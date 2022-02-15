The 23 Best Women’s Sweatpants for Working Out, Lounging and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sweatpants have certainly come a long way. From once being declared “a sign of defeat” by Karl Lagerfeld to becoming the heroes of our work-from-home wardrobes, the cozy staple has transformed well beyond its colorful tracksuit days of the early 2000s when every It girl from Paris Hilton to Aaliyah to Jennifer Lopez rocked an ultra low-rise cut of the style. Whether you prefer joggers or sweats, today’s iteration of the sweatpant takes on sleeker, more modern silhouettes that can be styled from the gym to the couch in a range of coveted off-duty looks inspired by those of top models like Bella Hadid.

The best sweatpants for women today offer a range of ultra-soft fabric blends from classic cotton to eco-friendly Tencel to luxe cashmere. There are lightweight joggers breathable enough for intense workouts and thick, cozy sweatpants that are perfect for completing a ‘90s-esque Princess Diana look. With so many options on the market, however, it can be a challenge to find your perfect pair.

Sweatpants vs. joggers

The first step in your shopping journey is to decide whether you want a pair of joggers or sweatpants. Comfortable joggers are often made from thinner, more lightweight materials and blends, whereas sweatpants are typically crafted from thicker, heavier fabrics better suited for warmth. Though they can be worn interchangeably depending on your personal preference, joggers (as their name implies) are often worn for workouts or physical activities, while sweatpants are more ideal for lounging, running errands or to sport in cold weather.

The best sweatpants fabrics to look for

Cotton – Soft, breathable and durable. Keep in mind that this material absorbs rather than wicks away sweat, so it’s not best to wear for intense workouts.

Soft, breathable and durable. Keep in mind that this material absorbs rather than wicks away sweat, so it’s not best to wear for intense workouts. Fleece – A thick, heavy fabric often made of cotton and/or polyester; offers added warmth and insulation and is water repellent.

A thick, heavy fabric often made of cotton and/or polyester; offers added warmth and insulation and is water repellent. Tencel – Eco-friendly fabric sourced from wood pulp; breathable, durable, biodegradable and contains tony fibrils that make it moisture-wicking; commonly blended with fabrics including cotton, spandex, nylon and other recycled materials.

Eco-friendly fabric sourced from wood pulp; breathable, durable, biodegradable and contains tony fibrils that make it moisture-wicking; commonly blended with fabrics including cotton, spandex, nylon and other recycled materials. Polyester – Durable, lightweight, breathable, fast-drying and moisture-wicking. Often blended with other materials, so keep an eye out for styles with a high percentage of polyester for the best pairs to exercise in.

Durable, lightweight, breathable, fast-drying and moisture-wicking. Often blended with other materials, so keep an eye out for styles with a high percentage of polyester for the best pairs to exercise in. French Terry Fabric – Ultra-soft and plush knit fabric that’s typically made of 100% cotton or cotton blends; often used in loungewear as opposed to activewear.

As sweatpants and joggers continue to act as the backbone of work-from-home wardrobes, a new crop of styles are taking a more fashion-forward approach. “Even though the world is ready to step out again, nobody is looking to abandon comfort (or an elastic waistband) quite yet, keeping the soft pant or jogger a key silhouette for the foreseeable future,” Nordstrom fashion editor Kate Bellman tells WWD. “While the traditional knit or terry joggers and sweatpants have become the norm, designers are still innovating to take this closet staple forward. For spring ’22, sport codes are merging utility and practicality with futuristic minimalism. Jogger silhouettes modernize with a sporty tech take in nylon and sheer materials. Cargo styles breed functionality with new pocket and zipper placements. Leather and faux leather are an essential update for this casual bottom to get dressed up.”

Whether you’re looking for the most comfortable pair of classic sweatpants or a trendy new style done in faux leather or nylon, discover the best sweatpants and joggers for women to shop right now.

Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Sweatpants

Built for everyday comfort, Nike’s Sportswear Essential fleece sweatpants are made of a soft, lightweight blend of 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled polyester. The cuffed ankle allows for ease in styling and ensures a secure fit. Available in ten colors, this is a staple sweatpant that will never go out of style.

Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Sweatpants $60 Buy Now

Zella Corduroy Joggers

For a jogger that’s just as chic as it is comfortable, Bellman recommends this option from Zella. Composed of plush velour and corduroy, it offers a sleek, high-waisted silhouette that’s fitted yet still still cozy. If you’re looking for something cozy to run errands in while still looking polished, these are your new go-to.

Zella Corduroy Joggers $69 Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Joggers

If you’re looking for a lightweight jogger for the gym, look no further than Champion’s bestselling Powerblend style. Its durable blend of 60% polyester and 40% cotton is breathable, reasonably moisture-wicking and designed to reduce shrinking and pilling over time. With a tapered leg, elastic waistband and ribbed cuffs, these are also one of the best sweatpants for women as they’re fitted enough to ensure comfort and style while running errands or simply lounging around. Consider them the ultimate athleisure hybrid.

Champion Powerblend Joggers $50 $17 Buy Now

Adidas Fleece Joggers

For a thicker pair of sweats, opt for Adidas’ classic joggers. Made of cotton and recycled polyester fleece, this lounge-ready pair offers a little extra warmth for when temperatures drop. Meanwhile, the tapered leg and slim fit give these a sleek touch.

Adidas Essentials Fleece Joggers $37-$65 Buy Now

Skims Cozy Knit Joggers

Reviewers can’t get enough of Skims’ warm, fuzzy Cozy Knit joggers. The loose-fitting pants are ideal for lounging or even sleeping, featuring a soft material that adds some extra warmth during winter months. The elastic drawstring and ankle cuffs balance out the style’s laidback silhouette for a comfortable, secure fit.

Skims Cozy Knit Joggers $88 Buy Now

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants

For those who love straight-leg sweatpants, Alo Yoga’s Accolade style checks all the boxes. Made of a soft brushed French terry fabric, these are some of the best women’s sweatpants to sport as stylish loungewear or while heading to and from the gym (even celebrities love them). The bestselling style is available in a wide range of colors and even a cropped version if you prefer that silhouette instead.

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight-Leg Sweatpants $108 Buy Now

Eberjey Softest Sweats Plush Tencel Pants

Known for its ultra-soft pajamas, Eberjey has mastered the art of comfy loungewear, too. The brand’s Softest Sweats have a slouchy, relaxed fit, low-rise waistband and are made of a luxe, eco-friendly blend of Tencel modal and spandex for next-level comfort while you kick back at home or head to brunch.

Eberjey Softest Sweats Plush Tencel Sweats $84 Buy Now

Lululemon Align High-Rise Joggers

Designed for yoga and low-impact workouts, Lululemon’s Align joggers are made of a buttery soft Nulu fabric that’s lightweight, sweat-wicking and breathable. The high-rise, ankle-cropped style offers a more fitted silhouette that’s comfortable. A cult-favorite, these are available in a range of colors so you can stock up your gym wardrobe.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Joggers $98 Buy Now

Hanes Eco-Smart Cinched Cuff Sweatpants

When it comes to affordable sweatpants for women, this classic fleece option from Hanes is hard to beat. A durable blend of cotton and polyester is ideal for keeping you warm in the winter. Offering cinched ankle cuffs and an elastic waistband, this fitted style is versatile for styling at home or on the go.

Hanes Eco-Smart Cinched Cuff Sweatpants $10-$16 Buy Now

Topshop Leather Joggers

When you’re ready to swap your plush sweats for a something a bit more sophisticated, Bellman recommends Topshop’s faux leather joggers this season. Featuring an elastic waistband, front and cargo-style pockets and cuffed hems, the sleek-meets-sporty style is perfect for a night out or completing an elevated everyday look.

Topshop Leather Joggers $74 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon Essentials’ basic fleece sweatpants are ideal for those who aren’t fans of elastic ankle cuffs. They’re made with a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester for ’round the clock coziness.

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Fleece Sweatpants $13-$19 Buy Now

Girlfriend Collective ReSet Joggers

A sustainable favorite amongst the Instagram set, Girlfriend Collective’s ReSet joggers are made with 91% recycled polyester sourced from certified recycled post-consumer plastic bottles. The lightweight jersey fabric is breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying, making these soft jogger pants suitable for even your most intense workouts.

Girlfriend Collective ReSet Joggers $78 Buy Now

Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Joggers

This tapered jogger from Daily Ritual ensures a sleek look. Made of a super-soft blend of terry cotton and modal, these fitted pants feature a ribbed ankle cuff and come in almost 20 different colors and patterns.

Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Joggers $32 Buy Now

Naadam Cashmere Joggers

Nothing says relaxed luxury quite like a pair of cashmere joggers. Upgrade your loungewear with Naadam’s super-soft pants made of 100% Mongolian cashmere. Featuring a ribbed ankle cuff and high-waist silhouette, these plush sweats take comfort to luxe new heights.

Naadam Cashmere Joggers $175 Buy Now

Frame Wide Leg Sweatpants

If you prefer a loose, wide-leg fit over a fitted ankle cuff, opt for these Frame sweatpants. Comfortable enough to lounge in but stylish enough to wear out, these soft cotton-blend fleece sweatpants feature an elastic drawstring waist and front pockets. Though they have the added warmth of fleece, the fabric blend is still lightweight enough to be breathable for year-round wear.

Frame Wide Leg Sweatpants $200 $60 Buy Now

Vuori Boyfriend Joggers

Offering a relaxed fit and the brand’s oh-so-soft jersey DreamKnit blend, Vuori calls its Boyfriend joggers “the most comfortable pants you’ll ever own.” The baggy silhouette is made polished with an elastic waistband and ankle cuffs, while the lightweight fabric blend mixed with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking qualities makes the style suitable for lounging or exercise.

Vuori Boyfriend Joggers $84 Buy Now

Donni Cotton-Blend Sweatpants

Complete with a unique paperbag waistband, Donni’s cotton-blend pants offer a trendy take on the best classic sweatpants for women. Though this stylish pair may be more ideal for lounging or running errands, its cotton blend is lightweight enough to keep you cool during low-impact workouts, too. With an elastic drawstring detail and ankle cuffs, the look is fitted yet comfy.

Donni Cotton-Blend Sweatpants $170 $119 Buy Now

The Pilates Class Chill Sweatpants

The Pilates Class debuted a pair of everyday sweats that are truly versatile for low-impact workouts and lounging. Made of 100% California cotton, these high-waisted sweatpants feature an elastic waistband, pockets and cinched ankle cuffs for a fitted silhouette. Plus, the white matching sweatpants and pullover set will stand out nicely from your existing collection of gray and black pieces.

The Pilates Class Chill Sweats $150 Buy Now

Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Wide Leg Pants

Seriously comfy sweats that disguise themselves as chic wide-leg trousers? Sign us up. This pair is made with Lou & Grey’s signature Softblend fabric that’s a buttery blend of acrylic, rayon and spandex. Dress these up for in-person meetings or wear them while taking Zoom calls from the couch at home.

Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Wide-Leg Pants $79 Buy Now

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpants

Richer Poorer’s classic fleece sweatpants are made using a blend of recycled materials. Not only do these provide just the right amount of warmth for facing cold weather, but, according to the brand, each pair also saves approximately 40 plastic bottles from entering landfills. What’s more, the label offers matching sweatshirts, so you can make the look a full set.

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpants $76 Buy Now

Summersalt French Terry Joggers

Designed for a smooth, comfortable fit, Summersalt’s french terry joggers are the perfect mid-weight style to wear year-round. In addition to featuring a small amount of cotton, these are predominately crafted with breathable, soft Tencel fabric, meaning they can work for everything from lounging around to hitting the gym. Plus, they’re available in a range of colors and patterns, so you can stock up and never get bored.

Summersalt French Terry Joggers $80 Buy Now

Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Washed Fleece Sweatpants

This high-waisted pair of women’s sweatpants from Nike offers effortless street style appeal. Featuring an elastic waistband and cuffs, the silhouette is just baggy enough to remain comfy while showing off your favorite sneakers. The cotton-blend fleece material is warm enough for winter, soft enough for everyday coziness and versatile enough to remain a classic in your wardrobe for years to come.

Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Washed Fleece Pants $70 Buy Now

The Row Cotton Sweatpants

If you’re looking to splurge on designer sweats, few pairs are more luxe than The Row’s organic cotton jersey pants. Featuring a classic relaxed fit and ribbed ankle cuffs, this super-soft pair gets sophisticated tailoring done right without sacrificing any comfort.

The Row Cotton Sweatpants $990 Buy Now