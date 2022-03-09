The 22 Best Wireless Bras That Still Offer Great Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a universal truth that for most women there’s something so liberating about taking your bra off at the end of a long day. Most traditional bras poke and prod and are anything but comfortable. But have you ever tried a wireless bra? “Wireless bras tend to have a lighter weight feeling,” says Nordstrom National Fit Director Liisa Thorson. “They aren’t constricting, and they hug your curves while disappearing under clothing.”

Even though wireless bras (or bralettes, as they’re often referred to) tend to weigh less, they can still offer the same benefits as wired alternatives do. “They give a natural look, gentle support and breathability, which can have a freeing feeling,” Thorson adds. And don’t think wireless bras are just for smaller chest sizes. Joline and Celine Nehoray, co-founders and owners of Beverly Hills Lingerie, assure that anyone from an A to a DD cup size (and beyond) can rock the style. “Proper seaming replaces wires in a way [that helps with] balance and coverage,” Joline explains.

Depending on your cup size and intended purpose, you have options. “There are bralettes, wireless sports bras, comfort wireless bras, wireless bras with padding/contouring and full-coverage wireless bras,” Thorson says. As a general rule of thumb, Thorson suggests that wireless bras with padding or contouring work well for a smaller bust, whereas full-coverage wireless bras are suited for fuller-busted women. They also often feature other supportive details like molded cups and adjustable straps.

Wireless bras are also available in both lined and unlined styles. “[Lined styles] give better coverage, a better lift and still melt onto the skin,” Celine says. Unlined styles tend to be more sheer and give less support.

And, most come in a variety of buttery fabrics. “They tend to be made of softer fabric that stretches across the bust and band,” Thorson explains. The most popular fabrics you’ll see are nylon, elastane, cotton, modal, spandex, polyamide and lycra, she says.

When shopping for a wireless bra, be open to trying on something that might look like it won’t have enough coverage or lift for you. “Things always look different when they’re off you, especially products that are made to mold and melt seamlessly into your skin,” Joline says. Also, be sure not to buy too big. “If you buy it too big, it will stretch out quickly and not offer any support,” Thorson warns.

Whether you have a big or a small bust, this list of the 23 best wireless bras has all the information you need to make your next purchase.

Top Wireless Bras

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

Best Scoop Neck

“Skims [pieces] are super comfortable while not compromising on look or feel,” Celine says. This scoop neck shelf bra lifts and enhances, even for bustier women. One reviewer with a 36D chest says, “I have a really difficult time finding anything without wire that will support me and to be comfortable, [and] this does the trick.” The nylon-spandex fabric gives a smooth seamless look under clothing (and is even comfortable enough to wear to bed).

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra $32 Buy Now

Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra

Best Budget

This under-$10 bra has over 25,000 reviews On Amazon. The pullover style is made from Hanes signature Comfort Blend fabric that’s a mix of soft cotton and polyester. It comes with built-in padding that along with the flexible foam cups, provides shape and comfort. The seamless fabric is invisible under clothes and the V-shape neckline makes it easy to wear with low-cut tops. Sizes range from small to 3X, so it should work for many body types.

Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra $15 $7 Buy Now

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette

Best Unlined Wireless Bra

The Nehorays call this Spanx bra a must-have for your intimates drawer. Much like the brand’s iconic smoothing underwear, this patented fabric smooths and the trademarked Spanx Smart Stretch straps sit softly on shoulders and don’t dig into the skin. The style comes in an array of skin-toned neutrals so that the bra blends right in under any white or light-colored clothing items.

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette $46-$72 Buy Now

Eberjey Pima Cotton Everyday Wirefree Plunge Bra

Best Cotton Wireless Bra

This cloud-soft pima cotton bra from Eberjey is made with a bit of spandex, so the thin fabric softly molds to your skin. Not only that, but the fabric is breathable and hypoallergenic, so it’s a good pick for sensitive skin. The soft cups are tethered by an elastic band that gently hugs your rib cage without digging into your sides. It’s available in sizes from extra-small to extra-large, but might be a better choice for smaller breast sizes since there’s not a ton of support.

Eberjey Pima Cotton Everyday Wirefree Plunge Bra $30-$38 Buy Now

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Bralette

Best Wireless Bra for Big Busts

Thorson dubs this bralette one of her favorites. The simple silhouette slips on over your head for easy on/off access. “It has wider straps and a V-neck, so it accommodates a fuller bust. It truly feels like butter on the body,” Thorson describes. The thin pads in the bust are easily removable, but good to keep for anyone who wants a little more nipple coverage. Customers also point out the thin, breathable fabric is ideal for someone who tends to run hot.

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Bralette $49 Buy Now

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra

Best Seamless

Floatley’s bestselling seamless bra is made of a soft nylon spandex fabric that feels light as air against the skin. The embedded built-in cup pads are a plus for many buyers (since they’re not removable, they don’t crinkle up or get lost in the wash). Not to mention, the molded pads offer a natural-looking, flattering shape. And although it’s lightweight, it still has plenty of lifting power. Even D-cup reviewers rave that it still provides the support they need.

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra $35 Buy Now

Glamorise Full-Figure Plus Size MagicLift Original Wirefree Support Bra

Best Full-Figure Wireless Bra

This Glamorise option supports fuller figures, with sizes ranging from 36B to 56J. The hook-and-eye closure in the back allows you to customize your fit, while wide, cushioned straps help ease pressure on your shoulders. The brand’s signature Magic Lift design supports the bust without a wire, using a cushioned construction, cross stitching and a reinforced inner bust band for all-day comfort. The lace detail bra comes in 12 pretty colors that range from white to burgundy.

Glamorise Full Figure Plus Size MagicLift Original Wirefree Support Bra $24-$61 Buy Now

Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra

Best Padded

Courtesy of Wacoal, this soft brushed nylon bra works best for a smaller bust because of the significant padding in the cups. Because the cups are foam-lined, they smooth and shape without wires. “The cup has no seams and works well underneath a t-shirt or sweater,” Thorson suggests. Another noteworthy feature: Plenty of reviewers praise the soft fabric band that doesn’t dig in or create unwanted rolls on your back.

Wacoal How Perfect Wire Free T-Shirt Bra $68 Buy Now

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Crossover Bralette

Best Lace

The biggest selling point of this bra is that it’s lacy without being itchy. The super soft bra comes in Hanky Panky’s infamous stretch lace that’s 100% touchable nylon. One reviewer says. “I can’t be happier: It’s not only super comfortable, but also looks so cute and sexy.” The straps are adjustable and the trim has just a bit of stretch that allows the bra to hug your curves just right. Just a note: It’s best suited for smaller breast sizes that aren’t looking for a major lift.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Crossover Bralette $48 $15 Buy Now

Natori Bliss Perfection Bralette

Best Wireless Bras for DD Cups and Larger

Customers are sold by this bra because it looks and feels like a sports bra but has the support of a regular bra. “I love this Bliss Perfection bralette, as it has super buttery fabric, is actually bra sized and has adjustable straps,” Thorson says. The back of the bra is wider than most, so it smooths out what one reviewer with DD breasts calls “the dreaded back fat dilemma.” And, it’s undetectable under tees and tank tops.

Natori Bliss Perfection Bralette $41-$66 Buy Now

Cosabella Women’s Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette

Think of this lacy Cosabella racerback as an upgraded sports bra. It was specifically designed for DD cups and up. It’s actually an updated take on the brand’s bestselling Never Say Never bralette. What makes it different is the supportive hook-and-eye back closure and wide adjustable straps. It’s made of the brand’s super Italian stretch and non-sheer scalloped lace. Additionally, it comes in a range of colors, including blue, black and nude.

Cosabella Women's Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette $17-$75 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra

Best Silk

The Nehorays love Fleur du Mal for its feminine, dainty pieces. The label’s best selling triangle bra is made from stretchy silk satin; it has thin spaghetti straps and a smooth band that gives it a finished look. The bra can be worn by itself or as a sexy top under a blazer or white t-shirt. No matter which shade you pick, from black to aquamarine, it’s a good investment piece.

Fleur Du Mal Luxe Triangle Bra $98 Buy Now

Bravado! Designs Body Silk Seamless Wireless Maternity & Nursing Bra

Best Nursing Wireless Bra

New moms have only good things to say about this wire-free and seamless nursing bra from Bravado! Designs. The soft-as-silk stretch fabric is key. One reviewer says, “I love how the bra is stretchy and covers the range of two cup sizes, [which is] great since you can fluctuate a bit in the beginning.” It also comes with flexible removable foam cups that provide a natural shape and help to maximize lift without compression.

Bravado! Designs Body Silk Seamless Wireless Maternity & Nursing Bra $25-$49 Buy Now

Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Wireless Push-Up Bra

Best Wireless Push-Up Bra

Wireless doesn’t have to mean push-up-free. Get all the benefits of a padded bra with this popular lace back silhouette from Victoria’s Secret. One reviewer says, “This is the most comfortable bra; it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything.” Reviewers also note it gives a subtle, natural lift. With adjustable straps that you can wear classic or cross back, it’s the perfect everyday bra.

Incredible by Victoria's Secret Wireless Push-Up Bra $49 $23 Buy Now

ThirdLove WonderKnit Triangle Bralette

Best T-Shirt Bra

If comfort tops your list of priorities, try your luck with ThirdLove. “These are the ultimate comfortable t-shirt bras,” Celine says. That’s all thanks to the brand’s trademarked WonderKnit fabric that’s a blend of cotton, modal and spandex. This lace-trimmed style has a deep V-neck, so you can wear it under most tops.

ThirdLove WonderKnit Triangle Bralette $39 Buy Now

The Row Roberta Jersey Bra

Best Designer

The Row nails it with this minimalist bra that will elevate your look at home or on the streets. It has a classic triangle silhouette complete with soft jersey-stretch cups. The extra thin shoulder straps make it feel elegant enough to wear under a sheer top or with a silk robe. However you style it, it’s a piece you’ll wear forever.

The Row Roberta Jersey Bra $320 Buy Now

Chantelle Lingerie C Comfort Wireless Bra

Also Consider Best Full-Coverage

This brushed knit bra from Chantelle feels like second skin on the body. “It has contoured cups for modesty and fits smaller and larger cups — plus it’s super comfortable,” Thorson notes. One shopper who claims to have saggy breasts says she has trouble finding an option that doesn’t flatten them out. “This bra lifts my breasts and makes me look like I actually have boobs, instead of one flat uniboob,” reads the glowing review.

Chantelle Lingerie C Comfort Wireless Bra $72 Buy Now

Anine Bing Juliet Soft-Cup Triangle Bra

Best Wireless Bra for Small Breasts

Anine Bing’s delicate silk-blend triangle bra is gorgeous on, particularly if you have a smaller cup size. The soft-cup triangle bra is blended with a hint of spandex stretch, so it doesn’t gap against your skin. Dainty lace details frame both of the triangle cups, and the thin band matches the straps. It’s a classic black bralette you’ll wear again and again.

Anine Bing Juliet Soft-Cup Triangle Bra $99 Buy Now

Tom Ford Stretch-Modal Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bra

Best Jersey

This simple logo Tom Ford bra is the casual upgrade your intimates wardrobe is missing. It’s made of a cozy jersey stretch material that feels just like your favorite lived in t-shirt. The supportive underband has just enough stretch to feel secure and features the brand’s iconic branding across the center. Wear the triangle top lounging around at home or under an oversized jacket out and about.

Tom Ford Stretch-Modal Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bra $195 Buy Now

Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Wireless Lace Bra

Best Lined Bra

This seamless bra courtesy of Body by Victoria is perfect to wear under your everyday T-shirts. It’s lightly lined to help prevent nipple show-through and has memory foam padding that conforms to your curves. It’s your traditional silhouette, with picot ribbon trim and a plunging neckline, but without the fuss of wires. The U-shaped back and sides were engineered to smooth and hug the body for an undetectable fit. The style comes in nude but also a bunch of fun patterns and prints, so you can easily mix and match.

Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Wireless Lace Bra $49 $23 Buy Now

Skims Fit Everybody Bandeau Bra

Best Strapless

Another winner from Skims, this bandeau bra magically stretches to fit your body without creating indents. The pullover style is made with the line’s signature smoothing fabric in an array of netural shades. It even passes the lift test with bustier customers. “I am a 40DD and my boobs fit into this bandeau,” raves one buyer. “They don’t weigh it down and it fits better than a strapless underwire bra does.”

Skims Fit Everybody Bandeau Bra $28 Buy Now

Beverly Hills Lingerie Feist Bralette

If you’re looking for a going-out bra that you actually want to show off in public, Beverly Hills Lingerie has got you covered. “Our Feist Bralette holds no weight, is the lightest thing you could put on your body and is the sexiest bra to peek out of any clothing,” Joline says. The simple yet elegant style is pretty sheer, so just be sure to add some petals or nipple covers into the mix.