support Sports Bra

Best for Small Busts

Sizes: XS-XL

Pull-on with hook-and-eye closure

Wireless

Offered in seven colors

Founder of Fit Collective and FitxLiz Liz Van Voorhis has been teaching fitness classes for 22 years and shared her issues with sports bras. “My two biggest challenges are compression and the length of the straps,” she says. “Not only is bouncing not good for the body and uncomfortable, but as a 5’1″ woman, I also need the straps to be adjustable.” This Nike bra has adjustability on the racerback straps, an area you rarely get to modify. Stretchy molded cups also hug you securely without impacting your natural shape.

Reebok Running Essentials High-Impact Sports Bra

Also Consider for Running

Sizes: 2XS-2XL

Pull-on

Wireless

Offered in nine colors

As another exceptional sports bra for serious runners, this racerback style from Reebok offers full coverage and a compressed fit. A wide band helps keep breast tissue in place, especially on the sides. If you like running in low-light situations like first thing in the morning or early evening, this style comes in bright color options and has reflective details to help keep you visible to oncoming traffic. This pull-over style is also sustainably made with 91% recycled polyester.

Champion Motion Control Underwire Sports Bra

Best Affordable High-Impact Sports Bra

Sizes: 34D-42DD

Pull-on with hook-and-eye closure

Underwired

Offered in four colors

When it comes to affordable high-impact sports bras, Champion is a true winner. The iconic brand delivers exceptional sports bras and refers to this style as its “smartest sports bra yet.” Don’t let the low-profile, smooth look confuse you; this is full of innovation, developed using science and 3D motion technology. The result is Maximum Support Motion Control cups that will reduce movement even through the toughest of workouts. On top of that, the inclusion of power mesh at the sides and a cross-back design maintain solid airflow.

Athleta Advanced Sports Bra

Sizes: 32B to 44DDD

Pull-on with hook-and-eye closure

Wireless

Offered in eight colors

This style Schumacher highlights from Athleta as one of the best for cardio and high-impact workouts. It’s also the brand’s most size-inclusive bras that ranges from a B to a G cup. “The mesh details on the back of the bra paired with the ultra-lightweight Buttermesh lining improve airflow, which is perfect for high-impact workouts that can naturally be more sweaty,” she adds. Also worth noting are the adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Brooks Running Dare Scoopback Sports Bra

Sizes: 30A-40FF

Hook-and-eye closure

Wirefree

Offered in four colors

Brooks has become a brand that produces some of the best high-impact sports bras for large chests. The Dare is one of its standouts, for not only the support but the comfort. Built-in cups lift and securely hold you in. Not only does it have adjustable straps, but it also has convenient adjustable straps. You won’t have to struggle to reach around to modify your fit or remove the bra. You can alter the straps while wearing it since the clasp is in front.

Panache High-Impact Underwire Racerback Sports Bra

Best for DD Busts and Above

Sizes: 28DD-40J

Hook-and-eye closure, with clasp for racerback option

Underwire

Offered in one color

If you’re searching for the best high-impact sports bra for DD cups and above, Panache, a lingerie company that caters to larger cup sizes, has you covered. This option provides maximum support and reduces bounce by 83%, thanks to encapsulated cups that provide individual support and thicker padded straps that can be configured into a racerback design. On top of that, the fabric is moisture-wicking with a smooth finish that won’t cause chafing. Put this on like armor, and you’ll feel protected and ready to sweat without any discomfort.

Adidas TLRD Impact Luxe Training High-Support Sports Bra

Most Stylish High-Impact Sports Bra

Sizes: 32A-38C

Hook and eye closure

Wireless

Offered in black

Rarely can you call a super supportive sports bra sexy, but this is one of the best-looking sports bras out there. While it might not look it, this Adidas bra is made with athletes in mind. Innovative fabric made with recycled materials not only manages your body’s moisture but feels cool to the touch. It has a chic, intricate look in the front but goes on just as a regular bra does with a hook-and-eye closure in the back. Look and feel amazing in this style no matter the activity, whether you’re jogging, boxing or shooting hoops.

Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Sports Bra

Sizes: S-XL

Zip front

Wireless

Offered in seven colors

From the moment this brand came onto the scene, it’s been delivering standout activewear, and this sports bra is no exception. One of the most important features of this Outdoor Voices bra is a thick band under the breasts that lifts and supplies high-impact support. Molded cups lend some shape and coverage, especially over the nipples if that is a concern of yours. A back composed of breathable mesh allows for constant airflow.

New Balance Power X Sports Bra

Most Breathable

Sizes: XS-XL

Pull-on with hook and eye closure

Wireless

Offered in four colors

Quick-drying is a term that is essential when it comes to sports bras, especially when whatever you are doing, whether cycling or cross-training, makes you produce lots of sweat. NB Dry technology plus breathable cups will wick away moisture. On top of that, the adjustable padded straps lend a cozy, custom fit. Trying to be eco-friendly? Composed of recycled polyester, the soft luxe fabric on this option meets the brand’s green leaf standard.

Knix Catalyst Zip Sports Bra

Most Convenient Design

Sizes: 32A – 42H

Zip-front with hook and eye closure

Wireless

Offered in ten colors

Trying to remove your super sweaty sports bra can feel like a workout in and of itself. If this is a fear of yours, or maybe makes you feel claustrophobic, this could be the perfect bra for you. The Catalyst has two different closures, a zipper up the front and a hook-and-eye closure in the back, so getting it off wet or dry isn’t an issue. An ergonomically designed front zipper won’t rub and will keep you comfortable, as will the molded cups and smooth fabric. This bra is pretty impressive, and I should know, as it’s one of my personal favorites.

Le Mystère High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Also Consider High-Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Sizes: 32C-36G

Hook-and-eye closure

Underwire

Offered in two colors

Le Mystère’s high-impact underwire sports bra also puts comfort first, meaning, you might wear it on days when you don’t intend to work out at all. When you do head out for a lively activity like tennis or pickleball, this has all the support you will need to keep your eyes focused on the ball. Crisscross non-stretchy straps in the back will stay put no matter how hard you move. Foam-lined cups are completely opaque for those who prefer additional coverage.

SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra

Best High-Impact Sports Bra for Large Chests

Sizes: XS-6Luxe

Zip front

Wireless

Offered in nine colors

File SheFit’s Ultimate sports bra under the best bounce tamer. The secure fit is thanks to the revolutionary fabric with two-way stretch, which prevents movement of the breasts. Seamed cups and removable pads help keep a natural shape and offer additional coverage when you want some discretion. As an added perk, the bra also comes with a free laundry bag for easy cleaning.

Nike Dri-Fit Shape High-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra

Also Consider for Small Busts

Sizes: XS-XL

Zip front

Wireless

Offered in nine colors

If you gravitate towards anything with Dri-Fit technology and the Swoosh symbol, this is a super supportive bra to try. The compressive fit will allow you to run or jump with confidence. Sewn-in cups provide some shaping and prevent that uni-boob look. Constructed with mesh, the intricate rear design isn’t only aesthetically pleasing but allows for airflow when you need it most. A convenient front zipper makes putting on and taking off this piece a breeze.

Chantelle High-Impact Wireless Sports Bra

Best Halter Style

Sizes: S-XL

Pull over with hook and eye closure

Wireless

Offered in one color

What’s most unique about this Chantelle style is its halter neckline. You might think this would put strain on your neck, but the back design and adjustable straps prevent any pressure from being placed on the area. The fabric has minimal stretch for maximum support and is soft and smooth to the touch. With a lightweight feel, this is a sports bra that will move with your body. Additionally, it’s lightly lined and will work under most active tops.

Oiselle Sister Sports Bra

Also Consider for Running

Sizes: 32C-40DD

Pull-on with hook-and-eye closure

Wireless

Offered in five colors

If you’re looking for a high-support sports bra for running, turn to Oiselle, a women’s-only run brand. With a cool layered look inspired by suspension bridges, this style has an inner layer that consists of molded cups and outer layer that holds everything in place while offering compression. The design also alleviates pressure due to the four straps that distribute weight evenly. To minimize bounce, this silhouette also sits higher on the neck. If you choose to wear this with a top, go for a crew or mock neck tee or tank.

How to wash your sports bra

Washing your sports bras is integral for extending their lifespan. First, immediately remove your sports bra post-sweat session and rinse it off to remove any salt and oils. You can machine wash the piece on a delicate setting in hot or warm water. Placing it in a lingerie bag keeps it extra protected, as does using a detergent made specifically for workout clothes like Hex Performance, Tide Plus Febreze Sport Active or The Laundress sport detergent. After it’s clean, you can throw your sports bra in the dryer on a tumble, low-heat setting, however air drying it on a clothing rack is your best bet to protect the fabric, metal clasps and wires. It’s also okay to wash sports bras with the rest of your workout clothes that deserve similar love and care.