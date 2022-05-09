The 20 Best Linen Dresses for an Easy and Stylish Summer Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime and the living’s easy — and your wardrobe should be too. Whether you’re dressing for vacation, the office, or happy hour, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a summer dress, grab your go-to designer handbag and head out the door. And if you want that effortless, breezy style, reach for one of the best linen dresses around.

“Linen is the perfect summer fabric, it has enduring appeal for its lightweight and relaxed attitude. It also happens to be biodegradable and very sustainable, and as we have so many designers exploring more sustainable sourcing, it is coming to the forefront,” says Lisa Aiken, Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Neiman Marcus.

Not only do the best linen dresses capture the look and style of the warm-weather season, it also offers benefits that help you keep cool and comfortable on the hottest of days. Daniela Garcés, the Colombian designer and founder of Miami-based brand Guadalupe Design, loves linen for its breathability, durability, and versatility. A moisture-wicking fabric, Garcés says, “linen helps you feel cool in the summer as it dries quicker than cotton.”

Another benefit of the summer-friendly fabric? “Linen clothes will not lose their shape after washing, so if they are looked after properly, it’s highly likely that your linen garments will still be in great condition for years to come,” Garcés says.

Top Summer 2022 Linen Dress Trends

Yes, linen is a summer classic, but it’s also tapping into this season’s biggest trends. “Color, print, and a bohemian flair continue to resonate,” Aiken says of the season’s standout linen trends, “Cut-outs and lightweight knit bodycon dresses are trends that the customer is embracing in a bigger way.”

One (of the many) great things about the best linen dresses is that you can find beautiful options for every occasion, from casual, everyday wear to professional, office-worthy styles and even some of the best wedding guest dresses to wear this summer are made of linen or a hybrid fabric blend.

For Summer 2022, try these trendy linen dresses:

Bright and bold colors : From the bold hot pink that took over Valentino’s most recent Fall 2022 runway to the bright colors that ruled Spring/Summer 2022 runways everywhere from Bottega Veneta to Jacquemus and Saint Laurent, now is the time to go bold or go home when it comes to color. With its airy, textured look, linen is a great fabric to experiment with color in — from neon greens to colorful prints and beach-inspired stripes.

: From the bold hot pink that took over Valentino’s most recent Fall 2022 runway to the bright colors that ruled Spring/Summer 2022 runways everywhere from Bottega Veneta to Jacquemus and Saint Laurent, now is the time to go bold or go home when it comes to color. With its airy, textured look, linen is a great fabric to experiment with color in — from neon greens to colorful prints and beach-inspired stripes. Cut-outs : The cut-out trend is still going strong, and it’s a sharp look to weave into a fabric that’s already loved for its breathability. Waist cut-outs were huge on Spring 2022 runways, with Christopher Esber’s collection diving into intricate bodice and waist slits that bring on all the sex appeal. When done in a laidback fabric like linen, the look is the perfect hybrid of subtle and sexy.

: The cut-out trend is still going strong, and it’s a sharp look to weave into a fabric that’s already loved for its breathability. Waist cut-outs were huge on Spring 2022 runways, with Christopher Esber’s collection diving into intricate bodice and waist slits that bring on all the sex appeal. When done in a laidback fabric like linen, the look is the perfect hybrid of subtle and sexy. Prints on prints : From colorful florals to South American-inspired jungle patterns, there’s no shortage of prints to choose from this season. If you’re looking for a standout vacation or party dress, a printed linen style is an instant look that makes a statement all on its own.

: From colorful florals to South American-inspired jungle patterns, there’s no shortage of prints to choose from this season. If you’re looking for a standout vacation or party dress, a printed linen style is an instant look that makes a statement all on its own. Linen maxi dresses : Yes, the mini dress and skirt is having a moment (in case the Miu Miu mini skirt didn’t already make that clear), but flowing maxi dresses are also having a moment — and make for a chic laid back linen style. Think loose, airy silhouettes that graze the ankle and capture that summer ease. All you need is a pair of flat sandals and a straw hat to feel like you’re on vacation all summer long.

: Yes, the mini dress and skirt is having a moment (in case the Miu Miu mini skirt didn’t already make that clear), but flowing maxi dresses are also having a moment — and make for a chic laid back linen style. Think loose, airy silhouettes that graze the ankle and capture that summer ease. All you need is a pair of flat sandals and a straw hat to feel like you’re on vacation all summer long. The classic linen shirtdress: The shirtdress is a timeless wardrobe staple, but this season’s linen shirtdresses are available in a range of colors and silhouettes from mini to maxi. A linen shirtdress gets even more versatility points, because it can double as the perfect swimsuit coverup too. Two dresses in one? Win-win.

Check out our top picks below for the best linen dresses you can easily rock all summer long, including unique styles and classics lightweight options.

Top Linen Dresses of 2022

La Ligne Linen Tiered Maxi Dress

Best White Linen Dress

Available in sizes S-XL

Nothing says summer quite like a crisp white linen dress, and this tiered maxi from La Ligne captures effortless chic look perfectly. The breezy linen and cotton blend features a tiered ruffle skirt and midi hemline perfect for styling with any summer sandal — whether you want to dress the look up for dinner or keep it casual while on a beachy vacation. And not only is the fabric super lightweight for those ultra-hot days, but the tiered silhouette makes it even lighter and more comfortable to wear.

La Ligne Linen Tiered Maxi Dress $375 $225 Buy Now

Gabriela Hearst Belted Linen Maxi Dress

Best Designer Linen Dress

Available in sizes 0-12

Lisa Aiken, Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Neiman Marcus, recommends this statement-making linen maxi dress for the season, “Gabriela Hearst’s flattering silhouette has become a core style for the brand for a good reason. This dress is extremely versatile and works well for the office and beyond.” The long-sleeve maxi features a belt to accentuate the waist, button cuffs so you can adjust and roll up the sleeves, and a stand collar. The loose, flowy dress is breezy enough for vacation, but polished enough to wear to the office.

Gabriela Hearst Belted Linen Maxi Dress $1690 Buy Now

Faithfull the Brand Shivka Linen Dress

Best Little Black Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-XXXL

Available in black and eggshell

Sustainably made

There’s nothing more versatile than an LBD, and this linen mini sundress is sure to become a summer staple in any wardrobe. Faithfull the Brand is a favorite for its summer-ready pieces made locally by artisans in Indonesia from sustainably-sourced fabrics. With price points mostly under $300, the pieces are well-made classics that won’t break the bank. Featuring adjustable straps and feminine tie detailing across the bust and bodice, this flattering silhouette is the perfect mix of trendy and classic — and one that you’ll wear for summers to come.

Faithfull the Brand Shivka Linen Dress $209 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Belted Cotton Linen Maxi Dress

Best Linen Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XS-XXL

“This Mara Hoffman dress is an easy and relaxed silhouette that can be adapted for different occasions,” Aiken says. Made of an Italian cotton linen blend, the dress features a subtle blue stripe that lends a slight nautical touch. For those who prefer a linen dress that sits closer to the body, the adjustable belt allows this one to define the waist, while the bottom and sleeves flare slightly to offer more movement and shape. Add a pair of heeled sandals and you’ve got an instant look ready for Sunday brunch or a visit to the office.

Mara Hoffman Belted Cotton Linen Maxi Dress $395 Buy Now

Cult Gaia Linen Blend Maxi Dress

Best Cut-Out Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-XL

Available in apricot and white

The cut-out dress trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and linen is the ideal fabric to try the look for even more breathability and ease. Cult Gaia’s take on the trend features a strappy neckline and airy waist cut-outs that resemble a two-piece set from the front, but connect in the back. The bold apricot color makes the look pop even more, but if that’s not your thing, the dress also comes in an off-white color.

Cult Gaia Linen Blend Maxi Dress $498 Buy Now

Altuzarra Crochet-Bustier Linen Silk Maxi Dress

Most Unique Linen Dress

Available in sizes 2-14

For an unconventional linen dress that stands out, Aiken recommends this Altuzarra dress that “gives more of a fashion spin and brings in strong craft elements.” The bodice is made of a white crochet bustier that contrasts the black linen-silk blend of the dress nicely. With an A-line silhouette and an arched hem, it’s a great opportunity to show off your favorite pair of sandals — even though all eyes will be on the dress anyway.

Altuzarra Crochet-Bustier Linen Silk Maxi Dress $2495 Buy Now

Finley Chambray Linen Shirtdress

Best Linen Shirtdress

Available in sizes XS-XL

You can never go wrong with a classic shirtdress, and this bestselling linen style from Finley puts a fresh twist on the look for summer. Made of a chambray linen blend, the breezy midi dress has adjustable sleeves you can roll up and a removable self-tie belt. And the bright yellow, sunshine-inspired color instantly warms up any look while tapping into the season’s bright color trend.

Finley Chambray Linen Shirtdress $315 Buy Now

& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress

Best Affordable Linen Dress

Available in sizes 0-12

Available in white and red

Yes, puff sleeves are trending, and this linen midi dress from & Other Stories is all the proof you need. The white breezy linen balances out the more structured details of the fitted silhouette, from the delicate puff sleeves to the cinched bodice and ruffle hemline. Add a pair of heels and this is the perfect look for any summer parties, or style it with flat sandals for a more casual look. Saving money on an affordable linen dress makes it easier to splurge on a designer beach bag this season.

& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Linen Midi Dress $129 Buy Now

Amazon The Drop Relaxed Linen Midi Shirtdress

Best Linen Swim Cover-Up

Available in sizes XXS-5X

Available in white, black, red, and hummus colors

Thanks to its light, airy breathability, linen also makes a great swimsuit coverup fabric to layer over your favorite one-piece swimsuit or bikini, whether you’re going to the beach, sitting poolside, or sightseeing on a tropical vacation. This affordable style from Amazon’s The Drop line offers a midi length with breezy slide slits and can be buttoned up or left open over a swimsuit. It’s also available in black, a beige hummus, and red, if you prefer more of a statement color.

Amazon The Drop Relaxed Linen Midi Shirtdress $70 Buy Now

Farm Rio Linen Mini Dress

Best Print Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-L

Brazilian brand Farm Rio is known and loved for its bright, bold, and colorful prints that couldn’t be more apropos for summer or vacation mode. This linen mini dress features a jungle-inspired print with parrots and palm leaves on a bright red backdrop. The flouncy ruffle tiers and sweetheart neckline top off the look with just the right amount of playfulness and feminine detailing. Add a simple pair of sandals, and you’ve got an instant effortless statement look.

Farm Rio Linen Mini Dress $165 Buy Now

Faithfull the Brand Trapani Cut-Out Linen Dress

Best Everyday Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-XXXL

Available in spice, a floral print, and a ‘70s-inspired print

Sustainably made

A subtle way to dive into summer’s cut-out dress trend is with side waist cut-outs. This linen dress from Faithfull the Brand offers a high neckline and midi length to balance out the elasticized waist-baring detail. The ultra-flattering silhouette can be styled with sandals or sneakers, making this the perfect everyday summer dress this season. Oh, and it also comes in two fun prints, a pink and red floral and a retro ‘70s print.

Faithfull the Brand Trapani Cut-Out Linen Dress $329 Buy Now

Apiece Apart Linen Caftan Dress

Best Linen Caftan Dress

Available in sizes XS-XXL

If you’re ready to channel beachy vacation mode all summer long, look no further than this linen caftan dress. With a bold red and white striped print that looks ready for a sun-drenched pool day in Positano (which, same), this lightweight, airy style from Apiece Apart does linen right. Whether you wear it over a swimsuit or on its own, its removable self-tie belt and roomy three-quarter length sleeves make styling this dress a breeze.

Apiece Apart Linen Caftan Dress $345 Buy Now

Eloquii Tie-Front Linen Dress



Best Plus-Size Linen Dress

Available in sizes 14-26

Like I said, this summer is all about embracing major color moments — and there’s no better way to do that than this shade of bright green. Eloquii made sure to deliver on a truly versatile linen dress with this tie-front style that can be worn literally everywhere and to any occasion, thanks to its design details. With an adjustable front tie detailing over the button-down design, plus loose, airy sleeves, this look offers just the right amount of flair and puts a fresh spin on the classic shirtdress in the best way possible.

Eloquii Tie-Front Linen Dress $99 Buy Now

Jacquemus Fuschia Linen Dress

Best Trendy Linen Dress

Available in sizes 00-14

Available in fuschia, off white, and turquoise

Popping up everywhere from the runways to red carpets to Instagram, bright pink is undoubtedly one of the season’s hottest colors. This Jacquemus mini dress channels the fun, hot link energy with another playful take on the classic shirtdress, this time in the form of a fitted mini dress. Featuring a double collar and top layer, the bodice offers a loose, undone style, while the bottom lends a fitted look across the waist and hips. With a pair of strappy heeled sandals and some bold jewelry, you have this season’s go-to night out look. But if pink isn’t your thing, it’s also available in a chic off-white color or bright turquoise.

Jacquemus Fuschia Linen Dress $885 Buy Now

Madewell Linen Mini Dress

Best Lightweight Linen Dress

Available in plus sizes 1X-4X and standard sizes XXS-XXL

Made with sustainable fabrics

For a little black summer dress with sleeves, look no further than this linen mini from Madewell. Available in standard and plus sizes, the classic style features a sweetheart neckline, ruffled puff sleeves, a smocked bodice, and subtle tiers that lend a little extra movement. This is one of those easy linen dresses you can truly wear every day — whether you choose to dress it up with embellished sandals or keep it casual with white sneakers or slides.

Madewell Linen Mini Dress $118 Buy Now

Abacaxi Shisha Linen Dress

Best Casual Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-XL

Available in green and black

Founded by South Asian-American designer Sheena Sood, Abacaxi fuses traditional Indian textiles and design techniques with modern NYC style. The brand is a favorite for its rich colors, prints, and fabrics that pay homage to the designer’s Indian roots. This retro-inspired linen midi dress features a line of shisha mirrors (an embroidery technique tracing back to India that’s meant to ward off bad luck and evil spirits) and hand-beading down the front for a unique design detail. The adjustable straps, sweetheart neckline, and flared hem offer just the right amount of summer flair.

Abacaxi Shisha Linen Dress $350 Buy Now

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress

Best Summer Linen Dress

Available in sizes 0-12

Available in black, white, a pink gingham print, and floral print

It’s giving us Bridgerton vibes — and it’s giving it good. Reformation’s corset-inspired Tagliatelle linen dress offers a scalloped, corset bodice that would do Lady Whistledown proud, paired with the ease of a lightweight, breathable linen. The relaxed skirt flares just slightly from the waist, lending more movement and shape in a midi length. You can choose between a gingham and floral print, or keep it simple with a white or black color.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress $248 Buy Now

Bondi Born Organic Linen Dress

Best Organic Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-L

Sustainably made

Another cut-out linen dress option for summer, this Bondi Born style features a tie ruched bodice that allows you to customize how much of a cut-out you want in the bodice. Made of 100% organic linen, the sustainable dress lends a subtle pastel green color that you’ll want to wear for seasons to come. With a slight A-line flare, this style is perfect for pairing with high heeled sandals for a summer soiree or dinner.

Bondi Born Organic Linen Dress $500 Buy Now

Agua by Agua Bendita Linen Mini Dress

Best Going Out Linen Dress

Available in sizes XS-L

Agua Bendita is a Colombian-based brand and they have fully mastered the art of prints. Ideal for a summer night out or a vacation look, this flirty A-line linen mini dress has a floral, botanic-inspired print complete with butterflies. The tie halter straps and embroidered flare hemline add a touch of flirty, feminine details, perfect for pairing with sky high heeled sandals.

Agua by Agua Bendita Linen Mini Dress $550 Buy Now

Guadalupe Design Parrot Cotton-Linen Dress

Best Cotton-Linen Dress

Available in sizes S-L

Miami-based brand, Guadalupe Design, is inspired by its founders Colombian roots, along with traditional craft design techniques from around the world. Garcés says the brand’s parrot dress is one of her favorites for summer because “it’s perfect for warm days and you can dress it up or dress it down depending on your occasion.” Made of a cotton/linen blend, this breezy summer dress features a blue and green parrot print and off-white hand embroidery hem for extra detail. Pair it with flat sandals and a straw hat, and you’ve got the effortless look nailed.

Guadalupe Design Parrot Cotton-Linen Dress $237 Buy Now

The Best Way to Clean Linen Dresses

So you finally found the linen dress of your dreams, now it’s time to make sure it lasts for many more seasons to come. Follow these step-by-step instructions to extend the lifespan of your linen dresses.

First, read the care label on your individual garment. This is crucial. Every linen dress may slightly differ, but linen can typically be machine washed on a gentle cycle using lukewarm or cold water — never hot water! To prevent the fabric’s color from fading, use a mild detergent, regardless of whether you’re hand- or machine-washing. Finally, you should always turn the garment inside out before machine washing to further protect and preserve the linen fibers. For the super cautious among us, head to the dry cleaner, as most linen can be dry-cleaned (although this is where reading the care label first is key).

