The 22 Best Strapless Bras for Every Cup Size and Occasion

Like it or not, the right bra will make or break your entire look. Certain outfits, in particular, require a strapless bra. “Racerback tops, halter tops, strapless tops, one-shoulder tops, cut-out tops, skinny strap tops, tube tops…all of these styles look better with a strapless bra that directs attention to where it should be — on the top itself, not on your bra,” says Sapna Palep, the Co-CEO of Journelle. Celebrity stylist Jacqueline Zenere, who works with Ashley Tisdale and Olivia Palermo, agrees. “There isn’t anything worse when a gorgeous look is broken up by the appearance of underpinnings.”

Strapless bras have also come a long way over the years. “Today’s options often have removable straps and/or convertible straps so that you can make them a multi-purpose bra solution,” Palep notes. They’re also more comfortable thanks to added details. “Often silicone grips are added to improve staying power, and side boning is sometimes added for more support,” Palep adds. Not only are strapless bras an obvious choice for shoulder-baring garments, they’re also incredibly flattering. In fact, Zenere calls them “a go-to when décolletage is taking center stage in a look.”

The different types of strapless bras

Classic strapless style: “This is your basic underwire strapless bra, wearable under just about every strapless, halter, one-shoulder, cut-out or thin strap option,” Palep says.

Strapless bandeau bra: “These wireless styles usually have no hook-and-eye closure, are simple to pull on and wearable under anything,” Palep explains. “[They’re] especially great under low-back tops and tanks or backless styles.”

Convertible strapless bra: “This type of bra is incredibly versatile, like three bras in one,” Palep says. “These have straps that can be removed or added to give you a regular bra, halter bra or strapless style.”

Removable strap strapless bra: These are also versatile, like having two bras in one. “They have straps that can be removed or added to give you a regular bra style or strapless style,” Palep explains.

Plunge strapless: “These have a low front and are designed to be worn under plunge-front tops so your bra doesn’t peek out,” Palep describes.

Seamless strapless: “These are strapless with smooth cups so they disappear under tops and clothes,” Palep notes.

Sticky bras: “I always have sticky bras for A-B cups,” Zunere says. “They offer the most seamless option and allow for an open back look.”

How to find the best strapless bra

The bra market is saturated with options, each claiming to be more supportive and comfortable than the next. How can you possibly decipher which ones are winners and which ones are flops? “Experiment with sizing (aka width and cup size),” Zenere explains. “Your normal bra size may be different here because a strapless bra needs to have a stronger cinch in the bodice.”

Palep’s biggest tip: “If the strapless bra isn’t not comfortable, don’t get it,” she says. “Don’t buy one you’re never going to wear because you hate the way it feels.” If you don’t already own a strapless bra, go for something versatile. “An option with convertible, removable straps and that comes in basic tones like black or nude gives you more bang for your buck,” Palep adds.

To shop the 22 best strapless bras, keep scrolling.

Top Strapless Bras for Women

Savage X Fenty Strapless Bra

Best Overall

This high-shine neutral option has over 400 glowing reviews, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from Rihanna’s brand. This underwire bra has a smooth feel that hugs your curves and is size inclusive (it’s offered in everything from 30A to 44DD). “If you’re big breasted, this is a must,” raves one shopper. “It stays up no matter what movement you’re doing (bending, stretching, cleaning, relaxing) and doesn’t budge.” It’s even a top pick to wear under a wedding gown or wedding guest dress. Rest easy knowing the molded foam cups offer ample nipple coverage and the silicone lining on the interior top and bottom ensure zero slippage.

Savage X Fenty Women's Strapless Bra $59 Buy Now

Lively The Smooth Strapless Bundle

Best Strapless Bra for Sports

This strapless bundle from Lively comes highly recommended by Zenere. The set has a nude and black strapless bra of the same design. Each has a classic balconette shape with lightly padded, smooth cups for a fit that feels and looks great under your favorite tees. Many reviewers laud the style’s wide band and supportive boning at the sides, which keeps the girls lifted and in place. A few reviewers even rave this bra was supportive enough for them to wear while playing sports, in lieu of an actual sports bra. Pro tip: If you’re between band sizes, size up.

Lively The Smooth Strapless Bundle $90 $70 Buy Now

Wacoal Halo Lace Convertible Underwire Bra

Best Non-Molded Strapless Bra

This romantic lace bra from Wacoal has a robust online following. Many reviewers write about the super-soft brushed interior fabric and how comfortable it feels on bare skin. They also note how well the silicone band on the top helps to keep the bra in place for hours. Just note: It has non-molded cups and is not a pushup bra. “If you don’t like the natural shape of your boobs under clothes, don’t get it, but if you do, it’s one of the best strapless bras for bigger girls,” shares one buyer. Wacoal’s bras run tight, so a lot of reviewers recommend sizing up.

Wacoal Halo Lace Convertible Underwire Bra $40-$74 Buy Now

Victoria’s Secret Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra

Best Convertible

In addition to being strapless, this Victoria’s Secret bra can be worn in a classic, halter, crossback or one-strap style. “I like that it can be worn as a regular bra, which makes it ideal for trips,” raves one reviewer. “You can wear it normal style as needed, and convert it later for special occasions.” The super soft material and light memory fit lining look great under any fabric. In fact, another reviewer says this smooth finish bra is the perfect option to wear under warm-weather clothing, adding that “it can even pass for a cami under very low-cut shirts.” The everyday bra is available in sizes 32A to 40DDD.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra $49 Buy Now

Cosabella Sicilia Strapless Bra

Best Lacy

Nothing says sexy elegance more than this Italian-made underwire lace bra from Cosabella. “It has eyelash trim detailing which can peek out from your top or be worn under a sheer top,” Palep notes. It feels right that a bra this beautiful is meant to be seen. Just note that it works best for smaller busts, as it’s not particularly supportive and the sizing is limited.

Cosabella Sicilia Strapless Bra $95 Buy Now

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Bandeau Bralette

Best Lace Bandeau for Small Breasts

This sexy lace bralette by Hanky Panky is most ideal for small breasts. Although the brand calls the soft cups lightly supportive, reviewers note otherwise. Many suggest wearing it at home when you want to feel cute. If you can go without support, the style is long enough to double as a top — perhaps layered under a pantsuit for a night out. It’s made of Hanky Panky’s signature stretch-lace fabric that feels heavenly against skin. Whether you go with the beige or black hue, it’s a classic staple you can reach for over and over again.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Bandeau Bralette $39-$42 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everbody Bandeau Bra

Best Bandeau

Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand can do no wrong, and this “Fits everybody” strapless bandeau bra is another winner in the lineup. The soft buttery fabric is made of Max-Stretch technology that hugs your curves tightly, without uncomfortably squeezing, to offer a subtle lift. “I am a 40DD and…my boobs don’t weigh it down,” shares one reviewer. “It fits better than a strapless underwire bra does.” The pullover style is also seamless, so the smoothing fabric lays flat underneath clothes. It comes in nine nude tones as well as a few colorful seasonal options to spice up your underwear drawer.

Skims Fits Everbody Bandeau Bra $28 Buy Now

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra

Best Strapless Bra for Large Breasts

Wacoal calls this undergarment the Red Carpet strapless bra. The 91% nylon bra is smooth and virtually invisible under clothing thanks, in part, to the seamless cups. Ideal for plus-size women, it has a supportive underwire that holds up all larger cup sizes from 30B to to 44I. “It was true to size, held everything in its proper place, and didn’t shift over the course of the day and night (including dancing),” explains one reviewer. Purchasers also praise the side boning that keeps the bra from collapsing, as well as the four back clasps which helps it feel very secure and prevents it from slipping down.

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra $61-$153 Buy Now

Elomi Smooth Full Figure Strapless Underwire Bra

Also Consider for Large Breasts

Here is another solid pick for the well-endowed. Available in sizes 32GG to 44FF, this Elomi bra is made of a smooth fabric that can be worn under thinner tops with no detection and has a whopping four hook-and-eye closure system on the backside. Not only are the molded cups firm and sturdy, but reviewers also note how they offer a little lift as well. “As a 34HH, this bra feels amazingly supportive,” writes one shopper. “My boobs felt completely held in place. I can’t believe I can finally wear tank tops and spaghetti straps.”

Elomi Smooth Full Figure Strapless Underwire Bra $69 Buy Now

NuBra Silicone 3D Bra Cups

Best Strapless Sticky Bra

If the occasion calls for a strapless, low-cut, backless dress, NuBra’s sticky silicone bra is an excellent solution. Its cup sizes are a bit limited (A to D), but that stands to reason since this bra is not highlighted for being supportive. One reviewer notes that it’s “a really good push-up strapless bra.” The style is a top seller at Revolve, often purchased with the site’s slew of low-cut cocktail dresses. It’s made with medical grade adhesive, so you don’t have to worry about it moving around. While it’s on the expensive side priced at $65, it also has the benefit of being washable and reusable.

NuBra Silicone 3D Bra Cups $65 Buy Now

Fashion Forms Seamless U-Plunge Bra

Best to Wear With Plunging Necklines

Fashion Forms is one brand celeb stylist Zenere points to as a staple in her kit. Complete with removable straps, this U-Plunge bra is perfect for any plunging neckline moment. And coming in sizes 34A to 38D, it accommodates a range of cup sizes. The padded cups sculpt and define the bust and the tight seamless construction ensures edges will disappear under the most curve-hugging of gowns. Should you choose, you can also wear the straps in a halter or cross-over manner.

Fashion Forms Seamless U-Plunge bra $36 Buy Now

Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Flirtie Bandeau Bra

Best Strapless Bra for Lounging

This Cosabella Curvy Flirtie bra has a cult following for good reason. Many laud the wireless bandeau as “beyond comfortable,” which is all thanks to the brand’s signature soft, stretchy and sheer scalloped lace material. It’s specifically designed for fuller busts. The cups are not padded, but the bra is lined at the front with power mesh for support. “I’m not sure how Cosabella did it, but this is a mid-support bandeau,” says one larger-chested reviewer. “It’s not skimpy but not overly constructed either.” If you like a lot of support, however, it might not be the best option for you. “It stays put and is fine for lounging around. I’d opt for more support under clothes though,” explains another buyer.

Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Flirtie Bandeau Bra $44-$85 Buy Now

Felina Body Luxe Convertible Strapless Underwire Contour Bra

Best Convertible, Runner-Up

This underwire option from Felina is one of the comfortable strapless bras, even being dubbed by one reviewer as “strapless nirvana.” It’s made of a soft, semi-lustrous nylon material that’s undetectable layered under delicate fabrics such as silk or clingy knits. It’s also convertible, so you can wear it with or without straps. “This is the only strapless bra I have ever felt comfortable wearing all day,” writes on buyer. “I’m telling you — I totally forgot I’m wearing it.” Keep in mind some reviewers mention it runs slightly snug in the band, so go for a size up in width and cup size down.

Felina Body Luxe Convertible Strapless Underwire Contour Bra $52 Buy Now

Skims Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra

Best Non-Padded

For those who prefer more support without the padding, Skims also has an underwire strapless option. Buyers agree that this lightweight mesh option is just as comfortable as it is supportive. It consists of two layers of power-stretch mesh that suck everything in and wick away sweat at the same time. “I’m a D36 at Victoria’s Secret and bought the same size; it fits great,” shares one buyer. “Make the purchase if you love thin and mesh.” It’ll meld right into you into your body “like a second skin,” says another shopper, who notes this style is a favorite to wear with tanks and off-the-shoulder tops.

Skims Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra $48 Buy Now

Fashion Forms Self-Adhesive Backless Strapless Bra

Best Silicone Stickies

If you’re not looking to support a larger chest, nipple covers are a good way to get the job done, particularly if you’re sporting something low-cut or backless. These Fashion Forms stickies come recommended by Zenere, who uses them with her clients for red carpet looks. The tapered pads are made with silicone adhesive that sticks to your skin for a secure all-day feel. Bonus: Unlike other petals, these are a little thicker and fuller to add a subtle lift.

Fashion Forms Self-Adhesive Backless Strapless Bra $25 Buy Now

Commando Double Take Bandeau

Best Bandeau, Runner-Up

This Commando bra has a practical seamless front side and a sexy sheer, scalloped-lace backside. It’s wire-free but still supportive (one reviewer describes it as “reasonably thick and compressive enough”). It’s a good in-between bra, meaning you can wear it when you’re not comfortable enough to go braless but don’t want to commit to an underwire option. “Many [other] strapless bras are overly padded and structured, or the lace texture shows through,” shares one buyer. The style is available in two sizes: small/medium or medium/large.

Commando Double Take Bandeau $64 Buy Now

Free People Nina Neo Bandeau

Also Consider Best Bandeau

Buyers are most impressed with the fabric on this Free People bandeau. “It’s a little thicker than I expected, almost like a thin neoprene, so no worries about it being see-through,” writes one shopper. The fabric marries Free People’s signature scuba-inspired material (a supportive neoprene) with a lightweight, second skin feel. The pull-on style is made with stretchable elastic hems that perfectly adhere to your unique shape. As another customer notes: “It has a surprisingly decent amount of support and gives that natural breast shape.” You can get it in a handful of colors from nude to pink and in sizes XS to XL.

Free People Nina Neo Bandeau $38 Buy Now

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Best Strapless Bodysuit

When you’re wearing a bodycon dress, you want more than just your boobs to feel lifted and secured. This Spanx strapless bodysuit, which comes in sizes XS to XL, is the ultimate supportive undergarment. The cling-free, single layer fabric is lightweight yet still firmly hugs your shape. The clean-cut leg openings are invisible under clingy dresses, and these even have an easy-access gusset for when nature calls. Pro tip: Buy per your bra size, but make sure to check the brand’s sizing first.

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit $88-$234 Buy Now

Natori Bliss Perfection Strapless Contour Underwire Bra

Palep likes this Natori bra for its practicality. Crafted for larger chest sizes, it’s unique in that its wide band clings to the ribcage for security. However, it’s not too tight thanks to the hidden elastic layer. The underwire bra utilizes stretchable fabric and stretch foam pads to gently contour to your body. Should you choose to use them, the bra also comes with adjustable straps that you can wear in a classic, crisscross or halter style.

Natori Bliss Perfection Strapless Contour Underwire Bra $72 Buy Now

Brassybra Second Skin Invisible Adhesive Bra

Best Breast Tape

These Brassybra stick-ons are also recommended by Zenere. “You have to get the hang of [breast tape], but you can kind of forge your own bra using it,” notes the stylist. “I use it on all my clients.” They’re a new, more durable take on the silicone nipple cover. They’re made from thin, stretchy medical-grade adhesive fabric that offers invisible shape and support. They’re also water-resistant, so they’ll last even through dancing or swimming. Each box comes with three one-time bra sets and three nipple covers. Have your pick from a range of skin tones in sizes A/B, C/D or DD/DDD.

Brassybra Second Skin Vanilla Invisible Adhesive Bra $38 Buy Now

Lively The No-Wire Strapless Bra

Best Lightly Padded

One reviewer is not alone when she calls this hook-and-eye closure bra from Lively “a game changer.” It offers soft, flexible support without any wires, but it’s the non-slip silicone strip at the top of the cups that has people talking. “It’s my new favorite and provides all of the support necessary — not to mention I don’t have to consistently readjust and pull it up throughout,” writes one fan. The cups are also lightly padded, offering just enough nipple coverage for you to feel comfortable.

Lively The No-Wire Strapless $45 Buy Now

Fashion Forms Lift It Up Plunge Backless/Strapless Adhesive Bra

Fashion Forms’ Lift It Up adhesive bra is another celeb stylist staple. It covers a wider range of sizes from A to DD. It’s a game changer for anyone who wants a pushup effect without all the material. The pads are larger than your usual stickies and the unique shape offers full coverage. The thick, gel-like pads look natural under clothing and offer a comfortable fit designed to mirror the sensation of going braless. “I am a DD and these worked great,” shares on reviewer. [They’re] comfortable and I would wear them everyday if I could.”

Fashion Forms Lift It Up Plunge Backless/Strapless Adhesive Bra $28 Buy Now