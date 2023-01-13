These Are the Best Pre-Loved Finds From Rent the Runway’s New Amazon Fashion Storefront

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While we treasure the charm of shopping for brand-new clothes, accessories, and designer shoes, sometimes we simply set our hearts on the idea of shopping for pre-worn items to play our part in reducing waste and sticking with our financial new year’s resolutions. In the perennial pursuit of exceptional second-hand finds and Amazon’s continued commitment to exploring ways to win over fashion shoppers, Amazon has partnered with Rent the Runway to sell pre-worn — and new — designs from the well-known clothing rental brand.

Designer pieces previously rented and worn by Rent the Runway customers will be sold through this new storefront. This includes hundreds of styles across casual wear, office wear, formal wear, and seasonal essentials from brands such as Jonathan Simkhai, Maison Margiela, Victoria Beckham, Rag & Bone, Apparis, and more.

Though this is not the first time Amazon has offered pre-owned fashion to its shoppers, it is a significant next step toward increasing sustainability efforts and making secondhand options that don’t sacrifice style for quality more attainable online.

Whether you’re a die-hard Amazon Fashion fan or newly curious, you may know that the site features an extensive array of clothing options making it time-consuming to sift through the offerings. This is why we’re sharing our top picks from the new pre-loved storefront that will fill the gaps in your wardrobe. From winter coats and midi skirts to sweaters and dresses on Amazon, this pre-loved edit will have you covered for winter and beyond. Happy shopping!

Stand Studio Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Marina Short Faux Fur Teddy Coat

Size range: 32-44

32-44 Material: 60% Polyester, 20% Wool, 20% Acrylic

Combat the cold with this fashionable and cruelty-free option from Stand Studio. The brand is known for its expertly designed, high-fashioned pieces and use of the finest faux fur, so you know you can’t go wrong with this item. It sits right below the hips and has two enlarged pockets to keep your hands warm or if you like to keep your essentials at your fingertips.

Stand Studio Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Marina Short Faux Fur Teddy Coat $112.50 Buy Now at amazon

Tibi Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Origami Slit Skirt

Size range: XS-L

XS-L Material: 100% Merino Wool

We’re obsessing over Tibi’s Origami Slit skirt because of its flattering rib-knit and asymmetrical front slit. It’s a great purchase if you’re tired of pants and want to change your winter looks. The silhouette will make a statement when paired with a simple bodysuit yet also looks stylish when layered with a ribbed sweater or menswear-inspired button-down.

Tibi Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Origami Slit Skirt Buy Now at amazon

Rag & Bone Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Nova Blazer

Size range: 0-16

0-16 Material: 80% Virgin Wool, 20% Polyamide

Rag & Bone may be known for its timeless women’s jeans, but this blazer is just as good. Boasting a loose fit and a check design, take it to the office or dinner with the girls.

Rag & Bone Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Nova Blazer $162.50 Buy Now at amazon

KF/KaufmanFranco Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Exposed Zipper Knit Sweater

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: 50% Polyester, 20% Acrylic, 20% Nylon, 10% Wool

If you have enough cashmere sweaters in your wardrobe, experiment with a chunky knit sweater like this one from KF/KaufmanFranco Collective. It has a double zip-up style with ribbed detailing and enlarged pockets.

KF/KaufmanFranco Collective Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Exposed Zipper Knit Sweater $73.75 Buy Now at amazon

Tory Burch Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Lace Trim Dress

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: 100% Merino Wool

Winter dresses are an excellent way to stray away from over-worn cold-weather uniforms. Tory Burch’s Lace Trim Dress doesn’t sacrifice style for warmth. While it consists of pure merino wool to ensure you stay warm, it also features feminine touches such as ruffled hems and lace details.

Tory Burch Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Lace Trim Dress $124.50 Buy Now at amazon

Love, Whit by Whitney Port Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Brown Trench Coat

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: 100% Cotton

Investing in a capsule wardrobe starts with a classic trench coat like this one by Love, Whit by Whitney Port. It features 100% cotton, puffy sleeves, and tie cuffs. The best part? It can handle warmer days or be layered up for winter. Trust us — it will become your everyday wardrobe essential.

Love, Whit by Whitney Port Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Brown Trench Coat $100 Buy Now at amazon

Maison Margiela Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Purple Tie Sweater

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Material: 80% Polyamide-Nylon, 10% Wool, 10% Acrylic

Maison Margiela’s Purple Tie Sweater will help you effortlessly add joy to your winter outfit. It’s made of a super-soft blend and features a boxy silhouette. It also has ribbed details and statement-making ties that hang down the sides and make you look and feel put together.

Maison Margiela Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Purple Tie Sweater $148.75 Buy Now at amazon

Victoria Victoria Beckham Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Dolman Sleeve Dress

Size range: 4-14

4-14 Material: 64% Polyester, 36% Viscose

Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about timeless and sophisticated style. Her Dolman Sleeve dress is the perfect example with its elegant draping, voluminous dolman sleeves, and fresh green hue.

Victoria Victoria Beckham Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Dolman Sleeve Dress $133.75 Buy Now at amazon

