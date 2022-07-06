The 10 Best Men’s Designer Wallets Worth Investing In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s often the small details that speak the most about one’s personality, and this is especially true when it comes to men’s wallets. The way someone chooses to encase their valuables is often a great indicator of their personal style and, of course, how organized (or disorganized) they are. So when you’re out deciding which is the best designer wallet for men to indulge in next, ask yourself: What are my needs, and what do I want this wallet to say about me?

Practicality: “One should look for convenience first,” says Paris-based fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant Gaultier Desandre Navarre. “What’s the point in carrying around a wallet if it doesn’t make your life easier? And, it’s interesting to point out that one needs a specific wallet depending on where they typically reside: You should pick a wallet that can carry bills easily if you are in the States, while one might need a wallet with a coin pocket if they live in Europe.”

Size: Naysayers may say size doesn’t matter, but when it comes to your wallet, it certainly does. Consider both functionality and comfort when considering the size of your wallet. Are you someone who likes to travel light with a slim style? Or do you need something heftier with lots of compartments to ensure you have everything together? Decipher your preferences, then decide on your pick.

Features: Speaking of compartments, two or three folds may be enough for some people, while others may require styles with multiple hidden folds, coin zippers and a clear ID pocket. In terms of of additional wallet features, some tech-savvy options are even equipped with RFID-blocking technology. (To note, RFID skimming is a form of digital theft where RFID-equipped credit cards can be read and duplicated.)

Style: Just like the best designer bags, Navarre believes the top designer wallets for men have a great attention to detail. “A good wallet to me is a wallet that has a cool design, but most importantly, fabric treatment that makes the labeling more interesting,” he says. “Berluti will have its signature laser pierced details; Saint Laurent has the texture. Others will have grosgrain or even a mix of fabrics, including linen, which to me is more captivating than a simple monogram or print.” A classic black wallet is one of the most popular wallet colors not only for its sleek appearance, but because, according to Feng Shui, it is also said to symbolize wealth and luck in your career. Brown is another popular color for men’s designer wallets as they are extremely versatile and match with nearly every ensemble. For those wanting to opt-in color, orange, such as an Hermes orange, and brown with orange tints have been on the rise.

You’ll look at your trusty accessory nearly every day, so it’s important that it’s something you won’t get tired of (unless you have all the time in the world, odds are you aren’t swapping out your wallet frequently). When shopping, consider wallets that best match your aesthetic and that won’t clash with your daily ‘fits.

Ahead, shop the best designer wallets for men that cater to every need and style.

Bellroy Hide and Seek Wallet for Men

Fabric: Vegetable-tanned leather

Size: 4.5” x 3.25” x .5”

Colors: Java, Rangergreen Charcoal cobalt, black, java

When it comes to Bellroy wallets, you get a lot of bang for your buck. Fine vegetable-tanned leather is both stunning and eco-friendly (Bellroy has a Working Group Silver rating for energy use). But, there’s more: This version, in particular, has a currency pouch, slip pockets and five-card slots while maintaining a slim shape. For those interested in protecting their card info, it can also be purchased with RFID-blocking technology.

Bellroy Hide and Seek Wallet $89 Buy Now

Tom Ford T Strap Leather Men’s Wallet

Fabric and Hardware : Italian genuine leather and golden hardware accent

Size: 4” x 6” x 0.5”

Colors: Black

If you’re looking for a subtle luxury wallet that has just a touch of bling, this designer wallet is sure to keep you happy. For nearly two decades, Tom Ford has specialized in crafting fine leather goods of all sorts. This single fold wallet from the designer’s namesake label is equipped with six card slots and a zipped pocket for your coins or whatever miscellaneous items you might need to carry. For men who want their wallets to feel sleek and luxurious without being too flashy, you’ve certainly found the one.

Tom Ford T Strap Leather Wallet $990 Buy Now

Gucci Ophidia Card Case for Men

Fabric and Hardware: Canvas with brown leather trim and embellished with signature antique-gold GG

Size: 3” x 4.5”

Colors: Beige Green

It’s hard to go wrong with a cardholder from Gucci, as the Maison was founded with fine leather goods being at the forefront. With this small-yet-mighty cardholder, you get all the good stuff: the iconography adored by many, a slim shape and two card slots. With its antique gold logo printed at the front, the cardholder gives off the historical prestige Gucci is loved for. If you’re seeking a compact cardholder and aren’t afraid of showing a little logo, perhaps this one best suits you.

Gucci Ophidia Card Case $280 Buy Now

M-Clip Woodgrain Money Clip for Men

Finish: Stainless Steel

Size: .75” x 2.25”

Colors: Silver

Hate traveling with the extra weight of a heavy wallet but still need a place to put your belongings? This ultra-chic woodgrain money clip is your solution. This silver accessory has a bit of texture, further elevating its design. And, for those who might question if something this slim could effectively hold their bills, have no fear: There’s a slide bar that adds additional grip.

M-Clip Woodgrain Money Clip $120 Buy Now

Loewe Puzzle Leather Wallet for Men

Fabric and Hardware: Smooth calf leather panels made in Spain with leather lining

Size: 3.5” x 4.5” x 1”

Colors Available: Light Caramel with a black interior

Loewe’s styles are made for fashion enthusiasts who aren’t afraid to think outside of the box. The brand is best known for its playful silhouettes (especially its coats) and sometimes cheeky designs (see its elephant-shaped handbags) — and this ethos extends to the brand’s wallets, too. Not only is this option practical, featuring four card slots and two-note compartments, but it’s also simply cool to look at. Its puzzle piece design mirrors that found on the label’s handbags and ultimately adds depth and texture to an otherwise finely made wallet. For those who enjoy all things contemporary, consider this the designer wallet of your choosing.

Loewe Puzzle Leather Wallet $590 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Monogram Embossed Men’s Card Holder

Fabric: Calf Leather

Size: 3.9” x 2.8”

Colors: Black

Founded in 1961, Saint Laurent remains a paradigm of premiere production with rock ‘n’ roll flair. And this multiple-slot cardholder from the brand continues that legacy. It has a sleek crocodile-embossed exterior and elegant gold YSL logo at the corner, so those around know you’re the real deal. Three folds allow space for the most essential cards you’ll need without adding bulk to your pants trousers or jacket pocket.

Saint Laurent Monogram Embossed Card Holder $325 Buy Now

Jacquemus Neck-Strap Logo Calfskin Wallet for Men

Fabric: Calfskin leather with a grained texture

Size: 4.3” x 19.7” x 4.3”

Colors: Khaki Green

If you’re headed on a European vacation this season, a neck-strap men’s designer wallet that matches the tone of your summer escape is a much-needed accessory. Jacquemus’ collections often draw inspiration from the South of France, and this neck-strap wallet by the label is no exception. Not only does it give the wearer a convenient place to stash their goods, but it also adds an extra layer of cool to any ‘fit. Worried that there aren’t any folds inside? Fret not. This makes it easier for the pouch to carry both cards and other accessories such as keys, coins, and the works.

Jacquemus Neck-Strap Logo Calfskin Wallet $290 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Men’s Leather Wallet

Fabric: Leather

Size: 4” x 3.5” x 1”

Colors Available: Black, Dark Red

Many are obsessed with Bottega Veneta’s signature woven leather, and with this bi-fold wallet, it’s certainly easy to see why. Supple Italian leather in dark red gives this wallet a striking appearance. Inside, there’s six card slots, slip pockets and a currency pocket — making this style equal parts gorgeous and practical.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Wallet $550 Buy Now

Comme Des Garcons Zip Round Wallet for Men

Fabric: Calf Leather

Weight and Size: 3.5” x 4.3”

Colors: Black, Brown, Red

Sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication. This CDG round zip wallet isn’t equipped with too much bling, but it’s all about the small details, like soft calfskin leather and elegant gold-tone hardware. Inside, you’ll find three card slots and a coin compartment with space for other things like cash.The style is also durable and spacious, ensuring it gets the job done.

Comme Des Garcons Zip Round Wallet $65 Buy Now

Thom Browne Leather Men’s Card Holder

Fabric: Calf Leather

Size: 3”- 4”

Colors: Medium Blue

It doesn’t get better than Thom Browne’s classic iconography. This time, the signature red, white and blue accent is pressed against a medium blue, gray and yellow background for a color-blocking effect. Three card slots can carry three of your most important cards (a godsend for true minimalists) and that signature golden logo is embossed at the bottom. It’s a go-to wallet option for Thom Browne fanatics or those who want a cardholder with a subtle pop of color.

Thom Browne Leather Card Holder $290 Buy Now

The different types of designer wallets for men

Slim men’s wallets: For minimalists who only need their ID, credit card and train ticket on hand, slim wallets are the way to go. Not only are they lightweight, but slim wallets are also stylish and easier to store in your clothing while you’re out.

Bifold wallets for men: Bifold wallets are typically what come to mind when you think of wallets for men. These fold down the middle, divided into two sides. They’re great for those who are carrying their ID, multiple credit cards and cash.

Trifold men’s wallets: Whether you prefer to have every credit and membership card with you at all times or like to carry lots of cash, trifold wallets work wonderfully as practical accessories. Do keep in mind, though, that trifolds tend to be bulkier and may only fit in deep pant pockets.

Card holders: Card holders are small but mighty, offering both function and style. Although they might not hold a ton (they typically have a max of three slots, if not one single compartment), they do hold what’s important and look good. Their slim build also makes them easy to store.

Wristlets and neck wallets for men: Tourist uniforms always utilized them, but Jacquemus perhaps recently ushered them into fashion. Wristlet and neck wallets perform just as their names suggest: These accessories sit on your wrist like a bulkier bracelet or around your neck like a long necklace so you can keep your essentials easy accessible.

Men’s travel wallets: Travel wallets are one of those things that you never knew you needed until you finally have one. Able to hold many cards, currencies and hotel keys while still being pickpocket proof, travel wallets are an item that surely won’t disappoint.

Money clips: For the ultra-minimalist, money clips are often the best and chicest options. They don’t take up too much space, since they only hold a slim wad of cash and maybe a few cards, and are extremely convenient to use.

How to Store and Care for Luxury Designer Wallets

Once your luxury designer wallet is finally acquired, the next step is making sure that it lasts. Like all things leather, be sure to keep your wallets out of the direct sunlight for long periods of time. If water or excess moisture finds itself on the wallet, be sure to remove it as quickly as possible.

While wallets are surely meant for practical purposes, be wary of how many cards and other things are in them. Put cards and coins in, but don’t stuff. Leather has potential to stretch and overstuffing your wallet can lead to a deformed shape which isn’t so chic!

To keep your leather wallet looking shiny and well kept: consider leather conditioner. Think of it like a treatment that you would use for your hair or skin, except for your new wallet. Conditioners keep your wallets supple. All you have to do is place a small amount on a cloth, apply, let sit for about five minutes, and gently buff it away.

Meet the Author

Isiah Magsino is an experienced art, lifestyle and fashion writer, with expertise in menswear coverage. His work has appeared in American Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, W, and Town and Country.

Meet the Experts

Gaultier Desandre Navarre is a fashion editor, stylist, and creative consultant based in Paris. He has worked with CR Fashion Book China, T Magazine China, GQ Middle East, and L’Officiel Italia and is the founder of French clothing brand Cent Neuf.