The Best Leather Jackets for Women to Wear for Any and All Occasions

You can never go wrong with a women’s leather jacket. It’s one of those garments that’s stood the test of time, never goes out of style, and the best leather jackets of 2023 modernize the classic with fresh trends.

From its biker origins of the ‘20s, James Dean’s coolness of the ‘50s, and its rock and roll and grunge iterations in the successive decades, the leather jacket is a style statement that instantly evokes personality. “Leather jackets are an iconic and timeless staple, perfect for anyone and everyone’s closet,” said Shopbop Fashion Director, Caroline Huang Maguire. “What makes it such an important piece to own is its versatility.”

Today, leather jackets for women are as reliable as a great pair of women’s jeans, because they go with everything and add polish to any outfit. While there’s an infinite amount of leather jacket and coat trends to shop each season, it’s a classic style that can be worn as a fall jacket or a springtime topper. Plus, leather jackets look better with age as the leather gets broken in and molded to the body. It’s important to invest in a leather jacket that speaks to your needs and expression, because, when once you fall in love with one, it’ll become a go-to piece, like a second skin.

We’re highlighting some of the most popular leather jacket brands for women, from premium leather to upcycled and faux. We’re also including expert picks from Shopbop, where Maguire says they’re seeing popularity amongst fan-favorite Acne Studios leather jackets, as well as BlankNYC’s vegan leather jackets. Since there are so many leather jacket style variations and new trends to choose from, we created this guide to the best leather jackets for women with expert tips and product picks to kickstart your search.

AllSaints Vela Leather Biker Jacket Best Everyday Leather Jacket for Women Size Range: US 0 to 8

US 0 to 8 Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% Lamb Leather, Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester

100% Lamb Leather, Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Special Features: Zip Cuffs, asymmetrical zip This Vela Leather Biker Jacket from AllSaints is a great go-to for everyday wear. It includes signature motorcycle jacket elements while remaining minimal in its design with clean cuts. It’s a slim-fit, lightweight leather jacket that will polish an outfit without overwhelming it. Its soft lambskin leather will look better with wear, so you can never wear it too many times. The gold hardware adds a luxe touch to the streamlined jacket along the cuff, along with a chic asymmetrical zip. What reviewers say: “This leather jacket is buttery-soft and feels nice to the skin and touch. This is an investment piece that you will wear any time you feel like rocking a jacket, a leather one at that. This leather jacket makes you look put-together and I love that it elevates my simple style.” Courtesy of Nordstrom AllSaints Vela Leather Biker Jacket $499 Buy Now at Nordstrom AllSaints Vela Leather Biker Jacket $499 Buy Now at AllSaints

Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket Best Leather Motorcycle Women’s Jacket Size Range: 0 to 10 US

0 to 10 US Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% Lambskin, Lining: 100% Viscose

100% Lambskin, Lining: 100% Viscose Special Features: Patch and Zip Front Pockets, Long Sleeves, Zip Cuffs, Belted Hem Look to Acne Studios for the ultimate leather biker jacket, which is Maguire-approved. “This piece is classic, versatile, and made with high-quality leather, allowing it to be worn season after season,” she explains. It’s made with heavyweight, non-stretch leather, making it a great option for chilly days in transitioning seasons, along with its long zippered sleeves and high asymmetrical zip. The patchwork front pockets and interior pockets provide functional storage for essentials for daytime adventures or nighttime concerts. Courtesy of Acne Studios Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket $1,700 Buy Now at ShopBop

Edikted Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket Best Oversized Leather Jacket for Women Size Range : XS to XL

: XS to XL Colorways: Black, Brown

Black, Brown Fabric: Blade collar, elastic cuffs, 100% polyurethane

Blade collar, elastic cuffs, 100% polyurethane Special Features: Sporty baseball collar, glossy faux leather, and oversized fit. Edikted’s Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket has a comfy fit for throwing on over everyday outfits. Its voluminous silhouette, shiny texture, and baseball collar give an effortlessly sporty-chic look, similar to jackets seen in Hailey Bieber’s street style. The oversized silhouette and warm fabrics allow for layering in all climates, whether with bulky hoodies, easy crop tops, or mini dresses. Choose from glossy black or caramel brown colorways, with silver zippers and functional pockets on the sleeves. Edikted is known for its trendy styles and statement pieces, and this faux leather bomber will seamlessly take any look from day to night. What reviewers say: “Perfectly oversized and extremely comfortable! Surprisingly very warm and is made of really good material! It’s quickly become a staple in my closet and I can’t stop wearing it,” commented one customer. Another wrote, “I have been wanting to buy one of these for years and it’s perfect, it elevates every outfit,” while another simply stated, “Love love love. Massive pockets.” Courtesy of Edikted Edikted Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket $110.40 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Guess Emelie Faux Leather Blazer Best Leather Jacket For Work Size Range: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: Jet Black, Mystic Wine Multi

Jet Black, Mystic Wine Multi Fabric: 100% polyurethane

100% polyurethane Special Features: Waist-cinching buttons, sleek sheen The Emelie Faux Leather Blazer from Guess is a clean and professional leather jacket that’ll take your office-chic outfit to after work drinks too. The oversized jacket buttons at the waist and lays just past the hips in a flattering fit to elevate the “power suit” essential with sheeny faux leather. Wear it buttoned for a sophisticated silhouette or open for a more relaxed feel. Courtesy of Guess Guess Emelie Faux Leather Blazer $178 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Veronica Beard Marea Leather Jacket Best Brown Leather Jacket for Women Size Range: 00 to 16

00 to 16 Colorways: Brown

Brown Fabric: 100% Nappa Leather

100% Nappa Leather Special Features: Cropped hem, puffed sleeves, antiques gold hardware Veronica Beard’s Marea Leather Jacket comes in a rich chocolate brown with antique gold hardware for a go-to vintage-meets-modern brown leather jacket. Its ‘80’s-inspired silhouette shapes volume up top with puffed sleeves and wide lapels, then crops at the waist with a synching, adjustable belt. The jacket comes in high-quality Nappa leather, which makes it extra soft and flexible. The classic brown leather look gets a cool, downtown personality with this piece, making it a unique staple for day-to-night occasions. What reviewers say: “The leather is of amazing quality and the style is different from any moto jacket that I’ve seen. The puff sleeves really stand out and the sleeves stop right at the wrist bone. The brown is a gorgeous chocolate with a hint of burgundy,” said one customer. “This jacket is beautiful with subtle detailing that makes it striking,” described a second reviewer. “Very comfortable. Perfect fit and I receive compliments every time I wear it.” Another said, “SOOO glad to have this staple in my closet. Will have it forever!” Courtesy of Veronica Beard Veronica Beard’s Marea Leather Jacket $1,498 $1,048 Buy Now at MyTheresa Veronica Beard’s Marea Leather Jacket $1,498 $450 Buy Now at Veronica Beard

Levi’s Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Best Leather Bomber Jacket for Women Size Range: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Colorways: Black, Biscotti

Black, Biscotti Fabric: 100% Polyurethane

100% Polyurethane Special Features: Zippered cuffs, laydown collar, rib knit hem The Faux Leather Bomber Jacket from Levi’s is the quintessential black leather bomber every closet needs. The sporty style is made edgy with sleek and soft faux leather, with silver zippers and a stretchy knit rib hem. The traditionally baggy style is ideal for layering with thick hoodies or sweaters or can frame a low-profile top like a classic leather jacket when left unzipped. Pair this one with your favorite pair of Levi’s blue jeans or play into the city-girl feel with a mini skirt or dress. What reviewers say: “Obsessed with this jacket, great for dressing up and down! Definitely a must have,” to which another reviewer agreed, “The best asset to my closet, definitely worth the money!” Courtesy of Amazon Levi’s Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $84 $79.99 Buy Now at Nordstrom Levi’s Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $84 Buy Now at Amazon

Grey Lab Faux Leather Trench Coat Best Long Leather Coat for Women Size Range: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 55% Polyester and 45% polyurethane, with 100% polyester

55% Polyester and 45% polyurethane, with 100% polyester Special Features: Removable belt There’s nothing like the feeling of strutting around in a long black leather trench coat. It’s a powerful silhouette that carries an outfit by itself and highlights the waist at its most flattering spot. It’s also a fool-proof layering statement and securely keeps you warm from harsh winds. Grey Lab’s Faux Leather Trench is a chic option for its semi-glossy finish, double buttons, and big buckle belt. You can remove the belt for a breezy look too, and style it with knee-high boots or sexy stilettos for a night on the town. What reviewers say: One customer said, “This trench is truly perfect. The shoulders run big depending on how oversized you want it to fit. I usually wear a S but got the XS to make it a bit more form-fitting. Absolutely love this trench!” Another wrote, “It’s sleek and feels good.” Courtesy of Grey Lab Grey Lab Faux Leather Trench Coat $260 Buy Now at Nordstrom

BlankNYC Early Riser Jacket Best Women’s White Leather Motorcycle Jacket Size Range: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: White

White Fabric: 55% Polyurethane, 45% Polyester, Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex

55% Polyurethane, 45% Polyester, Lining: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Special Features: Vegan leather, notched collar, adjustable belt hem If you’re searching for a leather jacket with all the classic elements of a motorcycle jacket but in a nontraditional neutral, check out BlankNYC’s Early Riser Jacket made from faux leather. The bright white color transitions seamlessly for spring and summer and is finished with silver hardware details along the collar and zippers. The non-stretch heavyweight faux leather mimics the texture of genuine leather without being too bulky for the warmer months. “The structure of the jacket is classic, and this crisp bright white vegan leather screams chic,” says Maguire. Courtesy of Nordstrom BlankNYC Early Riser Jacket $148 Buy Now at ShopBop

River Island Plus Faux Leather Biker Jacket Best Plus Size Leather Jacket Size Range: 14 to 24 US

14 to 24 US Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% Polyurethane

100% Polyurethane Special Features: Notch collar, gold studs River Island’s Plus Size Biker Jacket is an everyday staple in quality faux leather. The black and silver biker has all the fix-ins for a classic motorcycle jacket, like a notched collar, silver hardware, functional pockets, and statement zippers. The fabric is designed for mid-season layering, so it’s not too heavy or too thin for chilly days between seasons. Style this leather jacket with anything from a vintage tee to a slip dress. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I wanted faux leather but I didn’t want cheap-looking. This jacket is it and more!!” Another said, “It fits perfectly, it’s lined and has a nice gold zip finish. I am very happy and have had some lovely compliments.” Courtesy of River Island River Island Plus Faux Leather Biker Jacket in Black $120 Buy Now at ShopBop

Cole Haan Women’s Smooth Leather Jacket Best Leather Racer Jacket for Women Size Range: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Black

Black Fabrics: 100% Lambskin leather, 100% polyester lining.

100% Lambskin leather, 100% polyester lining. Special Features: Fitted silhouette with ribbing, gold hardware A racer jacket always adds an ultra-cool touch to an outfit and Cole Haan’s Smooth Leather Jacket is a minimal way to pull off the sexy look. Made of super smooth lambskin, this leather racer has ribbing down the torso and back with textured shoulder panels. It has the quintessential single-snap collar with bright gold hardware for rocker-chic contrast. Pair this piece with a mini dress, trousers, or go all-out racer with your favorite black leather pants. What reviewers say: “So soft. Beautiful jacket. I would definitely size up or be prepared for a true fit to size,” wrote one customer, while another said, “This jacket is amazing! It is buttery soft and fits true to size. It’s very well made and the gold zipper and hardware on it looks expensive. I’ve worn it multiple times and love it more each time. Buy it!” Courtesy of Cole Haan Cole Haan Women’s Smooth Leather Jacket $400 $269.99 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket Best Sustainable Leather Jacket Size Range: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: Shell: 50% cowhide, 30% polyurethane, 10% polyester, 10% viscose

Shell: 50% cowhide, 30% polyurethane, 10% polyester, 10% viscose Special Features: Recycled leather, oversized fit If you like to shop sustainably without sacrificing on style, look to Agolde’s Charli Jacket made from recycled leather. It’s made with a mixture of recycled cowhide and faux leather, so the leather isn’t as heavy as a traditional leather jacket while still being non-stretch. It buttons up to a point collar and can be worn open for a slouchy feel. “This recycled leather jacket from Agolde is incredibly soft and luxe,” says Maguire. “The best part is the jacket’s silhouette is oversized, making it great for layering with sweaters, hoodies, and more.” Courtesy of Agolde Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket In Detox $598 Buy Now at Shopbop Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket In Detox $598 Buy Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

Alexander McQueen Leather Jacket with Zips Best Women’s Leather Jacket For Formal Occasions Size Range: 2 to 6 US

2 to 6 US Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% Leather

100% Leather Special Features: Front Zip Details, Two Side Flap Pockets For a formal event, check out Alexander McQueen’s Leather Jacket with Zips. Like a leather blazer, it falls below the hips with a notched collar and waist-cinching front button closure. It features unexpected front and back zip detailings running symmetrically on either side as a reference to edgy moto jackets in a feminine silhouette. The structured shoulders, flattering seams, and smooth leather look sophisticated over a flowy skirt, similar to styles worn by Gigi Hadid. Courtesy of Luisaviaroma Alexander McQueen Leather Jacket with Zips $5,290 Buy Now at Luisaviaroma

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket Best Red Leather Jacket for Women Size Range: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Pompeian Red, Biscotti, Ceramic Teal, Popcorn, Cameo Brown, Dark Camel, Oyster, Dusty Blue, Deep Red, Odyssey Grey, Chocolate Brown, Sage, Peach Blossom, Red, Tea, Amber, Frappe, Rose Quartz, Black

Pompeian Red, Biscotti, Ceramic Teal, Popcorn, Cameo Brown, Dark Camel, Oyster, Dusty Blue, Deep Red, Odyssey Grey, Chocolate Brown, Sage, Peach Blossom, Red, Tea, Amber, Frappe, Rose Quartz, Black Fabric: 100% Polyurethane

100% Polyurethane Special Features: Asymmetrical zip, long sleeves A red leather jacket is an easy statement piece to keep in your wardrobe when you want a pop of color that feels rock-and-roll. Levi’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket is a classic biker style in a red-hot shade, with several other color options to choose from as well. It has insulated lining, making it wearable for a variety of climates, with long zip sleeves, and a high asymmetrical front zip. Its looser fit allows for thick layering underneath and has a semi-satin sheen that looks like real leather. What reviewers say: One wrote, “If you didn’t know it was faux you would think it was leather. The fit is perfect and the weight is lightweight. It looks great with so many looks, like jeans, dresses, skirts and tops.” Another said, “Fit is great. More than that it is comfortable! Looks great, fits great, feels great…. What more can you ask?” Courtesy of Nordstrom Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket $89 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Miaou Vaughn Crop Distressed Faux Leather Jacket Best Cropped Leather Jacket for Women Size Range : XS to XL

: XS to XL Colorways: Varnish Printed Suede

Varnish Printed Suede Fabric: 94% Polyester, 6% Spandex

94% Polyester, 6% Spandex Special Features: Distressed finish, crop hem, zipper charms There’s a variety of cropped leather jackets on the market to choose from in all the classic leather jacket styles, and the Miaou Vaughn Crop Distressed Faux Leather Jacket reimagines the racer jacket in a vintage brown feel. Similar to a cropped leather jacket Julia Fox would wear, it falls just below the belly. button to expose minimal midriff, with a belted hem, front zip, and snap button collar. Along each zipper, there are dangling gems for a touch of playfulness amongst its overall edgy look. Wear this cropped leather jacket open over a simple top or dress, or sport it as a stand-alone top. Courtesy of Miaou Miaou Vaughn Crop Distressed Faux Leather Jacket $495 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Golden Goose Golden Chiodo Bull Leather Jacket Best Women’s Leather Jacket For Travel Size Range: 0 to 4 US

0 to 4 US Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 100% Cow Leather

100% Cow Leather Special Features: Front pockets, back zip vents, adjustable belt strap, internal pocket The Golden Chiodo Bull Leather Jacket from Golden Goose is the perfect leather jacket for travel because it’s equipped with tons of pockets, adjustable features, and suitable for many different climates. No matter where you’re jet-setting, this jacket is both durable and reliable for everyday wear to keep all your essentials on hand. The distressed finish of the genuine black leather gives an edge to any dressed-up or dressed-down look, whether you’re layering with a sweater or accessorizing a sundress. Golden Goose is an Italian heritage brand that specializes in craftsmanship and creating a lived-in feel to their garments, so pack along the Golden Chiodo jacket to infuse with new memories of your travels and beyond. Courtesy of Golden Goose Golden Goose Golden Chiodo Bull Leather Jacket $1,550 Buy Now at Luisaviaroma

Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Biker Jacket Best Pink Leather Jacket Size Range: 6 to 12 US

6 to 12 US Colorways: Light Pink

Light Pink Fabrics: 82% Viscose, 18% Linen

82% Viscose, 18% Linen Special Features: Notched Lapels A pop of pink adds a feminine twist to an edgy biker jacket. Topshop’s Oversize Faux Leather Biker Jacket comes in the traditional silhouette, with silver hardware and an adjustable belt hem. The slouchy “boyfriend” style fit provides room for layering and has plenty of pockets for your daily essentials. Style this rocker-chic piece with a pair of black leather pants or a feminine midi skirt with chunky boots to complete the look. What reviewers say: “Absolutely love the look, feel, and color. Five stars for quality.” said one customer. Another wrote. “Beautiful jacket, so soft and stylish.” Courtesy of Nordstrom Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Biker Jacket $104 $62.40 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Ly Varey Lin Faux Leather Biker Jacket Best Blue Leather Jacket for Women Size Range: S to XL

S to XL Colorways: Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Wine Red

Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Wine Red Fabric: Shell: 100% Polyurethane; Lining: 100% Polyester

Shell: 100% Polyurethane; Lining: 100% Polyester Special Features: Water-repellent and Windproof, Asymmetrical Front Zipper, Adjustable Belt Hem If blue’s your color, the Faux Leather Biker Jacket from Ly Varey Lin comes in a sweet periwinkle shade that’s perfect for spring and summer. It’s a classic moto-style leather jacket, with silver hardware, front pockets, and a belted hem. It lays short, just below the waist, and it can be styled with high-waisted pants or skirts. It’s also water-repellent and windproof so that it can brighten even the dreariest weather days. What reviews say: One customer said, “It’s super. Who doesn’t want a baby blue motorcycle jacket? This was a sentimental and lovely choice for me. Being vegetarian I appreciated this non-animal option.” Another wrote, “The jacket fits perfectly and is everything I wanted! Five stars!” Courtesy of Amazon Ly Varey Lin Faux Leather Biker Jacket $43.99 Buy Now at Amazon

AS By DF Beck Recycled Leather Blend Blazer Best Leather Blazer for Women Size Range: XS to M

XS to M Colorways: Evergreen, Mahogany

Evergreen, Mahogany Fabrics: 55% recycled leather, 25% polyurethane, 20% polyester

55% recycled leather, 25% polyurethane, 20% polyester Special Features: Recycles leather, peaked lapels, brass colored buttons This leather blazer jacket from AS by DF is luxe-looking and professional, making it great for wearing to work or a formal occasion. It comes in chocolate brown and earthy green options, with front brass double buttons at the waist, and flap side pockets. Its glossy texture will add polish to simple slacks and minimal accessorizing. Plus, this blazer is made with a recycled leather blend and sustainable materials. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I loved the way it cinched my waist. This jacket is a STAR! I know I will own, wear, and take care of it for many many years! This piece is a definite investment.” Courtesy of Nordstrom AS By DF Beck Recycled Leather Blend Blazer $685 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Cami NYC Beta Puff-Sleeve Leather Jacket Best Leather Jacket For Brunch Size Range: XS to L

XS to L Colorways: Black

Black Fabrics: 100% Leather

100% Leather Special Features:Puff-Sleeves, Ruffle Shoulders, Notched Collar A brunch date calls for something playful and feminine, which doesn’t usually align with leather jackets. Cami NYC’s Beta Puff-Sleeve Leather Jacket infuses whimsy with a moto jacket, with blouson sleeves and ruffle shoulders. It maintains traditional elements of silver hardware, a notched collar, and an asymmetrical front zip. This edgy-feminine piece can be styled in an all-black ensemble or over a floral sundress with sandals. Courtesy of Cami NYC Cami NYC Beta Puff-Sleeve Leather Jacket $595 $238 Buy Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

Calvin Klein Women’s Faux Leather Quilted Jacket Best Women’s Quilted Leather Jacket Size Range: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Black, Caper

Black, Caper Fabrics: 100% Polyurethane

This Faux Leather Quilted Jacket from Calvin Klein is a must-have for transitioning seasons and as a chic winter coat for women. The streamlined silhouette is made warm with trendy puff quilting for an effortlessly stylish look. It has chest pockets and a point collar for a shirt-like feel, falling below the waist in a dip hem for added insulation in frigid winds. Layer this jacket with sweaters, blouses, or even throw it on over activewear as a casual yet put-together look. What reviewers say: "The longer length is perfect and although pretty warm it's not so heavy," wrote a customer. Another said, "Very warm and love the fact that it covers my butt. Love the quilt pattern. Buy it, you need it in your jacket rotation." Courtesy of Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Women's Faux Leather Quilted Jacket $63.73 Buy Now at Amazon

Leather Jacket and Coat Trends for 2023

Leather jackets continue to evolve with each season, featuring new styles and sentiments. More designers are incorporating leather alternatives in their designs, from bags to jackets: Just this year, faux-leather frontrunner Stella McCartney was one of a select few brands to partner with Natural Fiber Welding in developing a plastic-free alternative to animal leather, called Mirum. Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 show debuted the first handbag crafted with the material. Other prominent brands like Hermès and Gucci are also including vegan alternatives to leather in their jackets and beyond.

“Faux leather jackets are trending and make an excellent investment,” noted Maguire. “Agolde and Black NYC have a great assortment of quality, vegan leather jackets that work well with any wardrobe.” Sustainable and upcycled leather jacket options are also becoming increasingly more shoppable from leather heritage brands like Saint Laurent.

The runways especially leather trench coat trends for spring 2023 in a variety of colors and textures. Models walked in a leather palette of muted earth tones at Saint Laurent, rich browns colored Bottega Veneta, and chic snakeskin embossing was a major motif at 16Arlington. During the Fall 2023 shows, the trends translated to street style looks in long leather trenches with wide lapels and tie-belt waists, where they performed as a complete outfit statement, rather than supplemental outerwear, draping far past the knee.

Biker jackets took over the spring 2023 runways in more feminine sentiments for the lighter months. At Isabel Marant, sleek moto jackets in white and light brown variations drew inspiration from the dichotomy of fragility and essential toughness of the modern city woman. Khaite presented an assortment of black leather with bold silver hardware in motos, trenches, and bombers, while Dion Lee and Chloé played with red leather, contrast detailing, and oversized silhouettes. Fall 2023 shows saw more leather statements at Heron Preston, Simkhai, and Victor Virgile, each featuring grungy, cropped leather jackets that cut just above the waistline.

Leather jackets are always in when it comes to street style, which is where Maguire likes to find inspiration. “Most recently, I loved Rihanna’s off the shoulder Alaïa look and Zendaya’s take on the moto style at Louis Vuitton’s after-party during Paris Fashion Week.”

Left to right: PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A guest is seen wearing a maroon leather trench coat and a cream head scarf outside the Akris show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images). PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: A guest wears a white turtleneck, denim maxi dress and brown leather jacket, outside Victoria/Tomas, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images). PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Phoebe Dynevor gold earrings, a gold large chain necklace from Louis Vuitton, a black high neck short tube dress, a black shiny leather oversized long coat, a brown with oversized LV monogram print pattern in coated canvas clutch from Louis Vuitton, black shiny leather ankle boots from Louis Vuitton , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images).

The Different Types of Leather Jackets and Coats

Motorcycle-Inspired Leather Jackets

The motorcycle leather jacket or biker leather jacket is one of the most common leather jacket styles. It’s been around since 1928 when Schott NYC released the “Perfecto” jacket worn by Harley Davidson and was later revamped in the ‘80s with patches and studs during the rebellious rock and roll era. The moto jacket was designed to be thick and durable for motorcycle riders as protection against the elements and padding for potential injuries. It hugs tight to the torso, often with a belted hem, and is made with thick leather, functional pockets, and tough-looking embellishments. Trends today reimagine the style in oversized and cropped iterations as a sexy statement piece for casual daytime activities or city nights. “Oversized moto styles are a must. They’re timeless and can complement any look,” said Maguire. “I think a classic, oversized moto is the perfect silhouette that can be paired with a number of looks.” Celebs like Irina Shayk, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber have all been seen rocking vintage-inspired motorcycle jackets in their luxe-cool street style this year.

Women’s Leather Blazers

Leather blazers are a clean, sophisticated take on rich leather and are great for wearing from the office to after-work drinks. Like a normal blazer, women’s leather blazers fall at the middle of the hip, cinches in at the waist, and often have a traditional notch lapel. Kaia Gerber’s often seen in relaxed versions, pairing it with straight denim jeans on a coffee run, while Gigi Hadid loves to elevate feminine skirts with a structured leather blazer that tucks in at her waist.

Women’s Leather Trench Coats

Leather trench coats are a must-have from fall to spring. This style is ideal for chilly-but-not-freezing weather because it sits tight to the body and its length, which can fall from mid-thigh to well past the knee, blocks out strong wind. On a recent trip to Paris, Kim Kardashian wore a long black leather trench to a PSG soccer game, styled with over-the-knee boots. Selena Gomez’s New York City style keeps all kinds of trenches on rotation, and she was spotted this spring in a plum-colored leather tie-waist trench while filming Only Murders In The Building, paired with a pink collared shirt and white Dr. Marten’s boots.

Women’s Leather Bomber Jackets

Leather bomber jackets give weight and high function to the traditional, aviator-inspired jacket and are a great everyday layering piece. They’re often oversized with simple, sporty detailing, so they can be paired with athleisure for a casual lunch look or dressed up with heels for a dinner date or nighttime event. The Loewe Quilted Leather Bomber Jacket has taken over celebs’ Instagram outfit posts in the past couple of months, including Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber, and features an ultra-puffy silhouette and buttery-smooth leather finish.

What to Look for in a Leather Jacket

When searching for the perfect leather jacket, you should first take into account your personal style and daily needs. If you tend to dress more sporty and love to layer, go for a leather bomber, or if you’re looking for a statement jacket to accessorize your edgy outlook, explore leather motorcycle jackets. Leather jackets are meant to be lived in and worn over and over, so prioritizing versatility and durability is a must. They’re an investment piece, so it should be a style you adore and feel comfortable in – whether you want to feel too cool for school or sleek and sophisticated.

“There are three things I’d factor in when shopping for a leather jacket: fit, quality, and price,” said Maguire. “You first want to make sure the fit feels right. I tend to go for an oversized look, so I can layer it with knits when the temperature drops. Next, I’d make sure you’re investing in quality leather. You want a great stiff leather. In time, the piece will wear down and have a soft, supple feel, giving off an ultimate vintage look. And most importantly, I’d factor in the price of the jacket. At Shopbop, we have a variety of pieces that can accommodate any budget.”

Maguire adds, “When you first buy your leather jacket, I suggest wearing it as much as possible to break it in properly. You want to soften those stiff leathers to achieve that vintage look that we all adore. Once a year, you should dry clean your jacket and always hang it to keep the shape intact.”

How We Selected the Best Leather Jackets for Women

To choose the best leather jackets for women, we interviewed a style industry expert for selections and recommendations, as well as key knowledge on leather jacket styling, long-term care, and popular brands among customers. We curated the best leather jackets for women based on emerging styles, classic designs, and current streetwear trends. We also considered wide research in the outwear market including comparisons of customer review quotes, innovative fabric usage, and our own leather jacket product testing.

Meet the Expert

Caroline Huang Maguire is the Fashion Director at Shopbop. She works with fashion buyers and marketing teams to curate current shopping trends. With over 15 years of fashion industry experience under her belt, she’s an expert in shopping trends and emerging brands.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a New York City-based freelance fashion and lifestyle writer, riding on the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not contributing shopping content to WWD, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store or surveilling newsstands for new fashion magazines while donning her favorite leather jackets.