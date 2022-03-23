The 20 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few pieces are as versatile as the classic white T-shirt. You can dress the wardrobe staple up for a meeting, keep it totally casual for running errands or even make it formal for a night out. But despite its chameleon-like abilities, finding the perfect white tee isn’t always as easy as styling it. From tried-and-true classics like Hanes to the fashion brands putting their own luxe spin on the wardrobe essential, there’s no shortage of white t-shirts to choose from right now — which can make shopping for something that’s supposed to make getting dressed easy actually pretty overwhelming.

Finding the perfect white tee can not only make getting dressed easier, it can also streamline your entire closet. “White T-shirts are an essential staple to have in your wardrobe,” NYC-based stylist Sophia Hasson says. “Whether you’re wearing them on their own with a trouser or pair of jeans or as a layer underneath a blazer or sweater, they transcend all seasons.”

So what makes a great white t-shirt? It has to be comfortable and layerable — and that all comes down to fabric, style, fit and personal preference.

The different types of women’s T-shirts

Whether you’re looking for something casual to wear with loungewear or something more polished that can be dressed up with a suit, the neckline and cut of a shirt are some of the most important factors to note. While necklines and fits can vary, there are six general styles to note.

The Crew Neck: A classic round shape that sits close to the neckline and typically features a banded collar. Ideal for wearing on its own or layering under sweaters, jackets and blazers for a more polished, chic look.

The V-Neck: A neckline that makes a “V” shape, exposing more of the chest and collarbone than a crew neck shirt. This style is best for showing off necklaces or dressing up for work or even an evening look.

The Scoop Neck: A round, U-shaped neckline that plunges lower on the chest than a classic crew neck silhouette, exposing more of the chest and collarbones. Similar to the V-Neck, this cut allows you to show off more skin, necklaces and dress up for a sleek going out look. Alternatively, its looser shape can also lend a more casual fit that’s less form-fitting and more relaxed.

The Relaxed/Oversized Fit: Sometimes referred to as a “boyfriend fit,” a relaxed t-shirt features more of an oversized silhouette that doesn’t cling to the body. This style can range from slightly relaxed and boxy to more dramatically oversized and loose. For those who want a looser, more casual style that’s comfortable and doesn’t cling, this is a good option.

The Cropped T-Shirt: Whether form-fitting or boxy, a cropped tee features a hem that hits somewhere closer to the waist. Cropped styles are ideal for pairing with high-waisted bottoms or leggings for workouts.

White T-shirt fabrics

Cotton/Cotton Blends, including Pima cotton, organic cotton, long staple cotton and slub cotton (which is more sheer)

Modal

Comfort, softness and sheerness all come into play with fabric content. Cotton is the most common fabric for tees, but there are several things to look out for like blends and weights.

“If you’re putting sustainability first, I would look for natural fibers, like cotton or hemp,” says Jenny Alaimo, creative director at Richer Poorer. “If softness is what you’re on the hunt for, I suggest a modal blend, which feels more slinky and drapey.”

Another important question while on the hunt for a white tee: Is it see-through? “When shopping online, it’s helpful to look at the T-shirt’s fabric content to understand if the item will be sheer,” advises Dayna Ziegler, SVP of Women’s Contemporary at Saks. “More substantial fabrications like cotton blends and modal help with sheerness and also give the garment a little stretch. If a sheer style is desired for a more casual look, look for items with slub cotton.”

The ideal fabric weight depends entirely on how you intend to wear your white tee. A thicker, heavyweight material ensures a more polished T-shirt look that offers structure. If you’re looking for something for working out, lounging or casual wear, a more lightweight fabric is ideal.

We scoured the internet for all the bestselling tees, consulted style experts, reviewed fabric and fit and looked to some celebrity favorites to bring you the absolute best white t-shirts for women. From the classic crewneck tee to oversized boyfriend fits, scroll on to shop them now.

Top White T-Shirts for Women

x Karla The Crew T-Shirt

Best White Crew Neck

Made of 100% cotton

Has a ribbed crew neckline

Machine washable

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch is best known for dressing A-list clients like Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and more, so it’s no surprise she knows all the makings of truly great wardrobe essentials. With her styling expertise, she launched x Karla, a brand that specializes in elevated basics like tees, tanks and sweatshirts. The brand’s Crew T-shirt is a classic crewneck tee that’s fitted in the body, neckline and sleeves. Made of soft 100% cotton that’s sustainably sourced, the shirt offers “a real boy-vibe cut,” Welch describes, mentioning that “the fabric is the key: A little hard and not too thin; it gets better with each wash.” The form-fitting silhouette allows for versatile styling and layering, so you can pair it with your favorite jeans, a suit or something more casual on days off. One thing to note is that due to its tighter fit, some reviewers recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit.

Hanes Men’s Tagless Comfort Soft Crew Neck

Best Budget White T-Shirt

Made of 100% preshrunk cotton with the brand’s ComfortSoft fabric

Has a classic crewneck cut

Available in packs to stock up on

Machine washable

Sometimes, a simple basic is all you need. Hasson cites this Hanes men’s white T-shirt as one of her favorites for her clients due to its unisex appeal, calling it “the perfect everyday T-shirt that’s lightweight, perfect on it’s own or great for layering.” Though it’s technically an “undershirt,” this tee’s super-soft fabric (which is 100% preshrunk cotton) and classic straight silhouette make it a comfortable everyday option. The hem’s length is ideal for tucking in or wearing out, and if you want a more oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys look, you can size up. This budget-friendly option is also ideal if you want to stock up on several shirts as once, as it’s available in packs of three, six or 10.

L’Agence Cotton V-Neck Tee

Best V-Neck White T-Shirt for Women

Made of 100% cotton

Includes a banded V-neck

Slim-fitted silhouette

Hand wash recommended

Ziegler says this is one of the Sak’s bestselling t-shirts. “The L’Agence Becca V-neck cotton tee is a versatile option that can be dressed both up and down,” she notes. “It looks great tucked in or out, is perfect for wearing under a blazer, and the neckline is ideal for showing off a necklace.” This soft style is made of 100% cotton, though it’s worth noting the care instructions call for washing it by hand only. The banded V-neck makes this one ideal for styling with necklaces to dress up the look, and the slim-fitting silhouette offers more ease for layering and tucking inside skirts, shorts and pants.

Frame Le High Rise Muscle Tee

Best Muscle White T-Shirt

Made of 100% lightweight cotton jersey fabric

Offers a crew neckline and sleeveless cut

Machine washable

Frame is the ultimate cool-girl brand, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner being fans of its classic wardrobe essentials. The brand’s high-rise muscle tee is a sleek, sleeveless silhouette with a little more edge than a classic white tee. Ideal for wearing on its own with high-waisted jeans or pairing under a sweater with biker shorts for a more casual look, this silhouette offers endless styling and layering possibilities. Made of a lightweight jersey, this 100% cotton blend is ideal for the summer heat.

Everlane Air Oversized Crew Tee

Best Oversized White T-Shirt for Women

Made of 100% cotton that’s super lightweight

Offers an oversized, relaxed fit

Machine washable

For a more laidback tee, Everlane’s Air oversized crew neck is a popular among reviewers. The brand’s super lightweight cotton is airy (hence the name) for a breezy, relaxed fit that’s just the right amount of oversized. Many reviews call it “buttery soft,” “super light” and “drapey,” though note that the thin fabric has a slight sheer to it, so it’s not ideal if you’re looking for something more opaque. With its oversized fit, this one is easy to tuck in to your favorite pair of jeans or leggings for a workout.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Best Vintage-Style Tee

Crafted from 100% BCI cotton

has a vintage-inspired fit with a crew neckline

Runs small, so size up

Machine washable

If you’re after that classic ‘90s shrunken T-shirt look that’s not see-through, Madewell’s Vintage Tee is for you. Made of ultra-soft 100% BCI cotton, this crew neck T-shirt has a slim-cut fit that’s ideal for layering and tucking in with jeans, suits and more. This fabric offers more coverage and less sheerness than one of Madewell’s other buzzy tees, the Whisper T-shirt. Many reviewers say they went back and bought it in more colors after purchasing, calling it, “super soft and comfortable.”

Skims Stretch Cotton Tee

Best Form-Fitting Women’s T-Shirt

Made of 90% cotton, 10% elastane

Offers a tight fit with crew neckline

Machine washable

There’s a ton of hype surrounding the basics from Kim Kardashian’s Skims collections, including the stretch cotton tee. Made of a stretch-cotton jersey, this form-fitting tee feels almost like a second skin with its buttery soft fabric. The elastane fabric content offers additional stretch and comfort. Despite its tight fit, the shirt is still fully opaque, so you don’t have to worry about the color of your bra peeking through or unwittingly revealing any extra skin. If you prefer a looser, more boxy fit, the brand also offers its Boyfriend Tee — which Hasson loves for its oversized yet elevated look.

Richer Poorer Relaxed Crop Tee

Best Boxy Cropped White T-Shirt

Made of 100% cotton

Has a relaxed, slightly cropped fit and ribbed neckline

Machine washable

For a more relaxed fit, this Richer Poorer tee is a bestseller for a reason. “It’s a slightly longer crop, so it sits at the top of the waistband for a modern fit,” Alaimo explains. “It’s a mid-weight, pigment-dyed cotton, so you’ll get a nice faded but sturdy tee, and the high-neck design allows it to still feel polished and put together.” She recommends this style for those making their first Richer Poorer purchase. The sustainable brand is known for its ultra-soft styles, with this buttery tee made of 100% cotton being no exception. The thicker fabric also ensure that this one isn’t see-through. Reviewers love this style, which has over 400 reviews and an average 4.79 rating on the brand’s site, with one shopper calling it the “most comfortable and soft cotton crew neck” and their “best purchase ever.”

Alix Arden Bodysuit

Best Bodysuit White T-Shirt

Made of 78% polyamide, 22% elastane

Features sleek, form-fitting fabric with thong back and snap closure

Hand wash only

If you’re looking for a T-shirt with no tucking in required, a bodysuit-style tee is the way to go. Alix’s Arden bodysuit offers an ultra-sleek, glove-like fit (thanks to its elastane fabric content) that allows for seamless layering for day or night. The lightweight fabric does have a slight sheer to it, but reviewers love it for its versatility in styling underneath leather jackets and blazers. One thing to note is that this one is hand wash only.

Rag & Bone Cotton V-Neck Tee

Made of 100% Pima cotton slub jersey for sheer coverage

Has a relaxed V-neck fit

Machine washable

For a slub cotton jersey with sheer coverage, this is another one of Saks’ bestselling T-shirts. Rag & Bone is known for its cool, model off-duty style that delivers on quality and construction, making this tee a timeless investment. The relaxed fit with a V-neckline creates a slightly oversized style that’s more casual and lightweight than a t-shirt made from a thicker fabric. It’s deal for pairing with jeans and sneakers or loungewear for effortless, laidback styling.

Uniqlo Supima Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Made of 100% Supima cotton

Includes a deep V-neckline and loose-fitting sleeves

Machine washable

Uniqlo is an affordable favorite amongst the fashion set when it comes to basics. While the retailer’s Heattech line gets the most hype, its range of cotton tees are not to be slept on either. Made of a super-soft 100% Supima cotton, this white tee features a deep V-neckline and is ideal for dressing up or down. The straight silhouette works for tucking in with jeans, skirts or trousers and also looks good when left untucked. And at under $15, it’s good for stocking up on in several colors, too.

Re/Done The Classic Tee

Made of 100% cotton

Includes a classic round neck

Has loose-fitting sleeves

Machine washable

Ziegler says Re/Done’s Classic tee is one of Saks’ top-selling styles for women. Known for its ‘90s-inspired styles, this brand is beloved by celebs and models like Gigi Hadid and Cindy Crawford for its sleek staples. The round neckline of this 100% cotton tee sits slightly lower than a classic crew neck silhouette but offers more coverage than a scoop or V-neckline —making it extremely versatile for styling. With loose-fighting sleeves and a relaxed fit, this white tee can be tucked in or worn out, and the soft jersey fabric is both comfortable and lightweight.

Banana Republic Slub Cotton-Modal Scoop-Neck T-Shirt

Best Scoop Neck White T-Shirt for Women

Made of 60% cotton, 40% Tencel Modal

Has a soft, slightly textured fabric composed of slub cotton for a slightly sheer finish

Machine washable

Banana Republic has mastered the art of elevated basics that work well for the office, and this scoop neck white T-shirt is a prime example of that. A silky soft blend of cotton and sustainable Tencel Modal, its fabric is slightly textured to add a little dimension. While the slub cotton finish is slightly sheer, it’s opaque enough that you can still wear this top to work underneath a blazer. The scoop neckline is ideal for showing off necklaces, and a center back seam helps add subtle shape to the waist. The hip-length hemline allows for easy tucking inside both high-waisted and regular waist bottoms.

Alo Yoga Motion Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Best White T-Shirt for Working Out

Made of cool motion jersey that’s breathable and airy (​​80% polyester/14% Tencel lyocell/6% spandex)

Designed for working out

Offers a relaxed, slight oversized fit

Machine washable

If you’re looking for the perfect white tee for working out, Alo Yoga’s Motion short sleeve tee is made of a cooling motion jersey fabric that’s super breathable and moisture-wicking. The relaxed, slight oversized fit makes it ideal for layering over a sports bra and wearing on runs, to the gym or workout classes (though it works just as well for when you’re not working up a sweat, too). While many reviewers rave about it being great for exercising, its airy fabric also makes it a great choice for a summer tee due to its lightweight breathability.

LNA Essential Shaden Crew Neck T-Shirt

Composed of 100% cotton that’s ultra-soft

Has a classic crew neck with a loose fit

Machine washable

LNA excels at super-soft fabrics that deliver prime comfort. This classic crew neck style is made with the brand’s signature buttery smooth fabric and has a looser fit, making it the perfect in-between option that can be dressed up or dressed down. Wear it untucked with jeans, or tuck it into a high-waisted style for a more polished look. Its classic silhouette also means it has potential in styling with blazers and suits for a work-ready look, too.

Richer Poorer Weighted T-Shirt

Made of 100% organic cotton

Offers a heavyweight fabric for a more structured look

Machine washable

Alaimo recommends this weighted tee if you’re looking for softness, sustainability and a more structured fit. “It has a super polished design and finishing, is ultra-soft and cut from 100% organic cotton,” she says. Reviewers of this Richer Poorer style agree, saying it feels higher quality due to the weight. It’s also worth nothing that the style is less prone to wrinkling, with one reviewer writing that “the material is perfect because it doesn’t wrinkle easily.” This shopper also adds that, “The length is cropped perfectly to where it doesn’t show your stomach but doesn’t need to be tucked in, and, as someone with larger breasts, it falls in a wonderfully flattering way.”

Anine Bing Lili T-Shirt

Made of 100% organic cotton jersey that’s lightweight with subtle sheerness

Has a boxy, relaxed cut that’s slightly elongated

Machine washable

Chances are you’ve probably seen Anine Bing’s staples grace your Instagram feed at one point or another. Beloved by style influencers, celebs and models, this brand creates must-have elevated basics and wardrobe essentials. The Lili T-shirt offers a polished take on the classic white tee, with a boxy cut that’s slightly oversized and elongated, allowing for more versatile styling. Made of a soft organic cotton jersey, the tee has a slight sheer to it but isn’t fully see-through.

Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee

Best Ribbed White Tee

Made of 95% Pima cotton, 5% elastane

Offers extra-fine ribbed fabric with a tighter fit

Classic crew neck

Hand wash recommended

Consider a ribbed t-shirt if you’re looking for a cut that’s form-fitting without being too tight. Everlane’s Micro-Rib tee gives that body-hugging fit that’s still comfortable and flattering — not to mention, perfect for layering. As one reviewer writes, “I’m usually a medium but purchased a large for a slim but not tight fit. It’s perfect! Just enough hugging without showing my mommy tummy.” The 95% Pima cotton ensures a super-soft feel, while 5% elastane gives a little stretch.

Nadaam Fancy Cashmere T-Shirt

Best Cashmere T-Shirt

Made of 100% Mongolian cashmere

Includes a scoop neckline, elongated sleeves and dropped shoulders

Dry clean or hand wash in cold water

If you want full luxury, a cashmere white tee is the way to go. Nadaam’s Fancy cashmere T-shirt is made of 100% Mongolian cashmere for that ultra-soft, luxurious feel. The elongated sleeves and scoop neckline make this tee look more polished and chic, so you can easily dress it up or wear it on its own for a minimal look that’s still sophisticated. Due to its cashmere composition, this one does require extra care; it’s dry clean or hand wash only.

Aritzia Tna Ribbed Cropped T-Shirt

Best Fitted, Cropped White-T-Shirt

Made of 100% cotton

Has a ribbed fabric for a flattering tight fit

Machine washable

If you’re in the market for a cropped, midriff-baring baby tee, Aritizia’s Tna ribbed cropped T-shirt gets all the love from influencers. The form-fitting cotton fabric features a ribbed design, which adds some texture without being too tight. This one is perfect for pairing with high-waisted bottoms for a slight bare midrif look ideal for summer. Reviewers also love this one for styling with biker shorts and leggings to lend a more athleisure-style look.

The best way to wash your white T-shirts

The most important way to preserve your white T-shirts is to follow the label’s care instructions. Many are machine washable, but some require hand washing only. To avoid shrinkage, let your tee hang dry.

“If you opt for a cashmere tee from The Row that you only take out for special occasions, you’re going to want to very carefully dry clean that baby,” Alaimo says. “However, if you’re a tee-shirt-every-day type of human, throwing it in the machine on cool will be totally fine. If you have an absolute favorite tee for fit and color, then I recommend hand washing the style and hanging it to dry.”

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is a contributing fashion writer for WWD. She is the former digital market editor of Harper’s BAZAAR and has been published in Elle, Cosmopolitan, W Magazine and more. An avid online shopper, she’s spent years ordering, test-driving and reviewing the most-loved wardrobe staples on the internet — including many of these bestselling T-shirts. For this story, she evaluated fabric, silhouette, softness, opaqueness and overall style to find the best white T-shirts for women of the moment.

Meet the Experts

Dayna Ziegler is the senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s contemporary and modern ready-to-wear at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jenny Alaimo is the creative director at Richer Poorer, a California-based brand that specializes in sustainable basics from T-shirts to sweats to socks.

Sophia Hasson is a New York-based freelance stylist who works with fashion retailers like Moda Operandi as well as her own private clients. Her private styling is focused on finding the perfect fit so her clients can feel confident and embrace their personality through fashion.