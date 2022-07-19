The 18 Best White Jeans for Cute Summer Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Much like a great pair of sandals and a chic carryall beach bag, white jeans are a staple in any summer wardrobe. And now, with many jean brands offering a range of denim weights and styles in various shades of white, the best white jeans can be a year-round wardrobe staple, too. But like shopping for any pair of the best jeans, finding the right white denim for your body can be a challenge.

You don’t want a denim jean that’s too thin or stretchy, otherwise the white is likely to be see-through. But you also don’t want a denim weight that’s too heavy to wear on hot summer days. The key to finding your perfect middle-ground? Brigid Stevens, Global Vice President of Marketing at Lee Jeans, advises that you check the fabric label first and foremost. “Ensure it has some stretch, but still a majority of cotton fibers,” she says. “Look for fabric that has an authentic feel but is a lighter weight for summer.”

If you’re going for a slimmer cut or skinny style, a little bit of stretch is essential (so ensure there is a small percentage of elastane or spandex in the fabric blend). If you prefer more of a vintage, rigid fit, look for a pair of non-stretch white denim that’s 100% cotton.

Luckily, there are more choices on the denim market now than ever. While white jeans have always been a classic, denim brands have been veering more into other shades of white lately — from ecru to butter to ivory — for a fresh twist. Stevens says this season Lee explored light denim shades beyond pure white, like bone and chalk, for a modern update on the trend. Other denim brands like Agolde and Citizens of Humanity offer similar off-white color options this season if a bright, pure white seems a little too daunting for you.

Whether you prefer a straight or wide leg, high-waisted or low-waisted, keep scrolling to find the best white jeans for you.

Top White Jeans for 2022

White Jeans Outfits for Summer 2022: What to Wear with White Jeans

Monochromatic white: To fully lean into the white jean aesthetic, go for a monochromatic look. At Jil Sander’s Spring 2022 runway collection, a pair of baggy white denim was styled with an equally voluminous white top to double-down on the look. Whether you opt for a classic white button-down, a flowy feminine blouse, or a simple white t-shirt , the matchy-matchy look is instantly chic and pulled together when done in all white. (Just stay away from the red wine on those days.) If you want to dress up white jeans for an event or special occasion, this is the way to do it — just pair it with a super stylish designer handbag or tote bag and you’re all set.

Modern minimalism: White jeans are the ultimate blank canvas for building any outfit. Keep things minimal and modern by pairing the denim with a sculptural tank or bodysuit with asymmetric detailing or straps to add more dimension. Offset the white with a crisp black top or neutral hue that plays off the palette. With a barely-there sandal and mini bag accessories, there’s no better way to prove less is more.

‘70s-inspired: The ‘70s trend is out in full force after being spotted on Spring/Summer 2022 runways from New York to Paris. Lean into the retro vibe with a pair of white flared jeans and platform sandals. If you want to get playful with it, amp up the look by going for a top in a colorful, psychedelic print — which was proven to be the latest iteration of the ‘70s revival on spring runways at Rodarte and Brandon Maxwell — or a trippy mushroom graphic tee, which Maxwell also tapped into this season.

Levi’s 501 Crop Jeans

Best Cropped White Jeans

Sizes : 23-32

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

You can never go wrong with a classic — and Levi’s 501 Jeans are just that. The cropped version is great for summer, and as reviewers point out, petite people who don’t want to worry about hemming their jeans. Made of 100% cotton, the non-stretch denim gives a more structured fit. As one reviewer writes, “The denim material is very vintage feeling and thick. The fly is a button fly. The rise is a true high rise, but not too high. The leg is what I would consider a slim straight fit. Overall they look very modern and on trend with the vintage 90s feel they have.”

Levi's 501 Crop Jeans $89.50 $34 Buy Now

Lee Relaxed A-Line Crop Jeans in Chalk

Best Cropped Flare White Jeans

Sizes : 00-22

Fabric: Stretch denim

Brigid Stevens, Lee’s Global Vice President of Marketing, says the brand has extended its white denim washes for a fresh, modern take on the look. Amongst the new shades she recommends trying is this chalk hue that has an off-white appearance to it with some buttery undertones. This A-line flare style is perfect for summer with its cropped silhouette — making it ideal for showing off sandals or sneakers — or for winter when paired with booties. The denim has a slight stretch to it for extra ease and comfort.

Lee Relaxed A-Line Crop Jeans in Chalk $55 Buy Now

Nydj Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

Best White Jeans for Big Thighs

Sizes: 00-18

Fabric: Stretch denim

Nydj’s Marilyn Jeans are amongst the denim brand’s most popular styles, and for good reason. The sleek, straight-leg jeans are made with a lift-tuck technology fabric that’s designed to lift and flatten for a flattering fit that hugs to the body. Due to the stretch denim, the brand recommends sizing down from your normal size for a better fit. And with a high-rise waist, these jeans become even more elongating no matter how you style them.

Nydj Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans $119 $50 Buy Now

Agolde ‘90s Pinch Waist Jeans

Best High-Waisted White Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

Fabric: Non-stretch denim for vintage-inspired fit

Agolde’s ‘90s Pinch Waist Jeans are a favorite amongst the fashion crowd for their high-rise, straight-leg fit that accentuates the waist. Made of 100% cotton, the mid-weight denim is non-stretch for a more vintage-inspired look and feel. If you prefer jeans that aren’t stark white, this off-white hue gets the look in a slightly more muted tone. Whether you’re styling them with sandals or boots, this classic style is a pair you can wear all year round.

Agolde ‘90s Pinch Waist Jeans $180 Buy Now

Frame Le High Stretch Flare Jeans

Best Flared White Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

Fabric: Stretch denim

Frame’s Le High Flare Jeans are a best-seller for a reason. The form-fitting, ultra-stretch denim lends a comfortable and flattering fit — without the white being see-through. Featuring a high-rise waist, the flared silhouette is ‘70s-inspired with just the right amount of volume for modern wear. One reviewer calls them their “best white jean,” writing that they’re “comfortable and dressy with a heel.” The flare style is ideal for dressing up all year-round with a pair of heels and a blazer for the office, or strappy sandals and a blouse for a night out.

Frame Le High Stretch Flare Jeans $210 Buy Now

Slvrlake Sophie Straight Leg Jeans

Best Straight-Leg White Jeans

Sizes : 25-32

Fabric: Premium non-stretch denim, made in the US

Los Angeles-based denim brand Slvrlake designs all of its jeans in the U.S. using premium denim. An editor favorite, the brand’s jeans offer that vintage-inspired look and feel in timeless cuts that are sure to become a staple in any wardrobe. This mid-rise, straight-leg jean is an instant classic that you can wear all year round while dressing up or down. The slim-cut silhouette is versatile for styling with a wide array of footwear — from boots to sneakers to heels.

Slvrlake Sophie Straight Leg Jeans $259 Buy Now

DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans

Best Wide-Leg White Jeans

Sizes : 23-34

Fabric : Stretch denim

Colorways: Eggshell color

For another denim style that’s not stark white, DL1961’s eggshell-hued jeans offer a slight twist on the look. The brand’s Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans are one of their bestsellers, beloved for their culotte-inspired silhouette that’s both comfortable and flattering. The stretch denim style is made from 62% cotton, 36% Tencel lyocell (a sustainable fiber), and 2% Lycra® spandex. With a frayed hemline, these lend that effortlessly chic vibe to any look.

DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans $199 Buy Now

Good American Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans

Best Skinny White Jeans

Sizes : 00-15

Fabric: Stretch denim

Good American’s Good Legs Skinny Jeans are one of the brand’s bestsellers. One reviewer writes, “Love the amount of stretch these have. They move with you but still look and feel like denim, not leggings. They aren’t as see-through like many white jeans have a tendency to be.” While another reviewer says these were the first white jeans they’ve liked since middle school. The stretch denim is designed to hug to your body for a flattering fit and features a gap-proofing contoured waistband. It’s hard to find a pair of skinny white jeans that aren’t see-through, but reviewers say this pair isn’t translucent, aside from being able to see the seams.

Good American Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans $119 Buy Now

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

Best Petite + Tall Size Offerings for White Jeans

Sizes : 23-37; Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long, Extra Long Lengths

Fabric: Stretch denim

Whether you’re petite or tall-sized, Abercrombie’s extended size offering includes options in Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long, and Extra Long lengths. So if you want a style with zero hemming required, this is your pair. The brand’s Curve Love range is also great for those looking for the best white jeans for curvy women. Finding a great fitting white pair of jeans is always more challenging if you have bigger thighs, and I can personally attest that Abercrombie’s Curve Love line helps make denim shopping in that department a million times easier. With just the right amount of stretch and a white that’s not see-through, this size-inclusive option is a must-try.

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High-Rise Ankle Straight Jeans $72 Buy Now

Reformation Embroidered Cherry Jeans

Best Embroidered White Jeans

Sizes: 23-31

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

If solid white jeans feel too intimidating, a pair of patterned white denim is a fun twist on the look. Reformation’s Embroidered Cherry Jeans check all the boxes: a playful summer-inspired print, sustainably made of 100% regenerative cotton, and a high-rise, straight-leg fit that allows for versatile wear. These statement-makers required little to know styling: pair them with a simple tank or tee and you’ve got an automatic look. Plus, the non-stretch denim gives that rigid, ‘90s-inspired denim style.

Reformation Embroidered Cherry Jeans $188 Buy Now

Good American Good Loose ‘90s White Jeans

Best Baggy White Jeans

Sizes : 00-26

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

Ultra-baggy ‘90s jeans have been quietly staging a comeback this year. Good American gets the look just right with its Good Loose ‘90s jean that offers a straight baggy leg with a touch of slouch. The white color lends some extra polish to the otherwise laidback jeans, making it ideal for dressing up for the office or making super casual for weekends. The non-stretch denim is made from organic cotton and recycled materials, giving a rigid vintage feel.

Good American Good Loose ‘90s White Jeans $145 $113 Buy Now

Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jeans

Best Low-Rise White Jeans

Sizes : 23-33

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

Yes, low-rise jeans are back — and Everlane’s take on them may just convince you to try the trend. While they are technically low-rise, they’re not too low-rise where you’re hip bones would be showing — instead they sit at the mid-waist. One reviewer called these the “holy grail of jeans,” adding that they have the “perfect fit. Snug in all the right places. I sized down for the ‘snug’ fit, and it was the first pair of jeans I didn’t want to rip off by the end of the day. Didn’t stretch or lose shape through out the day.” Made of 100% organic cotton, these non-stretch jeans have a rigid feel that still gives a bit of a slouch in the silhouette.

Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jean $108 Buy Now

Citizens of Humanity Relaxed Emery Jeans

Best Distressed White Jeans

Sizes : 23-32

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

If you love the laid-back look of ripped jeans, Citizens of Humanity’s distressed white pair balances being both relaxed and polished. The high-rise, straight-leg style features distressed rips just over and slightly above both knees. Made of 100% cotton, the non-stretch denim has a rigid feel. Reviewers write these fit true-to-size, and offer a luxe, high-quality feel.

Citizens of Humanity Relaxed Emery Jeans $198 Buy Now

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans

Best Vintage-Style White Jeans

Sizes: 23-33

Fabric: Low-stretch denim

Madewell’s Perfect Vintage Jeans are a favorite for the structured denim that offers a slight stretch without sacrificing that vintage-inspired look, so you get the best of both worlds. And if you’re looking for petite or tall-sized jeans, Madewell offers size range options in petite (5’3 and shorter), standard, and tall (5’9 – 5’11) for this bestselling style. One petite reviewer wrote, “I am 5’3″ and the fit is very flattering, the hem hits at my ankles. The quality of the denim is good and the white is not see-through.”

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans $128 Buy Now

Joe’s Jeans Luna High-Waist Ankle Cigarette Jeans

Best Cigarette-Style White Jeans

Sizes: 24-32

Fabric: Low-stretch denim

For those who love the timeless appeal of cigarette jeans, this high-waist style from Joe’s Jeans is a classic. The ecru color is more muted than a stark, bright white — but styles just as effortlessly with all your wardrobe essentials. The cotton, lyocell, and elastane fabric blend results in a low-stretch denim that molds to your body without losing shape. One reviewer calls this style “flattering and versatile,” but says that petite people may need to have alterations made. “Like many Joe’s Jeans, they work well for my petite body type, except that I’ll need to get them hemmed (yes, even a size 25) in order for a true ankle length.”

Joe’s Jeans Luna High-Waist Ankle Cigarette Jeans $188 $112.80 Buy Now

Mother The Hustler Bootcut Jeans

Best Bootcut White Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

Fabric: Stretch denim

If you’re team bootcut jeans, this best-selling Mother pair is a must-have. With a frayed hemline and ankle-length, this high-rise style has effortless chic mastered. The stretch denim is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane for a fit that molds to your body without being see-through. The mid-weight denim makes this pair one you can wear in both the summer and the winter, with boots, sandals, or heels.

Mother The Hustler Bootcut Jeans $198 Buy Now

Frame Le Italian Wide Leg Crop Jeans

Best Culotte-Inspired White Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

Fabric: Non-stretch denim

Frame’s Italian Wide-Leg Crop jeans are crafted on a nature preserve in Italy — which is somehow exactly the look these jeans embody. Add a flat sandal, a straw summer hat, sunglasses and you’ve got that carefree Italian summer aesthetic down pat. The non-stretch denim made of 100% cotton offers a structured, rigid fit and feel with five pockets. With a cropped, culotte-inspired silhouette, these can be dressed down and super laidback or elevated with a pair of heels. They even work when paired with a swim cover-up top to take your look from sun bathing to seaside drinks.

Frame Le Italian Wide Leg Crop Jeans $328 $196 Buy Now

Kut From The Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans

Best White Jeans for Curvy Women

Sizes : 10-26

Fabric: Stretch denim

Dia & Co offers a wide range of plus-size denim to choose from in sizes 10-32, and Kut From Kloth is one of the site’s most popular denim brands. These relaxed boyfriend jeans are made of stretch denim for a sleek, body-hugging fit. The cropped length features an ankle cuff that’s easy for styling with sneakers, sandals, or heels. And with a mid-rise waist, this pair sits at the perfect spot for leaving your tops tucked or untucked.

Kut From The Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans $89 Buy Now

The Different Types of White Jeans

High-waisted white jeans : The classic high-waisted jean is a favorite for its flattering cut that’s easy to style by tucking your top into the waist or leaving untucked if you prefer. Look for a style that sits at or just above your belly-button for your best fit, especially for : The classic high-waisted jean is a favorite for its flattering cut that’s easy to style by tucking your top into the waist or leaving untucked if you prefer. Look for a style that sits at or just above your belly-button for your best fit, especially for curvy figures . High-waisted denim is available in every cut of jeans, so whether you’re looking for straight leg, skinny, or wide-leg, there’s a high-waisted option you can find.

Flared white jeans : For a retro, ‘70s-inspired look, there’s no better denim style than flared jeans . Designed to elongate your figure and legs, flared jeans are typically fitted in the hips and thighs and flare out at the knees.

Wide-leg white jeans : Wide-leg jeans differ from flares in that the entire leg is cut wide — not just from the knee down. Cuts can range from ultra-baggy, ‘90s-inspired styles to sleek wide-leg cuts that look more polished.

Straight-leg white jeans : Straight-leg jeans can range in terms of style, but typically they run straight from the hips down the leg and fit looser than skinny jeans. If you’re looking for a ‘90s mom jean, a high-waisted straight-leg style in a non-stretch denim is the way to go.

Skinny white jeans: The skinny jean molds to your body from top to bottom with a hemline that usually sits around or slightly above the ankle. Look for a denim with a low-stretch for optimum comfort and fit.

The Best Underwear to Wear With White Jeans

One of the greatest challenges with wearing white jeans is finding the right underwear that will go undetected underneath. To avoid any visible pantylines, opt for a seamless style that matches your skin tone. Brands like Nude Barre and Nubian Skin offer an extended range of “nude” skin tone options to make it easier to find your perfect match. A thong style is typically best for avoiding any visible panty line at all. But jeans that are made from a heavier weight denim or offered in an off-white color can sometimes still be paired with a seamless cheeky or bikini style without them being visible underneath. Finding a style that’s seamless and skin-tone matching is key.

Meet the Expert

Brigid Stevens is the Global Vice President of Marketing at Lee Jeans. Founded in 1889, the American denim brand has been a go-to for all styles of jeans — from classic blue denim to crisp white jeans — for centuries. Now, they are most known for bestselling styles like the Union-All jean and vintage-inspired flares.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is a fashion writer and editor in New York with nearly a decade of experience in the fashion industry. She was previously the digital market editor at Harper’s Bazaar, where she researched and wrote fashion and trend piece stories on everything from accessories to the best jeans for your body type. Along with her own never-ending quest to find the perfect jeans, she currently contributes to publications including WWD, Cosmopolitan, and Bustle, where she highlights all the best fashion buys online.