The 30 Best Pajamas for Women to Wear for Every Season 

Like a sleep mask or silk pillowcase, women’s pajamas are one of life’s little luxuries that can make or break the quality of sleep you get each night. The best pajamas for women offer a welcome oasis after a long day, allowing one to prepare mentally for ultimate relaxation and, eventually, a sound night’s sleep. For some, there is no better feeling than coming home from a taxing day and breaking out your most comfortable pajamas in the world. The best pajamas can be a comfort mechanism, releasing all inhibitions to reveal your truest, relaxed self.

“We always say we make proper pajamas — styles that are remarkably comfortable and make you feel like you’ve really got your life together,” Joel Jeffrey, Co-Founder, and CEO of Desmond & Dempsey, tells WWD. “A lot of our customers tell us that they have multiple sets for different times of the day. They might have the pair of long pajamas that they get home from work and slip straight into, but a nightgown to wear to bed or a toweling bathrobe to throw on after a shower.”

The idea of routine rings true across the board for almost everyone, but let’s face it, not everyone’s pajama drawers are the most inviting. Maybe you are used to throwing on an old white T-shirt and shorts and calling it a night, or you have a plethora of mismatched separates that have been worn to death. Most designers will tell you there is an art to “the pleasure of leisure,” as Jeffrey says, and pajamas can be an integral part of one’s wardrobe that deserves a great deal of attention.

Pajamas are a quintessential part of many celebratory moments, whether attending a family gathering or getting ready for a special event like a wedding. They also come as a no-fail gift idea for women, no matter the season. Especially as the holiday season approaches, you’ll want to look at the best pajamas for women as you start planning your wish list and thinking of the special loved ones in your life. Pajamas also make great gift ideas for mothers and cozy presents for girlfriends who deserve a timeless upgrade to their pajama drawers.

Keep scrolling to see 30 cute pajamas for women to shop now, including the best cotton pajamas sets and silk pajamas for women. Plus, you’ll find expert tips on what to look for in the most comfortable women’s pajamas.

Top Pajamas for Women 2022

Desmond & Dempsey Long Pyjama Set Best Cotton Pajamas Set for Women Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Pink/ecru cactus flower and other assorted prints

Pink/ecru cactus flower and other assorted prints Fabric: 100% organic cotton

100% organic cotton Care: machine wash

machine wash Special features: made from organic cotton and offered with complimentary monogramming A long-sleeve pant set is a must-have for any bedtime wardrobe, and Desmond and Dempsey have perfected the fit on their signature set in 100% organic cotton that will keep you cool and dry at night. Featuring a button front shirt, trimmed with piping and rounded lapels, as well as slightly tapered drawstring pants, which the brand proclaims “won’t ride up throughout the night, no matter how much you toss and turn.” This season’s joyful cactus print is the highlight of the collection for the co-founders. “A current personal favorite for Molly and I is our Cactus Flower Print from our AW22 cowboy-inspired ‘Home on the Ranch’ collection,” Joel Jeffery says. “An ode to Molly’s love affair with all things Yellowstone and ranch life.” Jeffrey also adds that this set is great for gift-giving during the holiday and year-round. “With complimentary monogramming, and beautiful gift boxes ready for under the tree, is there a better gift?” he says. Desmond & Dempsey Long Pyjama Set $210 Buy Now

PJ Salvage Women’s Loungewear Tropical Modals Pajama Set Softest Pajamas for Women Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Blue, fire, and lilac rose

Blue, fire, and lilac rose Fabric: 95% modal, 5% elastane jersey

95% modal, 5% elastane jersey Care: machine wash Whether you need a warm weather-appropriate nighttime set or run hot while sleeping, a soft short-sleeved short set will fit the bill perfectly. This flowy set is made from a soft, modal jersey, featuring a pullover notch-collar top and slip-on shorts with an elastic drawstring waist, both in a comfortable and looser fit. What reviewers say: “These seriously feel like butter! I love the material! It’s one of my favorite nighttime sets and it’s cute.” Another exclaims, “Soft PJ’s, top was oversized and comfortable.” This set will be sure to give you a pleasant night’s rest. PJ Salvage Women’s Loungewear Tropical Modals Pajama Set $27.79 $24.87 Buy Now

Skims Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie Best Onesie Pajamas for Women Sizes: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Colorways: Bubble gum, red fair isle, and chrome

Bubble gum, red fair isle, and chrome Fabric: 96% Cotton, 4% Spandex

96% Cotton, 4% Spandex Care: Hand wash cold By now, you have probably tried Skims for their next-generation shapewear and women’s underwear. Don’t sleep on their pajama section, though, like their Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie that is perfect for holiday lounging and cozy nights by the fire. This long sleeve onesie is made from soft cotton with a hint of spandex, featuring a henley button front with a slim cut that gently hugs the figure, fitting true to size. This one-piece PJ also makes for a great layering piece on extra cold days. Skims Logo Pointelle Henley Onesie $128 Buy Now

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Best Silk Pajamas for Women Sizes: XS-2X

XS-2X Colorways: Black, grey, deep blue, tan, white, and crimson

Black, grey, deep blue, tan, white, and crimson Fabric: 100% mulberry silk

100% mulberry silk Care: Hand or machine wash cold

Hand or machine wash cold Special features: Made using Bluesign-approved dyes and from thermoregulating fabric Lunya’s brand mission is to bring better rest to its wearers. Through exceptionally crafted materials, they have considered all the little annoyances you might face with other pajamas, like strategic ventilation and ride-up waistbands, to make what they hope are the best pajamas on the market right now. The Silk Tee Set features its infamous washable and sustainable silk with a drapey, oversized top and matching micro shorts for a cool approach to bedtime garbs. What reviewers say: “I am so obsessed with these pajamas. The oversized t-shirt with the short shorts (that are slightly angled up and so flattering – makes the legs look so skinny!)… it’s so perfect. The flow of the fabric is so luxurious and looks so lux at all times.” Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set $198 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Short-Sleeve Cropped PJ Set Best Cropped Pajamas for Women Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: 8 core colors, including black, graphite, navy, ivory, heather grey, sorbet pink, and water blue, and 3 limited edition, including rose cloud, blue fog, and light lilac

8 core colors, including black, graphite, navy, ivory, heather grey, sorbet pink, and water blue, and 3 limited edition, including rose cloud, blue fog, and light lilac Fabric: 95% Tence​​l modal, 5% spandex

95% Tence​​l modal, 5% spandex Care: Machine wash cold

Machine wash cold Special features: Made from sustainable Tence​​l fabric and monogramming available Eberjey’s super soft Tence​​l modal has become the brand’s bread and butter fabrication, making it the destination for comfortable pajamas with a variety of silhouettes. Being woman-founded, the brand focuses on feel-good items that radiate confidence. Their classic Gisele set merges the iconic borrowed from the boys’ look in a knit fabric that is gentle to the touch. Their short-sleeved cropped PJ set offers the same design but with a little more skin. Perfect for spring and fall, this set is great for the in-between months. And although being extremely cozy, the fabric is also sustainable, made from Tence​​l, a regenerative material. Eberjey Gisele Short Sleeve Cropped PJ Set $138 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Touch Short Pajama Set

Best Camisole Short Silk Pajamas for Women

Sizes: S-L

S-L Colorways: Jean/black and Bic dark night

Jean/black and Bic dark night Fabric: 94% Silk, 6% Elastane and Lace trim: 86% Polyamide, 14% Elastane

94% Silk, 6% Elastane and Lace trim: 86% Polyamide, 14% Elastane Care: Dry clean only

La Perla is known for their exceptional lingerie, swim, and sleepwear, which always has a sophisticated flair with exceptional quality fabrics and artisan craft skills. This set embodies all the brand’s core qualities while adding a bit of sexiness to your nighttime routine. The slinky camisole and tap short design consist of the softest silk that offers the tiniest bit of stretch for ultimate comfort. The lace trim adds another stylish detail to the simple design, creating a sophisticated and best pajama set for women.

La Perla Silk Touch Short Pajama Set $390 Buy Now

Asceno The London Silk Twill Pajama Top

Best Striped Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Green multi, blue/white, white/black, and orange

Green multi, blue/white, white/black, and orange Fabric: 100% Silk

100% Silk Care: Dry clean

Dry clean Special features: Matching pants sold separately

Since its launch in 2014, UK-based brand Asceno has become popular for its timeless designs and unparalleled quality. Their classic “London” set offers shirting in a straight, relaxed cut fit with matching low-rise, straight-leg pants. Since the brand’s pieces are sold separately, this is a great option for those who need different sizing on both the top and bottom. Since its beginning, the brand has shifted its focus to sustainability, stating, “We only produce small production runs to reduce excess and waste. We hold as little stock as possible. Whenever possible, we repurpose unused fabric.” So make sure to scoop up one of their striped sets, which has become their signature print.

Asceno The London Silk Twill Pajama Top $300 Buy Now

BedHead Pajamas Print Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas Set

Best Plus-Size Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-3X

XS-3X Colorways: Black posies and pink champagne tower prints

Black posies and pink champagne tower prints Fabric: 93% organic cotton, 7% elastane

93% organic cotton, 7% elastane Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Machine wash, tumble dry Special features: Made from organic cotton that is GOTS certified

BedHead Pajamas was founded in 1998 in Los Angeles and are best known for its one-of-a-kind whimsical prints all atop ultrasoft, organically grown cotton fabric. The brand is dedicated to quality, construction, and inclusion, offering styles in up to 3X. This classic, long-sleeved set features a notched collar top and matching bottoms delicately piped with a contrast color thread. The fabric also possesses stretch from the elastane, making it an extremely comfortable fit. The brand makes for great gifting for loved ones or yourself.

BedHead Pajamas Print Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas Set $120 Buy Now

Simone Pérèle Satin Secrets Long Night Dress

Best Satin Night Dress for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Cyan blue

Cyan blue Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Care: Wash cold

Simone Pérèle’s luxurious lingerie and sleepwear offerings are synonymous with French style and sophistication, but the brand’s impeccable nightdresses take the cake for us. The Satin Secrets Long Night Dress offers plenty of coverage, hitting mid-calf length, and is made from a lightweight, non-stretch, polyester satin that feels like silk. Adjustable shoulder spaghetti straps ensure you find the right fit, and the pullover design makes it easy to throw on and off. The delicate contrast lace trim adds that extra feminine touch to the overall appeal of the garment, and at such a great price point, you’ll want to scoop up multiple in other colorways.

Simone Pérèle Satin Secrets Long Night Dress $120 Buy Now

Dôen Lovisa Nightgown

Best Customizable Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Salt white

Salt white Fabric: 100% organic cotton voile

100% organic cotton voile Care: Hand wash cold or dry clean

Hand wash cold or dry clean Special features: Made from GOTS-certified cotton and also an OEKO-TEX and REACH-certified garment. Custom-embroidered to order with initial monogram letters A-Z

Dôen’s best-selling Lovisa Nightgown is an heirloom-worthy piece that will make going to bed a dream. Made from lightweight cotton voile that is sustainably manufactured, it’s all in the details when it comes to the uniqueness of this PJ alternative (no boring top and pant set here). Delicate hand embroidery, soft ruffles, and a fluid, sleeveless shape take inspiration from the Victorian Era but still manage to feel modern. Bonus points: each night dress can be monogrammed with an initial, making for an extra special gift for your favorite loved one any time of year.

Dôen Lovisa Nightgown $158 Buy Now

Dorso Chocolate Bandana Pajama Set

Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Chocolate, lavender, perla and printed butter

Chocolate, lavender, perla and printed butter Fabric: 100% silk

100% silk Care: Dry clean only

Dry clean only Special features: Handcrafted in Rome in small batches

Having just launched in 2021, Dorso is a genderless, luxury pajama line that takes dream dressing to the next level. “Everything is handcrafted in Rome by a team of all-female tailors,” Dorothea Orsini, Founder and Creative Director, tells WWD Shop. “We produce in small batches with solid colors and custom patterns, as well as offering a selection of one-of-a-kind and limited edition vintage silks.” The brand launched with the Bandana set, their version of a long-sleeve pajama pant set that features a western-style yoke, with contrast piping and button front detailing, designed with an oversized, relaxed feel in mind. These PJs need not be reserved only for the bedroom either. They look just as cool styled for a day or a night out with your favorite wardrobe staples.

Dorso Chocolate Bandana Pajama Set $578.62 Buy Now

Splendid Pillowsoft Notch PJ Set

Best Comfy Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Navy plaid, grey leopard, light pink star print, and pink multi stripe

Navy plaid, grey leopard, light pink star print, and pink multi stripe Fabric: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

95% polyester, 5% elastane Care: Machine wash cold

Splendid is known for its extremely soft offerings, and its pillowsoft fabric is one that can’t be beat. This pant set is ideal for colder nights or when a little extra warmth is needed and features long sleeves and a notch collar design.

What reviewers say: “These are the softest pjs I have ever owned. They actually feel like soft cotton balls against your skin. The fabric is petal soft and the fit is amazing. The legs are very roomy and not right in the leg area. The top buttons well in the bust area and doesn’t gap around the buttons like some pj tops will do. The drawstring is well made and does not pull out in the laundry. Most comfortable pjs for cold winter nights.”

Splendid Pillowsoft Notch PJ Set $88.00 $44.18 Buy Now

Marina Moscone Cotton Pajama Set

Best Cotton Short Pajamas Set for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Blue striped, blue, navy striped, and white

Blue striped, blue, navy striped, and white Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash gentle

Known for her impeccably crafted designs, Marina Moscone’s foray into pajamas holds the same level of quality and attention to detail that the ready-to-wear line signifies. The short-sleeved boxer set is made from crisp Italian cotton and is available in four colorways and patterns. Standout details include contrast mohair piping, unique to this designer, and cuff panels. The set also has a drawstring closure on the bottom and the pullover top design, making it a comfortable silhouette for days lounging around the house and sleeping. In addition, the breathability of the cotton and short hem make it a great option for hot summer days.

Marina Moscone Cotton Pajama Set $650.00 $534.95 Buy Now

Third Love The Flannel Pajama Set

Best Flannel Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-3X

XS-3X Colorways: Teal plaid and oatmeal plaid

Teal plaid and oatmeal plaid Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash regular

Perhaps you have tried Third Love’s breakthrough T-shirt bras, but their pajama line is just as good. This season, they have perfected the mid-rise jogger pant style, offering it in a cozy flannel fabric made from 100% cotton, ideal for wintery days. The set is completed with a relaxed, button-down style top that hits at the top of the hip. Offered in two different plaid colorways, you won’t want to sleep on this set.

Third Love The Flannel Pajama Set $128 $70 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Teddy Satin Romper with Ruffles

Best Sexy Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Yellow

Yellow Fabric: 92% Silk, 8% Elastane

92% Silk, 8% Elastane Care: Dry clean

You can count on Fleur Du Mal for a sexy-meets-chic take on underpinnings and pajamas, and this teddy is no exception. Designed with an adjustable spaghetti strap top, stretchy elastic waistband, and flowy tap short bottom, this romper is made from shiny silk that feels luxurious and soft. Ideal for any time of year, wear it as is when the temperatures rise or wear it with a cozy cashmere robe and toasty slipper socks for a cheeky approach during the colder months.

Fleur Du Mal Teddy Satin Romper with Ruffles $265 Buy Now

Lanz of Salzburg Pajamas

Best Christmas Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Dark blue, red, and dark grey plaid and four other assorted prints

Dark blue, red, and dark grey plaid and four other assorted prints Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Cocooning starts now with these undeniably soft and cozy flannel pajamas from heritage brand Lanz of Salzburg, who focuses on using 100% cotton for their gowns and PJ sets. The traditional plaid set is great for the fall and winter and a great holiday gift idea that won’t disappoint. The long sleeves and pants are trimmed with white piping details and bold buttons for a classic touch that won’t ever go out of style.

What reviewers say: “Lanz makes me nostalgic for the past. The flannel is soft and cozy and doesn’t pill like crazy if washed properly. It’s hard to find 100% Cotton for women’s clothing nowadays. It runs a bit large and is a boxy, classic cut but that’s how I like it. I wash them on cold, gentle cycle and line dry. Love them, so glad Nordstrom sells them!”

Lanz of Salzburg Pajamas $78 Buy Now

Morgan Lane Marbelle Nessa Set

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Green envy

Green envy Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash cold

Machine wash cold Special details: Made with 100% BCI cotton in a GOTS-certified factory

Morgan Lane’s definitive take on nighttime wear has become a fashion favorite since its launch in 2013. It’s known for its retro-inspiring detailing, and you will surely find plenty of sweet characteristics in its offerings. These pajamas are made from a lightweight, non-stretch poplin and trimmed with all the frills, including lace and bow appliques, for a very feminine twist. Plus, the set has a soft satin ribbon that ties daintily on the back. This set is best for warmer climates or summer months due to its gauzy feel.

Morgan Lane Marbelle Nessa Set $198 Buy Now

Brooks Brothers Cotton Stripe Pajama Set

Best Classic Cotton Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Blue and pink

Blue and pink Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash

Brooks Brothers has been in business for over 200 years, so you know that their cotton shirting and pajamas are worth your time and money. Inspired by the classic men’s style, this striped cotton set will leave you cool and comfortable every night of the year. An elastic waistband provides comfort and ease, and grosgrain ribbon adorns the placket, collar, cuffs, and pant hem for an old-school finish.

What reviewers say: “I would buy these pajamas again. Soft fabric, beautifully made.”

Brooks Brothers Cotton Stripe Pajama Set $148 $49 Buy Now

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Double Feathers

Best Fancy Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Black, white, blue, hot pink, whiskey brown and blue vichy

Black, white, blue, hot pink, whiskey brown and blue vichy Fabric: 100% viscose with 100% feather trim

100% viscose with 100% feather trim Care: Dry clean or wash cold with mild detergent

Dry clean or wash cold with mild detergent Special features: Made from viscose STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® with detachable feathers

Sleeper’s feathery pajamas have reached cult status, making them the perfect party pajamas when you need something a little dressy during the holidays. This updated version has been revamped for the new season with double feathers around the wrist and hemline of the pants. They’re made from sustainable ultra-soft viscose and are versatile enough to wear to dance the night away and sleep. With six colorways to choose from, there is something for everyone.

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Double Feathers $390 $273 Buy Now

Cosabella Allure Sleep Curvy Chemise

Best Curvy-Fit Nightgown for Women

Sizes: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Navy, black, gray, white, and himalayan sky

Navy, black, gray, white, and himalayan sky Fabric: 93% modal, 7% elastane with 88% polyamide, 12% elastane lace trim

If you have a voluptuous silhouette, look no further than Cosabella’s curvy fit section for all your pajama and underpinning needs. This soft and sexy nightdress features a flattering fit and subtle lace trim, revealing a hint of skin at the underbust. The thicker strap design and hidden, non-padded shelf bra lined with mesh provide extra support in all the right places.

What reviewers say: “Beautiful and so comfortable. This chemise is so flattering and easy to wear. It has a surprising amount of support, but is totally comfortable to sleep in.” Another adds, “Love it! This is so comfortable! I can wear it around the house and not have to put on a bra first thing in the morning.”

Cosabella Allure Sleep Curvy Chemise $140 Buy Now

Lake Pajamas DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set

Best Wrap-Style Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Red stripes, fog, and fern

Red stripes, fog, and fern Fabric: 95% modal, 5% spandex

95% modal, 5% spandex Care: Machine wash inside out, lay flat to dry

Founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2014, Lake Pajamas have seen overwhelming success due to its DreamKnit modal, a super-smooth fabric that is silk to the touch and moves with the wearer due to its touch of spandex. The kimono top mimics the wrapped robe design with a sewn-on belt and v-neck cut. The matching elastic waistband wide-leg pants add to the fluid nature of the set.

What reviewers say: “The fabric is so sumptuous and comfortable. Excellent quality, nice feel and weight to the pieces. Going to purchase more!!” Another adds, “I wear these pajamas after we put the kids to sleep, it is such a special treat for myself.” Who doesn’t need a little self care at the end of the day? Wear as is, or try with a camisole underneath for another way to style.

Lake Pajamas DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set $138 Buy Now

Madewell Flannel Bedtime Jumpsuit Pajamas

Best Jumpsuit Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Smoky spruce

Smoky spruce Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Special features: Comes with a matching drawstring bag

Madewell’s plaid flannel jumpsuit will upgrade your pajama drawer in seconds. Designed with a loose, boxy cut, this short sleeve one-piece has a button front opening for easy wear. It’s made from soft cotton and is also great for gifting this holiday season or personal travel, as it comes with a matching drawstring bag. Wear yours with a cozy cardigan by the fire for a perfect winter night outfit.

Madewell Flannel Bedtime Jumpsuit Pajamas $88 Buy Now

Eileen West Short Cotton Lawn Nightgown

Best Mini Nightgown for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Yellow and aqua floral

Yellow and aqua floral Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash, tumble dry

Breathable cotton is essential for a good night’s sleep, and Eileen West’s sleeveless nightgown offers just that. Soft and lightweight, this fabric features a swiss dot texture and adorable lace trim that nods to the past with stylish flair. Flaunt a little leg with the mini-length version that hits right above the knees. This delicate nightgown is ideal for warmer months and will easily dress up your nightwear game.

Eileen West Short Cotton Lawn Nightgown $70 Buy Now

Olivia Von Halle Lila Fiore Silk Velvet Pajama Set

Best Winter Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Navy blue floral

Navy blue floral Fabric: 82% Rayon, 18% Silk

82% Rayon, 18% Silk Care: Dry clean or hand wash

Dry clean or hand wash Special features: Monogram

A pajama set in sumptuous velvet is true luxury, and Olivia Von Halle’s exquisite set will bring a touch of opulence to any bedroom. The beautiful floral screen print exudes a glossy shine due to the silky nature of the velvet material. Champagne-colored piping finishes off this long sleeve pant set with elegance. We suggest wearing this style during the colder months with a velvet slipper and an eye mask to match.

Olivia Von Halle Lila Fiore Silk Velvet Pajama Set $660 Buy Now

Journelle Bette Sleepshirt

Best Sleep Shirt for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Black and ivory

Black and ivory Fabric: 92% Silk, 8% Elastane

92% Silk, 8% Elastane Care: Hand wash in lukewarm water

Slip into this sleep shirt that blends the best of a classic, long sleeve men’s inspired pajama top with the coverage of a dress. Completely covering the bottom, you can be free to roam sans pants. This unique take on pajama dressing is sure to become a favorite in your regular nighttime routine. Silky satin gives off a luxurious sheen, and piping elevates the overall look. Available in both black and ivory, we are sure you will love it so much that you’ll want to buy both colorways.

Journelle Bette Sleepshirt $278 Buy Now

J.Crew Waffle Henley Pajama Set

Sizes: XXS-3X

XXS-3X Colorways: Ivory/navy stripe, vivid pink, and bluebird fair isle

Ivory/navy stripe, vivid pink, and bluebird fair isle Fabric: 98% cotton, 2% elastane

98% cotton, 2% elastane Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Special features: Made with at least 30% re-imagined fabric and crafted in a Fair Trade Certified facility

Waffle fabrics are cold-weather essentials for their texture and warmth, and no PJ wardrobe is complete without a pair. J.Crew’s coordinating set features a classic henley top with matching slim-cut leggings. The predominantly cotton composition is soft and warm without any extra bulk. With three different colorways to choose from, including a preppy navy stripe, bold hot pink, and wintery bluebird fair isle, choose one or two that suit your mood.

J.Crew Waffle Henley Pajama Set $98 $39.50 Buy Now

Desmond & Dempsey Jaguar Print Pajama Set

Best Sleeveless Pajamas for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: White print

White print Fabric: 100% organic cotton

100% organic cotton Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Special features: Made from organic cotton

Spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline give off a summery feel when made from Desmond & Dempsey’s crisp cotton. The relaxed A-line shape camisole top and elastic waistband wide-leg pants will have you feeling fresh and cool on the hottest of days or if you are prone to night sweats. This style also features one of their most popular prints, the Jaguar.

“Our classic Jag and Soleia prints are always a popular choice around the holidays – a really cool, handsome style and available in a variety of styles and accessories for men and women,” Jeffrey tells WWD.

Desmond & Dempsey Jaguar Print Pajama Set $180 Buy Now

Emilia Wickstead Printed Cotton Satin Pajama Set

Best Floral Print Pajamas for Women

Sizes: S-L

S-L Colorways: Blue/white

Blue/white Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Machine wash or dry clean

Emilia Wickstead’s fashionable designs have become red-carpet staples due to her ladylike silhouettes and dashing floral prints. Now, the brand offers pajamas with that same luxurious touch, nodding to the past with the nostalgic ‘70s collar and black piping while feeling completely modern and desirable. This blue and white wallpaper floral print will wear well in any season, and make a very special gift for your close friends and family, that they will cherish for years to come.

Emilia Wickstead Printed Cotton Satin Pajama Set $730 Buy Now

Totême Logo Silk Twill Pajama Shirt

Best Loose-Fit Pajamas for Women

Sizes: 2-12

2-12 Colorways: Bloody mary, ivory, and black

Bloody mary, ivory, and black Fabric: 100% silk

100% silk Care: Dry clean

Dry clean Special features: Matching pants sold separately

Totême is notorious for its minimalist designs, and its take on the silky PJ proves to be a winning pick. The top’s oversized, dropped shoulder cut falls straight to the hip, giving off a roomy look that feels fresh and modern. The subtle logo print is reminiscent of a vintage silk scarf. Wear it with the matching loose-fit trouser pants for a chic take on bedroom dressing that can go straight to the street when styled with a blazer or tailored jacket and loafers.

Totême Logo Silk Twill Pajama Shirt $730 Buy Now

Etam Pearly Silk Chemise

Best Nighttime Slip Dress for Women

Sizes: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Terracotta

Terracotta Fabric: 100% silk

100% silk Care: Machine wash, line dry

A slinky slip makes for an ideal one-and-done pajama piece, requiring no extra thought. Etam’s fluid chemise has a scoop front neckline and racerback for a flattering fit. The adjustable straps ensure one will be comfortable all night long, and the mini hem length skims the body in all the right ways. Priced at under $100, this slip is an affordable option that makes for an everyday luxury to buy for yourself or a loved one.

Etam Pearly Silk Chemise $89 Buy Now

The Different Types of Women’s Pajamas The sky’s the limit when it comes to women’s pajama options on the market. You can find every sleeve length, from long-sleeved to camisole, as well as every bottom length, from wide-leg pajama pants for women to the tiniest women’s tap shorts, and in every fabrication from cotton to silk to fleece pajamas for women. Pajamas also don’t mean just your typical top and bottom set. Designers are getting creative with different fits, from rompers and jumpsuits to onesies, nightgowns, and chemises, all in various lengths and silhouettes. The best pajamas for women can be differentiated by season, occasion, and function. Women’s Pajamas Trends for 2022 Luxury pajamas for women have also taken off in recent years, thanks to the notion of ease. Brands such as Sleeper and For Restless Sleepers have made pajama dressing a hot fashion talking point, offering styles that needn’t be reserved just for the bedroom. These styles are seen regularly on the likes of celebrities such as Dakota Fanning and Milly Bobby Brown. “It feels as though for some time there has been a shift to a more casual wardrobe, probably accelerated by the last few years, and there were certainly a couple of seasons when pajamas had their moment out of the house,” Jeffrey says. “For us, though, we believe that they’re best for around the house, with the people you love. They’re products designed specifically to be worn to celebrate with the people closest to you.” What to Look for in the Most Comfortable Pajamas for Women Fabric: “Pajamas get a workout,” Jeffrey tells WWD. “You’re tossing and turning in bed, probably cooking breakfast in them and definitely eating in them. So, therefore, attention to detail in the quality of the fabric, a balance between breathability and practicality is really important, and of course, pajamas should always be comfortable.” Crisp cotton is great for year-round but especially necessary in the hotter months. Silk also is a seasonless fabric and, depending on the silhouette, can be worn during hot and cold months. In contrast, denser materials such as flannel, thermal, and fleece are best reserved for the chillier times of the year. Quality: Pajamas are garments that will see a lot of play in your wardrobe, so you want to ensure the quality of your selections will stand the test of time and multiple washes. Carefully read online reviews, when possible, for the pieces you might be questioning, and see if other customers have anything to say regarding durability. Fit: Everyone has a different shape and body type, so working with what you feel most comfortable in is always the best advice. If you prefer a looser fit, don’t go for the tighter onesies, or if you like to have a little less coverage, look for sleeveless options or chemises. Don’t be afraid to try many options to find something that works for you. Price: Luxury can come at every price point. If you are on a budget, brands like Etam and J.Crew offer quality goods at a steal. If you have a little more wiggle room, look to niche investment-worthy brands like Olivia Von Halle and La Perla, who have perfected the art of bedroom dressing for years. Care: Check the care label for user-friendly styles that can be machine or hand-washed at home before buying a product is always a good idea. “We believe in uncomplicated care tags,” Jeffrey says. “You want to be able to put your pajamas (even your fancy ones) in the wash.” If you are not a fan of the dry cleaner, invest in a delicate mesh laundry bag that can be thrown into the washing machine on a delicate cycle and special at-home detergents.

Meet the Expert

Joel Jeffery and Molly Goddard founded Desmond & Dempsey together in 2014, a luxury pajama brand for men, women, and children. As Co-founder and CEO, Joel leads business and brand strategy.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering everything trends and shopping. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best pajama brands for women today.