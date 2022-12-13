The 25 Best Slip Dresses for Casual and Formal Occasions This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A cozy sweater dress is great, but if there’s one type of dress you shouldn’t overlook, it’s the slip dress. Slip dresses are timeless and versatile frocks — even more than the best shirt dresses — and are ideal for year-round dressing. They can be the best cocktail dress for evening events, weddings, or as summer dresses when the weather is hot. They’re also great fall dresses and layering pieces once things cool off. Throw a sweater or blazer on top, and you’ve got a full outfit.

However, slip dresses weren’t always the staple garment they are today. Originally, slips weren’t meant to be worn solo, but layered under a dress as an undergarment, meant to offer coverage without being seen. But, over the last few decades, the slip dress has become a powerhouse piece in a capsule wardrobe. “The popularity of a slip dress may ebb and flow depending on trends, pop culture, and weather, but to me, it will always be a classic foundational piece in a woman’s wardrobe and one you will be able to return to over and over again,” says Katie Kolodinski, the founder and creative director of Silk Laundry.

Ahead, keep reading for more expert tips and tricks to finding and styling the best slip dresses for women, from midi to maxi dresses, long-sleeved and more.

WWD Slip Dress Inspiration: Calvin Klein’s bias-cut seamed slip dress modeled by muse Kate Moss was at the heart of his 1994 resort collection advance. Photographed in New York City on August 8, 1994.

(Photographed by John Aquino/WWD/Penske Media)

Amazon The Drop Sequin Slip Dress

Size: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Color: Black, Gold, Pewter, Silver

Black, Gold, Pewter, Silver Material: Polyester

It’s hard to beat the convenience of Amazon’s quick shipping if you’re looking for a last-minute dress for the holidays. This sequin number is a celebratory style that will look great for formal occasions. Since this dress will serve as a standout all its own, consider keeping your accessories simple, like a sleek black heel or satin bag.

What reviewers say: “I wore it for my anniversary and I received compliments from literally everybody!”

Amazon The Drop Sequin Slip Dress $59.90 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Tsher Sleeveless Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Rust, Black, Blue, Beige and 34 others.

Rust, Black, Blue, Beige and 34 others. Material: Polyester

Looking for the perfect wedding guest dress? This cowl neck design is an elegant and understated option for under $50. The wide array of color options means that you can buy multiples to cover you through a packed season of events.

What reviewers say: “Needed something last minute for a wedding, this worked perfectly,” writes a reviewer. “I got a lot of compliments, the dress fit and was very comfortable.”

Tsher Sleeveless Dress $21.99-$45.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Rodarte Silk Dress

Best Lace Slip Dress

Size: 6-13

6-13 Color: Champagne

Champagne Material: Silk

Embrace a vintage touch with this sweet and simple piece from the LA-based label Rodarte. The silk slip is embellished with lace detailing and a playful flower attached to the chest, making it instantly stand out. Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy have built the brand with a romantic, artistic approach that makes each design feel like something special made just for you. Embrace the negligee quality and style with a pair of feathered sandals or a silk bag.

Rodarte Silk Dress $1670 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Rodarte Silk Dress $1670 Buy Now AT SHOPBOP

Rodarte Silk Dress $1665 $1165.5 Buy Now AT NET-A-PORTER

Rodarte Silk Dress $1377 $963 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Peter Dundas Slip Dress

Size: S-L

S-L Color: Multi

Multi Material: Crepe de Chine

Get a little bit nautical with this rope print dress from Norwegian designer Peter Dundas. The crepe de chine fabric is light and soft to the touch, great for warm summer days when you want to show some skin. The lace details across the chest add a delicate detail that offers a bit more coverage of the decolletage. Try keeping your look light by styling this dress with simple sandals.

Peter Dundas Slip Dress $690 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Vince Satin Slip Mini Dress

Best Midi Slip Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black, Navy

Black, Navy Material: Acetate

Elevated basics brand Vince is known for its modern take on everyday essentials. Its iteration of the slip dress is simple, sleek, and easy to style. A relaxed fit and thick, adjustable straps mean you’ll be comfortable wearing the dress all day long. Plus, the mid-calf length is perfect for dressing up or down. Consider this the best casual slip dress for the woman on the go.

What reviewers say: “I have a classic hourglass figure and this slip dress fits me like it was made for me.”

Vince Satin Slip Mini Dress $295 $177 Buy Now at nordstrom

Vince Satin Slip Mini Dress $325 Buy Now AT VINCE

Norma Kamali V-Neck Slip Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black

Black Material: Polyester, Spandex

Count on Norma Kamali to offer up a slip dress that puts comfort at the forefront. This stretch design is fitted and flattering, cut with a mid-rise V-neck shape. The flouncy hem adds a touch of playfulness to the basic black silhouette. So, don’t be afraid to adopt this as your go-to party dress this winter.

Norma Kamali V-Neck Slipdress $215 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Norma Kamali V-Neck Slipdress $215 Buy Now AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Skims Ribbed Long Slip Dress

Size: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Color: Sienna, Oxide, Rose Clay, Marble, and nine others

Sienna, Oxide, Rose Clay, Marble, and nine others Material: 91% modal, 9% spandex

A maxi dress silhouette isn’t the most common slip style, but this fitted design from Skims is the perfect day-to-night option. The variety of colors means that you can wear the style throughout the year, just switch your hue of choice.

What reviewers say: “I receive so many compliments on this dress. It is so comfy and such an easy throw-on with sandals summer outfit.”

Skims Ribbed Long Slip Dress $78 Buy Now at nordstrom

Skims Ribbed Long Slip Dress $78 Buy Now AT SKIMS

Skims Ribbed Long Slip Dress $78 Buy Now AT NET-A-PORTER

ASTR The Label Cowl Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black, Blush, Sage

Black, Blush, Sage Material: Polyester

This cowl neck style from LA-based ASTR has crisscrossed back straps that can be adjusted to fit your body better. A side slit and the back detail make this dress a great choice for parties or occasions when you want a look that’s a bit more flashy. Style the black dress with statement accessories to bring your look together.

What reviewers say: “I usually wear a size 12 to 14 and the x-large fits perfectly,” writes one reviewer. “Very flattering for curves, and has enough room for someone with a larger chest (I’m 38DDD).”

ASTR The Label Cowl Dress $53.4-$71.20 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Theory Godet Stretch Dress

Size: 0-6

0-6 Color: Beige

Beige Material: Polyester

Polyester Special features: Made from recycled material

Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best thing to do. This light, floaty slip dress from Theory is minimal yet elegant, with soft pleats that allow the dress to move easily with you. The braided spaghetti straps add a little bit of flair where you might not expect it.

Theory Godet Stretch Dress $395 Buy Now AT LUISAVIAROMA

Reformation Ady Dress

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Color: Chianti, Black

Chianti, Black Material: 82% rayon, 18% silk

Embrace a little festive texture via this velvet dress from the beloved LA label Reformation. Chain link spaghetti straps make this the ideal choice for evenings out, with no jewelry necessary. The low scoop neck highlights your chest and allows room for those with bigger busts. So, break this style out for your company holiday party or a playful celebration with friends.

Doen Long Slip

Best Casual Slip Dress

Size: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Color: Umber, Conch, Sand Dollar, Carob, Black

Umber, Conch, Sand Dollar, Carob, Black Material: Viscose

This elegant slip dress from Doen is a sheer style that’s best worn with something underneath or as an option for bed. The soft viscose fabric will touch your skin softly without feeling itchy or rough. The minimal design makes it an easy layering piece, and the range of colors makes it easy to find a style for your skin tone. If you’re building up your basics, this is a great fundamental piece.

Doen Long Slip $56 Buy Now AT DOEN

Everlane Japanese Goweave Slip Dress

Size: 00-12

00-12 Color: Black, Beech, Deep Blue

Black, Beech, Deep Blue Material: 100% Triacetate

Direct-to-consumer label Everlane has its own take on the simple slip dress. The wrinkle-free fabric makes this dress an easy pick for traveling. Just throw it in your suitcase and don’t worry about it getting mussed up in transit.

What reviewers say: “I’ve purchased this dress in 2 colors, they have become my go-to’s for effortless summer dressing,” writes one reviewer. “The lines are very flattering, the material is comfortable, and the dress can easily go from day to night.”

Everlane Japanese Goweave Slip Dress $100 Buy Now AT EVERLANE

Silk Laundry ‘90s Slip Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Pik paisley

Pik paisley Material: Silk

Get playful with your fashion choices and opt for a printed slip dress in a simple ‘90s-inspired silhouette. “Our slip dresses have always been made from 100% silk,” says Kolodinski. “They are cut on the bias, and the cut and shape seem to work on the majority of body shapes.” The easy fit is designed to work for you for years to come, so consider investing now.

Silk Laundry ‘90s Slip Dress $285 Buy Now AT SILK LAUNDRY

L’Agence Satin Silk Dress

Best Satin Silk Slip Dress

Size: 0-14

0-14 Color: Green, pink

Green, pink Material: Silk

Ever feel like you’re still searching for a versatile dress that you can wear for weddings, parties, and even just while running errands? Look no further. This simple, floaty maxi dress is effortless and elegant all at once. The bias cut will sit comfortably on your body, while adjustable shoulder straps ensure that it won’t slip or move uncomfortably.

L’Agence Satin Silk Dress $595 Buy Now AT REVOLVE

Anine Bing Lisette Dress

Size: XS-L

XS-L Color: Cream

Cream Material: Silk

Prefer a slip with a mini silhouette? This sweet number from LA-based Anine Bing is playful without feeling too young. The chain print is subtle yet eye-catching, something unexpected, especially when peeking out from under a blazer or jacket. Try styling for date night with your favorite heels and a chain-link shoulder bag.

Anine Bing Lisette Dress $300 Buy Now AT NET-A-PORTER

Anine Bing Lisette Dress $300 Buy Now at amazon

Anine Bing Lisette Dress $300 Buy Now AT FARFETCH

Aritzia Sonnet Dress

Size: XS-2XL

XS-2XL Color: Light Birch, Morado Grey, Bitter Sage, Vital Pink, and 4 others

Light Birch, Morado Grey, Bitter Sage, Vital Pink, and 4 others Material: 100% Polyester

Try a little something elegant and opt for this slip dress with a unique laced detail at the hem. The style is made from Japanese satin and is soft to the touch yet lightweight with a hint of sheerness. Artizia is a brand favored for its stylish takes on everyday classics, so you can also grab one of the brand’s oversized cardigans or long robe coats to style along with it for cool days. Finish the look off with knee-high boots.

What reviewers say: “Fit is great. I’m curvy and it’s super flattering, not too tight. I’m going to buy in all colors.”

Aritzia Sonnet Dress $128 Buy Now AT ARITZIA

Bardot Carlotta Slip Dress

Best Slip Wedding Dress

Size: XS-L

XS-L Color: Black, Fern

Black, Fern Material: 100% Viscose

If you’re looking for a go-to elevated black maxi dress then this cutout design from Bardot is for you. The Australian brand has a knack for nailing occasion dressing with standout designs. Style the look with metallic accessories to add a punch, and add a statement necklace for a bold look.

Rixo Clarece Slip Dress

Size: XXS-2XL

XXS-2XL Color: Steel blue

Steel blue Material: 60% cotton. 40% silk

This cap-sleeved style from Rixo is a great slip dress if you want something with a bit more coverage. The lace-trimmed piece from the British label has a vintage flair while still feeling modern and elegant. It has a beautiful sky-blue hue and delicate lace trim, yet it won’t feel like you’re wearing your grandma’s nightgown.

Rixo Clarece Slip Dress $320 Buy Now AT SHOPBOP

Khaite Allegra Slip Dress

Best Silk Slip Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black

Black Material: 100% Silk

Prepare to instantly fall in love with the soft, drapey feel of this silk chiffon slip dress from NYC label Khaite. While the fabric doesn’t have any stretch, the floaty, gauzy fabric will feel light against the skin. Since Khaite is known for its subversive, modern takes on minimalist wardrobe pieces, try styling this classic black dress with edgy accessories that will lean into the aesthetic. A cool pair of cowboy boots or a fringe jacket would both make fitting choices, even if the western trend isn’t usually your thing.

Khaite Allegra Slip Dress $1180 Buy Now AT NET-A-PORTER

Khaite Allegra Slip Dress $1180 Buy Now AT KHAITE

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress

Size : 4-24

: 4-24 Color: Ripe persimmon, Sagebrush, Black

Ripe persimmon, Sagebrush, Black Material: Viscose

Viscose Note: Made of 30% recycled material

You may know J.Crew for its immaculate collection of preppy blazers, striped sweaters, and ballet flats, but the brand makes great slip dresses too. The casual slip dress is made for enjoying summer thanks to its lightweight viscose fabric and loose fit. Unsurprisingly, as it’s named the Gwyneth dress, it has the vibe of a ‘90s style worn by Gwyneth Paltrow.

What reviewers say: “If you buy one dress this season from J. Crew, make it this one. It is stunning,”

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress $128 $101.99 Buy Now AT JCREW

Zara Floral Print Slip Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black

Black Material: 100% Polyester

Although this slip dress is covered in bouquets of delicate pink flowers, there’s a punk edge to the piece. The contrasting black background and colorful flowers are a combination that feels unique and covetable. The dress’ V-neck silhouette and double spaghetti straps are simple but have a cool effect that makes this a great dress for date night or a fancy night out. If you’re always looking for affordable go-to pieces from Zara, this will be your new favorite.

Third Form Slip Dress

Size: 6-14

6-14 Color: White

White Material: Polyester

On the hunt for a slip dress for your wedding or rehearsal dinner? This sleek open-back style from Third Form is a simple, yet elegant option. It’s perfect for a laid-back wedding or a pre-party leading up to the main event. The cowl neck and criss-cross spaghetti straps are both elevated details that set this option above the rest. A front slit allows for easy movement, so you don’t have to worry about slipping while you walk down the aisle.

Third Form Slip Dress $315 Buy Now AT SSENSE

Free People That Girl Dress

Size: XS-XL

XS-XL Color: Black, Verde, Fig Jam, Pumpkin Pie and 2 others.

Black, Verde, Fig Jam, Pumpkin Pie and 2 others. Material: 100% Polyester

If you’re not already a fan of the bohemian twist that Free People puts on its pieces, prepare to have a new go-to. This dress will get you into the end-of-year spirit with its playful sparkle and short hemline. It’s especially for celebratory events such as work holiday parties or fun nights out with friends.

What reviewers say: “I wore this out to dinner and dancing in Miami. I got SO many compliments on it.”

Free People That Girl Dress $98 Buy Now AT FREE PEOPLE

Brandon Maxwell Slip Dress Size: 0-8

0-8 Color: Multi

Multi Material: Silk If you’re looking to splurge on a statement style for a special occasion, Brandon Maxwell’s striped dress is the one you’ll love. The tie-open back is elevated and elegant, while the front keeps things simple. Consider this for big parties or black-tie weddings in the summer. Although it’s a bold piece, trust us, you’ll find more than one occasion to wear it. Brandon Maxwell Slip Dress $2295 Buy Now AT SHOPBOP

Brandon Maxwell Slip Dress $2295 Buy Now AT MODA OPERANDI

Tibi 4 Ply Silk Slip Dress

Best Fall Slip Dress

Size: 00-14

00-14 Color: Sunset tan, Black

Sunset tan, Black Material: Silk

Tibi has built its brand around pieces that are easy to style with one another for major impact and timeless buying. Its 4 Ply Silk Slip Dress is the perfect example as it’s labeled a “Without Fails” item — serving as the grounding element that ties everything together. It consists of chemical-free silk, so you can feel good when you put it on. Pair it with sneakers and a sweater for a casual everyday look.

Tibi 4 Ply Silk Slip Dress $695 Buy Now AT TIBI

What To Look For In A Slip Dress Material: Silk or satin slip dresses are classic options that are soft against the skin and great for breathability (a perk when you’re looking for the right slip dress for summer). If you’re looking for styles that have a bit of stretch, look for one that includes spandex in its composition. For more inexpensive options, like some favorite dresses from Amazon, polyester is often used as an alternative to silk as it has a similar material feel. You can also keep an eye out for materials like crepe, chine, or lace, which tend to be fabrics used for embellishment or extra flair. Style: “Our slip dresses have always been made from 100% silk, they are cut on the bias and the cut and shape seems to work on the majority of body shapes,” says Kolodinski. “Having it cut on the bias allows for fluctuations and changes in a woman’s figure and even through pregnancy and beyond.” Some styles will be designed to have a looser fit that hangs off the body, while others will be fitted, often with a hidden zipper or a stretchy fabrication to allow the dress to hug tighter against your body. Occasion: One of the best things about slip dresses is their versatility. You can easily dress them up or down, swapping out shoes and jewelry. That being said, you may want to keep the silhouette and material in mind for more formal events. For example, cocktail attire may call for a more fitted dress, perhaps in a solid color or even an elegant black, while casual outings will require looser, more relaxed styles.

Slip Dress Outfit Ideas: How To Style A Slip Dress Winter: Thanks to more and more designers, there are many pull-on styles that will keep you warm and comfortable. The best tip for wearing a dress during the winter is to embrace tights. For casual occasions, you can opt for a casual sweatshirt and puffer jacket to throw over your dress, and for the office, you can pair your dress with a wool duster or a long leather coat. Spring: Come spring, don’t be afraid to embrace color in coordination with the new blooms. A bold slip dress — either printed or a single solid bright hue — is a great way to imbue some personality into your wardrobe. Try layering a favorite wool or cashmere knit over the top for layering, and style with a pair of knee-high boots or designer sneakers. Summer: When it’s hot out, you’ll want to wear the least amount possible. A slip dress worn solo makes that easy. If you’re planning to wear one to a wedding, style with strappy heels and a statement necklace or bold pair of hoops for a dressy effect.-Fall: Fall is all about mastering the art of layering. Try styling a slip dress under a shirt dress of a similar length for an unexpectedly polished combination. You can also add a fall jacket or blazer on top for a look that will stand up to the increasingly chilly days.

Meet The Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion trends, Madden is running in Prospect Park, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription. Madden loves the versatility of her favorite slip dresses for both easy, casual dressing and sleek formal occasions.

Meet The Expert

Katie Kolodinski is the founder and creative director of Silk Laundry, a brand that has mastered the art of the silk slip dress. She founded the brand in 2015.