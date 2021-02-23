All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every month brings a new color palette with it, especially in respect to nail polish. This month, upgrade your manicure game with the best March nail colors, which are inspired by its chilly temperatures and fan-favorite holiday lineup.

Despite marking the official start of spring on March 20, the third calendar month of the year is still considered one of the cold-weather months. These low temperatures are why it’s not uncommon for March nail colors to be comprised of earthy tones and neutrals. But, March is also a month of celebration, ensuring that there will be plenty of opportunities to sport some exciting colors as well. St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and International Women’s Day will each be celebrated this month, giving nail polish enthusiasts the chance to dress up their nails with vibrant greens, shimmering golds, rich purples, bold whites and soft pastels in honor of these exciting holidays. Color palettes and mood boards aside, the best March nail colors are also available in a variety of innovative formulas. So, in addition to adding a pop of color to your wardrobe, these trend-inspired nail polishes will also enhance your manicure with their long-lasting, shine-boosting and consciously made formulas as well.

Below, explore the best March nail colors that will keep your nails stylish and festive all month long.

Sundays Nail Polish in No.30: Sage Green

Sundays Nail Polish in No.30: Sage Green polish is an earthy olive green with undertones of gray that makes an excellent shade for St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and any other event on your calendar this March.

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Binge-Worthy

Boasting a versatile soft gray shade, Essie’s Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Binge-Worthy matches the wintery mood of March while adding an element of refinement to your manicure.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 628 Prune Dramatique

Designed to deliver a luxuriously long-lasting wear and salon-quality shine, Chanel’s Les Vernis Longwearing Nail Colour in 628 Prune Dramatique is an elegant plum shade that strengthens your nails over time thanks to its bioceramics and ceramides-enriched formula. Its purple hue can also be worn in honor of International Women’s Day, as purple is one of the colors associated with women’s equality dating back to the early 1900s.

Revlon Nail Enamel in 165 Romantique

Perfect for those who prefer muted pinks or minimalist manicures, Revlon’s Nail Enamel in 165 Romantique offers a chic nude shade that can be worn all season long and well into the warmer months.

Festive for St. Patrick’s Day without being overtly spirited, Oribe’s The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish in Green Envy is a glamorous forest green shade that provides long-lasting wear and a glamorous high-gloss shine. Plus, its eight-free formula excludes formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), parabens, toluene, xylene and ethyl tosylamide.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Nahla

Resembling a pot of gold with its glittery metallic hue, Zoya’s Nail Lacquer in Nahla is an iridescent-halo topper that can be used to create a stunning manicure for St. Patrick’s Day. It can also be sported in honor of International Women’s Day since the dazzling color has been historically associated with feminism and the women’s suffrage movement.

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color in Down to Earth

A perfect neutral shade, Orly’s Breathable Treatment + Color in Down to Earth elevates your spring manicures with its earthy taupe créme hue. In addition to blanketing your nails in rich, long-lasting color, this multitasking and lightweight formula also infuses them with argan oil and a blend of vitamins B5 and C to create healthier, stronger nails.

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Fauna

Drawing inspiration from the richness of ginger, Egyptian ochre and curcuma, J.Hannah’s Nail Polish in Fauna is a universally flattering and unique golden brown shade that adds a touch of edge to your manicure.

Base Coat Nail Polish in Kelsey

Boasting a 10-free formula that excludes toluene, DBP, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, animal by-products and fragrance, Base Coat’s Nail Polish in Kelsey delivers a vibrant aquamarine green hue that will match your favorite “Kiss Me I’m Irish” T-shirt this St. Patrick’s Day.

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Polish in White On

Whether you decide to use it as an accent color or as a base coat for your manicure, Sally Hansen’s Xtreme Wear Nail Polish in White On is the perfect white shade to rock during Women’s History Month due to the color’s association with the women’s suffrage movement.

Cirque Colors Crème Nail Polish in Bowery

Cirque Colors Crème Nail Polish in Bowery is a burnt orange créme polish that instantly brings flair to your spring wardrobe with its reddish and brown undertones. Not only is it a great addition to your polish collection for its unique hue, but it also offers a vegan, cruelty-free, 10-free formula that keeps your nails safe from breakage and brittleness.

