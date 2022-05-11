The 22 Best Jeans for Curvy Women, According to Style Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever shopped for jeans, you know that finding the perfect pair — no matter what your size — can be stressful, to say the least. And if you have curves or a plus-size figure, you know that shopping for jeans can be really stressful sometimes. From dealing with waist gapping to determining just the right amount of stretch to fit your curves comfortably, finding the best fit and denim brand for your body involves a lot of trial and error. And if you’ve ever tried on a million pairs of jeans only to find absolutely zero that work for your curvy thighs, stomach or hips (*raises hand*), you probably dread the idea of shopping for jeans altogether.

Luckily, the denim market is evolving, with many brands extending their size range and catering more to women with curves and plus-size figures. Brands like Good American and Abercrombie & Fitch have debuted curve denim lines offering fits more tailored to curvy bodies. And retailers like Dia & Co. and 11Honore are now offering curated edits of jeans specifically for curvy women sizes 10 and up, making it easier to shop for jeans than ever. Denim is slowly but surely becoming more inclusive, with a growing number of high-quality options available in a wider range of sizes than ever before.

What to look for when shopping for plus-size jeans

Fit: No matter how high the quality of jeans, if they don’t fit you right, they’re not going to be comfortable. First and foremost, “jeans should already fit in the rise and hips — if they don’t, they probably aren’t the right pair for you,” says Liz Badar Natal, Director of Styling at Dia & Co. She recommends trying the bend and flip test while trying jeans on. “Do a couple of toe-touches or simply bend, twist and reach to see how you move in your jeans and how your jeans move with you,” she advises. “If you find they gap in the back, try sizing down.” If the jeans don’t feel comfortable while you do these movements or sit, they provably aren’t the right size or fit for you.

Kellie Brown, founder of online community And I Get Dressed and creator of #FatatFashionWeek, also suggests trying multiple sizes at each brand, since the fit is not always consistent across companies.

When ordering online, “consider purchasing a few styles and instead of sending them to your home, have them shipped to your local store and try them on inside the dressing room,” CeCe Olisa advises. “This will save you a lot of time and money — and it will feel like you have a personal shopper!”

And when all else fails, get your jeans tailored, recommends Lauren Chan, size-inclusive fashion advocate and founder of Henning. “Buy for great fit through your widest part and take the rest of the garment in,” she suggests. So, if your thighs are your curviest area, make sure you buy a pair of jeans that fit properly there and have any necessary alterations made to the waist, length, etc.

Material: Every brand does its denim blends slightly differently, but most fabric contents include some combination of cotton, spandex, elastane and/or polyester. The key is determining how much stretch you want in your jeans (which is determined by the percentage of spandex or elastane in the fabric blend on the label). Jeans with more stretch often allow for more comfortable wear that can sculpt the legs or waist, but that also means they may stretch out more easily over time. “How much stretch you like in your jeans is a personal choice, but once you find a fabric and fit that you love, I recommend taking note of the magic formula that works best for you and using it as a guide for future denim shopping,” Badar Natal says.

“My best tip for buying denim online is to really get to know your measurements and also what to expect out of different fabric content,” adds Nicolette Mason, a New York-based plus-size influencer and brand consultant. “If denim has more elastane in it, it’s going to be much more stretchy and forgiving. A 99% cotton denim will be more rigid. So, whatever your favorite jeans are — take a close look at that tag! It’s not foolproof, but I usually have a good sense of how things will fit based on the size chart and fabric content.”

Style and Design Details: While the best style and cut of jeans can vary from person to person, there are a few key design elements to look for. “A contoured waistband is always a great fit for a curvy body,” Badar Natal says. “That means the back of the jeans are higher than the front of the jeans, so your backside is always covered.” Badar Natal finds that high-rise jeans are typically the most comfortable cut for those with curves, since they’ll hug your hips without slipping down them.

Best denim trends for curvy women

Whether you have curvy hips or thighs or are plus-size, finding the best denim for your body shape comes down to your own style and fit preferences. There’s no one silhouette or style that looks best on all curvy or plus-size women — as every body is different, and so is everyone’s personal style. As long you find the right fit (which may require trying on multiple sizes and brands), there’s a denim trend out there to suit you — from retro ‘70s flares to vintage-inspired mom jeans and skinny jeans.

Flared Jeans : Flared jeans help elongate the legs, which is especially great for petite curvy women who want to play with outfit proportions. Just add a blouse and pair of platform sandals, and you’ve got the perfect throwback look for summer.

: Flared jeans help elongate the legs, which is especially great for petite curvy women who want to play with outfit proportions. Just add a blouse and pair of platform sandals, and you’ve got the perfect throwback look for summer. Vintage-Inspired Mom Jeans : The ‘90s-inspired mom jean is still going strong. The high-waisted silhouette is great for defining the waist and ensuring comfortable wear with its fuller coverage across the midriff. The straight-leg and boyfriend style iterations of this trend are good for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

: The ‘90s-inspired mom jean is still going strong. The high-waisted silhouette is great for defining the waist and ensuring comfortable wear with its fuller coverage across the midriff. The straight-leg and boyfriend style iterations of this trend are good for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Skinny Jeans : Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that skinny jeans don’t work for curvy bodies. The classic skinny jean typically offers some of the best sculpting effects in the waist, hips and thighs — with brands like Good American and Fashion to Figure offering skinny styles that smooth and lift the butt. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to style and dress up or down — whether you want to tuck them into knee-high boots or show off your favorite sandals.

: Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that skinny jeans don’t work for curvy bodies. The classic skinny jean typically offers some of the best sculpting effects in the waist, hips and thighs — with brands like Good American and Fashion to Figure offering skinny styles that smooth and lift the butt. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to style and dress up or down — whether you want to tuck them into knee-high boots or show off your favorite sandals. Wide-Leg Jeans : If you’re confused about the difference between wide-leg and flare jeans, wide-leg jeans offer a wide fit through the entire leg—whereas flares are typically fitted in the hips and thigh and then flare out at the knee. Wide-leg jeans are great for when you want your denim to look a little more polished—think for the office, out to dinner, or a night event.

: If you’re confused about the difference between wide-leg and flare jeans, wide-leg jeans offer a wide fit through the entire leg—whereas flares are typically fitted in the hips and thigh and then flare out at the knee. Wide-leg jeans are great for when you want your denim to look a little more polished—think for the office, out to dinner, or a night event. High-Waisted Jeans: When it comes to rise, high-waisted jeans are a great cut for curvy and plus-size women. Whether you’re looking for a casual straight-leg jean perfect for the weekend or a flare for a night out, a high-rise cut fits over the midriff, ensuring more support for comfort and ease in styling (you can leave a top tucked in or out with this versatile rise).

Top Jeans for Curvy Women

Abercrombie Curve Love Jeans

Best Trendy Jeans for Curvy Women

Available in sizes 23W-37W, lengths extra short, short, regular and long

Slight stretch denim

Materials: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

“This is still a surprise one for me, and my younger self definitely never thought I’d be saying this, but I’ve been loving Abercrombie denim over the last year,” Mason says. “The brand has extended up to a size 24 (I’m hoping for more expansion to be even more inclusive) and offers its denim in multiple fits: both regular and “curve love” cuts, which are made for a bigger hip-to-waist ratio, as well as short, regular and tall lengths. They fit me so well, and the quality is really fantastic.”

Good American Always Fits Good Classic Jeans

Best Plus-Size Stretch Jeans

Available in sizes 00-32

Stretch denim; Materials: 86.50% Cotton, 5% Recycled cotton, 4.5% Elasterell-P, 4% Elastane

Since launching in 2016, Good American has quickly become a denim favorite for its size-inclusive jeans. Offering a size range of 00 to 32 along with sculpting denim fabric and contoured gap-proof waistbands, many of the brand’s jeans (along with the Good Curve range) cater specifically to women with curvy hips and thighs. But the “Always Fits” collection includes what the brand calls its “most innovative jeans ever,” thanks to their stretchy one-size-fits-four design that’s meant to move and adapt with your body’s changes. The Good Classic jean features a high-rise, gap-proof waistband and slim cut that veers between a classic straight and skinny jean. The Always Fits range also offers skinny, bootcut, relaxed and mid-rise jeans to choose from.

Fashion to Figure High-Waist Jeggings

Best High-Waisted Jeans for Curvy Bodies

Available in sizes XL-4X and regular, short and tall inseams

Stretch denim

Materials: 63% cotton, 20% polyester, 15% rayon, 2% lycra spandex

“I recently wore my Fashion to Figure high-waisted plus-size jeggings while riding horses, and the jeans moved and stretched with my body all day,” Olisa says. “I’m 5’10, and the length is perfect on my long legs. Yes, I have an hourglass figure, but I also carry weight in my tummy, which makes it challenging to find jeans that don’t cut into my belly in weird places. FTF’s high-waisted jeggings give me the smooth lines I prefer and even hold my tummy in a little — almost like light shapewear.”

Everlane The Curvy ‘90s Cheeky Jeans

Best Straight-Leg

Available in sizes 23-33

Non-stretch rigid denim

Materials: 100% organic cotton

If you’re looking for the ultimate ‘90s-inspired straight-leg jean with no stretch, Everlane’s Curvy ‘90s Cheeky jean is your girl. The brand’s Curvy fit denim is specifically designed for those with hourglass and pear body shapes with a hip-to-waist ratio that lends a body-hugging fit through the hips and thighs. Available in five denim washes ranging from light blue to washed black and regular or ankle-length crops, this top-rated style is loved amongst online reviewers. “I was skeptical about a non-stretch jean,” writes one shopper. “This is the first version that actually fits well, feels good and doesn’t make sitting down impossible. These have a classic rigid structure that feels durable and looks good. I would highly recommend!”

Universal Standard Seine High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Best Plus-Size Skinny Jeans

Available in sizes 00-40 and regular, tall, petite, and ankle-zip lengths

“Hidden” stretch denim

Materials: 73% cotton, 23% polyester, 4% elastane

Available in six denim washes, including white and black

Universal Standard is known for its expansive size range that goes from 00 to 40— its denim being a favorite for many curvy and plus-size women. The brand’s bestselling Seine High-Rise jeans (which are also available in a mid-rise cut) are a standout, though. Available in four different length options ideal for both petite curvy women and tall curvy women, these skinny jeans have what the brand calls “invisible built-in stretch” that bends just enough to hug your curves without getting stretched out. As one reviewer writes, “they fit like a second skin,” while another adds, “these are the best high-rise jeans I’ve ever owned.” Due to the stretchiness of the style, the brand recommends buying a size down for the best fit.

Asos Design Curve High-Rise Mom Jeans

Available in sizes 14-24

Non-stretch denim

Materials: 100% cotton

“I just did ‘Denim Week’ on my Instagram series, Putting It On Is Pulling It Off, because I rarely wear jeans,” Brown mentions. “Not because I don’t love them, but I rarely love them on me! So, I wanted to make an effort to style some of the jeans I have. The issue with denim for plus sizes is that you can come across a pair you like at one of the few retailers but they aren’t a company staple, meaning you’ll never see them again. The denim focus brands that do carry plus usually relegate plus size people into the skinny jean, which aren’t really my style. Loads of jeans I love come from Asos, but they aren’t permanent fixtures on the site.”

Madewell The Plus Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans

Available in plus sizes 14W-28W and 23-33 in standard, petite, and tall sizes

Slight stretch denim with rigid touch

Materials: Premium 79% conventional cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% elastane low-stretch Orta denim

Brown also notes Madewell is one of her go-to sources for denim. “There’s a good variety of silhouettes beyond skinnies and cooler washes. They also fit really well! I just wish plus sizes came in tall as well since many are cropped and much too short for me at 5’10.”

Loewe Fisherman Turn-Up Cropped-Leg Jeans

Available in sizes 28-38

Non-stretch denim

Materials: 100% cotton

If you prefer a non-stretch denim, Lauren recommends these relaxed fit jeans that deliver a crisp, classic denim feel with zero stretch. Made of 100% cotton, Loewe’s Fisherman jeans feature a high-rise waistline ideal for versatile styling, so you can leave your top tucked or untucked. The exaggerated cuffs give more of a cropped fit that’s ideal for showing off footwear in the spring and summer and can still be easily tailored if you need alterations made to the length.

Levi’s 315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans

Best Mid-Rise Jeans for Curvy Women

Available in sizes 0-26

Mid-stretch denim; Materials: ​​81% cotton, 17% polyester, 2% elastane

Levi’s 315 Shaping bootcut jeans are made from the brand’s Sculpt fabric with Hypersoft to give supportive stretch and an ultra-soft feel. Though not as well-known as the brand’s popular Rib Cage jeans, this pair is a favorite for those with curves and plus-size figures due to its sculpting and elongating design. The mid-rise waist also features a panel to smooth your stomach for a more comfortable, flattering fit. Available in both a black and medium blue wash, these bootcut jeans can easily be worn from day to night.

Liverpool Los Angeles Meredith Pull-On Straight Leg Jeans

Best Pull-On

Available in sizes 14-24

Stretch denim. Materials: 40% Cotton, 32% Polyester, 27% Rayon, 1% Spandex

If you’re looking for a stretchy pull-on jean that’s got all the comfort possible, Badar Natal recommends this pair. “You can’t go wrong with a classic, dark wash, straight leg — but this pair by Liverpool has an extra special twist! The pull-on style is as comfortable as your favorite pair of leggings, making it the perfect pick as we transition away from loungewear and back into denim,” she says. The cropped ankle length is perfect for showing off sandals or heels during warm weather months, and the dark wash makes these easy to style year-round.

Eloquii Flared Jeans

Best Curvy Flared Jeans

Available in sizes 14-28

Stretch denim

Materials: ​​70% cotton, 18% polyester, 9% rayon, 1% Spandex

Eloquii is a popular destination for plus-size fashion staples from jeans to dresses and beyond. Its denim collection, which ranges from sizes 14 to 28, offers a variety of on-trend cuts from wide-leg jeans to these ‘70s-inspired flares. The stretch denim is ideal for molding to your hips and thighs but still delivers that loose flare at the bottom to achieve the retro look. Flare jeans are great for elongating the leg, which makes these an especially great pick for petite curvy women, too. This pair features a contour waistband to alleviate any gapping and a high-rise cut for maximum comfort.

Warp + Weft NCE Wide-Leg Jeans (Straight and Plus Sizes)

Best Wide-Leg Jeans for Curvy Women

Available in sizes 00-24

Low-stretch denim

Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

Warp + Weft delivers on denim style and sustainability — and it’s also one of the few denim brands that offers a range of jean sizes from 00 to 24. Leaning into the wide-leg jean trend, this NCE pair features an ankle-grazing crop that’s perfect for spring and summer. With a high-rise waist ​​and subtle raw hem, these jeans can be dressed up or down for nearly any occasion. The denim is low-stretch, so if you’re between sizes, size up.

Molly & Isadora Bootcut Jeans

Best Bootcut Jeans

Available in sizes 10-32, as well as a tall size option

Stretch denim

Materials: 41% cotton, 31% polyester, 27% rayon, 1% spandex

“This long-adored silhouette is back and here to stay,” Badar Natal says. “Bootcut jeans will make legs look long and lean. I recommend having at least two pairs in your closet – one with an inseam for flats, sneakers or sandals, and one tailored to work with your favorite platform or block heel.” This pair by Molly & Isadora features a slim fit with a slightly flared bootcut that widens at the lower leg for versatile styling with flats or heels. If you’re looking for a stretch denim that won’t get fully stretched out, this is your pair.

Madewell Petite Curvy the Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans

Best for Petite Curvy Women

Available in sizes 24-33, available in petite, plus, regular, and tall

Low-stretch, Heritage denim

Materials: 99% cotton, 1% spandex

Madewell has become a favorite for its denim collection, offering a wide range of jeans in petite, plus and tall sizes. The Petite Curvy Perfect Vintage straight-leg jean is a go-to for petite women with curvy figures thanks to its cropped length and hip-to-waist ratio measurement designed for a flattering fit in the butt. As one reviewer writes, “I ordered three different pairs of straight jeans (none curvy) and finally decided to give these a try. After the others making my butt look weird, being too long, etc., these jeans hugged me in all the right places and look amazing. I would say these have minimal stretch, so it’s best to go with your usual size. These are an amazing, classic wash that I’ll keep for years! They elongate your legs and definitely look really chic on.”

Torrid Bombshell Skinny Jeans

Best Jeans for Tall Curvy Women

Available in sizes 10-30

Stretch denim; Materials: 65% cotton, 26% rayon, 7% polyester, 2% spandex

It can be hard for tall curvy and plus-size women to find jeans of the right length and that also fit everywhere else. Enter: Torrid’s tall and extra-tall size denim options. The tall option features a 31-inch inseam, and the extra tall option features a 33-inch inseam. One of the brand’s bestselling styles, the Bombshell skinny jeans are a favorite for the flattering high-rise waist with a gap-proof elastic band and maximum stretch that molds to your body like a glove. Plus, the stitching and back pockets are designed specifically to flatter the booty, which is always a perk.

Warp + Weft High-Rise Straight Jeans

Best White Style

Available in sizes 0-24

Low-stretch denim; Materials: 98.5% Cotton, 1.5% Elastane

Finding white jeans is always a bit of a challenge, but this high-waisted straight leg pair from Warp+Weft makes it easy. The low-stretch denim offers a little movement without looking (or feeling) too stretched out. And for a vintage-inspired cut that’s timeless, this is a pair you’ll keep coming back to in your wardrobe, especially during warm weather. If white jeans aren’t your thing, though, this style is available in a range of blue denim washes, too.

Kut From The Kloth Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

Best Black Style

Available in sizes 10-26

Low-stretch denim; Materials: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex

Badar Natal recommends Kut From The Kloth’s straight-leg distressed jeans for plus-size women. The black wash adds a subtle edge to your typical denim look, and the ripped knee gives a distressed effect without looking too casual, so you can still dress these up for a night out. If you’re looking for a moderately stretch style with a mid-rise waist, this option is for you.

NYDJ Teresa Flares

Best Cropped Jeans for Curvy Women

Available in sizes 14-28

Stretch denim

Materials: 87% cotton, 12% viscose, 1% elastane

Summer is the perfect time to pull out those cropped jeans to show off your new sandals and heels, and this pair of NYDJ flares is perfect for just that. Offering a sculpting stretch, these jeans are made with NYDJ’s patented Lift Tuck technology for a flattering fit across the hips and butt. With a wide-leg silhouette, this pair of denim gives more of a polished look.

Eloquii Classic Fit Strech Denim Mom Jeans

Best Plus-Size Mom Jeans

Available in sizes 14-32

Low-stretch denim

Materials: 99% cotton, 1% spandex

For that ‘90s-inspired mom jean look, this Eloquii pair is a top-rated style amongst curvy and plus-size women. The high-rise contoured waistband helps prevent waist gapping for a more comfortable and flattering fit that’s fuss-free. Though it’s made of stretch denim, reviewers note the stretch is on the lower side, so this is an ideal pick for those who don’t like too much stretch but still want a little give. One reviewer notes the length may not be well-suited for tall people, though. “The length works for me at 5’4″, however they may run short for someone taller. These fit well and will give you plenty of room if you have muscular thighs and calves.”

Molly & Isadora Boyfriend Jeans

Best Boyfriend Jeans for Curves

Available in sizes 10-32

Distressed stretch denim

Materials: 93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% spandex

Your search for the perfect pair of boyfriend jeans for curve and plus-size figures may just be over thanks to this style from Molly & Isadora. “When it comes to boyfriend jeans, the Acela is hands down my absolute favorite,” Badar Natal says. “I like to call them the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants because they really do look good on everyone. Best of all, they come in a plethora of washes and levels of destruction, so you’re sure to be able to find a pair that works for you.” This pair features a rolled hem so you can customize the length and five pockets.

Abercrombie Curve Love Relaxed ‘90s Jeans

Best Relaxed Jeans for Curvy Thighs

Available in sizes 23W-33W and extra short, short, regular and long lengths

Vintage low-stretch denim

Materials: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

If you have curvy thighs like me, you know how impossible it can be to find a pair of jeans with a relaxed, loose fit that’s not glued to your thighs like a glove. I was hesitant to try Abercrombie’s jeans, but after countless recommendations from other petite curvy women, I finally gave in. This pair from the brand’s Curve Love line gives that laidback yet slightly rigid ‘90s-inspired fit I’ve been searching for forever in a denim, with a touch of stretch. And even though I’m only 5’2″, the short length version of these didn’t even have to be hemmed (which has pretty much never happened for me with a pair of non-skinny jeans). These are one of the best jeans for short curvy women, and I’m convinced all the hype around them is correct.

Good American Good ‘90s Jeans

Best Baggy Jeans

Available in sizes 00-30

Non-strech denim; Materials: 62% Cotton, 38% Lyocell

Finding a pair of relaxed, loose-fitting jeans can be a challenge if you have thicker thighs or hips. But Good American’s ‘90s jeans are perfect for women of any size looking to get that effortlessly baggy, vintage look. Available in sizes 00 to 30, these non-stretch jeans give a super laidback look that fits right in with the current wide-leg, baggy jean trend. The high waist and oversized straight leg cut not only look cool but ensure you stay comfortable.

Meet the Experts

Liz Badar Natal is the Director of Styling at Dia & Co, an online shopping destination for inclusive fashion, offering style for sizes 10-32.

CeCe Olisa is a creator, the co-founder of theCURVYcon, and the founder of cocoa by cece.

Nicolette Mason is a creative consultant and brand strategist in New York.

Kellie Brown is the founder of And I Get Dressed, the creator behind #FatatFashionWeek, and the co-founder of Plus-Size Friendly.

Lauren Chan is a size-inclusive fashion advocate, the founder of Henning, and a model in New York.