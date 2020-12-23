Gucci Sweater

Gucci Sweater

Courtesy photo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season for a dash of coziness! Christmas sweaters are more popular than ever these days, whether you’re staying indoors this holiday season or planning a fun holiday outing, or just like to make your daily attire fun and festive, we found the funniest sweaters that are guaranteed to be a hit at any party (whether it be in person or via Zoom).

 

1. Thom Browne Light Gray Cashmere Holiday Office Man Jacquard Classic Crew Neck Pullover

Holiday Sweaters 2020 Thom Browne Cashmere Holiday Office Man Crew Neck Pullover

Thom Browne Cashmere Holiday Office Man Crew Neck Pullover  E: Rui Gomes | FL

2. Free People Snow Globe Pullover

Holiday Sweaters 2020 Free People Snow Globe Pullover

Free People Snow Globe Pullover  Courtesy photo

 

3. Gucci Alpaca wool Jacquard Cardigan

Gucci Alpaca wool jacquard cardigan

Gucci Alpaca wool Jacquard Cardigan  Courtesy photo

 

4. Moncler Inlaid Sweater

Moncler Inlaid Sweater

Moncler Inlaid Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

5. Loewe Polar Bear Jacquard Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Holiday Sweaters 2020 Loewe Polar Bear Jacquard Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Loewe Polar Bear Jacquard Mohair-Blend Cardigan  Courtesy photo

 

6. Acne Studios Sweater

Acne Studios Sweater

Acne Studios Sweater  Courtesy photo

7. Miu Miu Cardigan

Miu Miu Cardigan 

8. Bode Sweater

Bode Sweater

Bode Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Duffel Coat Polo Bear Sweater

Polo Ralph Lauren Duffel Coat Polo Bear Sweater

Polo Ralph Lauren Duffel Coat Polo Bear Sweater  Courtesy photo

10. Brunello Cucinelli Alpaca, Virgin Wool and Cashmere Jacquard Knit Cardigan

Brunello Cucinelli Alpaca, Virgin Wool and Cashmere Jacquard Knit Cardigan

Brunello Cucinelli Alpaca, Virgin Wool and Cashmere Jacquard Knit Cardigan  Courtesy photo

 

11. Dior Men White Wool Turtleneck Knit

Dior Men White Wool Turtleneck Knit

Dior Men White Wool Turtleneck Knit  Courtesy photo

 

12. Tipsy Elves Women’s Merry Frenchmas Freeform Sweater

Tipsy Elves Women’s Merry Frenchmas Freeform Sweater 

 

 

13. Casablanca Laurel Cardigan

 

14. Perfect Moment Nordic Turtleneck sweater

Perfect Moment Nordic Turtleneck sweater  20-11-04 mannequinshopbop PM1 B1

 

15. JW Anderson Pom Pom Fitted Rib Jumper

JW Anderson Pom Pom Fitted Rib Jumper

JW Anderson Pom Pom Fitted Rib Jumper  Courtesy photo

 

 

16. Rag & Bone Fran Alpaca Sport Crew

Rag & Bone Fran Alpaca Sport Crew

Rag & Bone Fran Alpaca Sport Crew  Courtesy photo

 

17. Comme Des Garçons Shirt Sweater

Comme Des Garçons Shirt Sweater

Comme Des Garçons Shirt Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

18. Zara Unisex Wool Holiday Sweater

Zara Unisex Wool Holiday Sweater 

 

19. CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane Loose Wool Cardigan

CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane Loose Wool Cardigan

CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane Loose Wool Cardigan  Courtesy photo

 

20. Stella McCartney Smile Rainbow Jumper

Holiday Sweaters 2020 Stella McCartney Smile Rainbow Jumper

Stella McCartney Smile Rainbow Jumper  Courtesy photo

21. Barbour Fair Isle Sweater

Barbour Fair Isle Sweater

Barbour Fair Isle Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

22. DSquared2 Sweatshirt

DSquared2 Sweater

DSquared2 Sweatshirt  Courtesy photo

 

23. Ulla Johnson Palma Intarsia-Knit Sweater

Ulla Johnson Palma Intarsia-Knit Sweater

Ulla Johnson Palma Intarsia-Knit Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

24. David Shrigley x Sunspel Lambswool Penguin Jumper in Ecru Melange

David Shrigley x Sunspel Lambswool Penguin Jumper in Ecru Melange

David Shrigley x Sunspel Lambswool Penguin Jumper in Ecru Melange  Courtesy photo

 

25. GCDS Gremlins Christmas Sweater

GCDS Gremlins Christmas Sweater

GCDS Gremlins Christmas Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

26. Louis Vuitton Men’s Multicolor Monogram Crewneck

Louis Vuitton Men's Multicolor Monogram Crewneck

Louis Vuitton Men’s Multicolor Monogram Crewneck  Courtesy photo

 

27. Monse Fringed Fair Isle Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Monse Fringed Fair Isle Wool Turtleneck Sweater 

 

 

28. Gucci Sweater

Gucci Sweater

Gucci Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

29. Ralph Lauren Reindeer Long Sleeve Sweater

Ralph Lauren Reindeer Long Sleeve Sweater

Ralph Lauren Reindeer Long Sleeve Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

30. Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Vintage Holiday Sweater

Holiday Sweaters 2020 Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Vintage Holiday Sweater

Urban Outfitters Urban Renewal Vintage Holiday Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

31. Tipsy Elves Men’s Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Sweater

Tipsy Elves Men’s Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Sweater 

 

Holiday Holiday2020 knitwear
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus