The 25 Best Spring Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

Not that you need another excuse to shop, but the spring season is the perfect time of year to upgrade your wardrobe of fun, springtime dresses. As the weather warms up, it’s only natural to want to trade in pants and boots for breezier, more comfortable (and less restrictive) options. Enter: the sundress. No matter your personal style or body type, everyone loves — and looks good in — a spring dress.

First of all, most spring dress styles are insanely flattering, hugging at the bodice and flowing away at the hips. You can also style springtime dresses in a variety of ways in order to wear them to many different occasions, from a warm weather vacation, to a weekend outing, and even to work.

The Different Types of Spring Dresses

The truth is, spring dress styles can work for every body type. If you want to accentuate your waistline, make sure the bodice is tight. If you want to highlight your curves, a tighter option is a good choice, while a flowy fit is universally flattering. This spring, there are a few basic — and celeb-approved — styles you can choose from.

Mini Dresses: A mini dress is the shortest style, hitting right above the knee. It’s often considered the sexiest option because of how skin baring it is. This season, try going for a skin tight material for a sultry, red-carpet inspired look. Another trendy mini dress is the babydoll style that fits a little looser, but still feels flirty.

Midi Dresses : The midi dress is a touch longer than a mini dress, falling below the knee, but not floor length. Slip dresses are the most popular midi dress this spring. It’s often one of the more elevated options you see celebrities styling with accessories, like layered necklaces and belts.

Maxi Dresses: Maxi dresses are fabulously casual, but they still look sophisticated enough for daytime events — just ask the celebrities who live in them! Typically, they are form fitting at the top, before fanning out to be loose and flowy.

Lounge Dresses: These are often fondly referred to as mumus or sweater dresses. They’re typically made from a super soft stretch fabric, which can be either tight or oversized. They can be worn around the house or in casual settings, but like most other outfits, they can be dressed up with jewelry and the right footwear.

Floral Dresses: We’d be remiss if we didn’t give floral its own category for spring. It doesn’t refer to a particular style, but the pattern is by far the most coveted for the season. Florals for spring? We say yes.

With so many variations, it can be hard to pick the perfect spring dress. That’s where Amazon comes in, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. No matter your budget, you can shop a wide range of spring dresses in various colors, patterns, cuts and materials, from luxury numbers to the affordable yet still very stylish options.

Top Spring Dresses on Amazon of 2022

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the 25 best spring dresses that deserve a spot in your closet ASAP.

Maison Rabin Kayrouz Taffeta Long Dress

Brighten up your wardrobe with this floor length bright yellow dress. It truly is the perfect gown for all of your spring events.The pretty off the shoulder neckline is accentuated by the taffeta puffed sleeve. It’s definitely not a low key look, but if you’re trying to make a statement, it’s a good fashion risk to take. It’s also available in black, if you love the look, but want a more understated vibe.

Maison Rabin Kayrouz Taffeta Long Dress $3190

Altuzarra Lydia Dress

You can never go wrong with an airy cotton dress, especially one in a crisp white for spring. Altuzarra’s Lydia Dress is one purchase you won’t regret. The relaxed midi silhouette has a comfortable elasticized waist that effortlessly falls below the knees. The pointed collar and front chest pocket maintain a sense of formality without looking stuffy. It’s ideal for a weekend picnic, brunch with the girls, or any daytime activity where you want to look pulled together.

Altuzarra Lydia Dress $1195

Oscar de la Renta Painted Tablescapes Puff Sleeve Poplin Dress

This Oscar de La Renta mini dress features the brand’s fresh spring tablescape motif printed on a light blue background. The cotton poplin dress is accentuated with billowing sleeves that add a touch of femininity. The easy draping and the cut above the knee make this piece the ultimate babydoll dress. Embrace this statement look and go full out with heels and bold jewels.This dress is meant to be seen.

Oscar de la Renta Painted Tablescapes Puff Sleeve Poplin Dress $2190

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress

If you’re looking for a long sleeve option, this roomy shift dress is an Amazon best-seller. The pull-over style is made of 100% dacron — a breathable, soft fabric — and the sizing is very forgiving (read: it runs large, so size down). “I usually wear a medium and order a small one. It’s still a bit large, but I think it helps with the oversized look. Highly recommend,” shares one happy buyer. You can wear it with flip flops in the summer months then pair with leggings and sweaters when the weather turns a bit cooler.

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress $28

Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Maxi Dress

This strapless maxi dress is beyond effortless. The shirred bodice style clings to your figure to create a defined waistline while the billowy tiered ruffle skirt is easy breezy. For most of us, the ruffled hemline hits around ankle height. “I’ve already worn it to church as well as brunch with friends.You could pair it with a jean jacket, sneakers, or sandals,” raves one buyer.

Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Maxi Dress $37

PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Dress

PrettyGarden’s tiered swing dress is a fresh departure from your average floor length maxi. Its flowy, one-shoulder option is chic and lightweight, making it perfect for scorching temperatures. The fabric feels like a chiffon, giving it a formal vibe. In fact, one reviewer bought hers as a wedding guest dress. “The structure of the dress is really brilliant; the tie shoulder basically allows you to control the fit and ensure that the cinched part hits right at your waist,” she explains. Alternatively, you can pair it with strappy sandals for a low-key date or flip flops for a day at the beach.

PrettyGarden Summer Floral Maxi Dress $25

VintageClothing Floral Print Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is made of lightweight, breathable fabric that won’t make you sweat in warm weather. With a cinched waist, there’s a bit of stretchy give, so many reviewers chose to go one size down. “I wore it as a maternity dress for my baby shower and it looked beautiful. I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on it every time I wear it. I’ll probably wear it even after the baby comes,” says one buyer.

VintageClothing Floral Print Maxi Dress $42

Chuanqi Boho Floral Printed Babydoll T-Shirt Dress

Short and sweet, this babydoll dress comes in a variety of prints and colors, including a delightful daisy print. The flowy babydoll-mini dress hybrid has a high ruffle neckline and short sleeves. “I wore it all day at Disneyland. It was very comfy and cool for a hot day. Perfect outfit for vacation,” describes one buyer. “I wear between a 12 to 14, and the large was perfect,” she adds. Wear it with sandals, sneakers or booties to keep it casual and cute.

Chuanqi Boho Floral Printed Babydoll T-Shirt Dress $20

Ultranice Sleeveless Skater Dress with Pockets

This swing hem sundress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. Reviewers love the polka dot pattern and the adjustable straps, while the empire waistline, sweetheart neckline, and ruching on the front make for a relaxed, comfortable fit. “I am 5’9″, pear shaped and it fits perfectly! Dresses are usually too short for me. This one is the perfect length,” says one buyer. “I have a very big chest (40dd) and I can wear this dress without a bra easily. It also looks AMAZING on me (I’m 230lbs),” says another. All that’s missing is the wide brim hat and sandals.

Ultranice Sleeveless Skater Dress with Pockets $24

Drimmaks Summer Casual Floral Ruched Midi Sundress

Grab this floral print midi dress with a sweetheart neck and cute A-line skirt before it sells out. It’s a sundress made for a girly girl with thin, adjustable spaghetti straps, ruching across the chest, and buttons down the front. “It’s stretchy in all the right places and flows where it should, so it doesn’t cling. I am a 42DD and can wear it without a bra, which is amazing,” raves one shopper. “I recently had a baby and this still flattered my body,” adds another.

Drimmaks Summer Casual Floral Ruched Midi Sundress $29

Grecerelle Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress with Pockets

Grecerelle’s super soft, stretchy, floor-length dress sells itself. The elegant sleeveless style boasts a rounded neckline, a racerback detail and a high waist. This dress would be especially flattering on those with curvy or taller frames. “I’m a true 18/20 with curves, bumps and lady lumps…I’m tall, 5’11 and it hits right at the ankle….it’s a great fit and I like it a LOT!!!!! I ordered XL.” Dress it up by adding a belt or fitted jacket.

Grecerelle Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress with Pockets $16

Zilcremo Casual Maxi Boho Dress

Upgrade your oversized mumu with this casual t-shirt maxi dress. It’s made of a soft cotton fabric that’s breathable and comfortable to wear all day. The beachy style comes in a tie dye or floral print, along with solid colors, and can be easily dressed up or down. “According to the size chart, it said that I should order an XL. Since I wanted a tighter fit I ordered a large instead and I loved it,” advises one shopper. And the best part: It has pockets.

Zilcremo Casual Maxi Boho Dress $22

Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets

Consider this breezy belted sheath dress your springtime weekend uniform. It’s a flattering, slim fit style with a classic crew neck that comes in classic stripes or solid colors. This comfortable, preppy look can be worn to run weekend errands, to the office or even to a casual party. “I usually steer away from form fitting dresses because of my love handles but this one somehow hides them and gives me more of that desirable hourglass shape,” raves one happy buyer.

Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets $26

PrettyGarden Summer Casual Boho Floral High Waist Midi Dress

Reach for this roomy floral number when the weather heats up. The bohemian style features a midi length with a puff sleeve, an easy swing hemline and roomy fit. Grab your favorite statement hat and sandals for a weekend outing or combine the look with heels for a romantic date night. “I ordered my true size (a large) and I still have room to move freely while wearing it,” shares one buyer. “Some reviewers complained of tightness in the breast or hip area but I didn’t have any issues with that,” she adds. If in doubt, size up.

PrettyGarden Summer Casual Boho Floral High Waist Midi Dress $40

Floerns Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder A Line Dress

Your perfect midi dress search ends here with this $40 Amazon best seller. It’s made from a stretchy material and has high slits on either side. With a tight waist and an off-the-shoulder design, it’s anything but your typical midi dress. It accommodates many sizes, from XS to 3XL. Take your pick from a variety of floral prints or solid shades. “It’s perfectly snug up top, so if you have a smaller bust like me, the girls still feel secure even without a bra on,” says one buyer.

Floerns Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder A Line Dress $40

Floerns Frill Tie Front Ditsy Floral A Line Dress

Inexpensive, yet high on style, this floral mini dress from Floerns is on trend for spring. Its straps can be worn traditionally over the shoulder or pulled down for an off the shoulder look. Grab it in a baby blue, red, or yellow and wear it to any springtime occasion, from a casual party to a weekend beach day, although the style is more on the tighter side. “I would stay away from this dress if you have really big boobs because the chest area is a bit small,” says one buyer. On the other hand, a pregnant buyer said “it fits nicely and comfortably with some room to grow.”

Floerns Frill Tie Front Ditsy Floral A Line Dress $25

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A Line Vintage Mini Dress

This modern vintage aesthetic comes in an a-line design with a tie back, square collar, ruched bust, and lantern sleeves. Available in both solid colors and floral prints, making it a super versatile option — just style it with layers of jewelry and statement shoes. Buyers are fans because of how flattering the cut is saying it masks “problem areas” and that it “gives the waist a little shape.”

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Tie Back A Line Vintage Mini Dress $39

Zesica Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Floral Print Mini Dress

Take this boho wrap dress with you on every warm weather vacation. It has a flirty, wildflower pattern with bold, primary colors, plus a deep V-neck design, capped sleeves, and a ruffled hemline. Pair it with slides for the beach or heels and hoops for dinner. It’s also a hit with curvier figures. “I am 5 foot three, I weigh 155 pounds, and my breast size is a triple D (sometimes an E). Being short and curvy it’s really hard to find something that fits in all the right areas,” one Amazon shopper describes.

Zesica Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Floral Print Mini Dress $27

Astr Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress

This feminine lace dress couldn’t be more beautiful for a summer wedding. It also comes in a range of traditional spring colors, including periwinkle, violet, berry, white, and more. Just note: This style runs small. “I am generally a size M or L. I tried this in a L and it was too small,” explains one reviewer, although she notes that the XL was still tight across her chest, so this option may be best suited for a smaller cup size.

Astr Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress $88

The Drop Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress

Florals get all the glory, but there is something about a basic knit dress that feels so right in the springtime. This ribbed midi dress is available in a variety of colors, including orange, ice pink, tan, and white. Embrace the minimalist look and wear it as is, or amp it up with accessories, like a belt and long necklaces. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

The Drop Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress $49

Yumi Kim Tinsley Dress

Yumi Kim’s vintage inspired floral print dress is the epitome of spring dressing. It has an old-fashioned apron bodice with tie shoulder straps and an open-back design. Its beautiful blue floral print can be worn nearly anywhere for any occasion — all that’s missing are the lace up espadrilles and punchy sunglasses.

Yumi Kim Tinsley Dress $238

Playa Lucila Mini Smocked Short Sleeve Dress

A charming floral print, a flirty mini length, 100% cotton material — what more could you ask for in a springtime dress? Girly details, like the gathering at the bodice, ruffle accents, and puff sleeves give it an extra sweet touch. Although it’s on the dressier side, you can still dress it down with sneakers for a little bit of edge or doll it up with a pair of classic pumps.

Playa Lucila Mini Smocked Short Sleeve Dress $132

The Drop Ana Silky V Neck Midi Slip Dress

Nothing says hello spring quite like a slinky slip dress. This highly-rated Amazon style has a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit, meaning it can accommodate all body types, especially with sizes from XS to 5X. Even better: you have your pick of 21 shades. “It’s stretchy and silky and lightweight, too. I wore it on a day when it was 85° and was fine!” says one reviewer.

The Drop Ana Silky V Neck Midi Slip Dress $22

The Drop Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

This airy cotton dress will work for nearly all your spring engagements. Choose the butter floral pattern or the rosette hue to lean into the palette of the season. If you’re looking for a neutral option, it also comes in black. It features a cutout detail, giving it a trendy feel, and it’s available in sizes XXS to 5X. “I bought this dress because Tik Tok made me do it (lol). But it was a pleasant surprise, I’m 40DD and it really has good coverage,” writes one reviewer.

The Drop Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress $59

Oscar de la Renta Tiered Magnolia Poplin Dress

This frilly pink dress is a warm weather staple. It’s made of lightweight cotton poplin that will keep you cool in the warmest of temperatures. It’s detailed with ruffle-edged tiers that give it a dressy feel. You can wear it anywhere semi formal, from church to a baby shower or an upscale brunch. The best part: it has pockets.

Oscar de la Renta Tiered Magnolia Poplin Dress

Altuzarra Daisy Dress

This neutral midi dress is one of the most versatile designer options you can scoop up for spring. It’s made of a soft linen blend that feels extremely comfortable against the skin. The demure design features a square neckline, capped sleeves, and a length that hits just above the ankles. The shirred bodice fits snuggly around your torso while the linen flows down. You can easily transition this dress into fall with boots and a jacket, so it will be well worth the investment.

Altuzarra Daisy Dress