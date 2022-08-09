The 15 Best Packing Cubes for Travel That You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

With the TSA reporting the volume of travels on par to pre-pandemic times, it’s no surprise that the influx of travelers has hit airlines and airports hard. Between delays and canceled flights across the board, along with reports of lost or mishandled baggage from customers, flying has once again become a sore spot for many people. Often, the headache comes from even before setting foot in the airport and it all starts with packing—more specifically, the lack of organization or strategy. Packing cubes are truly the unsung heroes of travel: They keep your clothes neat, tidy and organized, so you don’t have to go rummaging through your suitcase, disrupting all other items in your search.

But even worse, excited vacation goers can arrive at their destination, only to discover their checked luggage is lost in transit. “The fear of your luggage getting lost is real, especially right now.” says Lisa Jacobs of Imagine It Done, a New York-based organizational company. “No matter where I am going, I will always have these items in my carry-on — important medication, jewelry, handbags, relevant electronics and chargers, a set of clothing and sleepwear, and simple toiletries, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, moisturizer and key skincare or makeup essentials that are travel-size friendly.”

Michaela and Zoe Katz from New York-based lifestyle organization company, Twice as Organized, agree. “We always recommend packing an extra change of clothes and essentials in your carry on. You can always purchase hygienic products such as toothbrushes and deodorant at a local pharmacy, but having an extra change of clothes is always ideal.”

Studies have also shown that 1 in 5 people often forget to pack critically. “One of the biggest concerns brought to us about packing for vacation is not having enough room in your luggage for all the items you want to pack,” says Michaela and Zoe Katz. Think this might be you? If so, you may want to consider packing cubes to limit your luggage and make the most out of your next vacation.

Top Packing Cubes for Travel 2022

What Are Packing Cubes?

Packing cubes are the easiest way to ensure you’re packing everything you want and need to unwind on vacation. Often sold in a variety of prints and size combinations, packing cubes easily eliminate a messy suitcase into something organized. Think of them as a way to spark joy for your suitcase.

“Everyone will benefit from using packing cubes when traveling, but families benefit the most,” says Jacobs. “Especially if luggage is being shared, you will, without stress, be able to distinguish whose items belong to whom when you get to your destination.”

Ahead, you’ll find the best packing cubes for travel.

Alameda Compression Packing Cube Set

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : four

: four Pros : Compression technology

: Compression technology Cons : Set of three cubes and one laundry bag

: Set of three cubes and one laundry bag Special features: Water resistant fabric and premiere webbing for easy gripping

Alameda’s Compression Packing Cube set is ideal for the overpacker who has limited space. Made in a smooth, tear-resistant, slightly translucent fabric, the compression cubes have a flexible double zipper allowing for easy compression. They’re great for short trips that may require a few easy outfit changes and they come with a laundry bag, so you can travel without the fear of mixing dirty pieces with clean ones.

What Reviewers Say: “I just bought my second set of these compression cubes. They are awesome. I am amazed at how much stuff I can carry neatly using these. Very easy to load up and zip and I can get them quite full/tight with no signs of seams splitting, zipper breaking etc. Super lightweight too! The ripstop fabric does not hold onto dust or lint and is washable. Nothing but good to say about these.”

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes

Materials : Nylon and mesh

: Nylon and mesh Number of pieces in the set : eight

: eight Pros : A variety of eight bags for different usage keeps essentials in the appropriate places, ensuring a seamless pack

: A variety of eight bags for different usage keeps essentials in the appropriate places, ensuring a seamless pack Cons : Only three distinctly sized packing cubes allow for space for clothing, not optimal for those looking for more cubes

: Only three distinctly sized packing cubes allow for space for clothing, not optimal for those looking for more cubes Special features: Super lightweight nylon and mesh fabric keep clothing protected from odors, wrinkles, and stains. Waterproof nylon keep any spills from damaging your clothing and double zippers allow for heavy duty packing.

This set, recommended by Michaela and Zoe Katz, has been voted a #1 bestseller on Amazon. “We love packing cubes and our favorite sets are ones that come with multiple sizes,” they say. The Bagail set of eight cubes offers a range of different pieces for the traveler who craves variety. With specific bags for cosmetics, underwear, laundry and shoes, to name a few, the Bagail set allows the user to mix and match depending on their needs. Additionally, as the bags are fully collapsible, they store easily when not in use.

What Reviewers Say: “These bags are very well made. I love that some have the mesh tops so you can see what is inside. That is very helpful when packing for multiple family members. The solid ones are perfect for more personal items. I never thought I’d be one to use packing cubes, but now I can’t see myself packing any other way! You can fit so much in them and it really does help to keep the suitcase organized. They are also perfect for short, overnight stays.”

Veken 6 Set of Packing Cubes

Materials : Polyester, nylon, ethylene vinyl acetate

: Polyester, nylon, ethylene vinyl acetate Number of pieces in the set : six

: six Pros : 26% thicker and waterproof, with four distinctive pouches for clothing and two pouches for shoes and laundry

: 26% thicker and waterproof, with four distinctive pouches for clothing and two pouches for shoes and laundry Cons : No pouch specifically for toiletries or cosmetics

: No pouch specifically for toiletries or cosmetics Special features: Made with environmentally friendly materials that are sturdy and recyclable

If you’re looking for a set of packing cubes that will allow you to pack more clothing than cosmetics and toiletries, this set is fab for that. With four packing cubes in sizes ranging from extra small to large, each part of your wardrobe will have a place. It also boasts separate bags for laundry, bras, underwear, and shoes. This set is truly for the person who’s got a lot of outfits planned and wants to think smarter about packing effectively.

What Reviewers Say: “These little things are the bomb! I would highly recommend using packing cubes. I always thought they might be just an extra thing to deal with, but let me tell you they helped me so much on my recent trip to Scotland. We were gone for 14 days and had a limited amount of luggage that we could take. In addition we were staying at different places and traveling throughout the country. Separating your items into these little cubes really made me feel like I got more packed into my bag. Who knew something so simple could make such a difference!”

Dimj Compression and Foldable Lightweight Organizer

Materials : Nylon and polyester

: Nylon and polyester Number of pieces in the set : eight

: eight Pros : Large compression and foldable organizer allows for more items to be stored

: Large compression and foldable organizer allows for more items to be stored Cons : The larger sizes don’t offer themselves for quick weekend getaways

: The larger sizes don’t offer themselves for quick weekend getaways Special features: Unique and large cosmetic bag is ideal for someone who wants to bring full-sized bottles with them

With a large cosmetic bag that can fit 10 to 12 full size bottles and a softly padded electronics case to safely and securely store all your tech and cords, this set may be even better for those constantly in competitions, whether they be for dance or sports. “Most of the sets we look for are versatile in sizing, durable, and high performance,” say Michaela and Zoe Katz. With a medium sized cube that can easily fit five different outfits, a dedicated shoe bag that can fit three to four pairs, and a small laundry bag, this set definitely offers the most space.

What Reviewers Say: “Sounds weird but having these makes more room in your suitcase! I hate waiting in long lines to check in my suitcase before a flight. So using these for a carry on comes in handy! I’m able to pack up at least almost 10 days worth of clothes as well as toiletries for a trip! Great idea!”

OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes

Materials : Nylon and mesh

: Nylon and mesh Number of pieces in the set : six

: six Pros : Cubes dominate this set over a cosmetics and electronics case

: Cubes dominate this set over a cosmetics and electronics case Cons : No dedicated cube for cosmetics or footwear

: No dedicated cube for cosmetics or footwear Special features: Breathable mesh, double stitching for reinforced strength and a handle on each cube

If you’re looking for a set that prioritizes cubes specifically for clothing organization, this OlarHike set may be perfect for you. With different sizes, you have the option to mix and match depending on how large your suitcase it. If it’s an overnight bag, you can use the smaller cubes, but if you’re checking a bag, you can use all of them. They’re also dust and water resistant, making them easy to clean, and ensuring any accidental spills will be kept at bay.

What Reviewers Say: “I buy this for organizing my closet, putting my clothes in my luggage. These cubes fit nicely in my luggage, the size of the cubes are great, each for different types of clothes. The fabric is pretty solid, once you get this product you will notice this, so far I washed the product once, and the fabric stays the same. One additional thing was interesting is that, you may use it as a closet organizer, which stays nicely on the rack. I think it is pretty much worth it because now you don’t have to buy extra closet storage boxes.”

Dimj Packing Cubes for Travel

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : eight

: eight Pros : A hanging toiletries pouch can easily hang on a door knob or towel rack

: A hanging toiletries pouch can easily hang on a door knob or towel rack Cons : Three of the pouches are specifically for shoes, electronics and cosmetics, leaving you with five for clothing-specific needs

: Three of the pouches are specifically for shoes, electronics and cosmetics, leaving you with five for clothing-specific needs Special features: Water resistant, non-rip nylon

In a set that has many features of other cubes sets, the standout of this set is the hanging toiletries pouch that will easily move from your suitcase to the bathroom without disrupting or rearranging anything in the process. With specific pouches for everything from makeup and toothbrushes to electronics and shoes, everything will have a dedicated space and place, making packing a breeze.

What Reviewers Say: “I really recommend these packing cubes. I have bought other brand in the past but they do not even come close to these in terms of quality. The different sizes are perfect because I put all my shirts in 1 pants in another dresses and also underwear have their own cubes as well, and everything stays well organized and does not get wrinkled. The material is durable and the color is beautiful. Highly recommend for traveling.”

Itzy Ritzy Set of 3 Packing Cubes

Materials : Mesh top, nylon

: Mesh top, nylon Number of pieces in the set : three

: three Pros : Smaller sized pouches easily fit items for children

: Smaller sized pouches easily fit items for children Cons : Smaller set, more ideal for day-to-day use over travel

: Smaller set, more ideal for day-to-day use over travel Special features: Machine washable and easy to wipe down

A solid option for those with infants and small children, the Itzy Ritzy set of three packing set can help parents who want to keep their children’s pieces a bit more organized, from playdates to visits to Grandma. This three piece set can easily fit in a backpack or diaper bag and is completely machine washable when accidents happen.

What Reviewers Say: “I’m a huge Itzy Ritzy fan. I have tons of bags and baby accessories. I’ve seen these for months and never ordered as I think they looked to small. I was sick of my diaper bag always being a mess so I put these on my Xmas list. So happy I did. Definitely not too small and now everything is organized and I can get to things I need without digging all over the place. I am ordering more for when we go out of town and I can separate my children’s things into different packing cubes. The designs are an added bonus.”

Dot & Dot Packing Cubes

Materials : Nylon and mesh

: Nylon and mesh Number of pieces in the set : five

: five Pros : Lightweight and perfect for the overpacker

: Lightweight and perfect for the overpacker Cons : Hand wash only, not recommended for washing machine

: Hand wash only, not recommended for washing machine Special features: Ideal for duffels and overnight bags

For those looking specifically for just packing cubes in a one-size-fits-all format, this Dot & Dot set of five offers uniform structure so you can fill it exactly the way you need to. Fashioned out of a nylon and mesh combination, these are perfect for the overpacker who doesn’t want packing cubes to weigh down their suitcase more than necessary. With their lightweight fabric, they’re also easy to toss into a duffel or weekender for quick jaunts.

What Reviewers Say: “These are perfect! I ordered the small, medium, and large sizes so that I’d have a range to work with, and so my partner can use some as well. So far I’ve only received the small and large (medium is on the way) and they’re great! What I love about these is that they’re super lightweight, unlike other packing cubes I’ve tried. This is a must for me since I tend to over pack/pack close to the weight limit for checked luggage.”

Ebags Classic Slim Packing Cubes

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : three

: three Pros : Slimmer packing cubes are ideal for packing lighter layers, such as underwear, shirts and socks

: Slimmer packing cubes are ideal for packing lighter layers, such as underwear, shirts and socks Cons : Consider these for lighter packing and lighter layers as opposed to using for bulkier needs

: Consider these for lighter packing and lighter layers as opposed to using for bulkier needs Special features: Grab handles, a lightweight nylon and fully finished interior seams to reinforce heavy-duty packing

Ideal for usage when lighter layers reign supreme and you’re not packing too many layers, reach for these slim packing cubes, which are great for summer trips. If you’re looking for cubes that fit more of your everyday pieces or as an expansion of a set you already have, their slimmed down design allows more cubes to fit comfortably in your suitcase.

What Reviewers Say: “I purchased these along with the large set of cubes for a two-week trip to Italy. We would be traveling to four destinations in the country. Therefore the need to pack and unpack needed to be easy and efficient. These cubes did the trick! I was able to pack all my pants in one large cube, my tops in another large cube (purchased separately). My personal garments, shoes, belts, etc were packed in these smaller cubes. It was so easy once we got to each hotel to just pull out each cube and place them in a drawer. My clothes stayed neatly folded too! I highly recommend and will never travel without them again!!!”

JJ Power Travel Packing Cubes

Materials : Polyester

: Polyester Number of pieces in the set : six

: six Pros : Spacious cubes allow for more spacious packing

: Spacious cubes allow for more spacious packing Cons : No laundry bag or dedicated toiletries bag

: No laundry bag or dedicated toiletries bag Special features: Hidden pockets throughout allow for packing up odds and ends

“We feel the biggest mistake with packing cubes is when they are being underutilized,” say Michaela and Zoe Katz. With six spacious cubes in a variety of sizes, this set can be mixed and matched depending on the needs of the user. Whether you need larger ones for bulkier pieces, or a smaller set for lighter clothing, this set caters to all types of clothes. This set is also stackable, so it can be stored in closets or drawers when space is limited. Hidden pockets in the shoe cube allow for an extra set of flip flops or slippers to be added in alongside sneakers and booties.

What Reviewers Say: “These are amazing!! I fit ALL my outfits for a seven day cruise into ONE large cube. I had at least six tops, one pants, four capris and shorts. These worked PERFECT in the tight cabin space. There were no drawers, just closets. It kept everything perfectly organized and accessible. So happy with this purchase! Zippers worked perfectly the entire time. Not sure how I traveled without these before! Highly recommended!”

TravelWise Luggage Packing Organization Cubes

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : five

: five Pros : Essential five cube set comes with two medium, two large and one small cube

: Essential five cube set comes with two medium, two large and one small cube Cons : No dedicated shoe or laundry bag

: No dedicated shoe or laundry bag Special features: Two way, two zipper options allow for ease while packing

With two medium, two large and one small cube, these TravelWise storage options are all about versatility. Extremely lightweight, but also durable, these come in a variety of colors and design patterns to add flare to your suitcase’s interior. With a small cube that’s perfect for socks and underwear, plus larger cubes for everything else, these are best packing cubes for those who want options and more cubes than special pouches.

What Reviewers Say: “I found these TravelWise packing cubes a few weeks back when my family was preparing to fly to Palm Springs, CA for vacation. I was skeptical, so I just ordered my own set for that trip. I compared several other packing cubes based on price, amount and variety of sizes included and colors. I chose TravelWise because you get five bags of differing size, and I liked the purple option! I was absolutely shocked when my suitcase was neat and easy to pack!! I rolled everything into each cube and neatly packed it into my suitcase. The best part was how organized I stayed during the trip. Usually my suitcase ends up a disaster and I have to essentially re-pack the night before we head home. This time, I didn’t!!”

Cipway Compression Travel Organizer

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : three

: three Pros : Compression cubes allow for optimal packing

: Compression cubes allow for optimal packing Cons : Fewer compression cubes may be optimal for lighter packers

: Fewer compression cubes may be optimal for lighter packers Special features: Compression packs allow for more suitcase space

Lightweight and water resistant, this set is perfect for those who want to bring their essentials, but do a lot of shopping while they’re away from home. Easier and more efficient than vacuum bags, these powerful and mighty packing cubes use one zipper to hold all of your pieces together and another zipper to compress down everything into a slim and sleek design. If you’re looking to add onto your traditional set of cubes, or fit more pieces into a smaller bag, this may be the best bet for you.

What Reviewers Say: “These compression cubes are super nice, they feel durable and are easy to use. I like these better than the bags because they fit my luggage perfectly because they seem to be designed for it. I will purchase more for the rest of the family for our vacation.”

Pinzon Premium Packing Cubes

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : four

: four Pros : Compression technology allows for optimal packing

: Compression technology allows for optimal packing Cons : 4 different sizes, more available for purchase

: 4 different sizes, more available for purchase Special features: Waterproof and sturdy with double zippers and thick handles to grab and go

“Look for a set that includes a minimum of four different sized cubes,” recommends Jacobs. “The largest size should be roomy enough to contain sweaters and bulkier clothing.” This Pinzon set fits the bill perfectly with its sturdy design, strong handles, and four different sizes. Water resistant and durable, it can save up to 60% more space in your suitcase, allowing for more space for shopping abroad.

What Reviewers Say: “These cubes worked great. I had to pack for a wedding and needed room for 4 bridesmaids dresses, shawls, groomsmen ties, flower girl dress, my own dresses for the week, etc. I managed to fold and stuff so many dresses inside the big cube. I also liked being able to stuff all of my undergarments into a small case. I’m definitely using these for all my future trips! The quality is great and they are very sturdy. The zippers are good quality as well.”

Paravel Packing Cube Trio

Materials : Nylon

: Nylon Number of pieces in the set : three

: three Pros : Simple, elegant design and detailing are perfect to keep in your drawers at home on the go in a suitcase

: Simple, elegant design and detailing are perfect to keep in your drawers at home on the go in a suitcase Cons : Smaller set may be ideal for solo travelers over families

: Smaller set may be ideal for solo travelers over families Special features: View finder window makes finding what you’re looking for easy without exposing everything to everyone.

“Invest in soft mesh packing cubes for clothing, underwear, socks, pajamas, bathing suits, and shoes,” recommends Jacobs. This cult favorite from Paravel is best suited for those taking longer trips. With view windows to keep everything recognizable, this trio is as beautiful as it is ingenious.

What Reviewers Say: “My closet and my suitcase are typically pretty organized, so I resisted the idea of packing cubes for a while, especially because most of them don’t seem to be made very well. But I gave these a try when I decided to pack for a couple of weeks in a carryon. I love them! The material is substantial, and the zipper quality seems great! They’re also the perfect size for my suitcase. I’ve even started using a couple of them in a smaller weekend bag when I’m only away from home for a couple of nights.”

EzPaking Clear Packing Cubes

Materials : Polyvinyl chloride

: Polyvinyl chloride Number of pieces in the set : four

: four Pros : Ideal for essentials that need to be identified quickly, such a medicine or cosmetics and easy to clean in case of a spill

: Ideal for essentials that need to be identified quickly, such a medicine or cosmetics and easy to clean in case of a spill Cons : Lack of privacy with completely clear cubes

: Lack of privacy with completely clear cubes Special features: With an XS size cube TSA approved, there’s no guessing about whether these cubes will pass airline security.

Optimum for families, this set ensures you won’t end up with your dad’s pants on vacation or your sister’s workout gear. “Use clear cubes for toiletries, medicines and gadgets, which will contain any spills or leaks,” Jacobs recommends. Additionally, they’re useful for everything, from luggage to duffel bags and even in cars for families juggling extracurriculars.

What Reviewers Say: “I have a few of these cubes already but wanted more so decided to get the whole packing cube set! It comes with 4 cubes (one of each size) and I LOVE the turquoise color too. The best part about these packing cubes is that they’re see-through / clear and also well made! So when my suitcase is packed, I can easily find things without opening every cube.”

Are Packing Cubes Worth It?

If you’re someone who struggles with overpacking or organization while packing essentials for your trips, a packing cube set may be a great investment. “This tool is a great way to ensure your items are categorized by type, helps you avoid overpacking, and keeps your items in order,” say Michaela and Zoe Katz.

While many packing cubes offer smaller bags that can double as a makeup bag, you’re better off using one of the best makeup organizers and the best men’s toiletry bags, which were designed specifically for easy travel, and make perfect gifts for those messy friends (we all have them).

Still wondering how packing cubes may benefit you? This viral TikTok video may help you understand how packing cubes can get your suitcase more streamlined and organized.

What To Look For in the Best Packing Cubes

Your needs will determine the right set of packing cubes for you. If you’re someone who can’t imagine traveling anywhere without their toiletries, finding a set that has a dedicated cosmetics bag may be key for you.

“Our favorite sets are ones that come with multiple sizes. We like to have smaller packing cubes for socks and intimates, whereas some other items need larger cubes, so having versatile sizes is what we look for. We [also] think that having durable packing cubes is the ideal,” says Michaela and Zoe Katz.

Another thing to consider? Prioritizing function over fashion. “With anything, most people buy for beauty over function,” says Jacobs. “It is important to read reviews before you purchase anything and remember that not everything has to look good for it to work well.“

If you’re someone who finds themselves bringing an abundance of options or if you’re headed to a colder location that may require layers of clothing, finding cubes that offer compression features, which reduce unnecessary bulk, in a variety of larger sizes may suite your needs best.

Luckily, as the demand for different types of packing cubes has increased, so has the variety on the market. Many sets have a range of sizes, and some even offer drawstring laundry bags, ensuring your dirty clothing stays away from your clean clothing.

How to Use Packing Cubes for Travel

“Two of the biggest packing mistakes when it comes to packing are overpacking and not taking enough time to review your daily outfits. Plan in advance!” recommends Jacobs. “Another mistake is to not utilize the entire space of the suitcase, such as travel shoes being placed on the perimeter of the interior.”

One of the most common questions many new cube adoptees ask? How to avoid excessive wrinkles whilst packing.

“We recommend rolling items when you pack in cubes,” Jacobs offers. “Not only does this help prevent wrinkles, but it makes it so you can see all of your items from the top. When you stack your clothing, you have to leaf through it to see what is at the bottom.”

Another pro tip? Jacobs recommends use lightweight packing paper to separate garments to reduce wrinkles.

Michaela and Zoe Katz echo similar sentiments, adding that it “is inevitable that wrinkles will appear, so we would recommend packing a wrinkle spray.”

We like this one from the Laundress to keep your pieces looking fresh.

With bulkier garments that can often can take up a lot of space in a suitcase, Michaela and Zoe recommend laying them at the top of the cube. “It defeats the purpose if you were to fill a packing cube with one bulky item, therefore, laying it on top would be the best way.”

Meet the Experts

Michaela and Zoe Katz are the founders of New York based Twice as Organized, a lifestyle organization company offering full-service in-home organization.

are the founders of New York based Twice as Organized, a lifestyle organization company offering full-service in-home organization. Lisa Jacobs is the founder and CEO of Imagine It Done, a New York based exclusive organization company, providing services to clients in the New York tristate area

