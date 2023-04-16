The 15 Best Women’s Sweaters for Cute and Cozy Style All Year Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the season, cute sweaters for women are always a part of a wardrobe must-have list. Just like a wool coat or pair of women’s leather boots, sweaters are often linked to cold weather outfits, but in actuality, knitwear can be worn year-round. Whether it be a thick cashmere sweater for the coldest of winter days or an airy, cotton pullover for summer nights by the beach, the best sweaters for women are both stylish, functional, and adaptable.

“I believe that knitwear is a very effective purchase,” Chloé Harrouche, creative director and founder of Loulou Studio. “They are pieces that will follow you and sit very close to your skin. I feel that this contact creates emotion, an intimate relation, and so demands proper reflection before purchase.” This closeness and emotional connection is what makes selecting the best sweaters all the more important.

Although the various styles and materials can be extensive, from cashmere and wool to crewnecks and turtlenecks, each one plays a different role and creates a specific look on the body, making it impossible to narrow down to simply one sweater in your closet. Thankfully, sweaters are extremely versatile.

When it comes to styling knitwear, the options are also limitless. “It’s easy to distinguish between the two categories; however, I feel like a modern take on knitwear calls for a blurring of the lines,” Harrouche says. “To look at the pieces with fresh eyes, to elevate and not put it in boxes. A fine cashmere sweater with jeans, a chunky jumper with silk trousers, these balanced contrasts, I believe, create the strongest silhouettes.”

Ahead, you will find the best sweaters for women available now, as well as a few expert tips and tricks to curate your own collection of knitwear.

Top Sweaters for Women of 2023

Everlane The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Best Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater for Women

Size Range: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Black, bright navy, kambaba, light camel and bubble gum

Black, bright navy, kambaba, light camel and bubble gum Fabric: 94% recycled cashmere, 6% recycled wool

94% recycled cashmere, 6% recycled wool Special features: Made using ReCashmere® yarn.

Made using ReCashmere® yarn. Care: Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry or dry clean

Black sweaters for women can be worn throughout fall, winter and spring, and pair well with everything, especially when they are made in sumptuous cashmere (with a hint of wool for extra warmth). Everlane’s oversized style has the perfect, slightly baggy feel while remaining unfrumpy. Soft and luxuriously warm, this is one style that you’ll reach for over and over. The best part is it is made from recycled cashmere that has been spun into new form through their ReCashmere processes. Style it with tried-and-true jeans and designer sneakers on the weekend and trousers and flat shoes for work. Choosing just one colorway will be the hardest decision.

What reviewers say: “This sweater is soft, flattering and timeless. Hits just right with skinny jeans. Wear all day comfortably. Relaxed, yet pulled together. Loose but not sloppy.”

Everlane The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck $230 Buy Now at everlane

Loulou Studio Bruzzi Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater

Best Crewneck Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Navy, pink, grey melange and apple

Navy, pink, grey melange and apple Fabric: 90% wool, 10% cashmere

90% wool, 10% cashmere Care: Dry clean or hand wash, dry flat

Crewnecks are the bread and butter of a women’s sweater drawer, and Loulou Studio’s cropped shape is a favorite of the founder. “I love the Bruzzi for its infinite wearability and good proportions, with the visual lines highlighting the shape,” Harrouche tells WWD. The curved, dropped shoulder sleeve and oversized silhouette make for an everyday style every closet needs. Available every season, this is a core style for the brand, that you can always find in classic shades, as well as new seasonal hits. Wear yours with your favorite worn-in baggy jeans for an effortless, relaxed look.

Loulou Studio Bruzzi Oversize Wool & Cashmere Sweater $350 Buy Now at nordstrom

J.Crew Relaxed Cashmere T-Shirt

Best Cashmere T-Shirt Sweater for Women

Size Range: XXS-3X

XXS-3X Colorways: Vivid begonia, cloud purple, Hthr stone, snow, kelly green, lime nectar, navy, pale seascape and black

Vivid begonia, cloud purple, Hthr stone, snow, kelly green, lime nectar, navy, pale seascape and black Fabric: 100% cashmere

100% cashmere Special Features: Produced responsibly and certified through the Aid by Trade Foundation’s (AbTF) The Good Cashmere Standard® and contains at least 30% reimagined materials, while being made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility.

Produced responsibly and certified through the Aid by Trade Foundation’s (AbTF) The Good Cashmere Standard® and contains at least 30% reimagined materials, while being made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility. Care: Hand wash

What is more luxurious than a tee made entirely from cashmere? Perhaps the best sweater for transitioning from cold to warm and vice versa, this short-sleeved crewneck sweater will be a layering best friend. The styling options are limitless. Wear alone with jeans, trousers, skirts, and more during the warmer months, or layer with a blazer or coordinating cardigan for a matching twin-set look. Whatever way you wear, you will be sure to be comfortable thanks to the super soft cashmere material.

What reviewers say: “This tee is beautiful. It’s not itchy and doesn’t irritate the skin. It’s soft and holds up well,” one says. “I got the bright pink color and it’s absolutely gorgeous! Cashmere is soft and light weight and looks stunning with white jeans! Fits true to size. Highly recommend,” another customer reviewed.

J.Crew Relaxed Cashmere T-Shirt $118 Buy Now at j.crew

Khaite The Scarlet Cardigan

Best Designer Cardigan Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Barley and black

Barley and black Fabric: 100% cashmere

100% cashmere Care: Dry clean

Khaite’s luxurious cashmere knitwear is the stuff sweater dreams are made of. The Scarlet cardigan is a foundation piece that has gotten a lot of buzz, infamously worn by Katie Holmes with a matching knit bra, creating a look that instantly went viral. The cardigan’s roomy shape is all about elevated ease. Exaggerated sleeves give off a borrowed-from-the-boys feel, while ribbed detailing that trims the sleeves, pockets, and hem feel extra special. Whether you choose to dress up with a skirt and heeled boots or simply pair it with straight-leg jeans, this investment sweater will live in your closet for a lifetime.

What reviewers say: “Amazingly beautiful sweater. Pictures don’t do it justice. So lofty, warm and just plain gorgeous. You can’t not love it.”

Khaite The Scarlet Cardigan $1980 Buy Now at nordstrom

Altuzarra Minamoto Sweater

Best Cotton Crewneck Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Carbon melange, black, biscotti and ivory

Carbon melange, black, biscotti and ivory Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Care: Dry clean only

Statement knitwear is a consistent focus point in each of Joseph Altuzarra’s collections, but sometimes the most basic silhouettes can be the best. The core Minamoto sweater is derived from a simple, classic crewneck design, but with bold finishing details. This cashmere sweater gets its individuality from an asymmetrical row of gold-tone buttons, a signature for the brand, trimming the exterior. Unfasten on top to reveal a little skin underneath or break up the look with a crisp, white button-down peeking out from an unbuttoned hem. This one will take sweater weather to new heights.

Altuzarra Minamoto Sweater $795 Buy Now at amazon

Lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Best Machine Washable Sweater for Women

Size Range: 0-20

0-20 Colorways: Black and white opal

Black and white opal Fabric: 40% Merino wool, 30% cotton, 30% recycled nylon

40% Merino wool, 30% cotton, 30% recycled nylon Special Features: Naturally thermoregulating and made partially with recycled nylon.

Naturally thermoregulating and made partially with recycled nylon. Care: Machine wash cold gentle separately and lay flat to dry

Perhaps one of the most annoying parts of sweater dressing is the care and upkeep.

If you often don’t have time for a trip to the dry cleaners or the patience to hand wash, look no further than Lululemon’s Merino Blend Turtleneck, a wardrobe classic that is completely machine washable. The relaxed fit ensures you won’t feel too constricted and that you can layer a white T-shirt or white tank top underneath, should you want. The all-over ribbed texture brings a luxe feel to the overall look. Throw it on with yoga pants for a casual errand look or dress it up with a work-appropriate pencil skirt for ample ways to wear.

What reviewers say: “This sweater is gorgeous! It fits true to size. I love that you can dress it up with jeans or have a more casual look with leggings. Every time I wear it, I get compliments.”

Lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $138 Buy Now at lululemon

Perfect Moment Alpine Sweater

Best Ski Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Brown sugar, black, navy/snow white and red

Brown sugar, black, navy/snow white and red Fabric: 100% Merino wool

100% Merino wool Care: Hand wash cold separately or dry clean

Perfect Moment has been perfecting ski wear since it was founded in the ’80s. Known for its technical gear, every design exudes a bit of fun as well. Their riff on the heritage alpine sweater is no exception. A punchy, red zig-zag adorns the front of this chunky, merino wool turtleneck, mimicking the brand’s star-shaped logo. Layer this long-sleeved sweater under your bibs and ski jacket for your next mountain vacation, or wear it with jeans and lace-up boots for a cool, àpres-ski look that can be worn throughout winter, whether you are on or off the slopes.

Perfect Moment Alpine Sweater $410 Buy Now at amazon

Totême Signature Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Best Striped Sweater for Women

Size Range: XXS-L

XXS-L Colorways: Black/ivory and beige stripe

Black/ivory and beige stripe Fabric: 56% wool, 44% organic cotton

56% wool, 44% organic cotton Special Features: Made partially with organic cotton.

Made partially with organic cotton. Care: Hand wash

Totême is a brand synonymous with a minimalist design focus and exquisite craftsmanship. Based in Stockholm, founders Elin Kling and Karl Lindman mindfully create well-curated basics that should be in every woman’s closet. Their signature wool blend striped turtleneck is a customer favorite and is always offered in their yearly deliveries. This nautical-inspired, long-sleeved knit features a boxy, slinky fit with graphic, horizontal stripes that feel classic yet modern. The sleeves are extra long with a slight flare, adding to the nonchalant, everyday wearability. Whether it be with fluid, wide-leg trousers for the office or a bikini on the weekend, this sweater will find a place in your wardrobe year-round.

Totême Signature Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater $570 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Free People Nightingale Cardi

Best Oversized Cardigan Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Cinnamon brown, Belle of Georgia, cream, sun glow, black and silver gleam

Cinnamon brown, Belle of Georgia, cream, sun glow, black and silver gleam Fabric: 58% cotton, 40% acrylic, 1% spandex, 1% nylon

58% cotton, 40% acrylic, 1% spandex, 1% nylon Care: Hand wash cold or dry clean

Free People customers can’t seem to get enough of this cardigan, with many reviews boasting multiple purchases in different colorways. Designed with an oversized, relaxed fit, this open-front cardigan is a great topper for everything from feminine, ruffled dresses to a blouse and high-waisted jeans. Hitting well below the hips, this is a longer sweater style that will cover and conceal, and almost feel cocoonish. Throw on for a quick grocery run in the spring without a coat or layer up in the winter with a turtleneck underneath for extra warmth. Bonus points: it has pockets.

What reviewers say: “I love this sweater so much I now have it in 2 colors. It is a nice thick knit. Ice length with leggings or a nice fall/spring sweater with shorts. Well worth the money IMO. Great quality. Might end up with it in another color as well!”.

Free People Nightingale Cardi $108 Buy Now at free people

Sablyn Emmanuel Cashmere Sweater

Best Cropped Cable Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-SL

XS-SL Colorways: Powder pink

Powder pink Fabric: 100% cashmere

100% cashmere Care: Dry clean

Cable knit sweaters might have originated to keep fishermen at sea warm, but today the knitting technique is often reworked into fashionable statements through modern designs. Sablyn’s cropped cashmere version proves the latter, showing that cable knits are not just for practicality (or prep schools). The interpretation is thoroughly of-the-moment, shrunken, cropped, and available in a charming powder pink colorway. This knit is also extremely soft and comfortable, being spun from 100% cashmere yarn. Go monochrome with tonal pink pleated trousers for a new take on sweater dressing.

Sablyn Emmanuelle Cashmere Sweater $650 Buy Now at shopbop

Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie

Best Hooded Sweater for Women

Size Range: XXS-3X

XXS-3X Colorways: Oatmeal, camel, white, peacock blue, black and granite, along with 5 limited edition colors

Oatmeal, camel, white, peacock blue, black and granite, along with 5 limited edition colors Fabric: 100% Mongolian cashmere

100% Mongolian cashmere Special Features: Dry clean or hand wash cold and lay flat to dry

We all have a favorite hoodie sweatshirt that we love to come home to at the end of the day, but have you ever tried one made from cashmere? The “heavenly soft” material brings elegance to the signature sporty shape, making the hoodie appropriate for every day, not just the gym. Naadam’s version is relaxed and easy, with a large drawstring around the neckline. Made from the high-quality Mongolian cashmere the brand is known for, this knit is offered at a reasonable price that won’t break the bank. Pair with the matching cashmere jogger pants for a cozy look, ideal for traveling, coffee runs, and more.

What reviewers say: “I am very impressed with the quality of this cashmere hoodie! Many cashmere sweaters pill terribly after just one wear, but this one has stayed pristine after three consecutive wears. It is soft and comfortable to wear and is true to size. If in between sizes, I recommend ordering the size down.”

Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie $145 Buy Now at naadam

Ulla Johnson Arquette Pullover

Bet Novelty Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Lily

Lily Fabric: 85% cotton, 15% nylon

85% cotton, 15% nylon Care: Dry clean

Ulla Johnson’s knitwear designs are often playful in appearance, expertly crafted, and inspired by traditional techniques from across the world. The Arquette Pullover is woven with a variety of yarn weights, to create texture and a striped pattern throughout. The puffed-sleeve silhouette is up-to-date, and the gentle shoulder fringe is hand-knotted for an artisanal touch. Wear this sweater with high-waisted denim and finish things off with a crafty statement earring and a suede shoe for a look inspired by the designer’s runway looks.

Ulla Johnson Arquette Pullover $490 Buy Now at shopbop

Maria McManus Oversize Recycled Cashmere & Organic Cotton Sweater

Most Sustainable Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Crema w/ black stripe

Crema w/ black stripe Fabric: 50% recycled cashmere, 50% organic cotton

50% recycled cashmere, 50% organic cotton Special Features: This product contains at least 30% sustainably sourced materials, meeting Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria.

This product contains at least 30% sustainably sourced materials, meeting Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria. Care: Machine wash, dry flat

Maria McManus’ attention to detail and sustainability is what makes her minimalist sweaters stand out. This oversized sweater is made from recycled cashmere and organic cotton blend yarn, making it the most eco-friendly piece on our best buy list. Luxe details like an ottoman stitch on the hem and cuff and a subtle stripe pattern make this simple design extraordinary. Lean into the simple elegance of the silhouette by styling it with a trouser, pointed flats, and drop pearl earrings for an unfussy look that is still sophisticated.

What reviewers say: “I have already worn this three times. It looks great with jeans and a crisp white blouse underneath. It’s oversized, but not sloppy-looking. Worth the splurge.”

Maria McManus Oversize Recycled Cashmere & Organic Cotton Sweater $990 Buy Now at nordstrom

Loulou Studio V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Best V-Neck Sweater for Women

Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Beige melange, ivory and black

Beige melange, ivory and black Fabric: 100% cashmere

100% cashmere Special Features: Made with OEKO-TEX®–certified materials that are free of harmful substances and made in a factory that meets Nordstrom Responsible Manufacturing criteria of higher environmental or social standards.

Made with OEKO-TEX®–certified materials that are free of harmful substances and made in a factory that meets Nordstrom Responsible Manufacturing criteria of higher environmental or social standards. Care: Dry clean or hand wash, dry flat

A V-neck sweater might seem like a simple item to source, but as Loulou Studio’s founder, Harrouche, describes what led her to develop this perfect interpretation of this closet must-have. “While I struggled with finding a V-neck cashmere sweater, this one has a boxy masculine shape but stays quite feminine with the slight crop,” she says. “This play on contrasts is one of the main design directives when we conceptualize in Loulou Studio.” This option is also great for petite women, thanks to the cropped silhouette that won’t overwhelm the frame.

What reviewers say: “If you are looking for a beautiful red sweater, this is it. I like that the v-neck is not too low.”

Loulou Studio V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $215 Buy Now at nordstrom

The Drop Brigitte Ribbed Cardigan

Best Plus-Sized Sweater for Women

Size Range: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Colorways: Black, arctic blue, heather mushroom, olive oil and whisper white

Black, arctic blue, heather mushroom, olive oil and whisper white Fabric: 35% polyester, 35% acrylic, 30% nylon

35% polyester, 35% acrylic, 30% nylon Care: Machine wash

A chunky sweater for women is a wardrobe staple. This ribbed version from The Drop works on every body type, thanks to the slightly oversized shape and flattering side slits. Oversized horn buttons and perfectly placed pockets give the silhouette added design appeal. Plus, customers love the thickness and soft quality of the yarn. Style yours over loungewear while working at home, or wear it over a sleek slip dress when heading out with friends for a relaxed weekend activity.

What reviewers say: “Love the buttons and updated fit of this cardigan, boxy in a good way. Mushroom color is a perfect neutral shade, just like the picture.”

The Drop Brigitte Ribbed Cardigan $50 Buy Now at amazon

What to Look for in a Women’s Sweater

Women’s sweaters are as diverse as any other type of clothing. Whether you’re looking for sweaters for winter, sweaters for fall, or sweaters for spring, keep these considerations in mind when shopping for any type of women’s sweater.

Material: “The weight and material is the best way to choose sweaters based on the time of year,” Harrouche says. Looking for natural materials such as cotton for the hotter months will provide breathability, whereas wool is generally used during winter when more warmth is necessary. Cashmere can play dual roles seasonally, depending on the gauge.

Gauge: The gauge of a sweater is the measurement used to determine the stitch count in an inch of knitted fabric. Various gauges will impact their density and warmth factors. Fine gauge will often represent lighter-weight fabrics, while heavy-gauge creates thicker knits. Cashmere, for example, when knitted in a fine gauge, can be very lightweight and thin, which will work for warmer months, or it can be knitted in a heavier gauge technique for warmth.

Silhouette: The best part about sweaters is that there are a plethora of different shapes on the market. From cardigans to pullovers, turtlenecks, and more, choosing the right silhouette for your body shape that feels most comfortable personally is far more important than choosing a trendy design. Trial and error will help you to determine what silhouettes you gravitate to most and what works best for you.

Price: The materials that the yarn is made from will impact the price point of the garment. Polyester, acrylics, and nylons will be less expensive than natural materials like cotton and cashmere, which require more intricate production processes. When possible, look for recycled materials and blends that offer a higher quality yarn at a fraction of the price.

The Different Types of Women’s Sweaters

Crewneck: The most classic sweater shape is generally the crewneck. Inspired by the popular cut of athletic tees and sweatshirts, the design quickly became popular in the knitwear arena, as well. Whether thin, chunky, or ribbed, a crewneck sweater is one of the most popular types in a women’s wardrobe.

Turtleneck: Categorized by a long collar that is pulled over around the neck, the turtleneck offers coverage and added protection value. Of course, turtleneck knits can be made thin or thick depending on the gauge, but turtlenecks can often be worn in lieu of a scarf when neck protection is required.

Hoodie: “A hoodie for ease and comfort when traveling,” Harrouche adds as a must-have on her list. A street style favorite silhouette, the hoodie needn’t be reserved for only fleece sweatshirt materials. Today, hoodies have found new life, with designers often offering the shape in luxurious yarns, such as 100% cashmere.

Cardigan: A cardigan is a sweater that has an open front and is able to be worn closed, with the use of buttons or zippers, or left open and unfinished without closures. Cardigans are generally cut in either crewneck or V-neck shapes and were inspired by British uniform waistcoats.

Novelty: A novelty sweater can be anything from something with interesting knitting techniques to color and pattern play, texture, and more. “Something that is more visual either in its color, pattern, or shape,” Harrouche explains. Novelty knits are generally statement-making and can become a focal point for any outfit, whether dressed up or down.

How to Wash and Care for Sweaters

Before buying a sweater, be sure to take a look at the care label and specifications. Seasonal upkeep of knitwear is essential to keeping it in a pristine, newly bought state. Plus, it will allow the garment to remain wearable over the years. “Natural knits are inherently durable, but they require proper care,” Harrouche says. “For my pieces, I do delicate hand washing with cold water and flat drying to keep their shape.”

Also, storage is an important factor to consider when it comes to sweater care. Be sure to avoid hanging sweaters when storing, as this will cause stretching of the garment over time. Once clean, fold sweaters into airtight containers or space bags to prevent damage or erosion from the elements (for instance, moths). Proper storage is as equally important in order to retain quality as is the correct washing methods.

Meet the Expert

With a background in fashion consulting for nearly 10 years, Chloé Harrouche finds inspiration in Art, Architecture, and Paris, her muse. Her intuitive yet exacting design process drove her to establish Loulou Studio in order to offer a timeless wardrobe of everyday essentials. Also, the brand’s Creative Director, Chloé Harrouche creates powerful collections blending comfort, detail, and structure, reflecting a bold, authentic take on the feminine silhouette.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering everything trends and shopping. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, test, and research the best sweater and knitwear brands available today.