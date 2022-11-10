The 20 Best Wallets for Women to Invest in Now and Carry Forever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

As we gear up for the new season, it’s time to ask yourself a few style questions. First, are your fall wardrobe staples in order? Second, do you have the wide-leg jeans you’ve been wanting? Third, have you taken the plunge on the designer bag or shoe you’ve contemplated? And lastly, just as your phone, keys, and wallet play an integral part in your daily life, ask yourself if your go-to wallet lives up to your expectations.

When it comes to shopping for best wallets for women, whether as a gift to any woman in your life or yourself in honor of your new job promotion, it’s important to think about your wardrobe and what will complement it. “Without a doubt, you use your wallet more than any other item you own. There is so much wear and tear, so it needs to be made with the highest quality materials,” says Melissa Morris, founder, and designer of luxury handbag and leather goods company Métier. Morris suggests beginning the process of shopping for wallets by considering three things: Is it lightweight, functional, and elegant? “Equally, for something you hold in your hands so frequently, you want it to feel amazing. Our leathers are the highest quality natural leathers, so they get even softer and more buttery with every wear while also standing the test of time. My wallet is five years old, and it’s magic,” adds Morris.

Does your wallet currently have enough space to hold your credit cards, coins, bills, and business cards efficiently? Whether you are looking for a women’s designer wallet upgrade or perhaps you’re looking for more storage compartments, navigating the vast range of wallet options can be challenging. That being said, a wallet is an everyday essential in a woman’s life, and you want to choose one that is made to last. “For me, the items you organize inside your wallet are different than what you carry inside your bag,” notes Morris. “In our bags, I have pockets perfectly dimensioned for our wallets, and then our wallets are perfectly dimensioned to hold the smaller items you regularly access. I think it’s not about having a certain number of compartments, but rather having the right compartments in the right place,” adds Morris.

Ahead, you’ll find our guide to the best wallets for women, along with expert shopping tips to find the right wallet style for your needs and everything you need to know about women’s wallet trends for 2022.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Marni Coin Purse Wallet Size: 3.14” L x 5.11” H x 0.39” D

3.14” L x 5.11” H x 0.39” D Colors: Purple with green piping detail

Purple with green piping detail Materials: Leather, synthetic lining

Leather, synthetic lining Features: Top zip closure, front logo detail, one front pocket with patch, four card slots

Top zip closure, front logo detail, one front pocket with patch, four card slots Best for: Days you want to carry a wallet without a purse When shopping for leather wallets for women, it’s important to think about what goes with the items in your wardrobe. What colors, styles, patterns, and fabrics will last year after year? What will you not get sick of looking at day after day? We love this Marni zippered version with its pop of green coming through in the piping. The pocket compartments make this an instant classic for those days you only want to carry your absolute essentials. This will fit securely and comfortably in your jacket pocket for those days you don’t feel like carrying a purse or want to run out to grab lunch to-go without shlepping your oversized handbag. Marni uses the utmost quality leather, and this rich plum hue will neutralize any color or tone you may be wearing. This zippered pouch is perfect for keeping some bills for your next farmer’s market trip and can also fit easily into a breast pocket or crossbody bag for easy access as you navigate from one vegetable vendor to the next. Marni Coin Purse Wallet $390 Buy Now

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Card Case Wallet Size: 3.34” L x 4.3” H x 1.18” D

3.34” L x 4.3” H x 1.18” D Colors: Blue and beige

Blue and beige Materials: Leather and cotton denim

Leather and cotton denim Features: Snap button closure, gold-tone hardware, horsebit detail. One internal open pocket, one internal zip pocket, 5 internal card slots

Snap button closure, gold-tone hardware, horsebit detail. One internal open pocket, one internal zip pocket, 5 internal card slots Best for: Pairing with a retro 70s denim look This Gucci Horsebit card case wallet is a designer wallet worth the investment for its vintage feel — despite being a new iteration. It features a compact size that will allow it to fit in most bags, micro or oversized, and a beautiful logo-printed cotton denim that will fit in with your already established wardrobe. Whether you keep your metro pass in it, store your gym membership, hold business cards, receipts, bills, loose change, and even a grocery shopping list, this wallet is durable enough to hold and last through it all. Gucci Horsebit 1955 Card Case Wallet $500 Buy Now

Valentino Garavani V Logo Signature Trifold Wallet

SPONSORED

Size: 3.14” L x 4.3” H x 1.18” D

3.14” L x 4.3” H x 1.18” D Colors: Fuchsia

Fuchsia Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Snap button closure, monochromatic logo detail, one internal bill compartment, six internal card slots, one internal zip pocket

Snap button closure, monochromatic logo detail, one internal bill compartment, six internal card slots, one internal zip pocket Best for: Bold pop of color

When it comes to trendy wallets for ladies, Valentino is one of the best wallet brands for women. Its V Logo Signature Trifold wallet is for those of us that can never find our wallets within the depths of our bags. The internal compartments will keep the contents of your wallet very organized, so your wallet will do all the talking rather than the receipts spilling out of it. Plus, its rich pink hue is ideal for those looking to invest in the Barbicore trend. Whether you style it with head-to-toe pink, your go-to leather pants for a sexy date night look, your favorite denim-on-denim pieces for the ultimate Canadian tuxedo, or neutrals, this wallet will look incredible with every outfit.

Valentino Garavani V Logo Signature Trifold Wallet $520 Buy Now

Royce New York RFID Continental Zipper Wallet Size: 8” L x 4.5” W 0.88” D

8” L x 4.5” W 0.88” D Colors: Black

Black Materials: leather

leather Features: handcrafted construction, RFID blocking technology, zippered closure, interior zipper compartment, several card slots

handcrafted construction, RFID blocking technology, zippered closure, interior zipper compartment, several card slots Best for: privacy and security If you’re someone who runs from one job interview or appointment to the next and worries about the safety of your privacy, opting for a wallet with RFID technology is great to consider. That’s why the Royce RFID continental zipper wallet has a cult following and is one of the best women’s wallets on Amazon. It comes with an affordable price point of under $30 and is handcrafted with functionality at the forefront. What reviewers say: “I found the Royce wallet to be an excellent choice for my needs because: the quality is excellent, the spaces are numerous but well-designed so it still fits into my purse, and there is enough extra space to accommodate a few more items that would make it unnecessary to carry a purse. After having used it, I now realize that it is great as an everyday wallet as well.” Royce New York RFID Continental Zipper Wallet $39.99 Buy Now Coach Bifold Wallet Size: 4” L x 3.75” W x 1.75” D

4” L x 3.75” W x 1.75” D Colors: Red

Red Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Eight card slots, one bill compartment

Eight card slots, one bill compartment Best for: Best for mini bags This bright Coach iteration is a great investment in compact-slim wallets for women. It comes in at $150 and will outlive trends. The brand uses premium leather and has sleek compartments for all your wallet essentials allowing you to keep everything organized and easily accessible. Due to its thin silhouette, it will take up minimal room in your bag, making it ideal for small shoulder bags. Treat the bright red as a neutral when bored with classic black or brown. Coach Bifold Wallet $175 Buy Now Prada Cardholder Wallet Size: 3.14” H x 3.93” W

3.14” H x 3.93” W Colors: Orange

Orange Materials: Moire, Saffiano leather

Moire, Saffiano leather Features: Enameled metal triangle logo, nine card slots, one bill compartment, zipper pouch

Enameled metal triangle logo, nine card slots, one bill compartment, zipper pouch Best for: Your eternal summer look, year-round One of the season’s hottest colors is orange; therefore, this Prada cardholder wallet is a seasonal standout. While it’s hard to believe that so much can fit into something so compact, everything can because of the zipper pouch, nine card slots, snap closure, and bill compartment. In addition, the Moire and Saffiano leather exterior and interior are incredibly durable, which makes this accessory last a lifetime. Prada Cardholder Wallet $695 Buy Now Comme des Garcons Zip-Around Grained-Leather Wallet Size: 3.6” L x 4.3” W

3.6” L x 4.3” W Colors: Olive green, navy, bright blue, burgundy

Olive green, navy, bright blue, burgundy Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Two-sided zip fastening, reverse suede interior, tonal leather compartment

Two-sided zip fastening, reverse suede interior, tonal leather compartment Best for: Wearing every day, especially great for urban commuters When we think about the best small wallets for women, it’s impossible not to have Comme de Garcons at the top of the list. They have perfected the compact wallet in endless colorways and finishes. From soft, supple leather, patent leather, textured and patterned iterations, this zip-around wallet comes in at under $70. It’s no wonder that Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, and Diane Kruger are loyal fans of Rei Kawakubo’s unique designs. Kawakubo is known for clean lines, refined details, and top-of-the-line craftsmanship. All Comme de Garcon’s wallets mold functionality with design to allow this style to check all the boxes as one of the best affordable wallets for women. Comme des Garcons’ Grained-Leather wallet will remain a wardrobe staple forever. Comme des Garcons Zip-Around Grained-Leather Wallet $68 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Wallet

Size: 3.93” H x 5.7” W x 0.8” D

3.93” H x 5.7” W x 0.8” D Colors: Black, white, tan

Black, white, tan Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Snap fastening front flap, zip fastening along the side

Snap fastening front flap, zip fastening along the side Best for: Day or night partygoing

Chic, timeless, and versatile are words that come to mind when we think about Bottega Veneta’s leather goods. Whether you covet your grandma’s “old Bottega” bags or treasure the house’s new lust-worthy versions, the quality remains at its highest. The Italian fashion house combines expert craftsmanship and premium quality materials in every piece they create. If you’re looking for a women’s designer wallet that you can wear to drop your kids off at school or take with you as a clutch to a black-tie gala, we highly recommend this supple leather style. The house of Bottega’s intricate signature intrecciato weave attaches strips of their exquisite leather to one another, creating a beautifully textured look and feel that will last from one season to the next, year after year. This wallet has several compartments for cards, receipts, notes, coins, and other items you like to have on hand.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Wallet $790 Buy Now

Kate Spade Spencer Continental Wallet Size: 4” L x 8” W x 1 1/2” D

4” L x 8” W x 1 1/2” D Colors: Black

Black Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Top zip closure, exterior slip pocket, three interior compartments with zip-pocket divider, wall pockets, 12 card slots, logo-jacquard lining

Top zip closure, exterior slip pocket, three interior compartments with zip-pocket divider, wall pockets, 12 card slots, logo-jacquard lining Best for: Your carryall tote bags This Kate Spade wallet is for those who want to stay organized and need a lot of space to do so. This minimal design is durable in construction, so you can take it with you throughout the day or wear it as a clutch in the evening. With a whopping 12 card slots and 6 sections to organize your cards, bills, coins, receipts, travel documents, etc., you can bring this with you everywhere. Style this with your favorite wool blazer, trouser, shoulder bag, and block-heeled booties for your next meeting. Kate Spade Spencer Continental Wallet $188 Buy Now Jil Sander Embossed Wallet Size: 4.05” H x 4.8” W 0.55” D

4.05” H x 4.8” W 0.55” D Colors: Navy

Navy Materials: Embossed croc leather

Embossed croc leather Features: Zip-around closure, front printed logo detail

Zip-around closure, front printed logo detail Best for: Date night Jil Sander is a go-to for expert craftsmanship, sleek design, and the highest quality of materials. Its croc-embossed wallet comes in a beautiful navy colorway and features a foldover top for a puffy appeal. Its unique design will make you never want to switch it out. It’s perfect for day to night wear with your favorite athleisure look and a great addition to your date night out ensemble. The front printed logo detail is subtle, so it won’t distract from the minimal design, which is a big bonus. This wallet is worth the splurge. Jil Sander’s Embossed Wallet $280 Buy Now The Row Mini Cardholder Wallet Size: 4.1” L x 2.8” H x 1.2” D

4.1” L x 2.8” H x 1.2” D Colors: Ivory, tan

Ivory, tan Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Snap fastening, subtle signature logo at the base, four spacious accordion compartments.

Snap fastening, subtle signature logo at the base, four spacious accordion compartments. Best for: Small bags When it comes to minimalist wallets for women, The Row’s cardholder wallet is ‘most wanted’ amongst the fashion set. Made of the highest-quality leather synonymous with the luxury house, this wallet opens with four sections to organize your important cards, loose papers, bills, spare change, and any small good-luck charms. Don’t let the compact design fool you; the inside opens with ample space, giving you plenty of room to keep your essentials organized. You can fasten the snap closure over a belt, on your handbag strap, or carry it inside your bag. The compact yet mighty wallet is perfect for smaller shoulder bags, canvas tote bags, and oversized hobos. We recommend it for ladies who want something to carry their wallet essentials in an edited, pared-down, and functional way while letting the understated design do all the talking. The Row Mini Cardholder Wallet for Women $650 Buy Now

Loewe Bifold Wallet

Size: 3.7” L x 4.3” W x 1.2” D

3.7” L x 4.3” W x 1.2” D Colors: Tan, burgundy

Tan, burgundy Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Eight card slots, billfold, zipped coin pocket, press-studded snap closure, debossed Anagram logo

Eight card slots, billfold, zipped coin pocket, press-studded snap closure, debossed Anagram logo Best for: Your next road trip

Creative director Jonathan Anderson has taken the iconic brand to new heights since he joined in 2013. With countless celebrity clients, including Emma Corwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Tilda Swinton, his forward-thinking designs, coupled with the most impeccable craftsmanship and quality of leather goods, set the fashion house apart. “Wallets go through a lot of physical handling and movement in and out of your bag. The interior pockets get stretched when cards, zippers, and clasps are used frequently, and they are exposed to oils and dirt on our hands throughout the day. So durable, quality material is vital if you want to avoid signs of wear,” suggests Freund. Pair this with western boots, kick-flare jeans, and a French workman jacket.

Loewe Bifold Wallet $690 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Coin Purse Wallet $665

Size: 4.2” L x 3.2” H x 0.5” D

4.2” L x 3.2” H x 0.5” D Weight: 3oz

3oz Colors: Brown

Brown Materials: Coated canvas

Coated canvas Features: Previously owned, monogram print, wraparound zip closure, card slots at interior

Previously owned, monogram print, wraparound zip closure, card slots at interior Best for: Pairing with your go-to travel tote

Try hunting for vintage if you’re in the market for a new designer wallet but find brand-new prices out of your reach. Although they may come with a steep price point, it is almost always a fraction of the retail price. This zippered coin purse may look like a mini wallet for women, but it comes equipped with two interior sections, several card slots for organizing, and pockets for bills, receipts, or any other items you want to carry with you. It features a textured canvas material which is extremely durable and will hold up well in your bag. “If the wallet is leather and needs a little refreshing, you might consider using a leather conditioner to give it a bit of extra shine, which will also protect against scratches and fading. If your purse or briefcase has a separate interior pouch, get into the habit of storing your wallet there to keep it away from pens, makeup, or anything else floating around that could damage it,” notes Freund.

Louis Vuitton Coin Purse Wallet $485 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Monogram Printed Continental Wallet

Size: 3.5” L x 7” H x 1” W

3.5” L x 7” H x 1” W Colors: Black

Black Materials: Leather exterior, textile lining

Leather exterior, textile lining Features: 14 card slots, four note slots, one zippered pouch, and embossed logo in gold-tone interior

Best for: day-to-night transitioning

This long wallet for women is incredibly sophisticated. You can wear it as a clutch with an all-black look to a black-tie gala or carry it daily to and from the office in your favorite satchel bag. A continental wallet is great for multi-function use, making it an excellent investment. It comes equipped with a mini monogram logo on the front and comes in a monogram-printed leather design. This wallet may look slim, but you will be astonished when you open the front flap to see the whopping 14 card slots, four note slots, and one zippered pouch.

Saint Laurent’s Monogram Printed Continental Wallet $438.27 $420.47 Buy Now

Burberry TB Trifold Wallet

Size: 4” H x 4.5” W x 1.5” D

4” H x 4.5” W x 1.5” D Colors: blush pink

blush pink Materials: Leather exterior, nylon interior

Leather exterior, nylon interior Features: logo hardware at press-stud closure, hand-painted edges, patch pocket at back, fold over flap, six card slots, one note slot, zip pocket

logo hardware at press-stud closure, hand-painted edges, patch pocket at back, fold over flap, six card slots, one note slot, zip pocket Best for: your next garden party

Burberry is known for having a cult following, with the likes of Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk leading the way. Its classic Burberry trifold wallet has logo hardware at the press-stud closure, hand-painted edges, a patch pocket at the back, fold over flap, six card slots, one note slot, a zip pocket, and a fresh peachy-pink colorway that will make you think of spring. This colorway lends itself best to daytime wear, so think of it when you want to change out your classic black bifold for something a bit larger and understated. The house’s expert craftsmanship, supple leather, and minimal design make this great for those looking for something classic but updated.

Burberry Pink TB Trifold Wallet $660 Buy Now

Chanel Continental Wallet Circa 2000

Size: 3.9” H x 6.8” W x 0.4” D

3.9” H x 6.8” W x 0.4” D Colors: Black

Black Materials: Black caviar leather

Black caviar leather Features: Gold hardware, snap closure, coin compartment, six card slots

Gold hardware, snap closure, coin compartment, six card slots Best for: Your next cocktail party

“A lot of vintage designer pieces were made before the peak of fast fashion, and were handmade in Europe from durable materials, such as Saffiano leather, calfskin leather, and coated canvas. By investing in a vintage designer wallet, you’re giving a piece with some history a second life and getting the benefit of superior craftsmanship,” notes Freund. This Chanel continental wallet from the 2000s is in excellent condition and is under $900. This beauty is incredibly versatile and can be used as a day clutch, evening bag, travel document organizer, passport holder, or everyday wallet. These are a lot of reasons to help you justify the steep price point. It will look incredibly chic with your bucket bag this fall. Pair this with your satin pantsuit for the next formal occasion on your schedule.

Chanel Continental Wallet Circa 2000 $844.58 Buy Now

Celine Small Triomphe Wallet

Size: 4” H x 4” W

4” H x 4” W Colors: Brown

Brown Materials: Tweed, leather

Tweed, leather Features: Triomphe metallic snap button closure, one folded coin pocket with snap button, five credit card slots, one note pocket, one flat pocket

Triomphe metallic snap button closure, one folded coin pocket with snap button, five credit card slots, one note pocket, one flat pocket Best for: your next outdoor adventure

Thanks to supermodel and face of Celine, Kaia Gerber — as well as countless other celebs — Celine’s leather goods are at the top of most wishlists this season. Their Triomphe bags are an editor’s favorite due to their unique elegance. The house’s incredibly chic, timelessly designed, and expertly crafted wallets are something the brand puts out each season to perfection. We love this wallet’s textured tweed and leather combination, as it takes you from one season to the next. Finished with the elegant Triomphe metallic snap button closure, it will take every outfit up about ten notches. Wear yours with your classic trench coat.

Celine Small Triomphe Wallet $650 Buy Now

Alaïa Studded Leather Cardholder Wallet

Size: 5” H x 3” W

5” H x 3” W Colors: Black

Black Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Zipper closure, inner accordion compartment with card slots, back slot

Zipper closure, inner accordion compartment with card slots, back slot Best for: Adding some edge to your feminine look

This beautifully designed and manufactured cardholder wallet includes Alaïa’s signature metal eyelet stud detailing and supple leather. It’s crafted from black leather and has multiple card slots inside and one on the back. Like the rest of Alaïa’s offerings, this wallet comes with an added “cool factor,” making it timeless so you can pass it down to future generations. Style it with an oversized men’s button-down shirt, navy trousers, and your go-to Maryjane flats or your coveted shirtdress and combat boots this fall.

Alaia Studded Leather Cardholder Wallet $590 Buy Now

Métier Travel Wallet

Size: 3.9” H x 7.5” W x 0.6” D

3.9” H x 7.5” W x 0.6” D Colors: Burgundy, brown, blue

Burgundy, brown, blue Materials: Leather

Leather Features: Lightweight card pocket with pull strap, coin pocket, snap closure, larger zippered pocket at back exterior, two secret pockets, three larger pockets for notes, receipts, exquisite hand stitching at the seams

Lightweight card pocket with pull strap, coin pocket, snap closure, larger zippered pocket at back exterior, two secret pockets, three larger pockets for notes, receipts, exquisite hand stitching at the seams Best for: Travel or when worn as a daytime clutch bag

When it comes to design at Métier, craftsmanship and function go hand in hand, and this portfolio wallet and passport holder is no exception. “I am forever inspired by vintage car dashboards from the 1960s and 70s. They have an incredibly functional design by nature that is beyond elegant. The blend of form, function, and timelessness is a source of constant inspiration,” says Morris. Its Inside Out Wallet was designed specifically to act as both a wallet and a small clutch. “One of my dearest clients loves this piece. She lives in LA where they drive so much so she loves to take her wallet and slide her phone in the center compartment, and then uses the wallet as a small clutch when she goes out,” adds Morris. Every Métier accessory is designed with intent. “Every Métier piece is designed for a specific need. Our wallets are unique because they are paper-thin compared to what is out in the market.

Our Thin Travel Wallet has been really strong this summer as people are excited to travel again this year. Our Small Wallet is always popular with its secret “pull-out” strap. For women, our Inside Out Wallet is loved because it is thin and lightweight yet functional and can double as a clutch. And for men, we cannot keep our Thin Bi-Fold in stock.”

The rich, neutral color palette that Metier wallets don’t follow trends; thus, they look best with minimal pieces for an elegant look. According to Morris, A well-made wallet shouldn’t need special care tips other than not leaving it in the pouring rain!

Métier Travel Wallet $750 Buy Now

Matt and Nat Vegan Accordion Wallet

Size: 5.75”L x 4.25” H x 1” D

5.75”L x 4.25” H x 1” D Colors: Green, blue, black, brown, ivory, turquoise

Green, blue, black, brown, ivory, turquoise Materials: 100% recycled water bottles

100% recycled water bottles Features: Zip-around accordion wallet with zipper pocket on the back, front slit pocket, 10 card slots, two bill compartments, interior divider, and removable card holder, two slits for notes

Zip-around accordion wallet with zipper pocket on the back, front slit pocket, 10 card slots, two bill compartments, interior divider, and removable card holder, two slits for notes Best for: Wearing every day

When shopping for something you plan to wear daily, such as a wallet, it’s important to think about and research what goes into making it. Does the brand follow sustainable practices from sourcing to construction? In this case, with Matt and Nat’s wallet, it does. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made of 100% recycled water bottles to leave a lighter environmental footprint than other brands. The company recycles nine million plastic water bottles annually, which is astounding. In addition, it is compact and has a removable card holder, so you can take that and leave your wallet behind as you make your next coffee run!

Matt and Nat Vegan Accordion Wallet $65 Buy Now

What to Look for in the Best Wallets for Women Features: Begin by looking at what items you want to carry daily. Do you need compartment slots for credit cards, a zippered coin pouch, a place to store bills, or perhaps all the above, plus one that comes with RFID technology? In case you’re not familiar with RFID technology, it blocks radio waves that tech-savvy thieves might use to scan the information from your credit card. “A wallet that has many compartments allows you to keep yourself organized. Whether it’s receipts when you are on the road or your coat check ticket or different currencies, it is so important to have flexibility and organization to keep your mind at ease, says Morris.” Another feature to look out for is the hardware. You want to pay close attention to heavy hardware when selecting a wallet as that will only way your bag down. Who want’s added weight if they can avoid it? Style: Consider color as a jumping-off point when contemplating the right style for you. You will most likely be carrying your wallet with you every day. Neutral colors, including black, brown, navy, forest green, burgundy, and tan, are usually great since they will pair well with any bag or outfit and withstand wear, trends, and your style evolution more than a bright neon one might. However, that doesn’t mean that if you love a bold, trendy color like Barbicore-pink for your wallet, you shouldn’t go that route. You may, however, get tired of looking at big logos or monograms every day so going the minimal route is always a great place to begin when shopping for your next wallet. There are soft leather versions, patents, metallics, canvas options, animal printed, vegan options, textured leathers and studded iterations to choose from. If you want to go the sustainable route, look for vegetable-dyed wallets and vegan options. It’s important to note that if you want to go the vegan way, look for styles made from recycled materials, as those are guaranteed to be more durable than other vegan options. “Material and age are crucial factors to consider,” says Anthony Barzilay Freund, the Editorial Director / Director of Fine Art at 1stDibs.com. The same rules apply here whether you’re shopping for new or vintage. “Leather is stylish and durable but can crack over time if not cared for, while canvas and other fabrics are more susceptible to staining and moisture damage. Knowing how old a piece is and that it has been kept in good condition is very important, so don’t be afraid to ask questions while shopping,” adds Freund. Size: Wallets come in small, micro versions such as slim card holders with one slot for your credit cards and metro cards, zippered coin pouches, and keychain versions. These are great for smaller bags and are perfect for commuting. They come in medium sizes, including bifold options, and trifold versions, which fit comfortably in crossbody bags and your everyday carryalls. These are great for those of us with cars or bicycles as these can sometimes become heavy to shlep around in your bag all day. Lastly, wallets come in more extensive continental options and travel sizes that include sections for your passport and other travel documents. These are incredibly versatile as they can also double as a clutch for those days or evenings when you don’t feel like carrying your go-to crossbody bag. There are so many styles to choose from, whether you want to have one that falls under each of the size brackets so you can switch it up depending on your day ahead or one that can take you from day to night and season to season without a second thought.

The Different Types of Women’s Wallets Cardholders: These are usually slightly more durable than other wallets due to their slim silhouette. They’re compact and can come fixed with one card slot or several on both sides of the card case. These cardcases will usually endure slightly less wear than a wallet might when in your bag because they can fit in small interior bag compartments and remain untouched from the usual shuffling of one’s belongings. Travel wallets: Travel wallets, also known as portfolio wallets, are ideal for business travelers. They offer well-organized compartments for all travel must-haves, like your itinerary, passport, and picture of your beloved family pet. Travel wallets are also great because they can double as a clutch bag for the days when you want to simplify things but don’t have plans to leave town. Zippered wallets: These come in small, medium, and large iterations. A zippered wallet is a great style for those women constantly on the go because you can throw it in your bag and not worry about anything falling out. The small versions usually only come with slot compartments for coins and have a very slim depth. Medium and larger versions will also have compartments for cards, bills, and typically coins. The downside to carrying a lot of coins is that it can weigh down your bag, so if you don’t like a heavy bag, this may not be the best option for you if you’re looking for something compact, slim, and lightweight. Bifold wallets: Bifold wallets can be considered the most classic wallet style for women. It comes with a one-fold and two flaps for all your essentials. You can store bills, credit cards, metro passes, and parking garage tickets. Bifold wallets are great for those who like to have several cards on them at once. Trifold wallets: The trifold wallet is a larger version of the bifold wallet. It’s for those ladies looking for functionality rather than a minimal compact wallet. These come with three sections and two folds, which enables you to fold your wallet into three separate sections. These are great if you have a lot of cards, as you can place the cards you use the least in the back and the ones you use most often in the forefront. If you don’t know what membership card you’re bound to need on any given day or what credit card you’ll want to use, this is a great option since you can store all of them in one place. Continental wallets: Continental wallets are designed in a spacious rectangular shape. They have an elegant timelessness and can double as a clutch. They include zipper compartments and interior and exterior card slots for all your essentials, and they even often come with ornately hinged coin compartments for your change or your good luck charms.· Coin purse wallets: These are great options for commuters carrying parking meter change or a metro card. They also have enough room to hold a few bills folded up, as well as your credit cards and your identification card. They don’t take up a lot of space so they can fit in any size bag. These also come in keychain wallets for women so that you can tie them to your backpack or the inside of your bag for easy access.

Women’s Wallet Trends for 2022

Denim on denim and Barbicore remain two of the biggest fashion trends this season, both in the RTW and accessories categories. Everyone from Saint Laurent, Prada, Loewe, Valentino, and Comme de Garcons has bright pink wallets this season. While Gucci and Saint Laurent have created their take on the denim wallet trend, there’s also a huge focus on minimal design, classic construction, and neutral colorways. Whether you’re in the market for a new or vintage wallet, there are many great options to choose from. “Louis Vuitton wallets have long been hugely popular with vintage shoppers, and we see this demand consistently from our collectors,” says Freund. “On the higher end, vintage Chanel and Hermès bifold wallets are highly sought after and great investment pieces. I also recommend a Bottega Veneta woven leather (“Intrecciato”) wallet, which is highly durable and a classic, timeless design. Vintage condition only adds to the piece’s appeal,” suggests Freund. With functionality on every woman’s mind these days while running from one destination to the next, hidden compartments, ample card slots, and durability is a huge focus. Thus, women want quality, craftsmanship, and ease when it comes to wallets, and more and more brands are beginning to deliver that.

Meet the Experts

Melissa Morris is based in London and is the founder and designer of the luxury handbag and leather goods company Métier. Before deciding to create her brand, she worked for luxury fashion brands, including Giorgio Armani, Belstaff, and Helmut Lang.

Anthony Barzilay Freund is based in New York City and is the Editorial Director / Director of Fine Art at 1stDibs.com. Previously he was the Editor in Chief of Art and Auction magazine, and held several editor positions at Town and Country magazine and Esquire magazine.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, VOGUE.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. She is launching a digital platform with curated drops of jewelry and objects called Estelle Galerie coming later this year. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com.