The 19 Best Huggie Earrings for the Ideal Jewelry Curation

Every once in a while, a style pops up that feels just as timeless as it does trendy. For fashion enthusiasts it may be a solid pair of jeans and a simple white top, and for jewelry aficionado’s, it’s the best huggie earrings.
Derived from the way this understated hoop hugs the earlobe, huggie earrings are a quintessential accessory staple designed to take you from summer to winter, day to night. “People tend to gravitate towards styles that feel like there’s no beginning or end. That’s why I like huggies,” said Nok Salirathavibhaga, founder and creative director of fine jewelry brand Pattaraphan.
While small may not always be synonymous with bold, this minimized take on the classic hoop earring is no stranger to versatility. From simple gold styles to louder pairs studded with pearls or diamonds, even the pickiest of fashionistas can find a pair of huggie earrings that complement and enhance their favorite ‘fit. “With all the ways we wear huggies, they do make a big difference and have become such a staple because there’s all the various styles,” said Salirathavibhaga. “People are having so much fun with hoops right now, whether it’s a simple plain hoop just to add a little classic twist to your outfit or a more studded look with gemstones.”
No matter if you’re popping on minimalist jewelry with a workout set and designer sneakers or dressing up your favorite little nothing dress for a night on the town, these dainty earrings make a subtle statement for any look. We created this guide with expert tips from Salirathavibhaga and jeweler Adina Mizrahi of Adina Eden to find the best huggies for anyone’s style needs.
The Top Huggie Earrings for 2023
- Best Chunky: Jennifer Fisher Samira Gold-Plated Micro Huggie Earrings
- 8 Other Reasons Round Huggie Earrings
- Best for Weddings: Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings
- Best Affordable: Gorjana Lou Huggies
- Oscar de la Renta Bubble Hoop Earrings
- Jenny Bird Nova Huggies
- Best for Everyday: Nordstrom Everyday Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings
- Shashi Gemini Hoops
- Jennifer Fisher Hailey Micro Huggies
- Best Gemstone Huggies: Pattaraphan Ying Charm Hoops with Black Sapphires
- Lagos Caviar Huggie Earrings
- Ferragamo Gancini Earrings
- Best Luxury: Bottega Veneta Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Crystal Huggie Earrings
- Best Minimalist: Maria Tash 6.5mm Gold Earring
- Gaya 14kt Gold and Sterling Silver Zélie Small Hoop Earrings
- Best for a Gift: Adina Eden Ribbed Huggie Earring
- Artizan Triangulo Huggies
- Best Chain Huggies: Shashi Pave Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings
- Best Diamond Huggie Earrings: Skn Fine Pave Diamond Dangle Drop Huggie Earrings
Jennifer Fisher Samira Gold-Plated Micro Huggie Earrings
Best Chunky Huggie Earrings
- Material: 10k gold-plated brass
- Closure: Post
- Retailer availability: Saks Fifth Avenue, Luisaviaroma
- Saks Fifth Avenue Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4/5 stars
Embrace the chunky earring trend with this oversized take on a minimalistic jewelry style. The thick micro-hoop wraps seamlessly around the ear with three finishes for all kinds of jewelry lovers. Perfect for wearing alone to the office or pairing with an equally-bold necklace for a night out, these polished chunky hoops are sure to draw attention no matter how you style them.
Price upon publish date of this article: $225
8 Other Reasons Round Huggie Earrings
- Material: 14k gold-plated
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Revolve
- Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Lean away from a classic hoop shape with this fun, bold take on huggie earrings from 8 Other Reasons. A hollow bubble shape is accented with embedded colorful crystals that shine from any angle. Their exaggerated silhouette nods to runway trends yet remains affordable, and the option for both a silver and gold finish is a major plus.
Price upon publish date of this article: $65
Mejuri Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings
Best Huggie Earrings for Weddings
- Material: Gold vermeil
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Mejuri
- Mejuri Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.4/5 stars
What better time to add a pair of new huggies to your collection than wedding season? Simple meets classy with these gold vermeil hoops from cult-favorite brand Mejuri, who Salirathavibhaga notes as fronting the “rise of minimalist affordable jewelry.” Accented by three dainty pearls that drop just below the earlobe, these pearl huggie earrings pair with anything from a black silk halter dress to a whimsical maxi for your best-dressed guest attire.
Price upon publish date of this article: $98
Gorjana Lou Huggies
Best Affordable Huggie Earrings for Women
- Material: 18k gold-plated brass
- Closure: Hinge
- Retailer availability: Gorjana
- Gorjana Top-Quality Store Badge on Google
The search for everyday chunky huggies that won’t break the bank is over with this pair from Southern California-based jewelry brand Gorjana. An oversized play on the classic hoop, this pair comes an 18k gold- or silver-plated band that hugs the earlobe while making a statement. Wear with a swept-up hairstyle for the ultimate casual-chic look.
Price upon publish date of this article: $45
Oscar de la Renta Bubble Hoop Earrings
- Material: Silk, brass, gold
- Closure: Post
- Retailer availability: Amazon Luxury Stores, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus
- Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars
- Saks Fifth Avenue Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4/5 stars
Turn heads at your next big outing with this eye-catching pair of hoops from Oscar de la Renta. A thick band is adorned with bubble shapes in all sizes, adding just the right amount of texture and flair. Offered in both silver and gold, wear them alone as a statement piece or add a layered necklace to take you from happy hour to dancing the night away.
Price upon publish date of this article: $260
Jenny Bird Nova Huggies
- Material: 14k gold-dipped brass
- Closure: Clip-on
- Weight: 2.38g
- Interesting notes: Glass pearls
- Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Pearls are as timeless as they are chic and a must-have in any jewelry collection. These double-bar hoops from Jenny Bird, the celeb-approved jewelry and lifestyle brand seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Aubrey Plaza, add just the right amount of elegance to a simple gold earring. The luminous pearl is fastened to glide freely through the rail, allowing for subtlety that moves with you.
Price upon publish date of this article: $88
Nordstrom Everyday Sterling Silver Huggie Hoop Earrings
Best Huggie Earrings for Everyday
- Material: Sterling silver, 14k gold-plated
- Closure: Hinge clasp
- Retailer availability: Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
Sleek, simple, and classic is the way to go when searching for the ideal everyday huggies. Look no further than this gold-plated pair from Nordstrom that won’t break the bank. With a snap-post closure guaranteed to last you into the night, they’re the perfect size for wearing alone or adding into a stack. Snag both silver and gold for a fun two-toned look.
What reviewers say: “These hoops are cute and fit perfectly. They fit very snug with little if any room between the ring and the ear. Great for layering multiple ear piercings.”
Price upon publish date of this article: $39
Shashi Gemini Hoops
- Material: 18k gold-plated brass
- Closure: Post
- Interesting notes: Two-tone finish
- Shopbop Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 5/5 stars
Silver has made its comeback — Jil Sander and Gucci fronted this finish on the spring 2023 runway — and with it has come the return of two-tone jewelry. Play into the trend with this double huggie that’s simple enough for everyday wear yet experimental enough for edgier girls. With two hoops of varying sizes, this 18k gold-plated pair is a great standalone option for those looking to combine minimalism with a hint of modernism.
Price upon publish date of this article: $64
Jennifer Fisher Hailey Micro Huggies
- Material: 14k gold-plated brass
- Closure: Post
- Weight: .065oz
- Retailer availability: Jennifer Fisher, Net-a-Porter
- Net-a-Porter Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
Ditch the sleek gold and play into the edgy look with these slightly-chunky huggies. Hand-hammered with hollow tubing, these micro hoops will catch and reflect light from any angle and add a slight twist to an otherwise minimalist style. With three finishes to choose from, they’re sure to be on your everyday rotation. Jennifer Fisher, another favorite of Salirathavibhaga, is the queen of versatility—if you’re a fan of the huggie version, the same style is offered in multiple sizes fit for any look.
Price upon publish date of this article: $275
Pattaraphan Ying Charm Hoops with Black Sapphires
Best Gemstone Huggies
- Material: Rhodium-plated sterling silver
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Pattaraphan
Usually gemstone earrings are synonymous with color, but this dainty pair of huggies from Thailand-based brand Pattaraphan paints it black. These thick huggie earrings are done in sterling silver with a suspended black sapphire, each slightly varying in style and shape guaranteed to add a unique touch. Available as both singles and a pair, these handcrafted huggies are sure to add just the right amount of depth to a classic style.
Price upon publish date of this article: $170
Lagos Caviar Huggie Earrings
- Material: Sterling silver
- Closure: Post
- Retailer availability: Lagos
If you’re not one to shy away from even the boldest of styles, this pair of dramatic pair of huggies are sure to be your next go-to. A thick sterling silver hoop is adorned by caviar beading that plays into the rocker-chic trend we are seeing across the runway. Pair with red lipstick and LBD to make a classic look edgy or go all out with a leather jacket and cargos for the ultimate cool-girl feel.
Price upon publish date of this article: $295
Ferragamo Gancini Earrings
- Material: Brass and glass
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Ferragamo
Can’t decide between silver and gold? Go for both with these thick huggies from Italian luxury staple Ferragamo. The classic hoop is modernized with bar detailing and an oversized colorblocked band ideal for pairing with other accessories of any finish. Made from glass and finished with both gold and palladium, the sturdy feel is balanced by clean lines and a micro silhouette.
Price upon publish date of this article: $320
Bottega Veneta Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Crystal Huggie Earrings
Best Luxury Huggie Earrings for Women
- Material: 18k gold-plated
- Closure: Clip-on
- Special features: Prong-set round-cut crystals
- Retailer availability: Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter
- Net-a-Porter Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
Bottega Veneta has branded themselves as the latest trendsetter in luxury jewelry, so if you’re looking to splurge, look no further. A seamless combination of both elegant and chunky, these thick 18k gold plated hoops are enhanced by mini round-cut crystals to add a hint of sparkle. Straying slightly from the traditional sleek huggie comes geometric shapes lining the hoop, sure to make these gold huggie earrings one of the most unique pieces in your jewelry collection.
Price upon publish date of this article: $820
Maria Tash 6.5mm Gold Earring
Best Minimalist Huggie Earrings for Women
- Material: 14k gold
- Closure: Post
- Retailer availability: Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom
- Net-a-Porter Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.9/5 stars
- Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars
In the midst of experimental styles comes a return to the classics, and this simple huggie from Maria Tash is just that. Made from 14k gold with a thin band, this earring is versatile enough to be worn on any part of the ear, making it ideal for stacking. Dainty enough for everyday yet stylish enough for special occasions, it’s a must-have for any jewelry lover. This single earring is also a great option for guys looking for men’s huggie earrings.
Price upon publish date of this article: $135
Gaya Gold and Sterling Silver Zélie Small Hoop Earrings
- Material: 14k gold, sterling silver, lacquer
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Farfetch
- Farfetch Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.1/5 stars
Gold and silver may be accessory staples, but some days call for a little more punch. Dress up a simple monochromatic look with these small huggies that add big color. Parisian brand Gaya plays with rich hues, their 14k dainty hoops lacquered in seven shades from red to purple to olive green. Wear alone for a more subdued look or layer colors on your most daring of days.
Price upon publish date of this article: $366
Artizan Triangulo Huggies
- Material: 18k gold plated
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: 2
- Artizan Top-Quality Store Badge on Google
Huggies don’t always have to come in hoop form. Experiment with structure with this triangular pair that adds not only shape but subtle sparkle. Cubic zirconia lines the sterling silver bar that wraps closely around the ear. Offered in both gold and silver, play up any ear stack while still staying true to the huggie style.
Price upon publish date of this article: $60
Adina Eden Ribbed Huggie Earring
Best Huggie Earrings for a Gift
- Material: 14k gold
- Closure: Clip-on
- Retailer availability: Adina Eden
- Adina Eden Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.2/5 stars
Many factors come into play when choosing the perfect gifts for women — style, versatility, and durability, to name a few. These 14k hoops from Adina Eden are just the right mix of traditional and modern. A sleek finish is emphasized by ribbed metal available in both yellow gold earrings and white gold huggie earrings that are sure to elevate even the simplest of looks, perfect for any special person in your life.
Price upon publish date of this article: $119.40
Shashi Pavé Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings
Best Chain Huggies
Even the most classic of styles deserves a daring upgrade. Huggies don’t always need to lay against the ear; instead, play with a dangling look with this pair that are encrusted with cubic zirconia. Two chains of varying length drop beneath a shimmering, sleek hoop that is sure to take any minimalistic look from traditional to edgy.
Price upon publish date of this article: $72
Skn Fine Pave Diamond Dangle Drop Huggie Earrings
Best Diamond Huggie Earrings
- Material: 14k gold
- Closure: Clip-on
- Special features: Bezel set diamond
- Retailer availability: Skn
We’ve heard it a million times — diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Wearable luxury brand Skn does it right with these dainty huggies that sparkle with a dangling bezel-set diamond. With just the right amount of subtle glam, these huggies are available in 14k white, yellow, and rose gold and are begging to be on your ears for your next wedding or gala.
Price upon publish date of this article: $595
What Are Huggie Earrings?
The name in itself is fairly self-explanatory — huggies are small hoop earrings that wrap snugly around the earlobe. Cute enough to wear alone and versatile enough for stacking, huggies act as the little sister to the classic hoop earring, which is larger in size and falls further below the ear.
“The biggest difference between hoops and huggies are the size and diameter,” Mizrahi explained. “With huggies, you want to look for a diameter anywhere between 9mm and about 15mm. Anything larger starts to constitute as a hoop which is larger in size and usually bulkier, while huggies are a bit on the slimmer side.” Not only are huggies more subtle and stylistically adaptable, they’re also surprisingly comfortable for everyday and long term wear. “When compared to studs, per se, there’s multiple pieces that you need to hold it in place, versus with a huggie the whole earring is a mechanism,” Salirathavibhaga said. “The flow and the movement works really well.”
Huggie Trends for 2023
From chunky to two-toned and styles with statement embellishments, huggies are no exception to current trends seen across the jewelry market. With reference to fall 2023 runways including Chloé and JW Anderson, thicker, more exaggerated silhouettes have proven their popularity as petite diameters meet a wide hoop. Celebs are loving chunky earrings, too, as the style’s been seen on the likes of Madelyn Cline, Charlotte Lawerence, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. “The chunky trend is really taking the fashion industry by surprise and shows no sign of stopping, especially through the fall and winter,” Mizrahi explains.
Also making a reappearance is the growing affinity for silver. “A few years ago gold was the big color in jewelry, but there’s definitely been a shift,” Salirathavibhaga notes. “It seems related to how loungewear was really booming around 2020 and 2021, and silver gives you that more relaxed look while still being edgy.” Courreges and Chanel both embraced the metallic look for their spring 2023 collections, channeling silvery tones in the form of spiky ear cuffs, chain link drops, and, of course, hoops. And if you’re one to gravitate more towards these dramatic styles, you may find huggies to be surprisingly adaptable. “Not only can a simple plain hoop add a classic twist to your outfit, ones with embedded gemstones or stones hanging from the earring can create a more studded and fancy look,” Salirathavibhaga says.
What to Look for When Shopping for Huggie Earrings
- Metals: Aside from the traditional jewelry mediums of pure gold, gold plated, and sterling silver —each providing a different level of longevity and overall wear — huggies are no stranger to mixed metals. “What a lot of people are doing is buying the same huggie in both gold and silver and stacking them together,” said Mizrahi. “It makes the earrings standout even more.” Don’t be afraid to play around with color, too. “I’ve seen a lot of experimenting with enameling and different materials lately,” echoed Salirathavibhaga. What remains important to note is your skin-sensitivity levels when choosing the right materials. As Mizrahi noted, “People allergic to silver should only wear 14 or 18 karat gold, whereas those who are hypoallergenic can throw on brass, gold-plated or gold-filled sterling silver, and even gold vermeil.”
- Style: We’ve said it before — chunky is trending. Metallic and embellished styles are, too. Having an equal mix of both timeless, sleek gold and silver huggie earrings of varying thickness with a few statement pieces (think diamond-encrusted hoops or drop-chain earrings) will equip you with a huggie for every occasion.
- Size: Perhaps the most important factor to consider when choosing the right style for your everyday hoop earrings is the size of the hoop. “It’s super important to know the measurement of the earring post and hoop size depending on how tight you want the huggie,” says Salirathavibhaga. Offered frequently as clip-on or hingebacks, the lack of a post makes huggies comfortable enough to sleep in and rewear as you design your ideal everyday earstack.
- Price: With consideration to the quality of metal, “Huggies are usually on the more affordable side just because they’re smaller and the weight is much lighter,” Mizrahi says. Commonly sold as both singles or in a pair, the range of both styles and price points makes huggies extremely accessible. Whether you’re splurging on 18-karat gold and diamonds or keeping it affordable with gold-plated and cubic zirconia (a synthethic gemstone) there are a wide variety of huggies compatible with anyone’s budget.
How We Chose the Best Huggie Earrings
Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.
For this story on the best huggie earrings, we began our search by interviewing two jewelers for their tips on what to look for when selecting a pair. Using their input, we searched retailers and independent brands for the best options that cater to different budgets and style preferences. Our list includes huggie earrings in multiple metals, options with unique design elements, and classic, splurge-worthy options. Learn more about us here.
Meet The Experts
Nok Salirathavibhaga is the founder, designer, and creative director of jewelry label Pattaraphan. She studied jewelry design in New York City before moving her business to Bangkok in 2018, where she works with local artisans to create handmade pieces already loved by celebs and supermodels internationally, including Bella and Gigi Hadid.
Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi has been in the jewelry design business for nearly 10 years as the founder and creative director of Adina Eden. She was honored by Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022 and has expanded her business rapidly through her knowledge and reproduction of the latest runway and street-style trends.
Meet The Author
Anika Ljung is a contributor for WWD where she writes stories on the latest fashion and accessory trends, keeping a close eye on both the runway and the zeitgeist to inform her pieces. Based in New York City, her work has appeared in V Magazine, V MAN, CR Fashion Book, and Brides, among others, and she is an assistant stylist for various independent creatives around the city. Ljung interviewed jewelry experts and used her extensive style knowledge to pen this piece on the best huggie earrings.