The 30 Best Winter Dresses for Every Occasion This Season 

Dresses may be synonymous with summertime, but the best winter dresses have just as much ease and styling versatility — even on the coldest days. From fall dresses that can be worn in the winter and chunky knit sweater dresses that don’t sacrifice style for comfort to slip dresses you can layer underneath your favorite sweaters and blazers, there’s a winter dress for every cold weather occasion. And if the party circuit has found its way back onto your calendar this season, there are plenty of festive, winter-friendly cocktail dresses veering from classic little black dresses to feathers, sequins, and sexy cutouts to choose from, too.
Whether you have a winter affair on your calendar or are looking for a fashionable gift for a woman in your life, keep reading for all the best winter dresses, top trends, and expert styling tips to try this season.
Top Winter Dresses for 2022 & 2023
- Best Striped Sweater Dress: Simon Miller Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress
- Best Maxi Dress: SKIMS Soft Lounge Long-Sleeve Dress
- Best Shirt Dress: Anine Bing Mika Midi Dress
- Best Cutout Party Dress: Peter Dundas Cutout Dress
- Open Edit Drape Knit Bodycon Dress
- Best Cashmere Dress: Autumn Cashmere Wrap Dress
- Best Festive Dress: ASOS Design Feather Dress
- Best Boho Dress: Free People Oasis Maxi Dress
- Best Leather Dress: Proenza Schouler Drop Waist Dress
- Most Budget-Friendly Amazon Dress: Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress
- Best Long-Sleeve Mini Dress: Reformation Floral Dress
- Best Feather Dress: Staud Etta Dress
- Best Off-the-Shoulder Dress: Banana Republic Colletta Off-Shoulder Midi Dress
- Paco Rabanne Striped Luxe Long Dress
- Best Turtleneck Sweater Dress: Everlane Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
- Best Casual Cutout Dress: Simon Miller Space Dress
- Best Cable Knit Dress: Loulou Studio Striped Midi Dress
- ASTR The Label Sweater Dress
- Best Cardigan Dress: Staud Shoko Sweater Dress
- Best Overall Plus-Size Dress: Whitney Morgan Cashmere-Wool Midi Dress
- Best Blazer Dress: Jonathan Simkhai Wrap Blazer Dress
- Best Pink Dress: Rixo Velvet Sequin Mini Dress
- Tanya Taylor Marla Dress
- Best Slip Dress: Vince Satin Slip Dress
- Best Ribbed Sweater Dress: & Other Stories Mock Neck Ribbed Dress
- Best Velvet Dress: Hill House Home Velvet Nap Dress
- J.Crew Oliphant Shirt-Waisted Maxi Dress
- Abacaxi Winter Turtleneck Dress
- The Line By K Cali Dress
- Best Plus-Size for Work: Henning Ribbed Knit Dress
Simon Miller Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress
Best Striped Sweater Winter Dress
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 62% acrylic, 28% polyester, 7% wool, 3% Lycra spandex
- Care: Machine wash, dry flat
Looking to brighten up your winter? Nordstrom Fashion Editor Kate Bellman recommends this colorful striped sweater dress by Simon Miller. Featuring long, slightly flared sleeves and a midi hemline, the ultra-soft sweater dress can easily be dressed up or down—and is guaranteed to add a splash of color to your predominantly black winter wardrobe. As for styling, Bellman says the key lies in the boots. “A tailored knee-high boot moves this cozy style into office relevance, or a heavy lug sole for a casual dinner out,” Bellman recommends.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long-Sleeve Dress
Best Winter Maxi Dress
- Colorways: Brown, black, camel, wine, white, heather gray
- Sizes: XXS-4X
- Fabric: 91% modal, 9% spandex
- Care: Machine wash, tumble dry
It should be no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has mastered the art of the comfortable, body-hugging dress that shows off all your curves. This long-sleeve dress has gone viral several times on TikTok, and for a good reason. It’s loved for its ultra-soft fabric, simple design accentuating the body in all the right places, and signature SKIMS neutrals, including black, brown, camel, white, and heather gray. Though comfortable, it should be noted this is a tighter-fitting dress. If that’s not your thing, you can always layer a jacket or sweater on top to get added comfort and style.
What reviewers say: “The softest, most figure hugging lounge dress you will ever come across. The material glides across your skin while you move. 10/10!”
Anine Bing Mika Midi Dress
Best Shirt Dress for Winter
- Sizes: XS-L
- Fabric: 100% Cotton
- Care: Hand wash cold or dry clean
Anine Bing has all the cool girl-approved essentials to build your perfect capsule wardrobe, and this classic shirt dress is a perfect example. The cotton/poplin fabric is crisp with a tailored look and is pretty wrinkle-resistant, making it a great style for winter layering. Style a sweater vest over it for a preppy look, or layer a menswear-inspired blazer over it and add loafers with thick socks. Like a classic white button-down shirt, there are a million ways to style this dress — making it a smart wardrobe investment you can wear all year round.
Peter Dundas Cutout Dress
Best Cutout Winter Party Dress
- aSizes: 0-8
- Fabric: 85% Viscose, 11% Polyacrylic, 4% Elastane
- Care: Dry clean
A little black dress will never go out of style, but this cutout design by Peter Dundas puts a twist on the tried-and-true classic. Featuring a skin-bearing cutout across the chest, the long-sleeved LBD is a sexy yet streamlined winter cocktail dress. Style it with tights and boots or strappy heels to round out the look for night events. And if you’re looking for a statement-making accessory to take the look to the next level, look no further than the Peter Dundas x Grey Goose Martini Bag (which is adorned in Swarovski crystals, by the way).
Open Edit Drape Knit Bodycon Dress
- Colorways: black and orange
- Sizes: XXS-XL
- Fabric: 95% polyester, 5% spandex
- Care: Machine wash, lay flat to dry
You can’t go wrong with a simple little black dress. Yes, it’s a timeless classic, but it’s anything but boring. This draped bodycon style hits just above the knee so that you can wear it with tights or bare legs. The ruched fabric and cut lend a flattering fit that accentuates your figure in all the right places. Keep it minimal, or pair it with statement accessories such as a chunky choker to add flair. If you’re not a fan of the body-hugging fit, you can always layer an oversized blazer on top.
What reviewers say: “I love this dress! Fits perfectly and I got a lot of compliments. Would get it in another color.”
Autumn Cashmere Wrap Dress
- Sizes: S-XL
- Closure: Wrap tie closure
- Fabric: 100% Cashmere
- Care: Dry clean
Few winter dresses are as cozy as a cashmere dress, and this Autumn Cashmere style checks all the boxes. With a classic wrap design, the gray dress features a wrap tie at the waist but is a classic pullover dress with no closure (so you don’t have to worry about the wrap coming untied throughout the day). The midi length is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots and versatile enough to wear to work, weekend plans, or for a night out to dinner. Plus, the lightweight cashmere fabric is easy to style underneath your winter coat without feeling too bunchy or frumpy.
ASOS Design Edition Feather Dress
Best Festive Cocktail Party Dress
- Sizes 0-16
- Fabric: Polyester with faux feathers and rhinestones
- Care: Hand wash, dry flat
Whether you’re headed to a New Year’s Eve party, a black tie, or a cocktail event, lean into the more is more attitude this season with this feathered party dress by ASOS. Nordstrom’s Kate Bellman recommends this style as one of the biggest statement-makers of the season thanks to its feather and sequin detailing. And with a dress this bold, you can keep accessories to a minimum to let the outfit do all the talking. Bellman suggests going for a naked, strappy sandal (which you can wear with or without tights) to let this one shine on its own. Style a menswear-inspired blazer or coat over the top and minimalist jewelry for the perfect finishing touch.
What reviewers say: “This dress is beautiful! I truly love it but am still indecisive on whether it is worth keeping. I initially bought to wear for a New Years wedding, but the straps are too long so they will need to be altered. It’s also really heavy on the thin straps, I’m afraid my shoulders might be raw. But I still love the look!”
Free People Oasis Maxi Dress
Best Boho Winter Dress
- Colorways: Black floral or Lavender floral
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 55% cotton, 45% rayon
- Care: Machine wash, lay flat to dry
If you’re going for more of a boho dress look, Free People is always a failsafe choice. Doing what the brand does best, this long-sleeve maxi dress taps into ‘70s-inspired, laidback ease with billowed sleeves, ruffles, and a floral print. The square neckline is flattering, feminine, and easy to showcase layered necklaces and accessories. This versatile long dress is easy to dress up or down — whether for a casual day or dinner out.
Proenza Schouler Drop Waist Faux Leather Dress
Best Leather Winter Dress
- Sizes: 0-12
- Fabric: Polyester
- Care: Hand Wash
Leather jackets may be one of your winter go-to’s, so why not try a leather dress? Designers like Proenza Schouler and Jonathan Simkhai experimented with the look on the Fall 2022 runways with feminine silhouettes, from pleated styles to drop waist cuts and cutout shirt dresses. This drop waist style from Proenza is perfect for layering over a crisp button-down shirt or sweater r or wearing on its own underneath a blazer or jacket for an evening look. The leather offers a medium stretch, making winter layering a breeze.
Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Most Budget-Friendly Amazon Winter Dress
- Colorways: Available in over 15 colors
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 50% viscose 30% nylon and 20% PBT
- Care: Hand wash only
Look no further than this top-rated Amazon favorite for an easy, cozy, and everyday sweater dress that won’t break the bank. Available in a range of colors, from muted neutrals to bright blue, the above-the-knee sweater dress features a loose, relaxed silhouette that’s casual and easy to style. Pair it with tights and boots, and layer a jacket or blazer over the top to dress it up, or keep it more casual and comfy with leggings and boots or sneakers. Reviewers love the comfortable fabric and oversized cut that doesn’t cling to the body.
What reviewers say: “I am usually a medium, but could have probably went with a small if I wanted it more fitting. However, this fits me as shown in the pictures and that is what I was looking for. It is not form fitting, but not too baggy either. The material is very soft and cozy. The turtle neck part seems a little bigger on my than in the pictures, but still very comfortable. I got this more for a cozy yet, dressy look and am happy with it for sure!”
Reformation Remi Floral Long Sleeve Minidress
Best Long-Sleeve Mini Winter Dress
- Sizes: 0-12
- Fabric: Viscose
- Care: Dry clean
Reformation is always a go-to for feminine floral dresses you can wear year-round. This romantic style is for you if you’re looking for a mini dress that brings on a playful print. The sweetheart neckline and slightly flared skirt offer a touch of light romance that’s often hard to find when finding winter-friendly dresses. And if you prefer a midi length, the brand offers this style in a longer version too.
What reviewers say: “The cut of the dress is romantic and sexy. It’s snug at the waist then flares out slightly. I don’t like showing my chest, but the sweetheart neckline was pretty modest. The tie at the back adds detail and keeps the sleeves from falling off my shoulders. The dress is a cream color with muted roses true to the color shown on the item pictures. The dress ended at mid-thigh, so it’s definitely a mini-dress.”
Staud Etta Dress
Best Winter Feather Dress
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 59% viscose/40% nylon/1% spandex
- Care: Dry clean
Why not wear a feathered little black dress to all your events this winter? Equal parts fun and classic, feather dresses are having a moment for holiday party style and beyond. Staud’s feathered LBD iteration features a mid-weight knit and ostrich feather trim across the chest and hemline for added flair. Style it with sparkly, over-the-top rhinestone earrings to amp up the drama for more glam. And even though feathers may be trending right now, it’s a detail you can keep in your closet forever to pull out on those special occasions.
Banana Republic Colletta Off-Shoulder Midi Dress
- Colorways: Everest and brown
- Sizes: XXS-XL; regular and petite sizes
- Fabric: 58% wool, 30% recycled polyester, 10% yak, 2% spandex.
- Care: Dry clean only
An off-the-shoulder neckline is a quick way to elevate any sweater dress — whether for the office, date night, or an event. This streamlined midi style from Banana Republic is available in two neutral hues that’ll lend that effortlessly chic look and pair perfectly with all your winter coats. Reviewers love that the soft wool blend makes it extremely comfortable, but the elegant silhouette is still flattering, thanks to its side slit and cinched waist detailing. Pair it with tailored boots or strappy heels for a night out.
What reviewers say: “Very flattering neckline and waistline. Super soft material and comfortable! Definite staple.”
Paco Rabanne Striped Luxe Long Dress
- Sizes: XS-L
- Fabric: 31% Cotton, 34% Nylon, 35% Metalized Polyester
- Care: Dry clean
As Nordstrom’s Kate Bellman says, this season is all about technicolor maximalism when dressing up. This two-tone Paco Rabanne number is done in a shiny luxe fabric that takes its red and lavender stripes up a notch. For an unconventional night look, this high-neck, maxi dress style is easy to pair with heels or boots — and feels like an unexpected pick. You could even style it with chunky combat boots for an edgy contrast.
Everlane Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Best Winter Turtleneck Sweater Dress
- Colorways: Charcoal gray, heather gray, lapis blue, taupe, and brandy
- Sizes: XXS-XXL
- Fabric: 58% Wool, 30% Recycled Nylon, 10% Yak hair, 2% elastane
- Care: Handwash cold, lay flat to dry or dry clean
A simple turtleneck sweater dress is a staple in any winter wardrobe. This classic design by Everlane is soft and offers a slightly oversized fit that ensures you’re comfortable without feeling too casual or frumpy. Reviewers love that the cozy fabric doesn’t cling — making it easy to wear on its own or layered underneath a coat or jacket. The above-the-knee hemline is ideal for styling with tights, boots, socks, and loafers. The sustainably-sourced fabric consists of animal-friendly wool and yak hair blended with recycled nylon and elastane.
What reviewers say: “Slightly oversized fit as intended but not sloppy; very flattering! Soft and warm. The bit of stretch helps the garment maintain its shape. Can be styled so many ways! I wish it came in more colors! Will be on constant repeat in my fall/winter wardrobe.”
Simon Miller Space Dress
Best Casual Cutout Winter Dress
- Sizes: XXS-L
- Fabric: 92% rayon, 8% spandex
- Care: Hand wash only
The cutout dress trend is perfect for those looking for casual winter dresses and formal winter dresses. The subtle asymmetric collarbone slit on this Simon Miller maxi dress is unique enough to make a statement without feeling like it’s too much for daytime wear. The long hem allows one to effortlessly style it with any boots — whether you want to make it more casual with a lug sole boot or sleeker with a tailored heel. The knit is mid-weight, so it’ll keep you warm without feeling too heavy or frumpy underneath your coat.
Loulou Studio Striped Midi Dress
Best Cable Knit Winter Dress
- Sizes: XS-L
- Fabric: 90% merino wool, 10% cashmere
Nothing says cozy like a chunky cable knit dress, and this style from Loulou Studio puts a luxe twist on the look. Made from a merino wool and cashmere blend, the soft dress offers contrasting stripes and textured details that let it stand out from your typical sweater dress. The turtleneck design ensures maximal warmth, and the slits provide more ease of movement. Pair it with cozy clogs and a designer crossbody bag for brunch with friends.
ASTR The Label Sweater Dress
- Colorways: black and brown
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 90% viscose, 10% elastane
- Care: Dry clean
Who says sweater dresses can’t be sexy? Reviewers love this cutout ASTR The Label sweater dress for its comfortable body-hugging material that offers a nice weight to keep you warm and simultaneously holds you in. The twisted cutout neckline adds some unexpected edge to a style that’s perfect for going out to dinner or can be dressed up further for party attire. The long sleeves and midi length balance out the cutouts and slit, so you can style it for several occasions.
What reviewers say: “Heavy material and such great quality. Its classy and sexy all at same time. It has stretch to it and fits body perfect.”
Staud Shoko Sweater Dress
- Colorways: Available in a range of two-tone color options, including white/black, brown/black, olive/brown
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Fabric: 65% viscose, 35% nylon
- Care: Dry clean
Staud’s two-tone cardigan sweater dress has been a timeless favorite for a good reason. The ribbed knit and elongated length is a flattering choice that can be worn as a dress when buttoned or as a cardigan when left open. The brand offers the bestseller in a range of two-tone colors, so there’s something for everyone’s style. And with its straight silhouette, it’s easy to pair with sneakers, loafers, or boots without giving it much thought. Some reviews note it runs slightly big, so if you want a tighter fit, you may want to size down.
Whitney Morgan Cashmere-Wool Midi Dress
Best Overall Plus-Size Winter Dress
- Colorways: Black and white
- Sizes: 1X-3X
- Fabric: Cashmere/Wool
- Care: Handwash or dry clean
A newly-launched, woman-owned brand to watch, Whitney Morgan specializes in luxury fashion for plus-size women. The brand’s midi sweater dress, made of soft cashmere and wool, features a slightly oversized fit that still offers an elegant, tailored look. The V-neck, long-sleeve style is versatile enough to dress up or down, whether you’re looking for a work dress or something to wear on the weekend. Just add knee-high boots and a shoulder bag, and you’re ready to go. The brand’s pieces are available in 1X, 2X, and 3X (the equivalents of sizes 14-24).
Jonathan Simkhai Wrap Blazer Dress
Best Winter Blazer Dress
- Sizes: 0-12
- Fabric: 64%, Viscose 32%, Elastane 4%
- Care: Dry clean
Jonathan Simkhai breathes new life into the classic little black blazer dress with this wrap style. Offering very subtle waist cutouts and a sculptural gold clasp, this dress may be classic; however, it’s anything but basic. If you’re looking to upgrade your cocktail dress collection, this cutout style feels of the moment without being too trendy that you won’t wear it again for seasons to come. The above-the-knee style also featured two front pockets and notched lapels.
Rixo Velvet Sequin Mini Dress
Best Pink Winter Dress
- Sizes: 2-16
- Fabric: 100% viscose; trim: 70% viscose, 30% silk
- Care: Dry clean
The Barbiecore trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and there’s no better time to try it than now. This hot pink minidress adorned in velvet and sequins is a perfect way to make a splash on the winter party circuit. The ‘60s-inspired style features blouson sleeves, an open back with a velvet bow tie, and a high neck. Pair it with simple hoop earrings and nude or black heels.
Tanya Taylor Marla Dress
- Sizes: 0-14
- Fabric: Polyester
- Care: Dry clean
Winter party style doesn’t always have to include sequins and feathers. This maxi dress by Tanya Taylor gives understated glam with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and ultra-flattering ruching. Featuring a thigh-high slit, you could style it several ways for any kind of special event — whether you wanted to keep it minimal with strappy heels, add a sleek pointed ankle boot, or create a contrast with a chunky lug sole boot. Plus, the rich chocolate hue is a nice way to venture away from your go-to black while still feeling neutral. Since it has a strapless design, we recommend wearing it with a strapless bra.
Vince Satin Slip Dress
- Colorways: Coastal blue and black
- Sizes: XXS-XXL
- Fabric: 100% acetate
- Care: Hand wash or dry clean
There’s nothing more classic than a simple, ‘90s-inspired slip dress — and yes, you can wear them all winter long too. The versatile design is easy to layer underneath all your favorite chunky knit sweaters for daytime or office-friendly looks. Or, you can layer it over a lace bralette and underneath a blazer for a nighttime look that’s timeless and sexy.
What reviewers say: “This is such a beautiful, classic dress. The fit is very flattering. It can be dressed up or down, from elegant to casual with a sweater or tee. Love it.”
& Other Stories Mock Neck Ribbed Dress
Bestp Winter Sweater Dress
- Colorways: green, gray, and beige
- Sizes: XXS-XL
- Fabric: 50% rayon, 50% wool
- Care: Handwash, dry flat
Made of recycled wool, the relaxed fit of this & Other Stories ribbed knit dress makes it both comfortable and flattering. Available in green, gray, or beige, the cozy style features a mock neckline that offers higher coverage. The side slits give it a relaxed shape and allow for movement. Style it with tights and boots, and enjoy that the mid-weight fabric will keep you warm without feeling too bulky when worn underneath your winter coat.
J.Crew Oliphant Shirt-Waisted Maxi Dress
- Colorways: Available in two floral prints
- Sizes: XXS-XXL
- Fabric: silk viscose
- Care: Machine wash
The J.Crew revival is in full force, thanks to the brand’s stylish new head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot. For a day-to-night dress that feels like a fresh change from your typical winter wardrobe, opt for this floral maxi dress. The colorful print is a standout, and the cut will make you feel (and look) instantly polished for any occasion. Style it with pumps for the office, a weekend brunch, or a special occasion.
Hill House Home Velvet Nap Dress
Best Velvet Winter Dress
- Colorways: Available in five prints and colors
- Sizes: XXS-XXL
- Fabric: 78% rayon, 22% nylon
- Care: Wash in cold water, lay flat to dry
Yes, you may know the original nap dress, but have you tried a velvet nap dress? Hill House Home’s latest iteration is a rich, velvet fabric that takes the entire look up a notch for party style. Whether you wear it on its own or layer it over a turtleneck, this tiered silhouette will make a statement. And, if velvet isn’t your thing, the brand offers a range of other textured fabrics.
What reviewers say: “I am shocked. This dress is super flattering and the straps are just magnificent!!! They stay up and make the dress feel elegant and regal. Definitely a must-buy!! I love how you can dress it up or down!! Also, you can wear a bra with straps because it gets covered by the straps of the dress. Very impressed.”
Abacaxi Winter Turtleneck Dress
- Sizes: XS-2X
- Fabric: 97% Cotton/ 3% Lycra
- Care: Dry clean only
Founded by South Asian-American designer Sheena Sood, Abacaxi is a small brand inspired by the cultures and textiles of India. This maxi turtleneck dress is hand-dyed by dyers in New Delhi, India, and features a pink and white tie dye design. Its thick rib knit fabric is flattering and designed to keep you warm while hugging the body. Details like a flared ruffle hem and extra-long sleeves with armholes make this style a coveted standout.
The Line By K Cali Dress
- Colorways: Available in oxblood and deep grey
- Sizes: XXS-XL
- Fabric: 90% Micro Modal 10% Spandex
- Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Small brand The Line By K is known for its minimal designs that subtly merge comfort with sensuality, and this long-sleeve maxi dress is proof of that. Maxi dresses are having a moment, and this sleek full-coverage iteration is perfect for test-driving that trend in the winter. The stretchy dress is comfortable and sleek, featuring a plunging neckline and ruched paneling to accentuate the waist. Ideal for date night or weekend plans, pair this style with chunky combat boots for a ‘90s-inspired look.
Henning Ribbed Knit Dress
Best Plus-Size Winter Work Dress
- Colorways: Black, bordeaux, ivory, and charcoal
- Sizes: 14-28
- Fabric: 72% viscose and 28% polyester
- Care: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry or dry clean
New York-based brand Henning is known for its timeless, tailored pieces for plus-size women. Perhaps one of the brand’s staple styles, this ribbed knit dress is a wardrobe essential and workwear must-have. The boat neckline is elegant and pairs perfectly underneath the brand’s menswear-inspired blazers and jackets. As a bonus, the stretchy, mid-weight fabric is made of moisture-wicking fabric, so you won’t sweat underneath all the winter layers. A wardrobe investment you’re sure to wear a million ways for years to come.
What reviewers say: “Love this knit dress, and I’ve never loved a knit dress before! It’s thick but not heavy — clearly designed very thoughtfully with a higher, in-style neckline and a longer midi length. I’ve been wearing it to work and out to dinner after because it’s super versatile. Highly recommend!”
Casual Winter Dresses vs. Formal Winter Dresses
If you’re looking for casual dresses you can easily layer under a winter coat or wear to the office, this season’s top trends offer a fresh twist on the classic sweater dress. Nordstrom’s Senior Managing Fashion Editor Kate Bellman says to look for elevated details when finding your perfect knit dress. “Sweater dresses with textural details such as cable knit or fringe move cozy into the chic territory. Both sheer materials and cutouts modernize the sweater dress by adding a touch of sex appeal,” Bellman notes. The one key for styling casual winter dresses? The right footwear. “Boots are a go-to for styling casual dresses this winter,” Bellman advises — citing designer shoes such as tailored knee-high fashion-forward winter boots as the perfect top off for an office-ready sweater dress.
When it comes to winter cocktail dresses, this season, it’s all about bold, statement-making frocks. “More is more with new and novel décor that moves with you on the dance floor,” Bellman says of winter’s fanciest dresses, “XL paillettes, fringe, and feathers create the ultimate in statement makers for this holiday season and are emphasized even further in a technicolor celebration of electrifying hues. Mini hemlines and strategic cutouts bring just the right amount of skin show while lace and corset silhouettes offer romantic references.”
If you’re unsure how to style your winter party dress, Bellman advises, “Go minimal with the accessories to make the dress the stand-out star. The strappy naked sandal is always an effortless ending to pull together a full, statement holiday look with an over-the-top party dress.”
Top Winter Dress Trends for 2022 — Types of Winter Dresses
- Sweater Dresses: Soft knit sweater dresses continue to reign supreme this season. On the runway, Fall/Winter 2022 collections from Proenza Schouler to Stella McCartney and Chanel offered thoughtful and fresh takes on the chunky knit sweater dress. Sculptural silhouettes, textured fringe, bold colors, and daring cutouts modernized the trend for winter, from more sophisticated knit dresses suitable for the office to ultra-cozy styles for something more casual.
- Maxi Winter Dresses: From the runways to the streets, floor-length dresses are having a moment. Designers like The Row and Saint Laurent proved the power of the maxi dress on Fall/Winter 2022 runways. From flowy fabrics to more tailored pencil silhouettes, the long winter dresses of the season are ideal for keeping warm when the temperatures start to drop and can range for occasions from casual to formal attire.
- Statement-Making Party Dresses: Whether you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve dress or a winter wedding guest dress, this season’s best party dresses are going bold. Think statement colors like red, details like feathers, and unexpected design elements for cool weather — like a collar, back, or waist-baring cutouts. As Bellman says, this season, “more is more,” so don’t hold back on the fun.
- Cutout Dresses: Cutout dresses were one of the summer’s top trends, and the look (surprisingly) has transitioned smoothly into Fall/Winter 2022. Christopher Esber’s sexy waist and collar cutouts have been a celebrity favorite amongst trendsetters from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski, helping the style skyrocket in recent seasons. Elsewhere, brands like Nensi Dojaka and Coperni experimented with their takes on cutout dresses that worked in sheer overlay and daring slits perfect for a cocktail party or night out.
- Leather Dresses: Beyond leather pants and jackets, leather is taking a new form with dresses. Designers like Jonathan Simkhai, Proenza Schouler, and Nanushka sent leather dresses down the Fall/Winter 2022 runways in a variety of silhouettes — from leather shirt dresses to maxi dresses to mini party dresses. Wear the look on its own, or layer a sleeveless leather dress over your favorite turtleneck.
Meet the Expert
Kate Bellman is the Senior Managing Fashion Editor at Nordstrom, where she oversees the top fashion trends, designers, and key pieces of the season. She’s a fashion industry executive with 20+ years of multi-faceted management experience acquired in top brands such as Anthropologie and Kate Spade as well.
Meet the Author
Lauren Alexis Fisher is an editor, writer, and consultant with over eight years of experience in the fashion industry. After spending six years as a digital market editor at Harper’s Bazaar and a lifetime scrolling the internet, she’s well-versed in shopping all the best trends and pieces online — from winter dresses to cold-weather essentials and beyond.