20 Cute Maternity Dresses for Every Stage of Pregnancy

Whether you’re all about showcasing your bump or prefer a loose and comfortable silhouette to float around in, cute maternity dresses run the gamut for all tastes and occasions. “The versatility of a dress during pregnancy cannot be overstated,” Kristen Dolzynski, senior vice president of brand creative and design at Marquee Brands, tells WWD.

She says that a good dress is worthwhile for every stage of pregnancy and postpartum, making them one of the best gifts for pregnant women. There’s also plenty of variety to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual maternity dress, such as a t-shirt style, or a trendier number with puffed sleeves. “The right one will make you feel chic and put together, regardless of which pregnancy stage you’re in,” Dolzynski continues. “A dress will still look great even when your baby bump is no longer showing. Most other pieces of maternity clothing are limited to only a few months of wear.”

Also highlighting the versatility and longevity of cute maternity dresses after birth, Ingrid+Isabel senior designer Jennifer Kelley says, pregnant or not, a cute maternity dress epitomizes stylish and easy dressing. “They’re an all-in-one outfit that’s comfortable, easy to take on and off, and can be dressed up or down by layering and accessorizing,” she says.

The maternity market has undoubtedly evolved over the years, shedding its drab and sack-only associations, including more on-trend options from brands that exclusively cater to expectant mothers. Even many of the contemporary designers, like L’Agence, offer maternity wear. Additionally, Dolzynski says that celebrating the bump with more prominent displays is an emerging trend, thanks to celebrities and influencers, like Rihanna and Camila Coelho.

“We’re living in a time where the line between maternity and fashion-that-can-be-worn-as-maternity is blurred,” Dolzynski says, providing brand examples, including Dôen, H&M Mama, Storq, Seraphine, Hatch, and A Pea In The Pod. “Many brilliant designers are making dresses that toe the line between maternity wear and fashion. These pieces don’t have a hard ‘sell by’ date.”

Similarly, Kelley says the maternity apparel market has made significant shifts in the last few years. “Not long ago, maternity styles were designed to be worn only during pregnancy,” she explains, adding that frequent styles and details, such as shirring, full skirts, empire seams, and fits, were intended to conceal a bump rather than emphasize it. “Now, pregnant women can buy styles that have the same look and feel that they loved pre-pregnancy, but are designed to fit their body while pregnant.”

What to Look for in Maternity Dresses

Whether you’re seeking a simple and timeless style or a current and bold design, the fit and fabric are key when shopping for cute maternity dresses.

Easy shapes: Solkin suggests effortless dress silhouettes for a comfortable fit, whether that means a dress to skim your bump or billow around it. She says to look for dresses that are “not-too clingy, with just the right amount of body-consciousness that show off your bump.” She says that dresses with smock details are among the most versatile and flattering. Additionally, Kelley says to “choose styles that are easy to get on and off, move with your body, and don’t restrict you. If you can’t imagine wearing it all day, then don’t buy it.”

Fabrics with stretch: “ Fabrics with stretch are great for bodycon dresses because they grow with you,” explains Kelley. “For woven dresses, you want to look for lightweight fabrics that move with your body and don’t pull or constrict.”

Natural or conscious fabrics: Mia Solkin , associate creative director of imagery for Motherhood and A Pea In The Pod , says that breathable fabrics, like cotton and linen, make for a comfortable, stylish, and consciously-considered maternity dress. “Focus on organic fabrics, eco-friendliness, and knowing where your dress has come from,” she advises. “Support local and minority-owned businesses when you can.”

Choose dresses that suit your lifestyle: When investing in a maternity dress, you want to choose styles you’ll often wear — not just once. “You don’t have to sacrifice your style for comfort during pregnancy,” says Kelley. “Look for details that fit your personal style,” she says, whether that means a simple tank dress or a more fashion-forward tiered shape. When choosing a more formal maternity dress, think about where you’ll be wearing it and whether it will work as a maternity party dress for other events, too. For instance, a maternity dress for a photoshoot may be different from what you’d want to wear as a maternity dress for a baby shower.

Focus on small details for maximum comfort: “Pay attention to the way it’s constructed,” says Kelley of cute maternity dresses. “There shouldn’t be a lot of bulky seams that run across your belly or hips.” Nursing-friendly features will also extend the life of a maternity dress so that you can wear it postpartum.

Top Maternity Dresses of 2022

Top Maternity Dress Trends of 2022

“Having a variety of three to four great dresses in your closet will easily take you through your entire pregnancy and beyond,” says Kelley, who suggests a casual everyday look, as well as, an in-between style to dress up or down, and a formal design for special events, like a baby shower or wedding. “Stay true to your style and what types of dresses work for your body type pre-pregnancy,” she adds. Here are some top trends for the best maternity dresses to consider:

Square necklines: With a ’90s minimalist feel, square necklines are a top trend, according to Solkin, that lend themselves to seemingly effortless dresses you can wear everyday or style with chunky jewelry and trendy shoes to dress it up for a special occasion. A square neckline is a shape that flatters any body type, plus it enhances a growing bustline without constricting it.

Romantic touches: Solkin says there are three prominent characteristics of a romantic-style dress: ruffle sleeves, straps with bows, and scalloping. These sweet details make for beautiful maternity party dresses, including maternity dresses for weddings and maternity bridesmaid dresses. These details can be subtle or bold, depending on your taste, while also lasting through the changing seasons for a trendy, year-round look.

Smocking: Smocking is a popular trend that reimagines the buzzy Y2K aesthetic and nostalgic feel, as pointed out by Solkin. However, it’s an enduring look that has long been prominent in maternity dresses. Its stretchy fabric effortlessly ebbs and flows throughout pregnancy and beautifully highlights the waist, neckline, shoulders, or lower body, depending on your chosen silhouette, making it a great option for plus-size maternity dresses.

Soft floral prints: Rather than bold blooms, Solkin says that gentle floral prints are another feminine trend that nods to the past. Motifs of this nature make for delightful maternity summer dresses, whether you like mini, midi, or maxi maternity dresses — particularly those crafted from lightweight cotton, linen, or ramie fabric.

Minis: Long maternity dresses are often the norm, but Solkin says that short dresses which accentuate a growing belly are becoming more and more popular. Blame it, once again, on nostalgia, as ’90s and ’00s micro-hems prevail. This trend is for those who want to confidently showcase their bump, whether with a fitted cotton T-shirt dress, ruched design, or voluminous A-line shape with puff sleeves.

Ahead, discover our picks for cute maternity dresses to shop now.

Mother Bee Maternity Butterfly Sleeve Hi-Low Ruffle Dress with Adjustable Belt

Best Wrap



Size Range: S-XL

Colors: 44 solids and floral prints

Features: Wrap silhouette, V-neck, ruffle detailing, soft and stretchy fabric, machine washable

A wrap dress is a universally flattering silhouette for any woman, especially during pregnancy. You can cinch the self-tie belt perfectly around your bump to showcase it just enough without a full-on display. This style, in particular, feels ultra-soft and stretchy on skin with romantic ruffle detailing that’s well-balanced by the clean lines and V-neckline. Whether you go for one of the 44 solid colors or floral prints, wear yours for a baby shower or special occasion with heels, sandals, or flats.

Mother Bee Maternity Butterfly Sleeve Hi-Low Ruffle Dress with Adjustable Belt

PrettyGarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Best Puff Sleeve

Size Range: S-XL

Colors: Green, apricot, black, blue, coffee, pink, grey blue, wine red, black brown, polk black, red white dots

Features: Tiered, puff sleeves, round neck, loose fit

With a bohemian romanticism, this puff sleeve dress is another breezy style that seamlessly and instantly goes from casual to dressy during your pre, during, and post-pregnancy stages. With a high, round neckline and tiered silhouette, you’ll have plenty of room for a growing bump. Whether styled with sneakers, boots, sandals, or flats, it’s versatile with a just-dressed-up enough feel you’ll feel radiant in, whether you choose an animal print or polka dot pattern.

PrettyGarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Liu & Qu Maternity Bodycon Ruched Side Dress Casual Short 3/4 Sleeve Dress

Best T-Shirt

Size Range: S-XL

Colors: 44 solids, stripes, and floral prints

Features: T-shirt style, crewneck, short sleeves, ruching

This stretchy, crewneck T-shirt dress is an easy-to-wear option that you can pair with sneakers for errands or heels for a meal out while feeling entirely comfortable. It features ruching at the side to ebb and flow with your bump while beautifully emphasizing it, but without a constricting feel. It’s the type of basic dress that Kelley suggests as “a grab-and-go essential” in a neutral color with a scoop or crew neckline hitting at knee or midi length. “This keeps it casual and easy to wear most days and with most shoes,” she explains. For a dressier look with the same ease, go for a floral print or deeper jewel-toned hue as it comes in 44 various colors and patterns.

Liu & Qu Maternity Bodycon Ruched Side Dress Casual Short 3/4 Sleeve Dress

Molliya Maternity Long Dress Tie Front Maxi Dress

Best Formal Maternity Dress

Size Range: S-XL

Colors: Light blue, hunter green, mauve, wine red, rose red, royal blue, black

Features: Maxi, square neck, self-tie belt, tank straps or long sleeve option, soft and stretchy fabric, machine washable

This maxi gown is a versatile and comfortable maternity dress for weddings, maternity photos, or special occasions. A square neckline and clean lines steer the tieless style in a modern direction, while the self-tie belt cinches perfectly around your bump to show it off proudly. Depending on your preference or climate, you can choose between tank straps or long sleeves, along with a range of pastel and jewel-tone hues. It makes a statement as a formal or party dress, which Kelley suggests adding to your maternity lineup as “something you can wear out or to your shower with confidence,” she says. “This typically is her statement piece and a silhouette that she feels most beautiful wearing. Whether a flowy maxi or a flirty mini, this dress should reflect her personality and bring joy each time she wears it.”

Molliya Maternity Long Dress Tie Front Maxi Dress

Pietro Brunelli Chloe Ruffle Sleeve Smocked Maternity Dress

Best Smocked

Size Range: XS-XL

Colors: Black, romantic garden, baby blue

Features: Smocked fabric, square neck, 100% cotton, machine washable

You’ll nail several trends at once in this cotton dress featuring a square neckline, ruffled sleeves, a smocked waist, and long length. “This is my favorite new dress from A Pea In The Pod,” says Solkin of the 100% cotton design. “I love the ruffle sleeve detailing and the lace embellishment at the bottom of the dress.” The associate creative director suggests pairing it with black Mary Jane ballet flats for a feminine finish. Or, you can opt for sneakers or chunky slide sandals to downplay the sweetness.

Pietro Brunelli Chloe Ruffle Sleeve Smocked Maternity Dress

Ingrid + Isabel Everywhere Tank Dress

Best Ruched

Size Range: XS-XL

Colors: Olive, white, black, navy, jet black/arrow print

Features: Wrinkle-resistant Oeko-Tex certified soft fabric, flexible ruching for a growing bump, machine washable

This bodycon dress from Ingrid + Isabel is made of soft ribbed spandex and features a flattering scoop neck and tank top straps wide enough to pair with a maternity bra. “It’s one of our most popular dresses because it’s so flattering across all body types and comfortable,” says Kelley. You can style it with a knotted tee, oversized button-up, or over denim, and finish with sneakers, sandals, or boots. “Rib is so hot right now, as is a great column dress you can wear under layers,” Kelley adds. “It’s so versatile, price friendly, and offered in so many great colors. She can wear it to run errands, go to work, on date night, and can style it in so many ways, yet it looks so cute all by itself too.”

Ingrid + Isabel Everywhere Tank Dress

Pinkblush Mint Checkered Tiered Maternity Midi Dress

Best Midi

Size Range: S-L

Colors: Pink, navy, mint, black, and red checkered print

Features: Midi, smocked, bow-tie straps, machine washable

Pinkblush’s tiered midi makes for a cute and comfy summer dress, especially when paired with slides or sneakers. It can also be easily dressed up to wear as a maternity party dress for a baby shower or special event — just add heels or pretty flat sandals. “This green gingham dress feels cute and fresh without being overly sweet,” says Solkin. “The smocking and bow strap details make it feel very on-trend and perfect for summer—I would style it with strappy sandals.”

Pinkblush Mint Checkered Tiered Maternity Midi Dress

H&M Mama Cotton Shirt Dress

Best Shirtdress

Size Range: XS-XXL

Colors: Blue/white striped

Features: Button-down, long sleeves, collar and cuffs, 100% cotton, removable self-tie belt

Turn to the timeless button-down shirt dress with a collar and cuffs for a polished dress as comfortable as an oversize tee, like this option from H&M Mama. “An oversized shirt is such a great item for pregnancy, and I love that this one has the tie that can make it go from dress to shirt seamlessly,” says Solkin. “It’s a classic that will always feel in style,” she adds, suggesting a clean pair of sneakers to finish the look.

H&M Mama Cotton Shirt Dress

Dôen Iona Dress

Best Vintage-Inspired

Size Range: XXS-XXL

Colors: Salt white, pomelo yellow

Features: Puff sleeves, mini, V neckline, Oeko-Tex certified cotton poplin

Dôen is arguably one of the most (if not the most) coveted brands for cute maternity dresses that technically aren’t maternity. However, the brand always offers a size-inclusive range of ethically-crafted styles with details like smocking and flowy skirts that lend themselves well to pregnancy. This white mini style, crafted from crisp cotton poplin fabric, features elongated puff sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and a floaty short skirt. “A dress that also looks like a nighty? Sign me up,” says Solkin. “This is one of the dreamiest dresses from Dôen with beautiful eyelet detailing. I would wear it all summer long with strappy sandals or bare feet on the beach.”

Dôen Iona Dress

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Best Cotton

Size Range: XXS-2XL

Colors: Navy poplin, coral poplin, bay blue poplin, black poplin, sheer white swiss dot, moody floral poplin, candy kaleidoscope linen, blue botanical

Features: Smocking, ruffle sleeves, square neck, tiered, machine washable

Hill House Home’s viral Nap Dresses are among the best for effortlessly going from casual to dressed up with a swap of accessories. Even better, they accommodate a pregnant body beautifully and comfortably, thanks to the stretchy smocking, floaty tiered skirt, and breathable cotton or linen fabrics they’re crafted in. It’s the type of versatile maternity silhouette that Kelley says can feel casual or dressed up, depending on how you style it. “Tank straps or short sleeves are a plus because this shows her arms and gives her the option of layering (or not) depending on the weather or occasion,” the Ingrid + Isabel senior designer adds.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Seraphine Vintage Garden Florals Cream Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress

Best Maxi Maternity Dress

Size Range: 2-16

Colors: Cream floral print

Features: Maxi, square neckline, puff sleeves, floral print, smocked bodice, nursing access

If you’re searching for a formal maternity dress that you can wear while pregnant as well as after the baby arrives, this vintage-inspired floral print maxi is it. It features a modern square neckline and trendy smocking that adapts to your body throughout the trimesters. Plus, pretty puff sleeves are gathered and stay put, rather than slide off your shoulders. It’s a beautiful and feminine option you can wear as a maternity dress for a baby shower or even a maternity bridesmaid dress.

Seraphine Vintage Garden Florals Cream Maxi Maternity & Nursing Dress

Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress

Best Linen Dress

Size Range: XS-XL

Colors: Pink, navy, lime, white, lavender, azure blue, coral, blue gingham print, pansy print, rose print, daisy print

Features: Long puff sleeves, smocking, square neckline, 100% linen standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Sleeper’s pretty-in-pink midi dress is effortless, but offers mega impact. It features long, voluminous sleeves that you can style on or off the shoulder with a trendy square neckline and smocking through the bodice that comfortably grows with your bump. Style yours with minimalist sandals, sneakers, or bare feet at home — it’s even cute over swimwear as a cover-up.

Sleeper Atlanta Linen Dress

Storq Double Scoop Tank Dress

Best Tank

Size Range: Petite-3X

Colors: Black, green, brown

Features: Bra-friendly, Scoop neck and back, maxi, certified Standard Oeko-Tex modal spandex jersey, C-section and nursing-friendly

This long maternity dress from Storq has a scoop neck and back, but the real standout feature is the silky soft and stretchy fabric — it’s like wearing a warm hug. Even better, it’s a versatile piece you’ll feel as comfortable lounging around at home in as you would running errands or enjoying a dinner out. “I love Storq for providing women with simple, clean, classic designs for their maternity dressing needs,” says Solkin. “This dress is simple and comfortable and has that effortless look to it — I would style it simply with flat sandals or sneakers.”

Storq Double Scoop Tank Dress

PrettyLittleThing Maternity Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Best Mini

Size Range: 2-12

Colors: Blue floral print

Features: Mini, puff sleeves, floral print

A mini floral print maternity dress with puff sleeves, like this one from PrettyLittleThing, is an adorable option to wear when dressing up. “A little more of a daring number, this dress is for those that want to make it all about their bump,” says Solkin. “This brand is for those that want to stay on top of their trends without breaking the bank,” she adds. It looks easygoing with sneakers or minimal sandals when styling it more casually. Or, when dressing up for a dinner or occasion, Solkin says, “I would pair with some fun bright heels.”

PrettyLittleThing Maternity Blue Floral Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Motherhood Ripe Selma Shirred Maternity Dress

Best Maternity Party Dress

Size Range: XS-L

Colors: Pink tiny floral

Features: Flutter sleeves, square neckline, smocking, ruffled hem

Proudly showcase your bump for occasions like a baby shower or party in this smocked pink dress by Motherhood. Its sleek square neckline offsets the romantic flutter sleeves and ruffled hemline for a sweet yet modern look. Pair yours with strappy sandals or espadrilles (if heels feel comfy), or go the flat route with classic ballerinas or delicate sandals.

Motherhood Ripe Selma Shirred Maternity Dress

Hatch The Evelyn Knit Dress

Best Knit

Size Range: XS-XL

Colors: Lilac, ivory

Features: Knit dress, scoop neck, 100% mercerized cotton

Knit dresses are one of the most effortless options out there — pregnant or not — and super trendy, too. Hatch’s scoop-neck design and soft pointelle fabric is a sweet choice for any expecting mother. It’s also a breathable option that you can withstand during the summer months or those pregnant moments when you’re running warmer than usual. “I can never seem to say no to lilac, and this soft knit means this dress is perfect for those cooler summer nights,” says Solkin. “Hatch always nails it when it comes to maternity clothes that feel just the right amount of fashion-forward whilst also becoming wardrobe worthy staples.” Adding, “I would style with some cream ballet flats.”

Hatch The Evelyn Knit Dress

Asos Design Maternity Mini Dress With Circle Trim

Best LBD

Size Range: 2-16

Colors: Black

Features: Mini, velvet, V-neck, ruffle hems, long sleeves

“This is the perfect LBD in maternity form,” says Solkin. “Asos, like PrettyLittleThing, has affordable, fashionable options, and this one is exactly that.” The long-sleeve, V-neck design, cut from velvet, is a festive option for occasions in cooler weather with trendy and feminine elements to prevent it from feeling hum-drum. “I love the length and playfulness of the ruffles,” Solkin adds. “I would pair it with black heels for a night out.”

Asos Design Maternity Mini Dress With Circle Trim

Ivy City & Co. Amber Floral Dress

Best Mommy & Me

Size Range: XXS-3X

Colors: Amber, blue, navy, pink, purple floral print

Features: Square neck, tiered skirt, smocked bodice, puff sleeves, nursing friendly, lined, 100% cotton

Ivy City & Co.’s floral print midi dress features smocking, puff sleeves, and a square neckline, making it a versatile and feminine option that you can wear on many occasions while pregnant. Think of it as a maternity party dress, a cute summer style, or a maternity dress for a photoshoot. And after pregnancy, if your little one is a girl, the floral pattern is perfect for an adorable mommy and me moment, with twinning baby and toddler styles like rompers and matching dresses.

Ivy City & Co. Amber Floral Dress

River Island Blue Denim Tiered Maternity Smock Dress

Best Denim

Size Range: 2-14

Colors: Blue denim

Features: A-line, mini, tiered, collar, long sleeves, stretch cotton

Denim may seem like the last thing you want to wear while pregnant, but a tiered, A-line mini dress is the way to comfortably wear the fabric when you’re after a cute but not overly dressed-up look. “I grew up in the UK, and River Island was one of my high street go-to’s with on-trend designs that didn’t break the bank,” Solkin shares. “They’ve made denim feel maternity appropriate with this cute smocked dress — I would style it with white sneakers.”

River Island Blue Denim Tiered Maternity Smock Dress

Mama + Mimba Zahara Dress

Best With Pockets

Size Range: S-L

Colors: Tangerine

Features: Smocking, pockets, 100% cotton, square neck, lined

There’s genuinely no component to a dress that women love to show off more than pockets. This smocked style with a ruffled square neckline is as statement-making as it is comfortable and effortless to slip into at a moment’s notice. “Orange feels very on-trend right now, and I love that this dress has pockets making it also practical too,” says Solkin. “I would pair it with simple white sneakers — Converses are my favorite right now. Also, it’s great to know that you are supporting a Black-owned company by shopping here.”

Mama + Mimba Zahara Dress

Meet the Experts

Jennifer Kelley is a senior designer at Ingrid+Isabel , where she’s focused on dresses, intimates and bringing innovation and versatility into all of the brand’s maternity and postpartum styles since 2020.

Kristen Dolzynski is the senior vice president of brand creative and design at Marquee Brands .

Mia Solkin is the associate creative director of imagery for Motherhood and A Pea In The Pod , with a background as a seasoned fashion editor. She’s also the mother of a baby girl.

Meet the Author

Laura Lajiness Kaupke is a contributing writer for WWD. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, Glamour, Town & Country, InStyle, Esquire, Women’s Health, Brides, Refinery 29, The Zoe Report, and The Covetuer, among others. She covers fashion, accessories, fine jewelry, and lifestyle topics, with expertise in maternity, new mom, and baby products, as she’s welcoming her first child this spring.