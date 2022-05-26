The 20 Best Women’s Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When refreshing your wardrobe for summer, pieces like breezy dresses and pants, cute summer sandals and a few bikinis or one-pieces from the best swimsuit brands are likely the first items you think to invest in. But don’t forget about the details. Alongside a stunning designer beach bag that will carry all your shoreside essentials, you’ll want a pair of the best sunglasses for women in your arsenal for nearly every occasion — from running errands to heading on vacation and perhaps clocking in miles while you pound the pavement.

Not only can shades add extra flair to your look, but they’re also crucial for keeping those pretty peepers protected. “The health of our eyes has a huge impact on our daily lives, and there are steps every person should be taking to ensure that they maintain good eye health throughout their lifetime,” explains Maddie Anderson, senior marketing manager of California-based eyewear brand SPY+. “Investing in quality eyewear is a great first step.”

While shopping for the perfect pair of women’s sunglasses, there are a few key considerations and to-dos to keep top of mind. First, do you want a classic or trendy silhouette? Also, shop styles for your face shape to ensure the most flattering fit and always choose pairs with UV protection.

Top sunglass trends for 2022

With nostalgia dominating across every fashion category, this season is all about frames that reference decades past.

“We’ve been seeing the continuation of retro square, aviator and cat eye frames, as well as a ’70s revival with oversized and colored lenses,” says Claire Sheldon, a buyer for beauty, fragrances, sunglasses and hair accessories at Bergdorf Goodman. For a more modern take, brands like Eudon Choi and Giambattista Valli have updated the timeless cat eye silhouette for 2022 with features like dramatic edges and larger fits.

She also notes ’90s-esque oval shades are experiencing a resurgence, with supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber consistently reaching for monochromatic looks.

Indy sunglasses founder Indie McFarlane echoes these sentiments. “I’ve been seeing a lot of vintage-inspired sunglasses with a contemporary twist, which is what my brand specializes in,” she says. “My customers definitely gravitate towards my colored styles, and many celebrity stylists have been requesting our checker-print Dolly frame and tinted aviators, which are great for adding a pop of color to neutral outfits and wearing year-round.”

Other hot ticket silhouettes this season? Sporty-chic pairs for performance and/or play (the Kardashian-Jenners are notably fans of dad-esque shield shades) and Y2K-inspired rimless styles championed by stars like Dua Lipa and countless brands including Urban Outfitters, Diff Eyewear and Quay.

Many of today’s top sunglasses have also become more gender-neutral, notes McFarlane, making them able to suit every style. “For example, my Hugo frame is inspired by the retro aviators of the 1980s and can be worn by anyone,” McFarlane suggests.

Top Sunglasses for Women

How to choose the best sunglasses for your face shape

To determine your face shape, Covry eyewear founders Athina Wang and Florence Shin recommend taking a selfie and drawing an outline around your visage. If you’re unsure which face shape you have, both women note that it’s also very common to be in between two face shapes. Indy also offers an easy illustrated guide to finding your face shape and different looks that may suit it.

Square faces : These face types have a strong jawline and broad forehead. Round or oval-shaped frames will help soften the sharpness of square faces, McFarlane says. Aviators are a great option, and cat eye sunglasses with rounded edges can work for those who love the throwback look.

: These face types have a strong jawline and broad forehead. will help soften the sharpness of square faces, McFarlane says. Aviators are a great option, and cat eye sunglasses with rounded edges can work for those who love the throwback look. Oval faces : These are typically long and thin and have a chin that’s slightly narrower than the forehead. People with oval faces have the most variety when shopping for sunglasses, as both rounded and square frames will work well for them. “Just make sure they fit snug and frame the widest part of your face, since oval shapes have nearly equal proportions,” McFarlane notes.

: These are typically long and thin and have a chin that’s slightly narrower than the forehead. People with oval faces have the most variety when shopping for sunglasses, as will work well for them. “Just make sure they fit snug and frame the widest part of your face, since oval shapes have nearly equal proportions,” McFarlane notes. Round faces : Those with round faces typically have a soft jawline, and their cheekbones and face length measure roughly the same. “ Rectangular and square frames are the best sunglasses for round faces,” McFarlane says. “Frames that are wider than the face add more balance to your soft features. They enhance your visage and can make it appear longer and more slender.” Wang and Shin add that angled details will also offer nice balance.

: Those with round faces typically have a soft jawline, and their cheekbones and face length measure roughly the same. “ are the best sunglasses for round faces,” McFarlane says. “Frames that are wider than the face add more balance to your soft features. They enhance your visage and can make it appear longer and more slender.” Wang and Shin add that angled details will also offer nice balance. Heart-shaped : Defined by a wider forehead and narrow chin, heart-shaped faces look best with rectangular or oval frames that are wider at the top , such as aviators and cat eye shapes. “These balance out your facial features and make your lower face a little wider,” McFarlane explains. “These can also help emphasize high cheekbones and a defined jaw.” Additionally, Wang and Shin share that heart face shapes look great in frames that feature more detail at the top to help draw the eye upward.

: Defined by a wider forehead and narrow chin, heart-shaped faces look best with , such as aviators and cat eye shapes. “These balance out your facial features and make your lower face a little wider,” McFarlane explains. “These can also help emphasize high cheekbones and a defined jaw.” Additionally, Wang and Shin share that heart face shapes look great in frames that feature more detail at the top to help draw the eye upward. Rectangular faces : These tend to have defined features such as wider cheekbones. Like square faces, they’re best complemented by round or oval frames or styles with curved, soft edges that create visual balance. McFarlane suggests choosing top-heavy frames like aviators with a double nose bridge or cat eye shapes to highlight wide cheekbones.

: These tend to have defined features such as wider cheekbones. Like square faces, they’re best complemented by or styles with curved, soft edges that create visual balance. McFarlane suggests choosing top-heavy frames like aviators with a double nose bridge or cat eye shapes to highlight wide cheekbones. Diamond faces: Diamond faces are long with wide cheekbones and a more narrow jawline and forehead. Both oval and cat eye sunglasses are ideal for these face types, as “the gentler edge of the frame will match with the natural features/points of this face shape,” McFarlane says. She mentions that aviators and small, round sunglasses are also great choices.

Another rule of thumb? Be sure to choose frames that are proportionate to your face size. The larger your face is, the larger your frames should be. Meanwhile, people with small faces should choose more fitted sunglasses. When buying online, seek out sites with virtual try-on services and look at the dimensions of the frames or customer reviews to see if they might be suitable for you.

Keep in mind that your sunglasses shouldn’t rest on your cheeks when you smile and should sit securely on your nose bridge even as you move (you can shake your head back and forth during try-on to test this).

Ahead, shop the best sunglasses for women for every need and budget. Note: All offer full UV protection.

Indy Talk to Me Nice Sunglasses

Best Statement Frames

UV400 protection

Anti-glare

Impact-resistant

“The Indy community definitely embraces designs that are a little different and ahead of the trends, so I am always trying to take eyewear to the next level and think of the next best thing,” McFarlane says, who founded her eponymous Brooklyn-based sunglasses label in 2017. “And I love that these sunglasses, in particular, are a fun and accessible way to express your personality.” The sleek rectangular frames are great for round, oval or heart-shaped faces and feature subtle gold text for a surefire Insta-ready look. The budget-friendly frames also offer UV and anti-glare protection and are designed to be impact- resistant (although this writer did notice that the text does wear away easily with touch.)

What reviewers say: “I’m obsessed with these; super good quality and great design. I highly recommend them.”

Quay on the Fly Sunglasses

Best Aviator Sunglasses for Women

100% UVA/UVB protection

Prescription versions available

These best-selling shades from celebrity-favorite sunglasses brand Quay are perfect for leaning into this season’s return of the aviator. And, they’re especially current, as they feature a squared-off look, slightly thicker frame and double nose bridge (also approved by McFarlane). For just $55, you can nab them in four solid-colored and ombre colorways, with the option to try them on virtually. And for those who need it, select versions can be customized with a prescription.

What reviewers say: “I love these shades! Perfect for dress-down days. These are medium-sized, but as someone that has every pair of Quays in large sizes, they looked and felt great!”

Smith Flywheel Sport & Performance Sunglasses

Best Cycling Sunglasses

100% UV protection

ChromaPop lenses for clarity

Easy to put on with one hand

TR90 frame

Prescription-lens compatible

Sunglasses are an essential accessory for avid bikers, especially on bright summer days. For over 50 years, Smith has become known for its high-performance sports apparel and eyewear, and these unisex shades from the brand remain a standout. Equal parts functional and stylish (yes, sporty shields are having a moment), these sleek unisex shades feature Smith’s color-boosting ChromaPop lenses for making colors pop and providing excellent clarity. A two-position, non-slip nose pad also helps keep your glasses in place. The TR90 frame is lightweight, durable and flexible, plus features AutoLock hinges that hold it open when you only have one hand free to put on these sunglasses or remove them. Available in eight neat color varieties, these shades are also smudge and moisture-resistant so you can always get the best view possible. One thing to note, though, is that these are not polarized.

What reviewers say: “These are perfect sunglasses for biking. The lenses have great coverage and offer good peripheral vision. They are lightweight and they fit my (female) face really well. I highly recommend them.”

Celine Triomphe Logo Oval Acetate Sunglasses

Best Oval Frames

Acetate

100% UVA/UVB protection

Made in Italy

“I love the retro oval shape and fun rose color of these Celine frames, which hit on two of this summer’s hottest sunglasses trends,” Sheldon says. Seen on the brand’s spring ’21 runways, these are still as relevant as ever. Plus, they’re made in Italy with premium acetate for lasting durability. A signature triomphe logo done in gold on the temples and gradient lenses earn these even more style points for completing all your warm-weather outfits.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Colorblock Sunglasses

Best Colorblock

Acetate

UV protection

Across all sunglass shapes, tinted frames and lenses are a huge theme for summer ’22. We love the new special edition of Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer frames that expertly nails the look. You can choose between five frame options, done in red, blue green or violet with a variety of colorblocked lenses for a fun, ’80s-era vibes. What’s more, each pair is accompanied by with a matching cord that helps keep the pairs in place. The updated silhouette has UV protection and is offered with two lens options: polarized Chromance lenses, which reduce glare and calibrate light to enhance colors, and crystal lenses, featuring Transitions technology that adapts to all light conditions so you get the best visuals any time of day. Tap into the brand’s virtual try-on service to see what they’ll look like on you before buying.

What reviewers say: “Love my new Wayfarer sunglasses. They are a beautiful shade and fit perfectly!”

Saint Laurent Cat Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Best Cat Eye Sunglasses for Round Faces

100% UV protection

Made in Italy

Acetate

Saint Laurent’s cat eye shades have an elongated shape with pointed corners, which make them perfectly on-trend and well-suited for round faces. One of the best designer sunglasses for women you can buy, these made-in Italy shades will last you and are just classic enough to remain a staple for years to come. They’re finished with glossy black acetate and matching lenses with full UV protection. Finish these off with a blazer and flared jeans, and you’re good to go.

Christopher Cloos Cloos x Elsa Noire Sunglasses

Best Cat Eye Sunglasses for Square and Diamond Faces

Eco-friendly; made of biodegradable Italian Acetate

100% UV protection

Polarized

Another great cat eye option, this version from understated Danish eyewear brand Christopher Cloos better suits shoppers with square and diamond faces thanks to its softly rounded frames. Made in collaboration with supermodel Elsa Hosk, these retro-inspired sunnies are perfect for giving your look a dose of old Hollywood glamour. Adding to their appeal are biodegradable Italian acetate frames, durable spring hinges that are a signature of the brand and an accompanying luxe leather carrying case. The shades are also one of the best polarized sunglasses for women, offer UV protection and can be purchased in prescription versions.

What reviewers say: “Highest quality frames around. Sturdy, light and have a very premium feel. I have had my sunglasses for well over a year and could not be happier. No need to shop around further when you want a new pair of sunglasses!”

Prada PR 24XS Sunglasses

Best for Larger Faces

Acetate frames

Wide, high-bridge fit

UV protection

Prescription-lens compatible

Prada’s signature PR 24XS sunglasses are a classic, feminine look made for people with larger face shapes. Best for oval, round and heart-shaped faces, the oversized rectangular style features a wide fit across the cheekbones and high nose bridge. These luxury sunglasses for women comes in six versatile shades, including a rich bordeaux color that’s a subtle alternative to black but will still add depth to your look. Throw these on with your favorite coverup or breezy evening dress to nail effortless Italian style.

What reviewers say: “Love these sunglasses! They have a great and unique shape and fit my face perfectly. Well-crafted and perfect color (I purchased the burgundy.”

Spy+ Hangout Sunglasses

Best Oversized Oval Shades

Polycarbonate lenses

100% UV protection

For an even more distinct version of the oval look, Anderson suggests this wider take on the 90s-inspired silhouette. “The Hangout is trend-forward, and filled with Spy+ tech,” she says. Featuring a proprietary Accurate Radius Curvature, the polycarbonate lenses are tapered to follow the natural curvature of the eye to provide an ultra-clear view and minimize eyestrain. “Not to mention, the frames are constructed of Bioplastic, which is comprised of 50% organic plant matter that is both lightweight and durable and aids in reducing plastic consumption,” Anderson adds. These come in classic black, white and red translucent frames for a vintage pop of color.

Covry Rana Granite Sunglasses

Best Round Sunglasses

Plant-based acetate frames

100% UV Protection

Prescription lens-compatible

Ideal for those with low nose bridges and high cheekbones

While oval shapes are a big sunglasses trend this summer, round sunnies are a timeless option that look amazing on square and diamond face shapes. Burgeoning female-founded brand Covry offers a great pair made with the brand’s signature Elevated Fit, which is designed to defy the industry standard by providing a complementary fit for those with low nose bridges and high cheekbones — specifically Asian wearers but also those of non-Asian descent. To ensure top quality, the brand works with 40 skilled artisans that mold, cut and assemble each frame. You can use the brand’s virtual try-on system for $10 to test the waters before you buy, and similar to a handful of the label’s other styles, these are available with prescription lenses for those who need it. And to top it all off, they’re scratch-resistant and eco-friendly, made with plant-based acetate derived from cotton and wood pulp.

What reviewers say: “After decades of wearing glasses that sit too low and constantly slip on my nose, this was a perfect fit from the first moment I put it on. I love that it feels super lightweight and sits perfectly on my face!”

Versace 40mm Irregular Shield Sunglasses

Best Fashion Shields

100% UV protection

Metal/plastic

Made in Italy

Versace has also hopped on the 2000s-era shield shade trend, and this pair features all the drama you’d expect from the luxury Italian brand. Wrapping fully around the face, these have a sleek curved silhouette and decadent Greek-style key hinges for a bold dose of hardware. Make these the focal point of your outfit by pairing them with a simple white tee and straight-leg jeans or go bold by wearing them with a floral summer dress. Grab them in bronze or dark gray with contrast gold detailing or opt for the all-black version if you prefer something a bit less flashy.

What reviewers say: “Very futuristic and fun. Can’t wait for vacation! Also a bonus that the bottom of the shades doesn’t sit/rest on my face.”

Aoxeyewear The Vittorio Sun

Best Classic Frames for Small Faces

Italian acetate

Polarized

UV A/B protection

Prescription versions available

Created in 2005 by Paris-born CEO Idriss Nestor, Aox specializes in luxury eyewear at relatively affordable prices. Its pieces (which top out under $200) are handmade in Sorrento, Italy with universal-fit nose pads and highly-adjustable temples to better fit a range of face shapes — and its Vittoria Sun frames are no exception. These subtly vintage-inspired frames are made with sturdy Italian acetate and come in both “narrow” and “average” fit options to help you get the perfect match. They also have polarized lenses with UVA/B protection and are available in prescription versions. For further customization, choose between a handful of neutral to colored frames and lenses and add your initials on the interior, free of charge.

Urban Outfitters Dixie Translucent Icon Sunglasses

Best Rimless Sunglasses

Polycarbonate lenses

Copper frame

UV protection

Coated grip

Calling all Y2K fanatics. Brands like Fendi and famously nostalgic label Blumarine gave rimless shades a spotlight on spring ’22 runways, and plenty of other companies are taking note. Offered in four in bright hues, including neon green and a cool blue, these translucent frames from Urban Outfitters are minimal but offer UV protection and a coated grip to keep them in place. And due to their rectangular shape, they’re an especially great pick for shoppers with round faces. Style them away with your favorite low-rise jeans and butterfly tops galore this season (and maybe blast a Mariah Carey tune for good measure.)

What reviewers say: “These sunglasses add a Y2K vibe to every outfit. Got them in pink, and everyone thinks they’re so fun! Perfect for summer.”

Dior Geometric Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Made in Italy

100% UV Protection

Acetate

The luxury French fashion house known for its impeccable tailoring and innovative silhouettes offers up these supremely edgy cat eye shades, perfect for anyone who loves a traditional look with contemporary flair. A geometric shape and elegant gold branding give these a striking appearance, while 100% UVA/B protection ensures your peepers stay protected. Grab the made-in-Italy style in all-black or a dark tortoise shell version with deep blue lenses for an even more unexpected aesthetic.

Tifosi Alpe 2.0 SingleLens Sunglasses

Best Sport Sunglasses for Small Faces

Polycarbonate lenses are scratch-resistant and shatterproof

TR90-nylon frame

100% UVA/UVB protection

Also a leader in athletic eyewear, Tifosi “designs, tests and tortures its product to enhance your sport — whether you’re running a 5k, riding your first century or playing 18 holes on Sunday,” according to the brand’s site. These featherlight frames are a perfect companion for clocking in miles, complete with Hydrophilic rubber nose pads and ear pieces that stay put even as you sweat and allow for a more custom fit. The polycarbonate lenses are scratch-resistant and shatterproof, and among over 700 four and five-star reviews on Amazon, this pair is lauded by countless customers as one of the best sport sunglasses for women with small faces. Like the rest of the brand’s styles, these offer 100% UV protection and come with a zippered shell case, cleaning bag and care instructions. And priced at just $29, they’re a great budget option, too.

What reviewers say: “My face is relatively small, and I have trouble finding glasses that aren’t too wide. These fit really well, and they look pretty good. I can see clearly with them, and they haven’t fogged up on me yet. I’ve worn them in two duathlons and numerous running races, and they stay in place and keep the desert sun out. They’re not super dark, so I often wear a hat or visor if the sun is low, but the sun is really bright here, and I do find these really help.”

Indy Nolita Sunglasses

Best Cat Eye Sunglasses for All Face Shapes

Acetate frames

UV400 protection

Polarized

Impact-resistant

Featuring a slightly elongated silhouette and squared off edges, Indy’s fresh take on the cat eye style works for a range of face shapes. And, according to McFarlane, the style was even worn by Christina Aguilera’s dancers in a recent performance. “The Nolita is perfect for every day and the lenses are polarized, so they block any harsh rays while you’re walking your dog, headed to the club, or recovering from a long night out,” she says. Depending on your preference, these UV-protective and anti-glare sunnies come in all-black and tortoise shell finishes. The versatile look is even great for pairing with dressier combos for the office or sporty ensembles.

What reviewers say: “I took these skiing, and they provided such great protection against the strong sun and snow! So chic without losing the important protection of the sunglasses.”

Diff Eyewear Bree Sunglasses

Also Consider Rimless Style

Stainless steel frame

Scratch-resistant

100% UVA/UVB

Can be fit with prescription lenses by local optician

A frequent celebrity collaborator and high-quality, yet affordable label to boot, Diff Eyewear is one of the best sunglasses brands for women on the market. Even better, the company uses profits from each pair of its frames sold to provide eye exams, glasses, medicine and surgery for people in need around the world. We love this oversized rimless style that feels so current, featuring tinted ombre lenses, a cool geometric shape and arty wire accents. Although these are not polarized, they will effectively block harmful UV rays and feature scratch-resistant lenses for enhanced durability.

What reviewers say: “I have several pair of Diff glasses, but I love how different these are! They look and feel great and I get so many compliments wearing them.”

Covry Vega Coconut Sunglasses

Also Consider Classic Shades

Nylon lenses

Lightweight cellulose acetate frames

100% UV protection

Available with polarization

A squared silhouette with rounded edges, such as our Vega, has proven to be one that never goes out of style,” Wang says. “It’s versatile for most face shapes, and this tortoise pattern always adds a classic touch.” Featuring a stylish rose gold finish and subtle gradient lenses, these are made with the brand’s signature Elevated Fit, lightweight, plant-based acetate and scratch-resistant lenses. As an added bonus, they come with a soft vegan leather carrying case and are available in versions with or without polarization, depending on your preference.

What reviewers say: “I have a round, wide and short face with a low nose bridge. I find sunglasses that don’t pinch me at the temples have huge lenses that overwhelm my face. These looked perfect on me, though. Only thing is I wished this style came with nose pads, they still slip a little down my nose (oily skin). I highly recommend getting polarized lenses — finally no squinting!”

Flatist Eyewear White Veneda Carter Edition Disco Sunglasses

Italian Acetete

100% UVA/UVB protection

Alongside sporty shields, architectural, futuristic shades are also having a moment. These collaborative sunnies from renowned celebrity stylist Veneda Carter and buzzy Danish eyewear brand Flatist add freshness to classic rectangular shapes with slightly rounded edges (great for a variety of face shapes), while also offering a touch of nostalgia with hazy orange-tinted lenses. They’re made with Italian acetate for top quality and include a subtle translucent white finish. Use them to complement edgy pieces or create a nice contrast with dainty frocks.

Emilio Pucci Butterfly Sunglasses

Best Modern Cat Eye Sunglasses

Plastic

100% UV protection

Made in Italy

A face lift in sunglasses form and perfect for those with round faces, these Emilio Pucci shades boast striking flared edges (which is fitting for the brand, given its reputation for bold geometric prints). A rainbow-tinged moniker is emblazoned on the side for a fun, yet subtle pop of color. Made in Italy, the all-black shades also boast smoky lenses with 100% UV protection.

What to look for in the best sunglasses for eye protection

In addition to looking for sunglasses that fit your style and face shape, all our experts agree that it’s crucial to choose women’s sunglasses with UV protection. This technology found in certain lenses “blocks harmful UV rays from the sun to help reduce eye fatigue and lower your risk of long-term sun damage, including corneal damage, cataracts and macular degeneration,” Anderson says.

Remember that the higher the UV rating, the better. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, it’s best to select sunglasses that block 99% to 100% of UVA and UVB rays. These will be labelled as having 100% UV-A and UV-B or UV400 protection.

What are polarized sunglass lenses and why would I need them?

“A polarized lens is designed with a special filter inside that helps to block both glare and reflections that bounce off smooth surfaces,” Anderson says. While our experts agree that UV protection is crucial when selecting the best sunglasses for women, choosing glasses with polarization comes down to personal preference. “Blocking the glare allows the wearer to have better perception of their space, enjoy clearer vision when it’s bright outside and experience minimal color distortion,” explains Anderson, who adds that this feature can be particularly beneficial if you spend time on the water or snow, while driving or during a range of other outdoor activities.

It’s important to note, though, that polarization lies on a spectrum. Anderson mentions that some lenses may only block glare at certain angles for the viewer, while others offer almost complete polarization at all angles. Some sunglasses will be labelled with the percentage of polarization they offer as an indicator, but typically the best way to determine how they perform is by testing them out yourself.

Other factor to consider when shopping for the best sunglasses for women

Materials used : If you plan to wear your sunglasses for sports or high-energy activities, look for frames made with materials like TR-90 (thermoplastic) and sustainable Bioplastic, both of which are comfortable, lightweight and durable, Anderson says. (Some nylon frames may also have impact-resistance.) Acetate, another variation of plastic, is often used for fashion sunglasses, with plenty of color options available. However, this material is generally less flexible and impact-resistant for sports. Metal is another popular option for fashion-forward frames; while it’s not as sturdy as plastics, it’s easy to adjust and provides less obstruction to your vision.

: If you plan to wear your sunglasses for sports or high-energy activities, look for frames made with materials like TR-90 (thermoplastic) and sustainable Bioplastic, both of which are comfortable, lightweight and durable, Anderson says. (Some nylon frames may also have impact-resistance.) Acetate, another variation of plastic, is often used for fashion sunglasses, with plenty of color options available. However, this material is generally less flexible and impact-resistant for sports. Metal is another popular option for fashion-forward frames; while it’s not as sturdy as plastics, it’s easy to adjust and provides less obstruction to your vision. Tech features : This is also an especially key consideration for people who are active. Anderson advises looking for features like rubber nose pads that won’t slip when you sweat, removable side shields and extra sweat channels inside the temples for breathability.

: This is also an especially key consideration for people who are active. Anderson advises looking for features like rubber nose pads that won’t slip when you sweat, removable side shields and extra sweat channels inside the temples for breathability. Quality/ technology of the lenses: Most sunglass lenses are made of glass, polyurethane, polycarbonate or acrylic — all of which have their own pros and cons. Glass is ultra-clear and durable, however it tends to be more expensive and bulkier than other alternatives. Polyurethane is also a more expensive option, as it’s flexible, lightweight, impact-resistant and provides superb optical clarity. Meanwhile, polycarbonate is clear, sturdy and lightweight, but tends to be less scratch-resistant. Acrylic provides less clarity and durability than glass or polycarbonate, but can be a solid option for casual use if you’re not looking to spend top dollar. Anderson also recommends looking for pairs with special lens technology that can provide additional health benefits, such as Spy+’s patented Happy Lens Technology that acts as a filter to “block harmful short-wave blue light and allow in favorable long-wave blue light that helps to increase both mood and alertness.”

Meet the experts

Claire Sheldon is a buyer for beauty, fragrances, sunglasses and hair accessories at Bergdorf Goodman.

Indie McFarlane is the founder of Brooklyn-based sunglasses brand Indy, which has specialized in affordable, trendy women’s sunglasses since debuting in 2017.

Athina Wang and Florence Shin are the founders of Covry eyewear. The best friends started the brand in 2015 with a mission to make inclusive eyewear for faces of all shapes and sizes.

Maddie Anderson is the senior marketing manager at California-based eyewear brand SPY+. For over 20 years, the brand has offered a range of styles — from casual everyday pairs to safety options that are ASMI- certified — built with an attention to technology designed to keep eyes healthy.