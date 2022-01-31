The 15 Best Leather Pants That Will Make You Feel Impossibly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Leather pants have always held the attention of fashion’s rulebreakers. They’re the chosen uniform of early Rock and Roll stars like Jim Morrison and Elvis Presley. Later, there was the post-apocalyptic embrace of the bottoms in 1999’s cyberpunk saga, The Matrix, a reference that has been recently resurrected at fashion houses like Balenciaga and Ann Demeulemeester.

But, despite their longstanding ties to those pushing trends on the punk end of the fashion spectrum, leather pants are a crucial staple in even the most minimalist wardrobes. Thanks to the diversity of options on the market these days — whatever color, rise, or leg silhouette fits your desire, it’s out there — embracing the soft, buttery feel of leather on your legs is easier than ever. “Someone with a more classic style might stick with a standard black pant option,” Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire tells WWD. “A customer who wants to go outside of their comfort zone may go for a bolder leather pant option, head-to-toe leather look or style an outfit with bold accessories or jewelry.”

Types of leather pants

As you embark on your shopping journey, prioritize finding the silhouette that best suits your needs. Leggings are a casual choice often ideal for layering, while a wide-leg style can offer a dressier look that’s suitable for work or more formal occasions. Since many consider leather pants to be an investment, ironing out what exactly your needs are ahead of buying will help ensure you get the most out of your purchase.

In addition to silhouette, it’s also important to pay attention to material, as vegan leather, typically made of polyurethane, has risen in popularity over the last few years as an animal-friendly alternative to traditional leather. Often, vegan options also come with a lower price tag and may be worth purchasing based on budget. If you’re interested in going this route, celebrity stylist Britt Theodora suggests honing in on “designers who are really mastering vegan leather tailoring like Nanushka.” Or, she adds, “since leather lasts for so long, another option is to shop for vintage leather.”

How to wear leather pants

As trousers and looser-fitting jeans have come back in style, leather pants have similarly taken a turn towards the relaxed, with many runways offering wide-leg trouser silhouettes for spring ’22 including those of Bottega Veneta and Hermes. Theodora also points to Prada’s most recent menswear collection for inspiration. “It showcased some really iconic styling of leather pants and even a Veri Peri colored leather jumpsuit,” she says. “I love the play of jewel-toned leather pants with oversized jackets layered over.” But, it wasn’t just at Prada that color played a major role for fall ’22; in fact, Tom Ford sent models down the runway in shimmering purple and gold track pants.

When it comes to styling this on-the-rise silhouette, take cues from trendsetters like Bella Hadid, who has favored the full leather suit — styling pants with a coordinated top or jacket. If you’re opting for an oversized bottom, be aware of proportions and opt for something more fitted or cropped on top. “For the more classic look, I would style a black pair of leather leggings with a white tee and some gold jewelry with a pair of ankle boots,” Theodora suggests. “For a trendier look I would style leather leggings in a fun color like purple or green with a printed bodysuit and patterned jacket. This works for those who love to layer textures and patterns.”

Maguire adds that if you’re looking for leather pants that can easily transition from relaxed daytime settings to more formal events, the key is versatility. “I love layering knits to add texture to a look and keep me cozy,” she explains. “For an evening look with the same pair of pants, I still love to layer, but with dressier options, such as a bodysuit or oversized blazer. Sometimes, I’ll even pair a dress over leather bottoms to completely switch up my style.”

How to care for leather pants

Leather can withstand more wear and tear than more delicate options like silk or cotton, but there are still actions you can take to ensure that your leather pants stay pristine over time. Since you can’t throw them in the laundry like you would a pair of jeans, you’ll want to make sure you’re staying ahead of upkeep.

Firstly, when cleaning, you’ll want to spot-test. Try dabbing the pants with a damp cloth in a more discreet location — inside of a pocket or inside the waistband. If the water dries without discoloring the pants, you can move on to more visible areas. For any spills or stains, spot clean with water and then let the pants air dry, keeping them away from direct heat. You can apply a leather protectant as an added level of security against spots (again, being sure to spot-test first) and a leather conditioner to keep the pants supple and soft.

You can also take your pants to the dry cleaner, though you’ll want to stick to those that specialize in leather cleaning. Similarly, if your pants need to be tailored for any reason, you’ll want to look for a master tailor or leather specialist that has the specialized machines needed for the heavy-duty material.

When it comes to storing your pants, consider hanging them to avoid wrinkles (leather cannot be ironed). You can store them in a protective bag, but during the summer, avoid storing them in plastic, where they could accumulate moisture.

Below, shop the 15 best leather pants we’re currently eyeing. We even included some of Theodora and Maguire’s picks.

Top Leather Pants

Loewe Cropped Leather Pants

Best Black Leather Pants

Loewe is a brand beloved for its leather accessories, but its craftsmanship is applied to its ready-to-wear offerings, too. We recommend these wide-leg leather pants if you’re in need of a luxury option that allows for a bit more airflow (read: reduces the risk of a Ross Gellar moment). For those desiring a designer option, these are the best luxury leather pants out there.

Loewe Cropped Leather Pants $2,900 Buy Now

Nanushka Zoey Pleated Pants

Best Faux Leather Pants

One of the best labels around for vegan leather pant styles, Nanushka offers silhouettes with a touch of retro flair that still feel on-trend. Opting for these tan pants will mean you’re sticking to neutral territory while pushing the envelope a bit. Try a silk top for an overall sleek look that doesn’t feel too matchy-matchy.

Nanushka Zoey Pleated Pants $530 Buy Now

Altuzarra Serge Pant

Best Brown Leather Pants

Brown is the new black for 2022, so add these chocolate-hued pants from Altuzarra to your collection. The slight flair makes them an ideal choice to pair with ankle boots in a coordinated hue. Finish with a beige or off-white sweater for a coordinated look that doesn’t feel too over the top.

Altuzarra Serge Pant $1,695 Buy Now

Remain Berger Christensen Lynn Pants

Best Green Leather Pants

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and add a little color into your day-to-day wardrobe. “These green leather pants are awesome for someone who loves to wear color,” Theodora explains of Remain Berger Christensen’s straight-leg option. If you’re going for green (which happens to be a go-to color trend in 2022) try wearing your pants with other trending hues like periwinkle or dahlia pink.

Remain Berger Christensen Lynn Pants $485 Buy Now

Theory Adbelle Leggings

Best Leather Leggings

Leather leggings are a sophisticated alternative to their spandex counterparts, and what most would consider a wardrobe staple. This pair from Theory tops the competition thanks to its snug, sleek fit. Choose a classic black option with an elastic waistband to serve as the base of your winter outfits. Even if you add a number of bulky layers on top, your ensemble will appear balanced.

Theory Adbelle Leggings $995 Buy Now

Altuzarra Sidney Pant

Best High-Waisted Leather Pants

Altuzarra’s Sidney leather pants are a sleek take on trousers. These are the best high-waisted leather pants option if that’s a style on your wishlist. The straight-leg silhouette and front pleating make them ideal for wearing to the office, and they can easily be paired with pumps or a chunky ankle boot for winter.

Altuzarra Sidney Pant $715 Buy Now

Wandler Aster Trouser

Best Leather Flare Pants

The beauty of white leather trousers is that even if you spill on them, you don’t risk leaving spots or stains. These pants from Wandler have a flared ‘70s-inspired hem, making them the perfect option for pairing with a playful heel. Finish off the look with a sequin top and you’ll be ready to hit the dance floor — these are the best leather pants for the life of the party.

Wandler Aster Trouser $1,510 Buy Now

Missoni Trousers

Best Sweats Alternative

If you’ve had a hard time parting with sweats, the best leather pants to shop for are ones with a jogger silhouette. The elastic ankles and waistband on this Missoni pair mean that you’ll be comfortable, while the supple black leather lends a sophisticated touch.

Missoni Trousers $1,780 $1,246 Buy Now

Proenza Schouler White Label Leather Culottes

Best Wide-Leg Leather Pants

New York label Proenza Schouler has a knack for nailing classic staples with a bit of downtown edge. The best wide-leg leather pants have a loose silhouette without being overwhelming, and these hit that sweet spot. Even if you aren’t a resident of Manhattan, these pants will be a cool addition to your wardrobe.

Proenza Schouler White Label Leather Culottes $895 Buy Now

Zeynep Arcay Leather Track Pants

Best Minimalist Leather Pants

Are you a strict minimalist? If you prefer to keep your wardrobe small and your pieces neutral, then Zeynep Arcay is a Turkish label that should be on your radar. “These are the perfect shade of brown,” Theodora notes of the pants’ toffee hue.

Zeynep Arcay Leather Track Pants $1,720 $688 Buy Now

Agolde Vegan Leather Wrap Band Pants

Best Under-$500 Leather Pants

I’ve been seeing wide leg pants and trousers all over this season,” Maguire says. “[One of] my favorites right now is this vegan leather pair from Agolde.” These faux leather pants feature belt tabs at the hip that allow for easy adjusting and a tapered silhouette that hits just at the ankle. Since vegan leather tends to have a lower price tag than traditional leather, these pants are a solid under-$500 option. Tuck in a classic button-down for a look that works for a coffee catch-up with friends or an in-person work meeting.

Agolde Vegan Leather Wrap Band Pants $298 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Mia Pants

Best Practical Leather Pants

Practical may not be the first word that comes to mind when you’re in the market for a pair of leather pants, but the built-in belt and ankle snaps on these Rag & Bone pants place them squarely in the category. A great casual option that you can style with sneakers and a tee for an easy weekend look, these are your go-to off-duty pick.

Rag & Bone Mia Pants $1,095 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Leather Wide-Leg Pants

Best Colorful Leather Pants

Don’t shy away from vibrant options when it comes to bottoms. In fact, choosing leather pants like this fiery red style ensures that your outfit will always stand out from the crowd. Courtesy of one of fashion’s buzziest labels, this Bottega Veneta‘s take is the best trend-forward option of the bunch. Try contrasting colors if your style skews bold, or pair it with classic black pieces for a simpler look.

Bottega Veneta Leather Wide-Leg Pants $3,890 Buy Now

Khaite Melie Pants

Best Luxury Leather Pants

If your aesthetic is more classic, you can never go wrong with a cropped pants silhouette in black. These leather pants are the best straight-leg option to style with a preppy blazer for a work-chic look. Khaite is a brand known for its mastery of elevated basics, so consider investing in a full outfit from the label when you’re considering how to style your new bottoms.

Khaite Melie Pants $2,869 Buy Now

Good American Good ‘90s Textured Vinyl

Best Vinyl Leather Pants

Loose, ‘90s-inspired silhouettes are back in style, and these pants from Good American are the best vegan leather trousers for anyone seeking a throwback. If you’re looking to nail a playful going-out look, try pairing a looser, vinyl bottom with a crop top or sheer cardigan.

Good American Good ‘90s Textured Vinyl $179 Buy Now

Aritzia Melina Pants

Best Straight-Leg Leather Pants

After Artizia’s Melina pants went viral on TikTok, the brand couldn’t keep the high-rise style in stock. Luckily, you can once again pick up a pair in a range of colors and in short, regular and tall sizes. If you lean towards wearing jeans every day, these pants have a similar silhouette and will serve as an easy alternative to your usual denim.

Aritzia Melina Pants $148 Buy Now