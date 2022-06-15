15 Best Shirt Dresses to Streamline Your Summer Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer dressing is all about ease and versatility — effortless dresses, breezy linen separates, and multi-functional pieces, along with a designer handbag. Nothing says lay back and enjoy the warm weather like simply throwing on a summer dress, your cute sandals, and going. There aren’t many pieces that can take you from everyday life to vacation to the office all in one, but the shirt dress is a real chameleon that can streamline your wardrobe with minimal effort and styling.

“The shirt dress is such a tried-and-true staple, it’s a major trend for summer, and as someone who loves to pack smart, it’s a piece I’m going to get a lot of wear out of on vacation,” says stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose dressed A-listers from Lupita Nyong’o to Meryl Streep. Whether you’re going for a classic menswear-inspired look or a full-length maxi, the stylist recommends looking for soft, breathable materials for summer, like linen.

“The beauty of linen is it can host a wrinkle — it’s supposed to have that look so it’s not too precious and I love that for summer,” Erlanger says. “You also want to consider more neutral or earthier palettes because it is an organic material, so it’s going to get better with washing and aging, which responds better with more natural dyes.”

If you need some summer shirt dress inspiration, keep reading for the stylist’s favorite shirt dress outfit ideas, plus the best picks of the season to shop now.

How to Wear a Shirt Dress for Summer 2022

Just add accessories: The beauty of the shirt dress is that it’s pulled together enough to just throw it on and wear as is. For summer, Erlanger suggests elevating the wardrobe essential with must-have accessories, including a bucket or summer hat, tote bag sunglasses and espadrilles, for an effortlessly chic everyday look.

Top Shirt Dresses of 2022

Marina Moscone T-Shirt Dress

Best Cotton T-Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: White and black

Special Features: Made of eco-friendly organic cotton

There’s something effortlessly cool and laidback about the ease of a T-shirt dress, especially for spring and summer. Marina Moscone is known for her elevated, modern basics, and this T-shirt dress design perfectly embodies that. Made of organic cotton, the maxi silhouette features a side slit at the hem and U-neckline. Style it with sneakers, clogs, or chunky sandals for a casual day look.

Marina Moscone T-Shirt Dress $375 Buy Now

Soly Hux Floral Button-Down Dress

Best Floral Print Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

Colorways: Available in 8 floral patterns

For the print lovers, this retro-inspired shirt dress offers a low key look for summer. Available in eight different floral patterns, including navy, red and yellow, this boho style is versatile enough to dress up or down — from packing on vacation to wearing for your weekend plans or at the office. Reviewers love its airy, lightweight fabric and flattering fit, with many adding that it’s a great shirt dress for those with larger breasts. “I am never able to find dresses that button on top of the breasts that don’t pucker or pull on the buttons, and this dress doesn’t!!! It’s actually so flattering, I don’t have to worry about the gap in buttons, hits the waist just right,” one reviewer wrote.

Soly Hux Floral Button-Down Dress $42.99 Buy Now

Rails Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress

Best Classic White Button-Down Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

Special features: Eco-friendly blend of cotton and Tencel lyocell

An oversized, menswear-inspired button-down is the quintessential shirt dress look. This timeless style by Rails features all the makings of a classic: a spread collar, cuffed sleeves you can easily roll up, and a hemline that falls just above the knee. The fabric is made from an eco-friendly blend of cotton and Tencel lyocell, so you can expect a breathable fit that you can wear for any season.

Rails Long-Sleeve Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress $218 Buy Now

Magic Linen Julien Shirt Dress

Best Linen Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS – XL

Colorways: White and sandy beige

Special features: Made from sustainable Europeans flax and Oeko-Tex certified

Erlanger partnered with Magic Linen for the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection, and there’s a reason (actually, several) that this shirt dress is one of her favorites. “I wore this dress recently, I love it, and I got a lot of compliments on it,” the stylist says. “It’s a more feminine take on the shirt dress. It has a drawstring waist and pretty sleeves and hits at just the right length.” She suggests styling it with flat sandals and a hat for an everyday summer look. And, it’s made from sustainable European flax for an eco-friendly linen fabric you’ll treasure for summers to come.

Magic Linen Julien Shirt Dress $98 Buy Now

A.L.C Georgia Cutout Shirt Dress

Best Cutout Shirt Dress

Sizes: 0-12

Tapping into this season’s cutout trend, this A.L.C. shirt dress brings a fresh twist to the classic shirt dress. With high-waist cutouts that wrap around for a semi-open back, the sleek silhouette shows just a touch of skin for summer. The cotton poplin fabric offers a crisp aesthetic and the dress is made even more airy, thanks to its side slits and plunging neckline details. With its A-line midi, this dress can be styled with a variety of shoes — from flat sandals to heels, making it a flexible option for many summer occasions.

A.L.C Georgia Cutout Shirt Dress $450 Buy Now

Tibi Striped Mid-Length Shirt Dress

Best Striped Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-L

Tibi is known and loved for its office-friendly wardrobe staples, and this striped shirt dress is no exception. The oversized silhouette features a classic blue and white stripe design, cuffable sleeves, side slits for better movement, and a pointed flat collar. Made of 100% cotton, this wardrobe staple can be dressed up for the office or paired with slides or sneakers for a more relaxed take.

Tibi Striped Mid-Length Shirt Dress $488 Buy Now

Max Mara Silk Shirt Dress

Best Shirt Dress for Work

Sizes: 2-16

Special features: Made of silk

For an elevated shirt dress that means business, look no further than Max Mara’s Silk Shirt Dress. The luxe design features a modern black and white print that’s perfect for more dressed up days or meetings in the office. And thanks to its rich silky fabric, it doesn’t look like your traditional shirt dress. The midi-length style also comes with a self-tie belt to accentuate the waist for a more polished look. Top it off with heels or loafers to complete the look.

Max Mara Silk Shirt Dress $1395 Buy Now

& Other Stories Shell Button Shirt Dress

Best Long Shirt Dress

Sizes: 0-12

A midi-length shirt dress offers up a range of wearability — you can elevate the look with heeled sandals or keep it easygoing with slides or sneakers. This linen shirt dress by & Other Stories gets the style just right with dolman sleeves, a classic collar, shell buttons, and airy side slits. The lightweight fabric is ideal for summer, whether you want to wear it to the office or on vacation.

& Other Stories Shell Button Shirt Dress $99 Buy Now

Jonathan Simkhai Puff Shirt Dress in Black

Best Short Shirt Dress

Sizes: 0-14

Colorways: White and black

Jonathan Simkhai’s Cleo Puff Dress brings a little playful, feminine detail to the shirt dress look. With voluminous puff sleeves and front pleat detailing, the design is cinched at the waist with a slight flare out in the hips for a flattering fit across many body types. Available in black or white, this structured poplin mini dress is terrific for a special occasion, but can also be worn to the office, too.

Jonathan Simkhai Puff Shirt Dress in Black $345 Buy Now

H&M Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Best Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS- XXL

Colorways: White and Blue

A sleeveless shirt dress will come in handy for those extra hot summer days. This budget-friendly style from H&M is made of 100% cotton voile that is so breathable, it feels like nothing. The relaxed midi fit features a classic collar, dropped shoulders, and high side slits for a more contemporary look. Available in white and blue, all you need to do is add your favorite summer sandals and straw hat and you’re ready to go.

H&M Sleeveless Shirt Dress $24.99 Buy Now

Eloquii Side Cutout Shirt Dress

Best Plus-Size Shirt Dress

Sizes: 14-28

Colorways: White and Blue

Eloquii’s Side Cutout Shirt Dress is everything you could want in a summer wardrobe essential. It’s made of cotton (plus a bit of spandex for a little stretch) and offers two rounded cutouts at the sides of the waist for a unique design element to accentuate the waist. Plus, its A-line midi length can be styled for a multitude of events. Available in sizes 14-28 in both white and blue colors, it’s sure to be on your summer rotation from weekend getaways to meetings and drinks.

Eloquii Side Cutout Shirt Dress $119.95 Buy Now

Summersalt Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up

Best Shirt Dress Swimsuit Cover-Up

Sizes: XS-2X

Colorways: White, rainbow stripe, black, and leopard

Special features: Sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles and certified using the Global Recycled Standard

We can’t ignore one of summer’s most important shirt dresses: the cover-up. Swim brand Summersalt unsurprisingly mastered this staple with its Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up. Available in four different colorways (classic white, rainbow stripe, black, and leopard print), this shirt dress is sustainably made using 100% recycled polyester that’s wrinkle resistant, silky, quick-drying (ideal for beach days), and featherweight. It’s complete with a stand collar and sleeves with tabs that can easily be cuffed or rolled up.

Summersalt Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up $80 Buy Now

Frame Pleated Maxi Dress

Best Summer Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

Sometimes you just want a dress that screams “summer,” and this Frame Maxi Dress is exactly that. Made of an ultra-lightweight ramie, this maxi is designed to keep you cool even on the hottest of days. The caftan-inspired aesthetic features an open collar and subtle puffed sleeves for a modernized ‘70s look. And the bright yellow hue brings all the sunshine — whether you’re wearing this on vacation or not.

Frame Pleated Maxi Dress $500 Buy Now

Everlane Oxford Shirt Dress

Best Belted Shirt Dress

Sizes: XXS-XL

Colorways: Black/white stripe, black, light blue

Special Features: Made with 100% organic cotton

It doesn’t get more effortless than this shirt dress you can simply throw on and go. Complete with a built-in adjustable belt that clasps at the side, Everlane’s Oxford Shirt Dress is perfect for summer office days. Made of 100% organic cotton, it’s complete with double-chest pockets and an oversized silhouette with a high-low hemline. Whether styled with sneakers or sandals, this is an elevated summer essential that looks instantly pulled together. One reviewer who purchased this wrote, “Love the fit, looks great even on petites! The material is quite thick, in a way it’s good as it holds its shape and doesn’t crease easily. But I wouldn’t wear it on hot summer days, would definitely wear it when it’s slightly colder.”

Everlane Oxford Shirt Dress $100 Buy Now

Sir Denim Day Dress

Best Denim Shirt Dress

Sizes: 0-3 (US: 2-8)

A structured denim mini dress is always an unexpected take on the shirt dress. This above-the-knee option by Sir offers flared short sleeves, a cinched waist seam, buttons down the front, and classic collar for a sleek look. Made of 100% cotton, it’s an ideal transitional dress that works from summer into fall.

Sir Denim Day Dress $360 Buy Now

Meet the Expert

Micaela Erlanger is a celebrity fashion stylist based in New York. Named one of the “Most Powerful Stylists,” by The Hollywood Reporter, her A-list clients include Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, Common, Diane Kruger, Sigourney Weaver, Lucy Hale, Amanda Hearst, and Shailene Woodley.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is an editor, writer, and consultant with over eight years of experience in the fashion industry. After spending six years as a digital market editor at Harper’s Bazaar and a lifetime scrolling the internet, she’s well-versed in shopping all the best trends and pieces online – from shirt dresses to vacation essentials and beyond.