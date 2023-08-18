The 19 Best Huggie Earrings for the Ideal Jewelry Curation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Every once in a while, a style pops up that feels just as timeless as it does trendy. For fashion enthusiasts it may be a solid pair of jeans and a simple white top, and for jewelry aficionado’s, it’s the best huggie earrings.

Derived from the way this understated hoop hugs the earlobe, huggie earrings are a quintessential accessory staple designed to take you from summer to winter, day to night. “People tend to gravitate towards styles that feel like there’s no beginning or end. That’s why I like huggies,” said Nok Salirathavibhaga, founder and creative director of fine jewelry brand Pattaraphan.

While small may not always be synonymous with bold, this minimized take on the classic hoop earring is no stranger to versatility. From simple gold styles to louder pairs studded with pearls or diamonds, even the pickiest of fashionistas can find a pair of huggie earrings that complement and enhance their favorite ‘fit. “With all the ways we wear huggies, they do make a big difference and have become such a staple because there’s all the various styles,” said Salirathavibhaga. “People are having so much fun with hoops right now, whether it’s a simple plain hoop just to add a little classic twist to your outfit or a more studded look with gemstones.”

No matter if you’re popping on minimalist jewelry with a workout set and designer sneakers or dressing up your favorite little nothing dress for a night on the town, these dainty earrings make a subtle statement for any look. We created this guide with expert tips from Salirathavibhaga and jeweler Adina Mizrahi of Adina Eden to find the best huggies for anyone’s style needs.

The Top Huggie Earrings for 2023

8 Other Reasons Round Huggie Earrings Material: 14k gold-plated

14k gold-plated Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: Revolve

Revolve Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Lean away from a classic hoop shape with this fun, bold take on huggie earrings from 8 Other Reasons. A hollow bubble shape is accented with embedded colorful crystals that shine from any angle. Their exaggerated silhouette nods to runway trends yet remains affordable, and the option for both a silver and gold finish is a major plus. Price upon publish date of this article: $65 Courtesy of Revolve 8 Other Reasons Round Huggie Earrings $65 Buy Now At Revolve

Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings Best Huggie Earrings for Weddings Material: Gold vermeil

Gold vermeil Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: Mejuri

Mejuri Mejuri Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.4/5 stars What better time to add a pair of new huggies to your collection than wedding season? Simple meets classy with these gold vermeil hoops from cult-favorite brand Mejuri, who Salirathavibhaga notes as fronting the “rise of minimalist affordable jewelry.” Accented by three dainty pearls that drop just below the earlobe, these pearl huggie earrings pair with anything from a black silk halter dress to a whimsical maxi for your best-dressed guest attire. Price upon publish date of this article: $98 Courtesy of Mejuri Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings $98 Buy Now At Mejuri

Gorjana Lou Huggies Best Affordable Huggie Earrings for Women Material: 18k gold-plated brass

18k gold-plated brass Closure: Hinge

Hinge Retailer availability: Gorjana

Gorjana Gorjana Top-Quality Store Badge on Google The search for everyday chunky huggies that won’t break the bank is over with this pair from Southern California-based jewelry brand Gorjana. An oversized play on the classic hoop, this pair comes an 18k gold- or silver-plated band that hugs the earlobe while making a statement. Wear with a swept-up hairstyle for the ultimate casual-chic look. Price upon publish date of this article: $45 Courtesy of Gorjana Gorjana Lou Huggies $45 Buy Now At Gorjana

Jenny Bird Nova Huggies Material: 14k gold-dipped brass

14k gold-dipped brass Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Weight: 2.38g

2.38g Interesting notes: Glass pearls

Glass pearls Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Pearls are as timeless as they are chic and a must-have in any jewelry collection. These double-bar hoops from Jenny Bird, the celeb-approved jewelry and lifestyle brand seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Aubrey Plaza, add just the right amount of elegance to a simple gold earring. The luminous pearl is fastened to glide freely through the rail, allowing for subtlety that moves with you. Price upon publish date of this article: $88 Courtesy of Jenny Bird Jenny Bird Nova Huggies $88 Buy Now At Jenny Bird Jenny Bird Nova Huggies $88 Buy Now at Revolve

Nordstrom Everyday Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings Best Huggie Earrings for Everyday Material: Sterling silver, 14k gold-plated

Sterling silver, 14k gold-plated Closure: Hinge clasp

Hinge clasp Retailer availability: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Sleek, simple, and classic is the way to go when searching for the ideal everyday huggies. Look no further than this gold-plated pair from Nordstrom that won’t break the bank. With a snap-post closure guaranteed to last you into the night, they’re the perfect size for wearing alone or adding into a stack. Snag both silver and gold for a fun two-toned look. What reviewers say: “These hoops are cute and fit perfectly. They fit very snug with little if any room between the ring and the ear. Great for layering multiple ear piercings.” Price upon publish date of this article: $39 Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Everyday Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings $39 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Shashi Gemini Hoops Material: 18k gold-plated brass

18k gold-plated brass Closure: Post

Post Interesting notes: Two-tone finish

Two-tone finish Shopbop Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 5/5 stars Silver has made its comeback — Jil Sander and Gucci fronted this finish on the spring 2023 runway — and with it has come the return of two-tone jewelry. Play into the trend with this double huggie that’s simple enough for everyday wear yet experimental enough for edgier girls. With two hoops of varying sizes, this 18k gold-plated pair is a great standalone option for those looking to combine minimalism with a hint of modernism. Price upon publish date of this article: $64 Shashi Gemini Hoops $64 Buy Now At Shopbop

Pattaraphan Ying Charm Hoops with Black Sapphires Best Gemstone Huggies Material: Rhodium-plated sterling silver

Rhodium-plated sterling silver Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: Pattaraphan Usually gemstone earrings are synonymous with color, but this dainty pair of huggies from Thailand-based brand Pattaraphan paints it black. These thick huggie earrings are done in sterling silver with a suspended black sapphire, each slightly varying in style and shape guaranteed to add a unique touch. Available as both singles and a pair, these handcrafted huggies are sure to add just the right amount of depth to a classic style. Price upon publish date of this article: $170 Courtesy of Pattaraphan Pattaraphan Ying Charm Hoops with Black Sapphires $170 Buy Now At Pattaraphan

Lagos Caviar Huggie Earrings Material: Sterling silver

Sterling silver Closure: Post

Post Retailer availability: Lagos If you’re not one to shy away from even the boldest of styles, this pair of dramatic pair of huggies are sure to be your next go-to. A thick sterling silver hoop is adorned by caviar beading that plays into the rocker-chic trend we are seeing across the runway. Pair with red lipstick and LBD to make a classic look edgy or go all out with a leather jacket and cargos for the ultimate cool-girl feel. Price upon publish date of this article: $295 Courtesy of Lagos Lagos Caviar Huggie Earrings $295 Buy Now At Lagos

Ferragamo Gancini Earrings Material: Brass and glass

Brass and glass Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: Ferragamo Can’t decide between silver and gold? Go for both with these thick huggies from Italian luxury staple Ferragamo. The classic hoop is modernized with bar detailing and an oversized colorblocked band ideal for pairing with other accessories of any finish. Made from glass and finished with both gold and palladium, the sturdy feel is balanced by clean lines and a micro silhouette. Price upon publish date of this article: $320 Courtesy of Ferragamo Ferragamo Gancini Earrings $320 Buy Now At Ferragamo

Gaya Gold and Sterling Silver Zélie Small Hoop Earrings Material: 14k gold, sterling silver, lacquer

14k gold, sterling silver, lacquer Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: Farfetch

Farfetch Farfetch Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.1/5 stars Gold and silver may be accessory staples, but some days call for a little more punch. Dress up a simple monochromatic look with these small huggies that add big color. Parisian brand Gaya plays with rich hues, their 14k dainty hoops lacquered in seven shades from red to purple to olive green. Wear alone for a more subdued look or layer colors on your most daring of days. Price upon publish date of this article: $366 Courtesy of Farfetch Gaya 14kt Zélie Small Hoop Earrings $366 Buy Now At Farfetch

Artizan Triangulo Huggies Material: 18k gold plated

18k gold plated Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Retailer availability: 2

2 Artizan Top-Quality Store Badge on Google Huggies don’t always have to come in hoop form. Experiment with structure with this triangular pair that adds not only shape but subtle sparkle. Cubic zirconia lines the sterling silver bar that wraps closely around the ear. Offered in both gold and silver, play up any ear stack while still staying true to the huggie style. Price upon publish date of this article: $60 Courtesy of Artizan Artizan Triangulo Huggies $60 Buy Now At Artizan

Skn Fine Pave Diamond Dangle Drop Huggie Earrings Best Diamond Huggie Earrings Material: 14k gold

14k gold Closure: Clip-on

Clip-on Special features: Bezel set diamond

Bezel set diamond Retailer availability: Skn We’ve heard it a million times — diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Wearable luxury brand Skn does it right with these dainty huggies that sparkle with a dangling bezel-set diamond. With just the right amount of subtle glam, these huggies are available in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold and are begging to be on your ears for your next wedding or gala. Price upon publish date of this article: $595 Courtesy of Skn Fine Pave Diamond Dangle Drop Huggie Earrings $595 Buy Now At Skn

What Are Huggie Earrings?

The name in itself is fairly self-explanatory — huggies are small hoop earrings that wrap snugly around the earlobe. Cute enough to wear alone and versatile enough for stacking, huggies act as the little sister to the classic hoop earring, which is larger in size and falls further below the ear.

“The biggest difference between hoops and huggies are the size and diameter,” Mizrahi explained. “With huggies, you want to look for a diameter anywhere between 9mm and about 15mm. Anything larger starts to constitute as a hoop which is larger in size and usually bulkier, while huggies are a bit on the slimmer side.” Not only are huggies more subtle and stylistically adaptable, they’re also surprisingly comfortable for everyday and long term wear. “When compared to studs, per se, there’s multiple pieces that you need to hold it in place, versus with a huggie the whole earring is a mechanism,” Salirathavibhaga said. “The flow and the movement works really well.”

Huggie Trends for 2023

From chunky to two-toned and styles with statement embellishments, huggies are no exception to current trends seen across the jewelry market. With reference to fall 2023 runways including Chloé and JW Anderson, thicker, more exaggerated silhouettes have proven their popularity as petite diameters meet a wide hoop. Celebs are loving chunky earrings, too, as the style’s been seen on the likes of Madelyn Cline, Charlotte Lawerence, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. “The chunky trend is really taking the fashion industry by surprise and shows no sign of stopping, especially through the fall and winter,” Mizrahi explains.

Also making a reappearance is the growing affinity for silver. “A few years ago gold was the big color in jewelry, but there’s definitely been a shift,” Salirathavibhaga notes. “It seems related to how loungewear was really booming around 2020 and 2021, and silver gives you that more relaxed look while still being edgy.” Courreges and Chanel both embraced the metallic look for their spring 2023 collections, channeling silvery tones in the form of spiky ear cuffs, chain link drops, and, of course, hoops. And if you’re one to gravitate more towards these dramatic styles, you may find huggies to be surprisingly adaptable. “Not only can a simple plain hoop add a classic twist to your outfit, ones with embedded gemstones or stones hanging from the earring can create a more studded and fancy look,” Salirathavibhaga says.

What to Look for When Shopping for Huggie Earrings

Metals: Aside from the traditional jewelry mediums of pure gold, gold plated, and sterling silver —each providing a different level of longevity and overall wear — huggies are no stranger to mixed metals. “What a lot of people are doing is buying the same huggie in both gold and silver and stacking them together,” said Mizrahi. “It makes the earrings standout even more.” Don’t be afraid to play around with color, too. “I’ve seen a lot of experimenting with enameling and different materials lately,” echoed Salirathavibhaga. What remains important to note is your skin-sensitivity levels when choosing the right materials. As Mizrahi noted, “People allergic to silver should only wear 14 or 18 karat gold, whereas those who are hypoallergenic can throw on brass, gold-plated or gold-filled sterling silver, and even gold vermeil.”

Style: We've said it before — chunky is trending. Metallic and embellished styles are, too. Having an equal mix of both timeless, sleek gold and silver huggie earrings of varying thickness with a few statement pieces (think diamond-encrusted hoops or drop-chain earrings) will equip you with a huggie for every occasion.

Size: Perhaps the most important factor to consider when choosing the right style for your everyday hoop earrings is the size of the hoop. "It's super important to know the measurement of the earring post and hoop size depending on how tight you want the huggie," says Salirathavibhaga. Offered frequently as clip-on or hingebacks, the lack of a post makes huggies comfortable enough to sleep in and rewear as you design your ideal everyday earstack.

Price: With consideration to the quality of metal, "Huggies are usually on the more affordable side just because they're smaller and the weight is much lighter," Mizrahi says. Commonly sold as both singles or in a pair, the range of both styles and price points makes huggies extremely accessible. Whether you're splurging on 18-karat gold and diamonds or keeping it affordable with gold-plated and cubic zirconia (a synthethic gemstone) there are a wide variety of huggies compatible with anyone's budget.

How We Chose the Best Huggie Earrings

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

For this story on the best huggie earrings, we began our search by interviewing two jewelers for their tips on what to look for when selecting a pair. Using their input, we searched retailers and independent brands for the best options that cater to different budgets and style preferences. Our list includes huggie earrings in multiple metals, options with unique design elements, and classic, splurge-worthy options. Learn more about us here.

Meet The Experts

Nok Salirathavibhaga is the founder, designer, and creative director of jewelry label Pattaraphan. She studied jewelry design in New York City before moving her business to Bangkok in 2018, where she works with local artisans to create handmade pieces already loved by celebs and supermodels internationally, including Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi has been in the jewelry design business for nearly 10 years as the founder and creative director of Adina Eden. She was honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022 and has expanded her business rapidly through her knowledge and reproduction of the latest runway and street-style trends.

Meet The Author

Anika Ljung is a contributor for WWD where she writes stories on the latest fashion and accessory trends, keeping a close eye on both the runway and the zeitgeist to inform her pieces. Based in New York City, her work has appeared in V Magazine, V MAN, CR Fashion Book, and Brides, among others, and she is an assistant stylist for various independent creatives around the city. Ljung interviewed jewelry experts and used her extensive style knowledge to pen this piece on the best huggie earrings.