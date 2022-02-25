The 30 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for Every Budget and Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Shopping for the perfect swimsuit can be a truly tall order, but now that so many different brands are available on Amazon, the task is definitely less daunting.
If you’re looking to save, Amazon carries plenty of affordable options via mass market favorites and its in-house labels, making it easy to mix and match styles without spending a fortune. That said, if you’re in the market for something designer, you’re bound to find an option you like on Amazon’s Luxury store. Here, you’ll finds tons of carefully curated styles from brands like La Perla and Missoni that are perfect for a trip to your local shores or next tropical getaway.
And perhaps the best part? Many of these suits can be at your door in two days with Prime member shipping.
There are a range of styles on the site, and much like the rest of fashion trends today, they take inspiration from various eras. You can find looks with ’70-style colors and trippy tie-dye patterns, as well as pieces with ’80s-style color-blocking. Amazon also carries solid-colored and all-black swimsuits, so there’s an option available for any minimalist at heart, too.
Although you’ll encounter a variety of silhouettes to choose from, main themes appear to be bikinis with high-waisted bottoms and high-cut legs to match or low-cut, barely-there options — silhouettes which have all been showcased on spring ’22 runways. As for tops, most of them include cups that are removable, which makes them easier to wash and allows you to choose the amount of support you want. There are also plenty of cute, sporty bikinis with solid coverage for when you plan to be more active and eye-catching one pieces that include different textures and cutouts, too.
Whether you’re looking for your next resort-ready suit or something casual for a low-key beach day, we’ve got you covered with our list of the 30 best swimsuits you can buy on Amazon. Shop everything from flirty sets to elegant monokinis ahead.
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
This Meyeeka one-piece features an upper-ab cutout that will make your waist look super slim. It has adjustable spaghetti straps as well as a crisscross tie feature in the back that you can adjust. It also has removable padding.
Missoni Bikini
Featuring a colorful starfish design atop an animal-print background, this Missoni bikini is a standout. It features an unpadded top with skinny straps and cheeky bottoms that can be adjusted to sit higher on the waist.
Hilor Crossover Monokini
Although it looks expensive, Hilor’s Crossover monokini is super reasonably priced. It features crisscross straps in the front and cutout details around the waist. It also has removable cups.
La Perla Audition Triangle Bikini Top
The olive green hue of this bikini top is lined with a bright pink print of the La Perla logo. It features adjustable straps at the top and bottom and comes with removable padded cups. The suit itself is unlined, so you can really tailor it to your preferences.
La Perla Audition High-Waisted Bikini Brief
For a matching set, try the coordinating Audition bottoms featuring the pink La Perla logo around the waistline. They’re made of super-soft polyamide, sit high on the waistline and feature a slightly cheeky cut.
Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini
With sturdy, double-layered fabric, this Mooslover bikini provides support and style. It features a one-shoulder top that has a tie around the waist. The bottoms are high-cut and offer tummy control.
Dixperfect Retro Bathing Suit
If you’re a long-time fan of “Baywatch” or even just feeling nostalgic for the ’90s, this Dixperfect suit is for you. It features a high-cut leg and a scooped back and neckline. While it’s available in lots of colors, it’s hard to beat this bright red version.
Palmacea Front Tie Bikini Top
This Palmacea bikini features pink and blue color-blocking with palm leaves on top. It also includes a tie-front detail and thick straps that make it truly unique. It has a regular rise bottom.
Cupshe Women Tie Dye Bikini
Aclassic bikini option you’re sure to get tons of use out of, this Cupshe set has a triangle-style top and high-waisted bottoms. Its dark blue tie-dye print is also just so summery.
Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit
Ruffled detailing adds feminine flair to this one-shoulder style from Hilor. It also features removable pads so that you feel covered.
Mara Hoffman Chrishell One-Piece Swimsuit
Mara Hoffman’s Chrishell one-piece swimsuit features a colorful pattern and thick material so that you feel secure. It has a slight V-neck and high-cut on the leg, which works to add length to your frame. Finally, it has adjustable straps.
Verdusa Color-Blocked Bikini
Verdusa’s color-blocked bikini reminds us of tropical seas with its vibrant blue finish and even brighter aqua-colored lining. It has removable pads, adjustable straps and subtle ribbed detailing for a pop of texture.
Floerns Boho Bathing Suit
Go ahead and feast your eyes on the prettiest pattern. This boho-style bikini from Floerns features teal, orange and white colors that would flatter lots of different skin tones. It has a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms.
Relleciga High-Cut Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
Relleciga’s bandeau one piece features a straight neckline and high-cut leg, which make it flattering for many body types. It also features adjustable straps and comes in lots of colors.
Solid & Striped The Braided Elle Top Solid Pop
Looking for something that’s equal parts sporty and chic? Solid & Striped’s bright pink bikini features a scooped neckline and low-rise bottom. It has a very unique braided detailing on the straps and bottoms for added texture.
MakeMeChic High Waist Bikini
Done in the prettiest shade of teal and covered with tiny white polka dots, MakeMeChic’s high-waisted bikini is a cute summer staple. It features straps that tie at the shoulder and removable cups so that you can adjust the fit exactly to your liking. The bottoms are high-cut and slightly cheeky.
Mooslover High-Waisted Criss Cross Bikini
This top and bottom pairing by Mooslover is so lovely. The top features a light green hue and the bottom has tiny black and white stripes. The top is also twisted, which makes for a subtle push-up effect.
Blooming Jelly Twist Top Bikini
If you’re searching for more coverage up front, this Blooming Jelly bikini is for you. It features a sporty, high-neck top with a a twisted detail at the abdomen. It also includes white high-waisted bottoms that feature a subtle black snakeskin print.
Dokotoo Vintage Bikini
Not your basic black bikini, this refreshed style from Dokotoo has high-waisted black bottoms featuring elegant white embroidery. The top is completely black and features adjustable straps and removable cups. The bottoms also provide good coverage.
SouqFone Leopard Print One Piece
How fun is this hot pink and red leopard print one piece? Courtesy of SouqFone, it has adjustable straps, a scoop neckline and tummy control mesh details so you feel supported.
Zaful Front Knot Bikini Set
This little Zaful bikini has the most classic silhouette. It features a flattering front knot on the top and comes with cheeky bottoms. It’s also available in lots of colors.
Missoni One Piece
This Missoni one piece features a super fun black sparkly fabric. The straps have a colorful tie-dye print and tie in the back so you can achieve your perfect fit.
Tempt Me Swimsuit
When a swimsuit is a bestseller on Amazon, you know it has to be good. Enter: Tempt Me’s retro-style set. It has a halter top in the loveliest emerald green color and high-waisted bottoms showcasing a colorful palm print. The bottoms also feature ruching at the sides for an extra eye-catching touch.
Chyrii Glitter High-Waisted Bikini
Glitter fabric, to the rescue! This Chyrii bikini features a flattering twisted detail on the top and bottoms. It has adjustable straps and a high-cut leg.
Ruuhee Push-up Bikini
Trust us when we say this classic push-up bikini from Ruuhee will quickly become one of your favorites. It features an adjustable triangle top and high-waisted bottoms done in a gorgeous black marbled print.
Blooming Jelly Cutout Bikini
Hop on one of the season’s hottest swim trends with this Blooming Jelly two piece featuring a tiny front cutout on the top. Additionally, the entire suit is bright pink and lined with a light lavender trim, which makes for such a beautiful color combo. The bottoms feature a high-waisted cut.
Cupshe Bikini Mid-Rise Ruched Bottom and Low-Waisted Bottom
This Cupshe set comes with two pairs of bottoms, a high-rise option with ruching and low-rise style, so you can easily switch up your look if you want. The top features light padding and adjustable straps.
Tempt Me Ruffle Bikini
This Tempt Me ruffle bikini top is so pretty, it can easily be as a cute crop top for going out. Shown here in black, it also comes in a variety of other colors. The bottoms are super flattering and feature a fun zigzag pattern.
Omkagi Ruffle Bikini
If you want to be a bit more covered up, but don’t want to wear a tankini, this Omkagi suit is the perfect choice. It features adjustable straps and a flowy fabric that covers the entire midsection when paired with the high-waisted bottoms, which are done in a beautiful palm print.
Tutorutor Flounce Bandeau Bikini
This sear-sucker bikini from Tutorutor is absolutely adorable. It features a bandeau top with an overlay of ruffles and high-waisted bottoms with full booty coverage.