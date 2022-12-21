The 25 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Considering all that, shop all the best puffer jackets for women this season below — from lightweight, packable essentials to heavy-duty warm designs. Plus, a fashion expert shares helpful tips on what to consider when buying a puffer coat.

Top Puffer Jackets for Women 2022

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

Best North Face Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-3XL

XS-3XL Colorways: Available in black, white/black, brown, teal/black, pink/black, blue/black

Available in black, white/black, brown, teal/black, pink/black, blue/black Insulation: 700 fill goose down

700 fill goose down Fabric: 1 00% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent

00% recycled nylon ripstop with non-PFC durable water-repellent Extra Cold Weather Features: Attached, stowable, three-piece hood packs into stand collar

You can never go wrong with a classic black puffer jacket, and The North Face’s puffer collection is proof of that. For a warm, insulated, and not-too-bulky puffer with some retro flair, the brand’s signature 1996 Nuptse Jacket is a favorite. Available in a range of colorways, including classic black and two-tone combos ranging from pink to winter white, the hip-length jacket is a staple in any winter wardrobe. It’s insulated with 700-fill goose down, offering maximum warmth for the chilliest winter days, and features a water-repellent outer shell for snow or rain. Reviewers love how easy it is to style into their winter wardrobe (as also evidenced by Emily Ratajkowski, who was just spotted wearing the brown version).

What reviewers say: “I’ve never owned a Nuptse before I got this, but it lives up to its hype and its price. Sturdy and insulated as promised. Comfy while being a cute closet piece. This jacket is very much worth it and my new go to.”

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $320

Orolay Mid-Length Puffer Jacket

Best-Rated Women’s Puffer Jacket on Amazon

Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Available in 10 colors

Available in 10 colors Insulation: 650 fill power, 90% White Duck Down, 10% Feather

650 fill power, 90% White Duck Down, 10% Feather Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Fleece-lined hood

If you don’t know the Amazon Coat, now you do. Despite the fact that it’s been a top-rated, coveted style for the last several winters, its popularity and versatility aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The bottom line is: it’s gone viral for a good reason. The affordable under $150 price tag offers warmth (in the form of down and feather fill) and style and features useful zipper pockets and a cozy fleece-lined hood. With ten colors to choose from, there’s something for every winter wardrobe.

What reviewers say: “This is a well-designed coat. Lots of pockets, adjustable sides and front so you can make the coat bigger or smaller as needed, and a hood. I haven’t had a chance to wear it in the frozen depths of winter yet but it feels really warm; warmer than my down jackets. I looked all over for loose threads or sewing problems and couldn’t find anything. I’m only 5’2″ and am so thankful that the sleeve design means I don’t have to bring the sleeves to a tailor to get them shortened like I have to for all my clothes. It’s a comfortable, well-designed coat for a good price. I can see why it is so popular now!”

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer Jacket

Best Oversized Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Available in kalamata, black, chestnut, and blue

Available in kalamata, black, chestnut, and blue Insulation: Extra warm, recycled PrimaLoft insulation

Extra warm, recycled PrimaLoft insulation Fabric: 100% recycled polyester (made using 60 renewed plastic water bottles)

100% recycled polyester (made using 60 renewed plastic water bottles) Cold Weather Features: Drawstring hood

Made using recycled polyester (from 60 renewed plastic water bottles) and extra warm recycled PrimaLoft insulation, Everlane’s ReNew Puffer is amongst its top-rated for winter. The long puffer is slightly oversized just above the knee for a roomy fit that’s ideal for layering over even your bulkiest of winter sweaters. In addition, the design features a drawstring hood and drawstring waist for a more flattering, cinched look.

What reviewers say: “Very pleased after receiving it, the jacket itself is so heavy and quality, but does not add too much weight after putting it on. So warm and solid in cold and windy days, wearing it everyday, color is also lovely, stands out in black crowds. Sizing is good, still have room to add thick layer.”

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket

Best Packable Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Available in 15 colors

Available in 15 colors Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Hood

If heavy-duty warmth isn’t necessary for your puffer jacket needs, Amazon Essentials’ Lightweight Packable Puffer is a light, budget-friendly option. Available in over 15 colors from bright red to classic black, the hooded puffer jacket is lightweight enough so that it’s packable for travel and won’t make you too hot. It’s made of 100% polyester, so it won’t give you nearly as much warmth as a more insulated alternative. But if you’re looking for something for milder cold weather, this is your pick. Many reviewers note the sizing does run small, so you may want to size up.

What reviewers say: “The jacket itself is fine, it is very lightweight so I wouldn’t recommend for temps less than 50-60 degrees. I would also say it runs pretty small. I got my usual size and could barely zip it up with just a thin layer underneath. Pro’s are that it does not take up a whole lot of room in a suitcase.”

The Very Warm Long Hooded Puffer Jacket

Best Long Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Available in cream, black, pink, green

Available in cream, black, pink, green Insulation: down alternative water-resistant fill; 500 Fill Power Equivalent

down alternative water-resistant fill; 500 Fill Power Equivalent Fabric: 100% recycled nylon, made from recycled plastic

100% recycled nylon, made from recycled plastic Extra Cold Weather Features: Detachable hood, knit storm cuffs, interior storm flap

The Very Warm’s puffer coat collection is — unsurprisingly — very warm, thanks to its eco-friendly REPREVE 500-equivalent recycled fill (a down alternative that’s water resistant). Available in several lengths and styles, the brand’s Long Hooded Puffer hits the perfect length to keep you fully warm without feeling too long or bulky to walk in. The detachable hood and stand collar make for a stylish look, and the interior pockets and knit storm cuffs add a little extra toasty warmth and comfort. This eco-friendly style is also made from 100% recycled plastic for a more sustainable option.

adidas by Stella McCartney Puffer Vest

Best Puffer Vest Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Insulation: Synthetic

Synthetic Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Stand collar, size, and front zippers

If you prefer a puffer vest over a full jacket, this adidas take designed by Stella McCartney is a warm, sporty option for cool weather. Layer it over turtlenecks or heat-technology gear to maximize warmth. The stand collar and side zippers allow extra coverage and room when layering the vest over sweaters — or under your winter coat. The heavyweight fabric is designed for extra warmth and can be machine-washed.

adidas by Stella McCartney Puffer Vest $220

Nike Sportswear ThermaFit City Series Parka

Best Women’s Puffer Jacket for Cold Weather Activities and Sport

Sizes: XS-2XL

XS-2XL Colorways: Available in white, black, and beige

Available in white, black, and beige Insulation: Extra warm, white duck down, and Nike ThermaFit technology that helps regulate the body’s natural temperature

Extra warm, white duck down, and Nike ThermaFit technology that helps regulate the body’s natural temperature Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Hood and stand collar

If you’re looking for heavy-duty warmth for skiing and snowboarding, Nike’s ThermaFit City jacket is a must-try. The extra warm, down-filled puffer coat is made using Nike’s fabric technology that regulates the body’s natural heat. The full-length is slightly oversized, but reviewers say it feels like a giant duvet cover. It’s also machine washable.

What reviewers say: “This was the third long puffer I purchased because I really wanted something warm AND cute. It took me a little getting used to because it’s pretty oversized (it runs BIG – I could definitely wear a couple sweaters underneath). It’s basically like wearing a sleeping bag. I got it in pink and I can’t tell you how many compliments I get whenever I wear it. I’ve had people stop me on the street to compliment me and ask about it. My only regret is buying it right before it went on sale….But still worth it.”

Nike Sportswear ThermaFit City Series Parka $305 $259.87

Apparis Jemma Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Available in black, cream, and brown

Available in black, cream, and brown Insulation: polyester fill

polyester fill Fabric: 57% polyurethane, 43% viscose

Stand out amongst a sea of classic nylon puffer jackets with this sleek vegan leather design by Apparis. The faux leather option is available in black, cream, and brown, featuring a snug stand collar, hidden buttons, and a hip-length cut. Is it the warmest puffer jacket in the world? No. But is it the coolest? It may be. It’s worth it for topping off all those cute outfits you don’t want to ruin with a giant winter coat.

What reviewers say: “This jacket is so cute, soft and warm. It fits like a glove. I have never had a vegan jacket and this one feels and looks like leather, only better. The quality is amazing. The color is beautiful. I got the Cocoa color and I love it.”

Apparis Jemma Faux Leather Puffer Jacket $395

Girlfriend Collective Black Long Puffer Jacket

Best Sustainable Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Available in black and tan

Available in black and tan Insulation: Synthetic down filling

Synthetic down filling Fabric: 100% recycled polyester (made using recycled plastic water bottles)

100% recycled polyester (made using recycled plastic water bottles) Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, ribbed knit cuffs

Girlfriend Collective is known for its sustainable fabrics and its Long Puffer, made of 100% recycled plastic water bottles, is no exception. The full-length jacket, available in black and neutral, is ideal for optimal warmth and toastiness (several reviewers compare it to wearing a giant duvet cover blanket). A removable hood, ribbed knit cuffs, and fleece-lined pockets provide extra warmth and comfort. It’s also wind-resistant, water-repellent, and, according to the brand, can keep you warm in temps as low as 18-28 °F.

What reviewers say: “This soft, cozy long coat is like being wrapped in a puffy blanket. Very warm in 20 degree weather. The coat goes to the midcalf and if your stride is too long, the zipper will give way to allow you to take that stride. While I am happy with the purchase, I knew I was buying it for function not style. It provides no shaping like a North Face does.”

Tory Sport Hooded Quilted Down Jacket

Best White Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Insulation: 90% down, 10% goose feathers

90% down, 10% goose feathers Fabric: 100% nylon

100% nylon Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, naturally insulated down

There’s something undeniably chic about a winter white coat moment — and this Tory Sport number captures that perfectly. Whether you’re trekking through Aspen or commuting to work, this quilted-down puffer is guaranteed to look stylish no matter what. Made with naturally insulating down, it’s extra warm for cold temps, and its loose fit is ideal for layering over chunky knits. Other details you’ll love? A stand collar, detachable hood, and two-way zippers.

Avec Les Filles Cropped Puffer Coat

Best Cropped Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: S-XXL

S-XXL Colorways: Utility, Cocoa, Black

Utility, Cocoa, Black Insulation: no down fill, not extra warm

no down fill, not extra warm Fabric: 100% Polyester

If you’re looking for fashion over function (or live somewhere it doesn’t get too blistering cold), this cropped puffer packs a style punch. Its short style and outsized puffy hood make a statement. Of course, no cropped puffer will get you as much warmth as a full-length, down-insulated puffer, but this one is surprisingly puffy and warm for its size.

What reviewers say: “This is a beautifully made jacket, very substantial and a step up from the usual puffer jackets that are everywhere.”

Moncler Maya 70 Jacket

Best Designer Splurge Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: 00-5 (equivalent to US 0-12)

00-5 (equivalent to US 0-12) Colorways: Available in black, white, red, blue, and green

Available in black, white, red, blue, and green Insulation: high-loft down fill

high-loft down fill Fabric: 100% polyamide

100% polyamide Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, interior, and exterior pockets

If you’re going to splurge on a designer puffer, there’s no better investment than Moncler. Known and loved for its cold weather-friendly puffers, the iconic Maya 70 Jacket is a timeless classic. It’s made of an ultra-warm high-loft down fill and has a channel-quilted design with just the right amount of shine to stand out while still looking sleek. The coat also features a detachable hoop, adjustable snap cuffs, and interior/exterior pockets.

Moncler Maya 70 Jacket $1980

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down and Feather Puffer Coat

Best Fleece-Lined Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Insulation: 60% down, 40% feather fill

60% down, 40% feather fill Fabric: 100% polyester with 64% acrylic, 20% modacrylic, 16% polyester faux-fur trim

100% polyester with 64% acrylic, 20% modacrylic, 16% polyester faux-fur trim Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, stand collar, fleece lining

My longline Lauren Ralph Lauren coat is a reliable puffer that’s gotten me through countless winters. It’s a staple coat for everyday wear, offering extra warmth, a faux fur removable hood, and a long, figure-flattering silhouette that’s surprisingly not bulky. The cherry on top, however, is the ultra-cozy high-pile fleece lining that’s warm and aesthetically pleasing. What more could you ask for?

Lululemon Wunder Puff Waist Jacket

Best Belted Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: 0-14

0-14 Colorways: Available in wine, black, and teal

Available in wine, black, and teal Insulation: 600-fill-power goose down; ​​80% white goose down, 20% feathers

600-fill-power goose down; ​​80% white goose down, 20% feathers Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, zipper interior and exterior pockets, interior cuffs, removable belt

If you hate the bulkiness of a puffer jacket, opt for a style that features a removable belt to help define your waist. Lululemon’s bestselling Wunder Puff Jacket comes in a short-waisted silhouette that offers a cinched waist belt. The extra warm style is available in a red wine color, black, and teal. Reviewers love its many pockets and handy removable hood and belt. It’s also machine washable, water repellent, and windproof.

What reviewers say: “Great alternative to the regular wunder puff jacket. This style is more fitted and is very flattering on. I love the belt detail and the length is perfect. It’s also super warm. Pleasantly surprised by this one! Even my husband commented how nice it looks.”

Soia & Kyo Down Puffer Coat

Sizes: XS-3X

XS-3X Insulation: 700 fill power down

700 fill power down Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Removable hood with stand collar, water-repellant fabric, cozy faux shearling trim

This coat is for you if you’re all about the details. It has shearling trim accents that are subtle but enough to add a dose of cozy winter chic, a removable hood and stand collar, water-repellant fabric, and a drawcord toggle waist to help define. It’s also insulated with 700-fill power down to keep you protected in as low as -22 degree weather.

Avec Les Filles Hooded Puffer With Shearling Lining

Best Shearling-Lined Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Available in black & cream or olive & cream

Available in black & cream or olive & cream Insulation: Polyester

Polyester Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Faux shearling lining, hood

Keep cozy with this faux shearling-lined puffer coat from Avec Les Filles. The knee-length style features a shearling-lined hood for a soft finish and fit. Reviewers note the insulation level feels very warm and, as a bonus, very soft too. Available in either black and cream or olive and cream, this puffer may not have as many cold weather features as some of the heavier-duty styles on this list, but if cozy, stylish, and warm are what you’re looking for, this one delivers.

What reviewers say: “Very warm coat, I was in the mountain on a very cold weather 18* degrees that day and let me tell you I was warm. Im 5’2” and as you can see it fits me down to my knees. I order a size S and to me it was perfect, I could of go w/ an Xsmall for a more fitted look but the S has enough space to wear a sweater underneath like I did and be comfortable. I was outside when it was snowing a lot and it kept me warm and dry. Very happy.”

Ugg Hooded Water-Resistant Puffer Coat

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Insulation: Polyester

Polyester Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Hood and stand collar, fleece-lined pockets

It’s no secret that UGG understands the art of a winter coat. The brand’s take on the puffer jacket is inspired by the cuddliness of a giant duvet blanket — sign us up. It has an oversized fit and full-length hem and is made of water and snow-resistant fabric with polyester insulation. Featuring a hood and stand collar, the oversized lapels lend a polished look to the traditional puffer. Other highlights include fleece-lined pockets and easy magnetic closure.

What reviewers say: “I love this stylish and warm coat! I have it in bright yellow and it turns heads wherever I go. I love the ease of the magnetic snaps and the large collar. Just perfect!”

Mango Adjustable Anorak Puffer Jacket

Best Anorak-Style Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Available in medium brown and black

Available in medium brown and black Insulation: Recycled polyester

Recycled polyester Fabric: 100% polyamide

100% polyamide Cold Weather Features: High, stud-fasted collar, zip and snap closures

For a classic anorak-style puffer that won’t break the bank, Mango offers several different lengths and colors to choose from. Insulated with 100% recycled polyester, this warm puffer features inner zippers, an adjustable hem, and a high collar that zips and snaps closed. The quilted design offers a shine that’s between a matte and a glossy finish. It’s also wind-repellant and water-resistant and has a double-up zip and button closure to protect you from cold weather.

Isabel Marant Quilted Puffer Jacket

Best Retro Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XXS-L

XXS-L Colorways: Available in raspberry, blue, green, and black

Available in raspberry, blue, green, and black Insulation: Polyester

Polyester Fabric: 100% polyamide

100% polyamide Cold Weather Features: Buttoned stand collar

Whether you’re feeling the Barbiecore moment or looking for a retro puffer that fuses the 80s and 90s, enter this Isabel Marant jacket. It’s available in much-welcomed pops of colors such as pink and blue, which are guaranteed to stand out. Plus, it features a high neck, quilted finish, rounded sleeves, and adjustable drawstring hem, making it a throwback in the best way.

Alo Yoga Velour Ribbed Puffer

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Available in cinnamon brown and black

Available in cinnamon brown and black Fabric: Ribbed velour

Ribbed velour Cold Weather Features: High collar, hidden zipper pockets

Activewear brand Alo Yoga has dipped its toe into the world of outerwear, and even if you’re not wearing it to and from the gym, the short-ribbed puffer is great for life on the go. This velour jacket offers some unexpected texture and is available in a rich cinnamon brown and a sleek black. Though it’s not water-repellent, it’s ideal for less chilly days that don’t require protection from the winter elements. And you can rest assured that the short-ribbed design won’t ruin any of your outfits.

What reviewers say: “The cinnamon brown color is so unique. Very lux feel to the outer material, very warm. True to size. I was debating on sizing up to a large, I’m normally a medium. Stuck with medium and happy about that, still roomy, lots of puff haha. Love!”

J.Crew New Chateau Puffer Coat

Sizes: XXS-3X; available in classic, petite, and tall sizes

XXS-3X; available in classic, petite, and tall sizes Colorways: Available in white, pink, green, blue, brown, and black

Available in white, pink, green, blue, brown, and black Insulation: Down alternative, PrimaLoft

Down alternative, PrimaLoft Fabric: 100% recycled polyester

100% recycled polyester Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, hidden zipper closure, knit cuffs, internal drawstring waist

J.Crew is enjoying a revival, and this top-selling puffer is the perfect way to embrace its return this winter. Available in a ton of colors from white to blue and pink, the brand’s New Chateau Puffer hits at mid-thigh length for a classic parka-style puffer. The brand also offers three size lengths to choose from— classic, petite, and tall — which is often hard to come by in the world of puffer jackets. Made of 100% recycled polyester and insulated with PrimaLoft, a down alternative, it features a removable hood, cozy ribbed cuffs, hidden zipper closure, and flap welt pockets. Reviewers love the internal drawstring waist that helps define the coat’s shape.

What reviewers say: “I bought this in Daydream Blue and the color is so pretty, especially with the gold details. This coat has a nice weight to it, it’s very puffy but still has a feminine shape to it (I look awful in coats without nipped waists so the internal drawstring is very nice). It will be very warm and looks expensive. I’m 5’7″ and it hits me just above mid thigh. I can’t wait until the weather gets colder so I can wear this!”

& Other Stories Diamond Padded Puffer Coat

Best Quilted Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Available in brown and black

Available in brown and black Insulation: Recycled down; Duck down grey 80%, Duck feather 20%

Recycled down; Duck down grey 80%, Duck feather 20% Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: High collar, padded quilting

For a unique puffer design, opt for diamond-padded quilting — which is both flattering and allows for a more lightweight feel. Available in brown and black, this relaxed-fit puffer coat by & Other Stories is an effortlessly chic topper to any winter ensemble. The slightly oversized fit is ideal for winter layering so that you won’t feel stuffed in your puffy coat. Though this style doesn’t feature a hood, the high collar offers a zipper for full coverage. It’s also machine washable.

Ava & Viv Plus-Size Short Puffer

Best Plus-Size Puffer Jacket for Women

Sizes: 1X-4X

1X-4X Colorways: Available in floral, green, cream, and orange

Available in floral, green, cream, and orange Insulation: Recycled polyester

Recycled polyester Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Hood and high-neckline

Target’s plus-size brand Ava & Viv offers a range of fun printed and bold-colored winter coats. This short puffer jacket is available in a unique black-and-white floral design and has several other bright colors that pack a punch. Featuring a high neckline and hood, some reviewers describe the jacket as warm but a little bulky. However, this is a solid, functional, and stylish option if you’re looking for extra padding and warmth.

What reviewers say: “Just bought this… Tried it on in store with my hoodie underneath (and tried a size up), and loved it! I thought, yeah, this is great for layering… But the more I wear it, the bulkier it gets! So definitely stick with your regular size and you should be good. Also, I really like how it zips clear up the neck! So in other words no scarf required! I wish the hood had drawstrings… But overall a pretty decent coat.”

Torrid Nylon Fit & Flare Puffer

Sizes: M-6X

M-6X Insulation: polyester

polyester Fabric: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cold Weather Features: Removable faux fur trim on hood, fleece-lined pockets, storm cuff and flap

Reviewers are obsessed with this full-length fit and flare puffer from Torrid. Highlights include cozy fleece-lined pockets, an oversized design ideal for layering, removable fur trim on the hood, and extra warmth. As a bonus, it’s also machine washable and, according to shoppers, very very comfy. Torrid’s sizing runs from a medium through a 6X, but some reviewers say the line runs slightly large.

What reviewers say: "If you're looking for a warm coat, this is it. I purchased 2 of these last year, one for my mom and the other for myself and they have gotten their wear! Living in WI it gets cold and the walk to and from your car at work can be brutal..this was a game changer. 100% worth it!!! Not only is it warm, its so comfortable. The zipper has a convenient unzip from the bottom up so you can sit and move easily, and its not too bulky to keep on while driving. If you're on the fence, don't be just BUY IT!.

Aritzia The Super Puff Jacket Best Shiny Puffer Jacket for Women Sizes: 3XS-2XL

3XS-2XL Colorways: Available in over 20 colors and finishes

Available in over 20 colors and finishes Insulation: 700+ Goose Down Fill; 90% goose down, 10% feathers

700+ Goose Down Fill; 90% goose down, 10% feathers Fabric: 100% nylon

100% nylon Cold Weather Features: Removable hood, interior and exterior pockets, storm cuffs, adjustable cord hem There's a reason everyone on Instagram and TikTok is obsessed with Aritzia's Super Puff. With 700+ goose-down fill power, this jacket has all the toasty warmth you need for cool winter temps packaged into a perfectly-sized puffer. Although it's designed to deliver warmth in as low as -22 degrees, it still feels lightweight, so you don't have to feel bulky all winter long. Available in many colors, glossy and matte finishes, and several lengths to choose from, there's guaranteed to be a perfect Super Puff that aligns with your winter aesthetic. What reviewers say: "It's really nice that they come in different lengths and colors. I love that the pockets are lined to keep your hands warm. I wish that body width could be a little tailored. For a size small, the sleeve length is good but the width of the jacket itself is too wide even if I wear with layers underneath. Other than that I think it's a stylish puffer jacket. Aritzia The Super Puff Jacket $250

What to Look for When Shopping for a Women’s Puffer Jacket

Insulation: When it comes to a warm puffer jacket, insulation and material are the most important things to look for. “The best insulation for a puffer coat remains to be goose down. However, with the current climate, both literally and figuratively, there are new options that a) are cruelty-free and b) make a difference by repurposing plastics that might otherwise end up in landfills,” Shai Peyser, President of The Very Warm, says.

“These alternative downs are more than sufficient for the non-arctic environments, which luckily includes most of the globe. The other secret to guaranteed warmth in any coat is cutting off openings that allow the cold to get in. That’s why you should always look for a coat with a good seal at the hem, sleeves, and, if applicable, a hood. These are all crucial to getting that seal around your body, trapping the warm air inside and providing optimal warmth,” Peyser continues.

For traditional goose-down fills, many brands will indicate the insulation power level of the coat (i.e., 650-fill power). The higher the number, the more warmth power the fill has. For a down alternative (i.e., synthetics, polyester, or eco-friendly recycled plastic materials), some of these can often be nearly as warm as goose down, depending on the blend. Brands will always list the warmth level of insulation in the product description — lightweight vs. heavy-duty or extra warmth.

Material: If you’re planning to wear your puffer jacket in snow, rain, or intense winter conditions, you’ll want to ensure the fabric is water-repellant. Typical materials include nylon, polyamide, and recycled polyester. In addition, be sure to look for water or wind-resistant fabrics if you’re looking for something heavy-duty.

Length: There are four major lengths to choose from in puffer jackets: classic/short, mid-thigh, long, and cropped. A longline puffer jacket is a way to go if you prefer optimal coverage and warmth. However, if you want something more casual or are interested in more of a trendy short or cropped puffer jacket may be better suited.

According to Peyser, “The long puffer will always be a good investment for the utility alone. Long and short puffers are a practical investment that can last you years, but short puffers tend to be more of a canvas for brands to play with each year, be it colors, prints, or other interesting styling options. Brands tend to take fewer risks with long puffers because they’re already a significant investment for most. A simple and warm long puffer will always be in style.”

Bulkiness: Puffer jackets range in levels of bulkiness and weight. If you prefer something you can layer over thick winter sweaters, try wearing a puffer jacket that is slightly oversized or loose. And if you get hot easily, a lightweight puffer jacket is probably the wiser decision. Typically, a longline puffer coat can often feel more bulky than a short version, as it still elongates the figure while distributing warmth over more of the body.