The 25 Best Wedding Guest Shoes You Can Buy on Amazon

Finding the perfect wedding guest shoes, especially for an outdoor ceremony, can be a tall order.
Luckily, even if you’ve waited until the very last minute to make this very important decision, Amazon has you covered with two-day shipping for Prime members. The e-tailer even carries luxury, mid-price and affordable brands to cater to every budget.
Of course, we’re all most concerned about how the shoes will go with the ‘fit, but there are some other main factors to consider when shopping for the perfect dress shoes for the next nuptials on your calendar.
What to consider for comfortable and cute dress shoes for a wedding
Heel Height: While sky-high heels may be at the top of your wishlist, ask yourself a few questions first. Will you be dancing? Do you anticipate a long ceremony? If you think you’ll be spending a lot of time on your feet, it may be best to opt for a heel no more than three inches tall. Weddings can be so fun, but a little less so if you suffer from sore feet into the evening and next day.
Fabric: This is an important factor not only in keeping you comfortable but also ensuring your shoes don’t get ruined in certain environments. Is it super hot? If so, it might be best to stay away from suede and other fabrics that aren’t breathable. If you’re expecting rain and you’ll need to be outside (or walk outside for a while as you make it into the venue) definitely steer clear of shoes that are made of suede, silk or any other soft textile. Instead, opt for styles with leather uppers or clear plastic straps, which are having such a moment right now.
Dress Length: To offset the mid-calf cut of a midi dress, choose silhouettes, like trendy platform options, that help elongate the frame. For shorter dresses, opt for a low or mid-height block heel or flat. For long dresses, the only rule of thumb is to avoid embellished styles if your frock is made of delicate fabrics like silk.
Event Location: This is one of the most important considerations for wedding guests. If you’ll be walking outside, opt for a heel that won’t sink into the ground like a wedge or a flared heel.
The different types of wedding guest shoes
Low Heels: Low heels are a great option if you still want a little lift, but you anticipate a lot of time on the dance floor. This is also a good time to make sure that you have shoes with an ankle strap that can be adjusted.
Flats: Wear these if you know you’ll be faced with uneven terrain like grass or sand that heels may sink into.
Mid Heels: These are probably the most popular option. At around 2.5 to three inches tall, these heels add height and elongate the leg but aren’t so tall that you’ll feel uncomfortable all night.
Platforms: While platforms may look intimidating due to their height, the thick sole actually absorbs some of the shock, which makes them more comfortable. For extra security, choose styles with an adjustable ankle strap or ties.
Wedges: These are a great summertime option. Wear them with any dress, especially if you think you’re going to be outside or walking around a good bit.
With all this in mind, shop the 25 best wedding shoes on Amazon to fit every style and occasion, ahead.
Aquazzura Crystal Web Sandal 105
These Aquazzura heels would look absolutely amazing with a monochromatic midi dress. The tall stiletto heel will add length to your legs, while the crystal mesh around the ankle will add some texture to the look. The mesh detailing around the ankles is also adjustable, making it easier for you to find your perfect fit. Finally, the toe strap will keep your foot secure.
Aquazzura Sundance Sandal 50
If you want a shorter heel but still prefer some glitz, Aquazzura’s Sundance sandal 50 is the way to go. These come in a metallic Paradise Pink hue that would be easy to pair with lots of different outfits. A sturdy block heel and secure ankle strap also make these ideal for outdoor weddings.
Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Dress Sandals
A variation of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic Nudist sandal, these have an elongating four-inch heel and straps that are almost undetectable for sleek styling. The sole is made of leather and the straps are patent leather. Reviewers love that the sole of the heel feels perfectly wide enough and that the straps are supportive.
Sam Edelman Kia Heeled Sandals
Lavender just might be the color of the season. Take a walk around the shoe aisles of any department store and you’ll notice the bright hue appearing on styles from all your favorite brands. This particular silhouette from Sam Edelman comes in lots of color options, has an ankle and toe strap and a 3.5-inch block heel. The padded leather toe strap also makes it more comfortable.
Dolce Vita Ronin Heeled Sandals
With a 1.57-inch heel height, this Dolce Vita sandal offers subtle height and serious wearability. It comes in three different shades of nude, black and white, so you can really pair it with just about any outfit. The braided toe and midsole straps are made of a soft buttery leather that will feel super soft against your skin. Finally, it also has a squared-off toe, which is super on-trend.
Rockport Marah Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals
Rockport is known for comfort but carries pairs that marry top function and style. These wedges have a supportive sole, adjustable ankle strap and are incredibly lightweight. Also available in a versatile taupe color, these are super easy to dress up or down.
Jessica Simpson Preppi Rhinestone Pumps
Make a statement with these colorful rhinestone pumps by Jessica Simpson. Not only will they go with lots of different colors of dresses but they can also be worn to add some sparkle to workday outfits. Reviewers love that they have a cushioned insole and just over three-inch heel, which makes them sexy but not uncomfortable.
Schutz Vikki T-Strap Lace Up Heeled Sandals
Aquazzura Cece Flats
If you’re looking for flats that you can wear with lots of future outfits, these are it. Made with mirrored soft gold leather, the Aquazzura style features a snake texture that makes the color stand out even more. It also has small cutouts at the toes to reveal a flash of skin. You could easily wear these to the office or on the weekend.
Loeffler Randall Camellia-plfa Heeled Sandals
These Loeffler Randall heeled sandals will add a whimsical touch to any outfit. They have a leather sole, adjustable ankle strap and knotted polyester upper that’s equal parts soft and eye-catching. Reviewers love that they are both comfortable and supportive.
The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap Heeled Sandals
Marc Fisher Galvin Heeled Sandals
These Marc Fisher sandals are a perfect option for a lower heel. They have a synthetic upper and sole, sturdy block heel and stretchy toe, midsole and ankle straps for a close, comfortable fit.
Chinese Laundry Ankle-Strap Sandals
A super cozy take on the platform look, these Chinese Laundry sandals features a rubber sole and contoured footed. They’re ideal for outdoor weddings or if you know you’ll be spending lots of time on the dance floor. The best part is that you could also pair them with jeans after the ceremony is over.
Steve Madden Kenley Heeled Sandals
These stunning Steve Madden sandals will go with absolutely any dress. They have chunky, braided toe and midsole straps done in a sparkly finish, which reviewers say is even more glitzy in person than it is online. Finally, they have a sleek high heel and square toe.
Nine West Zooza Heeled Sandals
Opt for a head-turning bright pink style with these gorgeous neon mules by Nine West. They have a lucite heel that’s flared to help you better keep your balance. They also come in a variety of other bright hues and would look great paired both monochromatic and bold, patterned looks.
Aquazzura Twist Sandal 95
The bride doesn’t have to be the only one wearing a touch of blue. These Aquazzura heels feature toe and midsole bands made of soft leather that will keep your foot supported and cozy. They also include a trumpet heel that flairs out at the bottom to provide more stability when walking. In addition to this stunning powder blue hue, this shoe is available in four other colors ranging from bright to nude so that you can truly pair them with anything.
FSJ Peep Toe Chunky High Heels
While these FSJ shoes are available in a huge range of colors, this sea foam green option might be the most standout for spring weddings. The platform base absorbs impact, with reviewers agreeing that these are incredibly comfortable if you anticipate being on your feet for awhile. They also have an adjustable ankle strap and secure toe strap.
Vince Camuto Brelanie Heeled Sandals
One reviewer described these Vince Camuto shoes as “sexy and comfy,” and those might be the best words you can hear for heels. They have a rubber sole and padded footbed so that your foot is supported. The perfect companion to dresses of all lengths, they also have a square toe and 3.5-inch heel.
Blue by Betsey Johnson Heeled Sandals
This low, block-heeled sandal from Blue by Betsey Johnson is covered in iridescent rhinestones and has an elastic ankle strap that keeps feet locked in but isn’t too tight. Many reviewers said that they loved these so much, they’ve even brought them as back up shoes when they needed to wear higher heels for an event.
Badgley Mischka Ozara Pumps
These glittery Badgley Mischka pumps have a pointy toe that will make your foot look more narrow. The heel has rhinestone detailing that makes it stand out and adds an additional pop of texture. Reviewers say they look incredibly sparkly. The best part is that this light pink style can truly go with almost anything, including wide-leg pants and dresses.
Cape Robbin Intermix Square Toe Heels
Lean into the square toe trend with these adorable mint green heels via Cape Robbin. They have a gold chain accent across the toe band, as well as a slightly fluted heel so that they have a wider base. Also available in a few other bright colors, they could be worn with frocks or pants and dressed up or down.
Steve Madden Ankle-Strap Heeled Sandals
These white Steve Madden sandals could be worn with so many outfits, even after your night (or day) as a wedding guest has come and gone. A flared heel and platform also makes them a comfier option when standing for awhile, and their cute ankle ties help keep feet stable.
ComeShun Low Block Heels Mules
If you want a lower heel option, this ComeShun style is a fun way to go. The sole is the only part of the shoe showing off a pop of color, and there are five fun hues (plus one that’s totally nude) to choose from. They also have two clear straps — one at the toe and one at the midsole — so that you feel constantly supported. The heel is completely see-through, making them a perfect option for an array of outfits, including more casual looks with jeans.
Sobeyo Strappy Low Clear Heels
These low block heels by Sobeyo are the perfect option if you’re hoping to prioritize comfort and style. They have a braided toe strap that comes in this unique cornflower blue hue, which is complemented by an icy gray translucent block heel. Additionally, they’re available in four other colors and would look amazing with a mini dress or jeans.
Aquazzura Aria Sandals
In addition to being the perfect summer shoe, wedges are a great option for outdoor weddings if you want to make sure you don’t sink into the grass. The wedge on these Aquazzura sandals is made of tan jute, and the toe and ankle strap are made of soft calf leather. The ankle strap is also adjustable. These would look amazing paired with an airy sundress.