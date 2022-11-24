The 20 Best Shoulder Bags From Luxury Designer Brands That Elevate Any Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like luxury tote bags, designer shoulder bags should play an essential role in your designer handbag rotation. Firstly, the best shoulder bags of the season are a must-have for their versatility. These luxury shoulder bags allow you to carry them hands-free, and whether you’re after a long or short strap, a bucket style, or a baguette version, there are endless options. Shoulder bags are a surefire way to elevate your look with minimal effort. “I am a big fan of the long strap shoulder bags this season, especially the bucket silhouette! The versatility of a long strap makes this bag easy to pair for any occasion. I recommend utilizing the longer strap to create a crossbody when you’re on the go or wear it on your shoulder for a more structured and sophisticated look,” says Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director of Shopbop.

Whether you keep your daily essentials to a minimum and just carry your phone, wallet, and keys, or you tend to carry a lot in your bag, you can find a shoulder bag that’s a perfect fit for all your needs. “I always consider the length of the shoulder strap — I like using it as a shoulder handbag and crossbody bag. Since I am always on the go, size is also a big factor. My shoulder bag needs to be big enough to carry all my essentials — like a tote bag — but small enough to transition to a crossbody without being too clunky,” notes Maguire. You want to ensure your shoulder strap stays comfortably and fits over your outerwear. Sometimes your coat’s arm holes may sit relatively low, making a short shoulder strap bag fall off your shoulder. Therefore, we recommend trying your shoulder bag with your go-to pieces, from T-shirts to winter parkas, to ensure the style and fit are right for you.

Keep scrolling to check out the best designer shoulder bags that you’ll want to wear year-round, along with expert tips of what to look for and more information on the best shoulder bag trends for 2022.

Mansur Gavriel Frame Shoulder Bag

Best Shoulder Bag for Travel

Size Exterior: 13.75” W x 8.25” H x 4.75” D

13.75” W x 8.25” H x 4.75” D Handle Drop: 10.25”

10.25” Materials: leather

leather Color: cream, green, camel, black

cream, green, camel, black Features: removeable straps, gold tone double zipper

removeable straps, gold tone double zipper Best For: afternoon tea

Mansur Gavriel’s M Frame bag is a tribute to the brand’s logo. Crafted in Italy, this bag comes with a double zipper and straps that can be removed to wear it as a clutch, making it the ideal shoulder bag for upcoming travels. It’s the perfect day bag that will take you from meeting to meeting. It’s also a great evening bag due to its timeless silhouette. The M Frame bag features a padded, sculptural feel inspired by typography. This bag has room to fit your iPad, AirPods, keys, designer wallets, and much more. You can also fit a pair of flats inside should you want to switch out your shoes before heading to cocktails.

Want to learn more? Read our in-depth review of the Mansur Gavriel M Frame bag here.

What Reviewers Say: “GORGEOUS BAG! Beautiful, rich color…very chic and oh so feminine.”

Mansur Gavriel Frame Shoulder Bag $795 Buy Now

Gucci Ophidia Mini GG-Supreme Canvas Shoulder Bag Best Canvas Shoulder Bag Size Exterior: 6.2” L x 8” W x 2.2” D

6.2” L x 8” W x 2.2” D Handle Drop: 7.9”

7.9” Materials: canvas and leather

canvas and leather Color: navy

navy Features: two interior card slot compartments, lobster clasp keyring, GG logo plaque, adjustable shoulder strap

two interior card slot compartments, lobster clasp keyring, GG logo plaque, adjustable shoulder strap Best For: pairing with your favorite vintage pieces Inspired by the House of Gucci’s iconic designs of the 1990s, their newest beige Ophidia bag is constructed in a crescent canvas silhouette and accentuated with a navy logo print and navy leather trim. Fixed with silver logo hardware, a navy and red Web stripe, this style is super sporty. Its compact shape still provides a fair amount of interior space for your belongings. It has two interior slot compartments that are perfect for your “grab and go” items, such as your metro card, credit card, or important receipts. The Ophidia also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can ensure it snugly fits on your shoulder. matchesfashion Gucci Ophidia Mini GG-Supreme Canvas Shoulder Bag $1,050 Buy Now

Wandler Uma Baguette Bag

Best Triangle Baguette Shape Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 9.5” L x 6.75” H x 4.25” D

9.5” L x 6.75” H x 4.25” D Handle Drop: 15.75”

15.75” Materials: leather

leather Color: burgundy

burgundy Features: gold tone, hardware, suede lining, adjustable strap, fold over flap with magnetic closure

gold tone, hardware, suede lining, adjustable strap, fold over flap with magnetic closure Best For: running around town

All of Wandler’s bags are crafted by skilled artisans in Italy using the highest quality materials. They also pay close attention when it comes to the hardware and color offering each season. The hardware is like a piece of jewelry for your bag, while the colorways are so rich and timeless.

The beautiful Uma structured shoulder bag is constructed in a unique triangular-baguette shape. This bag is finished with a supple tan suede interior, an inner pocket for your metro card or car keys, and a larger expandable shape for all of your essentials. This burgundy hue is a great alternative to a classic black or brown for those looking for a color to wear daily. The Uma also has a fold-over flap that securely closes with a magnetic snap button. Sling yours over a chunky knit sweater, cape coat, wide-leg trousers, and lug-sole boots this winter.

Wandler Uma Baguette Bag $930 Buy Now

JW Anderson Bumper Baguette

Best Crescent Shaped Baguette Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 10.25” L x 6” H x 3.5” D

10.25” L x 6” H x 3.5” D Handle Drop: 7.75”

7.75” Materials: leather

leather Color: camel brown

camel brown Features: padded trim, adjustable handle, zip closure, card slot interior, leather lining, gold-tone hardware

padded trim, adjustable handle, zip closure, card slot interior, leather lining, gold-tone hardware Best For: casual brunch date

JW Anderson bags are some of the most coveted season after season. Creative Director Jonathan Anderson is a true visionary who wow’s us each season he presents his namesake collection and his collections for Loewe. According to Maguire, JW Anderson is consistently one of the most popular brands at Shopbop, especially when it comes to accessories and handbags. The newest bag from the cult-favorite brand, the Bumper baguette, is so chic! This bag has a thin adjustable leather shoulder strap with a patent finish, gold-tone hardware, and a supple padded trim. It’s crafted from the best quality leather by artisans in Spain. Fixed with a zip closure and interior card slot. Pair it with your go-to denim, sweaters, and penny loafers.

To ensure that all of your designer bags last the test of time and the elements, it’s important to treat them well. “As mentioned, we want these bags to last! I always store my bags in a duster bag on a shelf or in a drawer, keeping all the dust away and helping the bag maintain its shape,” notes Maguire.

JW Anderson Bumper Baguette $790 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag

Coziest Designer Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 22” H x 22.4” W x 5.5” D

22” H x 22.4” W x 5.5” D Size Interior: 11” H x 14” W x 5” D

11” H x 14” W x 5” D Handle Drop: 17”

17” Weight: 4.8 lb.

4.8 lb. Materials: shearling

shearling Color: beige

beige Features: front flap closure, shoulder strap, leather zip pouch, genuine shearling, mini zip pouch adornment

front flap closure, shoulder strap, leather zip pouch, genuine shearling, mini zip pouch adornment Best For: chilliest winter days

French designer Yves Saint Laurent revolutionized the fashion industry in the 1960s and 1970s with his menswear-inspired silhouettes. He became the first living fashion designer to be honored by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1983. Today, creative director Anthony Vaccarello continues to reshape Parisian style. This cozy, roomy shoulder bag is one to snuggle. Adorned with a mini zip pouch for your lipstick, hand sanitizer, or good luck charm, it’s just one of the added bonuses this bag entails. Crafted in Italy, this genuine shearling bag has a sturdy shoulder strap, front flap closure to securely hold your essentials, and a unique oversized silhouette. Wear this with your coziest, chunkiest sweaters, textured wool pants, animal-printed boots, and minimal jewelry for a chic apres-ski look.

nordstrom

Saint Laurent Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag $4,300 Buy Now

Loewe Puzzle Leather Hobo Bag

Most Versatile Pop of Color Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 5” H x 11.5” W x 4 ¼” D

5” H x 11.5” W x 4 ¼” D Handle Drop: 9 ½”

9 ½” Weight: 1.0 lb.

1.0 lb. Materials: leather

leather Color: ochre and eight other hues

ochre and eight other hues Features: hidden-zip closure, shoulder strap, exterior zip pocket, interior wall pocket, cotton-twill lining

hidden-zip closure, shoulder strap, exterior zip pocket, interior wall pocket, cotton-twill lining Best For: wearing every day

Expert Spanish craftsmanship synonymous with the house of Loewe goes hand in hand with their exquisite color palette. Molding style, innovative design, and impeccable construction, this leather hobo puzzle bag is a work of art. Pair with your favorite bold prints from head to toe or monochromatic pieces. This beauty has a small interior compartment and includes a hidden-zip closure, sturdy shoulder strap, and exterior zip pocket. The Puzzle hobo may be limited in interior size, but it does have an interior wall pocket to store your cards, receipts, house keys, and metro card. The interior is finished with a cotton-twill lining and a buttery leather outer with an abstract puzzle-inspired design. The construction creates a sculptural look and will look amazing when worn with pieces that have exaggerated hemlines and oversized silhouettes.

nordstrom

Loewe Puzzle Leather Hobo Bag $2,500 Buy Now

The Row Gabriel Woven Leather Shoulder Bag

Best Shoulder Bag for Work

Size Exterior: 8.3” L x 16” W x 10.7” D

8.3” L x 16” W x 10.7” D Handle Drop: 11.1”

11.1” Materials: leather

leather Color: cream

cream Features: magnetic top closure, rolled top handles, internal zip pocket

magnetic top closure, rolled top handles, internal zip pocket Best For: those ladies looking for an everyday bag that doesn’t follow any rules

We can’t discuss the best designer shoulder bags without mentioning The Row. They have countless incredible options, from their classic Jules, Clea, Delanie, small N/S Park tote shoulder bag, and their Gabriel style. Their newest iteration of the Gabriel is crafted with expertly woven leather strips that will look incredible as it ages. Fixed with a magnetic top closure, beautifully rolled top handles, and a deep internal zip pocket for all your essentials. The magnetic closure allows for easy access, and the large space is great for your go-to essentials and then some! Pair this beautiful cream bag with an all-white, navy, or black look for a timeless striking ensemble. This is a bag to invest in and cherish for decades to come.

The Row Gabriel Woven Leather Shoulder Bag $6,700 Buy Now

Celine Small Bucket Cuir Triomphe Bag

Best Classic Bucket Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 7” L x 9” W x 5” D

7” L x 9” W x 5” D Handle Drop: 19”-21” (adjustable)

19”-21” (adjustable) Materials: leather

leather Color: black and 4 other colorways

black and 4 other colorways Features: cross body and shoulder strap, snap button closure,

cross body and shoulder strap, snap button closure, Best For: busy women on the go!

Let’s face it. This is the busiest time of the year. As we run from one social engagement to the next, you may not always want to switch out your bag. If you’re looking for versatility and style, this is a great bag for you. The simplicity of Celine’s small Cuir Triomphe shoulder bag is just part of its beauty. Crafted with a subtle logo on the front side, lined with the highest quality suede, fixed with a snap button closure, and finished with an adjustable strap so you can wear it as a short shoulder strap or a longer one. This bag will look better year after year as the patina ages the leather to perfection. This is one of the very best classic bucket bags on the market, so don’t wait to splurge on this while it remains in stock!

Celine Small Bucket Cuir Triomphe Bag $2,200 Buy Now

Paco Rabanne Leather Sphere Baguette Shoulder Bag

Best Party Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 6.5”H x 8.5” W x 1.5” D

6.5”H x 8.5” W x 1.5” D Materials: leather

leather Color: red

red Features: shoulder strap, magnetic closure

shoulder strap, magnetic closure Best For: the ultimate hands-free party bag

Paco Rabanne’s classic disc design can be seen throughout their RTW and accessories collections. Its newest Sphere Baguette bag is crafted by hand using discs of vibrantly colored leather. The compact silhouette and the thin strap will add a refined touch to any look. It’s a little bit mod, a bit 1970s, and can even skew a bit Y2K making it extremely versatile. This bag is lightweight and unlined, so you can put your minimal essentials in and shimmy on the dance floor all night long. Pair with your favorite metallics, short hemlines, platforms, and statement jewelry for a full maximalist look.

Paco Rabanne Sphere Baguette Shoulder Bag $1,190 Buy Now

Khaite Medium Olivia Patent Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

Best “It” Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 16” L x 9.4” H x 7” W

16” L x 9.4” H x 7” W Materials: patent leather

patent leather Color: black or berry

black or berry Features: integrated strap, gold-tone hardware, lined interior

integrated strap, gold-tone hardware, lined interior Best For: a sexy date night

Known for the highest quality leathers, Khaite’s beautiful new medium-sized Olivia bag is one of the hottest shoulder bags this season, and for good reason. Crafted in Italy from glossy patent leather, Khaite’s sensual Olivia tote will complete every date night look. Wear with your go-to leather pants, vintage Levi’s or flowy fall dress, and chunky oversized cardigan. The sculptural silhouette has a zip-top closure that’s finished with gold-tone hardware. The bag’s interior is lined, and the crescent shape has a pillowy structure that will keep its shape even once your essentials are inside.

Khaite Medium Olivia Patent Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag $1,600 Buy Now

Courreges Mirrored Faux Patent Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag

Best Evening Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 16” L x 9.4” H x 7” W

16” L x 9.4” H x 7” W Handle Drop: 7 ½” – 11”

7 ½” – 11” Weight: 1.10 lb

1.10 lb Materials: Polyurethane, polyester, cotton

Polyurethane, polyester, cotton Color: silver

silver Features: adjustable strap, top zip-around closure

adjustable strap, top zip-around closure Best For: the holiday party circuit

When thinking about the best evening bags that are equally great for dancing the night away as for casual holiday parties, Courreges has several options worth looking at. Their mirrored faux patent leather shoulder bag is at the top of the list. This shoulder bag comes with an adjustable strap that’s threaded through endless buckle detailing. It adjusts from 7 ½” to 11” at the longest strap drop, making it perfect for most sleeves. Complete with a faux-leather mirror-polished finish, this sparkly shoulder bag comes with cotton lining and is crafted by artisans in Turkey. Weighing 1.10 lbs, it’s a super lightweight construction that provides comfort to your arm and back for long-lasting wearability.

Courreges Mirrored Faux Patent Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag $1,290 Buy Now

Chloe Kattie Patchwork Shoulder Bag

Best Multi-Color Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 5.5” H x 7.5” W x 2.8” D

5.5” H x 7.5” W x 2.8” D Materials: leather

leather Weight: 0.7lbs

0.7lbs Color: multicolor

multicolor Features: Magnetic-fastening front flap, shoulder strap that can be worn as a crossbody too, comes with dust bag

Magnetic-fastening front flap, shoulder strap that can be worn as a crossbody too, comes with dust bag Best For: exploring a new city

Chloe’s uber-chic Kattie bag is crafted in Italy from supple leather. Fixed with dual compartments and an internal card slot, this bag has serious versatility. The two internal compartments are best for the items you need to grab quickly. You can carry it by the slim adjustable shoulder strap to go hands-free. Designed with a structured flap silhouette and fixed with 3 bracelet-inspired details in contrasting leather and polished silver hardware. Wear this with your closet staples, including your classic trench, high-waisted denim, ankle boot, and go-to cashmere sweaters. When you’re not wearing it, be sure to take advantage of the dust bag to ensure your bag is protected.

net-a-porter

Chloe Kattie Patchwork Shoulder Bag $3,250 Buy Now

Fendi Pre-Owned Brown Zucca Canvas Embroidered Floral Baguette Bag

Best Embellished Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 13cm H x 22cm W x 6cm D

13cm H x 22cm W x 6cm D Handle Drop: 62cm-106cm

62cm-106cm Materials: Zucca canvas

Zucca canvas Color: multicolor

multicolor Features: Magnetic-fastening front flap, adjustable shoulder strap

Magnetic-fastening front flap, adjustable shoulder strap Best For: Sunday afternoon with girlfriends

One of the most iconic shoulder bags, the Fendi Baguette, is a style that will be forever celebrated. The Fendi Baguette style first entered the fashion world by storm in 1997. Over the last 25 years it has evolved and remains one of the it-bags of all time. It transcends all trends, and due to the incredible craftsmanship and detail that goes into these limited pieces, they hold value that will only increase with time. Thanks in large part to Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, who made this style her closet staple, owning countless iterations, this has been an iconic bag to all fashion lovers and will remain as such until the end of time.

Crafted in brown Zucca canvas, accented with multicolor floral embroidery, and a lizard shoulder strap, this is a rare beauty. The finishing touch? The iconic silver-tone hardware, of course!

Amazon

Fendi Pre-Owned Canvas Embroidered Floral Baguette Bag $2,450 Buy Now

Chanel Pre-Owned Black Chevron Caviar Shoulder Bag

Best Everyday Black

Size Exterior: 14” L x 8.5” W x 3.6” D

14” L x 8.5” W x 3.6” D Handle Drop: 13”-24”

13”-24” Materials: caviar leather

caviar leather Color: black

black Features: adjustable shoulder strap, gold-plated CC turn-lock closure, interior zip and slip pockets

adjustable shoulder strap, gold-plated CC turn-lock closure, interior zip and slip pockets Best For: your next job interview

This Chanel’s pre-loved black chevron half-flap maxi bag comes with an adjustable strap so you can wear it as a shoulder or a crossbody bag. Crafted in France by skilled artisans, this bag is timeless and incredibly chic. Wear with your favorite pantsuit, or pair with your go-to miniskirt, sheer tights, tall boots, and a shearling leather jacket for a more paired-down but equally sleek look.

Editor-approved tip: When investing in a new designer bag, a great place to start is to look at pre-owned options. Plus, you’ll do your part to help the environment.

amazon

Chanel Pre-Owned Black Chevron Caviar Shoulder Bag $9,950 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Leather Shoulder Bag

Best Woven Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 5.5” H x 11” W x 4” D

5.5” H x 11” W x 4” D Handle Drop: 8”

8” Materials: leather

leather Color: avocado green

avocado green Features: zip closure, shoulder strap, interior zip pocket, oversized signature Intreccio woven detailing, knot detailing at strap,

zip closure, shoulder strap, interior zip pocket, oversized signature Intreccio woven detailing, knot detailing at strap, Best For: a subtle pop of color, and will look great with your favorite boho separates

Bottega Veneta’s avocado green woven shoulder bag is everything we’re looking for in a standout designer bag. Their signature woven leather is supple and crafted from the highest quality leather by artisans in Italy. Since 1966, the house has been rooted in Italy, but its designs reflect a global perspective when it comes to fashion and the way we interact with our leather goods. This bag is also packable, making it perfect to take with you on your next holiday! In other words, this shoulder bag is sure to be your next go-to style.

Bottega Veneta Leather Shoulder Bag $1,650 Buy Now

Savette The Tondo Suede Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag

Best Suede Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 10.5” L x 8” W x 1.5” D

10.5” L x 8” W x 1.5” D Materials: suede

suede Color: camel

camel Features: adjustable shoulder strap, turn-lock closure

adjustable shoulder strap, turn-lock closure Best For: running around the city in style

Established in 2020 by Amy Zurek, each bag is crafted in Italy with a focus on traditional leather craft and modern silhouettes. Savette’s small Tondo hobo shoulder bag is designed with organic curved edges. It’s lined with supple suede, as well, and comes with the house’s signature metal turn-lock hardware. In the interior, you’ll find a pocket for your small items.

This is the perfect designer shoulder bag to invest in, throw on, and hit the town looking every bit chic and unique. If you’re after a trend-focused bag, this may not be the best option for you. However, if you’re looking for something with a timeless-classic feel, we highly recommend a Savette shoulder bag.

luisaviaroma

Savette The Tondo Suede Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag $1,550 Buy Now

Jil Sander Victor Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Best Shoulder Bag With Hardware

Size Exterior: 8” H x 8 ¾” W x 4 1/4” D

8” H x 8 ¾” W x 4 1/4” D Handle Drop: 11”-12”

11”-12” Weight: 1.5 lbs

1.5 lbs Materials: leather

leather Color: dark brown

dark brown Features: adjustable shoulder strap, flip-lock closure, slip pocket, lined,

adjustable shoulder strap, flip-lock closure, slip pocket, lined, Best For: adding a feminine touch to your look

If you’re in search of a designer shoulder bag that has hardware that doubles as art, Jil Sander’s chic small Victor bag is for you. It comes with a subtle-logo embossed flip-lock closure and is crafted in smooth, minimal brown leather. The boxy silhouette is the perfect bag to pair with your matching sets and lace-up brogues. The inner compartment has a wall pocket and is lined, while the exterior has a slip pocket just beneath the flap. The Victor’s structured shape provides durability and polish to every look you pair it with. Finished with an adjustable shoulder strap and crafted by artisans in Italy, this is a splurge worth every penny.

nordstrom

Jil Sander Victor Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,850 Buy Now

Isabel Marant Merine Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag

Best Velvet Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 6.5” H x 10” W x 2.75” D

6.5” H x 10” W x 2.75” D Handle Drop: 19”

19” Materials: velvet

velvet Weight: 1.62 lbs

1.62 lbs Color: multicolor

multicolor Features: gold-plated chain strap and snap closure, fabric lining, zippered pocket, interior pocket

gold-plated chain strap and snap closure, fabric lining, zippered pocket, interior pocket Best For: your next antique fair

Isabel Marant’s Merine quilted velvet shoulder bag is one of our favorite shoulder bags because of its boho flair. It’s extremely lightweight at just over 1 pound, so you won’t be weighing down your arm before you put your essentials inside. There’s a lot of storage space inside, which includes a zippered pocket as well as a slot compartment.

This bag will look best when worn with mixed textures and prints. It makes the perfect excuse to bring out your Harris Tweed jacket from grandma and your go-to oversized knit scarf. Finished with gold-plated hardware at the front and a sleek chain strap, this bag will go with your favorite turquoise jewelry, and the more metals you mix, the better! This is a bag you can wear for every occasion, and it will look like a vintage score, year after year, adding to its charm.

nordstrom

Isabel Marant Merine Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag $749 Buy Now

Marge Sherwood Boston Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 7.5” H x 13” W x 4.7” D

7.5” H x 13” W x 4.7” D Handle Drop: 9.8”

9.8” Materials: leather

leather Color: black

black Features: zip closure, interior zip pocket, interior slip pocket, contrast stitching, embossed logo, canvas lining

zip closure, interior zip pocket, interior slip pocket, contrast stitching, embossed logo, canvas lining Best For: pairing with this season’s hottest denim maxi skirt, tall boots, and your go-to oversized blazer

When it comes to designer shoulder bags that look like they could be from the late ’90s or early 2000’s Marge Sherwood has something that fits the bill. Their newest iteration of the Boston soft satchel shoulder bag comes in stark black and is finished with chic white topstitching. Its structured silhouette comes with a subtle embossed logo detail at the front and a zip closure to keep your belongings safe and secure while you’re running around town, whether day or evening. The canvas lining is a durable addition which we love, so it can be easily cleaned. And coming in at a price just under $500, this is a designer bag worth investing in.

Bloomingdales

Marge Sherwood Boston Shoulder Bag $485 Buy Now

Coperni Ring Swipe Mini Shoulder Bag

Size Exterior: 6” L x 8.5” W x 2.2” D

6” L x 8.5” W x 2.2” D Handle Drop: 15.5”

15.5” Materials: fabric, metal studs

fabric, metal studs Color: black

black Features: metal ring shoulder strap, fabric lining, embellished large stud detailing

metal ring shoulder strap, fabric lining, embellished large stud detailing Best For: a night out with girlfriends

Coperni’s Ring Swipe bag is a favorite amongst the style set. It will fit your smartphone and a few other essentials. Their new mini polka dot studded version is incredibly chic. The oval-shaped design is adorned with a sculptural metal strap and fixed with large studs on one side. The interior and exterior are made from a durable fabric, so you won’t have to worry about being delicate with it. Wear with head-to-toe black for a statement or play up the metal embellishments and go for a mix of silver and metallic pieces.

mytheresa

Coperni Ring Swipe Mini Shoulder Bag $864 Buy Now

Are Designer Shoulder Bags Worth It? Yes, a shoulder bag is a wise investment. Since the designer resale market is hot, your bag will hold its value and be re-sellable. Another great bonus to a designer shoulder bag is that they’re truly timeless. “We see bags as seasonless, a staple that can transition with you from day to night, summer to fall, or year to year. From experimenting with new colorways and materials to incorporating vintage silhouettes or modernizing classic styles, your bag is timeless and can be used to freshen up any look,” notes Maguire. Shoulder bags have been in style for decades. They first gained traction in the 1940s during the Second World War when practicality was of the utmost importance. Women would sling their shoulder bags on and head to their job or wartime support efforts. In the 1960s, however, the Space Age influenced the style. Chic women were sporting miniskirts, thin ribbed knits, minimal jewelry, go-go boots, and shoulder bags in various colors and materials. As style continued to evolve, the shoulder bag became hugely iconic in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Every style star and celebrity from Paris Hilton and Britney Spears to The Spice Girls was rocking low-rise denim, crop tops, platforms, and shoulder bags in sequins, patent leather, velvet, and studded iterations. While the bag’s style has evolved in terms of fabrication and silhouette, its classic function and versatility have remained constant, making it one of the essential bag styles to invest in. Shoulder Bag Trends for 2022 Designer shoulder bags come in so many different shapes this season. From crescent-like silhouettes at JW Anderson, Gucci, and Prada, to hobo’s at Celine, and Khaite, to baguette versions at Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and Paco Rabanne, there’s something for everyone. Kendall Jenner frequently wears baguette-style shoulder bags from the Row, while Kaia Gerber loves her Celine crescent shoulder bags. However, we cannot discuss designer shoulder bag trends without mentioning Zoe Kravitz and Mary-Kate Olsen. These two are often seen wearing oversized hobo-style shoulder bags. Yet, no matter how they style their bags, they ooze casual elegance. “Customers are gravitating towards cult-favorite brands like JW Anderson and STAUD, particularly loving these designers’ buzzy and bold colors and unique styles. Hereu and Proenza Schouler’s modern shapes are also popular for those looking for more of a neutral palette – these brands are having a moment, and our customers are here for it,” says Maguire.

What to Look for In the Best Shoulder Bags for 2022 Features: Shoulder bags often come with a short strap, but there are also versions with longer straps and those with adjustable straps. This allows the shopper to change the length of the bag depending on their outerwear should they need a bit more wiggle room. An adjustable strap essentially acts as multiple bags in one — who can resist that? Shoulder bags typically come fixed with a zipper or snap closure and either inner compartments to separate your essentials or one main compartment for everything. Materials: Designer shoulder bags come in luscious suede, buttery leather, and patent leather, adorned with sparkly embellishments, satin, and velvet options. They come fixed with gold chain straps, soft suede ones, and removable straps so you can wear your shoulder bag as a clutch bag. High-quality materials only get better with age and wear. The materials will also play a big role in the shape of your bag. The softer the material, like satin, the more pillowy your shoulder bag will look. The more rugged the material, like a box-leather, the more structure your shoulder bag will have. “A handbag is a staple piece — an essential to complement your existing (and evolving) wardrobe — so quality is very important when choosing your favorite. In addition, you want your handbag to last, so I always look for high-quality leathers, hardware, and materials, as this goes a long way when your bag is constantly by your side,” suggests Maguire. Size: From larger that are great for the office and bucket styles that are perfect for hitting the flea market to sparkly or embellished versions that are meant for your next party look, you can’t go wrong with a designer shoulder bag. Perfect for every occasion, designer shoulder bags come in all different shapes and sizes. As the Fendi Baguette trend of the early 2000s showed us, a short strap adds a cool, sporty twist to your look, while a larger shoulder bag will add more of a casual spin.