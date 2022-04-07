The 25 Best Shapewear Pieces for Women to Wear With Anything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While traditional women’s underwear provides basic modesty, contemporary shapewear puts in serious work — smoothing, lifting and shaping. Many shoppers are introduced to shapewear in the lead-up to a big event, like a wedding or formal occasion in which shapewear’s smoothing capabilities will best show off a bridal gown or slinky dress.

New mothers may also benefit from shapewear, with corset-like garments commonly referred to as “waist trainers” giving much-needed back support and even encouraging tummies to return to their pre-baby size.

But with more shapewear than ever available to shoppers, experts say that anyone can take advantage of the category’s figure-flattering possibilities. “Shapewear is no longer your grandma’s girdle,” says Nordstrom National Fit Director Liisa Thorson. “It has evolved to include sexy yet functional options for women to wear daily.”

She adds: “Shapewear can give a confidence boost, which is why so many people wear it. It not only gives a secure feeling, but offers a great silhouette and smooths out any lumps and bumps, which overall can make you look slimmer and prevent clothing from clinging in all the wrong places.”

Net-a-Porter’s Senior Market Editor Libby Page agrees that “great shapewear can offer support without feeling restrictive,” noting that it can make people feel confident in their clothing, “particularly when they’re wearing slinkier silhouettes.”

Types of shapewear

There are several key items that comprise the ideal shapewear wardrobe, many of which meet different needs.

What to look for to find the best shapewear for your needs

Thorson says finding the best shapewear today hinges on compression level.

Light compression : Similar to the fit of your favorite workout bras and leggings, “light compression in shapewear is all about smoothing and provides second skin, everyday comfort,” Thorson explains. Page says light shapewear has seen the most innovation in recent years thanks to Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand Skims, in particular. “Shapewear pieces have started to double up as tops, shorts and bodysuits, which can be worn in everyday life, while simultaneously enhancing the body,” she explains.

: Similar to the fit of your favorite workout bras and leggings, “light compression in shapewear is all about smoothing and provides second skin, everyday comfort,” Thorson explains. Page says light shapewear has seen the most innovation in recent years thanks to Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand Skims, in particular. “Shapewear pieces have started to double up as tops, shorts and bodysuits, which can be worn in everyday life, while simultaneously enhancing the body,” she explains. Medium compression: Shoppers looking to actually adjust their silhouette should consider medium compression garments. “The medium level provides more moderate shaping, which is great for targeting specific areas like your hips or tummy,” Thorson says.

Shoppers looking to actually adjust their silhouette should consider medium compression garments. “The medium level provides more moderate shaping, which is great for targeting specific areas like your hips or tummy,” Thorson says. Firm compression: “It’s all about sculpting,” Thorson says. “Firm is the maximum compression that delivers all-over results. This type of shapewear is typically worn underneath a special occasion dress or outfit when you want to really feel supported.”

Beyond compression level, Thorson advises buying the correct size. When it comes to shapewear, smaller is generally better. “Shapewear will stretch out, so it needs to fit snugly when you purchase it,” Thorson says.

Spandex, modal and nylon are key materials to look for in shapewear, Thorson says, with lots of garments including silicone for grip, too.

Several brands are leading the way in shapewear, now. For the last two decades, Spanx has been the top brand in shapewear innovation, and still produces consistently great products. Newer brands on the block are Honey Love, Commando, Wolford and Heist, to name a few.

Brands like Skims have championed being size and skin tone-inclusive, offering sizes up to 5X and neutral colors that go far beyond the basic beige and black hues. “It has been great to see a more diverse offering catered to different skin tones and wider sizing options in recent seasons, from brands including Heist, Skims and Commando,” Page says.

And while shapewear has typically been no frills, some labels are making garments as appealing as lingerie. “Brands like Honey Love are really disrupting the shapewear industry by having products that are super sexy and functional,” Thorson notes.

Below, see the 25 best shapewear garments from top shapewear brands that are super popular and highly reviewed.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Natori Plush High Waist Shaping Thong

Best Shapewear Underwear

Lace trim

Silicone grip at waist

Lingerie feel

Consider the Natori Plush high-waisted shaping thong a hybrid of shapewear and lingerie. The tummy-targeting panels give the benefits of the former, while sweet lace trim makes it feel more like the latter. The high-rise style stays in place with its silicone grip at the waist. Available in six sizes that fit a wide range of bodies, these give just the right amount of support to slim out one’s silhouette in a pencil skirt or favorite jeans. They’re available in black or a light beige and perfect for light tummy control.

Natori Plush High Waist Shaping Thong $48 Buy Now

Maidenform Firm Foundations Shapewear Leggings

Best Shapewear Leggings

Available in regular and tall

Pull-on closure

Tummy control waistband

Waistband pocket

Feel confident in your leggings with Maidenform’s Firm Foundations shapewear leggings. They’re not only intended for workouts; instead, they’re designed to be worn from day to night, from work to weekend plans. Full-length leggings offer extra support at the tummy, waist and butt. A waistband pocket stores essentials. Lightweight, breathable fabric will make these your go-to pair. They’ve earned hundreds of Amazon reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. One reviewer even called them “great post-surgery compression leggings.”

Maidenform Firm Foundations Shapewear Leggings $23-$39 Buy Now

Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Shapewear Shorts

Best Maternity Shapewear

Seamless design

Stretchy but not restrictive

Also good for postpartum wear

Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Shapewear shorts are the perfect go-with-everything closet staple to wear throughout pregnancy. The design is totally seamless to prevent itching or irritation. The stretchy material is intended to grow with moms’ baby bump, then smooth out with the belly postpartum. Since these shorts are geared toward changing bodies, they’re aren’t as restrictive as typical shapewear.“Since they are for pregnancy, they aren’t super super tight, but they will still smooth out your lines and give support,” one reviewer writes. The shorts are available in four sizes.

Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Shapewear Shorts $32 Buy Now

Spanx OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts

Best Shapewear for Wedding Dresses

Firm compression

Below the bust to mid-thigh

Side panels prevent squeezing

Keep your body looking streamlined and supported under any type of gown — whether strapless or off-the-shoulder, long or short — with the Spanx OnCore high-waisted mid-thigh Shaper shorts. They mold and compress the body from below the bust to mid-thigh. They’re powerful but lightweight, so they won’t heat you up while you’re dancing the night away. The perfect undergarments for a wedding dress, these sculpt the waist, tummy, hips, thighs and rear. The bonded tummy panel supports the abdominals. The side panels offer squeeze-free slimming and easy movement. Wear these when you want to feel snatched.

Spanx OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts $65-$162 Buy Now

Skims Seamless Sculpt Sculpting Bodysuit

Best Backless Shapewear

Adjustable straps

Low-back

Sizes up to 5XL

Skims’ Seamless Sculpt sculpting bodysuit is perfect for pairing with the low-back tops and dresses in your closet. The straps are adjustable so you can achieve the perfect fit. The seamless style features high-cut legs. It lifts the butt and compresses the tummy for a flattering effect. With support at the bust, this shapewear has you fully covered. It’s available in nine shades that suit a far wider range of skin tones than the typical beige and black. And, it fits sizes up to a 5XL.

Skims Seamless Sculpt Sculpting Bodysuit $62 Buy Now

Yummie Ruby Thong Bodysuit

Best Shapewear Bodysuit

Can be worn on its own or underneath other clothes

Available with stripes or in solid colors

Light control

The Yummie Ruby thong bodysuit offers light support that’s appropriate for daily wear, whether in the office or out to brunch with friends. It creates a figure-sculpting foundation that can be worn with or without a bra depending on the support you need. Available in fun stripes, or more basic white or black, it will look great worn under a blazer for your next meeting or with jeans on the weekend. The thong style doesn’t add any bulk underneath pants. It’s ideal for lightly targeting the tummy area and back fat.

Yummie Ruby Thong Bodysuit $15-$38 Buy Now

Commando Ultimate Opaque Control Top Tights

Best Shapewear Tights

Tummy Control

Medium support

Seamless top

Are your winter tights doing enough work? Commando’s Ultimate opaque control top tights don’t just shield your legs from cold temperatures and provide a flattering silhouette, they also shape your body. Get full leg coverage and tummy control with these must-own tights. The seamless top smooths without leaving any bumps or lines. They offer medium control for not just the tummy, but also the hips, thighs and bum. They’re available in three sizes, so you’ll want to snap up a few pairs to style them with all of your fall and winter skirts and dresses.

Commando Ultimate Opaque Control Top Tights $38 Buy Now

Honey Love SuperPower Thong

Best Shapewear for Waist and Tummy

Ultra-high waist

Available in plus size up to 2X.

X-style compression

The Honey Love SuperPower thong slims the entire midsection. The ultra-high waist silhouette smooths the waist and stomach, all the way up to the bust. The brand’s X-style compression binds and compresses without squeezing your curves. The thong panty means panty lines won’t be a problem. Wear this under a strapless dress at a formal event or under jeans and a sweater for an evening out. And, it even comes in plus sizes.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Honey Love SuperPower Thong $79 Buy Now

Wolford Mat de Luxe Shapewear Bodysuit

Best Seamless Shapewear

Lightweight

Second skin fit

Adjustable straps

The Wolford Mat de Luxe shapewear bodysuit offers sleek shaping. The seamless style allows the wearer to don their own bra for the perfect fit and can accommodate a low neckline top. Lightweight compression supports the tummy, hips and back. Adjustable straps allow for customizable support. Matte stretch jersey is lightweight, fitting like a second skin.

Wolford Mat de Luxe Shapewear Bodysuit $149 Buy Now

Natori Feathers High Waist Control Top Shaping Briefs

Best Tummy Control Shapewear

Structured boning

High waist

Feather lace detailing

When it comes to creating a sleek, streamlined silhouette, let Natori do the heavy lifting with these Feathers high-waist control top shaping briefs. Boning provides the structure necessary for great tummy control. The high-rise gives coverage up to the waistline. The nylon/spandex mix sucks the stomach in for proper fit in your favorite outfit. It also features full coverage across the bum. Feather lace adds elegant detail that makes these brief some of the chicest shapewear around.

Natori Feathers High Waist Control Top Shaping Briefs $58 Buy Now

Free People Square Off Compression Tank

Best Shapewear Tank

Great daily tank

Light to medium compression support

Can be worn on its own as a base layer

The Free People Square Off compression tank is a real wardrobe game-changer. For some women, the medium support and thick fabric makes foregoing a bra a no-brainer. In white and black, it’s the perfect neutral tank to pair with jeans and a sweater for an easy daily uniform. The square-neck is ultra-flattering, and the wide straps are nice and supportive. This enhances your natural shape without heavy binding.

Free People Square Off Compression Tank $48 Buy Now

Maidenform Wear Your Own Bra Singlet

Best Shapewear for Thighs

Smooths from bra-line to mid-thigh

360-degree shaping

Adjustable straps

The Maidenform Wear Your Own Bra singlet targets the tummy, hips and thighs. Subtle, adjustable shoulder straps provide overall lift, but this shapewear’s genius move is allowing you to wear your own bra for custom fit and support. 360-degree shaping means you look good from every angle without enduring any pinching or rubbing. The fabric is lightweight and moisture-wicking, plus anti-static and cling-free to go with every outfit. It’s earned rave Amazon feedback, with close to 5,000 4.5-star reviews.

Maidenform Wear Your Own Bra Singlet $23-$64 Buy Now

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Stretch Bodysuit

Best Full-Length Shapewear Bodysuit

Open chest for low necklines

Adjustable straps

Goes to the ankle

The Spanx Suit Your Fancy stretch bodysuit provides cinching support to nearly every inch of your body from shoulder to ankle, with Spanx’s signature compression fabric streamlining your silhouette. Adjustable straps give a flattering lift. The front is open to accommodate low necklines or pair with your favorite bra for custom fit and support. Wear this under long gowns and maxi dresses. Pro tip: This will keep you warm at cold-weather formal events when worn underneath your favorite dress.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Stretch Bodysuit $98 Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

Best Shapewear Shorts

Available in up to 4XL

Non-slip silicone

Smooths waist, thigh and back

The Shapermint high-waisted Body Shaper shorts are a bestseller in Amazon’s shapewear thigh-slimmers category. Available in a beige nude and black, they’re completely seamless and designed for everyday wear. There is coverage at every angle from tummy to thigh. They stay in place thanks to non-slip silicone that keeps them from rolling down. The high compression level creates a streamlined look.

Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts $50 $19-$23 Buy Now

JoyShaper Full Body Slip Shaper

Best Shapewear for a Dress

Slip can be used as a visible base layer

Adjustable straps

Comes with extra set of clear straps

Seamless

The JoyShaper full body slip Shaper is ideal for donning under a dress. Adjustable straps mean it can be adjusted to stay below the neckline of any garment. Opaque straps can also be swapped out for clear ones for extra invisibility. Entirely seamless, it even eliminates the need for you to wear a bra. Amazon reviewers say it “smooths everything out with a non-binding feeling.” It’s breathable and moisture-wicking. Get it in four different shades, with or without lace accents.

JoyShaper Full Body Slip Shaper $22 Buy Now

Skims Core Control Thong

Best Shapewear Thong

Available in plus size

High-waisted

Tummy control

Skims’ Core Control thong is designed to be a wardrobe staple. The thong style smooths and tightly contours the abdomen, while guaranteeing no visible panty lines nor extra bulk. The supportive compressive fit extends just above the waist. It stays in place with a double waistband featuring a strip of silicone at the back. It’s available in sizes up to 5XL.

Skims Core Control Thong $28 Buy Now

KeabBabies 3-in-1 Postpartum Belly Support Recovery Wrap

Best Postpartum Shapewear

Three wraps to wear for different postpartum stages

Lower back support is great for nursing moms

Totally adjustable

Postpartum shapewear can be a great tool for new moms recovering from pregnancy and birth. KeabBabies 3-in-1 Postpartum Belly Support Recovery Wrap includes three different adjustable wraps designed to slowly aid a woman’s shrinking stomach. First, wear the stomach belt to reduce swelling, then add the waist belt for lumbar support after a week. Finally, add the pelvis belt seven to 12 weeks postpartum to help return hips to their pre-pregnancy state. The entire recovery wrap is soft and breathable, geared toward maintaining healthy posture and speeding up recovery from childbirth. Doctor-endorsed, it’s a cost-effective support aid.

KeabBabies 3 in 1 Postpartum Belly Support Recovery Wrap $25 Buy Now

Wolford Sheer Touch Shapewear Skirt

Best Sheer Shapewear

High-rise

Seam-free hem

Elasticized waist

Wolford’s Sheer Touch skirt shows that shapewear can be chic. Sheer, stretchy fabric provides medium support. The high-rise cut has a wide, elasticized waistband that cinches the waist. The silky skirt has a seam-free hem and luxurious feel. Wear it for body smoothing effects under skirts and dresses.

Wolford Sheer Touch Shapewear Skirt $130 Buy Now

SexyWG Waist Cincher Girdle Thong

Best Shapewear for Lower Belly Pooch

Thong panty

Steel bone shaping

Targets waist to lower tummy

A versatile style to go under dresses, miniskirts or high-waisted pants, the SexyWG Waist Cincher Girdle thong provides lots of support and minimal coverage. It specifically targets the tummy, spanning the waistline to the lower belly. Built-in spiral steel boning is extra supportive to keep everything in place and promote good posture. The breathable fabric can be worn all day. Thousands of Amazon reviewers laud its slimming effects.

SexyWG Waist Cincher Girdle Thong $5-$16 Buy Now

Spanx Under Sculpture High-Rise Control Shorts

Best Extreme Tummy Control Shapewear

Fastenings at front and back

Boning at the waist

Compression through mid-thigh

Spanx Under Sculpture high-rise Control shorts give tons of support and tummy control. A corset-style waist sculpts the figure with fastenings at the front and back. Boning adds extra structure. Signature stretch-jersey streamlines the hips, bum and upper thighs. Don these for special events to make the most of an hourglass figure. It’s available in five sizes.

Spanx Under Sculpture High-Rise Control Shorts $248 Buy Now

Belly Bandit Mother Tucker Corset

Best Postpartum Shapewear Corset

Form-fitting

Boning

Compression fabric

If you’re a mew mom looking to snap back sooner rather than later, the Belly Bandit Mother Tucker corset was made for you. It works double duty to slim the appearance of post-pregnancy tummy while aiding the body’s return to pre-pregnancy shape. Soft boning keeps the corset in place. The stretchy compression fabric helps suck in the stomach and streamline your silhouette under dresses and shirts. One Nordstrom.com reviewer said, “This corset gave me my waist back and more of an hourglass shape. I can even wear it while I’m nursing.” Be sure to order your pre-pregnancy size.

Belly Bandit Mother Tucker Corset $90 Buy Now

Nebility Butt Lifter Shapewear

Best Body Shapewear

Double Tummy Control

Antibacterial

High-waisted

The Nebility Butt Lifter shapewear is a top seller on Amazon with nearly 40,000 four-star reviews. Strategic support gives the wearer an hourglass figure. The breathable fabric is antibacterial, keeping you cool underneath dresses and workwear. The high-waist design boasts double tummy control. The style focuses on the entire mid-body, giving the derriere a major lift, too. Available in beige and black, it’s perfect for your next event.

Nebility Butt Lifter Shapewear $17 Buy Now

Skims Stretch-Neoprene Waist Trainer

Best Waist Trainer Shapewear

In sizes up to 4XL

Adjustable fit

Stretchy material

The Skims stretch-neoprene waist trainer isn’t as restrictive as one might assume of a corset-like garment. This one utilizes thin stretch-neoprene for more give and comfort than the average waist trainer. A mesh liner makes the accessory breathable. It sculpts and naturally accentuates curves. Wear it under dresses or even under a t-shirt while running errands. Multiple hook-and-eye closures allow size adjustment. It’s available in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Skims Stretch-Neoprene Waist Trainer $68 Buy Now

Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Best Lightweight Shapewear

Ultra-breathable

Extra high waist

Targeted tummy and thigh control

There’s no need to sweat in your shapewear with Spanx’s Thinstincts 2.0 high-waisted mid-thigh short. It uses printed technology to deliver targeted control in a single lightweight layer. These mid-thigh shorts target the tummy and thighs with wrap-around support. An ultra-high-waist hits just below the bust. Best of all, these are some of the lightest and most breathable shapewear styles available, ideal for wearing under your daily outfits.

Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short $72 Buy Now

How long should shapewear last?

According to Thorson, shapewear’s longevity depends upon how often you’re wearing it. “If you wear shapewear every day, it will last a few months,” she says. “If you wear it once a week or less, it should last a year or more.”

Taking proper care of shapewear garments will help to keep their stretch, making them last longer over time.

How to clean and take the best care of your shapewear

Lots of shapewear on the above list can be washed in the machine. However, hand washing is typically more gentle on items and will help them last longer.

Thorson advises to wash shapewear by hand with warm water and a fabric wash or mild shampoo, rinse it well and then hang it to dry. Those short on time or who don’t have the motivation to hand wash pieces “can also put them in the washing machine using a gentle cycle and lingerie bag,” she says.

If you’re using a machine, wash your shapewear on cold as you would other delicates, and hang styles to dry so they aren’t stretched out.

Meet the experts

Liisa Thorson is Nordstrom’s national fit director.