The 18 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Redefining Pregnancy Style

Maternity style has come a long way — and not just thanks to Rihanna fully embracing and redefining the exposed baby bump (though that definitely doesn’t hurt). More and more swimwear brands are offering fresh takes on maternity swimsuits, coverups, and solution-wear that gives endless options for pregnant women looking to catch some sun in style — and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a cute pregnancy bathing suit to wear on your babymoon, or an adaptable suit that can grow with your bump all summer long, there are plenty of styles to choose from right now.

“One of the trends I’m seeing overall in the maternity space is clothing or swimwear that doesn’t look like it’s maternity,” celebrity stylist Madison Guest says. “Many expecting mothers want to feel their best, even when they don’t, and that means not compromising on style. Gone are the days of pregnant women wearing dark, boring bathing suits that resemble a 1920s bathing costume. We’re seeing a lot more maternity bikinis than ever before, as well as chic one pieces with cutouts and fresh prints.”

From ruched one-pieces to adjustable bikinis to chic swim skirts, we looked to the experts as well as reviews from pregnant women themselves to determine the best maternity swimsuits on the market right now.

Top Pregnancy Bathing Suits of 2022

What to Look for in Maternity Swimsuits

Adaptable design elements: The most important factor in a great maternity swimsuit is, of course, the fit. There are several design details that cater to a growing baby bump and can help ensure a better fit. “Look for ruching on the sides, adjustable straps/ tops, and even fabric, such as seersucker or ribbed fabric, that will adapt to a growing bump,” Guest advises.

Fabric that gives enough stretch: “Stretchy, adjustable, and comfortable are key elements in a maternity bikini,” stylist Leesa Evans says. Ensure that the fabric content of your suit includes enough stretchy materials, like spandex or elastane.

Ample support: Make sure you choose a pregnancy bathing suit with enough chest support as your body changes throughout your journey. “If you have a larger bust , a wide strap on top will give you much needed support,” Guest says. Evans adds that looking for a top with “a little more structure if you need it” is helpful, “especially if you generally wear a bralette and now find yourself wanting a more structured bra.” Removable cups, adjustable straps, thin underwire, and side boning are all ideal for additional chest support.

Style that feels true to you: “We see swim follow fashion trends,” says Lindsay Schwartz, CPO at Hatch (a go-to maternity swim brand ). She adds that right now there are “lots of ruffles, one shoulders, bright color and print. Women are feeling confident showing off their bump and don’t necessarily want to just wear black or hide it.” Whether you’re down to bare your full baby bump or prefer a full-coverage one-piece suit, choose whatever style you feel most comfortable in.

“Some women prefer a two-piece when pregnant, because once the bathing suit gets wet, it’s hard to comfortably get it all the way up and down your body (which can be especially stressful in a time where your bladder is your biggest enemy), so look for a stylish bikini or even tankini,” Guest recommends.

Tempotrek V-Neck One-Piece

Best Maternity Swimsuit on Amazon

Sizes : S-XXL

Available in range of colors and summer prints

Adjustable wrap tie and ruched sides to grow with bump

This adjustable wrap-tie one-piece swimsuit has over 2,000 glowing reviews, making it one of the best swimsuits on Amazon. As one reviewer wrote, “The amount of cleavage in the front is perfect. There is the perfect amount of room for my 7 month pregnant belly. The leg holes weren’t tight and uncomfortable like other swimsuits. There was a lot of coverage of the booty. I like how the back went very low. The tie feature in the front actually ties the swim suit together and is super adjustable and flattering. It isn’t see through at all! The padding in the front isn’t visible like in some of my other swimsuits. There is an extra inner layer in the front but isn’t visible at all. I felt amazing in this swimsuit and highly recommend it!”

Tempotrek V-Neck One-Piece $36 Buy Now

Bhome Maternity Off-the-Shoulder Tankini

Best Full-Coverage Maternity Swimsuit

Sizes : S-3XL

Off-the-shoulder ruffle sleeve with slight arm coverage

Removable and adjustable straps

Ruched sides designed to grow and stretch with your bump

With a nearly 5-star rating and over 1,800 reviews, this Bhome maternity swimsuit is one of Amazon’s best-sellers for a reason. The off-the-shoulder ruffle design offers slight arm coverage and comes with adjustable and removable straps for more chest support. Reviewers love the fit and side ruching for a flattering design detail that grows with their bump, but also the full coverage bottoms and supportive chest. And, there are over 14 different colors and prints to choose from.

Bhome Maternity Off-the-Shoulder Tankini $24 Buy Now

Hatch Alghero One-Piece

Best Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit

Sizes : XS-XL

Side shirring to grow with your bump, adjustable/removable straps

Shelf bra with elastic tape and boning for extra support

Hatch’s maternity swimsuits offer up a touch of trendy, fashion-forward design details that online reviewers swear by for both style and comfort. “Our construction is built to support a woman’s changing body during this time with built-in shelf bras and adjustable straps,” explains Schwartz, while recommending this one-piece swimsuit from the brand. “We also incorporate contoured seam lines that flatter the bump and slight shirring at the side so our swim will grow with you.” Featuring a playful ruffle detail, Hatch’s Alghero Maillot comes with removable straps so that you can customize the look and make it strapless if you prefer. Made of recycled nylon and spandex, this one-piece offers just the right amount of stretch for you to wear from your first trimester to postpartum.

Hatch Alghero One-Piece $198 Buy Now

Cache Couer Bikini

Best Maternity Bikini

Sizes : S-XL

Low-waist bottoms to sit comfortably under baby bump

Fully lined with cups for support

50+ UV-protective fabric to shield from sun

Stylists Evans and Guest both recommend Cache Coeur as a favorite swimsuit brand for pregnant women. “Cache Coeur has a quite a few styles depending on what makes you feel beautiful and comfortable. Comfortable is key in feeling truly confident,” Evans says. This sexy plunge bikini is designed to show off your bump and your cleavage — all while providing the utmost support. The triangle bikini top, which is fully lined with cups, features an eyelet ruffle sleeve and open V-cut back. The low-waist band of the bottoms rests easily below the baby bump and offers moderate back coverage as well as a full brief.

Cache Couer Bikini $99 Buy Now

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Bikini

Best Adjustable Bikini

Sizes : XXS-5XL

Ultra-stretchy crinkle fabric that adjusts and molds to your body as it grows

Fully adjustable string ties on top and bottom for custom fit

Available in 10 colors

Who says a swimsuit has to be a “maternity swimsuit” to be worn while pregnant? String tie bikinis are a fab swim option for growing baby bumps and give that sexy pregnant Rihanna-effect for a bold look. Good American’s Always Fits Tiny Ties Bikini is made with a super-stretchy crinkle fabric designed to move and adapt to your body without stretching out (perfect for a growing and changing pregnancy body). The ties on the top and bottom make it fully adjustable for easy styling throughout every trimester. Available in ten bright and bold colors and sizes XXS-5XL, this classic string bikini is one you can wear well beyond your pregnancy too.

Good American Always Fits Tiny Ties Bikini $55 Buy Now

Motherhood Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit

Best Maternity Tankini

Sizes : XS-XL

UPF 50+ fabric for sun protection

Stretchy nylon/spandex fabric to grow with your bump

Online reviewers love the fit and stretch of this full-coverage tankini swimsuit, with many saying they wore it for their babymoons and throughout an entire summer of their pregnancy. One reviewer wrote, it’s the “perfect fit and makes me feel so comfortable in my pregnant body!” Another added that, “it keeps the sun off of my entire belly and is easy to get on and off.” The ultra-stretchy fabric allows for bump growth, but also features UPF 50+ coverage to keep you protected from the sun’s rays. Plus, the wider straps and ruched bust offer a little extra support in the chest.

Motherhood Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit $60 Buy Now

Andie Swim Maternity Amalfi One Piece

Best Classic Maternity Swimsuit

Sizes : XS-XXXL

Ruched siding to stretch with growing belly

Supportive underbust elastic and removable cups

UPF 50+ sun protection

You can’t go wrong with a classic, and Andie’s Amalfi One-Piece swimsuit is proof of that. Offering a minimal, ‘90s-inspired fit, this simple one-piece boasts subtle ruched siding that stretches to accommodate a growing baby bump while a supportive underbust elastic (plus removable cups) offers additional chest support. Plus, the fabric has UPF 50+ sun protection. As one reviewer shared, “I got this as I was 7 months pregnant – way more comfortable than stretching out my other large Andie bathing suits. Now at 8+ months, the fabric is holding up and still supporting my belly.”

Andie Swim Maternity Amalfi One Piece $95 Buy Now

Hatch Mallorca Bikini

Best High-Waisted Maternity Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Self-tie adjustable straps are nursing-friendly

High-waist bottoms can be worn under or over baby bump

If you’re looking for a bikini with a little extra coverage, Hatch’s High-Waist Mallorca Bikini gives just that. Made of stretchy recycled nylon and spandex, the suit features ruched siding to add extra shape, while growing with your bump. As a bonus, the high-waisted bottoms can be worn under or over your belly to further customize the look and change throughout your pregnancy. The adjustable tie straps (complete with a cute retro flair) also make this a good choice for women who are nursing.

Hatch Mallorca Bikini $198 Buy Now

Kindred Bravely Swim Shorts

Best Maternity Swim Shorts

Sizes : S-XXL

Full coverage bottoms

Low-rise cut and adjustable drawstring waistband sit comfortably under bump

UPF 50+ fabric for sun protection

Whether you’re looking for more coverage over your swim bottoms for during your pregnancy or postpartum, Kindred Bravely’s Swim Shorts are a favorite amongst reviewers. The low-rise and adjustable drawstring waistband is designed to sit under the bump for a comfortable, flattering fit. The breezy shorts feature a hidden bike shorts liner underneath for even more coverage and support (and bonus: hidden pockets!). You can pair these with your favorite bikini or tankini top, or wear them over a one-piece swimsuit. As one reviewer wrote, “So comfortable and flattering! Loved this paired with the crossover tankini top – great coverage while still feeling pretty and beachy. There is a wide range of fit along the waistline, which is perfect for maternity to postpartum to beyond. There’s even a little pocket in the back – so handy for when you’re not in the water!”

Kindred Bravely Swim Shorts $50 Buy Now

Kimi and Kai One-Piece Dress

Best Maternity Swim Dress

Sizes : XS-2X

Ruched bodice with swim skirt overlay

UPF 50+ fabric for sun protection

If you prefer fuller-coverage swim that doesn’t cling to the body, a maternity swim dress could be for you. Kimi and Kai’s One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit provides the best of both worlds: a ruched bodice and an airy, swingy skirt that flares from the body for more movement. The thicker straps that tie around the neck offer a more customizable fit with plenty of support to be worn during or after pregnancy while nursing. This one is also fully lined with cups and its fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection.

Kimi and Kai One-Piece Dress $68 Buy Now

Summersalt Ruched Swim Skirt

Best Swim Skirt

Sizes : XS-2X

Front wrap detail with ruching

Available in five colors

Swim skirts are vastly underrated — but Summersalt’s Ruched Swim Skirt is a favorite amongst both pregnant and non-pregnant women. Guest also loves the brand for its maternity swimwear options for pregnant women. Designed with a flattering front wrap detail and flexible side ruching, the skirt is made of Summersalt’s swim material, so it is fully waterproof and can actually be worn while swimming. As a sarong alternative — which make great gifts for pregnant women — you can style this over your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit for a more full-coverage look both during and after pregnancy.

Summersalt Ruched Swim Skirt $65 Buy Now

Stylest 6-Way Convertible Swim Bra

Best Postpartum Swim Bra

Sizes : Band sizes 32- 42 and cup sizes B-G

Customizable straps can be worn 6 different ways

Can be worn under swimsuit or on its own

Newly-launched swimsuit brand Stylest just debuted its innovative Aqualingerie for Summer 2022, and yes, you do need a waterproof bra in your life. Ideal for postpartum support and nursing, the brand’s 6-Way Convertible Swim Bra can be worn underneath your favorite swimsuit for added chest support or completely on its own as a bikini top. The fully adjustable straps can be styled six different ways (including as a halter, strapless, or criss-cross) for versatile wear and adaptability underneath your existing swim collection. The thin underwire provides extra support (without sacrificing comfort), and the bra features ultra-dry cups with full nipple coverage.

Stylest 6-Way Convertible Swim Bra $98 Buy Now

H&M Mama Padded Cup One-Piece

Best Affordable Maternity One-Piece

Sizes : S-XL

Side gathering for stretch with baby bump

Fully lined with removable cup inserts

If you’re looking for a cute pregnancy bathing suit, Guest says that “H&M and Asos have great and affordable maternity swimwear.” This scalloped one-piece from H&M’s Mama collection is fully lined with removable cup inserts for added structure. Again, the side ruching is ideal for growing bumps, and the wider straps provide extra support. With a medium-coverage bottom and classic cut, this suit can easily be worn well beyond pregnancy too.

H&M Mama Padded Cup One-Piece $35 Buy Now

Asos Maternity High-Waist Ruched Bikini Bottoms

Best Affordable Maternity Bikini

Sizes : 2-16

Adjustable drawstring sides

Another affordable favorite, Asos’ Maternity swim collection has a ton of budget-friendly styles to choose from. These high-waisted maternity swim bottoms are especially beloved for their fully customizable drawstring sides, which allow for a tailored fit throughout your trimesters. The traditional silhouette can be worn above or under your bump, and the back offers moderate (yet slightly cheeky) coverage. Pair it with any bikini or tankini top and you’re good to go — this is another staple piece that can be worn well after pregnancy.

Asos Maternity High-Waist Ruched Bikini Bottoms $16 Buy Now

Pink Blush Maternity One-Piece

Best Adjustable Maternity One-Piece

Sizes : S-XL

Fully adjustable ruched tie side strings

Available in 6 colors

The drawstring ruched side strings make this maternity one-piece swimsuit fully adaptable to any growing body. If you prefer a higher-cut swimsuit, you can tie the sides up tighter to customize the fit. The stretchy ribbed fabric is double-lined for more coverage and optimal comfort. And with removeable padded cups, a built-in bra, and metal buckle clasp in the back, this Pink Blush Maternity suit gives great chest support too. The classic cut allows for versatile styling — just throw on an oversized button down shirt or style a sarong on top and you’ve got an instant look.

Pink Blush Maternity One-Piece $52 Buy Now

Pez D’Or Striped Two-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Best Halter Maternity Bikini

Sizes : S-XL

Bandeau with supportive halter straps

Low-waist to sit under belly with full coverage that’s higher in back

This two-piece maternity bikini offers the simplicity of a bandeau top with the support of a halter neckline. Ultra-chic and easy to style both during and after pregnancy, the striped design is a timeless classic for any vacation wardrobe. Fully lined, the top offers side boning and removable soft cups, while the bottoms have a low-waistband designed to sit under the belly while still offering full coverage in the back.

Pez D’Or Striped Two-Piece Maternity Swimsuit $93 Buy Now

Hunza G Seersucker One-Piece

Best Non-Maternity Maternity Swimsuit

Sizes : One size (fits XS-L)

Ultra-stretchy seersucker fabric

Sustainably made with Net-a-Porter’s Net Sustain program

Available in 4 colors

Again, not every bathing suit you wear while pregnant has to be a “maternity swimsuit.” Allow this best-selling Hunza G One-Piece suit to explain. Made of ultra-supportive and flexible seersucker fabric, this full-coverage maternity swimsuit is easy to pull on and off. in fact, the suit is so stretchy that its “one size” does actually fit body sizes from extra small to large. The simple ‘90s-inspired cut is easy to style before, during, and after pregnancy, making this a piece you’ll wear for years to come. Plus, this iteration made in collaboration with Net-a-Porter’s Sustain program is locally made from a sustainable fabric.

Hunza G Seersucker One-Piece $215 Buy Now

Kimi and Kai Rashguard Swimsuit

Best Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit

Sizes : S-L

Long-sleeve full-length and back coverage

UPF 50+ sun protection

Long-sleeve swimsuits are having a moment — and this rashguard bathing suit is a fun way to tap into that trend, while also giving your body optimal protection. Not only does the UPF 50+ fabric offer safety from the sun, but the suit’s design itself offers full coverage in the sleeves, back, and bottoms. The rashguard can be worn over any bikini top, sports bra, or regular bra, and it comes with matching full-coverage bottoms to complete the look. One reviewer wrote, “Great quality swimsuit I purchased for a babymoon in Hawaii. Kept me warm during windy days and protected from the sun. I layered a coordinating bikini top underneath since the top doesn’t have any reinforcement.” Some reviewers say the bottoms run small, so you might want to size up.

Kimi and Kai Rashguard Swimsuit $68 Buy Now

The Different Types of Pregnancy Bathing Suits

One-Piece: The classic one-piece bathing suit is a tried-and-true maternity swim option. Not only does this style provide additional sun protection for your bump, it also offers more coverage all over. Design details like side ruching, wrap tie fronts, and adjustable straps ensure a one-piece swimsuit can be adaptable for your changing pregnancy body.

Bikini: Quickly rising as the most popular maternity swimsuit style, bikinis offer a ton of adjustability and comfort for growing baby bumps. Two-piece suits can either sit comfortably underneath the belly, or you can opt for a high-waisted style that sits over the belly. Changeable straps and ties make it easy for a two-piece bathing suit to grow with you.

Tankini: For a two-piece maternity swimsuit that has full belly coverage, opt for a tankini. The top covers the entire baby bump, and can either sit away from the body for a breezier look, or fit more snuggly, like a one-piece swimsuit. This has almost as much coverage as a one-piece, but its extra mobility makes it easier to take on and off.

Swim Shorts/Swim Skirt: Maternity swim shorts and skirts are a great option if you’re looking for fuller bottom coverage that you can wear both in and out of the water. They can be layered over bikinis, tankinis, and one-piece suits for extra coverage in the hips, thighs, and bottom. You can also wear them both during pregnancy and postpartum.

Swim Dress: If you’re looking for a swimsuit that doesn’t cling to your body, a swim dress is a looser, less restrictive alternative to the classic one-piece. Offering a fuller skirt, the material lends more airy coverage for a relaxed fit.

Maternity Swimsuit Outfit Ideas

The only rule for maternity swimsuit style? There are no rules. “Enjoy your pregnancy and embrace the beauty of motherhood celebrating the miracle of women’s body. Think of yourself as in the best shape of your life and style your bikini and sarong with full belly exposure,” says Evans.

Guest agrees: there are no longer any rules when it comes to pregnancy swim attire. “Wear whatever makes you feel your best! If you want to cover up head to toe, do it. If you’re inspired by Rihanna and want to bare your bump, absolutely go for it! Just make sure to layer on extra sunscreen as your skin could be more sensitive to the sun during this time.”

Babymoon Maternity Outfits: If you’re spending your babymoon somewhere warm and beachy, be sure to pack a few versatile swim looks that can transition from the beach to the pool to the restaurant at your resort and beyond. Flowy linen beach pants are some of the best maternity pants out there; plus, they’re easy to pair with a one-piece bathing suit or bikini. And don’t forget about the tried-and-true maxi dress, which has been relied on for years as one of the go-to best maternity dresses . Throw on slides and a wide-brim hat for extra sun coverage, and you’ve got a complete vacation-approved look.

Summer Beach Day Maternity Outfits: The key to the perfect maternity coverup for a chill beach day? Easy pieces that can move. Think: An oversized button-down shirt you can throw over a suit, or a sarong you can tie with your bikini to fully show off your bump. A roomy sundress or caftan also makes for a quick piece to throw on if you’re looking to fully cover your suit while going to and from the beach.

Poolside Maternity Outfits: If you’re looking for more coverage, this is where swim skirts, swim dresses, and swim shorts can really shine. Style your favorite swim skirt or shorts over your maternity swimsuit for additional support and coverage you can wear both in and out of the pool. Don’t forget the sunglasses and extra SPF.

Meet the Experts

Leesa Evans is a costume designer and private stylist.

Madison Guest is a Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion stylist.

Lindsay Schwartz is the Chief Product Officer at Hatch.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is a writer, editor, and brand consultant based in New York City. With eight years of experience in the fashion industry, she’s written and edited for publications including Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more.