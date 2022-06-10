The 30 Best Sun Hats to Wear This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re shopping for an entirely new summer wardrobe this season or looking to invest in a couple key pieces, there’s a lot to take into consideration. From the seasons most sought after sandals, sexiest beach coverups, must-have sun dresses to the beach bag that will fit all of your essentials, no look is complete without a great sun hat for summer. As we gear up for countless weekends spent at the beach or strolling through the empty city by Citi Bike, it’s time to think about how to combat those harmful UV rays. It can be challenging to find the right sunscreen for your skin type, let alone the perfect bikini that you feel confident in. While we know the importance of wearing sunscreen year-round, sun hats are equally as essential.

“Ideally your sun hat, like your sunscreen, should be something you fall in love with and want to wear,” says NYC Board-certified dermatologist Rita V. Linkner, MD FAAD. “I’ve been through many, many sun hats. I have one by Maison Michel that I absolutely love that I’ve worn now for six years. It also matches a bunch of different outfits, so I feel comfy taking it on a hike or wearing it out to lunch. I like how I look in the hat, which reinforces the behavior to put it on before I leave the house.” Linkner notes that this style is wide-brimmed enough to cover the face, ears and back of the neck. She also stresses the importance of trying on a few sun hats to make sure it’s a purchase you truly love, so you’ll want to wear it again and again.

According to L.A.-based milliner Janessa Leone, “the single greatest misconception about hats is that only certain people can pull them off,” she says. “There is no face shape, hair type, skin color or style aesthetic that will make someone look good in hats, but rather one essential characteristic: confidence. Find what fits well and makes you feel good when you put it on. Your freedom from doubt is a subtle but powerful accessory.”

The benefits of wearing a sun hat

The benefits of wearing a sun hat couldn’t be greater. “The physical barrier to UV light is the key benefit of wearing a hat,” notes Linkner, who wears a hat 365 days a year. While driving, she recommends always having an extra cap in your glove compartment. “Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.,” she explains. “Wearing a hat is an easy and inexpensive way to protect your skin. For men in particular who have thinning hair, a cap is the best way to prevent pre-cancerous and cancerous lesions from starting on the crown of the scalp,” Linkner notes.

Thanks in part to the viral Coastal Grandma trend and the fact that hats make great accessories no matter the season, sun hats are having a major fashion moment. For those still on the fence about buying one, NYC-based milliner Gigi Burris offers some expert advice. “I think it’s a matter of finding the correct shape that flatters your face and the right material that suits your lifestyle,” she says. “We’ve converted many non-natural hat wearers in the summer, because a sun hat is needed as a form of protection.”

We’ve rounded up the best sun hats for every occasion, style and location. Find our top picks, up next.

Top Sun Hats for Women

San Diego Hat Co. Pinched Crown Sun Hat

Best Overall Sun Hat with a Chin Strap

100% paper straw/polyester

Faux leather chin strap with adjustable wood bead

UPF 50+ sun protection

Inner stretch band for size small only

Sizes : small (circumference 22.4 inches), medium (circumference 23.2 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches)

: small (circumference 22.4 inches), medium (circumference 23.2 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches) Brim : 4 inches

: 4 inches Colors: Caramel Beige and Natural

Packable, complete with an adjustable chin strap and under $50, San Diego Hat Company’s best selling El Campo hat needs no introduction. One customer writes, “Love this hat! It looks great and it’s comfortable. The adjustable band and strap make it very practical as well.” Meanwhile, another calls it “the perfect hat.” This is a hat that you can leave in the car or your tote bag so you have it when you need it, because let’s face it, we’re all guilty of forgetting our hats now and then. For those looking for something chic that will go with every outfit and won’t cost them a month’s rent, this is a great option.

San Diego Hat Co Pinched Crown Sun Hat $44

Brooklyn Athletics

Best Sporty Straw Sun Hat

100% straw

Drawstring closure

Sizes : One size (circumference 21.5 inches)

: One size (circumference 21.5 inches) Extra-wide Brim : 4.5 inches

: 4.5 inches Colors: Brown and natural

Looking for a sporty straw sun hat? This brown version from Brooklyn Athletics is one of the best on the market and is a great option to don for lounging by the pool or an outdoor music festival. This hat falls under $27 and is a fan favorite. “This is a great straw hat,” writes one reviewer. “Comes with a chin strap that’s easily removable. Another comments: “I have a pretty large head, but this hat fits great! It’s one size fits all, so you might think that people with smaller heads would find themselves swimming in it, however there’s a thick elastic band inside that stretches or tightens to allow more or less room.”

Brooklyn Athletics $17

Cuyana Ribbon Tie Hat

Also Consider Best Straw Hat

100% Toquilla straw, handwoven in Ecuador

Interior adjustable band for custom fit

Removable ribbon tie

Sizes : Small (circumference 22 inches) and medium (circumference 22.4 inches)

: Small (circumference 22 inches) and medium (circumference 22.4 inches) Wide Brim : 4 inches

: 4 inches Crown : 4.25 inches

: 4.25 inches Colors: Rust

Cuyana’s hats are a work of art, taking at least eight hours to create. From palm frond to finish, the hats are created with the intention of honoring the lives of indigenous women (Cuyana means “to love” in Quechua, an indigenous language of South America). “In the 1600s, indigenous Ecuadorian people created the art of weaving toquilla straw, and since then, a majority of female weavers have supported their traditional lifestyles by selling their craft,” according to Cuyana’s site. “Our hats, by definition, are a representation of Ecuadorian history and heritage.” True to the brand’s DNA, this rust-colored, wide brim sun hat is a thing of beauty. It’s made using techniques passed down from many generations, making it worth every penny. We can’t believe the straw style comes in under $130. The chic removable ribbon tie securely holds the topper in place while completing any effortless summer outfit.

Cuyana Ribbon Tie Hat $128

Janessa Leone Franco Bucket Hat

Best Modern Bucket Hat

UPF 45+

Sizes : small (circumference 22 inch) to extra large (circumference 24.6 inches)

: small (circumference 22 inch) to extra large (circumference 24.6 inches) Brim : 5 inches

: 5 inches Crown : 5 inches

: 5 inches Colors/Finishes: black and natural ecru cotton-twill

Janessa Leone has created the chicest modern bucket hat. The Franco is the perfect hat to wear lounging poolside or while gardening, hiking or biking. “I love this hat. Perfect coverage and comfort. I bought both colors,” notes one customer. “This hat fits true to size and is very comfortable,” remarks another client. Pair it with an oversized linen button-down shirt and loose khaki chinos while picking strawberries, or wear it with your favorite one-piece while seaside.

Janessa Leone Franco Bucket Hat $270

Jacquemus Bob Artichaut Floral-Print Cotton Bucket Hat

Best Pop Of Floral

Quilted brim

Adjustable chin strap

Cotton lining

Logo-engraved silver hardware

Sizes : small (circumference 22 inches), medium (circumference 22.8 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches)

: small (circumference 22 inches), medium (circumference 22.8 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches) Brim : 2.8 inches

: 2.8 inches Colors/Finishes: Floral printed cotton-twill

Simon Porte Jacquemus brings a modern, feminine and playful approach to classic French design, including with his Bob Artichaut bucket hat. We’ve come to expect the unexpected as the house always keeps us on our toes with exaggerated shapes, silhouettes and a hint of nostalgia. This floral daisy print is timeless and will put a smile on your face long after the summer season. The brand is known for quality and originality, which makes its pieces worth investing in. Featuring an adjustable chin strap, this hat is the perfect addition to a warm afternoon spent surfing in Costa Rico.

Jacquemus Bob Artichaut Floral-Print Cotton Bucket Hat $135

Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

Best Overall Classic Straw Sun Hat

Grosgrain band and paper straw finish

Sizes: x-small (circumference 21 inches) to x-large (circumference 24.5 inches)

x-small (circumference 21 inches) to x-large (circumference 24.5 inches) Brim : 4 inches

: 4 inches Runs slightly larger than normal, consider sizing down

Colors: Honey/Black

Brixton’s Joanna straw hat is known for its extreme comfort, durability and craftsmanship. Woven from a paper straw and featuring a wide brim that provides ample shade, it also comes with a price point that won’t hurt your pocket. The grosgrain band adds a classic touch, which will look great with your favorite summer dress or tailored linen separates. This is a huge customer favorite. “I finally found a cute sun hat for my giant head,” writes one. “I almost gave up on my search, because all other hats are too tight or not cute enough, and this one was both! Not only is it large enough if I want to wear a ponytail, but it’s also sturdy and will last me a long time. I got the XL and it’s great.” Another client notes it’s worth every penny. “This is hands down my favorite hat purchase to date. I love that it comes in various sizes so you can get a perfect fit! The quality of this hat and budget-friendly pricing can’t be beat.”

Brixton Joanna Straw Hat $55

Bode Killington Paneled Cotton Bucket Hat

Best Sustainable Bucket Hat for Summer

Cotton, paneled design

Embroidered logo

Made from ethically-sourced materials

Sizes : One size fits all (circumference 22.4 inches)

: One size fits all (circumference 22.4 inches) Brim : 2.4 inches

: 2.4 inches Colors: blue/burgundy

Bode’s Killington hat is for those seeking something truly unique. Designer Emily Bode repurposes antique textiles to create unique pieces that are all one-of-kind. For each collection, she sources elements and brings them to her New York studio, where tailors then rework them using artisanal techniques such as the houses signature patchwork and paneled constructions. This hat is perfect for both a hike or a horseback ride. Pair it with a rust toned linen short, bikini top and Birkenstocks. In our book, it’s one of the best sun hats for travel, as it’s packable and works great in all geographical locations.



Bode Killington Paneled Cotton Bucket Hat $230

Rag & Bone Straw Hat

Best Nautical-Inspired Sun Hat

100% panama straw

Brim : 2.7 inches

: 2.7 inches Sizes: small (circumference 21.6 inches), medium and large (circumference for both 22.4 inches)

small (circumference 21.6 inches), medium and large (circumference for both 22.4 inches) Colors: Navy, natural, and ivory

Made in Spain and crafted with a twisted grosgrain band, this Rag & Bone navy panama hat will be your new classic summer pick. Wear it with a full monochromatic look or some nautical stripes. Both lightweight and breathable, this is great for blocking out harmful UV rays while you’re on a stroll on a gray day or embarking on a seaside hike in the Mediterranean.

Rag & Bone Straw Hat $250

Jil Sander Parachute Nylon-Canvas Bucket Hat

Also Consider Bucket Hat

100% nylon

Wide, quilted extended brim (3.3 inches) with press stud for visibility and protection

Sizes : Small: (circumference 22 inches), medium (circumference 22.8 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches)

: Small: (circumference 22 inches), medium (circumference 22.8 inches) and large (circumference 23.6 inches) Colors: Chocolate brown

Brown is one of the hottest colors of the season. This Jil Sander iteration ticks all the boxes. Expertly crafted by artisans in Italy, it has a toggled crown and ventilation eyelets for maximum comfort and support. Whether heading to an outdoor boxing session or Sunday brunch, this is the perfect hat for every occasion.

Jil Sander Parachute Nylon-canvas Bucket Hat $470

Lack of Color Palma Hat

Best Classic Boater Hat for Summer

100% palm leaf

Sizes : small-medium (circumference 22 inches) and large-x-large (circumference 23 inches)

: small-medium (circumference 22 inches) and large-x-large (circumference 23 inches) Brim : 2.7 inches

: 2.7 inches Colors: Natural palm leaf

Lack of Color’s Palma hat is made from tightly woven, pressed palm-leaf straw, making it super lightweight. It’s slightly dipped crown in the front features a wide brim that will shield your face and neck from the sun. We love that it has invisible stitching and no hardware, so it feels super luxurious and natural, not to mention it looks incredibly chic. At under $200, this is one of the best classic boater hats on the market. Pair it with your favorite bikini or linen dress.

Lack of Color Palma Hat $139

Treasure & Bond Denim Sun Hat

Best Denim Sun Hat

60% cotton and 40% Polyester

Wide brim

Available in one size

Colors: White and dark blue

For those denim lovers who love a Canadian tuxedo year-round, this Treasure & Bond bucket hat is for you. Shield yourself from the sun in this uber-cool version styled with an adjustable chin strap for maximum comfort and security while you confidently take on the day, no matter what activity awaits. Whether you love an all-white denim iteration or a dark blue one, this is the perfect hat to complete your look. And the best part? When you purchase any Treasure & Bond style from Nordstrom, the retailer donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth.

Treasure & Bond Denim Sun Hat $39

Off-White Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat

100% cotton-twill; lining: 65% polyester and 35% cotton

Available in one size (circumference 24.6 inches)

Brim : 2.6 inches

: 2.6 inches Crown : 3.5 inches

: 3.5 inches Colors: white and black

Off-White’s logo embroidered cotton-twill bucket hat has a secret zipper compartment for your lipgloss or car keys. This expertly engineered zipper pocket is a huge bonus, who doesn’t love a secret compartment? It also comes with an internal brow band to keep the pocket in place. This is a super sporty addition to any summer athleisure look.

Off-White Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat $370 $222

Dries Van Noten X MyTheresa Patchwork Bucket Hat

Best Patchwork

100% cotton-twill in multicolor patchwork print

Made in India

Sizes : x-small/small (circumference 21.5/22 inches) and medium/large (circumference 23 inches)

: x-small/small (circumference 21.5/22 inches) and medium/large (circumference 23 inches) Brim : 3.5 inches

: 3.5 inches Crown: 3.5 inches

Dries Van Noten’s exclusive patchwork hat for MyTheresa is the eclectic accessory we all need in our summer wardrobe. Pair this cute hat with a short sleeve knit cardigan, kick-flares and clogs for a chic French-girl feel. Alternately, pair this with your favorite vintage Levi’s jeans, white tee, straw tote and go-to summer sandals for the weekend flea market. This is perfect for those looking for something extra special and unique.



Dries Van Noten X MyTheresa Patchwork Bucket Hat $460

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Anagram Fringed Raffia Hat

Best Summer Cowboy Hat

Offered in natural raffia

Trim : buffalo leather

: buffalo leather Self-tie closure

Made in Italy

Sizes : x-small/small (circumference 22.4 inches) and medium/large (circumference 23.2 inches)

: x-small/small (circumference 22.4 inches) and medium/large (circumference 23.2 inches) Brim: 8.5 inches

If you’re looking for a super trendy beach hat, we love this fringed cowboy version from the latest Loewe Paula’s Ibiza collection. It’s woven from raffia with breathable fringed ends and features a leather Anagram detail with adjustable branded logo cotton-canvas straps for a perfect fit. Ideal for you next seaside escape, this fun straw beach hat is made for those looking to make a statement and really let their personality shine through. The extra wide brim offers great sun protection, while the self-tie closure helps ensure the hat won’t fly off your head during your next horseback riding or paddleboarding excursion.

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Anagram Fringed Raffia Hat $1,250

Anna Kosturova Bucket-Beanie Hybrid

100% cotton

Made in the Philippines

Sizes : One size (circumference 21.5 inches)

: One size (circumference 21.5 inches) Brim : 2.5 inches

: 2.5 inches Colors: Green

Green is one of the biggest colors of the season, and we love this crochet sun hat from Anna Kosturova done in a rich Kelly green hue. An ode to the ’70s, this is perfect for days when you’re looking to cover your head but won’t be in the direct sunlight for hours on end. It’s ideal to wear while sitting underneath an umbrella poolside or during a bike ride through the city on a partly cloudy day. Pile on the color and create your own monochromatic look, or stick to chic neutral separates to let the hat be the focal point of your outfit.

Anna Kosturova Bucket-Beanie Hybrid $108

Freya Whirlwind Visor

Best Visor

100% straw

Made in Equador

Interior elastic band

UPF 50+ sun protection

Velcro closure

Size : One size

: One size Extra-wide Brim : 4.75 inches

: 4.75 inches Colors: Mauve

Freya’s Whirlwind visor is a solid choice for those searching for an alternative to a sun hat but still want protection from harmful UV rays. Sometimes, it’s incredibly challenging to put your hair up on those steamy days while wearing a sun hat, making this a great option to consider. Though it’s one size fits all, it comes equipped with an interior elastic band to provide flexibility in sizing. The simple design and UPF 50+ protection make this a popular style for the brand, and we can understand why.

Freya Whirlwind Visor $230

Peony Afterswim Bucket Hat

Best Folded Bucket

Handmade, limited edition

100% breathable linen

Inside cap is lined

Extra-wide brim

Sizes : One size ( 22 inches wide by 11 inches tall)

: One size ( Colors: Yellow daffodil floral print

Peony’s Afterswim bucket hat is a whimsical and chic approach to sun protection. It folds both up along the brim and turns down for a little or a lot of sun coverage. Made from high quality, breathable linen, this is a delicate, super luxurious hat to take you to a summer brunch or a picnic in the park. Like all of Peony’s pieces, these are handmade in limited quantities. The high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship will last far beyond the summer season so you can treasure this hat for many more summers to come.

Peony Afterswim Bucket Hat $130

Gigi Burris Isobel Bucket Hat

100% natural straw

Sizes : One size (c ircumference 22.75 inches)

ircumference 22.75 inches) Brim: 3.75 inches

3.75 inches Crown : 5 inches

: 5 inches Colors: Natural beige

Gigi Burris’ Isobel bucket hat is one of our favorite silhouettes of the season. Using centuries-old techniques and made of natural straw with straw ribbon detailing throughout, this is a masterclass design in expert craftsmanship. Fitting for a summer BBQ or an outdoor paint and sip session, this chapeau is a favorite amongst the fashion set for its timeless quality and unique detailing.

Gigi Burris Isobel Bucket Hat $375

Eugenia Kim Sunny Striped Sun Hat

Best Striped Hat

Paper/polyester/polypropylene

Sizes : One size (circumference 22.5 inches)

: One size (circumference 22.5 inches) Extra-wide brim : 6 inches

: 6 inches Colors: Back and natural striped

Eugenia Kim’s Sunny playful striped version is a fun alternative to the classic straw sun hat. Whether you’re hosting a picnic in the park or lounging poolside, grab your next summer read and you’ll be hard to miss in this stunner. Based in New York City, Eugenia Kim is known for great craftsmanship and price points that won’t hurt your wallet.

Eugenia Kim's Sunny Striped Sun Hat $395

Tory Burch Reversible Hat

Best Reversible

Polyester/cotton

Lining: Polyester/silk

Adjustable drawstring cord

Extra-wide brim

Sizes : One size (16 inches wide by 26 inches long)

Colors: Floral blush

Two hats for the price of one? We’re sold! Tory Burch’s beautiful brocade reversible hat is worth investing in this summer. Inspired by travel, her eclectic prints are always recognizable and chic. When you think of Tory Burch, you know any of her pieces are going to be very good quality and last a long time. We love this style for a weekend lunch with girlfriends paired with trousers and your favorite vintage tee to add a little edge to your warm-weather look.

Tory Burch Reversible Hat $328

Chufy Alton Printed Bucket Hat

Best Printed Summer Cowboy Hat

Offered in pink

One size

Organic cotton

Adjustable brim

Brim: 3.5 inches

Chufy’s Alton printed silhouette is the coolest summer cowboy hat. The pattern makes us feel like we’re on the Balearic island of Mallorca, ready to take an afternoon dip in the sea. The brim folds up or down, so you can adjust the amount of protection you get, making this the ultimate beach accessory. We love this with your favorite bikini and beach jewelry.

Chufy Alton Printed Bucket hat $120

Alanui Beach Break Striped Crochet Cotton Hat

Best Sustainable Crochet Hat

Crocheted in Italy

100% Cotton

Adjustable, hand-braided straps

Extra-wide brim: 4.7 inches

4.7 inches Sizes : One size (circumference 22 inches)

inches) Colors: Multicolor

Alanui’s Beach Break hat is perfect for the easy breezy beach days. For the bohemian who loves knitwear year-round, this is a unique addition to your summer wardrobe. It’s expertly crafted by artisans in Italy and features adjustable braided straps to allow for maximum security all day. This extra-wide brim will provide a lot of protection from the harmful UV rays, but because the style is crocheted and will have tiny gaps in the fabric, be sure to alway apply your sunscreen underneath — especially if you’re in direct sunlight.

Alanui Beach Break Striped Crochet Cotton Hat $435 $217

JW Anderson Bucket Hat

Best Tie-Dye

100% recycled polyester shell and 100% cotton lining

Made in Portugal

Sizes : Small, medium and large

Brim : 2.25 inches

: 2.25 inches Crown : 3.25 inches

inches Circumference : 21.75 inches

inches Colors: Pink and green multicolor

The king of all-things cool, designer Jonathan Anderson does graphics and prints like no other. For those who can’t get enough tie-dye and love to wear it head to toe, we found your sun hat. This new tie-dye iteration is bright, bold and expertly crafted. Pair it with your favorite neon bikini or denim cutoffs for a look that’s totally unique.

JW Anderson Bucket Hat $200

Cult Gaia Selma Raffia Hat

Best Structured Raffia Hat

100% raffia body and polyester lining

Sizes: One size ( 8.5 inches tall and 13.5 inches long)

Wide brim

Colors: natural

Cult Gaia’s Selma raffia hat is for those looking for a chic, structured sun hat. While this one isn’t very practical for packing in your luggage, it does offer a lot of sun protection. It’s perfect for those who love adding a vintage flare to their ensemble whether while hitting the pool, park or backyard for a game of croquet. If you’re on the hunt for a unique design and a timeless silhouette, this topper is for you.

Cult Gaia Selma Raffia Hat $348 $243

Barbour Milton Sport Hat

Best Waterproof

Polyamide 100% outer and 100% cotton lining

Made in the U.K.

Adjustable fit

Slip-on style

Sizes : One size (circumference 23.6 inches)

: One size (circumference 23.6 inches) Curved brim : 2.9 inches

: 2.9 inches Colors: Light olive green

Barbour’s Milton sports hat is the ultimate all-weather hat. The fully waterproof design is made to stay dry during all your outdoor activities (even during those unexpected thunder showers, too) and features a breathable cotton lining to keep you cool. The light olive green goes well with every athleisure look, no matter the location.

Barbour Milton Sport Hat $59 $47

Eliurpi Sailor Straw Sun Hat

Best Sailor-Style Straw Hat

100% natural straw

Handwoven in Spain

Grosgrain ribbon trim

Sizes : One size (c ircumference 22.4 inches)

ircumference 22.4 inches) Curved wide brim : 5.9 inches

: 5.9 inches Colors: Natural beige

Eliurpi’s signature Sailor hat is one of the chicest ways to elevate your summer ensemble. Detailed with a grosgrain ribbon trim, the oversized beach hat is defined by the turned-up wide brim that references classic sailor hats. The look’s flat peak adds a bit of drama to the design. A great complement to your favorite bikini, this hat will bring any summer look up 50 notches on the style scale.

Eliurpi Sailor Straw Sun Hat $255

Gigi Burris Jeanne Denim Panama Straw Hat

Handmade

100% natural Panama straw

Made in Equador

UPF 50+ sun protection

Extra-wide brim : 4.75 inches

: 4.75 inches Colors: Natural straw

Quality and craftsmanship is always the priority at Gigi Burris’ millinery. Each hat is handwoven in Ecuador and then hand-blocked, an ancient technique in which wooden blocks carved with intricate details are used to print designs on fabric. And the brand’s ever-popular Jeanne silhouette, trimmed with a sleek cotton sateen ribbon and silver metallic hardware, is something to invest in now and covet for seasons to come, year after year. “Our most popular hat by far is the panama Jeanne with a black band,” Burris says. “The straw style is classic with just enough differentiation in shape that it strikes the perfect balance of effortless and intentional. The UPF 50+ hat offers a lot of protection but still looks polished enough for city wear.” The milliner always recommends purchasing sun hats made of the highest quality materials, as these will last far beyond a single summer. “We tend to avoid paper-based straws as they tend to wilt,” she adds. “Rather, we gravitate towards hand woven panama straw, Milanese or a striped technique of mixing Swiss braid with natural raffia,” she says.

Gigi Burris Jeanne Denim Panama Straw Hat $355

Ibeliv Tropeza Sun Hat

Best Brown Straw Style

100% raffia

Strap detailing

Sizes : O ne size (c ircumference 21.3 inches)

: O ircumference 21.3 inches) Brim : 4.3 inches

: 4.3 inches Colors: Natural beige, brown and blue-black

Ibeliv’s Tropeza hat comes in the perfect brown straw and is an amazing understated option. Known for beautifully woven accessories, the brand creates pieces that feel unique and timeless, making them key for anyone seeking something that will always remain relevant in their wardrobe.

Ibeliv Tropeza Sun Hat $101 $86

Toteme Panama Interwoven Sun Hat

Best Black Panama Hat

100% cotton

Sizes : One size (circumference 21.3 inches)

Brim : 3.1 inches

: 3.1 inches Colors: Black

Toteme is a go-to for anyone who craves chic, minimal, uniform-like pieces. The brand is known for high-quality, simple silhouettes and a muted color palette, with its Panama hat being no exception. Elegant and timeless in design, the soft black look is a superb addition to any summer look, whether you tend to lean more masculine or feminine with your style. Pair it with a breezy skirt and knit top or flowy silk dress.

Toteme Panama Interwoven Sun Hat $290

Romualda Abstract-Print Hat

Best Wide Brim

100% cotton-linen outer and 100% recycled polyester lining

Ribbed detailing throughout

Sizes: One size (circumference 22.4 inches)

Extra wide brim : 8.5 inches

: 8.5 inches Colors: White/blue

Romualda’s multicolor sun topper is for the fashion lover that’s in search of something extra unique. It’s designed by two sisters, painter Cristina and designer Mariana, who both have an incredible eye for detail and quality. The unique ribbed detailing throughout creates a textured 3D-like effect. This is the ultimate beach accessory for your next seashell hunt.

Romualda Abstract-Print Hat $326 $228

What to look for in the best sun hats

Quality over quantity: There are many things to take into consideration when shopping for a sun hat. According to Leone, quality is everything. “We believe buying fewer but higher quality essentials that transcend trends and will last for many years to come is key. When creating our hats, we optimize for longevity, so that these can always be a staple part of your wardrobe without needing to be replaced.”

Quality is also of the utmost importance to Burris. “If you want to purchase a quality sun hat, identify the manufacturing technique and assess its social impact on where it is produced,” she says. “Each of our pieces are blocked by hand using an artisan technique that hasn’t changed for centuries, and production is done locally in New York City.”

Material: When looking for a hat that will protect you from UV rays, Leone suggests it’s important to look at the weave of the material. “Sometimes hats can have a wide brim, but the weave of the straw may provide a lot of sunlight to come through.”

Also to note is that summer sun hats come in a variety of materials. Lightweight crochet, raffia, straw and linen options are ideal for beach days or city adventures, while nylon, denim and cotton sun hats are perfect for active outdoor days spent hiking, gardening or fishing due to their durability.

UPF protection: While Linkner suggests that UPF protection is more important when it comes to your clothing (since it often gets wet at the beach or pool and “tends to endure more wear and tear”), it’s still always an added benefit for headwear. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas account for about 90% of all skin cancers, and often appear on the head and neck. Hats help safeguard your face, scalp and neck.” Leone stresses that if a hat has a UPF rating of 50+, you can take comfort in knowing that your skin will be shielded from the harsh UV rays.

Function: When looking for a packable women’s sun hat, Leone recommends looking to straw and raffia options. “Our most popular style this season has been Tinsley, our raffia straw, wide-brimmed bucket hat,” she mentions. “It provides maximum sun protection, while elevating any look.” Another one of her bestsellers is the Felix, a raffia straw bucket hat. “Raffia is naturally lightweight and durable, making it a great travel companion,” she says. “Our hats are designed to function in more ways than one, so it’s all about finding the perfect hat that fits your needs.”

If you’re like most of us, you’ve probably wondered how wide the brim of a sun hat should be to provide enough protection from the sun’s harmful rays. “I’ve found that super wide-brimmed hats are not very useful if you’re active outdoors,” Linkner notes. “They tend to be hard to travel with and easily fray with the elements, like wind. Instead, I wear a baseball cap when I am running or in the pool with my kids and just remember to be diligent with the sunscreen on the tips of my ears and back of my neck. When I am out and about at the beach, I’ll wear my wide-brimmed straw sun hat, which efficiently protects my full face, ears and neck.”

Fit: Next to the design of the hat, the fit is equally important. If you’re unsure what size you are and don’t have the physical hat in front of you or own a measuring tape, fear not. Measuring your head can be much easier than you’d think. “All you have to do is find a piece of string or rope, wrap it around the area you’d be wearing the hat, then line it up to a ruler to get the measurement,” Leone advises. “We always recommend measuring when you can’t try on, because each hat can range in fit and size due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the process and straw.”

Burris recommends repeating the process a few times to ensure the measurement you’ve recorded is correct. She suggests having someone help you to be sure the string or tape measurement used is level. If your measurement falls between two sizes, Burris suggests sizing up to the next size.

Gigi’s millinery offers virtual fitting and size consultations to ensure you find the perfect fit and style, and even provides complimentary padding to fill out your hat if you fall between sizes and it’s slightly too large. “Each face shape, lifestyle and personal style is unique, so it’s a bit more nuanced in what recommendations we would offer to a client when they come into the downtown atelier,” Burris adds. “We take into account personal style, hair length, features, environment etc. However, a general rule of thumb is if you like them and wear them with confidence, you can really look good in a wide array of hat styles,” Burris notes.

Style: Speaking of aesthetics, shopping for a cute sun hat shouldn’t be intimidating. Instead, it should be a time to have fun, let your personality shine through and stick to what you love. If you adore color and aren’t afraid of prints, take a cue from Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna and opt for colorful crochet bucket hats. These have been at the forefront of every fashion house this season, including Celine, Miu Miu, Etro, Acne and Gucci, to name a few.

Color: “When choosing a hat, it’s important to think about selecting a color that pairs well with what you already have in your wardrobe,” Leone says. “Remember that while sun hats are the perfect finishing touch to any summer look, whether it be a sunny beach day or an overcast afternoon in the city, the real outfit hero is SPF. We suggest always applying SPF before your hat.”

Sun hat outfit ideas

If your summer look tends to skew minimal, try a wide brim, straw or floppy sun hat in neutral tones like black, navy, natural, olive green and rust. Pair them with a caftan, gladiator sandals and your favorite bucket bag. Sun hats with chin straps are great for hiking and volleyball, as they will stay secure as you move around. Cotton and nylon variations are great for outdoor activity when paired with sturdy thick-soled sandals for traction, a t-shirt, long denim shorts or a loose linen midi skirt.

“I think a wide brim of five inches or more is always nice to cover a bit of the neck and shoulders for extended exposure,” Burris adds. For a Citi Bike ride, Burris recommends something with a tie around the chin that keeps the pieces secure. “We have a striped Jeanne style with a tie that provides security to prevent the hat from flying off mid-ride or on a windy shore,” Burris notes. If your style tends to skew more maximalist, bright crochet hats look amazing with clashing prints and lots of color. Think pairings like printed linen pants, colorful tunics, barely-there flat sandals and a textured market tote. For a day wandering the city, try pairing a statement-making summer cowboy hat with a flowy cotton summer dress and fisherman sandals. The thing to remember is summer sun hats are worth investing in because not only will they protect your skin, they’ll be the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, Vogue.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council and Footwear News. She is launching a digital platform with curated drops of jewelry and objects called Estelle Galerie coming later this year. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that, she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com. You can follow Elana on Instagram at @ElanaZajdman and learn more about her and her work at ElanaZajdman.com.

Meet the Experts

Gigi Burris is an NYC-based milliner specializing in high-quality craftsmanship. Each Gigi Burris piece is handmade in New York City. Her hats are created using the centuries-old technique of hand blocking, using wooden blocks to create intricate prints. Her couture feather work employs intricate millinery treatments, her flowers are handmade by a floral atelier, and each crystal is individually placed. Gigi is just as meticulous in choosing materials, traveling great distances and doing extensive research to find just the right fabric or detail to complete a piece. Gigi was featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 Art and Style List in 2013 and was a CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist in 2014. She was nominated for a CFDA Accessories award in 2016. Icons like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker and Madonna are counted among her fans. You can follow Gigi on Instagram at @GigiBurris and learn more about her and her work at gigiburris.com.

Janessa Leone is an expert milliner based between L.A. and Paris. Janessa began with a line of wool hats in 2013 and has an unwavering commitment to sustainability, attention to detail and the highest quality materials. Her hats are all handcrafted in Los Angeles and remain a favorite of the style set. You can follow Janessa on Instagram at @JanessaLeone and learn more about her and her work at janessaleone.com.

Rita V. Linkner is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist. After 14 years of training and advanced fellowship at Johns Hopkins University, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Linkner began to build her cosmetic base when she entered private practice in Manhattan in 2015. RVL Skincare, PC is Dr. Rita Linkner’s concierge care cosmetic dermatology practice. Currently, Dr. Linkner sees patients in Manhattan, Greenwich, the Hamptons, Miami and Aspen. You can follow Dr Linkner on Instagram at @ritalinknermd and learn more about her and her work rvlskincare.com.