The 30 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for Every Budget and Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for the perfect swimsuit can be a truly tall order, but now that so many different brands are available on Amazon, the task is definitely less daunting.

If you’re looking to save, Amazon carries plenty of affordable options via mass market favorites and its in-house labels, making it easy to mix and match styles without spending a fortune. That said, if you’re in the market for something designer, you’re bound to find an option you like on Amazon’s Luxury store. Here, you’ll finds tons of carefully curated styles from brands like La Perla and Missoni that are perfect for a trip to your local shores or next tropical getaway.

And perhaps the best part? Many of these suits can be at your door in two days with Prime member shipping.

There are a range of styles on the site, and much like the rest of fashion trends today, they take inspiration from various eras. You can find looks with ’70-style colors and trippy tie-dye patterns, as well as pieces with ’80s-style color-blocking. Amazon also carries solid-colored and all-black swimsuits, so there’s an option available for any minimalist at heart, too.

Although you’ll encounter a variety of silhouettes to choose from, main themes appear to be bikinis with high-waisted bottoms and high-cut legs to match or low-cut, barely-there options — silhouettes which have all been showcased on spring ’22 runways. As for tops, most of them include cups that are removable, which makes them easier to wash and allows you to choose the amount of support you want. There are also plenty of cute, sporty bikinis with solid coverage for when you plan to be more active and eye-catching one pieces that include different textures and cutouts, too.

Whether you’re looking for your next resort-ready suit or something casual for a low-key beach day, we’ve got you covered with our list of the 30 best swimsuits you can buy on Amazon. Shop everything from flirty sets to elegant monokinis ahead.

Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This Meyeeka one-piece features an upper-ab cutout that will make your waist look super slim. It has adjustable spaghetti straps as well as a crisscross tie feature in the back that you can adjust. It also has removable padding.

Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $16-$26 Buy Now

Missoni Bikini

Featuring a colorful starfish design atop an animal-print background, this Missoni bikini is a standout. It features an unpadded top with skinny straps and cheeky bottoms that can be adjusted to sit higher on the waist.

Missoni Bikini $460 Buy Now

Hilor Crossover Monokini

Although it looks expensive, Hilor’s Crossover monokini is super reasonably priced. It features crisscross straps in the front and cutout details around the waist. It also has removable cups.

Hilor Crossover Monokini $28-$33 Buy Now

La Perla Audition Triangle Bikini Top

The olive green hue of this bikini top is lined with a bright pink print of the La Perla logo. It features adjustable straps at the top and bottom and comes with removable padded cups. The suit itself is unlined, so you can really tailor it to your preferences.

La Perla Audition Triangle Bikini Top $185 Buy Now

Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini With sturdy, double-layered fabric, this Mooslover bikini provides support and style. It features a one-shoulder top that has a tie around the waist. The bottoms are high-cut and offer tummy control. Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini $23-$32 Buy Now

Dixperfect Retro Bathing Suit If you’re a long-time fan of “Baywatch” or even just feeling nostalgic for the ’90s, this Dixperfect suit is for you. It features a high-cut leg and a scooped back and neckline. While it’s available in lots of colors, it’s hard to beat this bright red version. Dixperfect Retro Bathing Suit $9-$30 Buy Now Palmacea Front Tie Bikini Top

Verdusa’s color-blocked bikini reminds us of tropical seas with its vibrant blue finish and even brighter aqua-colored lining. It has removable pads, adjustable straps and subtle ribbed detailing for a pop of texture.

Done in the prettiest shade of teal and covered with tiny white polka dots, MakeMeChic’s high-waisted bikini is a cute summer staple. It features straps that tie at the shoulder and removable cups so that you can adjust the fit exactly to your liking. The bottoms are high-cut and slightly cheeky. MakeMeChic High Waist Bikini $23 Buy Now

Mooslover High-Waisted Criss Cross Bikini

This top and bottom pairing by Mooslover is so lovely. The top features a light green hue and the bottom has tiny black and white stripes. The top is also twisted, which makes for a subtle push-up effect.

Mooslover High-Waisted Crisscross Bikini $22-$30 Buy Now

Blooming Jelly Twist Top Bikini

If you’re searching for more coverage up front, this Blooming Jelly bikini is for you. It features a sporty, high-neck top with a a twisted detail at the abdomen. It also includes white high-waisted bottoms that feature a subtle black snakeskin print.

Blooming Jelly Twist Top Bikini $19-$29 Buy Now

Dokotoo Vintage Bikini

Not your basic black bikini, this refreshed style from Dokotoo has high-waisted black bottoms featuring elegant white embroidery. The top is completely black and features adjustable straps and removable cups. The bottoms also provide good coverage.

Dokotoo Vintage Bikini Buy Now

SouqFone Leopard Print One Piece

How fun is this hot pink and red leopard print one piece? Courtesy of SouqFone, it has adjustable straps, a scoop neckline and tummy control mesh details so you feel supported.

SouqFone Leopard-Print One Piece $29 Buy Now

Zaful Front Knot Bikini Set This little Zaful bikini has the most classic silhouette. It features a flattering front knot on the top and comes with cheeky bottoms. It’s also available in lots of colors. Zaful Front Knot Bikini Set $30 Buy Now Missoni One Piece This Missoni one piece features a super fun black sparkly fabric. The straps have a colorful tie-dye print and tie in the back so you can achieve your perfect fit. Missoni One Piece $430 Buy Now

Tempt Me Swimsuit

When a swimsuit is a bestseller on Amazon, you know it has to be good. Enter: Tempt Me’s retro-style set. It has a halter top in the loveliest emerald green color and high-waisted bottoms showcasing a colorful palm print. The bottoms also feature ruching at the sides for an extra eye-catching touch.

Tempt Me RetroSwimsuit $22-$32 Buy Now

Chyrii Glitter High-Waisted Bikini

Glitter fabric, to the rescue! This Chyrii bikini features a flattering twisted detail on the top and bottoms. It has adjustable straps and a high-cut leg.

Chyrii Glitter High-Waisted Bikini $22 Buy Now

Ruuhee Push-up Bikini

Trust us when we say this classic push-up bikini from Ruuhee will quickly become one of your favorites. It features an adjustable triangle top and high-waisted bottoms done in a gorgeous black marbled print.

Ruuhee Push up Bikini $13-$26 Buy Now

Blooming Jelly Cutout Bikini

Hop on one of the season’s hottest swim trends with this Blooming Jelly two piece featuring a tiny front cutout on the top. Additionally, the entire suit is bright pink and lined with a light lavender trim, which makes for such a beautiful color combo. The bottoms feature a high-waisted cut.

Blooming Jelly Cutout Bikini $24-$26 Buy Now

Cupshe Bikini Mid-Rise Ruched Bottom and Low-Waisted Bottom This Cupshe set comes with two pairs of bottoms, a high-rise option with ruching and low-rise style, so you can easily switch up your look if you want. The top features light padding and adjustable straps.

Cupshe Bikini Mid-Rise Ruched Bottom and Low-Waisted Bottom $32 Buy Now

Tempt Me Ruffle Bikini

This Tempt Me ruffle bikini top is so pretty, it can easily be as a cute crop top for going out. Shown here in black, it also comes in a variety of other colors. The bottoms are super flattering and feature a fun zigzag pattern.

Tempt Me Women Ruffle Bikini $19-$31 Buy Now

Omkagi Ruffle Bikini

If you want to be a bit more covered up, but don’t want to wear a tankini, this Omkagi suit is the perfect choice. It features adjustable straps and a flowy fabric that covers the entire midsection when paired with the high-waisted bottoms, which are done in a beautiful palm print.

Omkagi Ruffle Bikini $16-$32 Buy Now

Tutorutor Flounce Bandeau Bikini

This sear-sucker bikini from Tutorutor is absolutely adorable. It features a bandeau top with an overlay of ruffles and high-waisted bottoms with full booty coverage.

Tutorutor Flounce Bandeau Bikini $19-$29 Buy Now