Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The 21 Best Long-Sleeve Swimsuits for a Sleek and Safe Beach Day

Think they're matronly? Think again.

If you’ve ever returned from the beach sporting a painful sunburn, you know the importance of protection when you’re spending all day outdoors. That can come in the form of a traditional cream or spray-on sunscreen, but long sleeve swimsuits are a popular alternative for keeping your skin covered, even in the water. 

Over the years, one-piece swimsuits have been the most popular long-sleeve style, with many surfers and ocean swimmers opting for a wetsuit-like silhouette while in the water. But, at the moment, there are plenty of fashion-forward, long sleeved swimsuits from some of the most popular swimsuit brands — and we’ve even spotted some two piece long sleeve swimsuits, too. And as a bonus, a long-sleeve one piece can double as a bodysuit.

After moving to Miami, Same Los Angeles founder Shea Marie explains, “I started to design more covered styles for this reason — sun protection. I never go to the beach or pool without one of our Grace long sleeve crop rash guard tops, I throw it over a string bikini top when I’m getting too much sun to protect my chest and arms and pair it with linen pants and you have a full outfit!” Long sleeve swimsuits can also offer a more modest approach to beach dressing for those who appreciate more coverage. 

The Different Types of Long-Sleeve Swimsuits

  • Wetsuit-inspired long sleeve swimsuit: These are great for days when you will be out on the water surfing or paddle boarding. Zipper closures also make them easy to pull on our off. “Our long sleeve suits have zippers on the sleeve by the wrist and at the neck, otherwise they are impossible to get into,” explains Marie.
  • Cutout long sleeve swimsuit: For those looking for a more fashion-forward option, try a style with cutouts, just be sure to wear sunscreen. These are ideal for transitioning from a day at the water to drinks afterwards, just throw on a swim coverup, breezy summer pants or a linen dress over your suit, et voila.
  • Long sleeve swim shirt: As an alternative to a long sleeve swimsuit, consider a rash guard or long-sleeved coverup over your regular suit when the sun is getting to be a bit too much.
  • Two piece long sleeve swimsuit: Though not as common as one-piece styles, increasingly two piece styles are popping up in love sleeve options. Though they don’t offer as much coverage, they’re great for styling on and off of the beach.

Top Long-Sleeve Swimsuits for 2022

Axesea Long Sleeve Swimsuit

Best Long-Sleeve Swimsuit With Bum Coverage

I have never in my life found a betting suit that I love more than this one,” writes one reviewer of this printed suit. The style is made with a zipper closure to ensure it’s easy to slide into when you put it on. It also has a padded bra for additional comfort as well as bottoms with a bit more coverage through the hip and butt. If you’re looking for a suit that’s all about comfort, this is it.

Axsea Long Sleeve Swimsuit

Axesea Long Sleeve Swimsuit $38.99 Buy Now

Body Glove Channel Swimsuit

Best All Day Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Reviewers love this suit for protecting fair skin against harsh sun rays. “Love the style, the feel of the suit, and the practicality of being able to unzip the top,” writes one. Also, good news for bold dressers: This design also happens to come in 13 different colors, so don’t feel like you’re relegated to a simple black or white fabrication. 

Body Glove Channel Swimsuit

Body Glove Channel Swimsuit $119.00 Buy Now

Roxy Wholehearted Rashguard

Best Rash Guard

Even if you’re diligent about slathering on sunscreen, burns can be an issue if you spend a lot of time in the water. This suit by Roxy will help keep you protected. “I bought this for sun protection while snorkeling in Hawaii, and I’m fairly pale, and it worked great,” says one reviewer. “I didn’t burn at all.”

Roxy Wholehearted Rashguard

Roxy Wholehearted Rashguard $36.00 Buy Now

O’Neill Penny Swimsuit

Best V-Neck Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

For days when you want a suit with a playful printed twist, this option from O’Neill is worth considering. The V-neck silhouette is simple, but the stripe and floral design will instantly draw the eye to it. Since this style has a scoop back, it’s easy to pull on and off without fuss. 

O’Neill Penny Swimsuit

O’Neill Penny Swimsuit $66 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Tavira Swimsuit

Best Printed Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Get ready to take a dip into bold Batik print with this playful one piece from Ulla Johnson. The style features a subtle zip down the front to allow for ease and comfort when putting on. The silhouette is smooth with moderate coverage across the butt and hips. Consider pairing this with a simple white sarong for a cool beach ensemble.

Ulla Johnson swim

Ulla Johnson Tavira Swimsuit $345 Buy Now

Lululemon Paddle Suit

Best Sporty Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

When you’re heading out for a swim, having a suit that offers you practical solutions to your needs can be harder than you realized. This suit includes a pocket for keys and cards and is designed to help you swim comfortably. Four way stretch and the lycra fabric will fit snugly without being overly constricting.

Lululemon Paddle Suit

Lululemon Paddle Suit $138 Buy Now

Toast Signature Bikini Top

Best Day-to-Night Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

If you’re looking for a two piece long sleeve swimsuit that’s more trendy than sporty, Toast has the design for you. The scoop neck top resembles your favorite fitted t-shirt, while the sleeves offer additional coverage for your arms. Choose bottoms that offer as much coverage as you desire, from minimal to something more substantial.

Toast Signature Bikini Top

Toast Signature Bikini Top $60 Buy Now

Athleta North Point Rash Guard

Best Long-Sleeve Swimsuit for Swimming

For a two-piece ensemble that still keeps your midsection covered, try this rashguard with coordinated bottoms. The spandex material is quick drying so you won’t have to worry about staying wet for too long, and it offers UPF 50+ which means you’ll be protected from the sun. Consider it a gift from heaven as you play your favorite water sports.

Athleta North Point Rash Guard

Athleta North Point Rash Guard $79 Buy Now

Swimsuits For All Chiffon One Piece

Best Statement Sleeve Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Embrace this summer’s cutout trend with this playful floral suit. The chiffon sleeves are a fashion-forward twist for a dressier pool party or a stylish day on the beach. Finish off your look with a straw bag and a pair of chic slides and you’re good to go. 

Swimsuits For All Chiffon One Piece

Cynthia Rowley Ombré Swimsuit ”$148″  $281.44 Buy Now

Abysse Poppler Rashguard

Best Sustainable Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Increasingly, designers are prioritizing sustainability in their collections, and Abysse’s two-piece swimsuit is made from recycled materials. Also, the playful vintage-inspired print has a slightly psychedelic twist to it. Hands down, this a suit that deserves space in your suitcase for that upcoming vacation.

Abysse Poppler Rashguard

Abysse Poppler Rashguard $150 Buy Now

Prana Seleina Top

Best Basic Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Sometimes, simple is best. This fitted top and high-waisted bottoms combination can serve as a rash guard or simply offer sun protection while you sit on the beach or take a swim. Thanks to the supportive waist bands, you won’t have to worry about this suit riding up or down while you have it on.

Prana Seleina Top

Prana Seleina Top $69 Buy Now

Marysia North Sea Rashguard

Best Sleek Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Scalloped hems make this black rashguard anything but boring. The effect is both sporty and feminine all at once, making for a playful twist on the standard design. The front zipper will make changing a breeze, and ensures that the suit will stay put throughout the day.

Marysia North Sea Rashguard

Marysia North Sea Rashguard $470 Buy Now

J.Crew Active Long Sleeve Swimsuit

Best Front-Zip Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Enjoy water sports this summer in this zip-up long-sleeve swimsuit from preppy-cool retailer, J.Crew. The suit is made from fabric that incorporates recycled nylon and has UPF 50 sun protection to keep you covered and protected from the sun. If you’re one for sleek, sophisticated styles, the addition of contrast piping sets this suit apart. 

J.Crew Active Long Sleeve Swimsuit

J.Crew Active Long Sleeve Swimsuit $102.99 Buy Now

Sweaty Betty Tidal Swimsuit

Best Long-Sleeve Swimsuit for Boating

For those on the hunt for a sporty suit with a heavy dose of fashion, try this one from activewear label Sweaty Betty. The bold graphic print means you’ll stand out in the waves and a back cutout is a fun, trendy detail. If you’re trying out surfing, pair this with a bucket or sun hat to keep your face protected. Then, hit the waves.

Sweaty Betty Tidal Swimsuit

Sweaty Betty Tidal Swimsuit $148 Buy Now

Johanna Ortiz Cutout Swimsuit

Best Cutout Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Cutout details on both the back and front of this suit take a simple black silhouette to new places. This long sleeve one piece swimsuit from Johanna Ortiz is fully lined to ensure you’re comfortable and that the suit won’t appear sheer or sag as you move. Ruching detail on the back is a flattering addition that accentuates your butt. 

Johanna Ortiz Cutout Swimsuit

Johanna Ortiz Cutout Swimsuit $303 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Fabia Swimsuit

Best Long-Sleeve Swim Shirt

On the hunt for the best long sleeve swim shirt? This cropped top from NYC-based designer Mara Hoffman isn’t just chic, it’s also Earth-conscious. Hoffman specializes in using eco-friendly and recycled fabrics, and this suit is made from 48% recycled nylon. Pair this Greecian-inspired print with gold jewelry, cut off denim, and of course, gladiator sandals.

Mara Hoffman Fabia Swimsuit

Mara Hoffman Fabia Swimsuit $195 Buy Now

Same Los Angeles The Grace Rashguard 

Best Vintage-Inspired Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Found: A long-sleeve suit with a hint of vintage. This ribbed knit suit features bold buttons down the front concealing a practical zip closure. The contrasting piping adds to the throwback feel of the suit, and high-cut leg cutouts have a leg-lengthening effect. To embrace the aesthetic, style with high-waisted trouser shorts or an A-line mini skirt.

Same Los Angeles The Grace Rashguard 

Same Los Angeles The Grace Rashguard  $295 Buy Now

Agua Bandita Clara Swimsuit

Best Small Batch Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

This retro-inspired suit is made in collaboration with artisan partners and as part of a small batch, so buying one should feel extra special. The playful print is colorful and abstract, a nod to the relaxed, laid-back attitude of summer. The back cutout is a delightful detail, but doesn’t stop this style from being practical enough for a swim or surf excursion.

Agua Bandita Clara Swimsuit

Agua Bandita Clara Swimsuit $180 Buy Now

The Upside Maya Swimsuit

Best Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

Nothing says summer quite like a splash of tie-dye. This sporty suit from The Upside is the perfect style for a relaxed day on the beach when you want a little extra coverage. The back zip is ideal if you’re taking up surfing, as it won’t get in the way while you’re on the board. When you’re dry, accessorize your look with a straw hat and throw a light caftan over top.

The Upside Maya Swimsuit

The Upside Maya Swimsuit $260 Buy Now

Jade Swim Eden Top

Best Trendy Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

If you love a traditional bikini silhouette but would like a bit more coverage in the arms, Jade Swim’s suit is for you. The underwire bust is supportive and comfortable all at once. The top can also be styled on dry land. Pair with high-waisted jeans and finish with bold jewelry.

Jade Swim Eden Top

Jade Swim Eden Top $120 Buy Now

Meet the Expert

Shea Marie is the Miami-based designer and founder of Same Los Angeles. 

Meet the Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest trends, Aemilia is running in Prospect Park, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.

