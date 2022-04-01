The 16 Best T-Shirt Bras for Smooth, Everyday Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Not too long ago, the T-shirt bra market was pretty barren, as these pieces were mostly thought of as loungewear items. However, times have changed, and the market has evolved. In fact, T-shirt bras are currently among the most popular types of bras in North America. Everyday brands like Hanes and Victoria’s Secret count t-shirt bras as bestsellers. And even luxury lingerie brands like Cosabella and Le Mystere have added T-shirt bras into their lineup.

The style, named after the soft fabric it’s made of, is known for being insanely comfortable. It’s a style that ticks a lot of boxes: It’s supportive, pretty, feels like second skin and gives a natural appearance under clothes. “There is also less constriction and binding, which is why I prefer them to other bras,” notes Floatley designer Maria Gargallo Moneva. It’s truly one of the only styles you can wear for a long period of time without digging, poking or irritation. Unlike strapless bras or sports bras that you wear for certain occasions, T-shirt bras can be worn in any scenario — from lounging at home in sweats to under a cocktail dress.

“Traditionally, you wouldn’t wear it for date night,” explains Maude Berlinguette, a designer at Montelle Intimates. “But now that there are so many pretty colors and shapes with a modern romantic twist, you can basically wear a T-shirt bra for any occasion to feel strong and sexy.” While the main selling point of T-shirt bras is the fact that they’re made of a cozy everyday fabric, their construction can vary slightly. These are the most popular types:

Molded T-shirt Bras: These are the most common. They come with cushioning, but aren’t considered push-ups. The cups are often seamless and may have double layers to help with nipple coverage and support. They also typically have underwire and are supportive for all chest sizes.

Padded T-shirt Bras: These are great options for someone with a smaller bust, or someone that wants to show off a little cleavage, perhaps with a low-cut top. The pad inserts are either sewn in or removable and most commonly made of memory foam that contours to the shape of your body to prevent any gapping.

Underwire T-shirt Bras: Underwire bras can come with molded or soft cups. They tend to be more supportive and better at holding up bigger chest sizes.

Wireless T-shirt Bras: Again, while most T-shirt bras tend to have underwire, you can find options that are wireless. “Many people turned to wireless bras, especially during the pandemic, and this category continues to expand with many styles now catering to larger cup sizes,” Berlinguette says. They tend to be less restricting and easier to move in, making them great everyday bras.

To shop the 18 best T-shirt bras on the market, keep scrolling.

Top T-Shirt Bras for Women

Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra

Best White T-Shirt Bra

Hanes arguably makes the best basic white T-shirts in the business, so it comes as no surprise that its white T-shirt bra is equally notable. A popular buy on Amazon, this one will only cost you $20. The seamless, tag-free bra is made with a nylon-spandex blend and four-way stretch that doesn’t bend or pinch, while the elastic straps are fully adjustable and convertible for a custom fit. Buyers can’t seem to get enough of this style. “This is my 12-hour-shift-at-work bra, my seven- hour-car-ride bra and my lounge-around-the-house-on-Saturday bra,” writes one.

Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Soft Wireless Bra $17-$55 Buy Now

Floatley Cozy Plunge Bra

Coziest Style

The best part of Floatley’s Cozy bra is hands down the brushed, buttery fabric that’s so soft, you won’t want to take it off. It has a thick wire-free band that’s made of the thinnest elastic so it gently hugs your ribcage. The adjustable shoulder straps are just the right size and they’re stretchy so they sit comfortably on your shoulders. The fixed cup design adds shape and support, but overall it has a relaxed, lounge-worthy fit. “It’s one of my favorite shapes at the moment, especially with spring around the corner, since it layers nicely under dresses and tops,” Moneva says.

Floatley Cozy Plunge Bra $42 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra

This top-rated bra from Calvin Klein has memory foam technology that molds quickly to the shape of the body for a personalized fit (read: no gaping). The back side and wings are double layered for soft, invisible support. “Most importantly, when you bend over, this bra has enough coverage that your boobs stay in it, and you don’t need to readjust it 30 times a day,” writes one reviewer, who adds “at the same time, you can wear a v-neck that boasts a fair bit of cleavage and this bra still stays hidden.”

Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Memory Touch T-Shirt Bra $19-$98 Buy Now

Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Best Underwire T-Shirt Bra

This lacy underwire bra from Natori is one of the highest rated on our list, with customers raving about its supreme everyday comfort. The contoured underwire cups are cast in an ultra-smooth stretch fabric that creates a line-free silhouette. “If you don’t need a lot of support or want a ‘comfort bra,’ it’s a great choice,” writes one reviewer. Another thing to keep in mind is that the cups run a bit small. Also, make sure the band feels snug, since it tends to stretch with wear. This bra is available in sizes 32B to 38DDD and in 12 colors, so you have lots of options.

Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra $44-$88 Buy Now

Montelle Pure Plus Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra

Best Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra

Consider this ultra-soft microfiber bra an everyday essential. Montelle’s Pure Plus full-coverage T-shirt bra has lightweight, four-way stretch foam cups that support and contour your shape. It’s also offered in a wide of colors and sizes, with band sizes up to 42 and cup sizes up to H. “It stays put and is nice and supportive, and is half the price of the bras I usually buy,” writes one buyer who mentions being a 38H. Additionally, a 32F shopper notes that it prevents spillage. A touch of lace on the band gives it a feminine touch.

Montelle Pure Plus Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra $64 Buy Now

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

Best Sizing

This soft, durable micro jersey bra from ThirdLove is popular for its inclusive size range. Not only is it available in sizes A to H but also comes in the brand’s signature half-cup sizes. All cups are made of ultra-thin memory foam that forms to your body, so there’s no gapping no matter your size. The unique double layer back has hidden elastic that smooths your silhouette. Another noteworthy feature: the pleated straps that strike the perfect balance of softness and support.

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra $68 Buy Now

Le Mystere Safari T-Shirt Bra

Best T-Shirt Bra for Large Busts

This underwire option from Le Mystere is extremely true to size and gives a flattering, natural shape. Think of it as a push-up, without the padding. It’s designed to scoop your bust in and forward. “The straps have plenty of adjustability and they don’t dig into the shoulder,” notes one reviewer. “It’s so hard to find 32DDD in a pretty and supportive style, but this is perfect,” raves another. The super soft nylon-spandex fabric is another highlight. Read: It’s lightweight and non-bulky, even in larger cup sizes.

Le Mystere Safari T-Shirt Bra $38-$81 Buy Now

OnGossamer Next To Nothing Wireless Bra

Best Wireless Bra

OnGossamer’s Next to Nothing bra is a brand favorite. The practically weightless style is made from the label’s signature four-way stretch gossamer mesh. There’s no wiring or side boning, making the bra ideal for all-day wear. “Pure comfort with light padding…well made and comfortable,” notes on reviewer. Note that the straps are on the thinner side — they’re basically spaghetti straps — but for many buyers, this is a plus. “Straps are always thick in my size, and these straps are thin,” says one shopper. “The plunge is low and material is soft and silky.”

OnGossamer Next To Nothing Wireless Bra $22-$37 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra

Amazon’s in-house brand always does its customers right, and this bra from the Essentials collection is a standout. “I’ve been a Victoria’s Secret loyalist for years and years because I just couldn’t find a bra that beat the label’s quality and design, but this bra has allowed me to shove my VS bras to the back of my drawer,” writes one reviewers. It’s a no frills bra, with another shopper adding they appreciate that “its straps are not wide and cups are not push-up.” This bra is priced at just $15, so you won’t feel guilty about buying it in a few different colors.

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic T-Shirt Bra $15 Buy Now

Floatley Smooth Bra

Best Full Coverage, Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

“This Floatley bra is perfect for fuller curves, offering more support with a bit of shaping and smoothing,” Moneva explains. The sizing is simplified, with options ranging from small to XXL. The cups are embedded and really lightweight, and the adjustable straps are thicker than usual for a secure fit. “The hidden supportive sling that is part of the pad structure provides the side support and lift for those curves,” Moneva says. Cut-wise, it almost looks like a sports bra, so it’s totally appropriate to wear for hanging around the house. It rings in at under $60.

Floatley Smooth Bra $59 Buy Now

Cosabella Talco Logo Bralette

Best T-Shirt Bralette

An ideal everyday style and great option for any woman who gets hot easily, this wireless Cosabella bralette is made of the brand’s signature soft viscose jersey fabric that’s super light and breathable. Another bonus: It has a hint of elastane for a little stretch and is supportive enough for a smaller cup size thanks to the elastic band under the bust. And, it’s unlined, so it looks smooth under t-shirts. Get it in black and nude.

Cosabella Talco Logo Bralette $65 Buy Now

Felina Paramour Marvelous Size Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Best T-Shirt Bra for Large Busts

This $40 Amazon find was created to fit many women and comes in a variety of cup sizes, including DDD to G. Acting almost like shapewear, the seamless Felina design provides side smoothing comfort to help eliminate bulge. “I have a large chest and need a small band size, and this bra does what I want it to do,” explains one reviewer. She notes that the cups are narrow enough to “keep the girls lifted” and that the sides are made in a way that “keep [her] under-arm chub in check.”

Felina Paramour Marvelous Size Smoothing T-shirt Bra $37-$69 Buy Now

Tommy John Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra

Best Cotton T-Shirt Bra

This Tommy John bra is on the more expensive side, but users agree it’s well worth the splurge. It’s made of a natural cotton fabric that feels luxurious against your body. The cups are seam-free and touchable, and the innovative perforated cup lining gives optimal airflow and breathability. The fully adjustable straps (that you can wear classic or cross-back) are wider than average, so they give good lifting support. The trademarked ComfortStrength wings provide all-over soothing comfort that eliminates any digging or slipping.

Tommy John Cool Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Bra $68 Buy Now

Le Mystere Second Skin Back Smoother

Best Back Smoothing

If you’re looking for back smoothing technology, this Le Mystere’s Second Skin bra will come in handy. No matter your size, it really is undetectable under clothing. That’s thanks to a lightweight mesh fabric and barely-there rose gold hook-and-eye closure. On the front side, it has memory foam cups that provide a natural lift and a soft rounded shape. Those contour cups are wrapped in a seamless molded microfiber that lays completely flat against the body. Safe to say, from the back to front, this top seller from Le Mystere has got you covered.

Le Mystere Second Skin Back Smoother $49-$80 Buy Now

OnGossamer Next to Nothing Micro T-Shirt

Best Side Smoothing

This everyday underwire bra via OnGossamer is the epitome of sexy and versatile. It’s cut from smooth fabric that’s so soft and lightweight, you’ll almost forget you’re wearing anything. It’s also modest with a full coverage fit that stays in place. “The sides are high and minimize bra fat,” writes one larger-chested reviewer. “These have such a nice stretch and are very forgiving.” Shoppers do say that the cups tend to run small, so be sure to size up on those.

OnGossamer Next to Nothing Micro T-Shirt $8-$55 Buy Now

Montelle Pure Demi Cup T-Shirt Bra

Best Demi Cup

If you’re looking for a traditional bra with a little less cup coverage, this is it. Don’t worry, though, it’s still just as supportive as all other Montelle bras. “Most bras cut into my armpits, but this demi gives me support without uncomfortably digging,” writes one shopper, who mentions dealing with pesky underarm fat. If you’re someone who needs a smaller band but larger cup size, this bra is ideal as it starts at a 30D. Besides, its ultrasoft microfiber material will feel like silk against your skin.

Montelle Pure Demi Cup T-Shirt Bra $64 Buy Now