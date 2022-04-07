The 18 Best Push-Up Bras for Lifting, Shaping and Smoothing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The best push-up bras aren’t solely for the small-chested seeking a fuller look. Designs abound for all bust sizes, offering the promise of superior lift, while addressing other needs simultaneously, like cleavage, smoothing, support and exceptional comfort. But if you’re uncertain about what makes a push-up bra great and whether or not one is right for you, we’ve got you covered.

What is a push-up bra?

“A push-up bra is a padded bra with a graduated pad that’s thicker at the bottom of the cup and thinner towards the top of the cup,” says Heather Viskovic, director of merchandising for the bra category of Bare Necessities. “It’s beneficial for the smaller-busted woman because it can lift breast tissue helping to fill out a bra, especially one with demi coverage.”

“You can also wear [a push-up bra] to make your bust look bigger than it is,” she adds. Super push-up bras or extreme boost push-up bras with lots of padding are popular for this type of look.

Push-up bras come with demi or full cups (the latter offering less cleavage but a more dramatic look) as well as an underwire to lift and center breasts. In addition, most push-up bras feature adjustable straps for maximum lift. However, there are other specialty push-up bras, like convertible designs, racerback silhouettes, plunge necklines, strapless and stick-on bras, usually intended for special-occasion attire and formalwear.

“When shopping for a push-up, keep in mind what you are wearing it for,” Viskovic advises. Simpler styles, like a push-up T-shirt bra, wireless push-up bra or seamless push-up bra, are best for regular wear. Other detailed push-up bras featuring lace or sheer fabrics will show under more delicate garments and are better for special occasions or under thick materials, like a sweater.

Additional benefits of a push-up bra

Though they’re most commonly intended for smaller or mid-size breasts to create a fuller-looking bust and cleavage, anyone can wear and benefit from a push-up bra. Other main benefits include:

Helping with gaping or loss of fullness. Viskovic says push-up bras are ideal for anyone dealing with gaping cups, which is a common struggle for the small-busted, women with tear-dropped-shaped breasts or those who are experiencing a loss of fullness at the top of the breast. A push-up bra will help create more volume at the top of the breast in both cases.

To enhance a neckline. “You can wear [a push-up bra] because you have a special top or dress, and you want to show a bit more cleavage,” Viskovic continues. Trendy square necklines, sweetheart tops, low-cut scoop, V-neck and plunge silhouettes lend themselves to such a look.

To lift and support. “So long as you are in the correct size, [a push-up bra] will lift and support you just as any other type of bra,” Viskovic adds.

How to find the best push-up bras for your size

Like any bra, a push-up bra should fit snugly without digging, pinching or causing uncomfortable pressure or irritation. According to Viskovic, those with smaller breasts seeking a fuller look with cleavage should look for a push-up bra with graduated padding in the cups to push breasts upward and toward the center of the chest. An ideal fit push-up bra for any breast size will enhance the fullness of breasts while containing them so that they don’t spill over the front or sides of the cups — or create “quadro-boob,” as Viskovic calls it. The Bare Necessities merchant recommends going up by at least one size for a smoother, more natural and comfortable fit if breasts are bubbling over the tops and sides of cups.

Viskovic says most push-up bras only go up to a size DDD, however, a four-part cup cut-and-sew side-support bra is available as an alternative for larger breast sizes — especially those experiencing sagging, whether naturally, after nursing or pumping, or that are tear-dropped-shaped. “The side sling on this type of bra pulls in breast tissue, front and center, helping to fill out the entire cup of the bra for the most flattering look,” says Viskovic, adding that, “it’s important to note that getting fitted for your correct bra size will maximize the capability of this style.”

Scroll on to shop the 18 best push-up bras for various levels of cleavage, lift, support and comfort.

Top Push-Up Bras

Bare Necessities B. Tempt’d by Wacoal B. Wow’d Convertible Push-Up Bra

Best Push-Up Bra for Small Chests

Size range: 30-36 band, A-DD cup

Fabric: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

Features: Seamless, underwire, convertible, plunge

You can wear this seamless and convertible push-up bra with many different tops and dresses in your closet. “This is a customer favorite,” Viskovic tells WWD. “It has a hidden underwire with a plunging scalloped neckline. I always recommend this to smaller busted women, teens and petite customers. “B. Tempt’d is the little sister brand to Wacoal, so you get great quality and fit at $44,” she adds.

Bare Necessities B. Tempt'd by Wacoal B. Wow'd Convertible Push-Up Bra $29-$44 Buy Now

Fruit of the Loom Seamless Wire Free Push-Up Bra

Best Wireless Push-Up Bra

Size range: 34-44 band, B-DD cup

Fabric: 100% Cotton

Features: Wireless, seamless, adjustable straps

No cleavage-creating undergarment is as comfortable as a wireless push-up bra. This one by Fruit of the Loom has over 18,000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon, which rave about the seamless design. It creates a smooth line under clothing to comfortably lift and shape via pillowy, built-in padding. Plus, it comes in various versatile neutral colors like black, white and beige. One reviewer describes the wireless, full-coverage padded design as “shockingly, thrillingly comfortable,” adding that they’re “going to buy another one right now.”

Fruit of the Loom Women's Seamless Wire Free Push-up Bra $5-$36 Buy Now

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Demi Lift Bra

Best Front-Closure Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-38 band, A-C cup

Fabric: Nylon, Elastane, Lycra® Elastane

Features: Front closure, wide straps, underwire, smoothing

As they say, the clue is in the name. Spanx’s “Bra-llelujah!” demi lift push-up bra is a fan favorite for creating subtle cleavage and lifting, specifically for those in the A to C cup range. As the cup size increases, the padding gradually decreases while lifting and supporting. But, most importantly, this bra works its magic without compromising comfort or support. The patented smoothing back is ultra-soft, eliminating bulk under clothes, while the wide and adjustable straps guarantee a dig-free fit. Oh, and it comes with a front closure, making it your most uncomplicated bra to get on and off.

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Demi Lift Bra $58-$146 Buy Now

Maidenform Love The Lift Push Up & In Demi Bra DM9900

Best Criss-Cross Strap Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32A-40D

Fabric: 62% Nylon, 20% Rayon, 18% Spandex; Back: 76% Nylon, 24% Spandex

Features: Underwire, adjustable and convertible straps, smoothing side panels

Consider this Maidenform push-up bra your daily go-to with so-pretty touches. It comes in 38 lacy designs in various colors, from neutral to bright, and is designed to push breasts up and in with smoothing and supportive side panels that are as impressive as the dainty detailing. Plus, the adjustable and convertible criss-cross straps and plunging neckline mean you can wear this bra with just about everything in your wardrobe. No wonder it has over 6,000 Amazon reviews and an average 4.5-tar rating. “I love this bra!” writes one reviewer. “Honestly, it doesn’t even feel like a push-up bra. It has the comfort and feel of a T-shirt bra. It’s so comfortable and not itchy/suffocating like most push-up bras. I am a size 34C, but it’s hard for me to get cleavage with most bras, but this one gives nice cleavage.”

Maidenform Love The Lift Push Up & In Demi Bra DM9900 $14-$48 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push-Up Bra

Best T-Shirt Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-44 band, A-DDD cup

Fabric: 79% Nylon, 21% Spandex

Features: Underwire, breathable padding, adjustable straps

When shopping for a push-up bra, the first place to start is an everyday style, like a T-shirt bra. “Push-up bras tend to be designed for special occasions and have lace details,” Viskovic says. “If you’re wearing one under plain tops, like a white T-shirt, you may want to shop for a smooth push-up T-shirt bra.” This classic underwire style by Skims features adjustable straps, breathable and full-coverage cups with extra padding and adjustable hook-and-eye closure. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, it comes in a range of nine different skin-toned hues.

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Push-Up Bra $52 Buy Now

Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Bombshell Add-2-Cups Lace Wing Push-Up Bra

Best Super Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-38 band, AA-E cup

Fabric: Body/Wing 65% Polyamide; 35% Elastane Wing Lining 77% Polyamide, 23% Elastane; Cup Lining 100% Polyester

Features: U-Shaped back, underwire,

There’s no denying Victoria’s Secret knows what’s up in the push-up bra department. Padding and an underwire combine to create a dramatic two-cup lift. But don’t deem this an occasion-only style — classic details like adjustable straps and a back hook-and-eye closure lend it everyday wearability. Most uniquely, it features a U-shaped back for extra smoothing and a lightweight feel. “Love this bombshell bra line,” writes on shopper. “[It] really does increase by two cup sizes — lifts and extenuates perfectly.”

Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Bombshell Add-2-cups Lace Wing Push-Up Bra $49 Buy Now

La Perla Layla Push-up Bra

Best Lace Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32B-38C

Fabric: 56% Nylon, 44% Elastane; 100% Cotton Lining; Padding: 100% Polyester. Lace: 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane

Features: Underwire, soft padded cups, adjustable straps

This lace push-up bra is both confidence-boosting and functional, whether you wear it on special occasions or every day. Aesthetically, this La Perla pick is a 10/10, featuring decidedly bold Leavers lace with an oversize floral pattern. However, it’s equally outstanding from a practical standpoint. It features an underwire with padded cups to lift, shape and create cleavage with a smooth band and adjustable straps — both of which are made with a hint of Lycra stretch for total comfort.

La Perla Layla Push-up Bra $220 Buy Now

Natori Minimal Convertible Push-Up Bra

Best Minimal Coverage Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32A-36DD

Fabric: Nylon/spandex; polyester cup lining

Features: Underwire, convertible and adjustable straps

Natori is a fan favorite for minimal lingerie, including this push-up bra, offered in black and beige. The padded T-shirt style silhouette is designed for minimal coverage, best suiting small and mid-size busts. In addition to lifting and shaping, the smoothing band and cups create a clean look with tons of comfort. Wear it with tops and dresses of all kinds — the adjustable straps come with a J-hook, converting it to a racerback style. “I was looking for a comfortable push-up bra that gives a natural lift, and I am so happy that I found it with this style by Natori,” says one reviewer who gave the bra a five-star rating.

Natori Minimal Convertible Push-Up Bra $29-$66 Buy Now

Elomi Matila Side Suport Plunge Bra

Best Plus Size Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-46 band, DD-O cup

Fabric: 49% Polyamide, 35% Polyester, 16% Elastane

Features: Underwire, convertible, three-part cups, reinforced side panels, smoothing mesh back wings

“Elomi is one of the hottest plus-size brands right now, with unmatched fit, function and styles on the market,” Viskovic says. “The Matilda is one-of-a-kind for the full-figure woman.” The ultra-supportive and lifting bra is a four-part side-support style with a plunging neckline in sheer fabrication with pretty embroidery on the cups. “The many colors and details are what makes this bra so fun,” Viskovic continues. “The support and lift in this huge size range is unparalleled — this bra goes up to an American-sized O cup.”

Elomi Matila Side Suport Plunge Bra $69 Buy Now

OnGossamer Mesh Bump-It-Up Push-Up Bra

Best Mesh Push-Up Bra

Size range: 30B-36D

Fabric: Nylon mesh

Features: Underwise, plunging, seamless cups, adjustable straps

A mesh push-up bra lends itself to breathability — a critical detail most days, especially in hot weather — and is a signature of OnGossamer. This plunging design creates a smooth look you can wear with most daily outfits, from work attire to athleisure. As for the push-up features, seamless foam padded cups create a beautiful shape with cleavage, while an underwire and gore twists offer additional support and lift. This one comes close to offering a next-to-nothing feel as far as underwire push-up bras go.

OnGossamer Mesh Bump-It-Up Push-Up Bra $3-$48 Buy Now

Lively The Deep V No-Wire Push-Up

Best Deep-V Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-38 band, A-DDD cup

Fabric: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex, Wing – 77% Nylon, 23% Spandex

Features: Deep V, wireless, convertible and adjustable straps

Lively’s sell-out wireless bra is beloved for its push-up abilities and mega-comfort, coming in a vast range of sizes from A to DDD cups. Complete with extra padding to boost and shape, the wireless, deep-V bra is perfect to wear everyday with low-cut necklines. In addition, the adjustable straps convert to a racerback silhouette for effortless styling with sporty tank tops. The minimal-modern look has garnered over 900 five-star reviews, like this one: “All I can say is cleavage. Even with no wire, it gives me so much support. I just received my first order, and I’m going back for more.”

Lively The Deep V No-Wire Push-Up $45 Buy Now

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra

Best Memory-Foam Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-44 band, AA-H cup

Fabric: Nylon/spandex

Features: Memory foam cups, underwire, half-cup sizes

ThirdLove makes some of the comfiest unmentionables around, and this push-up bra is no exception to the rule. Padded memory foam cups are at the crux of the magic, with removable inserts to create more or less cleavage depending on your mood. The cups are topped with a breathable mesh layer, which helps to ensure no gaps, too. Then, there’s the smooth band with foam-padded hook-and-eye closures and tagless design to up the comfort factor. “ThirdLove bras are really a cut above styles from other brands,” writes on reviewer. “The lift from this bra is great. It’s comfortable and pretty. Need this in more colors!”

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra $68 Buy Now

Nue A Boob Job In A Box Breast Tape

Best Lifting Boob Tape

Size range: One Size

Fabric: Hypoallergenic, latex-free

Features: Cut-as-you-use-roll, water-resistant, adjustable for unique silhouettes

Nue (pronounced “new,” from the French word meaning nude) is a Latina-founded brand by fashion and beauty editor Stephanie Montes. Her mission: To create shade-inclusive breast tape that lifts and creates cleavage, no matter what you’re wearing. Currently available in four skin-toned colors, it’s the ultimate no-bra push-up solution for strapless and backless designs, plus other tricker silhouettes like one-shoulder or open-back pieces. Pro tip: Follow Nue’s Instagram for innovative taping hacks, as demonstrated by Montes and stylish influencers alike.

Nue A Boob Job In A Box Breast Tape $25 Buy Now

Panache Andorra Side-Support Bra

Best Push-Up Bra for Large Chests

Size range: 30-40 band, DD-M cup

Fabric: 86% Nylon, 8% Elastane, 6% Cotton

Features: Full coverage, underwire, side support panels, adjustable straps

Panache is a U.K. brand that’s well-loved for pretty but functional lingerie, like this supportive push-up bra. “The Andorra is a three-part side-support bra with stretch lace at the top cup, giving the customers with a DD-plus cup size the most customizing fit ever,” Viskovic says. “It takes the breast tissue out from under your armpit and pushes it front and center for the most flattering and slimming look. You won’t have a problem with gaping cups and not being able to fill out your bra with this one.”

Panache Andorra Side Support Bra $63 Buy Now

FallSweet Push Up Padded Unlined Bra

Best Extreme Boost Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-40 band, A-D cup

Fabric: 85% Nylon/15% Spandex

Features: Seamless, lace-up design, hook-and-eye closure

If you’re all about mega-cleavage, FallSweet’s enhancing bra is for you. With over 15,000 four and five-star reviews on Amazon, the seamless design is a hit for a full and lifted look. The lace-up design sets it apart, which you can adjust for more or less cleavage. Of course, the adjustable straps are a bonus, whether you opt for the style in a neutral hue, fun color or bold print. One reviewer calls it “a non-surgical breast augmentation,” while another deems it a “wonder bra.” A third says, it completely transformed her A cup.

FallSweet Push Up Padded Unlined Bra $18-$20 Buy Now

Dobreva Wireless Padded Support Lace Longline No Underwire Bra

Best Longline Push-Up Bra

Size range: 32-40 band, A-DD cup

Fabric: 76% Polyamide, 24% Spandex

Features: Longline, wireless, convertible, snap closure, plunge

A longline push-up bra is great for extra support. With over 5,000 Amazon reviews, this option from Dobreva is wireless for an ultra-comfortable fit with plenty of lifting power. The fabric is silky soft, and the cleavage-enhancing padding and smoothing wide elastic band are so comfy, you could sleep in this bra. It’s also convertible for multi-way wear and comes in 14 colors, from beige and black to pale green and buttercup yellow.

Dobreva Wireless Padded Support Lace Longline No Underwire Bra $27-$31 Buy Now

Panache Envy Side-Support Balconette Bra

Best Balcony Push-Up Bra

Size range: 28-40 band, D-O cup

Fabric: 88% Polyamide, 12% Elastane

Features: Balcony fit, underwire, side slings, four-part cup, adjustable straps

The Envy is Panache’s balcony version of the Andorra, similarly constructed of stretch lace and four-part seamed, unlined cups. “You will get more cleavage at the top of the cup but the same exact side support,” Viskovic says. It also features close-fitting adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures. For style points, a pretty but subtle houndstooth pattern gives it a specialty feel you can wear with a variety of tops and dresses. It comes in nine colors.

Panache Envy Side Support Balconette Bra $67 Buy Now

Brassybra Breast Tape

Best for Going “Braless”

Size range: A/B – DD/DDDD

Fabric: 97% Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Features: Skin-mimicking material, water-resistant, adjustable for unique silhouettes

Instead of going braless, look to this water-resistant breast tape pack for tricky silhouettes like backless or plunging necklines and clothing with unique cut-outs. The pack contains three one-time-use sets of latex-free and hypoallergenic fabric cups that you can trim as needed for the perfect fit. Plus, you get three pairs of nipple covers and one test strip. “Brassybra is a U.K. brand making waves in the U.S. market,” Viskovic says. “This product simply tapes from the bottom up so that your breast tissue looks full, not saggy. Wear it out or in the water — it lasts all day.”

Brassybra Breast Tape $38 Buy Now

Meet the Author

Laura Lajiness Kaupke is a contributing writer for WWD. Her work has also appeared in Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE, Marie Claire, Glamour, Town&Country, InStyle, Esquire, Women’s Health, Brides, Refinery 29, among others. She covers fashion, accessories, fine jewelry and lifestyle topics, with expertise in the best bras (and push-up bras) for women.

Meet the Expert

Heather Viskovic is the director of merchandising for the bra category of Bare Necessities, where she spearheads the assortment and sales plans for Premium and Everyday departments that carry 64 brands across more than 500 sizes. She’s been with the company for over eight years.