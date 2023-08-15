The 13 Best Straw Bags for Summer To Carry All of Your Sunny Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few summer staples that will always be in style: a linen dress, a chambray shirt, and a straw bag (a.k.a wicker or woven bags). The last of these has been surging for several seasons and can be traced back to British actress Jane Birkin, who transformed the simple straw basket bag into an “it” accessory.

Yes, straw bags date back to as early as 5000 B.C.; however, the ‘60s was a notable time for them because it’s when Birkin first adopted the silhouette on a trip to Portugal. The straw bag became an eternal aspect of Birkin’s fashion aesthetic and influenced brands like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Loewe to create their own. But that’s not all — Birkin was among the first to suggest that a stylish straw bag could be carried from the farmers market to the airport and socialite events. Whether filled with green apples or loose reading papers, Birkin paired her straw bags with both blue jeans and white T-shirts and evening gowns and heels.

Straw bags are traditionally composed of natural materials such as dried grass, raffia palm leaves, or rattan palm vines. These materials are waterproof and lightweight, making them ideal for summertime use. Today, designers are reinventing the classic style with nontraditional materials: Loewe has created basket-style bags in both leather and mesh, inspired by Galician artisan knotting, and even mimicked wicker with padded lambskin in a hand-woven basket bag. Bottega Veneta used lambskin in a knotted macramé bag and intreccio style (Italian for “weaving”).

“We’ve seen a few more elevated straw shoulder bags, which are definitely a good investment as they are more casual and versatile,” said Tiffany Hsu, Vice President of Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying at Mytheresa. “Prada has introduced exciting new styles in raffia and canvas variations. Saint Laurent is a go-to for elevated straw options. Loewe and Jacquemus are firm favorites for basket and tote styles as well.”

Jacquemus’ spring 2023 show is leading the trend this summer, featuring oversized straw totes along with wide weave, fringe, and basket wicker bucket bags that were styled with denim, midi skirts, and lightweight suiting.

Straw bags come in many different shapes and sizes. For more casual functionality, you can shop designer beach bags, slouchy shoulder bags, and even backpacks. Straw bags also come in structured bucket bags, similar to basket bags, as well as more modern and luxe straw shoulder bags, top-handle bags, and mini purses. Despite the beachy feel of a straw bag, it can be paired with styles beyond just a bathing suit from one of your favorite swimsuit brands. Straw bags can be worn with anything from white jeans to linen dresses for the spring and summer.

For a taste of Birkin’s style this season, scroll through this Birkin-esque straw bag guide with expert tips and product picks to find your wardrobe hero.

Top Straw Bags of Summer 2023

Tory Burch Kira Crossbody Bag Best Straw Crossbody Bag For Summer Materials : Straw

: Straw Special features: Adjustable chain strap and magnetic closure

Adjustable chain strap and magnetic closure Pros: Can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody; interior zip pockets

Can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody; interior zip pockets Cons: Limited storage

Limited storage Tory Burch Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.3/5 stars

4.3/5 stars Zappos Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Designer crossbody bags are a great style for summer because they free up your hands and comfortably distribute the weight of your items for stylish storage. This Tory Burch Raffia Crossbody is convertible, so it can fit across the body or on the shoulder with an adjustable double strap. The raffia is woven in a natural-colored straw, featuring gold hardware on the front and the chain strap. Inside the bag, there are two interior slit pockets, and one interior zip pocket, and the flap-style top is secured with a magnetic snap. It’s perfect for daily wear with sandals and linen button-down, whether you’re running errands, grabbing lunch, or strolling down the boardwalk. What reviewers say: “I just purchased this bag to take to Europe this summer and I love it!! It is structured but also light weight so it’s the PERFECT vacation bag! So beautiful and the inside quality is just beautiful. And the size is also perfect, its not too small so a nice wallet and keys and phone will all fit with room to spare.” Price upon publish date of this article: $598 Tory Burch Kira Raffia Crossbody Bag $598 Buy Now At Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Raffia Crossbody Bag $598 Buy Now At zappos

L*Space Summer Days Backpack Best Straw Backpack for Summer Materials: Straw, canvas, and fabric lining

Straw, canvas, and fabric lining Features: Converts to top handle bag or backpack; interior zipper pocket

Converts to top handle bag or backpack; interior zipper pocket Pros: Adjustable shoulder straps

Adjustable shoulder straps Cons: Drawstring closure

Drawstring closure Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Summertime is for enjoying all kinds of adventures, which is why a straw backpack may be a more practical option for travel and outdoor activities. The Summer Days straw backpack from L*Space resembles a picnic basket, with tight straw weaving, adjustable canvas straps, and a drawstring closure. The canvas top handle allows it to be converted to a handbag too, for carrying as a beach bag or straw tote. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I took this bag to a resort in Riviera Maya Mexico. It was versatile enough to carry on a plane and then to the pool. When I didn’t want to carry, I would use it as a backpack. I absolutely love it!” Another said, “Such a cute bag! Bonus it has a zippered pocket and phone pocket on the inside.” Price upon publish date of this article: $130 Revolve L*Space Summer Days Backpack $130 Buy Now At Revolve

8 Other Reasons Round Straw Tote Best Black Straw Bag for Summer Materials: Paper and twill

Paper and twill Features: Magnetic button closure; interior slip pocket

Magnetic button closure; interior slip pocket Pros: Affordable; spacious storage

Affordable; spacious storage Cons: Single main compartment

Single main compartment Revolve Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Paint it black with even in summertime with this 8 Other Reasons Round Straw Tote. This tote bag has an over-the-shoulder strap and a crescent shape that fits under the arm for comfortable wear. There’s a large main compartment that includes an interior slip pocket and closes with a magnetic snap. The chic tone can be paired with relaxed outfits of any color, such as a denim skirt and a floral blouse. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “Great beach bag! It’s a good size & I love that it’s lined!” Price upon publish date of this article: $94 Revolve 8 Other Reasons Round Straw Tote $94 Buy Now At Revolve

J. Crew Woven Straw Market Bag Best Affordable Straw Bag for Summer Materials: Paper straw

Paper straw Special features: Structured silhouette with flat base for stability, faux leather handles

Structured silhouette with flat base for stability, faux leather handles Pros: Affordable, large storage, one internal compartment

Affordable, large storage, one internal compartment Cons: Only one small compartment Whether you’re spending the summer months traveling around Europe or heading to your local beach, this straw bag will be your secret weapon for securely storing and carrying your essentials all day long. It has a lightweight open design with durable leather handles. While the tote is structured, it still folds and fits nicely into any suitcase. Price upon publish date of this article: $118 J. Crew Woven Straw Market Bag $118 Buy Now at j. crew

BTB Lost Angeles Mason Clutch Best Straw Clutch for Summer Materials: Rattan, polyester

Rattan, polyester Special features: Turn-lock closure, top handle, and metal feet

Turn-lock closure, top handle, and metal feet Pros: Five colorways; converts to clutch or handbag; affordable pricing

Five colorways; converts to clutch or handbag; affordable pricing Cons: Limited storage

Limited storage Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars The Mason Clutch from the beach bag brand BTB Los Angeles is an ideal straw clutch to pack in your suitcase or carry on the plane for a summer getaway. The rattan clutch has a chunky top carry handle chain and top latch closure. Its sturdy structure holds essentials safely and comes with metal feet on its flat bottom for easy resting. Atop the classic beige rattan, the bag comes in bright pops of color along the latch and handle, including yellow, mint, cobalt, fuchsia, and neutral black. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I got so many compliments! Love it, goes so well with all of my summer dresses.” Another said, “Love this clutch! Perfect for summer and neutral to use for any fun occasion. Decent size, and I like the handle. Also has small feet on the bottom.” Another reviewer commented. “I purchased this eye catching dainty purse, and I am in love with it!! The handle is very sturdy and the bag is well made. I must say, it’s well worth the price! I’m going to order another one.” Price upon publish date of this article: $159 Courtesy of BTB Los Angeles BTB Los Angeles Mason Clutch $159 Buy Now At Nordstrom BTB Los Angeles Mason Clutch $100 Buy Now At BTB Los Angeles

Serpui Abigail Wicker Top-Handle Bag Best Mini Straw Bag for Summer Materials: Wicker, faux leather, and cotton lining

Wicker, faux leather, and cotton lining Special features: Magnetic button closure, top handle, and adjustable shoulder strap

Magnetic button closure, top handle, and adjustable shoulder strap Pros: Converts from handbag to shoulder or crossbody bag; available in four colorways

Converts from handbag to shoulder or crossbody bag; available in four colorways Cons: Limited storage

Limited storage Shopbop Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 5/5 stars If you’re looking for a mini straw purse that converts to a crossbody, check out this Serpui Abigail Wicker Top-Handle Bag. Made of wicker with a faux leather flap, this bag’s boxy frame, bamboo handle and closure, and shiny hardware takes the silhouette of a luxury handbag. It has enough space to hold only the must-haves and can easily be worn with baggy jeans or elevated summer dresses and heels. It’s available in four versatile colorways, including white and beige neutrals, as well as baby pink and vivid orange. What reviewers say: “Super cute and sturdy. Small but still fits a phone and keys,” said one customer. Price upon publish date of this article: $458 Neimen Marcus Serpui Abigail Wicker Top-Handle Bag $458 Buy Now At ShopBop

BTB Los Angeles Hola Beaches Straw Tote Best Straw Beach Bag for Summer Materials: Straw

Straw Features: Spacious storage

Spacious storage Pros: Can be packed flat and available in three colorways

Can be packed flat and available in three colorways Cons: Open top

Open top Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars A designated straw beach bag for the summer months ahead is a must-have. BTB Los Angeles’s “Hola Beaches” straw tote brings a playful, functional iteration of a straw tote bag for all your sandy day needs. It comes in three colorways, including lavender, coral, and aqua text over the sandy tone of raffia weave. Pair this beach tote with a bikini, flip flops, and sunglasses, and store your swim cover-up inside. Plus, it can be packed flat for easy travel. What reviewers say: “Cute beach/pool bag big enough to take several towels. Love the cheeky saying. I’ve had it for over a month and it’s held up well. One of my favorite purchases this summer,” wrote one customer. Another said, “Super sturdy and great size! Fits everything from sunblock to books to water bottles and all the essentials! Nice lining and extra little interior pocket too!! A++ and worth the price point!” Price upon publish date of this article: $108 Nordstrom BTB Los Angeles Hola Beaches Straw Tote $108 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Khaite Olivia Raffia Shoulder Bag Best Straw Tote for Summer Materials: Raffia

Raffia Features: Zip fastening and circular shape

Zip fastening and circular shape Pros: Flexible shape

Flexible shape Cons: Limited storage

Limited storage MyTheresa Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars Hsu recommends the Khaite Olivia Raffia bag as the perfect straw shoulder bag of the summer. Its chic circular shape is unique to most other shoulder bags, and its slouchy look gives an effortless vibe to polished outfits. While it is limited in size, the flexible silhouette allows for flexible storage, including a phone, wallet, and keys, and can be worn over the shoulder or in the crook of the arm. This bag will dress up any easy summer outfit, such as a linen shirt dress or whimsical romper. Price upon publish date of this article: $1,350 Mytheresa Khaite Olivia Medium Shoulder Bag $1350 Buy Now At MyTheresa

Saint Laurent Niki Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag Best Large Shoulder Straw Bag for Summer Materials: Raffia, leather

Raffia, leather Features: Interior zip pocket, Top handle, Magnetic snap button

Interior zip pocket, Top handle, Magnetic snap button Pros: Soft Structure, chic style

Soft Structure, chic style Cons: Luxury price point

Luxury price point MyTheresa Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars

4.7/5 stars Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars The Saint Laurent Niki Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag was specifically recommended by Hsu as a larger straw shoulder bag for everyday wear. Its large satchel-like size can fit over the shoulder and crossbody, with a long chain strap and top leather handle. The soft structure allows for ample storage of daily essentials, including a water bottle, sunglasses case, or even a mini iPad. Hsu recommends styling the natural yet luxe accessory with a relaxed outfit, like breezy linens and espadrilles. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “I was looking for a summer bag in a straw or wicker type fabric. This one is light weight, roomy and will be a great everyday bag. I like a larger bag for wallet, phone, sunglasses and this one will hold what I need to carry but is not bulky or too oversized. The exterior isn’t scratchy. The strap is long enough to wear as a crossbody but I prefer to double it and easily carry it over my shoulder.” Price upon publish date of this article: $3,100 Nordstrom Saint Laurent Niki Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $3,100 Buy Now At Mytheresa Saint Laurent Niki Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $3,100 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Loewe Small Logo Straw Tote Best Straw Basket Bag For Summer Materials: Woven palm leaf, leather

Woven palm leaf, leather Features: Petite basket silhouette, silver hardware

Petite basket silhouette, silver hardware Pros: Adjustable handles

Adjustable handles Cons: Open top, no lining included

Open top, no lining included Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars Loewe is leading the straw bag trend for summer 2023, and this small Loewe basket bag is a great option if you love the look of a wearable picnic basket. It’s made of handwoven palm leaf with calf leather detailing, and features an adjustable top handle strap that can fit over-the-shoulder. While small in silhouette, its wide frame and open top can hold anything from a few books, water bottle, or a fresh bouquet of flowers. Style this with your favorite daytime summer outfit, cute summer sandals, and a wide-brim hat that blocks the sun. What reviewers say: One customer wrote, “It’s perfect for the pool. It is on the small side, but perfect for a towel, book and water bottle.” Price upon publish date of this article: $550 Mytheresa Loewe Small Logo Straw Tote $550 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Bottega Veneta Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag Best Woven Leather Bucket Bag Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Boxy silhouette; drawstring closure

Boxy silhouette; drawstring closure Pros: Multiple colorways

Multiple colorways Cons: Limited storage

Limited storage Nordstrom Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

4.8/5 stars Bergdorf Goodman Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.7/5 stars Bottega Veneta is known for unbelievably smooth leather and signature woven details. For summer 2023, check out the Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag for a nontraditional take on a woven mini purse. It has a boxy silhouette with minimal storage and fits on the shoulder or crossbody for easy carrying. It also comes in a variety of color options to match any chic daytime or nighttime look, including essential neutrals and soft earth tones. What reviewers say: “I love the bohemian feel of this bucket bag. It’s effortless and adds a level of detail to any casual outfit or casual dress. Leather is buttery soft — I knew I had to have it the minute I put it on,” wrote one customer. Another said, “I saw this bag I knew needed to have it. When I open the box…wow! Good leather quality and enough room for my lipstick, phone, wallet and sunglasses. Love it so much!” Price upon publish date of this article: $1,800 Nordstrom Bottega Veneta Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag $1,800 Buy Now At Nordstrom Bottega Veneta Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag $1,800 Buy Now At Bergdorf Goodman

What To Look For In A Summer Straw Bag for Women

Special features: When shopping for a go-to straw bag, features to keep in mind include adjustable or convertible straps, top closures, and pocket storage. Whether you want to carry your bag cross-body, on your shoulder, on your bag, or by hand, it will depend on strapping capabilities for different distributions of weight. Some bags have a zipper, button, or drawstring closures, while others have open tops, so if you plan on hauling more valuable items like your best sunglasses, go for a more secure straw bag closure. Depending on how many essentials you like to keep on hand, interior pockets are helpful for organized storage. Tote bags, bucket bags, and mini bags tend to lack interior pockets, whereas cross-body bags and backpacks may incorporate zippered compartments inside.

When shopping for a go-to straw bag, features to keep in mind include adjustable or convertible straps, top closures, and pocket storage. Whether you want to carry your bag cross-body, on your shoulder, on your bag, or by hand, it will depend on strapping capabilities for different distributions of weight. Some bags have a zipper, button, or drawstring closures, while others have open tops, so if you plan on hauling more valuable items like your best sunglasses, go for a more secure straw bag closure. Depending on how many essentials you like to keep on hand, interior pockets are helpful for organized storage. Tote bags, bucket bags, and mini bags tend to lack interior pockets, whereas cross-body bags and backpacks may incorporate zippered compartments inside. Shapes: Straw bags come in a variety of shapes, such as bucket bags, designer totes, handbags, backpacks, and flap bags. Choosing a shape will rely on your styling perspective. A top-handle handbag or shoulder bag will provide a polished, luxe look to an outfit, whereas a tote is more relaxed. Also, keep in mind the structure of the straw bag. A tighter weave will provide more durability, therefore protecting stored items in a harder casing.

Straw bags come in a variety of shapes, such as bucket bags, designer totes, handbags, backpacks, and flap bags. Choosing a shape will rely on your styling perspective. A top-handle handbag or shoulder bag will provide a polished, luxe look to an outfit, whereas a tote is more relaxed. Also, keep in mind the structure of the straw bag. A tighter weave will provide more durability, therefore protecting stored items in a harder casing. Size: Straw bags come in several size options, so your choice of bag will vary in terms of your outfit and occasion needs. For the beach, a large straw tote can easily haul a towel, water bottle, and reading material, and can be a great carry-on option for flights. Totes are also helpful for day-to-day errands or carrying a laptop to and from a cafe. Backpacks are ideal for hands-free adventures, whether you want to carry a camera, travel journal, or a cute beach outfit to change into. A mini bag holds only the essentials, such as a phone, keys, and money cards, so it would be best for wearing to a fuss-free brunch or a nighttime event.

How to Style Mini Bags: Mini Bag Outfit Ideas

Mini bags have become a major accessory in recent years and there are so many ways to style them. Not only are they adorable in size, but they’re also chic because they relieve an outfit from extra bulk and carry only the essentials, like your phone, keys, cash, and a hydrating lip oil.

Pair a mini bag with a simple outfit for a minimalist look, such as jeans or slacks with a well-fitted top. Add easy polish with statement jewelry, like shiny hoop earrings or a chain-link necklace that matches the hardware of the bag.

To play into the casual, beachy feel of a mini straw bag, pair a bucket or basket style with an airy midi skirt, strappy sandals, and one of your best sun hats.

A mini bag can effortlessly complement a glamorous outfit, because it won’t upstage the story a garment is already expressing. Accessorize cut-out cocktail dresses, long gowns, or sophisticated suits with a luxury top-handle mini handbag for a night out.

How We Selected the Best Straw Bags for Summer

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

In order to curate the best straw bags for summer, we interviewed a fashion and accessory industry expert for product selections and style recommendations, as well as key knowledge on purse styling, popular trends for summer 2023, and various occasion functionality. We chose the best straw bags for women that reflect current and emerging trends, fabric and material innovation, durability, convertibility, and traditional design applications. We also considered the best retailers to shop when selecting the best straw bags, relying on customer reviews and cross-checking with Google’s new Top-Quality Store Badge (a rating that indicates retailers with quick shipping, clear return policies, and positive shopper reviews). We also employed research across the designer bag market, and considered our own product testing. Learn more about us here.

Meet The Expert

Tiffany Hsu was born in Taiwan and graduated from the Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design of London with a fashion design degree. Afterwards she gained a Master degree at Istituto Marangoni. Tiffany previously worked as a buyer at Lane Crawford and Selfridges before joining Mytheresa as buying manager for Ready-to-Wear. In October 2017 she was appointed to be Fashion Buying Director. Within this role, Tiffany oversees the different buying departments and fashion direction by developing capsule collections, exclusive products or special fashion collaborations.

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store or surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines — straw bag in hand.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends. She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy, and love. With the change of season in New York City, Chwatt is always searching for the best slip dresses because they can be worn alone during warm seasons and layered with other garments in cold temperatures. Chwatt contributed to an update of this best straw bag story with new findings and recent notes of popularity in August 2023.