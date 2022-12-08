The 20 Best Overnight Bags for Weekend Getaways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

At the end of a trip, there’s that moment where you start to wonder if you ever actually fit all of your clothes and designer shoes inside such a small bag. You’re rolling, folding, and stuffing, hoping to squeeze everything semi-neatly back in. At such a moment, you understand the power of a smartly-designed piece of travel luggage like an overnight bag. The best weekender bags are sizable enough for a short trip, but still easy enough to carry on a plane or stuff into the back of a small car. “An overnight or weekend bag is the workhorse of any frequent traveler and should function as your home-on-the-go during a short trip,” says Andy Kratz, co-founder, and CEO of travel accessory brand Paravel.

Larger bags — that can be used as overnight bags — have also had a recent moment in the trend cycle, with It labels like Bottega Veneta and Chanel offering up oversize options of their classic designer bags that can handle anything from groceries to a few days worth of clothes. Celebs like Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner have also embraced the trend, dressing up for a day out armed with a bag that can hold whatever they might need, even for an overnight getaway. What’s particularly appealing about cute weekender bags is that they come in a range of practical silhouettes, so you can pick whatever best suits your upcoming getaway. A duffel shape is easy to stow or throw over your shoulder, while a tote shape is more typical for a short trip or as an oversized day bag. If you want to be a particularly thorough packer, try a small suitcase that can fit everything you need.

Ahead, find the best overnight bags, along with helpful shopping tips from an expert to find the perfect weekender bag for all your needs.

Top Overnight and Weekender Bags 2022

WWD Designer Overnight Bag Inspiration: Model Tony Spinelli traveling with Halston for Hartmann’s ultrasuede luggage collection. (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

KARRESLY Travel Duffel Bag

Best Affordable Overnight Bag

Material: Water resistant nylon

Water resistant nylon Color: Black, Dark pink, green, and 5 more

Black, Dark pink, green, and 5 more Size: 11.42 x 20.07 x 7.09

Try this practical tote if you’re looking for an overnight bag that will come in handy for the gym or work. It’s made with a water-resistant nylon fabric and is great for handling inclement weather or holding sweaty gym clothes. The practical design and range of bold colors make it easy to spot, so you won’t have to worry about losing it. At only $20, this bag is the best affordable weekender bag.

What reviewers say: “Easy to use, light but durable. Perfect as a carryon for a flight.”

KARRESLY Travel Duffel Bag $29.99

Bluboon Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag Shoe Pocket

Best Weekender Bag on Amazon

Material: Water-resistance polyester

Water-resistance polyester Color: Black, Grey, Marble, Stripe, and 7 others

Black, Grey, Marble, Stripe, and 7 others Size: 21 x 12 x 10

When you want a bag that will help keep your belongings organized, reach for this structured style from Bluboon. It has several handy compartments for holding everything from your tech cords to storing your shoes in a separate pocket. The top two-way zipper closure makes it easy to access your items and means you won’t have to fuss when packing in a rush. If you value function over style, then you’ll find this bag is go-to for your travel days.

What reviewers say: “The material is very good, good quality zippers and plenty of room and pockets for everything!”

Bluboon Weekender Overnight Duffel Bag Shoe Pocket $39.99

Chanel Pre-Loved Black Nylon Travel Line Tote

Best Vintage Overnight Bag

Material: Nylon and leather

Nylon and leather Color: Black

Black Size: 16.25 x 10 x 7.5

16.25 x 10 x 7.5 Notes: pre-loved vintage style

Consider yourself a light packer? Then Chanel’s vintage tote bag may be just the thing for you. The bag is designed with long leather handles so you can easily rest them over your shoulder. The top is a zipper closure so you don’t have to stress about any of your clothes spilling out while you’re rushing to make your train. Chanel’s iconic leather purses and bags have been beloved statement pieces for decades, but this piece has a specifically ‘00s bent to it. The subtle Chanel logo is understated and doesn’t feel too flashy, and the fact that its a pre-loved bag from What Goes Around Comes Around means that you’re also helping the environment with your purchase.

Chanel Pre-Loved Black Nylon Travel Line Tote $1320

Chanel Pre-Loved Black Nylon Travel Line Tote $595 $565

Madewell Overnight Bag

Best Leather Overnight Bag

Material: Leather

Leather Color: English Saddle, True Black

English Saddle, True Black Size: 18” x 13” x 7”

Beloved denim label Madewell is also known for its practical leather accessories. This overnight tote is just the right size for taking with you for a night or two out of town. The leather design is narrower at the bottom and wider at the top, making it easy to find all of your small goodies that may fall to the bottom. The small handles are paired with a leather shoulder strap that allows you to walk comfortably without risking your arms getting tired. The two colorways, a tan leather and classic black, are both timeless options that you’ll want to hold onto forever.

Madewell Overnight Bag $268

Baboon To The Moon Small Convertible Backpack

Best Convertible Overnight Bag

Material: OM Stardust ballistic shell material

OM Stardust ballistic shell material Color: Red, Black

Red, Black Size: 10.5” x 20.5” x 12.5”

Don’t overlook the value of a multifunctional bag like this smart travel bag from Baboon to the Moon. You can wear it with either a shoulder strap or backpack straps so you can adjust to your needs as you’re on the go. The style is made with the brand’s waterproof ballistic fabric, designed to resist rips and tears, so even if you throw it around a bit, you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged. The exterior zip pocket and interior mesh pockets make for easy storage for small items and your most-used accessories.

What reviewers say: “I love this bag. We use it for everything not just outdoor outings.”

Baboon To The Moon Small Convertible Backpack $189

Rains Mountaineer Duffle Bag

Best Weather-Resistant Overnight Bag

Material: polyester, polyurethane

polyester, polyurethane Color: Wood

Wood Size: 9 x 21 x 12

Rains is best known for its practical raincoats, so you can expect that its take on the weekender bag is equally durable in inclement weather. Made of polyester and polyurethane, the duffle can hold all of your clothes, accessories, and any additional gear you may be taking along with you. Consider this style if you enjoy taking trips to the great outdoors because it can survive a little mud, mist, and dirt. The main compartment is wide and accessible from a zip-top closure. In addition to top handles, the bag also comes with a removable crossbody strap for easy carrying.

Rains Mountaineer Duffle Bag $140

MZ Wallace Nik Bag

Best Overnight Bag for Work

Size: 17” x 14” x 6.5”

17” x 14” x 6.5” Color: Black

Black Material: Nylon with leather trim

Since it was first founded in 2000, MZ Wallace has focused on making easy and elegant bags for travel. Sienna Miller and Blake Lively have both been spotted carrying designs from the label. This quilted nylon duffle bag would be an easy style to bring along to work without it being conspicuous or bulky. The bag is also made with nine practical pockets for separating out your socks, underwear, and toiletries. The bottom has protective feet attached so that the bottom material is protected and the bag can be set down without worrying about it getting scuffed or scratched. Throw a few nights worth of pieces inside, and head out of town sans worry.

What reviewers say: “The luggage sleeve, side pockets for water bottle, and zipper front pockets for passport and hand sanitizer make this a terrific travel bag. Inside is roomy so plenty of space to stash extra purchases and a raincoat or sweater.”

MZ Wallace Nik Bag $315

MZ Wallace Nik Bag $315

Varley Montlake Weekender Bag

Best Duffle Bag for Overnight

Material: Nylon

Nylon Color: Black

Black Size: 39cm x 43cm x 17cm

Athleisure label Varley, beloved by celebrities like Hillary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio, is known for its comfy leggings and tops. For its take on a practical carry-all bag, the brand opted for a simple black nylon fabrication. The slouchy shape has both top handles and a shoulder strap that allow for easy transport whether you prefer to use it for the gym or a quick weekend away. The top closure has a zipper to keep all of your things tucked away without the risk of them falling out. If you’re planning to take the bag somewhere crowded, consider tying a colorful scarf around the straps to help it stand out.

Varley Montlake Weekender Bag $209

The Row Margaux Bag

Best Designer Overnight Bag

Material: Canvas, leather

Canvas, leather Color: Sand

Sand Size: 9.8 x 12.6 x 7.3

If you prefer a luxurious weekender bag, consider this oversized bag from fashion-insider favorite The Row. The label, which was founded by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen focuses on quietly luxurious pieces without obvious branding or logos. The Margaux bag is designed to appear as if it’s inside out, with pockets and canvas material on the exterior. The slouchy shape and cinched buckles on either side offer a relaxed feel while the oversized silhouette makes it great for fitting in all the necessary pieces for a night away. If you’re going out of town on a work trip or planning a night away with a partner or a friend, this bag will hold everything while still offering impressive style.

The Row Margaux Bag $3800

Paravel Main Line Duffle Bag

Best Canvas Overnight Bag

Material: Canvas, vegan leather

Canvas, vegan leather Size: 10.2 x 10.2 x 29.9

10.2 x 10.2 x 29.9 Color: Tan

A classic rounded duffel is a favorite choice for travel as it’s easy to squeeze its bag shape into overhead bins or a packed trunk. This canvas style from Paravel will quickly become your go-to. The brand specializes in travel bags, so you can know that every detail is created with practical travel in mind. The vegan leather straps and top zipper are both elegant and easy to use. The brand’s practical styles have been carried by Kay Perry and Mandy Moore, and the label was co-founded by Indré Rockefeller. If you’re taking a trip from the city to somewhere quaint like a cabin or farm, this style fits the bill.

Paravel Main Line Duffle Bag $285

Paravel Main Line Duffle Bag $285

Paravel Main Line Duffle Bag $285

Everlane Renew Transit Weekender

Best All Around Weekender Bag

Material: 100% recycled polyester

100% recycled polyester Color: Warm quartz, Warm charcoal, Black, Nutria, Ocean cavern

Warm quartz, Warm charcoal, Black, Nutria, Ocean cavern Size: 14.2″ x 7.3″ x 19.5″

14.2″ x 7.3″ x 19.5″ Notes: Made of 100% recycled polyester

If you need a sturdy travel bag that can handle daily use, you’ll want to consider this practical design from direct-to-consumer label Everlane. The brand has built its reputation on great basics without a steep markup, so at under $200, you can average out a low cost per wear if you plan to make good use of this style. The brand also prioritizes sustainable practices and this bag is made of 100% recycled polyester. It’s designed to include storage for a water bottle and has a built-in laptop sleeve too, a must if you’re planning to tote the bag to work.

What reviewers say: “Very comfortable to carry. I was concerned about the weight when I overfilled it but it’s really sturdy and well built.”

Everlane Renew Transit Weekender $95 $71

Cuyana Triple Zipper Overnight Bag

Best Work-to-Weekend Overnight Bag

Material: Cotton canvas and leather

Cotton canvas and leather Color: Sand, chestnut

Sand, chestnut Size: 13 in. x 15.5 in. x 5.75 in.

13 in. x 15.5 in. x 5.75 in. Notes: GOTS and LWG certified

Cuyana has set itself apart as a minimal brand that’s focused on both elegance and quality. Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba have sported the brand’s elegant carryalls in the past, so with this weekender on your shoulder, you’ll be in good company. The sturdy cotton canvas and Italian leather trim are an elegant combination that are also sourced responsibly so you can feel good about your purchase. The tall silhouette of the bag is practical for stacking all of your favorite pieces inside. There’s even a pocket designed specifically to keep your laptop safe in transit.

Cuyana Triple Zipper Overnight Bag $298

LL Bean Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag

Best Rolling Duffle Bag

Material: Nylon

Nylon Color: Saffron, Black, Crisp Lapis, Fair Aqua, and 5 more

Saffron, Black, Crisp Lapis, Fair Aqua, and 5 more Size: 13” 30” x 15”

13” 30” x 15” Notes: Monogrammable

One day, the time will come when you’re not interested in throwing a bag over your shoulder; instead, you’ll want an overnight bag with wheels. That’s the time to buy yourself one of LL Bean’s rolling duffle bags. The bag is small enough that it doesn’t feel like you’re traveling on a short trip with a huge, bulky suitcase. But, you’ll be happy to not have to carry multiple pairs of shoes on the go. As a fun (and handy) bonus, you can also monogram your duffle for yourself or a woman on your holiday list. The durable duffle material will still be able to handle tough trips, so don’t fret too much about where you’re headed if this is the bag you’re taking along.

What reviewers say: “I use these duffels for samples ( shoes!!) they have more flights than most of us ! Very durable.”

LL Bean Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag $139

Gucci Printed Suitcase

Best Gucci Overnight Duffle Bag

Material: Canvas and leather

Canvas and leather Color: Brown

Brown Size: 6.7 x 16.9 x 15.7

6.7 x 16.9 x 15.7 Notes: Printed based on 1930s archive fabric

Sometimes you just want to make a statement when you’re on the go. This monogrammed Gucci bag will do just that. The iconic Italian brand’s signature double-G logo is easy to spot from yards away. The bag also features the brand’s green and red striping, so there’s no mistaking it. The small size is perfect for short trips when you plan to keep your suitcase close, Plus, having the bag on wheels means that you can also carry a matching Gucci shoulder bag with ease. The suitcase’s two compartments make it easy to separate out different items based on needs so you can grab travel documents or chargers without having to open up your whole bag.

Gucci Printed Suitcase $3450

Gucci Printed Suitcase $3450

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall

Best Neoprene Overnight Bag

Material: Neoprene

Neoprene Color: Onyx, Dark Moss, Dune, Storm, and 5 others

Onyx, Dark Moss, Dune, Storm, and 5 others Size: 20.5” x 10” x 10.5”

You may not think about comfort when shopping for a bag, but the soft neoprene skin of Dagne Dover’s carryall could almost double as a pillow. Plus, you can count on it to act as padding and protect whatever may be inside. The style comes in six signature colors but also has seasonal options to consider if you’re one who prefers a bold bag over something more subtle. The design is functional and thoughtful, with an extra wide zip top to allow for easily sifting through your things within. A padded shoulder strap and top handles also make it easy to grab it and go.

What reviewers say: “This bag is perfect for bringing clothes and toiletries to a friend’s house for a night, a gym bag, and even easy traveling with a carry on!”

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall $125

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel

Best Outdoors Overnight Bag

Material: 900-denier post consumer recycled ripstop polyester

900-denier post consumer recycled ripstop polyester Color: Lichen, Black, Cabin gold, Classic navy, and 4 others.

Lichen, Black, Cabin gold, Classic navy, and 4 others. Size: 21 x 13.7 x 10.6

21 x 13.7 x 10.6 Notes: Made with recycled polyester

If you’re into spending the weekends outdoors or simply need a bag that can handle the elements, you’ll want to consider this option from outdoor brand Patagonia. It’s a convertible style thanks to both top handle and backpack straps, and it has a comprehensive build to ensure you can pack it all. Recycled ripstop fabric is designed to help keep water at bay and to hold up to heavy duty travel. The bag is also foldable, so when you’re done with it it can be stuffed into its own pocket and stashed away.

What reviewers say: “Great size for a weekend bag, or even a weeklong trip. It fits way more than I expected and I appreciate the backpack straps.”

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel $159

Longchamp Expandable Travel Bag

Best Expandable Overnight Bag

Material: Nylon

Nylon Color: Navy

Navy Size: 17.75 x 20.5 x 9

If you’re bringing a tote bag somewhere empty with the hopes to fill it up once you arrive, then this expandable style from Longchamp is an easy choice. It can fold down into a smaller size and expand as needed — how’s that for versatility? The silhouette is a riff on the brand’s iconic tote which has been carried by Kate Middleton and J.LO. The water-resistant nylon fabric will hold up to spills or stains so you can travel without stress of getting it a bit dirty either.

What reviewers say: “I travel overseas on a monthly basis and this expandable Le Pliage bag is always with me. I typically don’t check my luggage and my Le Pliage bag accommodates my purse and my laptop and files, with room for a bottle of water and some snacks.”

Longchamp Expandable Travel Bag $265

Longchamp Expandable Travel Bag $365

Monos Metro Weekender

Best Vegan Overnight Bag

Material: Nylon or Vegan leather

Nylon or Vegan leather Color: Oxford blue, Black, Green, Dover gray, and 3 others

Oxford blue, Black, Green, Dover gray, and 3 others Size: 19.25″ × 10.25″ × 14.75″

When investing in a bag for travel, you want something that is versatile enough to handle multiple functions and occasions. This weekender bag can be paired alongside a larger suitcase, or it can stand alone. The nylon and vegan leather styles are tall and square, sit upright and are made with multiple interior pockets to hold all of your travel necessities. A lower storage area is made specifically to house shoes or or anything wet from the rest of your items. Traveling can be stressful, but the thoughtfulness built into this bag will make things easier.

Monos Metro Weekender $250

Lululemon City Duffel

Best Packable Overnight Bag

Material: Nylon

Nylon Color: Grey sage, Black

Grey sage, Black Size: 8.1″ x 9.3″ x 11.6″

Lululemon is a brand beloved for its yoga gear and comfy athleisure styles, and this bag follows the brand’s practical but easy functionality. This gym bag is just the right size for an overnight — fitting an outfit or two. The separate lower compartment is designed to house your shoes or wet gym gear. Internal pockets are also added to hold all of your small pieces, be it jewelry or tech. It’s not a fancy bag, but it still looks nice enough to carry along to work or a luxury weekend getaway.

What reviewers say: “Love separate compartment for shoes, durable zipper. Perfect gym bag size for me, probably will get another one for light travel/ carry-on”

Lululemon City Duffel $168

J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote

Best Large Overnight Bag

Material: Leather

Leather Size: 15 x 18.75 x 8

15 x 18.75 x 8 Color: Rich Oak

Rich Oak Notes: Monogrammable

If you like the durability and heft of a leather bag, then this personalized overnight bag from J.Crew will be a go-to. The zip-top design is made to store all of your getaway items, clothing, toiletries, and shoes included. The size is a bit larger than an everyday tote, so it’s perfect for trips that last a few days, like a long summer getaway to Montauk. The crossbody strap is adjustable and removable, so you can carry it whichever way is more comfortable for you — across the body or on the shoulder..

What reviewers say: “I initially hesitated to purchase this bag because of the price, however, I do not regret it! It’s the perfect size for two pairs of jeans, several tops, a dress, pjs, toiletries and even an extra pair of shoes, with room to spare.”

J.Crew Weekender Montauk Tote $348

What To Look for in the Best Overnight Bags for Weekend Trips

Material: When picking out a material that best suits you, look for a fabric with great durability. “Our Weekender bags and Cabana totes feature our signature spill-proof and stain-repellent lightweight Ecocraft Canvas on the exterior,” says Krantz. He also suggests looking for a Nylon interior that is durable and easy to clean. Nylon exteriors are also a popular choice for overnight bags. A leather overnight bag is a great choice if you’re looking for something you can carry to the office or when you’d like your weekend to double as a daytime carryall.

Size: When considering the size of the bag that best suits you, make sure it’s something that you can easily stow for your intended travel method. You also want to ensure that it’s not so big that you’ll be wrestling with a heavy bag or feeling the pain of it tugging on your shoulder for a long time. Consider ways to streamline your packing, and based on the number of days you’ll be on the go, choose a bag accordingly.

Design: While there are designer bag options like a Louis Vuitton overnight bag or a big Celine tote, for occasions when you are traveling by multiple means of transport, consider something more focused on durability and ease of use. A zip-top design makes for easy access while also ensuring nothing will spill out. Similarly, an overnight tote that is wider at the top and smaller at the bottom makes it easier to reach for small items that may sink while you’re on the go.

Meet The Expert Andy Krantz is the co-founder and CEO of Paravel, which launched in 2016. In 2022 the brand was named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies.

Meet The Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years, writing and product testing for publications The Zoe Report, Vogue, and Harper’ Bazaar. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion trends, Madden frequently travels for both work and pleasure with her trusty weekenders and overnight bags.