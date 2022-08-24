The 20 Best Summer Handbags We Can’t Stop Thinking About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

This season, it’s all about having fun and finding pieces that spark joy. From statement making sun hats, barely there swimsuits, flowy sundresses and updated gladiator sandals to designer tote bags that will hold all of your beach essentials, there are plenty of styles from the best designer handbag brands to choose from.

Thanks to the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, summer’s fiercest bags are anything but ordinary. Expect saturated brights and colorful rainbows as seen at Chloe, Loewe, and Valentino, to a plethora of playful reimagined buckets at JW Anderson, Ulla Johnson, and Ines Bressand (a favorite for those looking for an extra special new-spin on the classic summer bucket bag). Whether you’re looking for a designer beach bag, or something that won’t cost an entire rent check, it’s important to keep a few guidelines in mind when shopping for your next summer bag.

Top Summer Handbags for 2022

What to Look for in the Best Summer Handbags

Materials : The first word that comes to mind here is texture. Summer bags are often crafted with woven materials. It’s important to remember that just because it’s summer, that doesn’t mean that we exclude leather. Look for updated woven leather designs, like those expertly crafted at Dragon Diffusion, St. Agni, and Clare V. Summer is a time to have fun with raffia, wicker and colorful woven knits, as well as canvas, linen, and lots of embellishments. “We use only natural vegetable-tanned leathers which can absorb water, humidity and sunlight,” says Craig Wright, founder of Dragon Diffusion. When looking for a summer bag with embellishments, it’s important to note that these come in a vast array of beaded detailing, including seashells, as seen at Alanui, and classic chainmail hardware embellishments at Paco Rabanne. Color and pattern are as important as ever here, and when deciding on a colored summer bag, take cues from the natural elements, sunsets, and florals for inspiration.

: The first word that comes to mind here is texture. Summer bags are often crafted with woven materials. It’s important to remember that just because it’s summer, that doesn’t mean that we exclude leather. Look for updated woven leather designs, like those expertly crafted at Dragon Diffusion, St. Agni, and Clare V. Summer is a time to have fun with raffia, wicker and colorful woven knits, as well as canvas, linen, and lots of embellishments. “We use only natural vegetable-tanned leathers which can absorb water, humidity and sunlight,” says Craig Wright, founder of Dragon Diffusion. When looking for a summer bag with embellishments, it’s important to note that these come in a vast array of beaded detailing, including seashells, as seen at Alanui, and classic chainmail hardware embellishments at Paco Rabanne. Color and pattern are as important as ever here, and when deciding on a colored summer bag, take cues from the natural elements, sunsets, and florals for inspiration. Shapes : The beauty of a summer bag is that it should feel different than your tried-and-true black shoulder bag or your classic tote bag. Have fun with abstract shell shapes as seen at Loewe, or the summer fruit silhouettes from Brazilian cult-favorite brand Serpui or the embroidered knit options at JW Anderson. For a more classic look, turn to bucket shapes, shoulder bags, tote bags and top handle variations. Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Chung remain huge fans of the oversized woven tote bag.

: The beauty of a summer bag is that it should feel different than your tried-and-true black shoulder bag or your classic tote bag. Have fun with abstract shell shapes as seen at Loewe, or the summer fruit silhouettes from Brazilian cult-favorite brand Serpui or the embroidered knit options at JW Anderson. For a more classic look, turn to bucket shapes, shoulder bags, tote bags and top handle variations. Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Chung remain huge fans of the oversized woven tote bag. Occasion: “A summer bag should be lightweight, open in design, and versatile. They should be big enough to put another pochette or wallet inside,” says Wright, who feels that summer bags should be able to go anywhere with you, from the beach to a night out. “They should be casual, but not fragile,” Wright adds. Whether you’re heading to a summer wedding, beach vacation, or even a date night, your summer bag should be adaptable, effortless, and finish your outfit seamlessly.

We’ve rounded up 20 summer bags that you’ll want to wear on repeat this summer.

Aaks Pelka Handbag

Best Summer Shoulder Handbag

Materials : Woven raffia, leather detailing

: Woven raffia, leather detailing Colors : Natural, navy, and orange colorways

: Natural, navy, and orange colorways Features: Detachable leather shoulder strap, drawstring closure, inner pocket

This woven Aaks crossbody bag is an elevated take on a classic summer shoulder bag. It comes in hues of tan, orange, and navy raffia. Complete with a removeable shoulder strap, this is two bags for the price of one. It’s perfect for those days running around town in a wide-leg jean and vintage white t-shirt. It’s also the ideal companion as you segue from day to an evening out on the town when you are looking for a clutch, but don’t want to change your entire outfit.

Aaks Pelka Handbag $179 Buy Now

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Moon Shell Pouch Handbag

Best Summer Crossbody Handbag

Materials : Calf leather trim, drawstring top

: Calf leather trim, drawstring top Height : 5.5″

: 5.5″ Width : 5.5″

: 5.5″ Depth : 3″

: 3″ Length of Shoulder Strap: 47″

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Moon Shell pouch is handwoven with a soft raffia outer shell and soft fabric lining inside. It comes with Loewe’s signature tan leather straps and is embossed with the house’s Anagram logo. The drawstring closure allows for a secure fit so none of your belongings will fall out. Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends, a night out on the town, or a beach picnic, this is the perfect addition to any look. It’s both understated and playful, and it will look great dressed up or down.

Loewe Paula Ibiza Moon Shell Pouch Handbag $550 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Gigi Fringe Drawstring Handbag

Best Summer Straw Handbag

Materials : Natural raffia, leather trim

: Natural raffia, leather trim Features: Adjustable strap

Ulla Johnson has perfected the straw trend. Their Gigi handbag comes equipped with an adjustable strap that can either be used as a long crossbody or turned into a chic handheld silhouette. Pair it with a summer dress or tailored separates. This is a great addition to your wardrobe because it can take you from day to night seamlessly, with the removing of the strap. The adjustable drawstring closure allows for maximum security, so you never have to worry about losing your things. This bag is expertly crafted, versatile, and beautifully designed.

Ulla Johnson Gigi Fringe Drawstring Handbag $625 Buy Now

Madewell Knotted Woven Leather Crossbody Handbag

Best Affordable Summer Handbag

Materials : Uses at least 50% leather sourced from a tannery that has achieved a Leather Working Group Silver rating for energy use, waste production and water treatment, cotton-twill lining

: Uses at least 50% leather sourced from a tannery that has achieved a Leather Working Group Silver rating for energy use, waste production and water treatment, cotton-twill lining Colorways : Orange, white, black, and gray

: Orange, white, black, and gray Features : Adjustable crossbody strap, top zip closure, exterior slip pockets

: Adjustable crossbody strap, top zip closure, exterior slip pockets Width : 8″

: 8″ Height : 6 1/2″

: 6 1/2″ Depth: 1″

Madewell’s leather crossbody bag is a fan favorite. “It’s a great size, and beautiful,” notes one customer. “Love the size, pockets and price,” adds another. The bag comes with two outside pockets and a convenient zipper pouch to fit all of your summer accessories, from your sunglasses to your foldable sun hat. The strap is convertible so you can adjust the size for a custom fit. Coming in at under $120, this bag is also crafted from 50% leather sourced from a tannery that has achieved a Leather Working Group Silver rating for energy use, waste production, and water treatment.

Madewell Knotted Woven Leather Crossbody Bag $119 Buy Now

Paco Rabanne Woven Raffia Bucket Handbag

Best Lightweight Summer Handbag

Materials : Multicolored raffia, drawstring closure

: Multicolored raffia, drawstring closure Features : Comes with dust bag

: Comes with dust bag Weight : 1.1 lbs

: 1.1 lbs Depth : 7.1″

: 7.1″ Height : 8.7″

: 8.7″ Width: 7.5″

Paco Rabanne’s multicolored woven raffia bag makes one think of summer sunsets and days at the beach. The brands “1969” metal hardware has been hand woven into the raffia creating a very unique look. This is the perfect bag for biking around this summer. Tighten the braided drawstring closure and throw over your shoulder as you head to the bar. Creative director Julien Dossena has created the go-tos for those fashion lovers looking for something cool and unique.

Paco Rabanne Woven Raffia Bucket Handbag $1150 Buy Now

Dragon Diffusion Nantucket Large Woven Handbag

Best Summer Leather Handbag

Materials : Vegetable tanned green leather

: Vegetable tanned green leather Depth : 5.1″

: 5.1″ Height : 9.8″

: 9.8″ Width: 15.4″

It is no surprise that Dragon Diffusion has a celelbrity cult following, including Ashley Olsen, Jeanne Damas, and Jodie Comer to name a few. This Nantucket style is both elegant and functional. According to founder Craig Wright, their open basket styles are their most popular. When asked how they create such a beautiful color palette each season, Wright explains that they don’t actually choose their colors ahead of time. “The colors are made in our lab from natural vegetable dyes.” They play around with the dyes to create special colorways each season, so not only will your Dragon Diffusion bag feel special due to the impeccable craftsmanship and unique colorways, you can also feel good about investing in their bags because they’re sustainable. “Woven leather is, by nature, sustainable as we use only leathers that have been selected with scratches and insect marks — which normally are never used for flat leather handbag production.”

Dragon Diffusion Nantucket Large Woven Handbag $495 Buy Now

St. Agni Small Tote Handbag

Best Summer Black Leather Handbag

Materials : Natural rattan, leather strap

: Natural rattan, leather strap Features: Dual strap handle

St. Agni’s small, unlined tote is great for those looking to spice things up a bit. Crafted with a woven rattan body, leather piping, and a dual strap silhouette, this bag is incredibly chic. If you want a more discreet look, wear this with a pochette or small bag with zipper inside so your belongings don’t fall out. Or if you like the playful look of being able to see what you’re carrying in your bag, just toss in your essentials. This bag is a fab addition to your summer work look, whether that be a skirt suit or a button down and trousers.

St. Agni Small Tote Handbag $265 Buy Now

Heimat Atlantica Chacha Basket Handbag

Best Embellished Summer Handbag

Materials : Beige woven rattan body and top handles, leather clasp

: Beige woven rattan body and top handles, leather clasp Features : Blue and white porcelain charms

: Blue and white porcelain charms Width : 12.9″

: 12.9″ Length : 8.6″

: 8.6″ Depth : 7.2″

: 7.2″ Handle drop length: 2.7″

Heimat Atlantica’s Chacha large rattan basket bag is a fantastic conversation starter. Fixed with Biser porcelain charms, this boxy silhouette is an unique addition to your summer look, perfect for those days when you’re looking to dress up your sheath dress or casual linen trousers. Designer Montserrat Alvarez designs while drawing inspiration from the colors and cultures of northern Spain and Portugal. Each of their bags are handwoven on looms by artisans from the regions under the supervision of a master craftswoman.

Heimat Atlantica Chacha Basket Handbag $379 Buy Now

Hunting Season Large Iraca Basket Handbag

Best Classic Summer Handbag

Materials , Crafted from woven Iraca palm leaves, leather trim

, Crafted from woven Iraca palm leaves, leather trim Features : Interior pocket, two handles

: Interior pocket, two handles Height : 15″

: 15″ Length : 21″

: 21″ Width: 6.5″

Each Hunting Season bag is crafted with the most exquisite construction and their Iraca bag is no exception. Handwoven from earthy Iraca palm leaves and trimmed in leather, the large basket silhouette combines artisanal craftsmanship and a sleek modern design. This bag is ideal for the farmers market or a beach picnic. It has a hidden pocket and comes equipped with two handles, making it easy to hold for a day of exploring.

Hunting Season Large Iraca Basket Handbag $395 Buy Now

JW Anderson Strawberry Knitted Shopper Handbag

Best Designer Summer Handbag

Materials : Organic cotton, leather trim

: Organic cotton, leather trim Features : Spacious open top

: Spacious open top Handle drop : 7.75″

: 7.75″ Width : 12.25″

: 12.25″ Height : 12.25″

: 12.25″ Depth: 8.25″

Designer Jonathan Anderson never disappoints. Instead, he constantly designs fun and incredibly chic bags season after season. This knit shopper is spacious and the strawberries add a playful touch. It has a hidden interior compartment and tons of space so you can fit all your essentials and any new trinkets you pick up throughout the day. It’s made from organic woven cotton, which is incredibly soft, and the leather trim adds a unique structure to the silhouette. And the best part about this fruity shopper? It can be worn as a shoulder bag or a top handle.

JW Anderson Strawberry Knitted Shopper Handbag $385 Buy Now

Yuzefi Small Woven Faux Leather Basket Handbag

Best Fringe Summer Handbag

Materials : Faux leather, fringe

: Faux leather, fringe Colors : Dusty rose, powder blue, and black

: Dusty rose, powder blue, and black Width : 19″

: 19″ Height : 8″

: 8″ Depth : 4″

: 4″ Handle drop : 7 1/2″

: 7 1/2″ Weight: 7 lbs

Yuzefi’s dusty rose faux leather tote bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or a top handle bag. The lengthy fringe detailing frames the bag for a sartorial statement. Based in London and founded by Naza Yousefi, the brand approaches design by placing equal importance on unexpected silhouettes and innovative, rich colors. Their focus remains on designing luxury products at an accessible price point. Pair this with your long denim shorts, flatforms and a fitted white tank.

Yuzefi Small Woven Faux Leather Basket Handbag $490 Buy Now

A.P.C. Zoe Small Panier Handbag

Best Summer Leather and Raffia Handbag

Materials : Woven raffia, leather trim

: Woven raffia, leather trim Features : Patch exterior pocket, adjustable shoulder strap

: Patch exterior pocket, adjustable shoulder strap Weight : 15 oz

: 15 oz Height : 10.25″

: 10.25″ Length : 18″

: 18″ Depth : 5.5″

: 5.5″ Strap drop : 18.5″

: 18.5″ Handle drop: 4.25″

A.P.C.’s Zoe Small Panier handbag combines expert craftsmanship and chic design to create the perfect everyday summer tote. Crafted in Morocco from woven raffia with leather trim, it features an adjustable shoulder strap for a custom fit. The bag’s clean lines are timeless and offer a low-key addition to any summer outfit. Whether you’re heading to the office, the beach, or aboard a yacht, this is the bag you can take with you everywhere. It’s also lightweight, which allows for you to carry your farmer’s market finds or your park reading material without weighing you down and causing arm discomfort.

A.P.C. Zoe Small Panier Handbag $345 Buy Now

Staud Raffia Micro Moon Handbag

Best Summer Micro Raffia Handbag

Materials : Woven tan raffia, leather trim

: Woven tan raffia, leather trim Features : Structured silhouette, magnetic clasp, optional adjustable strap, suede lining

: Structured silhouette, magnetic clasp, optional adjustable strap, suede lining Weight : 6 oz

: 6 oz Height : 2.75″

: 2.75″ Length : 5″

: 5″ Depth : 2″

: 2″ Strap drop : 22.75″

: 22.75″ Handle drop: 3.25″

For those structured micro bag lovers, look no further. Staud’s Raffia Micro Moon bag is under $200 and is incredibly unique in design. It’s crafted with woven tan raffia and leather trim for a structured silhouette that makes it stand out without being loud. Fixed with a magnetic clasp and an adjustable strap, you can wear this bag as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or a top handle bag. It comes in a tan colorway with a black suede lining for a contrasting look. Pair with your favorite denim mini, t-shirt, and clogs for a Jane Birkin-inspired summer look.

Staud Raffia Micro Moon Bag $150 Buy Now

Muuñ Sophie Leather Trim Basket Handbag

Best Over the Shoulder Summer Handbag

Materials : Beige elephant grass, green leather top handles

: Beige elephant grass, green leather top handles Features : Long shoulder straps, internal pouch, open top, can be worn over the shoulder

: Long shoulder straps, internal pouch, open top, can be worn over the shoulder Width : 8.2″

: 8.2″ Length : 9.2″

: 9.2″ Depth : 7.5″

: 7.5″ Strap drop length: 8.5″

Muuñ’s leather trimmed bucket bag is a thing of beauty. Handmade by expert craftsman in Ghana and finished in Paris, it comes with a drawstring pouch to line the bag. These drawstring pouches are sewn by workers from ISTA 49, a social enterprise that supports disabled communities across France. Merging African, French, and Japanese influences, each of Muuñ’s bags are hand-dyed using traditional herbs, and then sent to Paris to add all of the fabric, leather, and ribbon detailing to create a basket bag that’s entirely unique. This bucket bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a top handle bucket bag for maximum versatility.

Muuñ Sophie Leather-Trim Basket Handbag $255 Buy Now

Serpui Straw Banana Bunch Clutch Handbag

Best Unique Summer Handbag

Materials : Crafted of straw, chain strap

: Crafted of straw, chain strap Features : Magnetic fastening, polyester lining

: Magnetic fastening, polyester lining Depth : 2″

: 2″ Height : 5.1″

: 5.1″ Strap : 24″

: 24″ Width: 10.6″

Serpui’s Banana Bunch bag is for the fearless fashion lover. This bag can be worn as a clutch, shoulder bag, or crossbody. It adds a bold pop of color to any summer look as well as for those looking for a playful addition to their summer outfit. Crafted in Brazil, this bag comes with a magnetic fastening so you never have to worry about your things not being secure. The gold-tone chain strap will dress up a casual outfit, so you can take this from day to night without hesitation.

Serpui Straw Banana Bunch Clutch Handbag $1004 Buy Now

Marni Market Handbag in Brown Crochet

Best Summer Knit Handbag

Materials : 50% acrylic knit, 50% acrylic faux fur, 100% domesticated cow leather

: 50% acrylic knit, 50% acrylic faux fur, 100% domesticated cow leather Color: Multicolor brown knit colorway

Since 2015, Marni Market has created limited edition bags, furniture, and home accessories as part of a collaboration with communities of Colombian artisans. This brown crochet Market bag is part of this incredible partnership. The trapeze-shaped silhouette provides ample space for your phone and other essential items. It’s a great bag for date night or to bring with you to your next brunch. Pair it with clashing prints for a true maximalist look.

Marni Market Handbag in Brown Crochet $560 Buy Now

Kilometre Paris Undercover Como Handbag

Best Luxury Summer Handbag

Materials : Blue straw, crocheted wool panels

: Blue straw, crocheted wool panels Features : Open top, rolled top handles, como lettering, logo patch

: Open top, rolled top handles, como lettering, logo patch Width: 23.2in/58.9cm

23.2in/58.9cm Length : 12″

: 12″ Depth : 9.1″

: 9.1″ Handle drop length: 3.5″

Kilometre Paris’s Undercover Como bag is for the luxe summer traveler who craves a handbag that they won’t see anywhere else. Handwoven from natural straw and adorned with intricate crochet elements inspired by the Lake Como, this bag is meant for your next sailing trip or trip to the farmers market’s in Paris. It evokes a summer and travel sensibility, and now that we’re finally traveling again, we couldn’t be more excited. The rolled top handles allow for a comfortable grip while the crochet wool paneling throughout creates a structured silhouette.

Kilometre Paris Undercover Como Handbag $356 Buy Now

Rue de Verneuil Tote M Striped Canvas and Leather Tote Handbag

Best Nautical Summer Handbag

Materials : Red Herringbone canvas

: Red Herringbone canvas Features : Detachable strap, gold hardware, tan twill lining, can be worn over the shoulder or across the body

: Detachable strap, gold hardware, tan twill lining, can be worn over the shoulder or across the body Width: 10.1″

10.1″ Length: 10.3″

10.3″ Depth : 6.8″

: 6.8″ Strap drop length: 18.6″

Rue de Verneuil’s herringbone-canvas bucket shoulder bag is evocative of the French Riviera. For a chic summer look, pair with an all-white outfit and your favorite fisherman sandal. The bag comes with subtle gold hardware and a detachable strap, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. The tan twill lining will protect your belongings from any unexpected ocean waves or thunderstorms. This is a minimal pop of color for those looking to spruce up their monochromatic looks.

Rue de Verneuil Tote M Striped Canvas and Leather Tote Handbag $217 Buy Now

Clare V Simple Woven Leather Tote Handbag

Best Everyday Summer Handbag

Materials : Brown, green, blue, and red woven leather

: Brown, green, blue, and red woven leather Features : Large interior

: Large interior Shoulder strap drop : 3 1/2″ strap drop; 10″

: 3 1/2″ strap drop; 10″ Weight : 2.4 lb

: 2.4 lb Width : 5

: 5 Height : 12″

: 12″ Depth: 6″

Clare V’s simple woven leather tote bag is quite simply the carryall of summer. Whether you’re heading to play backgammon in the park or off to the beach, this bag is for every occasion. You can dress it up with a pair of block heels or down with your Birkenstocks. The bag comes with a removeable strap, so you can wear it as a top handle tote bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody bag. This is also an ideal travel bag, whether you’re boarding an airplane for a weekend getaway or heading to the office with your laptop.

Clare V. Simple Woven Leather Tote $595 Buy Now

Meet the Expert

Craig Wright is the founder of Dragon Diffusion. He launched the accessories label in 1985 in Brussels. Each piece is handmade to order and crafted by a small team of artisans using traditional basket weaving techniques in Southern India. Drawing inspiration from the South Pacific Islands to New Zealand tribal kit bags, to Japanese bamboo basketry, and the wicker paniers and baskets found in France and the UK, each piece is expertly crafted. Dyed with natural vegetable tanned leather, every weave ages beautifully. The brand is a favorite amongst celebs including Ashley Olsen, Jeanne Damas, and Jodie Comer who have been seen in their ever-popular totes.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, Vogue.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com. You can follow Elana on Instagram at @ElanaZajdman.