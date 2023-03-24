The 20 Best Wool Coats for Women That Transcend the Seasons

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Outerwear is an obvious necessity in the colder months, and looking stylish during the chillier seasons can sometimes prove to be challenging. However, one of the most versatile fabrics you can choose from when searching for the best coats or jackets is wool. The best wool coats for women provide protection and warmth from sub-degree temperatures, unlike a cotton trench coat or lightweight jacket, while playing a very important, fashion-forward role in a well-curated wardrobe.

“First and foremost, it comes down to warmth,” Maria McManus, Founder and Creative Director of namesake label Maria McManus, tells WWD. “It is just such a warm material to use, but I think there’s also wearability to wool. You can travel in it, you can throw it around, and it doesn’t crease as much.” This versatility makes it a fabric worth investing in, thanks to its ability to work in a variety of climates, seasons of the year, and social situations. The fabric not only is wearable but also it is made from natural fibers.

“From a sustainability perspective, wool is very warm, it’s natural, it’s biodegradable,” McManus says. “You can get more responsible options in wool rather than wearing a polyester puffer coat.” The eco-friendly nature of wool, derived from sheep, makes it an ideal fabrication to consider when choosing outerwear in a sustainable way. But not only does it have earth-friendly properties, but the best wool coats can also be downright flattering and stylish.

“I think there’s something very chic about a wool coat,” McManus notes. “This winter, I’ve been able to wear my wool coats, not my puffers, because it hasn’t been so cold in New York. It’s so nice to actually be able to wear my super chic wool coats and not put on a Michelin man-looking coat.” Wool coats offer a sense of sophistication and pulled togetherness that a casual puffer jacket can’t replicate. “You feel very put together and chic, but you’re also very comfortable,” she says.

Since coats are your wardrobe workhorses throughout spring, fall, and winter, generally, you want to choose something minimal. This way it can go with your everyday wardrobe and be dressed up or down, much like designer bags or sneakers. “For me, there is very much that dichotomy,” McManus adds. “I like the juxtaposition of something that is masculine mixed with something feminine, so I think that’s how I approach outerwear.” The options are endless when it comes to wool coats for women, from shorter peacoats to ankle-skimming duster coats, but overall, most wool coats have a minimalist appeal that exudes quiet luxury.

“I think there’s a quality to wool where it doesn’t need all this detailing,” McManus explains. “It’s such a beautiful material that I think it doesn’t need all the excess. It’s standalone. If you have a really great fit, a really great shoulder, great buttons, you’ve got a great garment.” And at the end of the day, a well-made coat constructed from exceptional fabric is all you need.

Scroll on to see our guide to the best wool coats for women that will take you from spring days to cold winter nights, all in style. Plus, McManus shares helpful tips on what to consider when buying this effortlessly cool topper.

Top Wool Coats for 2023

Everlane Italian ReWool Long Peacoat

Best Long Wool Peacoat

Size Range: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Heathered black and camel

Heathered black and camel Fabric: Shell: 79% recycled wool, 11% recycled nylon, 8% recycled polyester, 2% other fibers. Lining: 100% recycled polyester.

Shell: 79% recycled wool, 11% recycled nylon, 8% recycled polyester, 2% other fibers. Lining: 100% recycled polyester. Special Features: Made of premium recycled wool from Everlane’s partner mill in Italy and uses recycled trims and lining.

Everlane’s double-breasted coat has the look of a peacoat in a slightly longer and more oversized shape. Raglan sleeves offer even more volume to the overall silhouette and provide an easy layering solution for cold winter days when you need to wear your chunkiest knit. Choose from two classic colors, heathered black and camel, for a coat that will go with everything in your wardrobe. The best part is it is made from their signature ReWool fabric, ensuring that discarded wool garments get a second life in a new form.

What reviewers say: “The quality of this coat is amazing and I love the color,” one customer proclaimed. Another wrote, “The perfect chic coat. This coat keeps me surprisingly warm! I was hesitant with the polyester lining but it doesn’t affect heat regulation and polyester usually does for me.”

Everlane Italian ReWool® Long Peacoat $398 Buy Now at everlane

Maria McManus Belted Double Breasted Stretch Wool & Cashmere Blazer

Best Wool Blazer

Size Range: 0-8 US

0-8 US Colorways: Medium gray

Medium gray Fabric: 90% wool, 8% cashmere, 2% elastane

90% wool, 8% cashmere, 2% elastane Special Features: Made with fabric certified by the Responsible Wool Standard.

This double-breasted blazer, complete with a matching belt, is not just for indoor wear. “I’ve worn this blazer as an outerwear piece all winter. I’ll mix a menswear belt with it instead of wearing the belt that comes with it,” McManus explains. “But then I’ll also wear it more naked and out to dinner. Just put on a great earring and nothing underneath, just a bra, and you’re dressed for dinner.” A wool blazer can easily be styled in many ways, taking it into the outerwear category. “I love to push up my blazer sleeve and have a long sleeve underneath,” she says. “We don’t use any polyester linings, so it actually looks really pretty to roll it up.”

Maria McManus Belted Double Breasted Stretch Wool & Cashmere Blazer $1290 Buy Now at nordstrom

Maria McManus Belted Double Breasted Stretch Wool & Cashmere Blazer $1290 Buy Now at bergdorf goodman

Pendleton Hudson Long Coat

Best Heritage Wool Coat

Size Range: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Black/Ivory Glen Plaid

Black/Ivory Glen Plaid Fabric: 100% virgin wool

100% virgin wool Special Features: Fabric is made in the USA.

For over 100 years, Pendelton has been an American family-owned company known for their woven wool fabrics. The glen plaid print and simple, tailored shape of this 100% virgin wool coat give off a polished menswear vibe. Inspired by a classic riding jacket, the single button closure and minimal collar keep things looking smart, and of course, welt pockets allow for stowing your phone, gloves, or even a small wallet. Wear yours with everything from a chunky turtleneck sweater and trousers for work, or try with jeans and a Chelsea boot for weekend adventures. No matter how you style it, this coat will bring a classic spin to any outfit pairing.

Pendleton Hudson Long Coat $369 Buy Now at amazon

Mango Tailored Wool Coat

Best Plus Size Wool Coat

Size Range: XXS-4XL

XXS-4XL Colorways: Camel, black, and dark navy

Camel, black, and dark navy Fabric: 64% polyester, 30% wool, 3% acrylic, 2% viscose, 1% polyamide. Lining: 100% polyester.

64% polyester, 30% wool, 3% acrylic, 2% viscose, 1% polyamide. Lining: 100% polyester. Special Features: Available in plus sizing.

No outerwear wardrobe is complete without a well-tailored wool coat. Mango’s double-breasted design features a V-neck collar and notched lapels that read smart styling. The hem hits below the knee, so it works well on those cold days when a little more coverage is needed. Available in three classic colorways, you might just want to grab all of them for limitless everyday wear. We love the black for a dressed-up night out and the camel for a casual daytime date.

Mango Tailored Wool Coat $200 Buy Now at mango

Max Mara Manuela Belted Wool Jersey Midi Coat

Best Wool Midi Coat

Size Range: 34-50 IT

34-50 IT Colorways: Navy

Navy Fabric: 100% virgin wool

100% virgin wool Special Features: Removable belt for multiple ways to wear.

If you are looking to invest in a designer coat that will stand the test of time (and many wears), look no further than Max Mara, a heritage brand that has been perfecting the art of outerwear for decades. The Manuela coat has been in the brand’s repertoire since 1998 and is an iconic shape that won’t fall flat. The straight cut can be worn with or without the self-tie belt and features a wide lapel collar with double button use that can be buttoned up or left undone. The fabric is ultra-lightweight, making it a great coat for in-between seasons or more temperate climates. Style yours with everything from trousers and boots in the fall to wide-leg jeans and sneakers come spring.

Max Mara Manuela Belted Wool Jersey Midi Coat $3790 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Harris Wharf London Volcano Pressed Wool Coat

Best Shawl Collar Wool Coat

Size Range: 36-48 IT

36-48 IT Colorways: Almond

Almond Fabric: 100% virgin wool

100% virgin wool Special Features: Made using a no-mulesing wool from South America and is AZO and REACH compliant.

Harris Wharf is a contemporary brand that focuses on well-made tailoring. Their Volcano shape, a shawl collar design, offers a sophisticated take on outerwear. It consists of oversized lapels that drape smoothly across the front of the body, mimicking a shawl. This particular style of coat makes a great option when you need something more dressy to pull your look together. Whether it is an important business meeting or an evening cocktail event, lean on the shape for something with stylish flair.

Harris Wharf London Volcano Pressed Wool Coat $935 Buy Now at shopbop

J.Crew New Chateau Parka

Best Wool Coat with Fur Collar

Size Range: 00-24 US

00-24 US Colorways: Midnight burgundy, dark forest, heather acorn,

Midnight burgundy, dark forest, heather acorn, Fabric: 80% wool, 20% nylon

80% wool, 20% nylon Special Features: Available in classic, petite and tall sizes and crafted in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility.

Looking for the best camel wool coat or hooded wool coat? The Chateau Parka is for you. It’s a best-selling style for J.Crew, having been a part of their outerwear offerings for a few seasons now. The swinging, A-line shape is both flattering and ideal for winter layering. The wool fabric is a J.Crew exclusive, inspired by stadium blankets, offering warmth without bulk and rated as “super warm” on their sliding scale. This option will be the choice for those below zero forecasts. The finishing touches include a faux fur removable trim on the hood, gold hardware, and plenty of pockets to keep things looking modern.

What reviewers say: “This coat is so beautiful and the cut is incredibly flattering. Not to mention the details – from the various pockets (including a hidden inner pocket) and the silk lining that is the perfect accent color. This coat is so luxurious,” one five star review says.

J.Crew New Chateau Parka $345 Buy Now at j.crew

& Other Stories Cropped Pea Coat

Best Cropped Wool Jacket

Size Range: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: Shell: 70% wool, 29% polyamide, 1% acrylic. Lining: 53% polyester, 47% rayon.

Shell: 70% wool, 29% polyamide, 1% acrylic. Lining: 53% polyester, 47% rayon. Special Features: Made from recycled wool.

The quintessential prep outerwear staple is unmistakably the peacoat, but sometimes its signature boxy fit can be downright overwhelming on certain body types. Problem solved with & Other Stories’ cropped version. Perfect for petites (or those who favor a shortened silhouette), the cropped jacket is made from recycled wool and a great addition to one’s everyday outerwear rotation. Details include welt pockets, folded cuffs, and a button tab detail on the back. Pair yours with a button-down and cropped pants for a modern prep twist.

What reviewers say: “Very soft and warm felted wool; beautifully finished details and tailoring,” one says.

& Other Stories Cropped Pea Coat $219 Buy Now at & other stories

Sergio Hudson Boucle Coat

Best Wool Duster Coat

Size Range: 0-16

0-16 Colorways: Purple

Purple Fabric: Shell: 53% wool mohair, 47% virgin wool; Lining: 91.5% silk, 8.5% Lycra.

Make a statement in this gorgeous wool boucle coat from celeb-favorite designer Sergio Hudson. This duster coat goes all the way down to the ankles and is constructed with carefully placed darts to define the natural waistline. A long back slit will allow you to walk with ease, while a single button closure makes slipping it on and off a breeze. The best part? The explosion of deep purple color will instantly cheer up the grayest of winter days. Try a full monochrome styling moment by wearing it with a purple blouse and trousers.

Sergio Hudson Boucle Coat $2995 Buy Now at amazon

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket

Best Hybrid Wool Jacket

Size Range: 32-40 DK

32-40 DK Colorways: Green, gray and dark gray

Green, gray and dark gray Fabric: 88% wool, 12% polyester

88% wool, 12% polyester Special Features: Made from heavy and structured wool-blend felt certified by the Responsible Wool Standard.

Stockholm-based brand Toteme is known for its minimal designs and Scandi-chic approach to modern dressing. Their scarf jacket has created a bit of a buzz, regularly seen worn by street-style fashion alums and TikTokers alike. The two-in-one design offers the ease of a slouchy wool jacket combined with a built-in scarf for extra warmth. Contrast chain-stitching and fringe offer a fashion-forward element to the overall look. Layer yours with a favorite sweater and down liner for extra cold days and a light layer underneath come spring. Dressed up or down, it is sure to make a statement.

Toteme Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket $1010 Buy Now at net-a-porter

Whimsy + Row Emilia Jacket

Most Sustainable Wool Coat

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Black multi and black

Black multi and black Fabric: 100% deadstock wool

100% deadstock wool Special Features: Sustainably made with upcycled wool.

Whimsey + Row was founded by Rachel Temko in 2014 with the intention of creating a fashion brand without excess waste or egos. The brand’s Emilia jacket is an effortless robe coat with a looser fit and drop shoulders. It’s made from a lightweight, upcycled wool fabric that’s ideal for California winters or east coast winter days when the weather is just starting to turn. We love the herringbone fabric version, adding a menswear element to the looser fit. Style with everything from a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans and Converse to a wool sweater, trousers and ankle boots.

Whimsy + Row Emilia Jacket $398 Buy Now at madewell

Wardrobe.NYC Heavy Wool Twill Double Breast Long Coat

Best Structured Wool Coat

Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Military Green

Military Green Fabric: Main: 100% wool. Lining: 100% viscose.

Wardrobe.NYC is known for its impeccably crafted basics, and its outerwear is no exception. Defined shoulders and subtly nipped at the waist, the tailoring is perfection on this investment piece. Made from a heavy twill wool fabric that was crafted in Italy, the superior quality will last for years to come. Lean into the military green colorway, a welcome alternative to your best black wool coat, that can still be paired back to everything in your wardrobe. From knit dresses in the winter to a slip dress and combat boots for a spring dinner out, the styling options are limitless.

Wardrobe.NYC Heavy Wool Twill Double Breast Long Coat $1500 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Wardrobe.NYC Heavy Wool Twill Double Breast Long Coat $1500 Buy Now at net-a-porter

AYR The Closer Coat

Best Wool Robe Coat

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Navy and camel

Navy and camel Fabric: 75% virgin wool, 25% polyamide

75% virgin wool, 25% polyamide Special Features: Made in a factory that is BSCI and ISO 9000 Audits approved/certified.

Nothing is more comfortable than a robe jacket, and AYR’s Closer Coat proves that comfort can also be stylish. Made from luxurious double-faced Italian wool, this option is unlined and feels just like being wrapped up in a blanket. A great option for travel, wear this on the plane and keep it close for highly cold spaces. The versatility of the silhouette also adds to its depth. It can easily go from a corporate office environment to after-work drinks to a weekend brunch.

What reviewers say: “The fabric is gorgeous— substantive but it still drapes beautifully. Elegant but so easy to wear with everything,” one customer reviews. “Worth every penny. It’s like wearing a bathrobe to the office, but you look dressed up. So many compliments,” another says.

AYR The Closer Coat $695 Buy Now at AYR

We The Free Melia Mac Coat

Best Lightweight Wool Coat

Size Range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Navy combo

Navy combo Fabric: 12% wool, 1% other fibers, 20% acrylic, 5% polyamide, 62% polyester. Lining: 55% polyester, 45% viscose.

For rainy days ahead, try the Melia Mac Coat. Unlined and fashioned from a navy stripe fabric, this retro-inspired coat can be worn on rainy spring days to blustery fall afternoons. Cinch the belt around the waist or knot it in the back, just like your favorite trench. Oversized and slouchy, it is an ideal lightweight layering piece. Channel the ‘90s with a tank, cargo pants, and sneakers or a black turtleneck, boyfriend jeans, and chunky boots.

We The Free Melia Mac Coat $228 Buy Now at free people

Maje Gabriela Wool Blend Coat

Best Pink Wool Coat

Size Range: 34-40 EU

34-40 EU Colorways: Parma violet

Parma violet Fabric: 78% wool, 22% polyamide

The last days of winter call for a coat that is warm but possesses the feeling of spring. Maje’s Gabriela coat channels that feeling with its pastel violet hue and wool fabrication. The minimalist silhouette lets the color do the talking, thanks to a simple notch collar front and single button closure. Wear now with your favorite dress, tights, and boots, and remove the tights and sport barelegged when the weather hits above 50 degrees.

What reviewers say: “This is a beautiful coat. Sizing is accurate and it works well for a car coat or spring/fall coat. Fun pop of color!” one customer exclaims.

Maje Gabriela Wool Blend Coat $384 $645 Buy Now at nordstrom

Maje Gabriela Wool Blend Coat $384 $645 Buy Now at bloomingdales

Maria McManus Storm Flap Trench Coat in Medium Heather Grey

Best Wool Trench Coat

Size Range: 0-10 US

0-10 US Colorways: Medium heather gray

Medium heather gray Fabric: 90% wool, 8% cashmere, 2% ea. Body Lining: 53% cotton, 47% cupro sleeve. Lining: 100% cupro.

90% wool, 8% cashmere, 2% ea. Body Lining: 53% cotton, 47% cupro sleeve. Lining: 100% cupro. Special Features: Made with fabric certified by the Responsible Wool Standard.

When it comes to a wool trench coat, McManus’ version should be at the top of your list. “In our very first collection, we had a trench coat,” she tells us. “I always have responded to classicism and it’s just such a classic item.” The Storm Flap trench coat is made from a heather gray, Italian wool cashmere fabric that hangs off the body effortlessly. “The wool has such a great drape,” she says. “It looks so pristine and so put together in a trench coat, and no matter where you’re going, it will work with that occasion.” Whether paired with work classics like a crisp cotton shirt and pencil skirt, to a flowy dress for a night out, this is one style sure to become a wardrobe hero.

Maria McManus Storm Flap Trench Coat in Medium Heather Grey $1790 Buy Now at maria mcmanus

Calvin Klein Notch Collar Double Breast Patch Pocket Jacket

Best Plaid Wool Coat

Size Range: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Black multi plaid and black/white houndstooth

Black multi plaid and black/white houndstooth Fabric: 54% polyester, 46% wool

Plaid coats are the bread and butter of fall wardrobes, but they don’t have to stay there. Calvin Klein’s plaid coat is versatile enough to take you straight through winter and into the spring months with some easy styling twists. An everyday option that has plenty of flair, take your pick from two patterns, either a blown-up check or micro houndstooth. Mix and match the coat with your favorite wardrobe staples, like sweaters and pleated skirts, to fairisle knits and jeans.

What reviewers say: “The picture does this coat no justice. It is very beautiful,” one says. “Very nice and warm” and “Great deal for the price!!” another adds.

Calvin Klein Notch Collar Double Breast Patch Pocket Jacket $125 Buy Now at amazon

Isabel Marant Étoile Faxon Plaid Wool Blend Shirt Jacket

Best Wool Shirt Jacket

Size Range: 2-12 US

2-12 US Colorways: Celadon

Celadon Fabric: 75% wool, 17% polyamide, 5% other fibers, 3% polyamide

Shirt jackets (or shackets) are no longer just a trend. They are a layering piece essential to every woman’s wardrobe, and spoiler alert: the best ones are made from wool. Isabel Marant Étoile’s version has been a customer favorite the last few seasons, available in a jacket length as well as a coat length in their signature bold plaid print. We love the oversized fit of this jacket since it can be styled with a light base layer (such as a tee or thin turtleneck) or worn with a chunkier knit for extra warmth on cold days. It also can fit under a coat when even more layers are needed.

Isabel Marant Étoile Faxon Plaid Wool Blend Shirt Jacket $650 Buy Now at nordstrom

Isabel Marant Étoile Faxon Plaid Wool Blend Shirt Jacket $650 Buy Now at mytheresa

Loulou Studio Molina Wool Cashmere Coat

Best Wool Cashmere Coat

Size Range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Ivory and black

Ivory and black Fabric: 90% wool, 10% cashmere

90% wool, 10% cashmere Special Features: Exclusive style to LuisaViaRoma and is an ethically made product.

Lean into the ease of this oversized white wool coat that has that certain borrowed-from-the-boys appeal but with a bit more substance. The luxurious fabric is primarily wool, with a tiny touch of cashmere, creating a warm and comfortable blend that can’t be beat. Whether you wear it in the winter or spring, the styling options are endless, thanks to the slouchy fit. Try it atop underpinnings, under larger topcoats, and more. We love the ivory colorway for a winter white monochrome approach that is very stylish.

Loulou Studio Molina Wool Cashmere Coat $675 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Ganni Wool-Blend Coat

Best Green Wool Coat

Size Range: 0-12 US

0-12 US Colorways: Kelly green

Kelly green Fabric: Material: 50% polyester, 50% recycled wool. Lining: 100% recycled polyester, fully lined.

Material: 50% polyester, 50% recycled wool. Lining: 100% recycled polyester, fully lined. Special Features: Made from a blend of certified recycled wool.

Ganni’s vibrant and joyful designs translate to a desirable wool coat option that packs a punch. The simple menswear shape hits mid-calf, making it a great topper for extra coverage over a dress or a skirt. The structured shoulder and bold kelly green give the piece a modern edge. Simply add your favorite knee-high boots for winter, or swap them out for ballet flats come spring. This style is also made partially from recycled wool, so it’s an investment you can feel good about.

Ganni Wool-Blend Coat $675 Buy Now at mytheresa

Wool Coat Trends for 2023

Although wool coats are always in fashion, the silhouettes and trending shapes are constantly evolving over the years. Currently, there has been a rise in the oversized, “borrowed from the boys” look that takes on a menswear-centric design approach. Hailey Bieber has been seen regularly sporting the more ‘80s-inspired, sharp-shouldered wool coats on the street this winter, while Meghan Markle has been spotted in the more feminine scarf coat silhouette that has been trending on TikTok and Instagram.

On the runway, Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2023 show featured black, tailored coats styled as is with little to no underpinnings, whereas Max Mara’s outerwear offerings varied from a sleeveless belted trench to a collarless elongated bomber shape and a plethora of double-faced ankle length coats, all in pastel tones. Both designers proved that wool coats needn’t be reserved solely for winter and can be incorporated into most wardrobes for spring, fall, and winter. Additionally, the collections suggested that the menswear-inspired fashion mood isn’t going anywhere.

What to Look for in a Wool Coat

Fabric: First and foremost, check the fabric content labels (whether on the garment itself while shopping in person or in the online descriptions). This will show how much of the garment is truly made from wool. “I think most wool is just going to be a good material, so I would look for 100% wool,” McManus says. Sometimes 100% wool can be irritative for sensitive skin types, so in this case, it’s a good idea to look for a blended wool, perhaps something with a touch of cashmere, which will add softness to the overall feel.

Design Details: Details like linings are important when shopping for wool outerwear. If you do have sensitivities, a coat with a lining will generally solve that problem, as linings provide an additional protective barrier between your skin and the fabric. Other details to look for include zippers, buttons (depending on your closure preference), and of course don’t forget pockets. Who doesn’t need a place to stash your phone or simply to keep your hands warm?

Price: When shopping for a wool coat, you will notice the price for wool varies on the content percent and also its origin. If a fabric is a 50/50 blend, mixed with polyester or another synthetic material, it will most likely cost less than the 100% wool offerings, or a blend mixed with cashmere. If your budget is limited and you can’t invest in a luxury coat right away, look to wool coat brands that use recycled wool and upcycled fabrics. Not only are these more sustainable, they also sometimes offer a great way to be able to get a higher quality fabric for less.

The Different Types of Wool Coats for Women

Wool Robe Coat: Robe coats are generally defined by their wrap quality, oversized silhouette, and, naturally, a fabric belt or sash for closure. “I find the wrap [or robe] coat really useful because it’s more oversized,” McManus says. “So if I’m wearing a blazer, which I am currently wearing, I can put the wrap coat over it when I need more warmth.” A great layering piece, the robe coat is both stylish and cozy. “It’s super chic, and it’s almost like a bathrobe, really comfortable. You throw it on, but it also fits over more garments if you need to layer up,” McManus adds.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat: Another “borrowed from the boys” silhouette, a double-breasted coat features an overlapping front closure, displaying two parallel rows of buttons. This classic menswear shape can be cut in every coat length from above knee to mid-calf, blazer and even cropped. Many double-breasted wool coats will also showcase welt pockets on the front of the garment. “I think a lot of women are afraid of double-breasted,” McManus explains. “But I find the more I work one-on-one with clients, they’re so surprised at how flattering it is once they try it.”

Wool Peacoat: What was once an outerwear piece defined by military style and the naval guard, today’s peacoat is a silhouette that is about as classic as they come. Since its origin, this shape has been produced with thicker wool materials, often in a navy colorway. Defined by a boxy, double-breasted shape, it’s shorter in cut, hitting just below the belt line. Most peacoat’s buttons showcase anchor motifs or other nautical-inspired details. Other modern-day details include quilted linings or detachable hoods for even more added warmth.

Wool Trench Coat: Another shape with military ties, the trench coat’s name was literally inspired by the British army who wore them during World War I, quite literally in the trenches. Generally made in some form of cotton, the traditional trench coat was more lightweight and wouldn’t hold up as well in winter weather. Today, designers have drawn inspiration from the iconic shape, but have begun producing it in wool for the colder months of the year. “I think [wool] tends to help you look more put together,” McManus explains. “A cotton trench coat might possibly look a little rumpled if you get off an airplane, where a wool coat will tend to hold up and just look as pristine as when you got on the subway in the morning to when you sat down to your meeting.”

Wool Blazer Coat: A blazer offers plenty of styling capabilities, thanks to its shorter cut, but when made from a warmer wool fabric, it doesn’t have to be strictly for the boardroom. “It’s very versatile,” McManus says. “You can wear it as an inner piece or an outer piece.” Look for an oversized fit or something with extra weight that can be layered effortlessly, from those seasonally warm days to a brisker drop in temps at night.

Meet the Expert

Maria McManus was born in Dublin, Ireland and has lived in Europe, Japan, South East Asia and Australia, and finally settled in New York. During her 20+ years working in the fashion industry, Maria grew increasingly alarmed at fashion’s detrimental impact on the environment and so in 2020 she started Maria McManus: an eponymous collection of meticulously designed clothing, created with the lowest environmental impact.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor focusing on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering everything trends and shopping. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best brands available today. Thus, she’s well-versed in shopping all the best trends and pieces online — from wool coats to winter essentials and beyond.