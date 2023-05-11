The 10 Best Minimalist Bags That Make Valuable Wardrobe Investments

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the handbags, purses, and clutches out there, selecting a new luxury handbag that will serve as a workhorse in your wardrobe can be a tall order. But the answer is simple: The best minimalist bags are classic and timeless investment pieces that you’ll wear for years to come.

Increasingly, shoppers are shifting away from designer monogrammed pieces and opting for sleek designer handbags in the spirit of the “quiet luxury” trend. We’ve seen minimalist handbags take over the runways recently, including Issey Miyake and Max Mara’s spring 2023 shows, and fall 2023 collections from Loewe, Ferragamo, and Jil Sander. Just last month, Reformation launched a handbag collection featuring bags in solid colors with clean lines.

Available in multiple shapes and sizes, minimalist bags range in forms from bucket bags to women’s work bags and even designer beach bags. Beyond that, minimalist bags are a highly versatile accessory to have on hand. You can pair a minimalist handbag with fashion-forward staples, like a tailored blazer, crisp button-down shirt, and polished women’s loafers. Or dress the simple silhouette down with a cozy sweater and straight-leg jeans. For a fancy occasion, pair your minimalist bag with one of your favorite cocktail dresses and slingback pumps.

With so many bags from minimalist bag brands to choose from, we consulted celebrity stylist Zadrian Smith to lend us expert tips and product picks for the best options on the market. There’s a style out there for you, and our edited list will help you find it.

Top Minimalist Bags of 2023

Acne Studios Mini Shoulder Bag

Best Mini Minimalist Bag

Materials: Leather

Leather Special features: Magnetic closure

Magnetic closure Pros: A foldover flap helps to keep belongings tucked away safely.

A foldover flap helps to keep belongings tucked away safely. Cons: The mini size makes for limited capacity

The mini size makes for limited capacity Retailer availability: Ssense, FarFetch, Saks Fifth Avenue, MatchesFashion, and Acne Studios

Based in Stockholm and founded in 1996, Acne Studios has made a name for itself in the accessible luxury fashion space. Producing both women’s and men’s ready-to-wear fashion, footwear, and accessories, Acne is known for its structured style and innovative silhouettes. This Mini Shoulder Bag is a choice from Smith, who says that “without a doubt” it is his favorite minimalist bag. He adds, “It has an incredible sculptural shape that elevates every outfit.” The knotted straps are a creative fastening for the shoulder strap, furthering Smith’s praise of the shape. While the Acne Studios logo is visible, it’s as mini as the bag itself, keeping it in the realm of minimalism.

Métier Incognito Tote Bag Best Minimalist Tote Bag Materials: Leather and suede

Leather and suede Special features: External pockets

External pockets Pros: This bag is beloved for its lightweight feel.

This bag is beloved for its lightweight feel. Cons: Due to the leather and suede composition, this bag needs delicate care and attention

Due to the leather and suede composition, this bag needs delicate care and attention Retailer Availability: Net-a-Porter and Métier Métier is a luxury leather goods house that handcrafts every single bag in Italy, delivering authenticity and quality that translates in its products. Guided with a mission of purposeful design, each Métier bag is intentionally built. While the company has Italian roots, the brand's flagship location is in London. Holmes is just one of Métier's high-profile fans, preferring the subtle luxury that the accessories exude. The artisans that construct this Incognito Tote Bag ensure that every detail is attended to, lending thoughtful features to the bag. The magnetic-fastening external pockets are unnoticed practicalities, and the juxtaposition of leather and suede lends a mixed media design in this top designer tote bag.

Elleme Dimple Shoulder Bag Best Minimalist Shoulder Bag Materials: Leather

Leather Special features: Zip closure

Zip closure Pros: Sturdy padded strap

Sturdy padded strap Cons: Only one main component

Only one main component Retailer availability: FarFetch and Neiman Marcus French label Elleme derives its name from a word that translates loosely to "she loves," empowering women through uniqueness, finesse, and strength. The lesser known brand has still made an appearance in the mainstream market, with customers including Camila Cabello, Lily Collins, and Camila Morrone. The intuitively designed shoulder bag features a padded shoulder strap and zip closure in gold-tone hardware. It's a simple silhouette with minimal features that does just what you need it to in everyday elegance.

Wandler Lin Hobo Bag

Best Minimalist Hobo Bag

Materials: Leather and suede

Leather and suede Special features: Interior pocket and attached key clip

Interior pocket and attached key clip Pros: Side snap gussets allow the bag to expand and change shapes, which is added versatility

Side snap gussets allow the bag to expand and change shapes, which is added versatility Cons: The strap isn’t adjustable

The strap isn’t adjustable Retailer Availability: Nordstrom

Inspired by a fortune cookie, Wandler’s Lin hobo bag has an expandable component that sets it apart on the market. A wall pocket gives internal separation, and the attached key clip is a welcome addition; and suede lining and a leather exterior create a sophisticated composition in this slouchy bag. Launched in late 2017, the brand has only been around for a few years, but it’s been making waves ever since. After being seen on the Hadid sisters, Priyanka Chopra, and Robbie, it’s a chic, celebrity-approved label.

Wandler Lin Hobo Bag $1100 Buy Now at nordstrom

What to Look for In a Minimalist Bag

To find the best minimalist bag, Smith suggests starting your search by seeking “a bag crafted in one material and color.” Quality is essential, and you also want to choose a bag that aligns with your wardrobe. In order to assess this, keep an eye out for silhouette, features, and sizing.

Silhouette: When you’re investing in a minimalist bag, “you want to focus on the overall shape of the bag,” Smith says, suggesting you choose “simple and clean lines.” The reason for this is that you want to find a bag that you can wear time and time again. “We love a minimalist shoulder bag as the minimalist style makes it easy to pair with different outfits,” Smith adds.

Features: Consider what’s most important to you to have in a bag. Whether you have a pocket preference, like a certain type of closure, or simply want one big compartment, you want to think about what features to prioritize. “Choose a style with minimal visible trims, or one with zips and pockets.” The bag has to suit you and your needs.

Sizing: Think about what you intend to use the bag for. If you want something to carry everyday essentials, you may want a bigger tote. On the other hand, if you want something small for going out at night, a wallet on a chain could be a great alternative to fit cards and keys.

How to Style Minimalist Bags: Minimalist Bag Outfit Ideas

The beauty of a minimalist bag is that it truly can be paired with any outfit, making it a perfect choice for everyday wear,” Smith says. You can either keep with the less-is-more theme or go for something bolder. You can also dress minimalist bags up or down.

A lesser look: Retaining the minimalism motif, Smith prefers to “always pair with a minimal cashmere coat for a fashion-forward elevated look.” Think a clean and crisp white button-down, tailored pants, and simple women’s loafers.

A bold choice: As the bag is a demure choice, you can wear bright patterns that won’t clash with the accessory. A colorful printed work dress with a pair of heeled sandals goes great with sophisticated crossbody bags.

Dress it up: Head to a gala or night on the town with a leather skirt and stilettos and a minimalist bag on your arm. The leather and heels will elevate the entire outfit.

Dress it down: Throw on some baggy jeans and a white t-shirt for a look that is casual, yet put together. Or go for a slip dress with a leather jacket for a model-off-duty effect.

How We Selected the Best Minimalist Bags

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

To select the best minimalist bags, we started by consulting with celebrity stylist Smith for expert tips and product selections. Through a combination of expert commentary, extensive research of the market, customer reviews, and sampling product, we selected the ten best minimalist bags to consider for your wardrobe. Each of the minimalist bags on our list feature high-quality materials, subtle silhouettes, and organizational features.

Meet the Expert

Zadrian Smith is one half of the celebrity styling duo Zadrian + Sarah. Smith is an international fashion director, with years of expertise in accessories that lend to thoughtful commentary on current trends.

Meet the Author

Gaby Keiderling is a freelance writer whose work has been seen in Vogue, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Oprah, Observer, and more. She has a particular aficionado for designer handbags, with a personal collection that dates back over 50 years. To curate this list of the best minimalist handbags, Keiderling spoke to a celebrity stylist, dived deep into “quiet luxury” trend research, and selected minimalist handbags that cater to a variety of style preferences and purposes.