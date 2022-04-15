The 25 Best Silk Pajamas For A Luxurious Night In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Your bedtime routine should be luxurious. Your skin deserves to be hydrated, your mind soothed, and your body enrobed in something soft to the touch. Enter silk pajamas, the sleepwear staple that can transform a cozy night in into something decadent. “Silk is an ancient natural fiber created by the Bombyx Mori silkworm,” explains Olivia von Halle, the founder of her eponymous sleepwear label. She notes that sericulture, or the production of silk, has taken place in China since 2700 BC. “Silk is hygroscopic, meaning it keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter — of course this is perfect for nightwear! At the end of its life-cycle silk, as a natural material, is totally biodegradable and will return to the Earth.”

Because of its comfortable nature, silk has become a de facto favorite for sleepwear, with pajama options ranging from traditional pants and button downs, to delicate slips, short sets, and camisoles. Silk sleep accessories have also become popular, with robes, sleep masks, and even silk pillowcases making their way onto the market. And while silk adds a touch of opulence to sleepwear, the good news is that it’s not reserved for any one personal style. Current options come in a wide range of colors and prints and in cuts that range from oversized menswear-inspired to dainty and feminine. The addition of materials like lace and cotton can also add to the particular aesthetic of your pajamas of choice.

The Different Types of Silk

So what is it that makes silk especially suited to sleepwear? “We use several different kinds of silk and each has its own unique qualities,” explains von Halle. “The majority of our pajamas are crafted from silk satin. Often confused as being a synthetic material in itself, ‘satin’ actually refers to the weave. It produces a characteristically glossy and lustrous material that feels very lush and is pure indulgence to wear. By contrast, crépe de Chine silk is much lighter in weight and has a matte finish — it is excellent for the summer months. Our cotton-silk blend goes one step further, it is super light but because it contains silk it still retains a luxurious handfeel, unlike pure cotton which can feel rough to the touch.”

In addition, another lightweight option to consider is silk chiffon, which tends to be sheer with a slight stretch to it. For something a bit heavier, look for silk georgette, which is similar to chiffon in that it does not crease and is known for its elegant draping, but is a slightly coarser and heftier weight. Velvet is also a silk fabric, known for its rich shine and soft feel. When it comes to pajamas, Mulberry silk is often a favorite choice, as it’s considered the highest quality silk, made from the secretions of silk worms that feed exclusively on Mulberry trees.

What to Look for in the Best Silk Pajamas

While the type of silk (or a similar silk-like material) is up to personal preference, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind when seeking out a new pair of pajamas. Firstly, you’ll want to find a fit that is loose enough to allow you to sleep comfortably without feeling constricted. Look for slip silhouettes that hug the body without sitting too snugly. As for pajama sets, explore out bottoms with an easy to adjust waistband and a top that you’ll be able to sleep in comfortably. As for style, “I’m always drawn to the most brightly colored and spirited prints,” says von Halle. “Pajamas have an inherent playfulness to me, they’re an opportunity to explore more daring choices that you would shy away from day to day and so I think they should never be taken too seriously!”

Top Silk Pajamas of 2022

Shop the best silk pajamas below.

Hanro Cadis Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Cornflower, white

If you prefer a shorts set with a bit more coverage, look no further than this practical set from Hanro. The Swiss label is known for its practical basics and undergarments, so you know these pajamas will be practical and fuss free. The modal and silk blend is lightweight and super soft to the touch, ideal for anyone who finds cotton pajamas to be too stiff or scratchy. Plus, this set is machine washable while many silk sets require being hand washed instead. So, if you’re on the hunt for something hassle free, look no further.

Hanro Cadis Pajamas $228 Buy Now

Lyaner Pajama Set

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Purple, baby blue, black, burgundy, champagne, champagne green, dark green, deep purple, olive green, white, baby pink, dusty blue, peach red

If you’re looking for something similar to silk, try these soft and stretchy pajamas from Lyaner made of polyester. “I love the satin material,” writes one Amazon reviewer. “I feel like it is cooler material to sleep in, great for the summer.” With a full range of color options, you’ll easily be able to find one that fits your sense of style. So, if you’re in need of a playful summer sleep set, look no further.

Lyaner Pajama Set $20 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Pajama Set

Sizes : XS- XL

Colors: Azure, black, white, powder pink, garnet, dusty blue, soft pink, rose, frosty green

Lingerie label La Perla is beloved for its luxe basics — from bras to swimwear, so it’s no surprise their silk pajamas are a must try. The long sleeve collared shirt and drawstring pants are simple but lavish and come in a wide range of colors depending on your preference. The pure silk satin pieces are designed in Italy and manufactured in China. As an extra-special touch, you can also personalize your pajama set of choice with a set of three initials, on the sleeve or breast. So, if you’re looking for a simple but sumptuous gift for someone special, custom pajamas might be just the thing.

La Perla Silk Pajama Set $485 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams Short Set

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Chambray bandana, mist ditsy

If you’re an Amazon fanatic, you’ll want to check out this shorts set. Not only is it designed in two jolly prints, it comes complete with a sleep mask to help you relax. Though it’s made out of polyester instead of your standard silk, it still has a washed satin effect that gives the appearance of a traditional silk. And the cut of the pajamas is relaxed without being baggy or too loose on the body.

Barefoot Dreams Short Set $97 Buy Now

Olivia Von Halle Lila Pajama Set

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Primrose floral

​​Olivia Von Halle is a sleepwear label that has gained a loyal following over the years for its comfortable yet decadent designs. The Lila silk satin pajama set, made of 100% 19 momme silk is a great choice for those who want a traditional pajama silhouette but upgraded. The floral print is colorful, but still elegant — it doesn’t come off too loud. Pair with your favorite cozy slippers, and you’ll feel well taken care of.

Olivia Von Halle Lila Pajama Set $600 Buy Now

Skims Silk Pajamas

Sizes : XXS-4X

Colors: Oak, talc, honey, gunmetal, soot

“I am a front line worker and really have valued my self care routine at home. These pajamas brought it to the next level,” writes one reviewer. These pajamas — made of 96% silk and 5% spandex — are the ideal mix of stretchy and silky. Kim Kardashian’s much beloved lingerie brand is known for nailing fit, and offering a diverse range of sizes, so know that these pajamas will be just right when you put them on. They also come with both a shorts and long pants option, so you have a versatile range of options based on what makes you comfortable in bed or lounging around the house.

Skims Silk Pajamas $138 Buy Now

Tory Burch Silk Twill Pajama Pants

Sizes: 00-14

Color: Sugar Berry Floral

New York’s Tory Burch is known for its Preppy-cool staples, including the brand’s signature logo flats. These Italian silk twill pajamas are ideal for those who look to the brand for subtly romantic styles. The floral print is inspired by a 19th-century textile and features both bouquets and a dainty polka dot. The fit while comfortable, is a bit closer to the body than some of the other options on this list, making the pajamas ideal for anyone who twists and turns in their sleep. Count on these to stay snug.

Tory Burch Silk Twill Pajama Pants $598 Buy Now

Gucci Geometric Print Pajamas

Sizes : XXS-XXL

Colors: Yellow, red

If you aspire to sleep opulently, these Gucci pajamas are the best place to start. The button down and matching pants are emblazoned with a graphic take on Gucci’s logo. The colors are rich, and the silk twill will feel so soft on your skin. If you’re feeling especially fancy, you may want to consider adding the matching slippers to your cart. That way, you can literally say you’re dressed in silk from head to toe. Dressed in this pajama set, you’ll surely have sweet dreams.

Gucci Geometric Print Pajamas $3800 Buy Now

Intimissimi Silk Slip

Sizes : XS-L

Colors: Black, white, natural

On the hunt for a simple silky slip you can slide into at night? Look no further than this simple v-neck style from lingerie label Intimissimi. It’s made from 100% silk, so you know it will be extra soft against your skin. You can also choose to layer it under a sheer dress if you want to wear it out of the house. Consider this the most versatile pajama option you’ll own.

Intimissimi Silk Slip $79 Buy Now

Loretta Caponi Fiocchini Pajama Top

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Pink

Pajamas don’t have to just be casual and comfy. This lace and silk-georgette pajama set is hand embroidered in Italy, a delicate and elegant option for your nights in. And while Loretta Caponi may be best known for easy floral dresses, this sleep set is a welcome addition to any collection. The shorts and tank combination are light and breathable, meaning that even on the warmest nights of summer you’ll be able to sleep easily. Plus, the pieces are so pretty you may just want to wear them out and about too.

Loretta Caponi Fiocchini Pajama Top $885 Buy Now

Everyday Ritual Allison Angela Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XXL

Colors: Navy English garden, Blush English garden

When you combine cotton and silk, you get the ultimate blend of ease and wearability. So, add these spirited pajamas from nightwear label Everyday Ritual to the list of practical purchases. The floral and paisley print is a welcome alternative to basic sleepwear. And, the relaxed fit of the top and bottom mean you won’t be constricted as you wind down for a good night’s sleep. Add a silk mask and lavender pillow spray and prepare for your best night of dreaming ever.

Everyday Ritual Allison Angela Pajamas $170 Buy Now

Morgan Lane Ruthie Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Periwinkle

This luxury pajama brand is a favorite of fashion insiders who love the versatility and cheeky designs. This striped style is a classic option that you could easily wear outside of the bedroom too. Try pairing the button-down top with a pair of white jeans for a preppy-cool combination that works for brunch or even the office. Add layered necklaces and a pair of gold earrings to instantly dress up this comfy top. Or, if you do prefer to keep it reserved for sleep time, pair with matching pajama pants.

Morgan Lane Ruthie Pajamas $289 Buy Now

Papinelle Cherry Blossom Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Cornflower blue

Celebrate the arrival of spring with this lightweight floral pajama set covered in delicate cherry blossoms by Papinelle. The cotton and silk blend allows your skin to breathe and keep you comfortable while you settle down for the evening. The elastic waisted shorts and boxy crop top have a boyish cut, adding to the relaxed vibe of the set. The drop shoulders and elbow-length sleeves are comfy and casual, too. Since this pajama set is lightweight, it’s also delicate, so make sure you skip the machine and hand wash only.

Papinelle Cherry Blossom Pajamas $85 Buy Now

Araks Cadel Slip

Sizes : XS-XXL

Colors: Black, bare beige, thistle purple, Bali green, cameo pink, chartreuse green, geranium pink

When I first tried on Araks’ silk georgette slip dress, I felt like I’d found the perfect piece to wear to sleep. It is delicate and soft to the touch, but it’s the fit that really makes it. The pintucking detail makes the dress fall elegantly without being too tight or too baggy. I also love the range of vibrant color options, sleepwear doesn’t have to only be practical. If you’re looking for sleepwear that will make you feel amazing, this is it.

Araks Cadel Slip $330 Buy Now

Flora Nikrooz Pajama Set

Sizes : XS-L

Color: Black

As an alternative to traditional silk, try these comfy pajamas in a polyester charmeuse that has the sheen of a traditional silk. The tank top and shorts combo by Flora Nikrooz is playful and will keep you cool on warm summer evenings. The addition of lace along the neckline adds a thoughtful detail that takes these a step above more casual options. So, on days when you want to lounge luxuriously, look no further.

Flora Nikrooz Pajama Set $68 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Fleur Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Pink lavender, mushroom print, white botanical, black jungle print, ivory logo print, black

For lingerie label Fleur Du Mal, pajamas are part of a necessary lineup of bedroom staples. These silk pajamas feature the brand’s signature monogram print and come in a range of entertaining alternative prints as well including mushrooms and sweet florals. Contrasting piping adds a unique detail that will make dressing down feel super special. Since these pajamas are made of 100% silk, you’ll want to make sure to wash only by hand to avoid any annoying shrinkage. But, with the right care, you’ll wear these comfortably for years.

Fleur Du Mal Fleur Pajamas $295 Buy Now

Sleeper Party Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: White, black, pink vichy, blue

You may already be familiar with Sleeper’s playful feather-trimmed pajama set. Well, there’s no time like now to finally take the plunge and give them a try. These pajamas are meant to be worn in public thanks to their celebratory flair. So, if there’s a party where a silk set might fit the dressing requirements, go for it. Since these pajamas are made with viscose instead of silk, you can machine wash them (once you remove the feathers of course).

Sleeper Party Pajamas $290 Buy Now

Lunya Washable Silk Set

Sizes : XS-2X

Colors : Otium tan, deep blue, meditative grey, immersed black, tranquil white, fancy burgundy, opulent green, serene pink, enamored pink, energized blue

Courtesy of Lunya

Good news: Lunya’s silky pajama set is machine washable so you don’t have to worry when you want to wear these every day of the week. Just pop them in the wash on cold, and you’ll be ready to wear them all over again. As the brand’s best selling pajama set, the shorts and tank have racked up thousands of positive reviews.”I can’t sleep in anything else now,” writes one reviewer.

Lunya Washable Silk Set $188 Buy Now

The Sleep Code Silk Pajamas

Sizes : XS-XXL

Colors: Emerald city

The Sleep Code is a website devoted to making bedtime as sumptuous as possible, so it’s no surprise that a pair of washable silk pajamas is a must on its shopping list. The bold green set is made of silk charmeuse, but in an unexpected move, the fabric is turned inside out, allowing the soft side to slip up against your skin. The white piping and front pocket add a vintage-inspired touch to the set that is more preppy than romantic. And, the use of a drawstring to cinch the shorts ensures that they’ll stay on snugly through a full night’s rest. Spring for these if you like to keep things simple and chic.

The Sleep Code Silk Pajamas $138 Buy Now

Maison Essentiele Nightdress

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Green, brown

If you’re looking to embrace the look of ‘90s supermodels, try this silk-charmeuse nightdress. The two-tone brown and green design is unexpected and sleek all at once. The construction is flattering, hanging lightly on the body without hugging too tight or twisting uncomfortably. Also, adjustable straps make it easy to fit the dress to your body as needed. While it’s meant for bedtime, this would be an easy choice to wear out and about, too.

Courtesy of Maison Essentiele

Maison Essentiele Nightdress $340 Buy Now

Fendi Printed Silk Satin Pajamas

Sizes : 34-48IT

Color: Brown

If you’re a fan of Italian fashion house Fendi, then surely you’ll have your eye on these playful logo print pajamas. The classic take on the brand’s signature FF monogram is a fun take on logomania just in time for summer. This shorts and button-down combo is made of silk and the buttons are mother-of-pearl. The pieces also have a dark brown contrast piping that instantly pops against the lighter brown fabric. Know you’ll make a statement dressed in these, awake or asleep.

Fendi Printed Silk Satin Pajamas $2290 Buy Now

Sleeping With Jacques The Dilettante Set

Sizes : 0-4

Colors: Red

Sometimes, it’s the little touches that make all the difference. Sleeping With Jacques’ comfy pajamas are all about the details — a small heart button sewn into the right sleeve, encouraging you to follow your dream, and a ribbon lining with a poem hidden away. The hope of such small add-ons is a night of sweet dreams that leaves you waking up well rested. The set is also made of 100% Mulberry silk, meaning it will be supple and soft to the touch. Dreamy, indeed.

Courtesy of Sleeping With Jacques

Sleeping With Jacques The Dilettante Set $369 Buy Now

Toteme Monogram Pajamas

Sizes 32-42GM

Color: Black

Swedish label Toteme is beloved by trend-forward minimalists who want staple pieces that still have a stylish twist. This take on silk pajamas, featuring Toteme’s oversized monogram is just the thing for brand devotees. The loose fit with dropped shoulders is not only comfortable, but makes these pajamas stylish enough to wear out as well. If that’s your thing, consider pairing with a pair of loafers and a structured bag to finish off the look. An added bonus: the loose fit will make for one comfortable dancing ensemble.

Toteme Monogram Pajamas $730 Buy Now

Asceno Sydney Pajamas

Sizes : XS-L

Colors: Dust blue, white, jade green, blush

Founded in 2014, Asceno is a label devoted to creating the perfect sleepwear, so you know you’re going to get something comfy. The Sydney pajama features a cropped bottom and loose-fitting top that you can wear coordinated or in a mix-and-match of the brand’s color options. The contrasting piping adds an additional pop of color to your look, a cool addition for a classic silhouette. And, an additional bonus is the fact that Asceno’s bottoms are made with pockets. So, feel free to wear them out of the house without stress.

Asceno Sydney Pajamas $260 Buy Now

Bernadette Louis Pajamas

Sizes : 2-12

Colors: Pink, green, white

Put Bernadette on your radar — the quirky brand is made by a mother-daughter duo based in Antwerp and is known for its bold patterns and delightful silhouettes. The brand’s bright pajamas feature a dainty flower print that’s a bit more abstract than others you might find. The pajamas are made with silk and elastane so you can expect a bit of stretch from these. In addition, the elastic drawstring waist will keep you comfortable while you sleep. Expect sweet dreams wearing these.

Bernadette Louis Pajamas $890 Buy Now

The Best Way to Wash and Care for Silk Pajamas

While washable silk options have risen in popularity over the last few years, it’s best to be extra careful when caring for these delicate pajamas. Even washable silks should still only be washed in a machine on a cold delicate cycle, and hung to dry. Typically, washable silks are heavier than a traditional silk, which is what helps to give them the extra fortitude to survive a turn through the machine. Still, it’s best to avoid washing them with harsh detergents or with too high a temperature as it may damage the fabric.

For non-washable silks, “either dry clean or hand-wash them in luke-warm water,” suggests Von Halle. While dry cleaning may seem the easier choice, over time it can be an expensive option for clothes that you wear regularly, and such may not be optimal for many shoppers. At home, Von Halle notes that there’s one important decision to consider: “The detergent is the most important factor, many that claim to be for delicates are still full of harsh chemicals so opt for a quality specialist wash such as Clothes Doctor for the best results.” Once you’ve thoroughly washed your pajamas, set them out to dry, and to finish, you can choose to steam them to remove any lingering wrinkles.

About the Expert

Olivia Von Halle is the founder of her namesake sleepwear label. Before launching her brand in 2011, she worked as a trend forecaster and a designer brand consultant with clients including Louis Vuitton and Gucci group. Her now beloved brand is known for its deluxe silk pajamas and frisky, bold prints.

About the Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest trends, Aemilia is running in Prospect Park, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.