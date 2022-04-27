The 25 Best Wedding Guest Shoes You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the perfect wedding guest shoes, especially for an outdoor ceremony, can be a tall order.

Luckily, even if you’ve waited until the very last minute to make this very important decision, Amazon has you covered with two-day shipping for Prime members. The e-tailer even carries luxury, mid-price and affordable brands to cater to every budget.

Of course, we’re all most concerned about how the shoes will go with the ‘fit, but there are some other main factors to consider when shopping for the perfect dress shoes for the next nuptials on your calendar.

What to consider for comfortable and cute dress shoes for a wedding

Heel Height: While sky-high heels may be at the top of your wishlist, ask yourself a few questions first. Will you be dancing? Do you anticipate a long ceremony? If you think you’ll be spending a lot of time on your feet, it may be best to opt for a heel no more than three inches tall. Weddings can be so fun, but a little less so if you suffer from sore feet into the evening and next day.

Fabric: This is an important factor not only in keeping you comfortable but also ensuring your shoes don’t get ruined in certain environments. Is it super hot? If so, it might be best to stay away from suede and other fabrics that aren’t breathable. If you’re expecting rain and you’ll need to be outside (or walk outside for a while as you make it into the venue) definitely steer clear of shoes that are made of suede, silk or any other soft textile. Instead, opt for styles with leather uppers or clear plastic straps, which are having such a moment right now.

Dress Length: To offset the mid-calf cut of a midi dress, choose silhouettes, like trendy platform options, that help elongate the frame. For shorter dresses, opt for a low or mid-height block heel or flat. For long dresses, the only rule of thumb is to avoid embellished styles if your frock is made of delicate fabrics like silk.

Event Location: This is one of the most important considerations for wedding guests. If you’ll be walking outside, opt for a heel that won’t sink into the ground like a wedge or a flared heel.

The different types of wedding guest shoes

Low Heels: Low heels are a great option if you still want a little lift, but you anticipate a lot of time on the dance floor. This is also a good time to make sure that you have shoes with an ankle strap that can be adjusted.

Flats: Wear these if you know you’ll be faced with uneven terrain like grass or sand that heels may sink into.

Mid Heels: These are probably the most popular option. At around 2.5 to three inches tall, these heels add height and elongate the leg but aren’t so tall that you’ll feel uncomfortable all night.

Platforms: While platforms may look intimidating due to their height, the thick sole actually absorbs some of the shock, which makes them more comfortable. For extra security, choose styles with an adjustable ankle strap or ties.

Wedges: These are a great summertime option. Wear them with any dress, especially if you think you’re going to be outside or walking around a good bit.

With all this in mind, shop the 25 best wedding shoes on Amazon to fit every style and occasion, ahead.

Aquazzura Sundance Sandal 50

If you want a shorter heel but still prefer some glitz, Aquazzura’s Sundance sandal 50 is the way to go. These come in a metallic Paradise Pink hue that would be easy to pair with lots of different outfits. A sturdy block heel and secure ankle strap also make these ideal for outdoor weddings.

Aquazzura Sundance Sandal 50 $765

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Dress Sandals A variation of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic Nudist sandal, these have an elongating four-inch heel and straps that are almost undetectable for sleek styling. The sole is made of leather and the straps are patent leather. Reviewers love that the sole of the heel feels perfectly wide enough and that the straps are supportive. Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Dress Sandal $450 Buy Now

Sam Edelman Kia Heeled Sandals Lavender just might be the color of the season. Take a walk around the shoe aisles of any department store and you’ll notice the bright hue appearing on styles from all your favorite brands. This particular silhouette from Sam Edelman comes in lots of color options, has an ankle and toe strap and a 3.5-inch block heel. The padded leather toe strap also makes it more comfortable. Sam Edelman Kia Heeled Sandal $97-$263 Buy Now

Dolce Vita Ronin Heeled Sandals With a 1.57-inch heel height, this Dolce Vita sandal offers subtle height and serious wearability. It comes in three different shades of nude, black and white, so you can really pair it with just about any outfit. The braided toe and midsole straps are made of a soft buttery leather that will feel super soft against your skin. Finally, it also has a squared-off toe, which is super on-trend. Dolce Vita Ronin Heeled Sandal $98 Buy Now Rockport Marah Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals Rockport is known for comfort but carries pairs that marry top function and style. These wedges have a supportive sole, adjustable ankle strap and are incredibly lightweight. Also available in a versatile taupe color, these are super easy to dress up or down. Rockport Marah Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal $99.99 Buy Now

Jessica Simpson Preppi Rhinestone Pumps Make a statement with these colorful rhinestone pumps by Jessica Simpson. Not only will they go with lots of different colors of dresses but they can also be worn to add some sparkle to workday outfits. Reviewers love that they have a cushioned insole and just over three-inch heel, which makes them sexy but not uncomfortable. Jessica Simpson Preppi Rhinestone Pump $23-$139 Buy Now

Schutz Vikki T-Strap Lace Up Heeled Sandals

Lace-up heels are having a real moment this summer, and these Schutz sandals fit the trend perfectly. They’re made of leather and have a T-strap, which makes them much more supportive. The ankle tie is long so that you can fasten it in a variety of ways. These are also available in six other colors in addition to honey beige, which would be the perfect option if you want to wear them with more casual outfits.

Schutz Vikki T-Strap Lace Up Heeled Sandal $128
Aquazzura Cece Flats If you're looking for flats that you can wear with lots of future outfits, these are it. Made with mirrored soft gold leather, the Aquazzura style features a snake texture that makes the color stand out even more. It also has small cutouts at the toes to reveal a flash of skin. You could easily wear these to the office or on the weekend. Aquazzura Cece Flat $695
Loeffler Randall Camellia-plfa Heeled Sandals These Loeffler Randall heeled sandals will add a whimsical touch to any outfit. They have a leather sole, adjustable ankle strap and knotted polyester upper that's equal parts soft and eye-catching. Reviewers love that they are both comfortable and supportive. Loeffler Randall Camellia-plfa Heeled Sandal $395

The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap Heeled Sandals

For another leg-lengthening option, these trendy heeled sandals are perfect. Courtesy of The Drop , Amazon’s in-house fashion label that offers influencer-inspired looks for a limited time, these feature a wide but narrow block heel that keeps them from feeling too high. They have a square toe and two straps that are completely clear.

Marc Fisher Galvin Heeled Sandals These Marc Fisher sandals are a perfect option for a lower heel. They have a synthetic upper and sole, sturdy block heel and stretchy toe, midsole and ankle straps for a close, comfortable fit. Marc Fisher Galvin Heeled Sandal $30-$121

Chinese Laundry Ankle-Strap Sandals

A super cozy take on the platform look, these Chinese Laundry sandals features a rubber sole and contoured footed. They’re ideal for outdoor weddings or if you know you’ll be spending lots of time on the dance floor. The best part is that you could also pair them with jeans after the ceremony is over.

Chinese Laundry Ankle-Strap Sandal $69.95