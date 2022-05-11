The 24 Best Swimsuits Brands to Fit Every Style and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Perhaps no piece of apparel is more ubiquitous for the summer season than the swimsuit. But between finding your desired look for the occasion at hand, ideal price point and perfect fit — as studies show many women are now a different size than they were pre-pandemic — the search for the best swimsuit brands and styles can be nothing short of headache-inducing.

Over the past few years, the swimwear market has grown significantly. During the height of the pandemic, DTC brands like Everlane and Good American launched swimwear to tap into more inclusive and sustainable markets, while established swim labels like Summersalt and French luxury brand Eres launched collaborations to cater to shoppers’ desire for escapist fashion. And now that travel is soaring back to life as Covid restrictions loosen, even famed resortwear labels including Christopher Esber are tapping into the swimwear market with debut collections featuring signature elements of their ready-to-wear collections.

“The swimwear industry has been more daring than ever,” says Devin Brugman, co-founder of Monday Swimwear, which has been around since 2014. “We’re seeing really bold prints, tons of cheeky cuts and lots of cutouts this season. I’ve noticed the Y2K trend and bold bright solids are are reigning supreme. Match back apparel sets in swim fabric [a recent addition, for example, to popular shapewear brand Skims] are also saturating the market.”

The good news is that having more bathing suit options can be a plus, as long as you know what to look for to find your perfect match.

The different types of swimsuits

First, get familiar with top swimsuit silhouettes.

One-piece swimsuits: One-pieces are ideal for shoppers who prefer extra mid-section coverage and look flattering on nearly any body type. Although once largely reserved for lifeguards and competitive swimmers, contemporary one-piece styles are currently having a moment. Some feature long sleeves, underwire or racerbacks for protection and support, while others are designed for pure aesthetic purposes with aforementioned cutouts or thong bottoms. Coverage can be full to minimal, with some options featuring high-leg cuts for a leg-lengthening effect.

Bikinis: Bikini tops and bottoms comes in a vast range of shapes. Triangle silhouettes are perhaps the most classic style of bikini tops, but there are also other staples like square neck, strapless, bandeau, halter and underwire options. More modern cuts include “upside down triangle” styles, high-neck, one-shoulder, tie front, cropped and longline tops that hit a little lower on the ribcage for a more transitional look. Keep in mind that women with smaller busts may want to opt for triangle and push-up styles that can add the illusion of curves, although they can get away with tiny bandeau or scoop neck styles as well. Women with larger busts will want to opt for looks with features like underwire, adjustable straps and molded cups for extra support.

Like one-pieces, bikini bottoms come in both traditional and high-leg cuts and feature a range of different coverage levels depending on your preference, including full coverage, cheeky and full-on thong styles. If you like tummy control or prefer more coverage around the middle, opt for a high-waisted style.

Tankinis: As its name suggests, a tankini is a water-ready tank top. These were popular in the early 2000s, fell out of favor for many years and are now returning to the zeitgeist as nostalgic trends continue to influence all parts of fashion. Today’s tankini is less like a full-length tank, however, and more cropped and fitted for a slightly sleeker look. Interesting cuts like high-neck and halter silhouettes are some of the most popular styles you’ll see this season and are instant outfit makers when worn with shorts or a skirt outside of the beach or pool. If you desire extra support, some styles do come with removable or built-in foam cups.

Monokinis: These are a cross between a one-piece and bikini, typically complete with skin-baring cutouts. Celebs like Paris Hilton popularized the look over a decade ago, but it’s also making a comeback. Although these can leave you with some funky tan lines, they’re great for accentuating hourglass figures.

What to consider when shopping for the best swimsuits for women

Fit: “When choosing the right swimsuit for you, I think it’s most important for women to select shapes that celebrate their most loved features, and to get fit properly before buying,” Monday swimwear co-founder Natasha Oakley says. “One of the biggest mistakes women make when purchasing swim is getting hung up on what size they think they should be rather than what they are comfortable in. Wearing swimwear that actually fits will make a world of a difference and will make you feel way more confident.”

More labels are offering pieces that go beyond classic XL sizes to cater to a wider range of body types, too. Keep in mind that not all swimwear brands list tops in cup sizes, although they usually have a chart that will tell you which versions are suitable for different cup options.

For utmost comfort, Jade Swim founder Brittany Kozerski-Freeney also suggests stretching in your swimwear a few times before hitting the beach to ensure it doesn’t ride up.

Fabric: “Look for suits made from high-quality fabrics that sculpt to the body and feature four-way stretch; these are the most flattering,” Kozerski-Freeney says. Oakley also advises seeking suits with durable, buttery-soft fabrics that are quick-drying. And thanks to many brands, these are available in eco-friendly versions, too. “We’ve been seeing brands using non-traditional, sustainable fabrications [like recycled nylon, polyester and polyamide made from ocean plastics] that give more life to your swim,” she notes.

According to Shea Marie, founder of Same Swim, “stretch for swimwear is crucial and also making sure the fabric is not transparent when it gets wet,” she says. To avoid this issue, look for styles that are lined, specifically in the crotch area and bust line.

Style: Before buying, consider the activity and/or occasion you’ll be wearing your swimsuit for. If you plan to be surfing or doing lots of swimming, you may want to look for more technical options complete with features like high-performance neoprene or Lycra fabrics and supportive racerbacks. And, “your Saturday pool party choice may be different from what you choose for a family holiday,” Oakley adds. “The main difference in the occasion is the amount of coverage you’re comfortable with. I love my loud and cheeky styles for poolside and girls’ trips and tend to choose more conservative and comfortable cuts for family holidays.”

Accounting for your body type is another key factor for swimsuit shopping. In addition to considering bust size, shoppers with long torsos may want to opt for styles specifically made to flatter long torsos and also tend to look great in high-waisted bottoms. Women with shorter torsos, on the other hand, may look more cutoff at the midsection in a high-waisted bottom, but can fake the appearance of a longer frame with high-cut alternatives. Furthermore, women with short torsos can also benefit from high-neck styles, as these help elongate the look of body.

Lastly, Kozerski-Freeney advises considering styles that are multifunctional, including pieces that wear well with other beach attire and feature moveable straps for tanning.

Price: Bathing suit prices run the gamut. If you’re willing to shell out a few hundred dollars on a suit that will last you, consider investing in a style from a luxury swimsuit brand. For those not looking to spend a small fortune, however, there are also a growing number of affordable swimsuit brands making quality styles more accessibly priced, with separates starting around $30 and one-pieces topping out under $200. If you only need a suit for a single vacation or event and are looking to save, consider opting for styles on the lower end of the spectrum.

Below, shop the 24 best swimsuit brands that cater to every need, style and budget.

Everlane

Sizes: XXS – XXL

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Eco-friendly

Made in Italy

Everlane does sleek basics so well, and its swimwear line is no exception. Go for a classic scoop neck one-piece or mix and match bikini separates in a handful of bright to neutral colors and muted floral prints. The brand currently offers two bikini top styles, a square neck and thick strapped triangle option, and three bikini cuts, a classic bikini, thigh-high and high-waisted hipster silhouette — all perfect for those who desire a little extra support and coverage with their swim looks. Styles are available in XXS to XXL, and according to the brand, each style is tested on 112 different women to ensure the best fit possible, making Everlane one of the most flattering swimsuit brands on the market. Additionally, the brand is quite affordable, offerings separates as low as $35.

Keeping in line with the brand’s sustainable practices and latest No New Plastic initiative, each swimsuit is made with 82% Econyl yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon fiber made from fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring and industrial plastic repurposed from around the world. The material is also crafted in Italy for top quality and has quick-drying and fade-resistant properties, so these pieces should last you awhile.

Everlane The Triangle Bikini Top $45 Buy Now

Everlane The Bikini Bottom $35 Buy Now

Everlane The String One-Piece $70 Buy Now

Skims

Sizes: XXS-4X

Styles: Bikinis, one-pieces, monokinis, swim tops, shorts and bottoms

Body-sculpting

When Kim Kardashian’s buzzy shapewear brand first launched swimwear earlier this year, pieces flew off shelves and even went viral on TikTok. Like the rest of its popular loungewear and intimates, Skims’ swimwear is designed to be super soft, flattering and supportive and comes in inclusive sizing from XXS up to 4X. All styles are available in the label’s core neutral colors, including skin-toned hues of Ochre and Cocoa, and top out under $100.

In addition to more traditional one-piece and bikini styles, the brand also carries sleek sport silhouettes, including a body hugging, mid-thigh suit, long sleeved one-piece and cropped tee for additional coverage and sun protection. Made of the same recycled nylon and spandex fabric are a handful of water-friendly cover-ups that are ideal for layering and completing a chic monochrome look.

Anyone who likes to show a bit more skin will gravitate towards the brand’s monokini.

Skims Swim Longe Sleeve Shrug $54 Buy Now

Skims Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms $32 Buy Now

Skims One-Shoulder Monokini $92 Buy Now

Roxy

Sizes: XS – XXL

Styles: bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis

Offers styles for water sports

Eco-friendly

For over 30 years, women’s surf brand Roxy has remained a household name for its sporty-yet-feminine swimwear. It carries a range of bikinis and one-pieces that offer ample coverage and a stay-put fit for water sports (think square neck, zip-front tops and supportive full coverage bottoms) as well as styles that are probably best suited for lounging and leisurely swimming (like underwire options). Meaning, there is truly something for every need and aesthetic. In terms of one-pieces, the label also has surf-specific styles, including long-sleeved models with UPF protection that can stand up to the hottest afternoons and fiercest waves. For those who prefer two pieces but want extra protection, the brand also carries a selection of rash guards to complete your look.

Finishes include a range of monochrome to bright patterns, including fun tropical-inspired prints. Many styles are eco-friendly thanks to a blend of recycled nylon, polyester or polyamide and some feature Xtra Life Lycra for extra durability. Separates start at just $35 and one-pieces top out at $100, making the brand a reasonably affordable option.

Roxy Fitness One-Piece Swimsuit $85 Buy Now

Roxy Palm Tree Dreams Underwired Bralette Bikini Top $56 Buy Now

Roxy Palm Tree Dreams High Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottoms $42 Buy Now

Lululemon

Sizes: 2-14, cup sizes A-D

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Sport silhouettes

Xtra Life Lycra and recycled nylon

Beloved for its ultra-popular leggings and workout gear, Lululemon also has a line of sport-focused swimwear. The selection includes no-frills, solid-colored styles featuring extra support details like adjustable straps, rear hook closures and built-in shelf bras for select one-pieces. Also available are UPF tops and rash guards, as well as a pair of high-rise swim shorts you can wear for getting in reps on the shore to taking a dip in the ocean. Pieces come in sizes 2 to 14, with many bikini tops crafted specifically in separate versions to better fit different cup sizes (A, B, C or D and sometimes a blend of two).

Most pieces are made with a blend of nylon, polyester and elastane, with some featuring a percentage of recycled nylon and Xtra Life Lycra for durable, eco-friendly comfort. And, all the blends are quick-drying. For added texture, some silhouettes have ribbed or smocked finishes.

Lululemon Waterside V-Neck Skimpy-Fit One-Piece Swimsuit B/C Cup $128 Buy Now

Lululemon Smocked Swim Top A/B Cup $68 Buy Now

Lululemon Smocked Swim Bottom High Waist, Medium Bum Coverage $68 Buy Now

Athleta

Sizes: XS-XL, cups A-DD

Styles, Bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis

Another great source for sporty swimwear is activewear giant Athleta. Separates range from around $49 to $69 and one-pieces top out at $119, making these offerings good middle-of-the-road options. Athleta has a variety of bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis crafted with supportive details like racerbacks, hidden underwire support and drawcord details to help you get a close fit. Sizes are offered in XS to XL and for cup sizes A to DD. Athleta is also one of the best swimsuit brands for both petite and tall women, as its well-crafted looks come in versions to specifically flatter those body types.

In terms of style, the brand offers various neutral and bright solids to playful colorblocked prints. And, all the brand’s swimwear pieces are made using a stretchy, recycled nylon to reduce its impact on the planet. For paddleboarding, surfing or training sessions on the sand, you can also choose from a selection of rashguards and water-friendly shorts with handy pockets for stashing your essentials.

Athleta Maldives Printed Bikini Top $69 Buy Now

Athleta Clean Medium Printed Bikini Bottom $49 Buy Now

Athleta Plunge Tankini D-DD $69 Buy Now

Athleta Clean Full Printed Bikini Bottom<br> $49 Buy Now

J.Crew

Sizes: XXS-3X, cup sizes A-D

Styles: bikinis and one-pieces

Options available for women with long torsos

Recycled nylon construction and UPF protection

Alongside its feminine, preppy staples, storied brand J.Crew has carried swimwear for over three decades — and every year, its swim collection just keep getting better. Yes, you have simple, classic pieces for traditionalists, but you’ll also find a range of elevated cuts and patterns that feel so fresh each season. We’re talking pretty beaded and knotted bikinis to one-shouldered one-pieces with elegant ruching and shoulder ties done in everything from stripes to paisley prints. Pieces are available in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 3X, for cup sizes A to D and even come in options for women with long torsos. To top it all off, every style is made using at least 60% recycled nylon and has UPF 50 protection to ward off skin damage that can be caused by the sun’s harsh rays.

J.Crew Bow One-Shoulder One-Piece $110 Buy Now

J.Crew 1993 Underwire Bikini Top $88 $49 Buy Now

J.Crew High-Rise Bikini Bottom $78 $39 Buy Now

Mango

Sizes: XS-4XXL

Styles: bikinis and one-pieces

Spanish clothing retailer Mango is an editor-favorite for its sleek workwear and everyday pieces and is one of the best affordable bathing suit brands out there, in our opinion. Starting at just $30, the bikinis and one-pieces offered come in classic to contemporary silhouettes, some featuring updated details like crochet and metallic finishes for those who want something a little more edgy. There are also a range of coverage levels to choose from, including thong, cheeky, full coverage and high-waisted options. Most styles can be purchased in sizes XS to Large and the brand also has plus sizes options in sizes XXL to 4XXL.

Mango Metallic Bikini Top $39 Buy Now

Mango Metallic Bikini Bottom $29 Buy Now

Mango Floral Print Swimsuit $79 Buy Now

Eberjey

Sizes: XS-L

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

UPF 50+ protection

Smooth, contouring fabric

Like its popular pajamas that have risen to fame in the last few years (even Oprah recommends them), Eberjey’s swimsuits are designed with ultimate coziness in mind. Crafted with a blend of nylon and spandex, every piece is done in a lightly textured fabric that’s made to contour to your shape without feeling constrictive — so they feel good for both lounging and swimming. Eberjey’s styles also offer UPF 50+ protection and are devoid of any harmful chemicals. The dainty selection is heavy on ruffles and classic cuts, but you’ll also find some more unexpected looks like one-shoulder and cutout pieces.

Eberjey Graziela Printed Textured Bikini Top $128 Buy Now

Eberjey Jane Printed Textured Bikini Top $104 Buy Now

Eberjey Summer Textured Bikini Top $96 Buy Now

Eberjey Dita Textured Bikini Bottom with Buckle $108 Buy Now

Christopher Esber

Sizes: Uk 4-14

Styles: Bikinis and One-pieces

Christopher Esber has been a renowned swimwear designer since launching his eponymous label in 2010, so it only made sense that his swimwear debut last year retained many themes of his ready-to-wear collections. Worn by A-listers like Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski, the curve-hugging, impeccably tailored suits are complemented by Esber’s signature accents like cutouts, ruching, flossing (a look that continues to trend each summer) and asymmetrical constructions. These details are balanced out by medium to full coverage cuts, making the styles ideal for any shoppers who love trendy, subtly sexy looks that are also quite functional.

Pieces come in classic hues but are offered in bright and pastel colors, too. Consider pairing them with the brand’s selection of sleek coverups and casual-chic summer dresses for occasions both on and off shore.

Christopher Esber Triangle halterneck bikini top $200 Buy Now

Christopher Esber Tie-detailed bikini briefs $170 Buy Now

Christopher Esber Ruched Bikini Top $180 Buy Now

Christopher Esber Ruched Bikini Briefs $180 Buy Now

Missoni

Sizes: 0-10

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Fully lined

Also in the luxury category, Italian fashion house Missoni offers its iconic, colorful knits in swimwear designs. Silhouettes include classic triangle bikinis to cool plunge-neck and wrap front one-pieces that are sure to help you make a statement this season. While plenty of pieces are decked out in the brand’s classic zigzag pattern, you can also choose from styles in a few other looks like an eclectic starfish and tiger print combo to a trendy metallic finish. Pieces are fully lined for comfort and come in sizes zero to 10. Prices typically start around $370 for a bikini, which are sold as sets.

Keep in mind Missoni’s styles should only be hand-washed, so skip putting them in the washing machine to keep them looking their best.

Missoni Cross Back Swimsuit $660 Buy Now

Missoni Bikini $460 Buy Now

Monday Swimwear

Sizes: Petite to large for cup sizes AA to G

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Some options made with recycled materials

Founded by best friends and former bloggers Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman — who spent many years living in bikinis while residing in LA, Sydney and Hawaii — Monday Swimwear offers comfortable, feminine pieces designed to be cornerstones of your summer wardrobe. Included are a range of bikinis and one-pieces in varying classic to trend-forward silhouettes available in sizes AA to G cups to fit many bodies. Every swimsuit is done in the brand’s buttery soft nylon-spandex fabric, a version of which is composed of recycled materials, and has adjustable straps and ties for a customizable, dig-free fit. Meanwhile, minimal hardware accents add subtle flair to each look.

In addition to its seasonal collections, the brand’s “The Signature Collection” features timeless cuts in versatile Black, Sand and Ivory hues that are available year-round. Also offered are a range of breezy tops, dresses, pants and sarongs for effortless styling with your go-to swimsuit.

Monday Swimwear Maui Top Sangria Crinkle $96 Buy Now

Monday Swimwear Byron Bottoms Sangria Crinkle $180 Buy Now

Monday Swimwear Saint Martin Top $80 Buy Now

Monday Swimwear Palma Bottoms $72 Buy Now

Solid & Striped

Sizes: XS-XXL

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Some looks can be customized with initials and are sustainable

New York-based swimwear label Solid & Striped first took over Instagram feeds a few summers ago, but it continues to be a popular choice for its quality, timeless pieces. As its name suggests, the company carries an assortment of plain and printed swimsuits featuring elegant details like ruffles and belts for an elevated take on classic designs. Pieces are available in varying styles, including sporty, one-shoulder, halter, triangle, underwire and even reversible looks. Uniquely, some of the brand’s styles can be customized with initials or country flags for a personal touch. Plus, the label has a whole line of sustainable pieces made from materials like recycled polyamide. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

I personally own the brand’s OG one-piece, the Anne Marie, and it fits like a glove. The classic scoop neck design, which I own in black, subtly lifts my minimal bust line and the low back offers super sexy vibes. The cut along the bikini line isn’t restricting either. This piece is so sleek and comfortable, in fact, I also wear it as a bodysuit with jeans or a skirt for nights out (which is a win-win in my book).

Solid & Striped Anne Marie $148 Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Elle Top $84 Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Elle Bottoms $84 Buy Now

Frankie’s Bikinis

Sizes: XS to XXL for cups A to FF

Styles: Bikinis, tankinis, one-pieces, monokinis

Bold and retro-inspired prints

Both influencers and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus flock to Frankie’s Bikinis for its trendy, Malibu cool-girl styles — think everything from cutout floral one-pieces to funky tie-dye bikinis. The L.A.-based brand offers various coverage levels (full to skimpy), sizes (XS to XXL for cups A to FF), fabrics (smooth and ribbed) and silhouettes (from bandeau to triangle and halter) in bright colors and bold prints that are sure to make a splash at any resort pool or beach. For anyone who wants something more simple, though, it also has a line of black and white offerings. What’s more, the label makes matching coverups and ready-to-wear pieces to complete your look.

I’m a California native, and Frankie’s has long been a personal favorite. I’m always checking the site for new styles when the warm weather season rolls around (in fact, I can’t wait to get my hands on the label’s upcoming collaboration with Gigi Hadid, laden with of-the-moment gingham prints, sweet ruffles and retro-inspired, high-waisted fits that I plan to rock all summer long). Although its sets, in particular, tend to be an investment (separates start at around $90), in my opinion, the quality and aesthetic are worth the money if you’re in the market for uber-stylish, sturdy pieces.

Frankie's Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top $95 Buy Now

Frankie's Bikinis Tia Terry String Bikini Bottom $95 Buy Now

Frankie's Bikinis Dorothy Floral Halter One-Piece Swimsuit $185 Buy Now

Louisa Ballou

Sizes XS-XL

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Sustainably-made

Louisa Ballou’s namesake label has only been around for a few years, but the 28-year-old designer is no novice to the fashion industry — having previously perfected her craft at Loewe in Paris and California-based men’s swimwear brand Vissla. The luxury brand has become beloved by countless stars from Lori Harvey to Meghan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner for its unique, vibrant prints and sultry resortwear and bathing suit silhouettes. The latter includes plenty of cutouts and signature metallic ring accents, and some are even made with recycled polyamide for an eco-friendly touch.

While the luxury swimwear brand does carry some high ticket suits (like Bella Hadid’s go-to Sex Wax one-piece), some of the label’s separates are relatively affordable, like bottoms priced as low as $60. For a fun matchy look, cap off your LB swimwear with one the brand’s sheer tops or mini dresses in the same pattern.

Louisa Ballou Black & Red Scoop Bikini $260 Buy Now

Louisa Ballou Sex Wax One-Piece Swimsuit $180 Buy Now

Same Swim

Sizes: XS-L

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Handmade in California; composed of Italian fabrics

Channeling her Californian roots, popular travel and lifestyle influencer Shea Marie founded her swimwear brand in 2016 with a distinctly fashion-forward yet laidback aesthetic. Same Swim’s pieces are handmade in LA from luxurious, Italian fabrics and are designed to fit like a second-skin thanks to four-way stretch capabilities. Bestsellers include chunky chain link-embellished, beaded and even double-layered one-pieces and bikinis available in cheeky and classic to high-rise cuts to flatter many figures. Patterns and colors informed by runways are also present, including sleek neutrals, earth tones and trendy animal-inspired finishes. Sizes range from XS to large and prices start at around $90 for separates (consider these investment pieces).

In addition to women’s styles, the brand also carries some chic options for children that will help ensure your little one is the most stylish tot at the pool.

Same Swim Pierced Top $130 Buy Now

Same Swim Pierced Bottom $110 Buy Now

Same Swim Tortoise Chain One-Piece $235 Buy Now

Tropic of C

Sizes: XS-L

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Founded by Candice Swanepoel

Lycra Xtra Life

Eco-friendly; styles inspired by nature

South African model Candice Swanepoel drew inspiration from nature and the female form to create her own swimwear line in 2018, featuring a range of sexy pieces that also do better for the planet. A majority of the styles are made with Econyl, or recycled nylon crafted from waste found in landfills and the ocean, as well as durable Lycra Xtra Life to ensure the styles have a lasting place in your closet. Some options are also made with a high-performance polyester made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles, and all prints are produced digitally to reduce the brand’s carbon footprint. What’s more, the brand employs local artisans and supports female empowerment groups around the world, so a purchase from the company is an all-around feel-good investment.

Minimal bikini sets are at the heart of this line, and Tropic of C is notable for offering high-cut bottoms and one-pieces for a leg-lengthening, Baywatch-esque effect. (Other supermodels like Gisele Bundchen and Elsa Hosk have frequented these looks, as well as celebs such as Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez). Sizes are offered in XS to large and for cup sizes up to C+, although the minimal cuts of these styles look better suited for people with smaller breasts.

Tropic of C Bianca Top $130 Buy Now

Tropic of C Sana Bottom in Mama Africa/Mystic green $80 Buy Now

Tropic of C Praia Top in Solstice Stripe $150 Buy Now

Tropic of C Luna Bottom in Ocean $70 Buy Now

Knix

Sizes: XS-XXXXL+

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Period-proof

SPF 50+ protection

Hitting the pool or beach while on your period is never ideal, but Knix makes it possible to swim and lounge without having to worry about any embarrassing reveals. It’s all thanks to the brand’s special leakproof swimwear, which is fully lined and features a quick-drying, absorbing and waterproof layer that together hold up to three tablespoons of liquid (or equivalent to what two tampons would). The assortment includes a handful of one-pieces and bikini sets, all of which offer SPF 50+ protection and are also chlorine and seawater-resistant. No-dig seams add to their wearability. Since these are designed to hold in leaks, the cuts are full coverage. The high-waisted options are also a great way to go, as they not only look cute but offer an especially flattering fit when you’re feeling bloated.

If you go the bikini route, the brand also has a selection of tops in coordinating hues and prints to match. There are sizes for all sorts of figures, too, with options available in XS to XXXXL+.

Knix Wrap One-Piece $95 Buy Now

Knix Sculpt Bandeau Top $55 Buy Now

Knix Ultra High Bikini Bottom $45 Buy Now

Summersalt

Sizes: 0-24

Styles: Bikinis, tankinis, one-pieces

Sustainable

Size inclusivity is the name of the game for Missouri-based brand Summersalt, whose one-pieces, tankinis and bikinis are offered in sizes 0 to 24. Co-founders Reshma Chamberlin and Lori Coulter executed over 10,000 women’s body scans and 1.5 million measurements to find the perfect fit for women of all shapes and sizes, so you rest assured you can find a flattering fit. There are even options available for pregnant women and those with long torsos. On top of being sustainable, the brand’s extensive roster of styles come in various trend-forward colorways and silhouettes, including bright color-blocked options that are a signature of the brand. Pieces also include supportive details like compression, diagonal seaming, adjustable straps and built-in cups to keep you locked in and feeling confident.

The pieces are equal parts cute and versatile, doubling as going-out looks.

Summersalt The Sidestroke $95 Buy Now

Summersalt The Braided Bandeau Bikini Top $75 Buy Now

Summersalt The Braided High Leg High Rise Bottom $70 Buy Now

Eloquii

Sizes: 14-48

Styles: Bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces

Fully lined with extra support details

Plus-size retailer Eloquii carries an assortment of chic swimsuits for curvy women. Vibrant summery patterns and flattering, eye-catching details like tie-front accents and smocked textures adorn its pretty bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces that are available in sizes 14 to 28. Composed of nylon and spandex, the styles are fully lined for shaping and smoothing qualities, plus have hidden details to give you the support you need like an inner sling shell and removable or set foam cups. Styles are also moderately priced, with separates starting at $69 and one-pieces $149.

One of the best swimsuit brands for plus size shoppers, Eloquii also has some great coverups and accessories, making it a great one-stop shop for putting together your vacation outfits.

Eloquii Halter Tankini $89 Buy Now

Eloquii Super High Waisted Bottom $79 Buy Now

Eloquii Low Neck One Piece Swimsuit With Self Belt $159 Buy Now

Eres

Sizes: FR 38-44

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Soft, quick-drying fabric with a second-skin fit

Super durable

With over forty years of experience in the swimwear industry, French label Eres has become well-known for its luxurious, high-quality pieces that make it one of most flattering swimsuit brands on the market. The brand’s ingenuity boils down to its two patented fabrics: peau douce, which offers a soft, second-skin fit, and a parachute material that ensures the swimsuit dries almost immediately after it gets wet. The styles are also rigorously tested in the brand’s Paris-based “destroy lab” to see how well they wear when exposed to light, water and sand repeatedly. Any hardware on the suits is also exposed to heat to analyze its durability.

Equal parts functional and sleek, Eres’ one-pieces and bikinis are classic, no-fuss silhouettes, which also makes them great for shoppers who don’t want to deal with often hard-to-decipher strappy silhouettes. Note that they do have subtle fashion-y details, though, like front zippers and subtle lace-up accents. They come with various coverage levels and in a fabulous selection of colors, including neutrals that flatter a range of skin tones and rich hues for a pop of color.

While Eres’ suits don’t come cheap (try a bikini top for $320), they’re the perfect staple styles that will fit like a glove and stay in your rotation for years to come.

Eres Nautic Chrono Swimsuit $585 Buy Now

Eres Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top $320 Buy Now

Eres Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top $195 Buy Now

Jade Swim

Sizes: XS-L for cups A to D

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Sophisticated basics

Created by former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski-Freeney, New York-based label Jade Swim offers simple, elegant pieces that are easy to pair with your entire summer wardrobe. They’re rounded out by smart details like sustainable Italian fabrics (including those made with Econyl) that have great bounceback and smoothing qualities, as well as protective UV and chlorine-resistant technologies. The styles are also impervious to sunscreen and oils, so you can lather up without having to worry about accidentally staining them.

For additional do-good benefits, the styles are also produced in limited batches to reduce waste and are packaged in biodegradable shipping bags.

Among the selection are traditional one-piece and bikini cuts like bandeaus and v-neck styles, as well as some more modern cuts featuring subtle updates like one-shoulder silhouettes and cutouts.

Jade Swim Livi Top $120 Buy Now

Jade Swim Lana Bottom $96 Buy Now

Jade Swim Halo One Piece $220 Buy Now

Sommer Swim

Sizes: XS-XL

Styles: Bikinis and one-pieces

Xtra Life Lycra; Chlorine-and salt resistant

Best for smaller bust sizes

If you love the sexy, barely-there swimwear look, Sommer Swim promises to be your go-to. Worn by everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Kaia Gerber, the Australian label specializes in pieces like twisted bandeaus and strappy triangle tops to Brazilian and trendy thong cuts that are ideal for minimizing tan lines (although the brand does carry a few full coverage bottoms for people who desire them, too). The pieces are made with Italian Xtra Life Lycra for stretch, shape retention and chlorine-and salt resistance qualities, plus and are doubly lined for comfort.

I own the the brand’s Xena bikini and matching side tie bottoms in red (to note Kendall Jenner has worn the same set in a mosaic print). I love that the upside down triangle-style top can be tied in a crossover manner in the front or classically secured at the nape of the neck, and once I was able to achieve the right configuration for my frame, I don’t have to really worry about nip slips. Another great aspect is that the bottoms have extra long side ties for wrapping around the torso to add the sultry effect. I get compliments on the fiery set every time I wear it.

Do keep in mind is that the sizing is somewhat limited. Tops go up to a size large designed for D+ cups, but the minimal designs work may not be as supportive for fuller figures.

Sommer Swim Xena Venere Halter Bikini $69 Buy Now

Sommer Swim Naomi Venere Tie Side Bikini Bottoms $69 $59 Buy Now

Sommer Swim Cece Emerald Bandeau Bikini Top $89 Buy Now

Sommer Swim Dulce Emerald Tie Side Bikini Bottoms $79 $59 Buy Now

Swimsuit Outfit Ideas

The perfect swimsuit outfit should complement your swimwear and be ready for whatever activity you have planned that day. Sarongs and cover-ups have always been classic pairings, and this season, we’re taking notes from Hailey Bieber and choosing sheer options to show off a standout suit in all its glory. These pieces are also great on super hot days when you want to get away with wearing the least amount of fabric possible (and maximize tanning opportunities, while wearing SPF, of course). Alternatively, consider adding on a button-down to polish up your look or go the bohemian route with a breezy crochet dress that brands like Gabrielle Hearst, Chloe and Altuzarra are making a case for this season. Trousers in lightweight, breathable linen are also staple vacation pieces, as these summer pants can easily transition from a day at the shore to dinner at the resort with a sleek top and some elegant summer sandals. (Linen dresses and pants can be dressed up for evening events as well.) To accessorize and add an extra luxe touch to your ensemble, choose one of the best designer beach bags, like a breezy raffia tote or colorful knit shoulder bag for storing all your essentials.

Innovative in aesthetic and beautifully crafted, today’s swimsuits aren’t only appropriate for days spent by the water, though. Keeping in line with the trend of wearing bralettes as tops, a stunning bikini top can also be rocked solo. For a casual daytime look, consider pairing yours with a structured blazer and track pants a la Celine’s spring ’22 styling or coordinate a metallic bikini top with a shimmering set inspired by David Koma’s spring runway for a festive going-out look.

Meet the author

Sam Peters is the senior style commerce editor at Fairchild Media Group (FMG), where she always up to date on the latest trend and tests out various apparel styles to find the best in each category. As a California native, she’s a self-proclaimed bathing suit enthusiasts and owns over 20 different styles. Although she’s now a New York City resident, she’s a firm believer that the best bathing suits for women are essential summer wardrobe pieces that can instill great confidence, even if you only make it to the shore a few times each warm weather season.

Meet the experts

Shea Marie is and influencer and the founder of Los Angeles-based swim brand, Same Swim. Inspired by Marie’s love of fashion and the city Los Angeles, her collection of swimwear is handmade in LA from the highest quality Italian fabrics.