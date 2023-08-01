The Best Summer Bras to Beat the Heat and Support Any Bust Size

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When a bra comes to mind, our first thought isn’t usually whether one is seasonally suitable — after all, it’s an undergarment, so by nature, we’re not thinking of weather first. But there are bras that are particularly suited to warmer weather, and there are a few things to consider when searching for the best summer bras.

Jené Luciani Sena, author of “The Bra Book” who calls herself “your ‘breast’ friend,” explains that there are particular qualities to keep an eye out for when searching for the perfect summer bra.

“Something that is lightweight and won’t make you get that dreaded boob sweat,” Luciani Sena says. “Some have breathable features like mesh in the middle or the back in areas you tend to sweat. A lot of women opt for sports bras, because they are meant to be wicking.”

Microfiber, she says, is a great option. Wicking fabrics and features that make bras more breathable are good to keep in mind, too. And in this case, while we love frills and special features, less can be more. “This is not the time to reach for that heavy foam bra if you can live without it,” she said.

Summer bra options are great to keep in mind as temperatures rise and we spend time outdoors. And there are plenty of options, too, to suit your fancy. Many bras serve well for practicality in terms of avoiding sweat and others can elevate an outfit while keeping you cool. Beyond the best bras for summer dresses, there are sports bras, bras for large busts, push-up bras, bralettes for every bust size — the list goes on. Here are the best 15 bras for summer.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Top Summer Bras for 2023

Eberjey Pima Goddess Bra Best for: Casual wear

Casual wear Size range: XS/S to L/XL

XS/S to L/XL Colorways: Mocha

Mocha Materials: Pima cotton, spandex

Pima cotton, spandex Special features: Unpadded Everyone needs a bra that’s well-suited for casual wear and comfort, and this lightweight summer bra is it. The Eberjey Pima Goddess Bra is best for those who need light support, as it’s unpadded. Expect the buttery soft feel Eberjey is known for; this bra is made with cotton and spandex. It features adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure in the back. And it’s hand washable in cold water. What reviewers say: “So comfortable and fits so well! Not noticeable under plain white tanks. I’m 5’3, 130 lbs and a size C, bought a small and it fit with minimal coverage, which is what I wanted.” Courtesy of Revolve Eberjey Pima Goddess Bra $48 Buy Now At Revolve

Cuup The Plunge Bra Best for: Stability, T-shirt wear

Stability, T-shirt wear Size range: 30A to 44H

30A to 44H Colorways: Pink, black, brown, blue, and more

Pink, black, brown, blue, and more Materials: Power mesh (nylon, spandex), light underwire

Power mesh (nylon, spandex), light underwire Special features: Light while supportive Cuup’s The Plunge bra is made with power mesh and it’s meant to be supportive while lightweight — perfect for hot summer days and casual wear. The pared down silhouette of this cooling bra allows the wearer the freedom of a bralette while giving the stability of a traditional bra. And while there is underwire, it’s meant to exist without disturbing the wearer — think no poking. Better yet, it’s machine washable. What reviewers say: “The best bra I’ve ever owned. It’s so light weight and comfortable. I forget I’m even wearing one. Cannot wait to try the other styles.” Courtesy of Cuup Cuup The Plunge Bra $68 Buy Now At Cuup

B.Tempt’d Lace Kiss Bralette Best for: Feminine feel, casual wear

Feminine feel, casual wear Size range: Small to X-Large

Small to X-Large Colorways: Blue, red, mulberry, rose, pink, and more

Blue, red, mulberry, rose, pink, and more Materials: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Special features: Pull-over, no closure With barely-there material, the Lace Kiss Bralette is pretty, feminine, and understated in all the right ways. Elastic in place under the bra’s sheer lace cups also provides light support for the wearer in the place of underwire. This breathable bra for summer comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for casual wear. Note that it’s a hand-wash only garment. What reviewers say: “Bought one as a test and then bought other colors. Love them. Perfect fitting and great quality! Will buy more!” Courtesy of Amazon B.Tempt’d Lace Kiss Bralette $20 $12 Buy Now At Amazon

Bali Underwire T-Shirt Bra Best for: Larger busts

Larger busts Size range: 34C to 42C

34C to 42C Colorways: Black, gray, pink, navy, beige, red, and more

Black, gray, pink, navy, beige, red, and more Materials: Polyester, spandex, nylon

Polyester, spandex, nylon Special features: Smooth, seamless, can be worn two ways The Bali Underwire T-Shirt Bra is one of the best summer bras for large busts, as it’s designed with supportive padding done in lightweight fabrics. The style, which is feminine, comes in a range of colors and is an ultra-light option. Its straps are convertible, allowing the bra to be versatile to wear with a range of outfits. What reviewers say: “It fits nicely, padding is very light and it can be worn as a regular bra without crossing the straps. It is a fair price for the quality. When you find something that measures up to what you hoped it would, it makes your day. This bra did that for me.” Courtesy of Amazon Bali Underwire T-Shirt Bra $19.94 Buy Now At Amazon

Hanes Scoopneck Bralette Pack Best for: Casual wear, low impact exercise

Casual wear, low impact exercise Size range: X-Small to 3X-Large

X-Small to 3X-Large Colorways: Available in neutral and colorful 3-pack shade options

Available in neutral and colorful 3-pack shade options Materials: Cotton, spandex

Cotton, spandex Special features: Pull-over, 4-way stretch fabric, moisture-wicking Don’t sweat the small stuff — the Hanes Scoopneck Bralette Pack, which comes in a pack of three in a variety colors, is one of the best moisture-wicking bras for casual wear. With summer heat in mind, the material doesn’t hold onto sweat, which is a non-negotiable for summer bras. The cotton bra for summer is meant to move with you and is made with a four-way stretch fabric. It’s also a good option for low-impact exercise like walking, yoga or pilates. What reviewers say: “I am very pleased with these economical but great feeling and fitting cotton bralettes. Will recommend to anyone wanting a stretchy layer of cotton under a T or summer dress.” Courtesy of Amazon Hanes Scoopneck Bralette Pack $14.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette Best for: Casual wear

Casual wear Size range: XXS – 4X

XXS – 4X Colorways: Ruby, beige, gray, slate, and more

Ruby, beige, gray, slate, and more Materials: Cotton, spandex

Cotton, spandex Special features: Machine washable Since launching in 2019, Skims has become the gold standard in flattering, functional undergarments you’ll never want to take off. And Skims’ Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette is the picture of comfort. The lightweight summer bra is equipped with partially adjustable straps. The option comes in a variety of colors, including some that are limited edition, and it is machine-washable. Plus, there are plenty of matching bottoms available on the Skims website. What reviewers say: “I like this bralette a lot, I love the material and color and I love a V-cut bra. Clasps in the back offer a little more versatility for fit. Definitely one of my favorites, don’t mind wearing it all day and gives you just the right amount of support.” Courtesy of Skims Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette $32 Buy Now At Skims

ThirdLove 24/7 Prima Cotton T-Shirt Bra Best for: T-shirts

T-shirts Size range: 32B – 44E

32B – 44E Colorways: Black, white, pink, taupe, brown, peach, raspberry, and more

Black, white, pink, taupe, brown, peach, raspberry, and more Materials: Cotton, lace, nylon, spandex, and memory foam

Cotton, lace, nylon, spandex, and memory foam Special features: Memory foam cups Can’t find a bra that fits just right? Go with the 24/7 Prima Cotton T-Shirt Bra, which is one of the first bras created in half cup sizes. It comes in a variety of colors and materials ranging from cotton to lace. The option, which is ideal under a white T-shirt, is meant to mold to the wearer’s shape with memory foam in the bra cups. It’s one of the most comfortable breathable bras, and it can be hand washed or machine washed. What reviewers say: “By far my favorite wired bra. I have purchase this style for over 5 years now. Every time my body changes I try to get at least one of the classic t shirt bras and they never disappoint. I also love that if they don’t fit right you can test them out before returning, which I haven’t had to do yet, but it’s good to know it’s an option.” Courtesy of ThirdLove ThirdLove 24/7 Prima Cotton T-Shirt Bra $72 $59 Buy Now At ThirdLove

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette Best for: T-shirts

T-shirts Size range: S to XL

S to XL Colorways: Rose, black, brown, and more

Rose, black, brown, and more Materials: All-hosiery; soft, dig-free Spanx Smart straps.

All-hosiery; soft, dig-free Spanx Smart straps. Special features: Wire free Spanx’s Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette is unlined and is like a marriage between a bra and bralette — with a little more bra. The summer sports bra is designed with comfort in mind, as it supports you without wires. And, bras in sizes L to XL include an extra layer of fabric. What reviewers say: “I rarely buy wireless sport-type bras, but I wanted to try one from Spanx. Sure enough, I wasn’t disappointed. This bra offers medium support and I don’t need to turn into a human pretzel to put it on and take it off. Super comfortable. Great color selection.” Courtesy of Spanx Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette $48 Buy Now At Spanx

Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra Best for: Working out, running

Working out, running Size range: 30C to 40D

30C to 40D Colorways: Green, berry, olive, camo, black, and more

Green, berry, olive, camo, black, and more Materials: Nylon, Lycra elastane, polyester

Nylon, Lycra elastane, polyester Special features: Zip front Rather than searching for a summer top with a built-in bra, embark on your next workout in Lululemon’s Enlite Front-Zip Bra. It’s a size inclusive option with a very sleek look, but it’s more than just cool to look at. This option, which includes a front-facing zipper, features support for high-impact activities like running. What reviewers say: “This is the best support in any sports bra full stop. It’s also the most comfortable. If you are active, a D cup or more, especially with a narrow back get this. And then do it again. The best.” Courtesy of Lululemon Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support Bra $108 Buy Now At Lululemon Related: The Best High-Impact Sports Bras

Free People Midweek Bralette Best for: T-shirt wear, layering

T-shirt wear, layering Size range: XS to XL

XS to XL Colorways: Black, white, and more

Black, white, and more Materials: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Special features: Adjustable fit, machine washable The best bras for summer heat will offer some coverage without feeling suffocating on your skin. Free People’s Midweek Bralette is well-suited for the task, with feminine, easy-to-layer features. The summer bralette comes in three shades, including two that are more standard — black and white — and a third blue hue that’s perfect for summer. While it’s a layering piece, it makes a statement on its own with delicate lace and mesh perfecting an easy yet elevated look. What reviewers say: “So comfortable and it fits PERFECT!! Boobs got bigger after having my daughter so it’s been a challenge to find bras/bralettes that fit right!” Courtesy of Free People Free People Midweek Bralette $38 Buy Now At Free People

Cosabella Dolce Bandeau Bra Best for: Strapless looks

Strapless looks Size range: S to L

S to L Colorways: Black, pink, and white

Black, pink, and white Materials: Cotton, polyamide, elastane, viscose

Cotton, polyamide, elastane, viscose Special features: Wireless Cosabella has been crafting “luxury lingerie” since 1983, and its Dolce Bandeau Bra is no exception to the company’s luxe tagline. The bra is meant to marry comfort and beauty. The strapless option has an added flair with a lace back — featuring lace made in Italy. It’s hand washable. What reviewers say: “Just as other reviewers have said, this bra is very comfortable and stays in place. I have tried many brands and this is the first one that I have enjoyed wearing. I will be buying this bra in other colours.” Courtesy of Cosabella Cosabella Dolce Bandeau Bra $69.75 Buy Now At Cosabella

Savage X Fenty Cotton Cotton Essentials Lace-Trim Bralette Best for: Everyday wear.

Everyday wear. Size range: XS to 4X.

XS to 4X. Colorways: Terracotta Pink, Black Caviar, Black Caviar Bow Supreme, Black Caviar Logo Print, Black Caviar Xhilarated, Pink Punch, Crystal Blue, Violet Blue Tie Dye Me Up, Washed Blue Love Dizzy.

Terracotta Pink, Black Caviar, Black Caviar Bow Supreme, Black Caviar Logo Print, Black Caviar Xhilarated, Pink Punch, Crystal Blue, Violet Blue Tie Dye Me Up, Washed Blue Love Dizzy. Materials: Cotton, elastane.

Cotton, elastane. Special features: Scalloped trim. Savage X Fenty by Rihanna’s Cotton Cotton Essentials Lace-Trim Bralette is as pretty as it is practical. The unlined bralette is meant to be for daily wear and it has a feminine flair with a scalloped lace trim. It’s machine washable, which adds to its ease. And, it comes in a range of fun colors and patterns. What reviewers say: “They are so comfortable and they fit! I also bought the white and blue design before it went out of stock. Super cute!” Courtesy of Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Cotton Cotton Essentials Lace-Trim Bralette $24.95 Buy Now At Savage X Fenty

La Perla Souple Triangle Bra Best for: Everyday wear

Everyday wear Size range: 32B to 38B

32B to 38B Colorways: Beige and black

Beige and black Materials: Cotton, polyamide, elastane

Cotton, polyamide, elastane Special features: Lace Although it looks like gorgeous lingerie, La Perla’s Souple Triangle Bra is a functional choice that’s one of the best summer bras for small busts. This option comes in two colors and is perfect for regular wear. It also makes a statement on its own with beautiful lace and mesh detail and a hook and eye closure. Courtesy of Shopbop La Perla Souple Triangle Bra $135 Buy Now At Shopbop

Intimissimi Sveva Invisible Touch Balconette Bra Best for: Everyday wear

Everyday wear Size range: 34B to 40B

34B to 40B Colorways: Black and beige

Black and beige Materials: Polyamide, elastane Intimissimi’s Sveva Invisible Touch Balconette Bra is ideal for daily wear. The bra is composed with wire offering support but it is unpadded, leaving it thin — an optimal factor amid summer heat, and for those who need a cool bra for menopause. It features a raw cut finish. And, it’s machine washable. What reviewers say: “Sexy, sheer bra. Great fit and well-made.” Courtesy of Intimissi Intimissimi Sveva Invisible Touch Balconette Bra $59 Buy Now At Intimissimi

Related:

Best Wireless Bras

Best Bras for Small Busts

Best Bras for Large Busts

Best Strapless Bras

Best T-Shirt Bras

Best Amazon Bras

Best Summer Dresses

Best Summer Handbags

How We Selected the Best Bras for Summer

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

WWD took a multifaceted approach when selecting the best bras for summer. Our team started with an interview, speaking to an expert about what to look for in a summer bra — including what kind of material and structure a bra should have for the warmer months. We also checked out online reviews of products and completed additional market research. And, we took into consideration editor testing feedback as we pulled together options recommended by WWD staff. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Jené Luciani Sena is the best-selling author of “The Bra Book.” She calls herself “your ‘breast’ friend,” and, well, she is. She tells WWD that she approached the topic of bras from the perspective of a journalist and overtime became an expert. She also said she has served as a bra expert on the Today Show and other television programs. She also launched her own bra brand during the pandemic, dubbed The GemBra.

Meet the Author

Morgan Hines is a writer who covers topics related to lifestyle, entertainment, travel, health, and food. Her work has been published in outlets like USA Today, Shape, Hotels Above Par, Appetito Magazine and Forbes. To write this story on the best summer bras, Hines interviewed a bra expert for their tips on selecting the best options and what to look for in summer bras. Hines also researched the market and canvassed customer reviews to complete this guide. Learn more about us here.