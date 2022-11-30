The 25 Best Hoop Earrings for All Budgets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When considering what makes the best hoop earrings desirable, it’s important to weigh several variables. What might be a favorite hoop to one jewelry lover may not be a go-to hoop earring for another. It’s a decision that requires some extra thought because there are infinite possibilities, and it’s a highly personal decision. “Comfort, weight, versatility, and style are things to look for when selecting a new pair of hoops,” notes Laura Freedman, founder of Broken English Jewelry. Just like investing in your favorite women’s jeans, you want to approach expanding your hoop earring collection with longevity in mind. It’s always a good idea to have a classic pair with a smooth or textured finish for the day or night, as well as a fancier pair that can include diamonds or colored stones. These will be handy, especially as you approach the holiday party circuit. Hoop earrings are a wardrobe staple, just like your go-to white T-shirt, favorite ankle boots, and timeless trench coat. Whether you’re in the market for minimal hoop earrings, or bedazzled versions, hoops are a fun and easy way to upgrade your everyday style. With the ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ taking center stage this season, we can be assured that the minimal jewelry trend, which pairs so well with it, is here to stay. The natural, fresh-faced look goes expertly with minimal huggies (an ear-hugging hoop). Keep reading for our hoop earring picks from affordable to luxury brands, along with expert tips for shopping for cute hoop earrings and all the top hoop earring trends of 2022.

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoop Earrings

Best Small Gold Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 18.5 mm

18.5 mm Height: 8mm

8mm Materials: gold vermeil

gold vermeil Colors: gold

gold Closure: Post closure

Post closure Best for: the classic dresser

the classic dresser Pros: Lightweight

There’s a reason Mejuri has a cult following. Their jewelry is well made, fashion-forward, and comes at a price that most can afford. Checking all these boxes is no easy undertaking for a jewelry brand. The sculptural, rounded ridges are inspired by French pastry and will pair well with everything from stripes to bold prints. They’re also a great hoop to wear with more understated pieces as well. The rule of thumb here is whether you’re adding to your own hoop collection or shopping for someone else, these are a must-have.

What reviewers say: “These hoops are beautiful and timeless, and very versatile. Love them!” While another writes, “these became a closet staple! I wear them almost every day.”

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoop Earrings $98 Buy Now

Catbird Chubby Huggie Hoop Earrings

Best Tiny Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 6.5mm

6.5mm Width: 2.5mm

2.5mm Materials: 14K rose gold

14K rose gold Colors: rose gold

rose gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: versatility

Catbird’s Chubby huggie hoop earrings in rose gold are crafted in the USA. They’re sold as a single or a pair and are fixed with a sturdy hinged closure. These are great for those looking for ease and versatility because rose gold looks chic on every skin tone, so you can wear them with everything. They’re extremely comfortable, plus you can bathe and swim in these, which is an added bonus.

catbird

Catbird Chubby Huggie Hoop Earrings $118 Buy Now

Sophie Buhai Jade Hoop Earrings

Length: 1”

1” Width: 0.4”

0.4” Materials: 18K gold vermeil, jade

18K gold vermeil, jade Colors: yellow gold and green jade

yellow gold and green jade Closure: post-backs

post-backs Best for: those looking for a different kind of everyday hoop

Sophie Buhai’s Donut hoops are a bold take on a classic hoop earring. They’re handmade in Los Angeles and are finished with a ball-post closure. These look and feel like they could be vintage, making them an extra special investment for those who want something that’s less trendy. They’ll add a retro ’70s touch to any look. Wear yours with flared pants, an oversized blazer, and a thin ribbed knit.

Sophie Buhai Jade Hoop Earrings $496 Buy Now

Bernard James Mary Thorn Hoop Earrings

Size: small in diameter

small in diameter Materials: 14k yellow gold

14k yellow gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-backs

post-backs Best for: those looking for a classic hoop with an elegant, romantic touch

Crafted in the USA, the Mary thorn hoops from Bernard James are cast from 14K yellow gold and finished in smooth satin. Equal parts, elegant and feminine, this dangle just below the lobe. A ring of thorns is believed to signify inner beauty, so if you’re a spiritual person, these are for you! Pair these with everything from a denim maxi skirt to a cocktail dress.

nordstrom

Bernard James Mary Thorn Hoop Earrings $490 Buy Now

Panconesi Serpent Hoop Earrings

Size: medium length, one size

medium length, one size Materials: ceramic

ceramic Colors: pink

pink Closure: post-backs

post-backs Best for: those obsessed with the Barbicore trend

Panconesi is known for imaginative, playful designs that spark joy. These earrings are no exception. These are crafted from ceramic and have a high-shine finish. The Serpent hoops are sold as a complete pair and won’t weigh your ear down since they’re extremely lightweight. For those who love to make bold statements, these are meant to be added to your wardrobe.

Panconesi Serpent Hoop Earrings $371 Buy Now

Mateo New York Faceted Hoop Earrings

Best 14K Gold Hoop Earrings

Size: 0.4”

0.4” Materials: 14K yellow gold

14K yellow gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: Hinge with snap closure

Hinge with snap closure Best for: those who want a mini hoop with a slightly sculptural silhouette

Mateo’s faceted huggie hoops are crafted from 14K gold and are perfect for every day. Mateo New York combines expert craftsmanship with versatile designs. These will surely be a staple in your hoop rotation for years to come. They also look great with other hoops stacked to play up the sculptural texture. These huggies come fixed with a hinged-clasp closure allowing them to dangle from your lobe securely and comfortably. Wear these with everything from a bikini to a pantsuit to your next board meeting.

Mateo New York Faceted Hoop Earrings $395 Buy Now

Roxanne Assoulin Twinkle-Twinkle Enamel Hoop Earrings

Length: 0.6”

0.6” Width: 0.6”

0.6” Drop: 0.6

0.6 Materials: enamel, cubic zirconia

enamel, cubic zirconia Colors: black or blue

black or blue Closure: post-backs

post-backs Best for: subtle pop of sparkle

Roxanne Assoulin’s playful Twinkle Twinkle earrings are inspired by the starry night sky in the classic nursery rhyme. These are cast in gold-tone metal and plated in a black enamel that’s sprinkled with specks of cubic zirconia throughout. These glistening beauties are the perfect evening earrings for all of your social calendar events this year and into the next. Wear with all-black or head-to-toe metallic. These come with a butterfly fastening to securely hold to your lobe and a dust bag to store them in when you aren’t wearing them around town.

Roxanne Assoulin Twinkle-Twinkle Enamel Hoop Earrings $130 Buy Now

Jenny Bird Tome Hoop Earrings

Length: 0.65”

0.65” Width: 0.56”

0.56” Depth: 0.26”

0.26” Materials: gold dipped brass

gold dipped brass Weight: 0.14 oz

0.14 oz Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-backs

post-backs Best for: art lovers

Jenny Bird’s tubular Tome hoop earrings are small sculptures for your ears. They’re finished with curved chubby edges and a custom JB ball backing that adjusts to your earlobe’s width. The high-shine finish adds the perfect amount of polish to every look. Pair these with your favorite minimal looks, including short suits or trousers, oversized button-downs, and ballet flats.

Jenny bird

Jenny Bird Tome Hoop Earrings $98 Buy Now

Fred Leighton Diamond Rosewood Hoop Earrings

Size: 39mm

39mm Materials: rosewood, 18k white gold

rosewood, 18k white gold Weight: 0.14 oz

0.14 oz Colors: white gold, brown rosewood

white gold, brown rosewood Best for: those looking to splurge on something rare and unique

Fred Leighton’s unique rosewood and pave diamond earrings are a true work of art. Fusing expert craftsmanship, the highest quality materials, and innovative design, these are sure to be a talking point at your next meeting. These are delicate but worth the investment. Pair with an oversized chunky-knit argyle sweater, cozy tweed pants, and penny loafers.

broken English

Fred Leighton Diamond Rosewood Hoop Earrings $6,700 Buy Now

Lizzie Fortunato Trapeze Square Hoop Earrings

Length: 1” drop

1” drop Width: 0.56”

0.56” Depth: 0.26”

0.26” Materials: 24k gold, platinum plate

24k gold, platinum plate Weight: 0.14 oz

0.14 oz Colors: silver, yellow gold

silver, yellow gold Closure: hinge with snap closure

hinge with snap closure Best for: those who like to mix their metals

Lizzie Fortunato strikes again! Season after season, she creates unique, inspiring, playful designs at a price point that most can splurge on. This season, it’s all about her Trapeze square hoop earrings plated in platinum and 24k gold. To take proper care of these, keep them away from water and chemicals and remove them during all physical activities. Wear these with a classic oversized white tee and your favorite baggy jeans for a cool-girl look.

nordstrom

Lizzie Fortunato Trapeze Square Hoop Earrings $175 Buy Now

Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen Small Hoop Single Earring

Length: 0.8”

0.8” Width: 0.8”

0.8” Materials: 18k gold

18k gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: textured metal lovers

Danish brand Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen has been known for designing exquisite jewelry for over the last 50 years. The family-run brand focuses on Scandinavian culture while fusing high quality with intricate designs into each collection. Designed by father-daughter duo Charlotte and Ole Lynggaard, they create pieces combining flora and fauna motifs. This single hoop earring is so unique in design. It has a post-fastening for pierced ears and will look incredible when worn by itself or when layered between other hoops.

net-a-porter

Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen Small Hoop Single Earring $1,493 Buy Now

Marina Moscone Mushroom Hoop Earrings

Best Hoop Earrings with Charm

Length: medium length

medium length Materials: palladium

palladium Colors: silver

silver Closure: hook-fastening

hook-fastening Best for: boho style stars

Marina Moscone’s mismatched shroom pendant earrings were hand drawn by the designer herself and are inspired by the hoop earrings of the ’70s. These are playful but with a seriousness to them. They dangle to just below the chin creating a lightweight medium-sized hoop look. We love these with an all-black knit maxi dress and tall boots for a cozy winter look that’s appropriate for the office or date night.

amazon

Marina Moscone Mushroom Hoop Earrings $250 $205.75 Buy Now

Alaia Medium Layered Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 4”

4” Materials: metal

metal Colors: black plate

black plate Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: those who like to stand out with their fashion choices

Nobody does cutouts like the iconic French fashion house Alaia. Their signature cutouts puncture these 3-layered hoop earrings that sit stacked up the earlobe. These are a bit mod and a lot chic, complete with a 4-inch diameter, post back, and black plating. Wear them with your favorite disco look for a night out dancing with girlfriends.

Alaia Medium Layered Hoop Earrings $780 Buy Now

Completedworks Resin Hoop Earrings

Length: 1.6”

1.6” Width: 0.4”

0.4” Materials: gold plated silver, resin

gold plated silver, resin Colors: orange

orange Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: those who like to have fun with their jewelry choices

Completedworks’s resin hoops are handcrafted by artisans and made of gold-plated silver and resin. These will add a pop of color and sculpture to every look due to their emerald hue and scrunched silhouette. We love the idea of pairing it with your favorite minimalist pieces. These have a butterfly fastening for pierced ears and are extremely lightweight, so they sit comfortably on your earlobe.

Completedworks Resin Hoop Earrings $285 $199.95 Buy Now

Sydney Garber Chunky Oval Gold Hoop Earrings

Best Large Gold Hoop Earrings

Length: 2.25”

2.25” Width: 1.75”

1.75” Materials: 18k yellow gold

18k yellow gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: those who want to splurge on something classic that supports a great cause

Gold hoop earrings are a great investment because they will always retain their value and only increase over time. These oval hoops are a brand signature of Sidney Garber’s. Designed with lightweight construction and polished with a sleek 18k yellow gold, these make a timeless purchase. Designer Brooke Garber Neidich continues her father’s legacy and gives all her profits to not-for-profit organizations dedicated to children’s mental health, education, and the arts. These are fixed with a sturdy post and back for pierced ears and will go with every look, whether super casual or black tie.

moda operandi

Sydney Garber Chunky Oval Gold Hoop Earrings $3,900 Buy Now

Fie Isolda Alfa Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 15mm

15mm Thickness: 3mm

3mm Materials: 14k yellow gold

14k yellow gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: hinge with snap closure

hinge with snap closure Best for: ladies who love understated glamour

LA-based designer Fie Isolda has an organic and refined aesthetic. Rooted in Scandinavian designs, these earrings are crafted in the USA and will add a touch of glamour to every look. They’re fixed with a post back for pierced ears, crafted from 14K yellow gold, and finished with a raw matte finish.

Fie Isolda Alfa Hoop Earrings $1,205 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Small Hoop Earrings

Width: 0.5”

0.5” Materials: sterling silver, gold plated

sterling silver, gold plated Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: utility trend-lovers

Bottega Veneta has many hoop styles this season, and this utility-inspired pair is at the top of our wish list. These are a chic alternative to a classic ear huggie. Comprised of five layers of metal fixed at each side with bolts to hold them in place, these will look great alone or layered with other earrings. They will also bring your look to the next level when wearing them side by side on the same ear. Pair with your favorite utility pant, combat boot, and cropped sweater for a chic transitional outfit.

luisaviaroma

Bottega Veneta Small Hoop Earrings $920 Buy Now

Broken English Small Bamboo Hoops

Length: 31mm

31mm Width: 8mm

8mm Materials: 14k hollow yellow gold

14k hollow yellow gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: hinge with snap closure

hinge with snap closure Best for: adding a boho twist to any look

My everyday go-to hoops are the Broken English large tube hoops and the Broken English small bamboo Italian Hoops. Good for any occasion,” notes Freedman. We love the versatility of this style, and they will pair well with most other hoops or stand-alone beautifully. Wear them to the beach in the summer or to a date night with your lover. These are truly perfect for any occasion and setting.

broken English

Broken English Small Bamboo Hoops $985 Buy Now

Prasi Dois Irmaos Contorno Hoop Earring

Best White Gold Hoop Earrings

Size: Medium width

Medium width Materials: 18k white gold

18k white gold Colors: white gold

white gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: achieving a cool-girl style

Prasi is known for cool-girl jewelry. Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Rihanna has been seen in their pieces. This earring is unique and will look great when worn as a single or pair. It’s a medium size hoop earring that will look incredible as a stand-alone or when layered with smaller huggies. Wear it with your crisp white buttoned-down, oversized denim, and go-to sneaker or loafer for a look that will transcend seasons.

Prasi Dois Irmaos Contorno Hoop Earrings $1,160 Buy Now

Ariana Boussard-Reifel Whirl Hoop Earrings

Best Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Size: Medium width

Medium width Materials: gold-tone brass

gold-tone brass Colors: yellow brass

yellow brass Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: those looking for a classic, statement, everyday hoop

Crafted in the USA, these gold-tone brass Whirl hoops from Ariana Boussard-Reifel are incredibly elegant. These have medium width, are very lightweight, and are sculptures for your ear. Due to the fact these are gold-tone brass, it is imperative to store them in a soft, dry pouch to avoid changes in the metal when you’re not wearing them. These will look great with everything from a white T-shirt to a turtleneck.

What reviewers say: “Very elegant. I’m very happy with these earrings. A very nice pairing to the necklace and bracelet.”

Neiman Marcus

Ariana Boussard-Reifel Whirl Hoop Earrings $200 Buy Now

Etsy Kristi Layered Double Spiral Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 1.9cm

1.9cm Weight: 1.8 grams (each earring)

1.8 grams (each earring) Materials: sterling silver plated in rose gold, yellow gold

sterling silver plated in rose gold, yellow gold Colors: rose gold or yellow gold plating

rose gold or yellow gold plating Best for: those who only have one piercing but want the illusion of having multiple

When it comes to looking for jewelry, Etsy is a great place to start. They have thousands of options, and it’s a great place to get inspired if you’re still unsure what type of piece you’re looking for. These Kristi earrings are lightweight and are extremely comfortable hoops that easily thread through your piercings. These will look incredible with every neckline, from a low-cut V-neck to a super high turtleneck.

What reviewers say: “The cutest earrings!! Fit perfectly. Arrived in very nice packaging that protected the earrings and super-fast! I had to purchase in both colors (gold and rose gold). So many compliments!”

Etsy Kristi Layered Double Spiral Hoop Earrings $20 Buy Now

Spinelli Kilcollin Mini Micro Pave Single Diamond Hoop Earring

Best Diamond Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 3/8”

3/8” Width: 1/8”

1/8” Diamond Weight: 0.10ct

0.10ct Materials: 18k yellow gold, round-brilliant cut diamonds

18k yellow gold, round-brilliant cut diamonds Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Diamond color: G; Clarity VS1

G; Clarity VS1 Closure: hinge with snap closure

hinge with snap closure Best for: those who only have one piercing and want to add a subtle sparkle to their ear

Spinelli Kilcollin’s mini micro pave single earring is a great classic hoop you will put on and never take off. It’s super comfortable, so you wear it 24/7 without any worry. It’s clasped with a secure hinge closure, so it will click once it is securely on your lobe. You can wear this anywhere on your ear and create an entirely different look when paired with pearls, colored stones, or textured metals.

Spinelli Kilcollin Mini Micro Pave Single Diamond Hoop Earring $800 Buy Now

Eliou Shiloh Fresh Water Pearl Hoop Earrings

Best Pearl Hoop Earrings

Diameter: 1/4”

1/4” Drop: 1”

1” Pearl Size: 8mm

8mm Materials: freshwater pearl, gold tone plate

freshwater pearl, gold tone plate Colors: yellow gold tone

yellow gold tone Closure: hinge closure

hinge closure Best for: those who want to add a fun earring to their collection

Crafted with a cluster of freshwater pearls, Eliou’s Shiloh earrings are equal parts sculpture and whimsy. They’re lightweight and can be worn to a cocktail party or to a lunch date with friends. An earring that can bring your sweatsuit up a few notches and top off a black tie gown? Talk about a great investment for your jewelry box!

Eliou Shiloh Fresh Water Pearl Hoop Earrings $198 Buy Now

Belperron Corne Hoop Ear Clip Size: Extends from the lobe to the middle of the ear

Extends from the lobe to the middle of the ear Materials: 22k virgin gold

22k virgin gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Best for: those who want to splurge on expert craftsmanship and the highest quality materials We can’t discuss the best hoop earrings without mentioning one of the most spectacular hoop ear cuffs ever. The Corne Hoop Ear Clip, crafted by Belperron, a fine jeweler selling vintage jewelry and reprised designs by the late designer Suzanne Belperron is a splurge-worthy purchase that requires no ear piercing. When it comes to gold, it’s always a great investment because its value will remain. Suzanne Belperron frequently worked with 22-karat gold because she loved its uniquely raw texture, which is referred to as “virgin” gold. Belperron’s influential clients have included Elsa Schiaparelli, the Duchess of Windsor, and Diana Vreeland, solidifying her as one of the most cutting-edge designers of the 20th century. belperron Belperron Corne Hoop Ear Clip $23,500 Buy Now

Turner Tatler Bamboo Florentine Hoop Earrings Length: 1”

1” Width: 1mm

1mm Diameter: 1”

1” Materials: 14K gold

14K gold Weight: 4.6 grams of gold

4.6 grams of gold Colors: yellow gold

yellow gold Closure: post-fastening

post-fastening Best for: giving your look a splash of 1970s flair These vintage earrings are the chicest approach to an everyday hoop. Turner Tatler’s Florentine-carved bamboo earrings have a satin shine and engraving throughout, making them extra special. They are expertly crafted and perfectly lightweight, so your ears won’t be uncomfortable after wearing them all day. Pair with a cashmere sweater, straight-leg denim, and block-heeled booties for a look that’s entirely your own. We love the idea of stacking some gold bangles to your look to complement these and play up the 1970s vibe. Turner Tatler Turner Tatler Bamboo Florentine Hoop Earrings $2,575 Buy Now

Hoop Earring Trends for 2022 Small hoops and huggies are incredibly popular because they are synonymous with comfort and ease. This style is usually lightweight and, therefore, will feel like you’re not wearing anything on your ears. According to Freedman, small hoop earrings are hugely popular at Broken English and fly off the shelves. “Everyone loves the Meryl hoops by Anita Ko, for huggies, our clients love Trouver and EF collection. Classic metal hoops in both gold and silver have been hugely popular for several seasons. Nearly every high fashion brand has a silver hoop earring iteration this season, including graphic triangle-shaped options at Bottega Veneta, mixed-metal and textured styles at Maison Margiela, and logo hoop earrings at Fendi, Prada, Celine, and Louis Vuitton.” There are also two other exciting hoop earring trends to consider when shopping for a new pair. First is the rising trend of colored hoops, specifically with colorful enameled resin, which we see in abundance at Marni, Jil Sander, Paco Rabanne, and Pucci this season. Second, many brands like Sophie Buhai are using unusual materials such as PVC, wood, and carved stone. Whether you opt for a trendy or timeless pair, hoop earrings will always be in style and will remain versatile when styling them with garments and other accessories. What to Look for When Shopping for Hoop Earrings Metals: Hoop earrings come in both solid and hollow yellow, white, and rose gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and brass. In addition, there are options plated in gold which is when a thin layer of gold is applied to encase another metal such as brass or copper. Metal hoop earrings also come in gold vermeil and sterling silver plated in gold. Then there are gold-filled versions made of a base metal such as brass that has a much thicker layer of gold than regular gold plating, so it typically lasts much longer and can also be more expensive. Hoop earrings come in mixed metals, textured, matte, and high-shine options. Many brands now use recycled metals, which is great to look out for and invest in. Style: When we think about style, we must also consider size. There are hoop earrings that hug the ear, small-sized options, and medium, large, and extra-large versions. They can be round, square, rectangular, triangular, or oval and come with charms and embellishments. Plus, they can also require no piercings and just act as an ear cuff giving the illusion of one or more piercings. This is a great option for those who don’t want to pierce their ears. Hoop earrings also come with pearl drops and fully diamond-encrusted versions that climb up the ear. Color plays a huge part in the style of hoop earrings as well. In addition to metal colorways, hoops come in many other fabrications, including PVC, resin, crystal, and wood, and can include recycled components from the metal to the stones, hinges, and clasps. The weight is also important to consider because if a hoop earring weighs your ear down, it will cause much discomfort, and you won’t look forward to wearing it. Jewelry is something that you should enjoy putting on; it should be comfortable, feel at one with your body, and thus, in turn, make you feel good while wearing it. Quality and Care: “Quality is important for any piece of jewelry that you plan to wear a lot and for longevity because hoops never go out of style,” adds Freedman. It’s important to consider what you hope to get from your hoop earrings. Are you looking for a cute pair to wear and to switch up that won’t cost a lot? Are you looking for a versatile piece to splurge on that you can put on and forget about? Do you have sensitivity to metals? To make your hoop earrings last, it’s essential to protect and care for your jewelry when you’re not wearing them. For example, when traveling, “it’s important to keep items separated to keep them from being damaged or scratched. A trick for keeping chains untangled is to put them in a plastic zip lock bag keeping the end out and securing the bag with the end of the chain dangling out. We also have jewelry boxes that store jewelry elegantly and safely,” suggests Freedman.

Meet the Experts

Laura Freedman is the founder of Broken English Jewelry. With boutiques in Los Angeles and New York City, Broken English is home to an incredible edit of the world’s most coveted fine jewelry designers, a thoughtfully curated vintage collection, and luxury home décor items. The store’s jewelry has been featured in publications including Town & Country, InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Thew New York Times, and many more. You can follow Broken English on Instagram at @brokenenglishjewelry.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist, and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, VOGUE.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. She is the founder and curator of Estelle Galerie an online repository for hand-made-to-order jewelry and vintage relics. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com. You can follow Elana on Instagram at @ElanaZajdman.